‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Hands’: This old man

“Tell me what I can do for you.” -Jax
“Nothing.” -Tara
Factoring in what it is and everything that’s led up to it, “Hands” is one of the strongest episodes “Sons of Anarchy” has ever done. It’s an hour that lays bare exactly what the show, and the club, are all about, that features outstanding performances by Charlie Hunnam, Maggie Siff and Ryan Hurst, among others, and that felt repeatedly like a kick in the gut.
That said, the episode charts a course that I hope the series has the courage to follow up on. No half-measures, to borrow a line from another basic cable drama of some renown in these parts.
As “Breaking Bad” did with Walter, and as “The Sopranos” before it did with Tony, this is the episode of “Sons of Anarchy” that makes plain what a corrosive, inescapable effect the club has on anyone foolish enough to get involved with it. And it puts Clay on what seems like an unbreakable course towards being killed “by the hand of the son” (which could be Jax or Opie, depending on Gemma’s mood).
But now Kurt Sutter and company have to stick with that. Maybe Clay survives the events of this season, but he can’t ever plausibly lead this club again, not after all the things he’s done and not after finally scaring away his scheming queen and his most dutiful errand boy. And maybe the club as a whole comes together briefly to get out of the various nooses being set before them by Linc Potter and the cartel, but the show can’t do the moral relativism dance any longer. The Sons are bad guys, even if they’re our bad guys. And having admitted that, the show needs to move forward with that worldview, for the three more seasons Sutter says he has in mind or beyond that, if need be. Anything short of that is just maintaining a formula that’s been wildly successful so far, and that way leads to becoming “Dexter” or something like it.
Lots of people suffer in “Hands,” most obviously the club’s two pre-eminent old ladies. Tara loses the full use of her hand – and with it, the career that would have given her, Jax and the boys an easy escape from SAMCRO(*). Gemma gets her face and her illusions about Clay equally pounded. The former was an unfortunate but inevitable tragedy, the latter a long overdue (if horrific and unforgivable) wake-up call, and both seem to be setting up two indisputable facts: 1)Jax is never going to leave the club, and 2)Clay is going to be dead, in jail or exiled very, very soon.
(*) Once again, it’s hard not to consider Jax’s macho refusal to just let Tara be the breadwinner either a really unfortunate character flaw or a large plot contrivance. If Jax isn’t so hung up on letting his old lady support him, then the club never makes the deal with the cartel and most of this season’s other badness doesn’t happen.
There are no uncorrupted adults on this show, but Tara’s one of the more relatively innocent, sympathetic figures – not just as the symbol of the other life Jax could leave, but as the boys’ mother – and the show made damn sure that her fall hurt us almost as much as it did her. You could argue that the scenes of the Teller family on the road, singing nursery rhymes, frolicking in parks, and having casual, tension-free conversations with the local constabulary was too heavy-handed — too much like McBain’s partner buying a boat called “The Live-4-Ever” right before he’s murdered — but I think it was important for us and for Jax to see the life he could have had right before Clay’s actions seemingly dash any chance of that.
Jax still thinks he can leave, and has a heartbreaking, brutal conversation about it with Opie, who at least forces Jax to admit his own hypocrisy and the role he played in putting Donna on a path in front of Tig’s gun. But Tara won’t let him hold onto that illusion. She’s obviously been brought low by the injury, the ordeal of the kidnapping, the meds, etc., but is anything that she says wrong? Is it any more wrong than what Opie says to Jax, what Margaret says to Gemma, or what Gemma says to Wayne?
A lot of people in this club have done a lot of bad things to each other, and those bad things are starting to pile up to the point where no one can ignore it anymore.
In a lot of recent weeks, I’ve been worried that a lot of the plot decisions were being made to suggest danger and major upheaval, but that ultimately the show would back off and find a way to hit the reset button. But Piney’s dead, Tara’s surgical career is either in major jeopardy or over (and the cartel still wants to kill her), Clay’s two oldest allies want him dead, and Juice is still in a position where it’s hard to imagine him surviving the season.
No matter where things go in the remaining four episodes of the season (beefed up from three; see below), it’s hard to imagine this being the exact same club, and show, by the time we come back for season 5. And that, to me, is a very good thing, even if things seem so bad for everyone right now.
Some other thoughts:
• In case you missed the news yesterday, FX agreed to add an additional episode to the season, pushing the finale to December 6. In reality, this means only about 20 minutes or so of additional material, since we’ll be getting two 60-minute episodes at season’s end rather than a single 90-minute one, but Sutter had been saying on Twitter for a while that he had more story than could fit into 90 minutes. So hopefully we’ll get it all in.
• Cell phones have complicated a lot of traditional thriller-style plots, and I imagine text messaging would make it even harder. If Jax isn’t picking up his phone, why doesn’t Tig start texting him a bunch of “YOU ARE IN DANGER. COME HOME”-style messages?
• Any legal scholars in the audience want to say whether Roosevelt really could be bound by some kind of “agreement of participation” as Potter describes it? I’ve never heard of such a thing, but virtually all my legal knowledge comes from TV.
• Note the return of the mysterious homeless girl from seasons past, who catches Jax’s eye right before Tara’s abduction.
• Great make-up work on Katey Sagal’s face in the final scene.
• This is the second “Sons” of the season directed by Peter Weller, and the first script ever co-written (along with Sutter and Chris Collins) by David Labrava, whom you might know better as resident SAMCRO lunatic Happy. Hell of an introductory credit, even a shared one.
What did everybody else think?
First off let me say, I want to kill Clay with my bare hands. Secondly, there are not words to describe tonight’s episode. For me it was the best Sons of Anarchy ever in the entire series.
Also, Alan thank you for that reference to what’s become of “Dexter” because I couldn’t agree with you more.
Count me in for killing Clay with my bare hands! Oooh, big tough man, why don’t you try picking on someone your own size? Liked the “oh shit, I didn’t think she had that in her” look hen Gemma fired the gun, also punched him in the face. I hope his hands are REALLLLY sore… and since Gemma’s the only one he trusted to do his injections for his arthritis (Tara sure as hell isn’t gonna be doing it, and with his rep, good luck getting another doctor to do it (and keep it private). I actually didn’t think he’d be able to slug Gemma so hard seven times with his hands as bad as they are, chalk it up to serious pent-up stress and testosterone, I guess (not meant as a slam against men per se, but there’s definitely an abundance of testosterone on SOA). I also saw him moving into the clubhouse at the end of the episode as much out of self-preservation as any other reason, since he has to sleep SOMEtime. I was actually not only talking back to the TV, but directing it at the characters specifically (‘Leave her alone, you douchebag!)” like a lunatic. Poor Tara, her spirit just seemed broken. Even with the best surgery she can get, she’s got a long hard road ahead of her, as well as chronic pain for the rest of her life. Hopefully everyone he’s pissed off will just take turns killing him.
What I don’t understand is why, at this point, Clay didn’t just follow through and kill Gemma. She’s already threatened to expose him. Does he really think beating her up is going to keep Gemma, of all women, in line? What does he suspect she will say when Jax sees her bruises?
Perhaps it’s not unusual in this world for the typical “old lady” to get smacked around, but Gemma is certainly not just another old lady.
I suppose you could say Clay is just so delusional at this point that he can’t entertain the idea of Gemma not remaining loyal to him. As I write this the idea is starting to seem more plausible. I dunno.
I tend to get annoyed at people who encourage all kinds of bad, violent behavior (like people who are now 4 seasons into a show about a murderous outlaw biker gang), but are suddenly outraged at plot points such as a man hitting a woman. Wrong is wrong. I like this show, but I don’t “like” the characters. I think they’re all complete A-holes, Gemma included.
That said, I agree w/ Huell Goodman….it would have made much more sense if Clay killed Gemma, but unfortunately we the audience at home know that Mrs. Sutter isn’t going to be written off the show.
Hey HISLOCAL, you realize that these people are talking about fictitious characters and not the actors playing them, right? Your comment is 50 times more over-reactionary and missing the point than the people you’re attempting to call out. You post is nearly the perfect example of someone not getting what they’re reading on the internet. Geezus, bro. Get with it, guy. You need to lighten up. This is a tv show and people talking about it, IN CONTEXT of talking about a tv show.
Write a comment…I am a 1st year law student, so I probably don’t know anything more than any other readers. However, if Roosevelt was able to show he was misled into an agreement, courts will generally side with the party who did not write the contract/agreement.
Ignorance isn’t a defense. Roosevelt could have read the contract more thoroughly.
You’re right but the courts primarily rule based on the intent and actions of the parties in the agreement. Intent and the actions of the parties can in some cases carry more weight than a paper agreement
NVM, I’ll leave this to the 3L
I would imagine the courts could strike down the K as a matter of public policy. We don’t want agreements where cops are bound to help the AUSA do possibly illegal and definitely morally sketchy things.
You law students are cracking me up. Trying to analyze this show through a legal lens is a sure way to drive yourself to quit watching. Any competent cop could have all the Sons in federal custody within a couple weeks, and put them away in federal prison for many years. Nothing in this show bears any relationship to how the law or law enforcement work in the real world.
JD + bar + seven years, here.
They were responding to Alan’s direct question. Good practice, if you’re ever before a judge or have a client.
(Practicing long enough to that I don’t post credentials on a message board to show off.)
Fair enough. I missed Alan’s direct question about the enforceability of the agreement until after I posted that comment. But as to credentials, they appear to be relevant in this context.
Do you disagree with my assessment of the show? And don’t you find it even a little amusing — and typical of law students (probably including both of us when we were law students) — that folks are debating fine points of contract law while missing much more fundamental problems with the agreement?
Even though I don’t watch this show for any sort of legal nuance, I couldn’t help but talk back to my television when the AUSA was basically trying to hold Roosevelt to a contract requiring him to do something illegal. Not only is the contract unenforceable, but Roosevelt could then report him to the California Bar Association and get this guy disbarred, cool jacket or not.
Ex-criminal prosecutor here – there is no such written agreement (as there is no such thing as a federal “D.A.”) Roosevelt’s obligation is to enforce the law. Different law enforcement agencies get in pissing matches all the time over who does what, and no cop is obligated by any written agreement to assist another like this. Especially if he thinks the other cop/prosecutor/whatever is doing something wrong.
I have practiced Cromulent law for 30 years and I can tell all you whippersnappers with certainty that such a contract would be ironclad… if it were physically bound by molten iron.
Lawyer here – Roosevelt cannot be contractually obligated to break the law. I don’t know about an “agreement to do things my way” in general, but to the extent that Potter’s way forces Roosevelt to disregard the law, the contract would not be enforceable.
Been reading Alan since I was a kid and just passed the bar (but am not yet an attorney, so of course I mess up when I first try to comment. Anyway, I agree that the K is unenforceable for many reasons and many legal things don’t add up on SOA. However, we’ve seen Potter lie to Roosevelt before, besides his ethical obligations as an attorney, and all we have is his word about this clause, so it is possible that he just made it up to try to keep Roosevelt in line, I don’t believe that Roosevelt has a copy of the agreement to check.
Let me settle this debate – I’m in the business, and let me say the Potter character is so far beyond reality that I laugh when I watch, similar to Stahl.
As for the “agreement”, TV shows often use incorrect descriptive words to describe real things because most of the audience wouldn’t recognize the actual term. What comes closest to what Potter is describing is an MOU — “Memorandum Of Understanding” — which are signed between different agencies from different jurisdictions, here the feds and the local Sheriff’s Dept. The MOU would obligate the SO to participate in a certain manner as set forth. I would be signed by Roosevelt’s boss – the elected Sheriff of San Joaquin (SanWa) County, and all officers under his command would be required to comply. An MOU would not obligate any party to do anything illegal, but to simply participate in a manner consistent with accomplishing the object of the operation. Refusing could have job implications for someone like Roosevelt who is a sub-station commander.
I’m pretty sure the writers decided not to use “MOU” because most viewers would say “A what??” So they call it a “contract” which viewers do understand, but which leads to debates like this one.
This show often has these individual cops/prosecutors making these major decisions without seeking counsel or permission and that is pretty funny in itself. Let’s face it, to be more realistic they would have an entire episode showing Roosevelt and Potter sitting in an office filling out paperwork and wouldn’t that be thrilling.
The supposed contract between Roosevelt and Potter reminds me of the sentencing recommendation (or whatever that was) that Stahl had Jax sign – as if the signature on something is what makes it binding.
One last thought – I don’t know whether or not we’re supposed to think Potter is comparable to Stahl, but I’m just not feeling that. No doubt he’s quirky and personally doesn’t care if he screws over those helping him, and I definitely don’t like the guy, but I’m not rooting against him either because his cause is still so valid. Whereas Stahl just wanted the glory and was a sociopath and was willing to kill anyone in her way (her partner too), so far Potter seems more devoted to the goal of wiping out the bad guys. I am really looking forward to finding out more about him because I am assuming that there will be more that going to make me want to see him crash and burn.
@shipwreckedcrew:
Thanks. That’s very helpful. I almost mentioned the possibility of some sort of interagency agreement, but of course that’s how how it was presented on the show. I’m guessing, though, that even MOUs are unenforceable — in the sense that if the SO wanted to withdraw from a MOU, a court wouldn’t intervene to prevent that. I assume MOUs are enforced mainly through political rather than legal channels. Am I wrong?
Rrrgh. I mean, “that’s *not* how it was presented on the show.”
Matt — MOU’s aren’t enforceable at all. They’re simply a tool used to make sure everyone is onboard with the plan before money and manpower start getting wasted. They are normally part of formal task force operations where a dozen or more agencies might be involved in a certain long-term investigation. They cover such mundane items as which radio channels will be assigned, which agency will pay any overtime incurred (usually the feds), who provides any “buy money” needed (usually the feds again), etc. Its really more like a “business plan” for a partnership than a contract.
The elected Sheriff of SanWa County is answerable to the people in an election. He can withdraw from any MOU at any time for whatever reason he wants. They are “self-enforcing” in the sense that, next week when the SanWa Sheriff wants help from the feds on some other case, they look at him and say “Remember that MOU we had on SOA …” and politely decline his new request.
“Let’s face it, to be more realistic they would have an entire episode showing Roosevelt and Potter sitting in an office filling out paperwork and wouldn’t that be thrilling.”
Maybe a webisode, then?
LOVED IT! There just cannot be a way all the major players survive into Season 5…………..and that, for me, is brilliant.
.amazing episode tonight!!!!!
I agree that this was probably the best hour that Sons has ever had, I actually had to feel something this episode, not that other episodes didnt do that, but Hands made me feel bad for Tara, i felt horrified by Clay for what he did to Gemma, i felt protective and hurt for gemma, i felt Jax’s dillema. Not since the death of Donna did i feel this emotional after a Sons episode. Supurb episode, and given Sons track record this is only the beginning of much bigger things. Im excited.
Question! The dudes in the van were obliviously white and faking the Spanish. Who in the heck were they?
They were guys hired by the cartel hitman to pin the attempt on the Lobos if things went wrong. Clay danced with the devil and he’s being outfoxed. The cartel wants to own SAMCRO completely, and pulling them into the war is a step in that direction. Killing Tara and having that on Clay also would’ve been a step in the right direction, which I think is why they refused to shut off the hit even though they could’ve.
Eh. I’m not buying that for some reason. Unless they were former military turned mercs or something. But it seemed very obvious they were faking the accents and then the camera showing them to be both…very white. Just caught my eye for some reason.
What don’t you buy? We know the cartel sent them (the hitman that Clay sent was sitting there in the park just before Tara’s attempted abduction, and in light of the meet between Clay and the cartel it seems clear that those were their guys), and we know they were faking the Spanish. The only question is why — to which I hazarded some speculative answers.
I didn’t say that very clearly. The cartel put Clay in touch with the hitman; he was their guy. He was present at the park because he was involved in what happened there; in fact he might’ve been driving. The whole thing was orchestrated by the cartel’s guy.
Wrote my post later on without seeing this – I think there’s still something fishy with the guys in the van, and I’m not sold on them being part of the cartel. If Romeo’s top guy is the FBI informant then I could see those being feds there to protect her.
Whatever, the fact that the hit man was seen on the bench right before the hit, but not in the van (I think – it was a quick scene) makes me more suspicious. But it’s late and my brain is on reserve tank so I probably should stop and give it a rest.
With Los Lobos in play, it’s only a matter of time before the ass, face and balls of everyone on the show is kicked into outer space.
They were careful not to hurt Tara- she bit the guy and put her own hand in that door- and they didn’t fire the automatic weapon when they had the chance. One of them looked like someone I have seen in the RICO room. I think they were Feds.
You think they were Feds. Huh. That’s very interesting. I may have assumed way too much. I though they hesitated to shoot because they’d been warned not to hurt Jax, and MP5Ks are not the most discriminating weapons. But I suppose if they’d wanted Tara dead, they could much more easily have driven up and shot her while she was standing alone at the car. Now you’ve really piqued my curiosity.
On the other hand, if Potter is stooping to kidnhapping (or faking kidnapping) to advance his agenda — perhaps he wants to provoke a gang war? — I’m a little disappointed. I’m as suspicious of the agents of the state as the next libertarian, but just once I’d like to see SOA write a federal law enforcement character who *isn’t* a sociopath.
I don’t think they were cartel either. Seems to me this assassin the cartel hired would easily kill Tara in a number of ways. The hitman was told not to harm jax or the kids, not to kidnap abduct Tara.
A real hit man would NEVER let his client see his face.
I agree that it makes the most sense that the guys in the van were “good” guys of some sort, pretending to abduct her for violent purposes, but really bringing her somewhere safe. I’m not sure I could venture a guess as to exactly who they are or who sent them, but that’s what next week’s episode is for. It’s not like we’re locked in a room and can’t leave until we figure out how the season is going to end.
I kind of think they were actually hired by Gemma and Tara’s boss at the hospital. Hence why they were both talking about feeling guilty about what happened to Tara. Maybe they were supposed to snatch Tara to keep her safe from Clay’s hitman.
Third year law student, re: Roosevelt: If Roosevelt were to try to resist performing under the “agreement of participation” clause, Potter could argue in court that there is no way Roosevelt can compensate him that is equivalent value other than specific performance – i.e. money damages don’t accomplish anything. If Roosevelt’s contract actually has an agreement of participation clause in it, then I would assume he would be held to that unless he could prove that Potter in some way breached the terms of the contract. Of course, if Roosevelt chooses to breach, then Potter would have to sue him for specific performance in a court of law, Roosevelt wouldn’t be arrested or anything. The case could be tied up in court for a while, rendering Roosevelt’s performance useless (especially since a case like that would likely become public). Potter is really just making a threat, and Roosevelt isn’t a lawyer so doesn’t know he can’t really follow through with any immediacy.
I very much doubt an agreement of this sort is enforceable.
(1) What’s the consideration for Roosevelt?
(2) To the extent that there is consideration, is it in violation of public policy?
(3) To the extent that the agreement is between the federal government (with Potter as its agent), even if there is consideration, how does the agreement not violate the anti-commandeering principle of Printz v. United States? Potter is an agent of the federal government. Roosevelt is a state law enforcement officer.
I bet I could think of lots more if I spent some time on it. Lots of federalism here. I think that agreement ain’t worth the paper it’s written on.
Lots of federalism *issues*, that is.
And there’s no way Roosevelt doesn’t know any lawyers.
Point taken, but I don’t think Roosevelt has to be a lawyer to think, “What’s Potter going to do? Sue me for breach of contract?” I’m no lawyer either, but this was one of those areas where I felt that you could see Kurt Sutter pulling the strings. If Roosevelt decided that he didn’t care if Potter sullied his record, why would the “agreement to participate” draw him back in? Would Potter really try to enforce it by taking Roosevelt to court? It seems extremely unlikely to me — and even if he did, as you point out, it would take too much time and attract too much publicity.
I thought it fit in with Potter’s pattern of making threats to everybody he deals with. Whether or not there’s any legal basis for his explanation of terms may not even come into play; although it clearly has pushed Roosevelt to rethink his entire interaction with the Sons–which was likely the intent. Everyone is at odds with each other now, if I was Potter I’d run for the border because the oppressive good guy always gets taken out on this show LOL.
I made this comment in an earlier post – but this is not a “contract” issue. There is no written agreement or conduct for his participation like this. But hey, very few shows get all this stuff right.
This was the most intense episode of SoA I have ever seen. The brick and mortar that we have seen crumbling around clay has finally compromised the structural integrity of his life. I can’t wait to see it when it finally comes crashing down.
Brick. Mortar. Clay. Nice.
While this was probably the strongest episode of the season, it still didn’t live up to the hype provided by Sutter and his Twitter peeps. Someone had compared it to Balm. It was no Balm. If Clay makes it out of this season alive, Sons will definitely have fallen into the Dexter category. Last season was a huge disappointment but Sutter pulled it out with the season finale. I may be crazy but I have faith he can do it again.
I agree, I thought it was the strongest episode as well. And I also share Alan’s concern about where we go from here – if at season end it ends up that Clay is still heading up the club, or even that Jax and Opie don’t come to realize the truth as to what Clay has done, I’ll be disappointed.
I don’t get why everyone else comparing it to Dexter. Is it because of the loving-the-bad-guy aspect? Or so-uncomfortable-but-I-cant-turn-it-off? Or both?
@Noob, Dexter keeps getting out of seemingly impossible fixes so he can find a new foe the following season. Vic Mackey used to do the same stuff.
My brother has a theory that Juice talks to Jax about the deal and they setup Clay to take the fall at the IRA/Cartel meet. Then Otto could kill Clay in prison to avenge his wife.
I have no idea how Otto could kill anyone at this point. I’m really hoping Opie gets to deliver the final justice.
What kind of revenge would Otto get by killing Clay? I’m pretty sure it’s a given that Georgie Caruso killed Luann and that this whole Bobby bs is just another Potter manipulation.
Even though Clay had Bobby lie to Otto about offing Caruso**, it wouldn’t really make sense. Plus, if that happened, it would be a carbon copy of the season 3 finale.
**By the way, what the heck came of the story line about Caruso’s asian contacts that would handsomely benefit SAMCRO?
Georgie didn’t kill Luann – he was out of town and it was implied Zobelle and the neo-Nazis did it but the club never put it together.
really like this theory
1) Can’t Tara continue being a doctor in some kind of capacity, just not operating any longer?
2) I just don’t see how we get out of the season without someone dying – if Sutter & Co. can write a finale that makes sense without that, I’ll be impressed. The Shield was ridiculous at drawing Vic constantly into corners that he couldn’t seemingly get out of…but of course, he always got out. How Clay gets out of this, I can’t wait to see.
3) What did the cartel get out of continuing with Tarra’s hit after Clay requested to stop it? What did they have to gain by not trying to stop it?
Clay told the cartel that Tara has become a threat to the club, which by extension makes her a threat to the cartel, according to his lie.
I also think that killing Tara on Clay’s orders helps consolidate the cartel’s hold on SAMCRO. From that point out they’ve always got that to hold over Clay’s head, should he have second thoughts or try to double-cross them.
“Can’t Tara continue being a doctor in some kind of capacity, just not operating any longer?”
Sure. She can probably do lots of things but she is trained as a pediatric surgeon. Doing anything else requires different training and she would essentially be starting over. Setting aside her personal disappointment, before the incident, she was a highly desired specialist at the top of her field. After the incident, I am sure she will be able to find work, but she is no longer in a position where she can basically go anywhere she likes. So what she says about being “trapped” is certainly an exaggeration but it is also true that her situation, if she can no longer perform surgery, has changed rather dramatically.
Tara is a surgeon and a specialist in that field. Surgeons barely have the proficiency to be a general practitioner. If she wanted to go into another field in medicine she would probably have to repeat her internship and residency.
Tara is a surgeon and a specialist in that field. Surgeons barely have the proficiency to be a general practitioner. If she wanted to go into another field in medicine she would probably have to repeat her internship and residency.
First she would have plenty of time to recover with a paid disability leave where she could assess the amount of damage and whether or not she could still operate. There would really be no way to tell so soon the true extent of the damage. It is possible she could fully recover.
Second, she would likely have a substantial insurance policy on her hands if it did indeed end up being permanent damage that prevented her from performing surgery in the future.
Third, if indeed she could no longer perform surgery, she could potentially still work in her specialty without actually performing the surgery herself. Otherwise, she would have to re-specialize. She could go into general practice for example, which would typically require a two year residency. This is not like going back to school though, as she would still be making a very decent salary even as a resident ($30k – $60k per year). Her life is not over. The pity party bugged me a little.
I don’t think its an issue of Tara never being able to work again in any capacity so much as it is about her losing her opportunity to get out of Charming. She had a specific skill and it was mentioned multiple times that she was particularly good at what she did. She could prolly find something else to do but she no longer has the skillset that would put her in such high demand that she was getting job offers in other states.
Brian, I think its perfectly understandable that, at that moment, she is less concerned about whether she will be able to redeem an insurance policy than with the possibility that its quite possible that she will no longer be able to something which she loves, is extremely good at, and for which she has trained for a significant portion of her adult life. Like I said, things are probably not as bad as they seem to her that moment. Things rarely are. But her life has changed rather significantly for, as far as she knows, reasons that have little to do with her and I don’t know that many actual human beings, as opposed to fictional androids, that wouldn’t be more than a little emotional in a similar circumstance. I suggest that we cut her a little slack.
Yeah, I’m with Brian. I’ll give Tara a while to feel bad about the fact that her chosen career has been taken from her. But I cannot believe that a person with an MD can’t find work as a doctor in a different capacity, even if it does require some form of additional education/residency. As far as I can see, being a more generally-focused doctor means she’s just as mobile as before, in fact more so. One of the things I think Sutter hasn’t done well is show us how big of a deal Tara is as a specialized surgeon. Heck, for all we ever see Tara has endless time off to hang with her kids and sew up injured SAMCRO members. Her career was never emphasized, so the idea that she is some highly specialized, sought-after surgeon is something we just have to take at Sutter’s word.
I probably was unclear as to what I meant. I understand her emotional state in that moment – she was badly hurt, and traumatized by a kidnapping attempt. Obviously she is not going to be thinking straight.
My point was more that this injury to her hands in no way limits her ability to leave Charming or to support her family. The idea that she could only leave because she was some rock star surgeon is laughable. MDs of any specialization are in demand across the country.
Just as a side note, GPs are actually one of the most in demand specializations, and probably have the easiest time at picking where they want to work because of it.
Surgeons also tend to make better money than GPs. GPs still make good money, but not the same level.
This was a minor plot point on Lights Out last year also.
Guys, NO TALKING ABOUT THE PREVIEWS. It’s in the blog commenting rules around here I just had to delete several otherwise interesting and thoughtful comments because they discussed something that was in the preview for next week’s episode.
Clay has killed the fathers of both Jax and Opie and has tried to kill the wives of both. They should both get a crack at him. I mean after all this time, I think Opie kinda deserves to kick someone’s ass! That scene in the hospital with Jax and Tara ripped my heart out. So well done.
SO GREAT- wow…still processing. Jeff- excellent ? about guys in van…maybe good for Sutter’s weekly youtube video. Alan, I think Tig didn’t see a huge urgency in getting Jax on phone bc of danger, Clay just said it was no time for a vacation. Tig doesn’t seem like much of a texter, but he did offer to get someone fr OR chapter to give Jax message when he got there- Clay was all “nah”- so sneaky!!
I also think that they wouldn’t text because those can be retrieved by the phone company with a warrant, so as a general practice they wouldn’t use it even if it wouldn’t be too damaging in this case.
WTF!!! Any comments on what went down in the Niners clubhouse? “He was one of my best soldiers, esse”
They never let tough guys lose face on this show, Alvarez had to kill at least one of them. I was glad that they killed off that one Mayan because actors who don’t look or seem tough at all but try to compensate by constantly glowering and being overly intense and angry always rub me the wrong way (see Victor from Breaking Bad)
Niners clubhouse was a great scene IMO…it showed Jax that eventhough he put his life on the line for Leroy, Leroy wouldn’t do the same. Jax’s facial expression was perfect when he realized there was no loyalty with this guy. Also, Alvarez with just one line in the whole scene was amazing!
What did that scene have to do with the rest of the episode…it was so out of left field and weird.
jax thinks that the Lobos tried to kidnap Tara.
So jax and the Sons went to the Niners to try and get in contact with the Lobos, because the Niners have contacts for the Lobos.
LaRoy is on edge since the Galindo cartel were going to kill him, and the Lobos want to kill him for setting them in the previous episdoe.
How is that left field?
This is the third draft of my comment. I get part of a sentence in, and my mind is flooded with “what if’s”
Since I am still in a stupor about this episode, I want to know if Teller Morrow works on Bikes or Cars anymore? Like Sopranos, if you can’t show a legitimate W2…
Alan, I apologize for blowing it with my earlier comment. I was so shocked by the spoiler that it just slipped out. But did you have to delete the *whole* thing?
All or nothing. No ability to edit comments. Sorry.
OK. My bad. I’ve never done that before; here’s hoping I don’t let it happen again.
Alan, yep, to quote the theme, they gotta look THIS life … in the eye.
Wow, I didn’t think when Gemma said Clay would be killed by the son it could be by Opie, but to me that is the best plot Sutter could write, avenge Donna, his father, and the s@#$ Clay has done to Jax and the Club. Opie has always been my Gary Cooper biker and we all know that Gray Cooper kicked serious cowboy ass when he finally unleashed his anger. I would love to see Opie go all revenge mode.
I think Jax would be too emtional to go against Clay right now.
So glad next week is 90 minutes long……
Yea I feel like Opie has a lot more of a right to kill Clay than Jax. Clay took out both his wife and his father, as well as put a hit on Opie himself (which never gets mentioned). Jax can’t claim the kill without acknowledging his mothers role in it. Plus theres a big difference between losing somebody 20 years ago an losing your father and wife much more recently. Revenge belongs to opie
I want to know what Gemma’s plan is on this one. She has to know Jax will be upset with her and Tara for keeping all of this from him for so long…
We’re all forgetting that Opie hasn’t learned that his dad’s been murdered yet. In fact, no one knows outside of Clay (who killed him), Jemma and Unser. My bet is when Opie finds out, it’ll set things in motion for him to kill Clay.
Gemma said that Clay would be killed by “a Son” not “the son”.
Regarding “Jax’s macho refusal to just let Tara be the breadwinner,” it’s a huge plot contrivance AND a character flaw, but something had to set all of this up, and that’s what it is!
If we don’t end the season with Clay dead, I will be upset (I mean DEAD. Not in prison. Not on life support. Not at the edge of a cliffhanger.). I don’t see how they can redeem the character from this point. Gemma would never let Jax go too long without knowing something, and Jax doesn’t trust Clay all that much to begin with. Plus, as you pointed out, his allies are deserting him. If Jax is destined to stay in Charming, let us see him lead this club. There will always been conflicts, both internal and external.
Excellent work from all involved, especially Maggie Siff. Yes, Tara chose this life, but my heart broke for her all the same.
Did Gemma say “the hand of *the* son?” I thought she said “the hand of *a* son,” which I took to mean that the club should taken him out, not necessarily Jax or Opie specifically.
Update: I just re-watched that bit with the closed captioning on, and the CC does say “hand of *a* son.”
Not that it’s always 100 percent accurate, but still.
Yeah, I didn’t catch that the first time… I was also too busy praying Gemma would say, “by the hands of his wife,” or “with my bare hands”. I had a REALLY visceral reaction to the abusive shit Clay did to Gemma, starting with that comment to her (when he got all defensive because he knew she was right) about being ‘just an old lady’, etc. The way Gemma’s eyes went steely and she said, “okay,” in an even voice should have clued him in that he better come up with better lies, or acting skills… and consider sleeping with one eye open… anyway, though, first viewing I thought she said, “at the hands of his son”. Now that I saw the CC version, I like the extra possibilities…
It was “a Son”. Now you could take it be a SAMCRO member or his actual son. I know they haven’t done a reveal on it, but I’ve always assumed that Clay was Jax’s real father and the show was saving that for when they really needed it.
You know it could also be Tig, he would do anything for Gemma also, but I still like the idea that it will be Opie and the fact Jax told him to see his dad..at the cabin means he will see the damage…hopefully Unser didn’t cover all the Clay tracks
Yeah, I heard it as “A Son” too. Which would be fitting after Clay’s little speech about how Gemma’s not a member of the club. Fine, she’ll let the club kill you.
Glad this is being discussed. I heard “the son”, and my husband heard “a son” – meaning a “sons” member. At this point, Clay is making so many enemies (even more once the club sees what he did to Gemma) that there could be several folks wanting to kill him.
@ Matt From Raleigh:
I always thought this too, especially last season. That’s why I didn’t think the whole Jax wanting to get it on with his “sister” thing in Ireland was all that creepy.
My guess, Jax will end up killing Clay, then learn Clay was really his dad.
@sundevil, I don’t think that Jax is Clays son. First, I don’t think the timeline fits because Gemma met john when she was really young and she always mentions how in love they were in the beginning so I can’t see her cheating. Also, she was pregnant in their wedding photo. The other reason is the way everyone is always saying that Jax looks and acts just like John. Iy never even crossed my mind that Clay was his father.
It was “A Son”. And a number of “Sons” could do it/have a reason to do it. Jax-Clay killed his father & beat the sh*t out of his mother. Opie-Clay killed his father & had a hand in getting his wife killed. Tig-He loves Gemma. Bobby-He hates what Clay is doing. Or as mentioned in an earlier post, Otto kills Clay in jail.
The show needs to start giving Opie more to do, on a regular basis, immediately. Ryan Hurst packing that much emotion, confusion and anger and hurt, into the stare he gave Jax was absolutely incredible. Equal to Tara’s lines about how now that she’s had everything taken away from her, she and Jax can be together.
I do believe that is coming. I think in short time we will see Opie going from the saddest man in Charming to the angriest and rage filled. He has been a dormant volcano for too long.
I do not feel an ounce of sympathy for Tara because she knew what she was getting in to. She is the kind of woman that I hate the most. One who compromises her values for a man. She also physically assaulted the hospital adminstrator in season 2 so I say what goes around cmes around.
“She is the kind of woman that I hate the most. One who compromises her values for a man.”
I dunno that my feelings for her are quite as severe, and I wouldn’t say that I don’t have sympathy for her, because everyone makes mistakes after all, and she learned from hers the hard way. BUT I totally agree that this quality of “compromising her values for a man” has ALWAYS irked me about her. I’ve never been able to fully like her character for that reason.
Totally agreed. She had it coming.
Wow. Just wow. I think Maggie Siff has herself an excellent Emmy submission episode.
Ok I wanna know who thinks who will kill Clay.
1. Jax
2. Wayne
3. Opie
4. Tig (Very loyal to his queen)
5. He won’t be killed
6. Other
Steven King
I hope Jax pounds his hands into a pulp on the table as threatened, Happy goes to town on him to experiment with some new techniques while everyone above plus Gemma watches, then Opie shoots him in the face, Wayne and Tig chop off his hands and let him bleed out, then they bring him back to life somehow so Gemma and Jax can kill him AGAIN. and hell, Bob, Stephen King’s ‘fixer’ can get in on it too. Why not?
Jax or Opie would be the most poetic justice; Gemma would be the most satisfying (for me); Bobby hates him enough to do it. However, I’m coming out of left field to guess Juice. Something seemed to click with Juice when he saw Clay coming back to the clubhouse at the end. It could be a suicide mission for Juice, considering that he’s already been brought back from the brink of death (actual or implied by “outing” him to the club) several times this season.
As I posted earlier, could be either Jax, Opie, Tig, Bobby or Otto. Any storyline would be easy to justify.
Yeah it ain’t ever going to be Tig who kills Clay.
How ’bout Jax and Opie take care of Clay together?
How is Jax not wanting to live off Tara a plot hole? Are we not watching the same show? The men of SAMCRO aren’t exactly the type of men that would live off their wives, even if they want out. Just because Jax wants out, that doesn’t change who he is as a person. It’s an obvious character flaw that shouldn’t even need to be questioned.
Agree with this completely. It is absolutely true to Jax’s character that he wouldn’t want to live off his wife.
Well, real life outlaw bikers live off their girlfriends and old ladies all the time. But I agree it doesn’t seem like it would be in character for Jax.
I agree completely! Yes, it would make sense for Jax’s character to not want to live off his wife but I think Alan and everyone else is forgetting that this isn’t a monthly book club he signed up for. He’s the VP of the main charter, he simply can not walk away. His only option was for the Clay to let him out clean. Otherwise, the club would kill him/his family.
I’m at a loss for words to describe my many reactions to this episode from shocked and disgusted to awestruck. It seems at each commercial break I was saying to myself that someone (actor, writer, cast ensemble) should win multiple awards just based on this episode alone. It was powerfully fantastic in too many ways to give it justice by trying to describe it. As to your comment about Jax refusing to let Tara support him…remember he didn’t go along with Clay regarding getting involved with cartel simply because of money but because of Clay’s promise to let him out IF Jax backed his decision. I didn’t really see that as a “macho thing” as you did.
If only the people who vote would see Sons and get it up for awards..they deserve a cast award at the least …..I was upset they were not even in the list of peoples choice award noms. and who are the people voting. I would have nominated sons all over the place. BUT you are right this episode was awesome award winning. And I would love to see Kurt standing in front of the people with his chance to speak….:)
Not a lawyer, but Potter has shown himself to be both cunning and conniving. I wouldn’t put it past him that he is still playing Roosevelt. If it is true, it stands. If not, why not bluff at it? Strikes me that he would say just about anything he need to to make his case or twist another to his bidding.
Anyone else notice Potter’s stereo, vinyl and cassette collection? Coupled with that dark Richie Aprile jacket he wears, it seems to me that he has some kind of 70’s or thereabouts fetish. What year and make was the bike he rode in episode 1?
Congrats to Sutter and cast on a stellar episode that was as enjoyable as a root canal, but was clearly their best work yet.
It was a Triumph (remember Brando rode one in the Wild One while Lee Marvin rode a Harley)- I noticed it at the time and was intrigued: “who was this cool looking retro biker dude we hadn’t met before, is he an ally or a foe?”! etc.. No idea of the vintage but it looked pre- 1980s to me.
Thanks LJR.
I forget, but did Potter have information on Roosevelt that Roosevelt didn’t want disclosed? Something that would cost him his job or that he could be prosecuted on? In other words, especially if Roosevelt has something that he could be prosecuted on, he could have signed a deferred prosecution agreement, i.e. a participation agreement. Thus, I think the participation agreement would be enforceable under that circumstance. One interesting question in my mind would be if there were any illegal searches that resulted from this participation agreement. If that happened, there is the possibility that the charges from those searches could be excluded at trial (fruit of the poisonous tree, if that law is still good). This isn’t my area, I practice employment law.
If Potter has dirt on Roosevelt, that could certainly affect the analysis in a big way. But if that’s the case, I missed that episode. (I was pretty down on the show at the beginning of this season, and didn’t start watching right away.) Anyone?
As far as I know they brought him in because he had gang experience and he was clean — i.e. the anti-Unser.
I’m being repetitive but once again for you law school and civil attorneys – there is no such written “participation agreement for a cop to help out a prosectutor.” Roosevelt’s duty is to enforce the law – it’s his job. If he doesn’t do his job he is fired. This has nothing to do with contract/civil law.
Sorry for the blank response, I was a little too eager with my reply. I believe there are such things as participation agreements between state and federal agencies. I think I found one here, [www.justice.gov]. Again, I may be wrong, I practice employment law.
There’s no such thing as an agreement of participation clause, and courts can’t allow one. Forced participation has never been allowed as specific performance in the US (at least since 1865, obvious reasons), and there are no monetary damages for a police officer not doing what is asked for here (what is the cost to the gov’t, could anyone else do the job, etc.).
But Alan, quick question, was the final episode shot when they added the second “part” and this extra episode is solely made in the editing room move or was the tail end of the seasons still in the midst of filming?
The former, I believe.
Great Simpsons reference to McBain’s partner.
Sons of Anarchy is my favorite show. It’s not quite the best (Breaking Bad) but it’s certainly the most entertaining.
It’s not at all surprising to hear a confirmation that Gemma pulled all the strings to have John killed by Clay. Unser went along with it because she manipulated him, too. Now history is repeating itself and she’s going to have someone kill Clay.
Yeah, that was really interesting to find out Gemma had more responsibility for John’s death then we were lead to believe from the comments earlier this season.
Really, this episode was so great because so much information was put right out there and so many truths were revealed, and now it’s going to be fun (and hopefully great) to see what happens next. All the chess pieces are in place.
I didn’t see it exactly that way–Clay’s sneering comment about her “sad, broken heart” led me to believe that he thought he was playing her knight in shining armor by killing JT; but now thinks he was being played. That doesn’t mean that Gemma wasn’t genuinely heartbroken by JT’s involvement with Maureen in Ireland–and she still seems jealous and angry about it–but rather that Clay now believes he was used as an instrument of revenge rather than his initial view of himself as good guy coming to the rescue of a “gal done wrong”.
Skeptic i agree but i dont think it so much to be him being played as it is him pointing fingers in any direction he can to keep bring their participation/cooperation in the forefront of their minds and his guilt in the shadows. He doesnt seem to feel the weight of guilt like the others do and he likes to play with that “weakness” to keep them in line. Obviously, the shadows are not so dark and he no longer controls the light switch…
When Potter brought up the agreement I got the sense that Roosevelt said, “Then we’ll play it your way.” just to appease him and he didn’t really mean it.
I also thought that Juice was considering talking to Roosevelt about Potter when Roosevelt apologized to him. Of course Juice didn’t since he checked in on the cell phone but he could still do it in the not so distant future if he cares about saving his ass and his club.
Also why does Juice believe Potter will leave the Sons alone if he does what he says. Juice doesn’t seem that naive.
Anyone?
I don’t think Juice is that naive, either, but he’s also not been stable enough to do his own plotting. As for the scene with the Niners, it doesn’t look like SAMCRO and the Mayans can rely on them for help with anything now, damn. Also: Clay, you bastard!
Juice has been doing such dumb things this season it’s hard to say whether he would believe it or not. Really any port in a storm for him and this is one of his few options left.
I still have problems with him being wiling to put his friends (the guys in his own charter) in jail, just to to save all the SOA organization when it’s the organization rules that would keep him out of the club to begin with.
I think Juice is checking off the list of things he can do to help or at least not hurt his club–participating with Potter didn’t work. Check. Trying to hang himself failed miserably. Check. Staying close to an enemy, looking for some revenge (in progress). He’ll probably end up pointing a gun at Potter sometime soon.
I have to believe that Juice did what he needed to in order to get out of Fedral custody, where he would be totally ineffective. I think Juice turned a corner when he found out the scope of Potters investigation. It does smell a little like the Jax/Stahl agreement, but why else save Juice unless he could redeem himself?
I think Sepinwall has hit the nail on the head. This show has built its mass following on Sutter’s casting these guys as cool anti-heroes. I’ve watched the show for the performances, but I’ve never been comfortable with that, nor do I appreciate Sutter’s public persona. The reality of motorcycle clubs is a dingy, drug-addled, misogynistic, violent mess. I’ve never thought of the Tara character as a stand-in for the audience–no reasonable person would involve themselves with such people. I’ve always thought her character terribly naive and weak—and now it has cost her. This was inevitable. Sepinwall’s right. This is the moment where the show sticks to its guns or falls off the cliff entirely—with several seasons left, I fear the cliff awaits.
What is considered reasonable? People do a lot of things that aren’t good for them. Tara grew up with the Sons all around her. That is where she came from. I don’t find it difficult to imagine her retuning to the life. KS shows Tara’s internal struggle with her decision quite effectively, IMO.
I never understood Tara’s 180-degree turn–from going to the clinic to abort Jax’s baby and escape that life to swooning and falling into Jax’s arms to make a happy family scenario. She seemed to not want to bring another innocent life into that madness; but then decided it was worth the risk. Why? I see many people escape situations they grew up in; and then stay away so that they are not brought down by what they deliberately left behind. Tara’s high-wire act just didn’t make sense to me; but I don’t see her as naive. Maybe she didn’t fit into the world of the country club set with dirty hypocrites like Mayor Hale; but surely SAMCRO was not her only alternative. Tara’s motivations are just puzzling to me.
I don’t think Tara ever really wanted to have the abortion. She was talking about having babies with Jax back in the very beginning of season 2 (with Gemma) and then by the end of season 2 (when she must have been so newly pregnant that she didn’t even know it herself) she got Jax to commit to “heading in that direction”. I saw the abortion appointment as an act of despair after he cheated on her with Ima – I never thought she’s actually go through with it. I think her motivations are probably murky to her too but the writers have been pretty clear with us: she loved him, tried her best to take him away from Charming, went out into the world and discovered it was a scary place but when she came back home it was on her own terms. and now its as simple as the fact that she loves him. People do incredibly stupid things for love – it’s not rational. I think of her a bit like a spawning salmon – no one knows why they cross the ocean headed for that particular river, but they do. and eventually it kills them….
This is the first episode of this season that had my attention and even pulled a few heart strings, and I’m down with a bug so that’s saying a lot. All the other episodes thus far have felt too contrived. As Alan puts the puppet strings are too glaring for my taste.
Granted I’m a minority here but it was only because of first season and the finale of last year that kept me hanging on this long. That and the only other show I’m really into right now is Parenthood. Talk about a dichotomy.
Who-ever was the cinematographer for this episode seemed to bring an artificial cast-lighting to the scenes with Jax and Tara on the road which I thought was fitting considering the SONS never get to leave this life, so I liked that it looked a bit unreal.
I liked the scene where Jax was on edge when the motorcycle cop pulled up, and instead they sort of bonded and you could see that Jax realized what his new life could be like. To see that all go away at the end was really striking.
Man, it’s about damn TIME we get an episode where the ladies can actually start using their freaking BRAINS and stand up for themselves!!!! I have been at my wit’s end with both of these characters (Gemma and Tara) for the past 2 seasons straight. I’ve just been wanting to slap some sense into both of them and tell them to grow a pair. UGGH!!
The plot contrivances that got us to this point are pretty unforgivable, but setting that aside, this was definitely a very good episode. That scene with Tara in the hospital … my GOD … I don’t think this show has actually managed to make me CARE enough to tear up since sometime way back in season 2. B*tch was on FIYAH!! And I felt genuinely devastated for her that her entire CAREER has basically been ruined. Uggh.
And then that final scene with Gemma and Unser … my jaw was just dropped to the floor. I totally agree with everyone on the Clay thing – If Clay is not DEAD by the end of this season (killed in a very SATISFYING manner by either Jax or Opie or Gemma, or even Tara would be kind of hilarious) … then I will throw my hands up in the air and give up on this damn thing.
Oh also I should mention that scene between Opie and Jax … holy crap I thought Opie was going to jump up and tear Jax limb from limb … boy has been SCREWED royally in more ways than one by that freaking club. If anyone deserves revenge on Clay it’s Opie.
The show left an out as to her career being ruined by saying that the top experts were going to try and salvage her hand. One of the reasons this episode was so great was being the tension never let up – after the failed hit we think that Tara may have her career on hold, but at least she’s alive. Then we find out, not so fast.
I also thought Opie might at least deck Jax – it seemed like it was taking EVERTHING Opie had to speak slowly and evenly. I am blanking on the name of the actor that plays Opie (embarassing, but I’ve been fighting a headache for 46 houurs and don’t have the energy to look it up on IMDB) but this was the most intense performance I’ve seen out of him in the history of the show, and he’s had some VERY impressive scenes. He was ANGRY. I would have been too. Tara’s hand and career were mangled, but she didn’t get her head blown off (which also was Clay’s fault, though Tig was the one to blurt it out and admit it first). It’d be nice to see Opie being the one to kill him, just hopefully while Gemma and Jax get a front row seat. Hopefully Clay’s death also won’t be as fast and painless as Donna’s death, either. God I hate that prick.
Tonight we witnessed Gemma Teller-Morrow’s comeuppance.
It didn’t come from Clay; it was a foregone conclusion that once she thought she could run circles around him, his fist would meet her face. And, since she signed off on the dismissive way club members treated their Crow-eaters and Old Ladies as The Way Things Are, it wasn’t as if she’d thought she’d win that fight. If she wanted to kill Clay, she knew how — her feebleness in response to his violence was as much shock as it was pain. How dare he? She allowed so much violence and criminality to happen, precisely so she’d be protected.
No, her comeuppance came with Margaret’s quiet words — the one person in Charming who called Gemma on being so manipulative that she doomed both her son, her daughter-in-law and their kids to a life sentence within the city limits. (And Margaret was considered an officious buffoon, once; she might be the soul of Charming, now….)
Gemma, it was easy to think, would have gained a clue about needing women as friends or as refuges, after her rape. But she had been a man’s woman for so long that as soon as the immediate need for revenge ended, things went back to her normal. And, she had gotten so used to keeping everyone under her thumb, using Clay’s power as hers, that once Tara asserted herself, by foolishly involving herself in the battle between Maureen and Gemma, Gemma had no qualms about doing her usual intimidation routine.
But she forgot Tara left Charming once, and had the skills to do so, again. And Tara earned the respect of the club by healing wounds illegally, standing by her man in prison, and generally being more *useful* than Gemma. Let’s face it — no matter how sanguine Gemma is about violence done in her or the club’s name, Tara is a stronger person. I think Gemma hated that, and took sledgehammer steps, subterfuge and thievery when softer, honest words — the words that might have prompted Tara to stand down a lot sooner than she did — would have served better.
Gemma escalated this internal war, and Clay, being Clay, went all expedient on everyone’s ass, including hers. It was Gemma’s bad luck to finally stop and wonder just how much blood was worth keeping her secret, and it was her bad luck to finally see that her man could kill everyone else she loved, for his own reasons.
Still, she’s a hero. No doubt there are women across this great land, bruised inside or out, who clenched their fists when she decided Clay Morrow would die… for the good of the club. We know Clay, and fear him, and this season are getting weaned from seeing him as a leather-wearin’ teddy bear with fangs, but once Gemma takes this step into open power, there’s no turning back. But from her battering to her proclamation, there was a moment where she was like us, on the outside — fearing these violent men, and expecting nothing more from them but violence. There was a moment where she wasn’t a schemer, or a hard broad with privilege on her side — she had a choice to be humane, or different. And, again, she gave that up.
I understand the cartel’s and Romeo’s motivation in wanting to keep the hit on Tara, but I’m not sold on the guys in the van being part of the cartel. Was the hit man in the van? I didn’t see him but it was a quick shot. I thought it was sort of odd having him sit on the bench and eyeing Tara, and then a short time later the van appears with the white guys inside.
I’m not sure who else it could be, but I still think that Romeo’s top guy is the FBI informant, and if that’s the case, maybe it was even the feds trying to protect her.
Probably just wild speculation but something there just did not seem right, and if Luis (is that the guy’s name?) is the informant – and we know someone somewhere is – then they wouldn’t let the hit go down on their watch.
The guys in the van being FBI agents could also add a little more heft to Roosevelt saying “I know what happened to Tara.” Obviously he could have just been filled in by the police from up north, but for whatever reason when he said that it kind of stuck out in my head.
Alan, I’ve long noticed that several of your front page photos contain “spoilery” information. For instance, I checked in here before catching tonight’s episode (to read a review of another show) and instantly saw a photo of Tara in a hospital bed. As a family man yourself, surely you’re all too familiar with how some shows must wait on the DVR until the next day. Now, obviously, I should just remember to avoid this site until having watched everything, but perhaps there’s a better way to do things?
Eh, for the record, I say all this as a fan and will continue to return and read in any case. :)
I’ll quickly add that the promo photos you’ve chosen for your reviews also appear in Hitfix’s “Today’s Latest Headlines” menu at the top of each page on hitfix.com, which has inadvertently drawn my eyes to spoilers in the past, while reading other sections of the site (including film and music news).
But again, only gripes as I don’t want to appear ungrateful for your excellent work!
the homeless girl was also in belfast when jax was walking through the market when he first saw abel with his “adopted parents”. when jax walks,the homeless woman is sitting on the ground.
the homeless woman is in the episode when jax is in belfast. it’s during the time when he enters the “market” after he finds out who abels “adopted” parents were. (the scene with the really slow music as he watches abel with them). anyways, the homeless girl is sitting on the ground right when jax walks in at the beginning of the scene.
Was that homeless girl from those two episodes the same one from the season one finale hanging in the graveyard? May be it’s my imagination, but it would certainly fit the bill.
I think so, Randy.
That character is very Shakespearean or from a Greek tragedy- she appears (to Jax) right at some profound and life-altering time. I don’t know if she’s supposed to be some form of Karma or Fate but I think she’s great.
I went back and it does appear to be her. If you take her first appearance (in the graveyard), then her subsequent viewing could suggest the presence of John’s thoughts and ideals, and Jax ignoring John’s words and hopes will lead Jax to the same fate(certainly seeing his son raised by another father crossed John’s mind at some point when he was in Belfast years ago). It speaks to how Jax really needs to heed the lessons of his father, lest he wants to follow in his shoes.
In much shorter terms, I would agree with LEO2, it is some manifestation of Fate, but in what context? That’s why we keep watching.
Yes, it’s the same actor in all four seasons now. Season 1 in the finale (cemetery, with Jax), season 2 she shows up for Gemma (outside a supermarket, and then again outside the church – she leads Gemma inside and she has that break-through in Fa Guan, and then in season 3, Abel’s would-be adoptive Dad gives her money at the market. So she’s in the background at moments of high stress – a Greek chorus maybe, although I like the idea of Fate too.
I so hope they follow through with this episode and don’t whimp out, so to speak. So much happened, so much needs to happen. I can’t see how Sons will work for three or more seasons? Clay needs to be done in, in a most horrible fashion. I was shouting at the tv, you SOB!
I honestly thought Clay would survive until the end of season 5. The second he attacked Gemma I knew he would die in the season finale
IF this episode doesn’t garner some full blown accolades from the Industry it will confirm my belief that “awards” are bought and sold in Hollywood…just like the stars on the walk of fame…The entire cast deserves a “star” so to speak. Best episode so far, in my book!
I think you may have a point!! People have been fearing award show corruption for decades, but now that this episode has aired we can get inconclusive proof. Kimble, you genius, you’ll be a hero!
Maybe it’s less sinister than you think. It’s possible that many of the voters don’t watch many of the shows and rely upon Emmy submission reels. If the talent doesn’t pick a really compelling reel to submit; then there is not much chance of garnering sufficient votes for an award. Also, some actors just don’t like one another and if you’re not well-liked–as in high school–you won’t be selected as prom queen, no matter how deserving you think you may be.
Didn’t live up to the hype, very heavy handed episode, that had some good moments, I agree that Maggie Siff was phenomenal in that hospital scene.
You could see the strings at work with Clay, what is he going to do next, kill a litter of puppies? Again, very heavy handed.
I’ve decided I don’t care about Juice, black white orange, Linc can do whatever he wants, Juice is probably going to skate in any event. He needs to die and I don’t think Sutter will do that.
Can Opie please find out about his father already, good god, Piney deserves better.
I am glad Margaret told Gemma off, Gemma is a horrible woman and someone needed to get in her face.
Tara’s severe nerve damage to the hand could be a good plot device as they spread the show over several more seasons. Will she be able to work as a surgeon again, or won’t she? I had a crushing hand injury similar to hers, but far less severe, and it took about a year to regain full feeling/use of my right index finger. I’m not a doctor but I don’t think even the most skilled orthopedic surgeon can shortcut the nerve healing/regrowth process — am interested in any insider knowledge on this though!
Sorry if this was posted before but would the fact the men in the van did not do what appeared to be the easiest way to accomplish their task – shoot Tara while driving by- lend credence to the thought they were not from the cartel?
I agree…I called bullsh*t on that when it was happening. Romeo got the call from Clay in the car and we found out he could in fact get in touch with the hit man. They referred to the hit man several times as “Independant”. We see the guy sitting on a park bench alone watching Jax and family and then a van pulls up with several guys in it and badly botches the hit?!? I dont buy it.
More important, wouldn’t *Jax* get that the hit was hinky?
Since when would the cartel spare him, when they’re pointing an automatic directly at him and he’s not shooting back right then, but protecting Tara?
If it were the cartel, wouldn’t the message be for the head of the Sons, not Jax? If it were, then they’d wipe out Jax’ entire family, then gun for Gemma, next.
The cartel, it has been shown, doesn’t mind using and killing family members for a short-term goal — so why the hell would they even use masks? The assassins who hit the Sons before showed their faces, because they knew the law wouldn’t reach them, either in the US or in Mexico.
Yep, something else was going on — and they were damn lucky Jax didn’t have an auto stashed in his waist, to kill the whole van’s complement of agents…. and, thinking on it, Sutter wouldn’t be beyond using the BATF-Cartel scandal — where they caught and released guns used in drug trafficking murders — as a plot point.
It’s the only reason Juice is valuable — he doesn’t know crap about the cartel, at least not enough to testify meaningfully. He’s there to confirm that the Sons did deal with them, and the battles that resulted. The main witness is the cartel informant — and we now know that he’s so close that he tried to avoid Tara from getting killed. When this blows up — both Clay’s use of the cartel to settle a specious score with Tara, as well as the informant’s involvement — Jax will go nuclear… which is a tidy way of propelling into the next season.
I love this idea – that there is something complicated going on behind the scenes with this. It’s clear that there must be a reason for showing us their faces and hearing them speak plain old english rather than spanish. There’s no way they are cartel members. It seems unlikely that the man sitting in the park hired them and it seems very unlikely that a cartel hit would have been planned as a kidnapping. If that was the hit that Clay had paid for, Tara would have been shot next to the car and the hit man would have been gone before Jax even turned around from the rubbish bin.
The fact that Romeo refunded the money is not necessarily a sign that it was cartel-botched either: they might not know what went wrong at that point. It’s clear that the cartel wants her dead because it believes she is a threat to their business – Clay can’t cancel it now even if he wants to.
So to me one possibility is that there is an informant inside the Cartel, or possibly the Cartel itself is in cahoots with the feds, and the “hit” was actually an attempted kidnapping/protective custody snatch. On the other hand, I doubt that the feds can do that even if they want to so …
probably just over analysing the whole thing. can’t wait to find out what happens next.
So Tara can’t be a surgeon. She’s still a doctor. She can be a general practitioner and still make great money. IMO, the show should have made her a nurse in the 1st place. She still could have worked on injured members (maybe she is still studying to be a dr.) and it would have been more believable that they were not rolling in cash. This is my favorite show, but her being a DR has always been a tough pill for me to swallow.
I agree. The show has set in motion Clay’s demise. It has to happen and it can’t drag out just to drive plot. It’s pretty obvious Jax will kill him.
The Roosevelt being bound legally thing felt cheap to me.
I love that homeless girl randomly appearing from time to time. I don’t know why I like it, I just do.
Here’s to hoping the resolutions of this season are even close to the set up which has been amazing. IMO, this has been the best season of Sons so far which, for me, is saying something.
As a doctor is a tiny town like Charming, Tara probably earns ~100k, although as a surgeon, I guess it could be ~150k. Not rolling in cash by any means, except that the cost of living in Charmining is really low, and their house is nothing special.
I like that Tara is a doctor. She’s smart and capable, but makes very poor personal decisions.