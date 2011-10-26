Showtime renews ‘Homeland’ for season 2

Showtime’s “Homeland” has easily been the best new show of the fall season, comedy or drama. The only concern anybody seems to have with it is whether it can sustain its quality and keep its story – which to this point is a cat-and-mouse game between damaged CIA agent Claire Danes and potential terrorist Damian Lewis – going in an interesting, plausible manner for multiple seasons.
“Homeland” producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa insist they have a long-term plan for the series, and we’re going to get a chance to see some of it, now that Showtime has renewed “Homeland” for a second season.
“‘Homeland’ is just getting started,” Showtime president David Nevins said in a statement. “Clearly, the overall audience growth from week one to week four demonstrates that this show is hitting a nerve in the cultural zeitgeist. Alex and Howard have created a psychological thriller that holds special relevance in the post 9/11 world. I”m quite confident that its passionate audience will be riveted as the season unfolds and people discover where this story is going.”
“Homeland” is the first Showtime drama developed under the Nevins regime since he replaced Robert Greenblatt at the network. Given his personal stake, and the uniform rave reviews, renewal wasnt in much doubt. Now it’s official, and now we’ll see how much life there really is in the concept.
And any more casting news than that would count as spoilers…
I could see various scenarios that would bring Lewis back, whether Brody has turned or not.
But, yeah, I would say Danes is the only one we can bank on returning for sure.
Alan…will she be returning next season for…REVENGE!?!
So stoked to hear this.
After big let downs last year [Rubicon & Terriers especially] this really makes my day.
I’m still upset that Rubicon and Terriers aren’t available on Blu-ray, or even plain DVD. Or Netflix. Or Hulu. At least with Terriers there is an active effort to find a distributor. I’m not sure even iTunes or Amazon has the full season of Rubicon.
Terriers will forever be a bit of a sore spot for me. The cancellation (and crazy not-helping-things advertising campaign) that is. Not the show. That was one of the my all time favorite things on television. I still want another season(s) of that. Heck, I’d even settle for a sit-down with the producers about their plans for the next season(s), before they got cancelled. I actually cared about where they were going with Hank & Britt and their personal lives.
It’s depressing that it’s been a year since that show was on and I’m still angry it got cancelled and still remember the plots, jokes, and gut-checks. That and that stupid Terrier that was not in the show that that I will forever believe doomed the show. Not because of the dog, but the stupid image they projected about the show that just happened to have a dog and a very inaccurate portrayal of what the show was about.
On the one hand, I’m glad to have the chance to see the show develop. On the other hand, I hope they are able to maintain tension and plausibility for a long-term series. There is something to be said about mini-series and the pro’s of keeping things finite.
Awesome news, hopefully season two has Brody as a major politician and Carrie trying to bring him down
Ah, eventually rising to become our first Muslim president while Carrie’s still on his tail!
Excellent idea biggamer3
I wonder about that. I’m guessing, but wondering if they will wrap up the Brody arc since they were not sure if they were going to get more than one season (although they probably banked on multiple seasons). I just wonder if they can have Brody as a long-term storyline. For some reason I just presumed (perhaps wrongly) they would keep that storyline self-contained to this season, weed out that plot, and probably (total guess) have Brody have some redemption. Brody is not the bad guy, he’s a guy who’s been brainwashed and tortured over eight years. I just see them making him conflicted and his daughter being the thread that ties him back to who he was. For some strange reason it did not occur to me that could be sustained long-term. Brody is kind of the phantom menace. I’d almost have to guess (again, possibly wrongly) they will end the season wrapping up the threat of Brody and then plant the seeds for a new threat (since Abu Nazir and Al-Qaeda doubtlessly have multiple coals in the fire) to take place next season.
But again, I could be dead wrong and the situation with Brody and everyone around him is interesting enough that I’m curious to see what they do with that for as long as it takes to tell that story.
if this show now longer has damian lewis it will no longer have me as a viewer.
i’m not worried, though. brody’s in it for the long haul whether he’s the manchurian candidate or becomes a cia operative who teams up with carrie.
i’d actually like to see the latter. lewis and danes had A LOT of chemistry in the last ep…similar to lewis and shahi in life.
but don’t get me started on life!
Whatever happens, I’d have to think Brody will be pretty integral to the show unless he gets killed or something drastic happens. I would not stop watching if something happened where Lewis was not on the show. However, yes, he DID have a lot of chemistry in that last scene with Danes, and he is a very complex and interesting part of the plot so I cannot imagine they would write him or his character out of the show anytime soon.
If you think about it, Season 2 could mirror, The Wire Season 2 deviation from Season 1’s main characters.
You could still have Claire Danes be the main character in some sort of thriller only with a new target, while also keeping tabs on whatever Brody would currently be up to post Season 1.
About the wire comparison, that show was always an ensemble cast and Avon and Stringer were just part of large story. Here its two stars and supporting actors around them
I could do without Brody. There is something really creepy about the actor. I haven’t had the chance to see him in anything else. It would be great if season 2 could explore more of Carrie’s backstory, especially her own problems with mental illness.
Remy .. If you are able, you should watch Band of Brothers. It’s 10 parts but well worth it. Damian Lewis is in that plays Captain Dick Winters of Easy Company, and he’s anything but creepy in that role. Those of us who know him well from that and when he was on the short-run show “Life” on NBC really like him.
I just hope this doesn’t turn into a “The Killing” type thing, where it should’ve ended up they keep it on the air to keep ratings.
YOU SHUT YOUR WHORE MOUTH!!
i’m sorry, aaron. please forgive me. it’s not you. it’s the killing…that show is dead to me.
homeland turning into a string of red herrings one ep after the other is a very real fear of mine.
just watch den Danish original of the Killing. Both the first and second season are great; a third one is coming next year. (and the first one is already available in the UK on DVD)
I just hope that they don’t string it along for a second season ala The Killing just for viewers.
Anything that keeps Morena Baccarin on public view is fine with me! :-)
This isn’t surprising, nor is it encouraging. Showtime is known for taking premises with a limited shelf life in the design and turning them into lumbering shells of what used to make them interesting. See Dexter, seasons 3,5,6, Weeds 4,5,6,7 for evidence. I wish more networks had the balls to say “We’re going to do three seasons, win lose or draw.”
Just writing that Dexter is in its sixth season somehow, but we only got three seasons of Deadwood, actually makes me a little mad.
I despise Carrie with a passion, despite how she’s a very interesting character.
Great show otherwise.