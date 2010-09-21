‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Caregiver’: Bachman books

Due to premiere week demands on my time, a shorter-than-usual “Sons of Anarchy” review coming up just as soon as I’m in the mood for some ’80s music…
“Days like this, when I can remember everything I usually forget – these are the worst days.” -Nate
The thing that Kurt Sutter does so well on this show, and that he and Shawn Ryan and the rest did on “The Shield,” is to put characters into holes where they more they try to get out, the deeper they wind up digging. The trick to this kind of plotting is to make it seem organic, so that the viewers will say to themselves that of course Character A would react that way in Plot B, making Story Arc C last for an additional D number of episodes.
The danger is in doing it in a way where the audience can see the producers pulling the strings, which happened for me a few times in “Caregiver,” in both the Gemma and Abel/Belfast storylines.
Abel is the big story of the season, so Jax isn’t likely to get his son back by episode four, or five. But with Cameron dead, the reasons for the separation being extended have to feel natural, and I’m not sure they do here. We don’t know nearly enough about what the conflict is between Father Asbhy and Jimmy O that’s making the Asbhy drag this out. And when Maureen decides that she doesn’t care and wants to tell the Sons about the son, she recruits Half-Sack’s ex-girlfriend Cherry (Taryn Manning, reprising her season one role) to get Gemma’s number, when of course Half-Sack’s dead and Gemma is a fugitive without her regular phone.
Now, we established back in season one that Cherry was heading off to hang with the Belfast charter, so it wasn’t a completely out of left field move, but my reaction to most of those scenes was to think, “Well, that oughta slow things down for an episode or two.”
Similarly, I rolled my eyes when Tara was dumb enough to free one of Amelia’s hands, and then turn her back on her. Tara’s not a stone killer, nor a nutcase like Gemma is becoming(*), but she helped cover up a killing once before, has been hanging with Jax for a while, has been getting tutored by Gemma and didn’t hesitate to lay the smack on Margaret in the hospital late last season. She’s in so deep that I had a hard time believing, even with her medical training, that she’d let herself get suckered in by that. But Amelia was a complication who had to be dealt with, and in a way that would pull Tara in deeper into this world, and so Tara had to make a dumb mistake.
(*) One of my favorite running elements of this season is how people keep asking Gemma if she’s lost her mind, and how Gemma never quite denies it. She’s been through too much over the last couple of seasons that she’s not even bothering to put up her usual facade most of the time.
Yet in spite of some of the plot contrivances, “Caregiver” still had a lot of the show’s usual strengths.
The favor-trading storyline with the Mayans, the Grim Bastards and Lin briefly gave the episode the feel of a world that isn’t being dominated by Abel’s abduction (Jax even smiled a few times), and finally addressed the elephant in the room of Opie and Lyla’s relationship when he lost his temper during the sex party. This season doesn’t seem like it’s going to be as Opie-heavy as the first two were, but man was Ryan Hurst good in the scene where he tells Lyla he doesn’t want her to be “sad,” when his eyes show that, as always, Opie is the saddest person in Charming.
Hal Holbrook was, unsurprisingly, fantastic as Nate contemplated ending it all with his hunting rifle, and then as he talked to Gemma about how much harder his lucid days are than the ones where the dementia overcomes him.
And “Sons” fan Stephen King had himself a perfectly twisted little cameo as Bachman (named, of course, after King’s occasional pen name Richard Bachman), the corpse-disposal expert. I laughed a very long time when Bachman requested some ’80s music and Tig, without missing a beat, said, “I’ll make that happen.”
This was probably my least favorite of the four episodes FX sent out in advance of the season, but “Sons” is still “Sons” enough when it matters.
A few other thoughts:
• As the Jacob/Oswald mayoral storyline heats up, we’re starting to see the people of Charming understandably beginning to resent SAMCRO for the drama that’s come to the town over the last few seasons. As Jacob told Unser last week, it’s one thing to look the other way when the hooligans are helping to keep the peace, and another when they become part of the problem.
• So Maureen and the late John Teller were an item at some point? Interesting. Sutter has said he wants to take some of the halo off Jax’s dad with this Belfast storyline, and I look to learning more about his time in Ireland.
• Another episode, another “Deadwood” alum, as Robin Weigert replaces Tom Everett Scott as the Sons’ defense attorney. If the season ends without Weigert and Dayton Callie having a scene together, I’ll be very disappointed.
• Note that Clay won’t step out on Gemma due to all they’ve been through together lately, even though (from what I think the show has taught me about rules for old ladies) Gemma being out of town gives him license to do so. But here’s my question: given how out of sorts Jax is, and how mad he is that Tara disobeyed him to go help Gemma, would he have taken Ima up on her request for a ride home (with another kind of ride implied) if Juice hadn’t come up with the photo of Cameron’s corpse just then?
• This week’s songs included “What Do You Do When You”re Lonesome” by Justin Townes Earle, “Not Today” by Preacher Stone, “(I Don”t Think I”ll) Love You Anymore” by The Young Dubliners and “Damned” by The White Buffalo.
What did everybody else think?
I love how they tried to slip in on the “previously on” scenes, gemma saying “dont worry cherry ull be safe in ireland” lol, that never happened in season one….that was clearly dubbed in to make sense of her being in ireland….all they said in season 1 was that she was going up north with happy, gemma never said that line in that season 1 episode. They thought they could slip one in there on me….please
Okay, because I just watched the first 2 seasons in the past 2 weeks and completely didn’t remember that. I saw it and thought “oh man maybe I don’t remember season 2… wait, I just watched it!” and thought I was losing my mind!
@Tim, I’ve seen that done on other shows that I followed religiously. Is it that big of a deal? I can’t imagine the writers sit there thinking they pulled a fast one on their viewers. I give them a lot more credit than that.
The only reason I don’t like it is because I question whether I’m loosing my memory. :) Other than that, if it doesn’t take me out of the story, I don’t have a problem with it. A little suspension of disbelief doesn’t hurt either.
Did anyone else catch the “First 9” patch on the leader of the SOA Belfast charter? I guess he was back there in Northern California with JT, Clay & Piney when they founded the SOA.
Thats McGee….they illuded to him last season, he’s one of the first 9 and moved to ireland to start the belfast charter
If ya’ll don’t read Kurt Sutter’s blog I highly recommend it. He slipped this in as some background (no spoilers, don’t worry): [sutterink.blogspot.com]
If ya’ll don’t read Kurt Sutter’s blog KEEP IT UP. That guy is a loose cannon. He makes me glad I don’t have a Twitter, Facebook, blog, or any other social kind of thing where people can see my impulse reactions and emotions. That blog gets edited more than the area 51 documents.
Truck, Sutter wrote in his blog that he recommended people write a blog in order to let their emotions out. (I’m paraphrasing as he had more to say about why, etc.) I use a journal for the same reasons. It’s therapy of a sort, and a valid one at that.
I have a sister who uses an on-line journal, and has for years, where as my journal is off-line. She is 10 years younger than I am and has no problems with letting the world know what she thinks and who she is. I need more privacy.
I’ve thought about it a lot over the years, and I think it’s a generational thing when it comes to wanting a certain amount of privacy. I also have a sister who is a few years older than I am, who would never consider seeing a therapist, and talking about herself to a stranger. I have no problem doing that.
Anyway, I like reading Sutter’s blog, ( I don’t read many as they bore me) because someone is saying what they’re actually thinking instead of writing the same old crap that I’ve read a thousand times before. People would rather hide, than risk showing their true feelings. Even though my younger sister is quick to write about herself, she rarely shows her true feelings if they are negative. I’ve even suggested she do so instead of always painting a rosy picture, when life usually just isn’t so.
So a guy who openly admits that he cries, and has and shows emotions, is a loose cannon? Honestly I wish I knew more men like that. Too many guys I know bottle up their emotions and don’t say a word when all hell is breaking loose inside them. Those are the guys who make me nervous.
weakest episode of the season thus far. Its one thing to drag the Abel storyline out if it makes sense, but here it didn’t at all. If the “crow eater” that Cherry talked to knew who killed Half-Sack then they would have also known that Gemma was on the run. That being so, they would have told her to call one of the Sons, not Gemma. Just one of the many things that really bothered me this ep. I still love the show and I’m still anxiously awaiting next weeks ep but step it up some Sutter, your loyal viewers deserve better.
I get your point, Drew, but respectfully, I don’t think it would be far-fetched to assumed an on-the-lam Gemma would have her cell with her. Also, Gemma’s likely the only US-based SOA associate that Mo knows… she’d reach out to the one she knows, even if Gemma has a problem with her (we don’t know, but she probably does, since they apparently competed for JT at some point). Just a thought.
Late to this, but just to clarify: she didn’t say that she talked to a “crow eater”, but to a “Crow Leader”. “Crow” as in SAMCRO.
Sorry, Jay Cjay, I’m fairly certain she said “Crow eater” â€“ it’s a derogatory phrase used in previous episodes to describe SAMCRO “groupies” (as opposed to fully-fledged “old ladies” of club members). It figures that Cherry might be closer to women further down in the pecking order than the old ladies â€“ even when she became an old lady herself, Half-Sack was still just a prospect. Plus, when we (and the Charming guys) first met her, she was a hangaround with the Devil’s Tribe, an MC that got patched over to SOA, so other DT hangarounds she may have known would have become “Crow eaters” by default when DT became a part of SOA. Also, it’s arguably more likely that a casual hanger-on would have less loyalty to the MC than an old lady and therefore be more likely to pass on a number or gossip, etc. Hope that makes sense!
as you pointed out, i understand how they’re trying to stretch out the abel plotline, but i got a little annoyed when father ashby said he’d be giving abel to another family. i mean what logical reason is there for him not to return abel to jax. even if they wanted to stop doing business with the sons, it really makes no sense to give him away. moreso, it would create more problems as a father would stop at nothing to find his son (i actually just yelled “give me back my son!” in a mel gibson voice after typing that) and with the sons connections in belfast, that would only bring turmoil and violence.
on a side note, i think the smirk that opie gives jax near the end of the episode might have been the first time opie’s smiled the entire series.
Agreed. I don’t see any motivation to not just give the kid back.
. . . given how out of sorts Jax is, and how mad he is that Tara disobeyed him to go help Gemma, would he have taken Ima up on her request for a ride home (with another kind of ride implied) if Juice hadn’t come up with the photo of Cameron’s corpse just then?
Based on the smile he gave her? Yes.
I agree. I thought Jax would be providing more than a ride home to Ima until Juice showed the photo.
Alan, your analysis is spot on.
I did enjoy the comment about 80’s music and Tig’s quick response.
On another note, this season feels a bit fragmented however I’m enjoying the different storylines. Gemma/Dad, Tara delving even deeper into club life, Belfast, town of Charming and the fallout with Hale/shootout, mayoral race and of course the club.
I think Sutter is doing a fine job. I admire his tenacity to pursue different stories.
Absodamnlutely! The show wants us to identify with Jax so they go out of their way to not show him in too much of a bad moral light, but we have no reason to believe that Jax doesn’t follow the same code as all the SOA when it comes to old ladies. Moreso, since he has grown up watching not only Clay sleep around but also watching Jemma know about it and not care, where exactly would he learn a different policy when it comes to monogamy? Besides that, Tara would know exactly what the sleep around policy is. We’ve never seen or object to it. She might not be completely onboard but she’s aware of the life and she still chose it with open eyes.
To Dave P: I think before Tara came along Jax probably followed the club’s moral code of sleeping around on his wife (Wendy) or whoever the girl of the moment was. However I think it changed a little for him when he got back with Tara. She is his high school sweetheart, the one that got away. In the last episode of season 1 he told her this time around he wanted to do it right and not let her slip away again, and I don’t think that involved him sleeping with other women.
Also Tara DOES oppose to him sleeping with other women unlike Gemma. In season 2 towards the end (can’t remember which episode) Tara tells Jax’s that him sleeping with other women is a deal breaker for her and it would break her heart and he told her he hasn’t been with anyone except her since they started dating again.
I think right now since Abel got kidnapped Jax is just in a weird place and he feels guilty for loving Tara the way he does and dragging her into this mess. Before Abel went missing there is no way in hell Jax would mess with Ima behind Tara’s back but now that Jax isn’t so sure about him and Tara anymore Ima seems like a good solution to help him resort back to his old ways of being emotionless with the women he is seeing.
I think he cares about Tara so much that he has pretty much shut down emotionally towards her because he knows that she is the one but it just can’t be with his life style. I think Tara is willing to fully become apart of the SAMCRO lifestyle but Jax doesn’t know yet if he has the right ask her to.
And that was my psychoanalysis of Jax’s and Tara’s relationship lol
That sounds good to me, but don’t forget that Jax slept with Wendy after he was with Tara. (At his house the night he brought Abel home.) At least that’s what I remember so I could be wrong.
No you are correct, Jax did hook up with Wendy. At that point Jax and Tara’s relationship had a question mark over it. They were sleeping with eachother but they both stopped short of calling it a legit relationship. Tara still wasn’t sure if they were back together again only because of what happened with them with agent Kohen and Jax was a little leery of jumping headfirst into a relationship with Tara again considering his current lifestyle.
Tara and Jax had gotten into a fight that night and Donna was just killed and Wendy just happened to be there. He pretty much brushed Wendy off once Tara decided she was going to stay in Charming. I don’t think Tara was really his “old lady” intill the last episode of season 1 where she shows up at the funeral bascially lets Jax know she isn’t going anywhere.
I watch this show too damn much, can you tell? lol
510, you are spot on with your analysis of Jax and Tara. My only concern is that Tara has asked Gemma and Tig to keep their little Amelia secret from Jax. Knowing how big she was on “full disclosure” when it came to Jax’s adventures, this would be Tara’s strike 3 in Jax’s book (preceded by Tara keeping mum on her beat down of Margaret and her request for a leave of absence). All signs seem to be leading Jax straight into Ima’s bed.
“With your mom being away, it feels too much like cheating”… and then he goes in for the BJ. Your ways are not like mine…
With necessity being what it is, will Clay allow Caracara to resu — JESUS H CHRIST IT’S BIG STEVE ON A HOG!!! (and he’s growing nicely into his face job, kinda like a stretched Mitchell Ryan….)
Seriously, as with Miss Joan Rivers, Big Steve’s blossoming from gormless geek prat into The Man He Is, Fit for Tasteful Back Cover Portraits, is a transformation saga for the ages.
so, how did Cherry call Half-sack’s phone, presumably talk to one of the Sons in Charming, and get both Gemma’s old cell number and no info on an Irish guy taking Abel, despite her being in N. Ireland?
Cherry likely called the clubhouse…talked to a random croweater…asked for half sack..found out he was stabbed by the Irishman…gave Cherry Gemmas number…but the croweater didnt relay the Abel info as she likely didnt know the whole story. Not that hard to grasp.
Are we really supposed to believe that people hang out at this “clubhouse” (it still cracks me up to hear serious biker dudes say ‘see you at the clubhouse!’) all the time? Every day-to-day shot of the interior is just 4 or 5 of them pouring each other shots and looking at some papers or something.
I was so happy with last week’s show, so sorry to say that I thought this was definitely the weakest of this season so far. Agree with all the discrepancies mentioned by previous posts and by Alan. Plus, last week showed the club actually looking strong – hate when they seem so ineffectual and look like nincompoops.
Also – really rolled my eyes at Opie making a scene and ruining the deal for the club by going nuts at the porn party. This was so important to them, and I just didn’t buy his reaction, and especially bothered by Jax and the others seemingly okay with what he did.
Funny how they snuck that “previously” scene about Cherry going to Ireland.
SO GLAD to hear you thought it was the weakest epoisode of the first four you were sent Alan. Makes me look forward to next week.
Meant to add – love Stephen King appearance as the cleaner as he so wonderfully creepy. (And loved Tig’s line about leaving the girls for a few minutes and look what happens.) Need more Tig humor!
Forgot to add – I wonder if Tara throwing up and saying she’s okay is a way of hinting she might be pregnant. It was an odd scene and that’s the first thing that came to mind.
Other boards keep speculating about that, too (also remember her panic attack/puking in the OR). God, hopefully not–the real-time pacing of the show means she’d be pregnant the entire series.
@leo-that was the first thing that came to my mind. It could be symptoms of PTSD (from Half-Sack being killed, Abel kidnapped and the life Tara is now leading) but I couldn’t help but think she might be pregnant.
I hope she’s not pregnant, because I wouldn’t buy Tara (a doctor nonetheless) becoming pregnant at a time like this, for so many reasons. It would be such an obvious plot devise and add a layer to the story that feels so manipulative and contrary to what we’ve been led to think about this character thus far.
I’m so conditioned to think that a woman on television=pregnant, that this is the first thought that came to mind.
The first thing that came to my mind was that she was pregnant also. We all saw her get hit over the head with a oxygen tank and take nap for few minutes. Do we really need to see her throw up to confirm she had a concussion? Seems fishy to me. It would also be too obvious for her to become pregnant when Jax’s son is kidnapped also. HMmmm
Did anybody else wanted Tara to drink that bleach next to the sink? I’m so done with her!
Yep, can’t stand Tara.
I am not a Tara fan either…but I do like me some CHIBS,,,( but not Fiona)…I hope that Cherry snatches Abel before they get him to the foster family..and that Jax beheads Jimmy O for lying about his so called “intel”…
I have to say the writing is dis-jointed this year(no I’m not referring to Stephen King’s character). Too many awkward, meaningless scenes that leave you wondering who is putting the show together. Feels like film student production. On the positive side, keep adding the Deadwood characters to the cast. Think what kind of bad ass Ian Mcshane would make!
I’m not feeling most of the criticism. Seems like this episode was stronger than many season 2 eps. The club is doing things rather than having things done to them.
I even liked the Gemma/Tara story line. And Tara letting the caretaker get the advantage of her doesn’t seem so out of character. It was established that she felt detaining the caretaker in this way was a massive overreaction, and it is a required lesson for her growth into her future role as biker queen.
One thing that initially I didn’t like, but then I came around on was when Opie went berserk, the others helped him rather than restrained him. At first I thought it was stupid of them, but then I realized it was Sutter highlighting what he always talks about on his commentaries and blog, that the core of a MC is that they sacrifice for their brothers, and helping Opie out was a great example of them making a sacrifice that the rest of us probably wouldn’t have made.
As far as the return of Cherry. That didn’t feel contrived at all. When I saw it I thought of the Wire and the way that little things come back again and again in later seasons. The ground work was laid for Cherry to be in Belfast. Now Belfast is dealing with SAMCRO, so if Cherry wasn’t mentioned I’d be a little disappointed.
As to Opie – they do sacrifice for their brothers and that’s why I think they would’ve restrained Opie because he was hurting them big time by ruining this chance to help out Jax and the club. Taking Opie outside and calming him down would have been the smart thing to do, and a way of supporting him as well.
I understand that they are suffering on a lot of fronts this season, but it just adds to that feeling that they’re incompetent and that’s not the way I want to think about our antiheroes.
I thought they could have prevented the problem entirely by keeping Opie’s girlfriend from participating. Didn’t ANYONE think that was a moronic idea? Even the girlfriend should have realized it was a mistake. So yeah, there were a few plot elements that bothered me… that one and giving the baby to a good Catholic Irish family. Unless it develops that this gangster priest has some kind of grudge against the Teller family, there’s no rational explanation why he’d be willing to incur the wrath of a violent MC.
Minor theory: Maureen’s daughter is Jax’s half-sister, based on Maureen’s mention of her romantic history with JT, aka John Teller.
I thought that too. Hmmmm.
Hard to be objective as I’m a huge fan of Kurt Sutter and the show in general, but I thought last night’s episode was ok. Not as much fun as the previous two, but I look ed at this one as more transitional as it moved the storylines a little further along and started setting up the next steps in the season’s arc.
Absolutely loved the Stephen King cameo – missed that in all the talk of upcoming guests, and he was an absolutely genius choice for Bachman. BTW- the looks between Gemma and Tig were priceless, and sometimes it’s the things that aren’t said that make more of a difference than the things that are spoken. Also loved the Belfast chapter for SAMCRO and the hint that there was something there between John Teller and Maureen (once upon a time). Sutter has written about how this season will explore more of those early Irish roots, so it should be a pretty interesting ride.
BTW- loved Hal Holbrook’s scenes….just such a subtle strength to his character and the way he is coping with his disease.
I agree with all the plot questions.
They did sneak that in about Ireland in the “Previously on…” segment.
I think it’s a poor choice by Sutter to not explain why Ashby wouldn’t just give the kid back as we are all thinking.
Also, Cherry didn’t mention anything about Abel? Come on! She would have found out about that too.
Then Clay makes some deal with the Chinese regarding something we’ve never even heard of before. Some guy named “Cokuzi” or something.
I’ve had some problems with these and other points on the show since I felt they glossed over the whole Jax/Clay/Tig/Opie/Piney feud from last year. I know Clay and Jax came together with Gemma’s rape reveal, but Piney or Opie would not have let things go the way they did. I thought that was a cop out by Sutter.
I still love the show but I wish Sutter would clean up some of these things.
The comment to the Chinese from Clay referenced the Italians that the Sons sell guns to. They appeared in season one.
so lemme get this straight, ur plugged into the show enough to know that they snuck in that line about cherry going to ireland, that gemma never actually said that in season 1, yet u dont know about the italians from season 1 that clay was referring to? Come on now
I think they were keeping Abel’s kidnapping on the downlow because on the 1st episode they were trying to keep it out of the papers. Also Cherry spoke to one of the crow eaters and they have stated in the past the crow eaters are kept in the dark about everything and Gemma stated they are only good for opening beers and sucking ……well you get the idea. So they probably have no clue what’s going on
“Then Clay makes some deal with the Chinese regarding something we’ve never even heard of before. Some guy named “Cokuzi” or something.”
We’ve seen and heard of Cacuzza before. I believe it was in Season 1 when Clay was doing a protection run for one of Unser’s trucks and highjacked the goods instead. Cacuzza is the italian mobster who made the cargo “fall off the truck,” so to speak. He and Clay have a long relationship with the Sons supplying the mob with guns. With their guns currently off the market, giving them the goods in Unser’s truck was Clay’s good will gesture toward Cacuzza. And yes, I’ve watched this show too damn much.
Kurt Sutter is usually pretty good when it comes to stringing together information that is seemingly unrelated and that a casual watcher might not catch but I’ve learned that nothing is said or done on this show that will not resurface in a later episode.
I did notice the dubbing of Gemma saying that Cherry was going to Belfast (I thought she was going to Canada) and, in connection with the pacing of the timeline, Gemma is not 53, she’s 51.
I’m of two minds on the Belfast storyline. With a show like Sons I’m always hesitant to criticize because it’s a serialized show and I’m basing an opinon off of the finale and two episodes (didn’t see last night’s yet).
I like that they are using the Belfast storyline to grow Jax as a character but the whole storyline feels unneeded. So much of season two worked because it was organic growth.
Not that I don’t think the Belfast story doesn’t have potential, but I think that there’s a LOT of potential in Charming. You have Gemma on the run, friction with the Mayans, Brother Hale rising up and going after the Sons. I guess I don’t see the need for Belfast.
Belfast is by far the most interesting part of the season, those are fascinating, serious , men’s men characters over there and i cannot wait to see more of them, and they are so tied into the mythology of the club, which is also fascinating……What do u want more ridiculous shoot outs with the mayans? Please, get with it or stop watching.
@Sam, I was also a bit hesitant when I heard about the Belfast story line, probably because I don’t like change. And Belfast is a world I know nothing about so it could be hard for me to relate and or keep up. Plus I can’t understand what the accent.
BUT, I read on Sutter’s blog or in an interview, can’t remember which, that he felt doing more of the same from season one and two in season 3 would be a cop-out, and a disservice to people who watch the show. At least that was my take on it.
I love the show, but I completely agree with your point about the machinations being to predictable. The one that completely pulled me out of the show’s reality was the Chinese Sex Buffet. So…..they were paying $5000 EACH for those girls? Really? With the high number of girls (lot of sex workers available for a town the size of Charming!) somebody was dropping upwards of $50,000 for this? Wow, I guess prices have really gone up now that Craigslist is out of the sex trade biz!
But that’s not the really crazy part. So, I can see where you maaaaaaybe can rationalize your old lady being a porn queen. But now she’s just full out whoring at sex parties with strangers. It’s a fine line, but that’s unseemly. And NONE of the other SOA recognized this as a bad idea? Maybe a sociopath like Tig, but everybody knows how emotional Opie is. Somebody would have either told his girl she couldn’t work this party or told Opie he wasn’t invited.
Hold on…..as I’m typing this, I think Opie promised the girls that THEY would be making $5k apiece. So that means the girls were being valued at $10k???? WHAT???
One more rant about something that pulls me out of the show’s reality. Are they in America? Or Afghanistan or Somalia or someplace like that? Because what gang in the the USA has such a great need for full size fully automatic assault rifles? I’m here in LA, and we’ve got gang problems aplenty, but I don’t recall seeing police reports of AK-47 battles in the streets on a regular basis. Maybe you could supply these weopons once, but since they aren’t being used and discarded how are they reselling all these big guns? And since some of their customers are motorcycle gangs, like this new black group this season, do they find it is a good idea to ride around with AK-47 slung over your shoulder? They ride cycles!!! They don’t have trunks to hide this contraband! What gang is buying AK-47 by the boatload?!?!
If you want to start comparing this show to reality let’s get back to square 1: bikers not being fags. Yes, I’m referencing South Park tongue-in-cheek (and hope I’m not breaking the commenting rules)… but the point still stands: when was the last time you were intimidated by a guy on a Harley? I live in a town with a downtown strip much smaller than Charming’s and we’ve had a Highway Patrol, Sheriff, federal, and local police station along with a courthouse for decades.
And most important of all: why would Stahl break every single law enforcement protocol and broadcast a detailed police report over her police radio (the set-up to Cameron kidnapping Jax’s kid)back in S02? If she was talking to her radio-silence surveillance team why wouldn’t they tell her to shut up and write out a report instead of blabbing her mouth off? If I am going to ignore that I guess I have to ignore damn near everything else about the show that is a fantasy.
I’m a long time lurker. This is my first time commenting.
I agree with you Alan on the notion that Sutter is doing a little TOO much to the characters. Do they really need THIS many messes to clean up? The pile up is starting to get a little exhausting. But I’ve read that this season will end more like season one, so hopefully, we’ll see some of these issues resolved.
I kind of like the Irish plot, because it’s allowing for some suspense. But having read the interviews about what’s to come, I’m ready for the SAMCRO to get to Ireland already and dig into the John Teller story.
I don’t think Tara’s pregnant. PTSD sounds more on point.
The Opie/Lyla plot did bug me last night. I was annoyed when we saw the first hint of it last week. Like dude, your woman makes porn. You knew this all along. Don’t act brand new. But with the conversations Opie had about Lyla with Jax and the boys, I’m thinking she’s more of a rebound than “here to stay” Old Lady. I guess we’ll see.
And yeah, we all know the rules of the life, but I had to suppress a serious eye-roll when Jax looked to be considering Ima’s offer. Ugh.
Oh and one more thing, Hal Holbrook probably had the best scene of the evening. I fought back tears when he sat by the river with the hunting rifle.
Me too! As the adult child of an elderly parent, I was about ready to spring a leak.
Regarding the Ima thing, I think Jax remembers Tara’s deal-breaking rule and in the back of his mind, sleeping with the enemy (remember the Ima/Tara showdown at the wrap party and Tara’s target practice?) is just his way of pushing her further away for her own protection. I like Tara but she seems to be getting closer to Gemma than acting like Jax’s old lady. If any triangle breaks them up I think it would be Jax/Tara/Gemma.
While watching last night I found myself doing something I’ve never done during Sons of Anarchy: checking my email. It’s not even that I didn’t like the episode, because I did, but something about this season has me far less invested. Last year, we opened with a clear and odious villain, and on top of that there was all the fallout from Donna’s murder. Gemma on the run and Abel’s kidnapping just aren’t gripping me in quite the same way.
However, it’s early. The Irish characters are promising, especially the priest (and is it just me, or has Cosmo not aged a day since he was the badass old man in Braveheart?), and I realize sometimes it takes a while for things to really get going. Kurt Sutter, I’m putting my trust in you. Don’t let me down.
Oh, and being a huge King fan, and having seen him pull off goofy characters in his screen adaptations before, I really enjoyed him being creepy and quiet. I wonder how Tabitha felt about him feeling up Monique Gabriela Curnen?
I couldn’t help but laugh at that scene where King’s fondling her boobs. Can you imagine being that actress and having bragging rights to that story? LOL
My #$!@! DVR couldn’t record this episode because my cable provider’s “upgrade” failed. So instead of my being able to watch or record what was on last night, I was only able to watch (in real time) what was being aired 3 hours ahead of the actual, true time. WT….!?!
So I guess I’m glad things moved a bit slowly this week. But even a slow episode of SOA is still a don’t miss-great episode to me.
Plus my latest attempt to record the re-run of Boardwalk Empire disappeared during a reset. I think the box hates me.
Plus almost all recordings only show the date and time but not the title. (Even though there is a menu option to sort by title.) Tech support say that’s just the way it is. Is this the same craziness you all deal with, with your set-up?!? If so, I kind of miss my old VCR.
End of rant.
Hey Hitfix, isn’t it nice when someone complains about another company for a change? :-)
RE: the brawl with the Asians, it’s common “biker code” that whenever a member gets in a fight, regardless of the reason, any and all available members must assist him or else be banished.
I’m not really into the whole kidnapped baby plot very much, perhaps that will change as the story moves forward but right now I just feel it’s holding things back too much.
Re the biker code – you know, that sounds right too and I didn’t think about that. That whole porn party disaster still bothers me but I see your point.
Chibs did try to stop Opie from going into the room but once the punches started flying, it was all hands on deck. Which also explains why with everyone in the club with the exception of Opie and Chibs facing federal gun charges, all were willing to skip bail and join Jax on his trek to Vancouver.
I was disappointed in this episode. The 3rd season has too many plotlines jerking around and some of them verge on melodrama. I have the feeling Sutter is swimming in a pool of sharks and is on the verge of jumping them. That would be sad in what has been an intriguing and engrossing drama.
To everybody complaining about Cherry not saying anything about Abel, she called asking for Gemma’s number, so the person that answered most likely didn’t mention Abel to make sure gemma wouldn’t find out from the subsequent phone call.
Just because Cherry spoke to a croweater doesn’t mean that croweater was aware of club business. Everybody knew Sack was dead because, as Bobby said in 301, that news made the papers, the baby’s kidnapping had not. So logic dictates that club members and those close to them, like their women, are the only ones that know the facts of what is happening. The only women who ever really know what is going down in an MC are the old ladies, not hang-abouts and pass-arounds.
Just not feeling it. The Hal Holbrook scenes are way too much, “HEY LOOK – it’s HAL HOLBROOK, and He’s going to ACT now!!!!”
The Belfast storyline is muddled and frankly, uninteresting, and the Sons are running around like chickens with their heads cut off (fairly entertaining).
And I’m still trying to figure out why they killed Hale, after going through the trouble of having the “I’m with you, brother” scene in the premiere.
Did anybody else notice that Tig didn’t have the Sons’ logo tatooed on his back in the scene where he gots shot? We know Jax has it, and I remember Opie having it in season one, and they burned it off the guy who turned rat and sent Opie away. Anybody have any idea if they all are supposed to get them?