‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Bainne’: Dead man talking

A review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy” coming up just as soon as I abuse the power…
“I let him go, Ma.” -Jax
“I’m done listening to dead men.” -Jax
Earlier today, Kurt Sutter declared “Bainne” a “pivitol episode in the arc of the series.” Twitter typos aside (we’ve all been there), I see why he would say that. In deciding to leave Abel with his adoptive parents, Jax comes as close as he ever has to embracing his old man’s disgust with the life he built with the club. And in seeing that decision end in blood – first of the idealized Mr. & Mrs. Petrie, then presumably of Father Ashby – Jax recognizes that blood is his lot in life, and that any attempt to fight that only makes things worse.
The chasm from the first line I quoted above to the second is enormous, and the second one – if Jax carries through with it – is a big moment for the show. If Jax is, indeed, done playing Hamlet and ready to wholeheartedly embrace what the club has become, then that’s a very different character – and potentially a very different show.
But all of that is in the future, and Maureen’s decision to hide John’s love letters in Jax’s bag suggests there’s still some listening to dead men to come. I can’t know the future, including how or if the various dangling threads (Jimmy, Salazar and Tara, Gemma’s freedom, Hale) will be tied up in the next two weeks, much less how Jax will carry himself for the rest of the series. I’m curious to see on the latter, but I don’t know yet. All I can do now is look at how we got to this point – to that moment when Jax finally held Abel in his arms and said, “I’ll never let anyone take you from me again. I love you.” – and ask whether all that led up to it was worth it from a dramatic standpoint.
And I’m still not sure it was, even though “Bainne” was a powerful chapter in what’s been a very flawed season.
Yes, Jax’s journey is a bit of the show having its cake and eating it, too, by letting him make the decision to give up the baby and then having circumstances conspire to give him no choice in the matter. But where that sort of thing’s going to feel contrived if the Tara story follows the predictable arc of having her decide against abortion right before she has a miscarriage, here it had its roots in character. Jax has been fighting his feelings about the club for a long time, and while it would feel frustrating to have spent all this time getting to Belfast and then walking away without the kid, could you blame him for letting Abel go? Just consider all the things he’s seen and done – and the people he’s killed or seen killed – in the year or so timeframe that these three seasons have covered. Whatever Gemma might say about family, this is not the healthiest potential environment in which to raise a baby, and it’s understandable that the Jax Teller we met in season one would actually consider this, and even make the decision that he did. At the same time, the violence the club spreads is so pervasive and unstoppable that it’s not a surprise at all that the decision would backfire. And I was glad to see Father Ashby finally accept responsibility for all the hell he unleashed by refusing to give Abel back straight away, and to face possible execution at Jimmy’s hand as a result.(*) If we had to suffer through all the plot contrivances of the last 11 episodes, then Ashby should have to suffer, as well.
(*) On the other hand, if Jax can tell that Jimmy’s going to kill Ashby, surely the Council can, too, right? And if that’s the case, why let the guy get on the plane in the first place? Ashby’s just traded his life for Abel’s, so just blow up the plane on the runway or somesuch.
And depending on what Jax can do with the Jimmy situation in the next couple of episodes, the Sons might be on the verge of becoming so big and so powerful and so steeped in the gun business that there’s no point in Jax trying to fight the tide.
Again, I don’t think the journey was worth the trouble, but the destination that was the Belfast half of this episode was a damn good showcase for Charlie Hunnam and the creative team, and it really makes me want to see where the rest of the season, and series, takes our suddenly not-so-conflicted hero.
Some other thoughts:
• On the other hand, the Tara/Salazar story? Ugh. Why put Tara in a position to not only have a gun on Salazar, but to have one on him WHILE HIS BACK IS TURNED AND THE GUN IS DOWN and not have her just shoot the guy? In taking out his old lady – and, in previous seasons, in shooting Kohn – Tara has shown she’s not opposed to lethal force in moments of self-defense, and it should have been clear that this was one of them. Giving Margaret the gun and staying was just dumb. Hell, if she’s just concerned about letting Luisa die, then shoot Salazar in the leg or something, get out and call 911. That’s another case of a character doing something stupid because the larger arc needed them to stay in the same place they were for another episode or two.
• To keep the eye-rolling trans-continental, the episode did also provide us with Gemma pointing a gun at both a nun and a baby in the same scene. So there’s that.
• Though the supporting members of the club haven’t had much to do this season, I liked that Opie stayed with Jax for his extra time in the hotel room with the murdered Petries. It’s good to get a reminder that these two are best friends, and that Opie has Jax’s back ahead of the other Sons. On the other hand, the editing of that scene into the next one left the impression that Jax might be sticking around for the cops to punish himself, only for him to be back with the other Sons seconds later. A bit distracting.
• Agent Tyler doesn’t look like she’s congenitally stupid, yet you would think a woman who knows June Stahl in a Biblical sense would have realized by now that she’s a borderline sociopath who will screw over everyone – including the woman she’s screwing – to get what she wants, and that there were about 15,000 holes in her story about secret orders from on high.
• The homeless woman the Petries gave food to wasn’t the phantom/Shakespearean girl from season one in Charming, was she?
• Wondering where Unser lands at the end of this story with Hale, the sheriffs, etc. Assuming he still has a badge by the time the season’s through, I could see him playing a Hale (David, not Jacob) kind of role next year, where he recognizes that the Sons have their uses but is much tougher on them than back in the chummy days. The club needs an adversary who’s not an obvious black hat, and they ain’t forgiving him anytime soon (see Piney ordering him some bottom-shelf liquor), so why not?
• Some viewers keep speculating that Clay and Gemma arranged John’s “accidental” death, and certainly JT’s “And I know that I should be afraid” line in his love letter will only add fuel to that. But the iPad/iPhone app for the show, which has a lot of detail about the show’s backstory, again says that the accident was exactly that. Now, I’m a believer that any important information about a show should be contained within the show itself, and if a crucial piece of intel is left to an app or a mobisode or an in-character blog or whatever, then the storytellers aren’t doing their job properly. But in this case, the show has said that it was an accident, and everything else has been fan speculation, so I think that’s fine. It’s not the storytellers’ job to address and dismiss every fan theory within the show.
What did everybody else think?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Jax’s “I just want my son back,” from the beginning of the episode made me think wistfully of Thomas Jane in ‘Arrested Development’.
I just want my son back…but I will wander around the mall looking at him, and change my mind???? WTF???
I guess I should get some of the drugs these writers are using to alter my reality so I could actually believe what they are writing.
I’m sorry, I don’t date homeless guys.
I got the impression that Jax was doing some serious re-re-evaluating, and I expect him to end the season by sabotaging this new gun deal and finally getting us back to the central conflict of the show.
Meant to say he was doing that re-re-evaluating after Father Ashby’s sacrifice.
Sure, “I’m not listening to dead men” could have been dramatic, but then it was followed with *meaningful looks* between Jax and Ashby during the talk of expanding the gun business.
Also, have we had interminable musical interludes EVERY episode this season?
The only thing that could have made the mall musical interlude stupider and hokier would have been to have Katey Sagal singing an over-orchestrated arrangement of “Let it Be.”
Thank god for small favors that the nepotism in this show didn’t go quite that far.
At least in this episode.
What’s too bad about the Gemma & the gun-on-a-baby scene is that were this season like the last, that could have been an excellent moment (and still nearly was) — maybe the gun would have been going too far nonetheless, but I loved the revelation of her Solomon speech. OF COURSE Gemma would rather blow something up than lose her rights to it.
I also think it’s a shame that, rather than bolstering her career/Emmy chances/whatever that I suspect leaning so hard on the Gemma character this season has been about, Sutter’s created a Katey backlash that I think is too bad.
Whoops — sorry on my poor editing skills — I obviously think much of this season is “too bad.”
The Tara situation had to be some of the worst writing possible. It makes absolutely no sense that you would slash the girls throat after being kidnapped and having your life threatened, only to then let the kidnapper off the hook by not shooting him and leaving yourself with no protection at all. What the hell did you think he was going to do when you told him she was dead…and you killed her!
Same goes for Jax leaving Abel when he was right next to him, the whole point of Belfast, only to have him get kidnapped again.
The writers sure make the Sons look like some of the dumbest criminal minds I have ever seen in a show. I end up thinking they are lucky if things work out instead of thinking they are a badass motorcyle club. Always a step behind and always making decisions that lead to worse situations.
How is that good writing?
Agree! The Tara mess was so stupid I HAD to switch channels. I’d rather watch a commercial than see more supposedly smart people fuck up so so badly.
Agree in spades. The writing on this show has turned to crap.
Also, HOW DID JIMMY CAPTURE THE PRIEST’S HENCHMAN??? This show is soooooo dumb.
Agree on the “dumbest criminal minds” but in addition to making the club stupid, they had to make Tara stupid too?
And talk about predictable…Can figure the next episode season cliff-hanger will either be Tara dying, Tara being kidnapped AGAIN by Salazar or, let’s try this on…the BRAZIL or IRAQ chapter of the Sons will have Tara as a slave and hold her all next season so Jax will look for her instead of breaking up with her.
Sheesh. Season one was great. How this show has fallen.
I’m still watching, so I’m actually stupider than the writers. How about if she really wanted to give saving the girl a shot AND Salazar was concerned enough about it to lower his gun to make some sort of truce, that part of the truce be Salazar give up his gun? Hell, it looked like he had set it on the floor in the bathroom anyway. Then both women have the guns, and the Admin keeps her gun trained on Salazer while Tara gets ta savin? No. You take the gun and leave me her so the mustache twirler can cause more totally avoidable havoc later. Yeah, that will totally work.
I agree on the horrible writing of the Charming side-story, but for a different reason. The character that has been most decimated this season is Tig — he’s become cartoonish.
In “show time”, how much time has elapsed since the revelation that he shot Opie’s wife and current circumstances. Tig and the new guy — whose name I don’t even care to remember — are like a bad “buddy cop” combination. They hate each other, they love each other, they hate each other, blah, blah, blah, with a disbelieving Piney shaking his head about the “boys” and their fights. Tig has been reduced to a caricature of a real person by the entire Charming storyline.
Tara, on the other hand, is nothing more than a Saturday morning “Perils of Pauline” serial.
Good one, shipwrecked…Perils of Pauline indeed.
(Now afraid Tara will next be seen tied to a railroad track with train coming in distance)
Oh dear.
Loved the Belfast side of this episode. Very heavy. Agree it was a “have your cake and eat it too” moment for Jax to do the noble thing and give up Abel, but I liked the resolution. Jax is a mess. He needs a vacation. Instead he gets the call from Tig about Tara. Which reminds me:
Totally agree with Alan about Tara stupidly handling the situation so she can remain in danger b/c she needs to for the plot. They should have done that differently and still gotten the same result.
I thought they laid it on a bit thick with the Petrie’s. NO ONE is THAT happy. Just when you think they couldn’t be better people they give money to a homeless person which was the same homeless girl from previous episodes I think.
Still, my favorite ep of the season. Thought last week’s was very good. thought this week overall was an outstanding ep.
All do respect Teklanika, I think the noble thing to do would be to get your son and make a commitment to raise him right and leave your violent life behind. There’s an entire world out there that doesn’t involve violent MCs. World, hell, there’s the rest of California. He can move south to San Diego and he won’t even have to get a new driver’s license. Leaving your son behind isn’t a good or bad option….BECAUSE IT’S NOT AN OPTION.
Also, just moments before we had Gemma insisting that she go and other members pointing out the fact that if Jax finds Able he can’t just tuck him into his saddle bags and ride back. But I guess Gemma was just along to submit her Dramatic Acting Scene involving nuns, babies, and loaded weapons. Then she’s back in her trailer till they need her some more Dramatic Support. So the group finds Able’s whereabouts, then let’s Jax ride to the hotel alone. Because if they were there, leaving the baby with the Saints of Peitrie Street. Lord forbid we advance the plot in a way that actual humans would conduct themselves in this type situation
All due respect to you Stupid is as stupid does, but people make the decision to give up their kids for adoption every day. Either b/c they really don’t want them which is not the case here, but also b/c they want them to have a better life that they can’t provide for them which was the case with Jax. It sounds easy to say move to SanDiego with Tara and raise their kids but all Jax has known his entire life is the club. That is the conflict.
I don’t believe that every day people are making the decision to give up babies that they have already been caring for up for adoption. Every day people make the decision to give up their baby before the baby’s birth, not 6 months after. Not after you’ve named him. Not after you’ve put on his specially made MC hat every day. Not after you’ve held him while he slept in your arms for the last 6 months. Not after you’ve turned a room in your house into the baby room. Not after you’ve taken tons of pictures proudly holding up your son. And certainly not after you’ve left a trail of bodies from Cali to Ireland in retrieve said son.
I never suggested it would be easy to leave the MC life. I thought we were talking about noble options, not easy options. If it’s just plain easier to give up your kid than to try to lead the life of a decent human being, that doesn’t sound noble to me. Sounds lazy. And cowardly. Even if somehow we can find a way to agree that it’s the best thing to do in this spot, I don’t think I could ever put a “noble” label on the package and try to sell it as such.
The other problem is the timeline – it’s only been a period of days since Jax has been in Belfast. If this had been months or years (and yes I agree it felt that way), then I could more understand but he’s fresh on the hunt for his kid and to suddenly give Abel up because he sees this completely-unknown-to-him couple acting nice for a few minutes felt fake.
Stupid Is…, I also thought it was stupid they let Jax go to the hotel alone.
Though generally I’m not a big fan of Katey Sagal, at least she showed more balls than Jax did by pulling a gun on the baby.
Agree with Leo and SIASD, you don’t just in one sentimental moment decide to give up your kid just because people might seem to offer more stability and morals than you can. Agree this is rather lazy compared to changing your own life.
It was in “Angel” (spinoff of Buffy) that the vampire Angel gave up his son so he could have a better life with humans. But that was only after trying for a year.
Jax doesn’t seem the father to do this after fighting a drug-addict mom, life-threatening surgery, and as was pointed out above, making a room for him, getting a full-time babysitter, etc.
Angel, I remember that show. That show got kind of strange too, but in a funny way. The nightclub act with the guy with the horns on the piano were actually pretty good.
I hate all of the piling on that Team Sons has done this season: the slog to get to Ireland and the subsequent slog to track down Abel’s whereabouts, Tara’s pregnancy, Tara’s kidnapping, the Hale stuff… I feel like there were a lot of unnecessary obstacles this season, and that the show is better than all of it.
I wish that Jax hadn’t decided to leave Abel, at the end of his quiet little trip to the marketplace. And what was the Big Secret that Clay and Gemma were worried about Jax finding out? It obviously wasn’t Trinity, so what then?
On the nitpick-y side: Yes, it’s SO easy to just pick up a flip phone and call internationally, hmmm? I don’t suppose that everyone has a prepaid int’l phone, and we never saw anyone use a phone card.
Also, so proud of Tara for slashing Luisa up, and then, yeah, she had to go and ruin it by NOT shooting Salazar. The show would not be any worse off if she’d shot him (not fatally) and fled. He could still be used against Hale.
Agree agree agree. Tara kills the girl then has the drop on Salazar and wimps out? Stupid.
As for those picture-perfect scenes at the mall, that was SO unbelievable again, I had to switch the channel for a while.
Then I came back and he was STILL walking around the mall.
Nobody would not have snatched that kid as soon as they could. No body, ever. Completely unbelievable.
My life is frustrating enough without watching my former favorite characters do such stupid, stupid stuff.
hahahah funny about the international call, didn’t know that, though it makes sense.
Just to drop in a teensy, tiny bit of REALITY here (writers, are you listening)???
So I’m Tara, a girl who has the considerable intellect and persistence to not only do 4 years of med school but then also do another 5 years to be a surgical resident, and to pass the millions of boards and test to do that.
BUT in the past few years I’ve been stalked by a federal agent and then watched him be killed, watched Sack be sliced open to death, tended to a guy who was blown to bits by a bomb, watched an immigrant be killed, known about the forcible abduction and rape of my boyfriend’s mom….
and yet I am still walking around, dum-dee-dum, unarmed, unwilling and unable to protect myself or to shoot the guy who kidnapped me?
And also, I seem to have failed to understand that sex causes pregnancy since I didn’t take any precautions….
These writers need to get OUT of their little room and BE in the reality.
SOA has great actors but they can only do so much.
The portrayal of Tara as someone who has gradually become corrupted and sucked into the life of the MC has strained credibility since the very inception, but it’s certainly moved to a new level this season.
The inconsistency of character is hard to reconcile. I’m willing to grant a certain amount of room for the role of love in allowing the writers a degree of freedom, but the revelation about her administrator being a former “old lady” took things over the top completely and spoiled any remaining credulity.
Break down class distinctions all you want, but do it in a way that allows the characters to be believable. It’s just totally incompatible to suggest that someone with the commitment and discipline to dedicate themselves to be a doctor is going to be so prone to self-destruction in such obvious ways.
On the nitpick-y side: Yes, it’s SO easy to just pick up a flip phone and call internationally, hmmm? I don’t suppose that everyone has a prepaid int’l phone, and we never saw anyone use a phone card.
I went to Italy this summer, and I did have a pre-paid international phone — STILL took me half an hour to get my call through!
@Tara is a doctor hello…I agree 100% with your assessment of the Tara character. I love Maggie Siff and the character in general, but I have been beyond disappointed since season one with how she has been written. You don’t get to be a surgeon without having a strong backbone, a lot of ego, and a significant amount of guile and cunning. Especially as a female pediatric surgeon who graduated at the top of her program she would have had to fend off all kinds of chauvanism. Love Jax or not I find it implausible she would not be more outspoken, opinionated, and arrogant. S2 episode titled Potlatch is the only time she EVER speaks out about “this life” putting her career in jeopardy and that is she she is pissed at Gemma for getting a complaint filed against her. Then she totally screws that up by punching the same boss three episodes later and threatening her and her family…all because she is parrotting everything Gemma says to her. So annoying.
I’m working on my Doctorate in Clincial Psychology right now and when I get that doctor in front of my name I will be damned if I will let anyone come close to talking me into doing anything that may get my licence taken away. If for no other reason than there is no way to pay back all the student loans other than being a doctor.
I think there is no way shape or form she would put her medical career in jeopardy to get in with this club. So in that vain I actually applaud Jax for being the one to realize her medical career was worth more than their relationship because Tara surely lost that plot.
But alas it is the writing. Magge Siff has way to much depth as an actress to continue underutilizing her. Time to let her open her wings so she can shine Sutter…even at the expense of her upstaging your wife.
People always talk about the relationship Siff(Mencken) had with Hamm(Draper) on Mad Men, and the quality of the relationship between Tara and Jax…I say the constant is Maggie Siff. I’ve never seen a television actor portray more depth of feeling and emotion or communicate so much with their eyes and subtle facial expressions. I’m showing my bias here, but when you REALLY pay attention to her during her scenes its easy to see that she is truly FANTASTIC!!
I doubt that Jax is done “listening to dead people”, he probably is for the rest of this season until Tara is rescued though. I think, given the letter we saw Maureen reading from John Teller, at some point next season, Jax is going to have some questions for Clay and Gemma as to how his father died.
Uh, yeah, that was telegraphed way back in Season 1. My guess is you’ll have to wait until Season 7 for the big reveal: CLAY KILLED JT!!
I won’t be there for ya, having quit this season.
Disagree with you on the suggestive comments in John Teller’s letter to Maureen. This has been coming down the pike for a very long while and the Hamlet connection that is woven through the entire SOA saga will hold true in this instance. I think though that it will be just like Hamlet – Clay killed JT without Gemma’s knowledge but she will appear guilty by association at first.
Agreed on Tara. That was ridiculous and that punk has been SCREAMING to die since the first three times they spared his life. When his back was turned was still self defense. He would absolutely have killed one of them or both.
The scene in the mall broke my heart in two. My 6 month old was sleeping on a pillow in my lap. Outlaw or not, I couldn’t watch my son disappear into the distance, unless like Jax I truly thought that I was the worst person for him to be with. First time I’ve wept watching this show.
Good to see the Warrior Priest redeem himself by self sacrifice.
I hope they can tie up this mess between Jax and Stahl because I can’t picture a world where Jax isn’t part of this deal. If anyone needs to fall before this thing plays out to 7 seasons, its Clay. However, I think they will be locking horns until the last time we see SOA air on TV.
But if he was ratting out Jimmy in order to save Gemma and the club, especially since Jimmy was planning to kick the Sons out of the gun trade altogether and was a Judas to the Army and the MC, who the hell cares??? It would be more understandable if Jax was considered a traitor for ratting out a Club member. I wonder what the various Club members will do when it finally comes out (many seasons from now probably) that Clay killed JT?
I am pleased that Able is back with Jax. I also wondered if it was odd homeless lady from season 1 that the foster family gave money to. “Able will help my little boy”.
Every time the Producer’s Wife (Stahl) comes on I switch the channel.
That the writers are apparently trying to rehabilitate this character into somebody we respect just beggars belief.
I recommend to the writers of this crap that they spend some time with some real law enforcement officers to see exactly what professionalism IS and what is expected of these highly-paid and educated professionals.
Then maybe they would be able to paint a realistic portrait of a DEA agent. Because Stahl would have been fired in episode one for behaving this way.
ATF…. not DEA…
This is a very astute comment that Sutter should pay heed to. Having the Charming PD have a benign relationship with SOA is one thing, but to one single ATF agent as involved as the Stahl character has been, with all the things that have gone wrong to this point, not just stretches credulity, it is complete fantasy. These agents have supervisors, and the supervisors pay close attention to what the agents are doing. She’s not running a “rogue” squad a la Sutter’s former show. She’s a line agent working a case, and there is quite a bit of oversight and accountability to management that exists in that relationship.
Shipwrecked, you are absolutely right about supervisors. Stahl, as part of the ATF (sorry I called it DEA) is a low peg in a big bureaucracy. As such, supervisors would be wanting daily reports accounting for her actions and reasons they are paying her “per diem” for being out of area in Charming for so long.
The whole thing is so unrealistic. Yes, a small-town police chief could get away with stuff maybe but not ATF. Plus doesn’t she have a job with other responsibilites, such as having to go back to testify on other cases she’s involved with?
I think accepting the fantasy of Stahl’s power is necessary for dramatic effect. If they attempted anything realistic we’d be watching her do paperwork all next season for the actions she got approved way back in S1. No one wants to see that. (Yeah I worked in law enforcement so I know.)
Leo, Leo, Leo, as a cop she wouldn’t be working a desk job if in fact someone was working her in terms of corruption. Let’s make scenarios plausible, because Sutter doesn’t take any ideas and by the looks of him, and his lack of knowledge of the history in Belfast, he’s been played like a fiddle himself for his own self adoration. And let’s talk about things you know, how many “old lady’s” do you know that know anything about “club” business, or for that matter they don’t even dare meddle, because they have nothing to say to the heat. Not just that and old lady is not supposed to make her old man look bad in terms of the power struggle within a club. This show was offered to me to take a look at and now that I’ve seen what I’ve seen from California to Belfast, well “HELL” “HUNny” I don’t think it’s in need of watching any more!
Not just that, “The Club” in Sons of Anarchy by the way all the things are going on, they quite remind me, of the C.R.A.S.H. Unit of the LAPD. Even the selling of “gear” to wear. Who would wear that anyway, aside of from maybe Orange County Chopper Fans.
Here’s another thing from an intellectual property standpoint. Shakespeare has no intellectual property rights, so why would any writer choose him unless is was invoking Karma, which this show does not have. It doesn’t work from those on the outside working in, it goes from the inside working out. He’s not going to get any input using Shakespeare, but since he’s started using it, he should incorporate a little “MacBeth” in terms of Clay and Gemma.
Olivia Burnette plays the “phantom/Shakespearean girl” from season one and her name was in the opening credits of tonight’s episode. I’m assuming that was her the Petries helped.
See? Sutter is super deep. And a bad @ass. If you weren’t deeply moved by the adoptive dad giving money to a passed out homeless girl / daughter of god, then you are too stoopid for Sutter to care about.
Me? I snarfed my beer through my nose when at the end of that mawkish garbage the dad gave money to a sleeping bum.
hahahah just wish I had HAD some beer to snarf through the mawkish garbage….
How long did that crap go on, 5 minutes? And Jax is still watching???
I half expected for Jax to pull out a razor and start shaving his gross beard…or maybe be getting a shoe shine….or a slurpee…
I mean, if you’re going to hang out in a mall and NOT get your son who you have been looking for for…months….might as well at least get something done…
Oh maybe I’m just not deep enough to catch Kurt’s “it” that I’m not getting this season….
I didn’t mind them giving money to the homeless girl because she has become a symbolic figure on the show. Don’t ask me what she’s supposed to represent, but it’s kind of cool and she seems to be there when Jax is in major crisis. (Well some of the time since he is in major crisis all the time now.) It was overkill in the sense it idealized the Petries, but I could kind of see why they put her there.
Salazar was driving an old Camaro and not a late model sedan. You’d think a law officer would know better. Intentional mistake?
I actually yelled that very thing to the tv.
You’d also think law enforcement would be able to block the parking lot entrance so that Salazar couldnt’ get away when their entire reason for being there was to nab him. But if reasonable sh*t happened on this show, this entire season would never have existed and apparently Sutter feels the need to have a 7 season arc even if one (and counting!!) entire season is nothing but hokey nonsense.
I think they did block the entrance but they let the Camaro go and stopped the old couple driving a Buick Regal that was right behind Salazar…..darn!
Note to self:
When picking up money from stakeout make sure to ride a bike for 100% clean getaway….
Are you suggesting that a 15 year old beat up Camaro is neither “late” nor “sedan”? Who’d a thunk? And exactly where and how did he get away so fast, in this podunk town where I imagine you can see a stretch of highway that extends miles? I also love how every officer they had was on foot, and there was NOBODY in a vehicle to provide any type of support. Aces. Just aces
Alan, was that song during the “Watch my baby with pleasant people” montage by son kill moon?
Maureen sure is in a generous and chipper mood to the Jax, Clay and Gemma given that in the last week or whatever, she’d have reason to hold them at least partly accountable for:
– her cousin cammy getting whacked
– her old man getting whacked
– her brother being given over as a hostage, presumably to be whacked
– half her MC blown up and killed so that the car bomb didn’t have to kill any of SAMCRO.
I missed the part of her backstory where she’d had a lobotomy. Is that in the iphone app?
Lobotomy hahahah….
Only way to rescue this stupidity would be to have that package of letters tied up with a big red bow actually be a bomb, or a mutant virus, or maybe at least a chia pet….
I missed the part of her backstory where she’d had a lobotomy. Is that in the iphone app?
Too funny – apparently the meaning of life is in that darn app – wouldn’t it be nice if they actually shared info with the VIEWERS?!?
So, are there a lot of people pissed off about this show, or one very loud, angry guy changing his login name? THIS SHOW HAS TURNED INTO A MESS, TIRED OF STAHL, SHIT THESE PEOPLE ARE STUPID, NOT AS STUPID AS I NEED TO BE, GETTING STUPIDER EVERY MOMENT I WATCH SOA, UNBELIEVABLE, THIS SHOW USED TO BE GOOD.
in response, i would say this. I want this show to be good. I try to enjoy it as much as possible and don’t go into it looking to nitpick anything I can. But just in this episode alone there was so much to be critical of that it seems reasonable that this many people are bashing most of the decisions being made by almost every character.
The recent comments about Tara are painfully obvious things…she is a certified doctor who is being made to look like the most naive, dimwitted fool at almost every step of the way. I had to laugh when someone mentioned she is a doctor and had no idea how she could have gotten pregnant. And what exactly was she doing when she walked over to Salazar to tell him she was dead? Did she not think it through at all and wonder what would be the end result here? And how in her mind did she decide that when she had a gun and the girl was dying that the chip she should play is give up her gun and try to help save someone who was just trying to kill you?
Stahl and the other agent kissing in the police station. Are you serious? I know they wanted to make for a funny moment, but that is just dumb.
Sadly, I think things are going to get even worse next week. And by that, I mean dumber.
Hi Waikiki….thanks for supporting my thoughts on Tara….
I’m just one girl, don’t know the other logins.
And I’m just really disappointed that a show that used to have such great characters has made them all so stupid.
I’m also opposed to them having Tara dress like a biker tramp instead of the educated, smart lady she would have to be.
Also doctors can’t just pass the boards and then hang out at the MC the rest of the time. They have to study a lot, continuously, keeping up with their field, and getting continuing ed credits, and attending hospital meetings.
It just seems that Kurt has no reality for this character at all.
SCHEER_POWER, I think you’re right about the single user creating multiple posting identities.
The show has gone totally off the rails, though. Tonight was the death knell for me.
Alan, a couple things:
Yes, as was mentioned by another comment, that was the same actress playing the homeless girl in Belfast as in Charming.
As for JT’s death, think back to the underrated Season 1 episode with Clay and Lowell, the club mechanic played by Keir O’Donnell. The bodies of two Mayans and Lowell’s father are found buried together, and Clay and Gemma immediately worry that this discovery will somehow lead to Jax finding something out he shouldn’t (something that Tig is apparently in on as well). At the end of the episode, after Clay has spared Lowell, Gemma asks him what he told Jax:
“Some of the truth.”
“And Lowell?”
“A little more.”
So while none of that points conclusively to their having a hand in John’s death, it’s a major hint at significant, conspiratorial backstory that’s still floating out there.
Good post. There was lots of foreshadowing in those early episodes about secrets and betrayal and that episode called Old Bones was one of the better ones for that.
I liked the mall scene with the music. I liked they filmed actual moving cars. It’s nice to see him work the environment.
The episode was better than most of the season but it still has many eye rollers.
Also, it will be a shame if John Teller wasn’t murdered or his bike sabotaged by Gemma or Clay.
Despite the flawed story lines this season the acting has been phenomenal.
When I was a teenager, I used to try to write novels. I had ideas for big, exciting moments (fights, murders, sex scenes, explosions) and rushed through all the important build-up so I could work on them. I feel like Sutter and co. have done exactly the same this year. They outlined every big, major moment and rushed through all the important (albeit less exciting) stuff needed to make those major moments shine. It has been sloppy, all style and little substance.
The Tara scene where she doesn’t kill Salazaar was ridiculous. I don’t think the writers have a clear vision of where they want the show to go. I always thought it was a mistake to reveal Tig killed Opie’s wife in season 1 on Clays order. That mistake ruined the show for me(although I still watch). There is no way Opie, Piney, and Jax could still be brothers with Tig and Clay after that, yet that has been swept under the rug for almost 2 seasons now.
I completely agree – why didn’t Piney and Opie do something when they found out who killed Donna? Because they’re passive forgiving mellow guys? So Jax faces getting killed for betraying the Club when he makes a deal to benefit Gemma and the Sons, but killing a member’s wife gets a pass? Even a temporary one? Ugh. I get the fact that betrayal equals death but it needs to be consistent and not just used to propel the plot.
This was the best episode of the season by FAR for me and I don’t know if that’s saying much. As John Teller wrote Mo, “I feel nothing.”
Charlie’s acting was amazing – in fact, the actor’s should get bonuses for pulling off some of the drivel they had to deal with this season.
Random thoughts:
*I almost expected Jax to say “Tara who?” when Gemma told him she was pregnant.
*Is it me or does there still appear to be some sexual tension between Jax and Trinity?
*The Tara kidnapping arc has been one eye roll after another. We get it, writers, Tara has to stay “kidnapped” until Jax comes home & “saves” her. Cue the miscarriage in two, three, four…
*I’ve seen posters comment over the last couple of episodes that Abel’s “adoption” doesn’t necessarily guarantee a safe life. Jimmy & the IRA know he’s out there and he would still be a target. Maybe Jax should start reading some of these posts since he doesn’t have a clue.
*Speaking of clues, Kurt and the writers over the last two seasons has shredded any credibility of the SOA. I know, I know, Kurt, you’re taking them “out of their comfort zone,” but you’re only succeeding in making them look dumber and dumber. Stick them back in their comfort zone, pronto.
*As far as Tara, she should move to Ireland. With all the violence and bloodshed that goes on there, the women may have drinking problems, but at least they’re not being attacked every five minutes. Seriously, ambushes and gun attacks, these ladies suffer nary a scratch. Think about it, Doc.
*I’ve seen a few posters comment over the season how Gemma is being written (nepotism, anyone?). While I love Katey and Gemma, I am starting to see a point there. I thought it was a little outrageous how Gemma “saved” the guys during the Belfast arrival ambush. She seems to be taking on a leadership role with the guys too (i.e. when she barked at Opie “stay with him” meaning Jax last episode). Tonight was a bit much in the orphanage too…it looked like the guys were just going to walk out when the nun said she had no information on Abel. Here comes Gemma, once again, riding to the rescue (and the MC with egg on their face, AGAIN)…
*I loved the scene with Jimmy, Father Ashby, and Jax. Jimmy showed some humanity as well – with all the killing he’s been doing, he kept his word and gave back Abel unharmed. I loved when he told Jax he wanted to give Abel back right away…
Hopefully, next week the Tara kidnapping will be resolved (please, no more kidnappings for awhile, I beg of you). I am going to see this season through and hope it gets back on track next season.
The nepotism involving Katie Segal and Stahl has become more transparent as the writing of the show has deteriorated. The good actors have done an admirable job of dressing up the horrific writing, but the poor acting ability of the two women has become more glaring as they’re unable to do the same.
The writing has killed any margin of error they may have enjoyed in previous seasons.
Well in this space last week I guessed that Chucky might use his counterfeiting expertise to make $250K, but it’s obviously not about the money anymore for Salazar.
I think Stahl’s treachery blows up in her face when her partner gets wind of what she’s doing. Stahl takes the fall thus Gemma walks, while at worst the boys do a short bid on last season’s weapons charges.
In the above scenario Jimmy O’Fallon’s capture becomes much less pivotal. However, if the Priest isn’t killed by Jimmy I could possibly see Father Kellan giving himself over to the Feds by his own volition out of guilt over his past sins.
Are we to assume that Chibbs’ wife and daughter will be on Oswald’s plane? Also too bad that’s apparently the last of Cherry – I’ve found the actress playing her to be trashy-hot since “8-Mile”
I have thought since the first season that Clay was instrumental in John Teller’s death.
I hope next week’s episode shows Jax waking up in his bed in Charming and realizing that season 3 was all just a bad dream. Now let’s go back to where we left off and take care of some of the trouble in River City, I mean Charming.
There were interesting things that happened this year but it’s all felt like such a slog getting to this point and I’ll take a pass on these season 3 DVDs thankyouverymuch.
Damning by faint praise again, but I did think this was the best episode so far this season. I also liked when Jimmy told Jax that he wanted to give the kid back right away. Characterization has been so two-dimensional of late and it’s nice to see shades of gray instead of villainous black or saintly white. (Funny line calling the adoptive couple the Petries.)
Loved the character of Maureen. She was the highlight of this season for me, and I’m now a big fan.
Biggest plus – the Abel storyline is resolved. Hallelujah.
In criticism – also don’t understand how taking the priest guaranteed Jimmy’s safety, or why there is no IRA swat team that could’ve taken Jimmy and his henchman out right there.
Agree with everyone about the Salazar/Tara scenes. I may have really detached my retina this time from all the eye-rolling. I also thought I heard some Looney Toon music in the background during the chase of the bicycle bandits. Had to laugh when Stahl made some comment about them all being idiots.
Btw, I kind of liked the scene with Gemma and the nun and pointing the gun at that baby, because that’s who Gemma is. Doubt she would’ve pulled the trigger on that baby but she put enough doubt in that nun’s mind to make the plan work.
Hey Leo, The best moment of the ep for me was Opie and Jax in the hotel room. Charlie and Ryan do a great job of portraying Jax and Opie’s friendship. There was a lot of heart in that scene and unfortuanatly, no where else.
Agreed, many hallelujahs that this aweful season is almost done.
Leo, that’s a great idea about S3 all being a dream. Ha!
Agree with Mel that Opie and Jax work magic together.
Guess Kurt is laughing all the way to the bank since S2 DVD is the best-selling box set in the US at the moment.
If you liked the character who played Maureen, you should go back and watch Deadwood. She was fantastic on that, along with Tim Olyphant (from Justified, also on FX)
The “Kidnapped Tara” storyline and the show in general has been annoying me a lot this season, but I actually didn’t find Tara’s actions in tonight’s ep to be all THAT ridiculous. I mean yes they were somewhat ridiculous, but the character has clearly shown a history of making that same decision in previous similar circumstances. She is constantly being too nice/trusting with people, the same way she was with Gemma’s dad’s caretaker in the basement towards the beginning of the season. Then she got smacked over the head in return. So while I DO think it was fairly contrived, it’s at least not out of character for Tara. Though I guess it does mean that she never learns her lessons. ;-)
Anyway I thought this ep was pretty o.k., though I am definitely feeling generally frustrated that we only have two eps left of the season, and I have spent almost the entire season feeling frustrated about this ssllllooww-moving Abel storyline and ALL the contrivances to get us to where we are now.
Also, I have to say that I kind of hate the Irish version of the theme song. It just sounds weird and wrong and doesn’t flow well. Am I the only one? I’m glad it’ll be gone next week (hopefully).
Oh and, “The homeless woman the Petries gave food to wasn’t the phantom/Shakespearean girl from season one in Charming, was she?” – YES!! I noticed the same thing!! Glad it wasn’t just me.
Good lord! I totally forgot the caretaker murder. Is there any female character on this show that hasn’t been bound, gagged, and brutalized at this point? And for all the AK-47 shootouts the boys have with the Mayans/Aryans, none of them get seriously hurt. But there is a trail of dead female bodies piling up high and beginning to stink.
So just what, two weeks ago in the show’s timeline, Tara had the upper hand on a adversary, then got to close and got hit and almost killed. Her actions led to Gemma killing the caretaker in front of her. And now just two weeks later, she’s in a similar situation and decides to go the victim route again? Hopefully the kidnap card was played out in S3 and they will leave it in the deck for S4 and S5
I also didn’t understand what happened to the gun that Tara had. I know she gave it to Margaret to hold on Salazar while she worked on his psycho girlfriend but then what happened? Next scene with Tara she’s in the car, psycho girlfriend is dead, and Tara has no gun and is alone with Salazar? Sometimes the editing and logic gaps in this show make my head hurt.
The mall scene made me cringe so much. Could you have made that halo any shinier on the Petries?
There are still parts of the show that I really like, but stuff like that makes it really hard to take the show seriously. Its just a little sad to see a show that handled such difficult storylines last season with subtlety and nuance, go for the sledgehammer again and again.
For me that scene marked the death knell of the show. What should have been the most dramatic scene of the season was poorly executed even on a basic technical level.
Hard to imagine an editor sitting in front of a screen and saying to himself, “yeah, this carries the gravitas and power that ties together the season.” It had the feel of something that was cut and pasted under a time restriction.
Is anyone else like completely tired of hearing about Jax and his stupid life already? That’s really been the biggest problem in this season, it’s all Jax, Jax and more Jax, with a few gratuitous moments of Tara ridiculousness. I’m glad to see that perhaps Jax is having a change of mind/heart…for now, because that at least makes all the Jax crap seem to have some purpose, but really, I’m so tired of hearing Jax piss and moan and shout this season. There are other actors who lend so much to this show, and they’ve been needlessly isolated and underused this season! Kim Coates and Ryan Hurst are sorely missed!
Here’s hoping that Season 4 gives us back “Sons of Anarchy” and stops with all this “As The World Turns” crap…please!
They just won’t give us a tough situation and stick with the consequences of it this year. Gemma going to jail, Jax leaving Abel, Tara’s decision on whether to have the abortion or not, every one of these potentially powerful choices have been copped out of through contrived situations.
I’m interested in how this season sets up the future of the series, but I’m doing hoping for a satisfying ending to this season. And Alan, you KNOW even if Jax is currently saying he is done listening to dead men, that will change. Ir’s the whole point of the show, Jax’s conflict with the club. it may not be next season, but it will happen.
Agree, Bo. S1 ended with Jax saying there were going to be changes because of his listening to his dead father.
THEN nothing changed.
Now he says he’s done listening to dead men.
Guessing that means nothing will change either.
The best episode still for me was Patchover in S1 where there’s the shootout and Jax finds his Dad’s anarchy thoughts written in the desert.
How this show has fallen from S1. So disappointing.
In every episode I like to highlight a few of the especially egregious moments, and over the course of the season I’ve found that they typically star Gemma.
Tonight, I would say her snatching of the other infant and subsequent threats take the first prize.
Jax’s penultimate scene where he follows around the couple holding his son is a close second.
But the scene that I found most humorous of all was probably the narration of JD’s letter to Maureen. The superficial quality to the tone and inflections of the voice as it attempted to impart a sense of urgency or feeling to the message was so facile as to be nauseating.
I feel bad for the real actors on the show.
I forgot about that narration and it cracked me up which is not a good thing. It was a cross between The Wonder Years guy and Stuart Smally from Saturday Night Live.
Great call, Leo. Perfect.
I suppose it makes me bourgeois and anti-intellectual somehow but I really, really hated Gemma holding a gun on the infant. I know we like to explore dark sides these days, as do I, but crossed a line for me. I have little respect for Sutter and the writers after the first whatever episodes of this season, but I’ve lost a tremendous amount for Katy Sagal for agreeing to do that scene.
Agreed. The baby was obviously traumatized/upset by it and it just went over the top…toooooo far. Really uncomfortable and honestly I didn’t believe she would do that to a baby. A nun perhaps, but a baby? Nah, not even Gemma.
Thank You! That was just disturbing. I know it’s a dramatic television show, but do we really need to put a fake gun to an infant’s head? Cameron holding Abel at fake-knife point was bad enough, but at least his actions were motivated by grief/temporary insanity.
After that scene I’m basically rooting for Gemma to get put into prison and die a slow, lonely death. Maybe Sutter and crew would tell me, “I just don’t get it.” I’d have to agree. I just don’t “get” using actual children as live grenades to cover up lazy writing.
Agree with Clay, Beaker and Chuckie. Felt like a cheap shot.
At least if she’d drawn the gun on the nun it would have been an adult actor who could have dealt with it being “acting.”
Kurt’s angling to get his wife Katey an Emmy is so transparent…ok, the rape scene didn’t work, let’s have her threaten a baby, that’s GOT to get her a nomination.
Sheesh.
I personally enjoyed how Fonzie was able to hold that baby and gun while water skiing.
I thought it was a great episode and Arkin did a great job directing. The sequence in the mall was effective and you could see Jax being pulled in 100 different directions. I kept thinking, you could have that too, but you need to make some major changes. I think Sutter did a good job of bringing things full circle back to Charming and bringing back the Jax/Clay feud. I thought it was clear that Jax did not agree with the big gun agreement, but he’s never been happy with running guns. It will be an interesting ride next week to see how the finale ends things and sets them up for next season.
Also, seriously, how can Tara NOT miscarry at this point? Kicked in the stomach, thrown onto a car, etc., there’s no way she can keep on like that.
Stahl is such a sociopath and I love and hate her at the same time. Ally Walker is fantastic!
This whole Abel storyline was pointless, one huge plot point in a season FILLED with plot points.
I think it would have been braver from a storytelling standpoint to leave Abel behind. This season is just chock full o’lazy writing.
Jax is not sufficiently awkward in the presence of his sister with whom he nearly had sex.
The adoptive parents were nothing short of saints, very heavy handed writing.
Gemma & the holding the gun to the baby, that just pushed Gemma into laughing stock territory she is now the female equivalent of Tig, bat shit crazy to the point where she’s a caricature.
I’ve never seen a show so completely fall apart in the span of just one season.
Gemma isn’t as much bat shit crazy as she’s ruthless, and she knew the nun knew where Abel was and she wasn’t going to just walk away.
Heck, I was so annoyed with the Abel story by that point I was ready to jump into the screen and whip out a gun and shoot everyone in that room.
Like I have said before folks, this is TV we’re watching for it’s pure entertainment value! What if all we had to watch were the insufferable “reality” programs or sitcoms? An action-filled show with bikes, bikers and good-looking women can’t be all bad! This is the only show I’ve ever seen that comes even close to the great HBO series “Deadwood” for giving me a reason to want to watch it every week! I say, let’s watch, knowing that the fakery and improbable situations have always been a part of the TV magic! I did have to laugh about “the late-model red sedan” describing Salazar’s piece of shit Camaro!
Gemma holding a gun to the baby, and the nun was just outrageous. Major eye rolling moment.
The stuff with Jax was mostly well done, but the baby getting kidnapped twice was silly.
Tara stuff is just flat out awful. Terrible writing.
No doubt Jax will be conflicted again once he reads his fathers love letters to Maureen.
Am i the only person who thinks that Tara is dead?
everyone is so focused on tara having a miscarriage before the end of the season I think this is the far more obvious conclusion to season 3.
I certainly wouldn’t be surprised if she were killed off. I hope it’s not the case, but given Sutter’s pride in his creative bravery and willingness to “push the envelope,” killing her off would seem the most likely “shocking” outcome.
I think she’s probably toast.
I just can’t think of a plausible reason for Salazar to not kill her right there on the side of the road and drive off.
That can’t kill Tara off, because her relationship with the hospital administrator is good, but then it wouldn’t be the first time they took good dialog and butchered for some “higher” cause in the show. . . “the family”.
Gemma pulling a gun on a baby was absurd, I agree, but it wasn’t even the most unbelievable part of that scene, that one goes to Jax hands down. How dumb is this guy that he just believes everything anyone tells him instantly? The nun says it’s confidential and he is just like Okey dokie see ya later instead of I don’t know, checking the file that was sitting right in the middle of the desk!?
Hahah okey dokie indeed!
Yes that was stupid and Gemma having the balls to draw down on the baby was even more emasculating to Jax.
They’ve made the poor guy into a wimp, complete with his powerless yelling of “mom” which she ignores.
The shoot heroin, don’t they?
WTW
I love the show and have faith in Sutter & Company. BUT:
â€¢ Tara once shot a Federal agent (in self defense)
â€¢ She helped get rid of a dead body of the body
â€¢ She has patched up shot felons
â€¢ Brokered a deal for stolen drugs
â€¢ Helped an accused murderer escape
Yet when she has the drop on a murdering biker gang leader you kidnapped and twas planing to kill her,she doesn’t empty the gun into him and run!!!!
Just what kind of “Doctor are you “MR” Venkman”
This is madness!
Today a friend asked me if I was still watching this show and I said that I did but that I wasn’t encouraging anyone to watch it anymore. This season played out like one written by committee. It needs to figure out what it wants to be – I was in the original demographic but I’m out if the focus stays in soap-opera mode. In its quest for greatness it’s lost its focus on what made it work in the first place. As the old saying goes, you need to dance with the one that brung ya, and if the writers want their original fans back they need to step back and regroup.
On the positive side, the acting is better than ever and the characters have matured into their roles, and if given half a chance (decent story and lines) this show can really take off.
If I hear about Kurt’s “7 season” arc one more time, I will scream. Envision a grown woman with fingers in her ears, face red, and screaming – seriously, that’s where I’m at with that bs. With all due respect to Kurt, don’t most creators/writers have a (vague) direction or general outline for their shows? I would assume so. Seriously, though, how set in stone can any plan of his really be? Too many variables can change in between seasons: actors may leave, new writers, new viewpoints, new characters, and not to mention the changes Kurt himself would go through over the seasons as a person/writer. His vision isn’t going to change over 7 years? He makes it out as if he has this specific blueprint he’s following and it’s disturbing to hear some people buy it hook, line, and sinker.
I find it all to be an excuse. “Yes, this season may have sucked, but it’s major to my 7 season arc.” Honestly! I can’t speak for everyone, but I think I speak for the majority when I say we are viewing this show season by season, not as a 7 year entity. With only 13 episodes, every episode needs to be tight and most importantly, every season needs to stand on its own merit. To even imply that this is a throw-away season in the overall arc of the show is absurd.
“don’t most creators/writers have a (vague) direction or general outline for their shows?”
This is a really interesting post, which may get at the root cause of the craptastic collapse of this show. I know only 1 successful TV writer, so all the usual caveats apply about extrapolating from a data point of 1, but at least for my friend, who spent 6 years writing on a successful drama, there was no multi-season arc that was known or agreed to years in advance. There were single season character and story arcs the show runner ultimately decided on before handing out individual script responsibility, but the result for my friend was that characters were able to evolve and change over time somewhat organically and believably. Not the case here.
The “arc” seems like a cop-out, and a way that Kurt can justify ignoring what made the show popular (rabid fan following) and drive it into the ditch.
“I know you hate it now but these episodes are important in the scheme of things” just does not cut it…at least for me.
I wonder if he pitched it that way to Fox? Season 1 will be great. Season 2 will be pretty good. 3 – 6 will be filler. I mean I totally plan on phoning this crap in. Then season 7 I’ll turn the jets back on. Promise.
This is a case where the show runner needs to be replaced.
Mark, maybe Kurt DOES have one of those international phones, but the connection isn’t so good, and that’s why even phoning it in hasn’t worked too well! Hahaha.
If they kill off Tara after losing Sack and Hale, there really won’t be any more reason to watch for me.
Why does it have to be 7? I think that there lies the problem. Sure Season 1 was good, because some of the plots were “plausible”, Gemma bumping off Wendy with dope, even the gun running, but it’s got to end sometime. Real life doesn’t work that way, and it only works that way on television if it is a comedy. Granted it is a comedy, but for all the wrong reasons. There are no plots coming up from the past, no secrets, no side stories about the skeletons in the ATF agents closet. The voice of John Teller and his altruistic handbook are not enough. He should be haunting Gemma and Clay, like Stahl’s past indiscretions should be haunting her. It’s those skeletons which are the stuff that is used when something lacks direction is choppy and loses focus and viewers.
The story is way too TMI and then not enough. Way too much time in Belfast, and “geriactress” Katey Segal or the three episodes wasted in Belfast didn’t have one humming or singing “The Star of the County Down”. It’s hard to tell if its just bad acting or a bad script. First of all, there has to be some sort of realness with the fantasy part of the script, or some humor. And by humor, I don’t mean sitting her laughing at what is supposed to be drama. How can you relate to a character in a drama scene with those heart touching moments when the crime and corruption just goes on and on with no intervention? I mean Gemma going on about “Clay’s knees” and we are all supposed to find something touching about it in order to relate to the characters? It’s all “praise the Lord and Pass the Amunition”. Speaking of which, I don’t even want to get into that ATF agent. After seeing her play that US Marshall on Lifetime, she is just an actress acting like a bad actress. There’s no cohesiveness. There’s no undercover ATF Agent investigating any of it, at least not yet and it’s all been allowed to go on way too long. I what walk of everyday life would bikers show up like that and run business out of a hospital? How about that touching moment when ALL the geriactresses were in the club house to be safe and someone brought Tara coffee, and she got a talking down to by Gemma, because she was Jax’s “ol’ lady” and it was a form of respect and she should allow the other “elderly” to do it. Let’s see what are some other funny moments. . . There are just so many that just shouldn’t be.
Sons of Peg Bundy…your post had me laughing more than any episodes since Season 1.
“geriactresses” ha! and Sons of Peg, yep, I am half expecting to see Gemma with a cigarette mixing a salad in the opening credits and Mr. Bundy (Clay) in front of the TV….
What has happened to this formerly great show?
Now if Gemma had a cigarette and was mixing salad in Belfast, then maybe one could hum “The Star of the County Down”! And “shite” was used way too much in the last three episodes. Not a “fec” in the bunch. That is unless you don’t count Trinity and Jax! But we did hear “how are your knees babe?”
Holding a gun to a baby’s head….REALLY?!??!
I’m out on this show, the whole Tara in peril thing is old and poorly written, she had every chance to kill Salazar in the bathroom and didn’t.
This whole season has been shoddy at best IMO.
“That’s another case of a character doing something stupid because the larger arc needed them to stay in the same place they were for another episode or two.”
Completly agree with you. It’s ridiculous! So annoying to see that happening all the time in the show x.x.
I’m letting this show go. Its just stupid now. The musical bits. The dialgue. It feels like 1 person is writing the whole thing in a drunken free form mess. And why can no one at that show shoot action to save their life? I see more bad ass stuff on Hawaii 5 0 now.
I think the sun has set for The Sons.
Mark, “drunken free-form mess” is a perfect description for this.
Also it seems Kurt’s ego has just run away with him. He’s like the best-selling author who gets one book then won’t let anybody edit anything else she writes because her ego is too big to allow input from anybody else.
Somebody needs to stop Kurt, but sadly it will probably only be the talented actors giving up after scene after scene is given to the showrunner’s wife (Stahl) and writer’s wife (Gemma) and they get no more screen time, and leave in disgust, and so do the viewers.
I think Kurt is being overly optimistic in looking for 7 seasons, at this rate.
Yes, that was totally the same homeless girl from back in CA. (I think she was in Season 1 and 2.) She must have been a stowaway on the flight to Belfast!
I’ve been waiting for her to show up all season! There’s something ghostly/angelic about her, like guardian angel-ish. I found it disappointing that she hadn’t been around, like a soon-to-be-storyline that never came to fruition. Seeing her actually gave me a sense of hope for the upcoming season.
Ugh. Just ugh. I don’t know what has happened to this show-it’s totally crossed the cliche line this year. I knew last week when the leave Abel behind story was proposed that there was no way the show could do it without forever losing their credibility. Of course, Sutter knows this, and so he made leaving Abel behind into a strawman, and gave us the old fakeout on Abel’s future with Jax. And that was utterly pointless-the fact that the adoptive parents were killed does nothing for the story except serve as a plot device, like pretty much everything else this season. Ugh, ugh ugh.
I do fear for Maggie Siff and feel she may be moving on from this show….and maybe not by choice but because Sutter wrote himself into a corner with her kidnapping arc. Then again, she may have seen how bad things are getting and gotten out while the gettin’ was good.
I just think there’s no logic behind this season, it’s just emotional-that is all that is really going on with the characters here, one giant emotion after another, with poorly contrived plot devices used to compel/justify those emotions.
I say again, ugh.
Thank you Alan for being honest and providing us with a forum to air our displeasure with this season….it was by reading your reviews before season 2 that I even decided to give SOA a shot. I figured a biker show was going to be full of a bunch of bullshit…..but I fell in love with it. Maybe my first impression was actually the right one-wouldn’t be the first time!
I really hope this season has a decent, plausible ending without a crazy cliffhanger, and that SOA in 2011 will totally make up for this mess in 2010.
Perhaps Taylor Sheridan had the right idea – get out before it’s too late!
Let’s hope that Sutter and company redeem themselves with season four.
When, at season two finale it was explained that “Shack”‘s actor actually wanted to leave because he didn’t like the direction the show was taking as fas as his role was concerned, I thought that the actor has made a really bad call. To leave the show after such a great season (baby kidnap cliffhanger aside). What a frivolous thing to do.
But watching this season, omg did he made the right call. There’s hardly been any character development and some of the cast is barely given time to act or say something significant. Most of the time they are just figures in the background.
This season is a mess. A nightmare.
The problem with trotting out the old “he stole my BABY!” TV trope is that it always automatically supersedes everything else, logic and common sense be damned. This is why the viewer is being expected to accept every deranged action Gemma takes, because she’s doing it to get the baby back. it’s why we’re supposed to believe that after all that toil and bloodshed Jax would just walk away from Abel, because he was doing it for the baby. This baby is so important that Jimmy has to resort to kidnapping it yet again and Ashby is willing to give his very life for it. Just overlook the numerous dead bodies scattered everywhere, they’re of no consequence anymore because the baby is back. All of this is why I groaned as soon as I saw that baby sail away at the end of season 2. And now there’s a “future” baby in peril back in Charming! Oh, swell!
heh, right there with you. I came into this season cold, not having seen the first two, but having heard great things about it. I like Katey Segal, always have, but if she can’t grow a handlebar mustache on her own, they need to give her one in make-up so she can have fun twirling it.
Seriously, you could almost hear the mental gears turning when she had the gun to the baby’s head. And here’s what it was saying:
“YOu know, I’ve screwed up with Jax ’cause he’s a freakin’ wimp, but I’ll do a better job with my grandson.”
RWG (Gemma just comes across as a narcistic sociopath to me)
Just realized that Opie’s dad was Cletus on the Dukes of Hazzard.
Awesome.
I was a big fan of SofA during Seasons 1 and 2. They have really lost me for this season, and I think that the most recent episode was the final straw for me.
Tara not killing Salazar? Please! Not buying that for a minute.
Gemma holding that baby at gunpoint? Ugh. It seemed that the poor kid was really scared. How can you have child act terrified at that age unless they really are? Just very distasteful.
Also, really, profoundly hating the Ireland side of the story. Yes, there are some nice establishing shots of Ireland thrown in the mix but ENOUGH of the haze blue-green filter of California backlots to fill in for Ireland. If you are going to set the show in Ireland, at least go to Vancouver and film where you can get truly lush green environments and lots of cloudy days to simulate being in the Emerald Isle.
I could rant on and on but I am afraid that SofA has lost me now. They plan on doing 7 seasons? Not at the rate things are going now. If Season 4 looks like S3, then the show is finished.
Hello? FX? Anyone listening??
tara not putting a bullet into salazar is thge dumbest thing in 3 seasons on a smart show
I think it’s been clear that Gemma and Clay killed John from the moment the show was first advertised as “Hamlet with motorcycles.” If they didn’t kill him, that slogan makes no sense.