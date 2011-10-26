Showtime renews ‘Homeland’ for season 2

Showtime’s “Homeland” has easily been the best new show of the fall season, comedy or drama. The only concern anybody seems to have with it is whether it can sustain its quality and keep its story – which to this point is a cat-and-mouse game between damaged CIA agent Claire Danes and potential terrorist Damian Lewis – going in an interesting, plausible manner for multiple seasons.

“Homeland” producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa insist they have a long-term plan for the series, and we’re going to get a chance to see some of it, now that Showtime has renewed “Homeland” for a second season.

“‘Homeland’ is just getting started,” Showtime president David Nevins said in a statement. “Clearly, the overall audience growth from week one to week four demonstrates that this show is hitting a nerve in the cultural zeitgeist. Alex and Howard have created a psychological thriller that holds special relevance in the post 9/11 world. I”m quite confident that its passionate audience will be riveted as the season unfolds and people discover where this story is going.”

“Homeland” is the first Showtime drama developed under the Nevins regime since he replaced Robert Greenblatt at the network. Given his personal stake, and the uniform rave reviews, renewal wasnt in much doubt. Now it’s official, and now we’ll see how much life there really is in the concept.