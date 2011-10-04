‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Brick’: Ancient history

A review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy” coming up just as soon as I step out from behind the magic curtain…
“I had John Teller killed while I was bedding his wife.” -Clay
There are three main stories in “Brick,” each of them dealing in a way with a bit of ancient history for the club and/or its members. In one, Clay and Gemma each scramble to gain control of John Teller’s letters, and we finally get confirmation from Clay that not only was JT’s death not an accident, but that Clay was the one who orchestrated it. In another, Roosevelt continues to pressure Juice to inform on the club in exchange for keeping his bi-racial identity a secret. And in the third, Otto demands that the club finally get around to solving Luann’s murder after that story was dropped like a hot rock late in season 2.
The Otto/Georgie/Bobby story was solid – once you’ve brought Tom Arnold into your show’s orbit, David Hasselhoff isn’t a significantly bigger leap – though I still don’t feel like we have any idea who killed her. The club’s just assuming Georgie did it, and have suspended his sentence while they take advantage of Georgie’s Japanese business contacts to screw over Jacob Hale and stop Charming Heights from being built. Kurt Sutter’s only an occasional actor, but he has terrific screen presence in this role (and as Margos Dezerian on “The Shield”) and gives real weight to Otto’s frustration at suffering so much for a club that doesn’t seem to care about him as anything but a tool. His scenes with Gemma(*) and then Bobby provided gravity to the front and back ends of the episode, even if Bobby’s lie almost surely promises more trouble down the road.
(*) Am I right in thinking this is the first time Sutter and Sagal have acted opposite each other on the show? My recollection is that all of Otto’s previous visitors were either members of the club or feds like Stahl and Potter.
But I found the other two stories problematic in different ways, because of how much or how little they went into the ancient history.
With Juice, the show has still failed to explain why being Puerto Rican is okay with SAMCRO but being black is so terrible that Juice would risk being found out as a rat (or a thief of the cartel’s coke). I know Sutter has explained it to an extent on his blog, but that’s not the same thing. Juice is now doing incredibly stupid things for Roosevelt(**), all with a motivation that isn’t remotely clear within the context of the show.
(**) And I hope at some point the show goes a bit deeper into Roosevelt’s feelings about exploiting Juice’s race to get to the club. Here, his concern seems mainly about how it’ll look, but how does the man feel about going up against a club where being black (or even half-black) is such a taboo that Juice would do whatever Roosevelt tells him? Does that make him dislike the Sons even more? Give him any kind of guilt over what he’s doing to Juice?
And at the risk of contradicting myself, I felt that the Clay/Gemma/Wayne plot spent too much time on backstory – or, rather, on a story I’ve never been incredibly interested in.
The club’s origins, Clay’s rise to power, the way JT turned into the man who would write that manuscript, etc., are all key parts of the show’s foundation. But the way Sutter has chosen to present those details – mainly at the start of the series(***), and then again a bit during the Belfast storyline last year – has never made it feel as vital as what’s happening to Jax and company in present day. Sutter doesn’t seem to want to do flashbacks, and that’s certainly his right – especially since other shows lean on the device as a crutch – but listening to Clay, Gemma, Wayne and Piney talk around and around about things that happened decades before the series began so often falls flat to me. This is important information for whatever conflict is coming next between Jax and Clay, so perhaps an episode like this is necessary as part of the season as a whole, but as an hour’s viewing experience, it was less than thrilling.
(***) If you go back and look at my earliest reviews of the show on the old blog, you’ll see that I wasn’t fully on-board with the show’s early episodes, which featured a lot of Jax sitting on the clubhouse roof, reading the manuscript and wondering about these old stories. This season has definitely been a return to the show’s roots, but some of those roots were stronger than others.
It also doesn’t help that Clay, as written and as played by Ron Perlman, is such an internalized character. He can get chesty with Piney or other rivals, but he so rarely reveals anything of himself in quieter moments. That can be useful for mystery – until now, it’s been ambiguous whether Clay actually played a role in JT’s death, or if it was something Gemma and Wayne were keeping from him – but is less interesting when we get a scene like the one where Clay confronts Gemma in the Teller-Morrow tow office. As with Roosevelt in the Juice storyline, I feel like I have very little sense of how Clay actually feels about any of what’s going down. That may come later, along with more details about why he feels he was justified in having his buddy whacked, but a lot of Clay’s scenes tonight felt flat to me. I was more invested in Opie’s reaction to Lyla’s birth control – a much less important story in the scheme of things – than I was about who gained possession of the letters.
Again, episodes like “Brick” are often necessary in the context of a season-long story arc. When we get to the end of the year and have a chance to watch these all again, it may seem much stronger. But in the context of the week-to-week, it wasn’t one of the stronger hours of the season to date.
What did everybody else think?
I liked that we finally have a confirmation of Unser being in love with Gemma, with Clay’s comment that Unser must be worried about whether Gemma betrayed him, too, by lying about the motivations behind John Teller’s murder. It’s always been interesting how the show hints at some history between Gemma and Unser, but now I just want more – and that’s frustrating given how tediously the show handles this kind of backstory.
actually i think that comment clay said to unser was clay’s way of telling unser that if he told gemma, all he would accomplish is to hurt gemma by telling her the love of her life betrayed her.
This season has been awesome. It reminds me of the fantastic season 2 in that the tension is building all over the place. Between Piney and Clay, Juice, Tara and Gemma, Clay and everyone.
The club is teetering on the edge of completely falling apart. Can’t wait to see how it plays out.
I think this *was* the first time Sutter & Sagal have acted opposite each other. It was oddly thrilling! I agree that Sutter has some kind of presence. He manages to make Otto somewhat creepy, but pathetic as well.
And Dayton Callie has acted with Katey and her TV husbands, Perlman and O’Neill, but I can’t recall him having a scene with Sutter.
wow, i was on the opposite side. strongest, most tense episode of the season. that entire scene between clay & gemma where both figure out what each other is going to do while playing nice was terrifying/thrilling TV.
This is going to end with Gemma killing Clay but im very interested in how it gets there
I think back to Season 1 when Juice was helping Tara get the bullet out of the Irishman’s butt … Tara thanked Juice and gave him a lot of credit for assisting her… later on, Gemma thanked Tara for the ego boost to Juice since Juice allegedly did not normally get positive reinforcement.. now I cannot help but wonder if a abnormally deep-seated insecurity is informing Juice’s succumbing to Roosevelt so easily..
I enjoyed all of the episode. In fact most of my buddies on Twitter ad Facebook enjoyed it too. I’ve been invested in this show since the first episode and finally unraveling the truth is exhilarating. A fair amount of talking is necessary to explain what is going on but I enjoy it more than I would a flashback. It’d be flashing back to a time period I don’t know with actors that I don’t tune in to watch. And how much of the episode would have to be dedicated to this flashback you see so interested in.
Truth be told flashbacks tend to eat up precious time. I’d much rather hear it from the characters I’ve come to know and love.
It seems that Jax is just being treated as filler by Kurt. I would like more Jax and a lot less Gem a and Clay. I am with Alan on not being too interested in this story line.
In one of his “WTF” postings on YouTube, the subject of flashbacks was broached. I can’t remember the exact reasons, but Sutter said that he does not like to do them, and has no plans for any. So, you’ll have to be content with the way he’s currently presenting the JT storyline.
I think he said flashbacks are a lazy way to tell a story.
My main interest in this show, unlike you, is the mythology arc so tonight’s episode has definitely been my favorite one this season so far.
Definitely one of the best on tv–Breaking Bad, Dexter, the two others in my opinion–this was a great episode full of tension, did not expect that tonight
I totally agree with you Alan that this was a building block episode for later in the season. I’m actually pretty interested in the Clay/JT story line. Always have been since those Season 1 rooftop readings. The thing that is really killing me this season is by far the Juice story arch. It just doesn’t make sense. You would think that just informing the club in an honest manner that he is half black would amount to much less of a punishment then stealing drugs from the cartel and dealing with the new sheriff. You see Otto go through so much and NEVER say anything to the law. To see Juice crumble so fast and even contemplate it is strange. I’m still all in on SoA. Favorite show. Not as riveting as BB or as emotional as MM but it’s good fun. Keep up the good work Alan.
I don’t like the Juice storyline at all. Why did he stupidly steal an entire kilo? Linc told the sheriff he needed a couple of grams, the sheriff told Juice he wanted a “sample”; why didn’t he just go out, buy some and give them that? Surely an outlaw biker could score some coke if he needed to, no? It would have bought him and the club some time and thus been more in character. And I’m not on board with the idea that he’s out of SOA if they learn he’s part black, either. It’d have made more sense if he just went to the club, stated his case and they let him screw with the sheriff’s mind for a while.
I don’t like the Juice storyline either, but to be fair he was trying to just get the couple grams when the pathetic looking prospect interuppted him and he knew he couldn’t get it back into the crate in time. Then the Mayan showed up and it looked like he figured he would hide in the woods, wake up early and put the brick back, then he overslept and now he’s screwed.
I couldn’t agree more. Why not just buy some coke and give it to Roosevelt? Stealing (although know he didnt intend to) a kilo from the Cartel is way more riskier than coming clean to the club. Also, its gonna be quite obvious it was Juice that stole it, he was seen in the room by the Mayan member left behind.
I have always been fascinated by the mythology/history of what happened to JT. I think everyone assumed his death wasn’t an accident, but tonight was the first time that was ever confirmed by Clay and I thought it was perfectly shocking reveal, even if it was one I had been expecting since the beginning. The reason why it is so vital to the story is what it will do to Jax (and the rest of the club, who besides Tig? Have no idea what really went on) Let’s not forget that until Abel was kidnapped and at various times after that Jax has resented and hated Clay for MUCH smaller issues. What will happen when he finds out Clay KILLED his father?? I absolutely DREAD and can’t wait for that scene. We’ve seen Jax lose his temper over mundane issues so there’s no telling what he’ll do (not to mention Gemma has also known all along, and I don’t think he’ll give her time to explain that Clay lied to her too or even that he’d care).
I thought this episode was excellent. The tension kept building and building throughout the episode as people lied and lied some more to
one another and it kept me on the edge of my seat, eagerly awaiting next week’s episode.
I thought this was a good episode, though I agree there are real problems with the Juice/Sheriff story line. At least you can find some rationalization for Juice to do what he is doing – Roosevelt is telling him that it’s for the benefit of the club and Juice did vote no on the cartel vote and wants to end the club’s involvement in drugs. It’s a stretch I know but it’s something.
I also am not sure why Lyla is still working in porn if Opie is so against it. That just seems off. And he’s so itching to have kids with Lyla what happened to his kids with Donna?
I was really happy with Clay’s coming out and saying that he killed JT, and now we know it probably had something to do with his sabotaging JT’s motorcycle. I guess we now know why Lowell Harland ending up dead (Old Bones?) in Season One and Clay and Tig were acting so suspicious.
So many secrets and the tension is really ratcheted up as to who is going to be around for next year.
I get that Roosevelt is telling him that it’s for the benefit of the club, and I did think about Juice and his “No” vote. But bottom line is they are playing the storyline as Juice is cared they’ll find out he is black. No matter how you slice it, it leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
In the first episode I remember Opie saying that Lyla only does lesbian porn now, which is usually what happens when a porn star gets a BF or husband who is normal and doesn’t like other men sticking their wife. But Opie still doesn’t like her being in porn and probably thinks if she got pregnant and had 4 kids (Opie’s 2 and Lyla’s 1, plus a new one) at home she’d finally drop porn.
The Clay killed JT storyline is playing out exactly as I thought it would since season 1, except one twist, Gemma. I always assumed she was in on it 100%. Now it looks like whatever lie Clay told Unser is the same lie he told Gemma on top of the fact that Gemma said she was young and alone with 2 kids and knew JT was banging Maureen in Belfast. Clay wanted JT dead, so he could run the club, and as long as he got Gemma on his side, and Unser to cover it up he was golden, but now the past is coming back to haunt him.
Yeah, there had always been that little bit of doubt when you wondered if Gemma were given the choice between Clay and Jax, who would she have chosen. Now it seems clear she’s save Jax – for many reasons. Clay has become SUCH a villain this year (almost Stahl-like) and you just know Gemma will turn on Clay when she finds out he lied about JT all those years ago and that he’s destroying his own club now. I think you saw Unser switch loyalties to Clay when he found out he was duped. It seems like Clay is toast just wondering if it will end up being by Gemma’s hand.
Yeah, some other comment mentioned Ron perlman doing all his scenes without his shades so you could really see him emote with his eyes. That was a great choice because because it really helped to bring across the fact that Clay is really a manipulative SOB but that he had shades of dastardliness. Like his eyes were cold with Wayne, its clear he is just a tool to Clay. But they were different with Gemma, like they were saying “I don’t like what this may to come to with the woman I love, but I’m probably gonna do it anyway”. And lastly it really came across that he is really scared of Jax’s retribution, and feels powerless against Piney’s threat.
Just great acting all around from a damn fine actor.
Great episode. I too am a big fan of the mythology and it was a like a pressure valve being released when Clay and Gemma finally acknowledged killing JT. Love even more how the pressure immediately began to rebuild with all the lies being told to continue protecting that secret. Clay is clearly willing to kill anyone that can expose the truth with no regard to how he will cover up the murders of Tara & Piney. It’s clear that they are both in danger and it’s clear from next weeks preview that Unser is not okay with his role in putting Tara’s life at risk. Kurt has promised that this season ends bloody for the club and begins a sort of rebirth of SAMCRO…I must say I am loving the set up to that finale.
Oh and I know people are frustrated with the Juice storyline either because Kurt hasn’t explained it in the course of the show or because they just don’t want to believe the club would be so coldly racist. Truth of the matter is that particular storyline is one of the most honest in the show. From an accurate & real historical perspective outlaw clubs do not allow black guys in. It’s ridiculous and seems counter intuitive since they allow other minorities in but it’s fact. And I for one appreciate that Kurt is expecting the audience to either trust him on this one or do their own research instead of dumbing it down for us and explaining it. Like it or not folks our SOA boys may be lovable at times but they are still not progressively minded. Note that Sheriff Roosevelt was the first and only black person we have ever seen in the clubhouse…that’s not an accident.
I think most of us just can’t believe that being black is worse than working with the police. Then again you may be right, I know these SoA boys can’t do any wrong in my eyes. The season has still been very enjoyable
The club may be racist, the rule may be racist, but every other time someone in the club has been in a spot. Tig killed Donna, Jax striking the deal with Stahl, Bobby banging Luann, they went to someobody else in the club ‘fessed up and formulated a plan. Someone mentioned in episode 1 that Juice seemed like he was on the lower rung of the club and got kicked around a bit, but you’re telling me he has nobody to go to? Not Bobby who seems like the most level-headed? Or Jax or Opie who are in his age range? Or Chibs or Tig who he seems to pal around with the most. NOBODY in the club that he could say here is my choice be a rat or be black, I dont want to be a rat, lets figure something out.
I just don’t feel in the narrative of the show that they have shown us enough for why Juice feels so cornered and desperate, apart from the fact that he is half black.
I think Juice is a dead man by season’s end. Either that or he is going to have to out himself to the MC, or possibly just Jax, who will then try to help him.
Eventually, the truth about JT’s murder will come out and that, combined with the pressure from the Feds and the toll the drug running are taking on the MC’s spirit, will destroy SAMCRO from the inside out. Then Jax will take over as Clay is banished or forced into retirement.
After tonights show I ask myself when it comes down to it who would Gemma chose Jax or Clay, bc who ever it is will live and the other will die. Gemma is ruthless and as much as she is trying to protect Tara and Piney I do not believe she is naive enough to believe she can control Clay. Tonight proves the people that nominate the emmys do not watch SOA…the acting is spot on every show. The Juice storyline is over the top, but I trust the Sutter line of thought. Unser going to the sheriff to protect Tara just showed his hand and probably will die not from cancer.
I really like the Opie storyline he finally said tonight what we have all known..it does not work with Lyla. And was it just me or did they make Ima look pretty rough around the edges?
I think Piney is pretty smart and for him to lay his hand (and it felt like it was 4 aces) on the table to Clay means he has a lot in the works. Which makes me think about the powerful bond between Opie and Jax. I loved the show tonight and I truly wish if there are only going to be 13 shows a season they should all be 90 minutes long ;)
By the by I know Kurt is not the flash back man but then why did we get all the flashback preview teasers preseason commercials????
Bravo to the cast and crew again!!!!
Candee
Yeah Ima certainly didn’t look as great as she did last time we saw her, dunno if that is a subtle commentary on how fast porn stars burn out and lose their looks or just bad wardrobe/makeup.
She did look fantastic in just her underwear though, and Lyla in her hooker wear was quite fetching as well. From just a me-man, me-like woman standpoint I always love when Lyla is on screen either showing her midriff, or those awesome stems.
Anyone else thought that Opie reminiscing about Donna was foreshadowing that his beef with Tig will come up again later this season?
I did catch that vibe. The fact that Opie and Piney know Clay orderd the hit and Tig carried it out is a gaping hole in SOA story arc.
The reason I always thought Georgie killed Luann is that he was beefing with her over talent, her body had bits of wood from a baseball bat on it, and Georgie liked to brandish a wooden baseball bat. He had motive, opportunity and regularly used the likely murder weapon. There did not seem to be any other plausible suspect.
I think Zobelle killed Luann…
I think Zobelle killed her, too.
I found it interesting that Clay spent most of the episode sans sunglasses. He normally wears them, even indoors, for most of an episode. I felt Perleman’s performance was subtle yet powerful. There was real hurt in those eyes. But is the hurt for what he has done to his friend John? What he’s done to the club? To Jax? For what he thinks he must do to Piney and Tara? Or is he simply scared of what will happen to him if the club finds out the truth.
The Juice storyline doesn’t grab me. I kept wondering why Juice doesn’t simply go to the club and tell them he never knew his father and he has just been told by the sheriff his father’s identity. Maybe that wouldn’t work either. But his actions didn’t make too much sense. If SAMCRO find out he’s half black, he gets kicked out, probably with the requirement that he black-over his tattoos. But if they find out he’s stealing, they kill him. Maybe Juice isn’t very smart. But that isn’t how he’s been portrayed before now.
One thing that might have been interesting was to have John’s voice reading a part of one of the letters as Clay read it and seeing Clay’s reaction to hearing his old buddy’s voice inside of his head.
I’m another one who’s fascinated with the JT backstory and its implications for the club and characters. Of course it’s suspenseful to wait on what Clay will do with Tara, Piney, Unser, etc., but the real story to me is what will Clay do to Gemma? He knows that Gemma’s burnt JT letter story is complete BS and that she’s trying to protect all three aforementioned, and foremost, Jax. Clay is playing along; since we know Gemma is also pretty devious and has plenty of reasons not to trust Clay is she really going to believe that he was reassured that the letters are relatively harmless?
Am I supposed to believe that Juice would rather face the wrath of a Mexican drug cartel and have all hell break loose, including possibly the death of his brothers, rather than tell them he’s bi-racial? This makes sense how?
Let me start with the good. I’m truly enjoying this season much, much more than the Belfast season. All the tension feels up close, almost claustrophobic. And it was terrific that they just fessed up to who killed who 25 years ago. I was worried it would be double speak instead of straight talk.
What I am having trouble with is the Mcguffins. I’m with Alan, in that I just don’t see the Juice issue. I had always assumed Juice was his nickname from Jesus, and that he was Cuban or Puerto Rican. I thought that was strange because both in the real world and the show world, biker clubs are predominantly divided by race. But it’s small town, so he’s in this group. But now if his father was black, they’ll kill him? Hispanic=ok, black=death sentence?
And I’ve said this before but it still bothers me. Why type of future seeing psychic was John Teller supposed to be that he detailed who was going to kill him and why in letters……TO HIS MISTRESS? I get that JT was some sort of obsessive writer and wrote books and journals and letters, but these are supposed to be a series of love letters. Why is he telling Trixie about Clay and Gemma? What could be so damning in these letters that not only would it turn Jax against Clay, they are now seem to have the ability to turn Gemma against Clay, Wayne against Clay, and Wayne against Gemma?
Just to clarify, the Sons know or should I say “think” he is Puerto Rican, and his name is Juan Carlos (Potter and Roosevelt refer to him by his given name several times). I am assuming Juan Carlos, becomes JC, which becomes Juice.
Last season we heard a few of the letters to Maureen, and it was clear she wasn’t just his mistress, she was his new love. He knew he had lost Gemma to Clay, he knew he was losing the hard edge needed to lead the Sons, and Maureen was the only person he felt he could talk to. From what I gathered in this episode the evidence that is turning Wayne, Gemma, and Clay against each other is that 1) Clay lied to Unser about why JT had to die, he told Unser JT was weak and was going to bring a war with the Mayans to Charming, the letters show that JT knew Clay was trying to kill him (Wayne said JT wrote that he suspected Clay had tried and failed twice already) and that he figured it was because Clay knew JT was trying to take the club straight. 2) This is not as clear as with Wayne, but it is inferred that Clay also lied and manipulated Gemma, last episode Gemma was crying to Tara about how hard those last days were with JT and why she drifted to Clay, its kind of clear to me that Clay told Gemma whatever he needed to tell her to turn her against JT and agree to having him killed, even if those things weren’t necessarily true.
Bottom line those letters likely prove that Clay wanted JT dead and manipulated Wayne and Gemma into being co-conspirators.
People who have a problem with the juice storyline just need to Google outlaw clubs and they will realize that this is a known rule. I don’t think its necessary to be spoon fed every little detail. If you want that, then watch network tv. I’m starting to think that Alan really doesn’t get the show at all, and if that’s the case then stop watching and recapping it. Because to keep harping on the race thing is getting annoying the question can be easily answered with a little research. It seemed like Chibs knew something was going on with Juice by the looks he was giving him throughout the episode. I don’t think juice has any family and it seems that his biggest fear is being kicked out of the club which to him is family. That’s probably why he is willing to play ball with Roosevelt. In my opinion this was the best episode of the season so far.
It doesn’t matter if you Google real biker gangs, the story line has to fit in with the world (of SOA) we’ve seen so far or it rings false. Bobby is Jewish and Gemma is half-Jewish, and in past seasons they openly fought with the racists/Nords and from some of the things said, part of it was based on principle.
I think it’s interesting and good that Sutter is trying to deal with that aspect of real biker gangs, but to many of us this feels forced. Even “Big Bob” the biker guy who blogs on the official SOA site said, “As to Juice, I don’t think it matters that his dad is black. His dad is not trying to be in the club.”
Hidden motivations have always been at the heart of SOA, but I feel like this season is over-relying on secrets and lies, and that is what’s driving every single plot line, often needlessly. It’s starting to feel redundant. Three separate trips to Tara’s desk drawer? Really?? When Bobby lied to Otto about Georgie, I didn’t wonder IF this would come back to bite the club in the ass, but how and when. I still love the show and have high expectations for the rest of the season, but this is what concerns me at the moment.
The scene with Sutter & Sagal was great, and it makes it seem as though Otto’s not long at all for this world. Sutter wanted to have one scene on the show with him and his real life old lady in the same scene. Pretty cool to watch.
Juice is obviously terrified about the reality of being a black guy in the club, and his actions are irrational as a result. The only part I don’t really buy into is his willingness to go along with Roosevelt’s plan, given how much police/ATF/FBI crap this club has dealt with over the past few seasons. While being black would get him kicked out and POSSIBLY murdered, being a rat is an automatic death sentence, irrational fear aside. Juice would know that intuitively. I believe his fear is real, and based in the reality of being in a MC, but his actions don’t ring true. Seems like Jibs knows something is up watching Juice always working his phone and going silent a lot.
It was interesting to see Clay really fear Jax in this episode. Clay appears to know Jax can destroy him, and knows he will if he finds out the truth. And that he said out loud that he had JT killed was quite the reveal. Unser felt betrayed and nobody trusts Clay anymore. With his circle getting smaller and smaller, and his failing hands, Clay is getting increasingly more irrational and fearful every episode. I think Perlman is doing a helluva job portraying how fearful and vulnerable Clay suddenly is.
It’s fun to see the boys back in Charming doing what they do best. Oh, and HOFF! And he has a big penis!! Such a subtle actor, that guy. All in all, I really enjoyed this ep for what it was and what it set into action for later int he season.
I do not like the Juice storyline, was skeptical of it last week, but after this week I am beginning to hate it desperately. I love this show, and even with his limited screen time Juice is one of my favorites, and also I am black. So all of this combines to make this storyline very uncomfortable for me, because basically what Sutter is saying so far is that, being secretly half-black is MUCH worse than being a rat? I mean wow. Juice would rather break one of the cardinal rules of every criminal enterprise since the beginning of time (don’t snitch or cooperate with law enforcement in any way) than try to see if the guys he’s been riding and dying with for however many years would still accept him? He knows they’d kill him if they found out he’s a rat that’s certain, gemma spent 4 episodes doing all kinds of crazy stuff to make sure they wouldn’t kill Jax last season. And the worst case scenario if the Sons are a bunch of racist bastards is that Juice gets kicked out and has to black out his ink. So that’s the backdrop, and he would rather certainly become a rat than just go to Jax or Bobby or Chibs or whoever he’s closest to (somebody had to sponsor him into the club) and say “dude my dad’s black, the sheriff is trying to leverage me with that against the club, I’m afraid if the rest of the club finds out you guys will kick me out and i’ll lose my family, but you know i’d never betray this club, so what do I do, help me deal brother”. Really, the Juice character thinks ALL these guys are racist a-holes that would never help him once they found he is half black? That’s just depressing to me as a viewer, and as a black viewer its turning me off big time. Jews (Bobby) and Hispanics (Happy and half of SAMTAZ) are OK, but a half black guy would rather risk death than have his ethnicity discovered? Just wow again. I hate the storyline, I hope Sutter finds a way to redeem it in my eyes, but if Juice’s self-loathing over being half black plays out the way it looks like its gonna play out, I am bailing on this show, I can’t support that kind of story telling, I don’t care what biker clubs are really like I can’t watch a TV show that makes a black character choose almost certain death over just admitting who they are. Sutter please work this one out, because I really do like this show.
Good post and I agree. It does feel like it’s out of left field in that based on everything we’ve gotten to know about this club and these guys and their so-called “brotherhood” – this shouldn’t be the crisis it is for Juice. I would normally hope that this was a twist like last year and that Juice did tell someone, but it seems obvious he hasn’t and now he’s truly stuck, to be screwed over by everyone.
I stil enjoy watching the show but sometimes it feels so schizophrenic – this is a different Juice (and therefore club) than we’ve come to know . I feel that way about Tara as well, and to some degree Jax. Far less empathy with them both. Roosevelt seems to be the good guy this season and the only one who really cares about Charming. I am interested to see if he saves Juice later on or in some ways helps the Sons – if it turns out that Potter is worse than they are. Sort of the dilemma Hale was left with during Season One. I thought that type of character brought a real moral balance to the show, and showed that it’s hard to come out of this life with clean hands if you truly try to do the right thing.
I am HOPING that Juice’s reasoning is NOT because his father is black, but because of WHO his father is. It was alluded to that his father is in witness protection (Roosevelt telling him that he could make it so he could see his father), possibly a rat….someone well known….and that a connection to, could cause issues for SAMCRO.
At least thats what I am hoping, because I CANNOT see them having an issue with Juice being black at all……there have been no indications of that whatsoever during the course of this show (Take a look at Season 2)
It almost doesn’t even matter what the club actually believes or what they would really do – it’s that Juice believes it – that’s very disturbing.
Thanks LEO2!
@MARBLEPDCK: I have no hopes about the “who” of Juice’s father. Every conversation Juice/Roosevelt, and Potter/Roosevelt have had about Juice’s situation has beeen about his father’s race, no mention of him being a rat. I barely remember the mention of the witness protection thing, I’d have to watch that scene back to see how it was presented. And even if Juice’s father is a rat…..it’s double stupid for the Juice character to become a rat in order to keep the secret that his long lost father is a rat.
But yeah, every preceeding scene involving this story line including that pivotal scene with Roosevelt and Potter, where Roosevelt expresses concerns over using Juice’s race, and Potter says he’ll strike his involvement from the record (then turns out to be a duplicitous bastard when the female agent says that he in fact cannot strike it from the record) says this is a race thing.
So definitely, this is a race thing all the way, and I don’t like it. But you know what I kinda didn’t like Jax’s “rat” turn last year and that ended up with a very satisfying conclusion. It’s just that this storyline hits a bit closer to home for me, and I can’t see how Sutter can make me feel better about it’s resolution. Because the options look like 1) A favorite character getting killed because he thought being black was worse than being rat. Which would make me just really rethink every watching another Sutter show. Or 2) Some cheap writing or plot device to have the Sons come out of this as not racist (why have the story at all in that case) that makes me lose respect for the show. I am willing to continue watching to find out, and I do think Sutter can, and I pray he does, surprise me, but I will bail if I don’t like the way he handles the racial implications of resolving this storyline.
This is different than say knowing Tony Soprano was a racist (Meadow’s half-black-half-jewish boyfriend episode), that was hard to watch our anti-hero take huge dump on black people for an hour, but that’s an Italian mobster living up to the stereotype. But a guy who already knew he was half-black, choosing to ratting and die over just coming clean and dealing with the consequences or even just TALKING to one of the guys he’s known for years before to find a way out instead of turning rat because of racism and lets be honest self loathing since he joined an MC that hates black people this much, is over my line. I get the excuses for writing it that way, but as I said I just cant support a show that would write a character like that.
I remembered reading something when SOA first came out playing up the multi-cultural nature of the gang based on Bobby and Juice’s ethnicities, and their alliance with the Niners and their feud with the Nords (remember them). I was further encouraged when they destroyed Zobelle’s little racist clique and were shown to have an alliance with the all black Grim Bastards. This show has been showing me for 4 seasons that the Sons were bad mofos, but not racist mofos except for maybe Piney, so this story line is just incongruent and on top of it just plane sickens me so far.
/rant over
LEO2 said what I wanted to say in 5% of the words I used, lol. Totally agree.
I liked this episode quite a bit and in hindsight (looking at the whole series), I have a greater understanding and appreciation of the Belfast arc. Sutter is a solid storyteller and the whole Ireland trip was vital to telling a complete story.
I think the pacing was really strong in this episode, but what stood out for me was the tension in just about every scene (Otto/Bobby – Otto/Gemma – Clay/Gemma – Gemma/Wayne – Opie/Jax), especially in the lies each needed to tell…..you wonder how that will come back to haunt them. It was rewarding ti see that the under current about Clay killing JT finally came out, even though regular viewers pretty much suspected and expected it. Wayne’s rolee in that was a surprise, but I like how Sutter is orchestrating the pieces of this show, setting things up for the future, and creating what looks like the inevitable show-down between Jax and Clay in a way that feels natural. One of my complaints with so many other dramas is that resolutions often feel contrived and forced, and this one when it happens looks to be much more realistic.
And Hasselhoff – excellent choice!
I’ve been banging the ‘Juice storyline sucks’ drum, so let me say something good about this episode. I like that Potter is just as slimy and manipulative as Stahl…..but appears to still be on the right side of the law. Sherriff Hale was a fine upstanding lawman but kinda dimwitted and underpowered, Stahl was powerful and smart but a sociopath unafraid to break the law to suit her means. Potter is the right mix, he is lying and manipulating people into situations that could be very bad for them (like Stahl) in order to get what he wants….but he is doing it all legally (like Hale) and without conscience (unlike Hale), which makes him believable and formidable since the Sons won’t be able to turn the tables on him with any skeletons in the closet that could derail his career (like Stahl) or manipulating his sense of fairness and decency (like Hale).
Just one more thing now that I have thought about the show for a bit today…I think Dondo may have killed Luann. He could have used Georgie’s bat. Just the whole triad about him wanting the sons to kill Georgie so badly is “The Hoff Doth protest to much”. And how cool would it be to see the sons kill Dondo with the big ….
Also I think Potter nailed his coffin when he lied to the sheriff…with Gemma and the sheriff’s wife eventually bonding and the sheriff realizing Potter is looney tunes we could end up with Roosevelt helping the sons in the final episodes when all is lost. or seems lost.
I am pretty sure that I remember that Zobelle killed Luann…maybe Zobelle will be back?
i think its fascinating to see gemma and clay so easily lying to each other. clay is turning out to be a much scarier guy than i ever thought in the first seasons. yeah i knew he was a tough biker but the way he was watching tara (last episode?) gave me chills – and lets not forget how he grabbed gemma after she confronted him about the drug running. now im worried about what he’s gonna do to her since he knows she’s lying to him. i do believe he loves her in his won way but would he hesitate to harm her? i don’t know, and its getting kinda scary now.
did anyone catch unser saying something about how clay lied to gemma, about the ‘real’ reason for killing john teller? what could that be!?
somebody said that they think gemma might end up killing him? i don’t find that so hard to believe, i’d go as far as saying they might end up killing each other!
as for juice? i LOVE him and im really glad he’s getting a bigger storyline (agreed with everyone that i still don’t understand the ‘enormity’ of him being half-black) but i cannot fathom how he’s gonna get out of the mess he’s put himself in with the missing coke brick! won’t the guards immediately tell everyone that he visited the drugs room the previous night? how’s he gonna bluff his way outta that!? don’t kill the juice!!!
I think its quite clear that Clay lied to Gemma and Unser both about his real reasons for killing JT – to preserve the gun running business. After Piney spoke to him and he went to Gemma, Clay mentioned nothing about Piney knowing about the meeting set up with Kellan, etc. He made a big deal about it just being bad that he had him killed while he was sleeping with Gemma. I think once Gemma discovers the whole truth and what Clay is capable of (you can see she is scared of it already), she will take him out to protect her son and his family, even if she has to fall on her own sword to do so. I think Jax is the most important person to her.
Sometimes I have to wonder if we are evven watching the same show. There was so much going on in this episode! Bobby’s lie, Gemma lying to Clay and him pretending not to know it, Juice’s latest dumbass move, a possibly end to the truce with the Mayans. The entire episode was whetting our appitites for the remainder of the season.
I do understand you wanting clarification, or more fleshed out characters/background, but frankly I don’t want to know the Sheriffs feelings if it means I see less of the Son’s story. Everything must fit into 13 tiny episodes, so I’ll take what I get and let my imagination do the rest.
I thought the episode was solid, but I agree on the Juice storyline. It just doesn’t make any sence…. btw did anyone else notice that when Clay goes to meet Unser and bring him his bike when Gemma shows up he leaves he’s on his own bike. That obvioulsy means he rode his bike there, but then how did he get Unser’s bike there if it was just him????
I noticed that too. I figured perhaps some more people came with Clay and then they left right away.