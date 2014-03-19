Showtime to premiere ‘Ray Donovan’ & ‘Masters of Sex’ in July

Last year, Showtime's new dramas “Ray Donovan” and “Masters of Sex” each got to air after established hits in “Dexter” and “Homeland,” respectively. This year, they'll have to support each other, as the two will air as a Sunday night bloc starting on July 13, with “Ray Donovan” at 9 and “Masters of Sex” at 10.
I didn't have much use for “Ray Donovan,” either as a glib show about a Hollywood fixer or a more psychologically-fraught look at a violent, damaged family from Boston. “Masters,” on the other hand, was one of my very favorite shows of 2013, and airing in the summer may give it a little more critical sunlight than when it was on opposite so many other notable Sunday shows in the fall.
Showtime's period horror series “Penny Dreadful,” which is debuting in May, will have wrapped up by July 13, and “Homeland” will have a new companion, still to be announced, come fall.
I guess Homeland will be paired with The Affair? I think that’s their only other unscheduled show.
I’m happy Masters will be back early. Hopefully filming in the off-season for CBS’s sitcoms means that Janney, D’Agosto, and Beau Bridges can appear.
I’m SO excited to see “Masters” starting in July — rather than in September, as I had earlier thought. Michael Sheen & Lizzy Caplan are terrific leads, and the show has several excellent supporting characters. To note: HOW can Allison Janney look/act so poignantly here, and be the kick-in-the-pants lady on the CBS comedy? It’s great stuff, and keeps me going back to the history books on M&J every couple of shows. It’s been labeled a “black comedy” — I certainly did not feel that, as I watched Dr. Masters on Virginia’s porch, opening his heart to her in that downpour — it was my scene of the year. READY for SEASON 2 !!!
Great news about MoS, especially since it will be one less thing to clog the DVR on Sunday nights in the fall.
I had hopes for Ray Donovan reigniting interest in PI dramas. Its that Veronica Mars and Terriers are the only ones doing that. I would love to see someone like David Mamet or John Dahl do a reboot of a property like Peter Gunn.
I’m excited, but kind of worried about them moving the deadline for production up so far and what kind of impact that’ll have on the quality of the show.