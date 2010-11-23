‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘June Wedding’: Oh so Charming

A review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy” coming up just as soon as I build you a swing set…
“You and I need to finish what we started here, Jax.” -Stahl
With “June Wedding,” the series returns to America (and returns to its traditional theme song), but there’s definitely a kind of crisis fatigue that I think has set in, for both the characters in Charming and me at home.
Having recovered his son, Jax can’t spend much time with him(*) due to the crisis with Tara, yet Charlie Hunnam spends much of the hour seeming only mildly put out by the danger his old lady is in. Whether Jax is supposed to be tired from the flight, or feels that Salazar is a walk in the park compared to all the craziness of Belfast or whatever, there was definitely less of a sense of urgency to “June Wedding” than there was to the Belfast episodes – as if the story of the season ended last week and now we’re getting a prolonged epilogue.
(*) That, ultimately, may have been the biggest miscalculation of the Abel abduction story: because of the storytelling demands of the series, we have spent and will continue to spend very little time on Jax just spending time with his kid. There’s no doubt that Jax loves Abel, nor that a father in general wouldn’t go to the ends of the earth to get his son back, but it’s still an abstract emotion for the show. As a baby on a show that is decidedly not about the minutiae of parenting, Abel isn’t a character; he’s a prop.
And I have no problem with epilogues, particularly at the end of a season that’s had to focus more on plot than character. The parts of “June Wedding” that are just about the characters reconnecting with each other in Charming are terrific, whether it’s Opie taking Lyla up onto the clubhouse roof to discuss marriage, or Wayne and Gemma using a marijuana joint as an unofficial peace pipe, or Tara and Gemma sharing a tight embrace.
But there’s a weird laid-back quality to it all, considering how much story Kurt Sutter obviously still wants to tell in these last two. He has to dispatch with Salazar and reunite Jax and Tara, and the finale still has to deal with Jimmy O., whether the club gets deeper in bed with the IRA, Jacob Hale, the federal gun charges and of course, Stahl. And many of these stories have been deep background for so long that the characters walk through many of the scenes about them with a look of, “Oh, right… That.” on their faces.
And then there’s crazy June Stahl. Where to begin with Stahl?
There was a time when she was an interesting antagonist for SAMCRO – a sane counterpoint to Agent Kohn, someone who developed a grudge against the club over time and who did shady things, but someone who was still a recognizably human, flawed character. Now she’s both insane and a walking, bug-eyed plot device – a complete sociopath who will do anything to protect her career and keep the plot spinning. She’ll kill her lover and pin the mess in the safe house on her(**), and she’ll no doubt screw over Jax too if that helps her out and sets wheels in motion for season four.
(**) And I still don’t understand exactly how that lie is supposed to work. The ATF knew that Stahl was alone in the house with Edmond, and presumably Agent Tyler’s whereabouts were accounted for elsewhere, unless her role on that particular operation was to eat alone in her apartment, watch TV and go to bed early. And at what point does someone in the ATF notice that Stahl keeps winding up in situations where agents and/or assets are killed in weird circumstances where Stahl is the only witness?
There’s an attempt to put Jax and Stahl on an equal plane with their actions regarding Salazar and Tyler – in both cases murdering someone in cold blood and then faking the evidence for the cover story they’ll immediately tell law-enforcement – but it doesn’t work. Jax breaks the law, and screws over Unser, but he’s getting revenge on the guy who threatened the life of Jax’s lover and unborn baby, and who’s been responsible, directly and indirectly, for a bunch of murders of innocent people. From the show’s point of view, it’s a defensible action (and yet another sign that, for now, he’s done being a peacenik). Stahl, on the other hand, murders her own partner (in every sense) simply to cover her own behind. The show is interesting when the Sons are facing an opponent who exists in the same moral gray area they’re supposed to, and far less so when they’re dealing with a crazy and/or evil black hat.
Again, the quieter moments of the episode were really good. But I’ve been ready for a while to move on to whatever Sutter has planned for next season, and for the first time this year, it felt like the show itself was losing patience with this year’s plots.
Some other thoughts:
• The Opie/Lyla rooftop scene was nice, and before that we got Katey Sagal’s wonderful deadpan delivery of the line, “But she earns her living catching cum in her
mouth, and I’m sensing that’s a problem.”
• Unser seemed to irrevocably cut the cord with SAMCRO before they left for Belfast, but a lot’s happened to both sides in between, and it was nice to see them all getting along again. As for Unser’s promise to retirement, I’ll believe that when I believe Brett Favre’s really done as an NFL gunslinger. I’ve heard that particular song a few too many times before.
• I liked the change in tone of the Tig/Kozik relationship. The grudge is still too deep – and the female behind it turns out to be a dog – for Tig to ever vote the guy into the charter, but they’ve had to work too closely over the last few episodes to remain at each other’s throats. I think Kenny Johnson’s been a really nice addition to the show, though, and it’d be nice to see him come back from time to time in the future.
• Juice has had very little to do this year, other than his designated role as the SAMCRO member most likely to be beaten up, but I laughed out loud at him explaining why he can’t translate the woman’s Spanish: “I’m a Puerto Rican from Queens! I speak better Yiddish!”
• The thing with Jax and Ima got swept under the rug pretty quick, didn’t it? Life-and-death situations can have that effect, I suppose.
What did everybody else think?
I thought Jax killed Salazar for 2 reasons. First, the obvious reason: revenge. Second, killing Salazar keeps Hale the likely person to become mayor, which in Jax’s mind brings change to Charming and would force the club to change.
Overall, I found this episode more frustrating than anything that happened in Belfast. Otto is getting out of prison the day after SAMCRO gets back to Charming? How convenient. Also, why did Salazar kill the woman who looks like Tara? For pleasure? Um…ok.
I found having Lt. Chekov helping Jimmy get to South America wery, wery weird.
And Tig and Kozik’s thing is over a dog? A DOG?!?!?!
otto is getting out of the hole, not prison.
Ah, thanks.
Salazar killed the woman who looked like Tara in order to steal her car (the Lexus). That was pretty clearly explained.
Ugh, can’t believe I missed that too. I thought the craziest thing I typed was that Jax killed Salazar because he still believed in changing the club.
It’s a sign of how I feel about this season that I didn’t think Lt. Chekov, but instead went right to Boris Batenov.
Lt. Chekov, good call. Brutal Russian accent.
The dog thing could appear absurd to some, but animal lovers can believe it.
I don’t think Tig was engaged in the type of animal love that you are thinking about, I think he was engaged in the other kind of loving with that dog. Do you remember the scene at Oswalds were Clay was hoping the story was not about Tig and a horse?
he killed salazar because as long as he’s alive, everyone that jax cares about is in danger…especially tara
I liked this episode but it was frustrating because so much time was wasted in Belfast with the Abel storyline. I felt some of the storylines from this episode could have been stretched out if the Sons never left Charming.
And say what you want about Stahl the character, but Ally Walker is doing a hell of a job playing her.
I thought she did a much better job this week than last. I guess you have to grant her some room on the basis of how erratic her character is.
This season has been an interesting case study in actors trying to dress up bad writing. On the whole, I’ve felt her and Gemma have struggled the most. It’s hard not to feel the nepotism has been exposed a bit in their difficulty making lemons into lemonade. Hunnum has had some brutal material to work with, but he’s managed to make it passable by virtue of his acting chops. Kudos.
I actually liked Stahl a ton when she coolly got in that car with Gemma’s gun in her face. She’s really badass. But then she stages another bad shooting with a tissue thin cover story and it was checkout time for me.
I can’t believe the grudge is over a dog. That had to be the most ridiculous reveal ever. You would also think that someone would be able to correct Hale’s story about single-handedly bringing down Salazar.
I sort of see what Sutter was trying to do. It feels like he wanted this to be a Jax-centric season focusing on Jax’s development as a person and what he values, but somewhere in there, he lost a lot of folks due to the plot.
I am mildly curious how the reveal of Jax’s deal with Stahl will be done. I wonder if the trailer was meant to mislead us.
WTF?
First there were a billion names in the Guest star list this episode. It just kept going and going.
Then Jax kills Salazar? Why? Doesn’t it make more sense to do it Clay’s way? If it is about him taking Tara hostage, then I would think he’d have argued with Clay when Clay outlined the plan to take Salazar alive.
Then Stahl kills her partner? Why? I don’t understand. It was shocking, but I don’t see how it helps her. As Alan pointed out there were others who know that Stahl was the only one in the house, and there should be an alibi for Agent Busty.
Last. I don’t get how Tara got off so lightly. I am not a violent person, but if she killed my girlfriend, she wouldn’t have gotten away unscathed even if I didn’t kill her. I would expect a violent criminal who casually kills a motorist for a ride to brutalize her pretty thoroughly, even if his plan is to kill her in front of Jax.
Season 2 of SOA suffered because of poor pacing. There was simply too much story left over when the end of the season arrived, and the decided to open more chapters instead of close existing ones. I don’t see how this season is going to do any better when it comes to pacing out the end game. There just isn’t enough time left to wrap up all the loose strings.
That being said, the best thing for this series will be if most of the mains go to jail in the off season. Time jump a year or two, and establish a new status quo for Charming. A new dynamic with the town. A new dynamic with the Cops, and a new dynamic with rival gangs would open up enough story options, that no one would have to be kidnapped to drive urgency.
Considering the soapoper-ish vibe this show has returned to, a jump ahead for a year or two could mean that we will see Abel being already a teenager and a fully involved character in the show.
And at the rate it’s going they can rename the show, “19 Kids and Counting”. No wait, I think that’s already taken.
I saw the Stahl thing coming, but I did’t know how she was going to pull it off. Stahl uses sex to her advantage, remember Hale? Jax could also ditch her as payback for Opie’s old lady, eye for an eye. Making Stahl do it herself just adds more salt to the wound. Maybe he even pulled a Salazar and wire tapped her.
Great point Tag. I think the next season will have the guys coming out of prison and a whole new set of dynamics to work with.
I wonder if Jax has a plan to double cross Stahl? If he’s found out, the club has to kill him apparently, so I can’t imagine he would take that risk without a plan in mind. At least I hope that’s the case. I agree with Alan that Stahl has become too much of a caricature and probably needs to go. I think that would be a cool ending; Jax double crossing Stahl and either killing her, getting her fired, or sending her to prison.
Not sure why he killed Salazar. I think he wanted him dead more so b/c it would force change in Charming than b/c of what he did to Tara. Jax didn’t look thrilled when the IRA council talked about expanding SAMCRO’s gun running in Belfast. Maybe this is his way of keeping that at bay?
The Belfast thing killed the whole season for me. I found myself not really giving a f*ck about what happened, cause first it took too long for the Sons to get there, and then too long to get Abel, and it seemed like Sutter and Co. would assume that we were completely enraptured with the storyline. I, personally, was not. Hopefully the show gets the groove back next year.
Also, I’m sick to frigging death of Stahl. The character has just gotten more and more ridiculous as the show has gone on, and I couldn’t agree with you more about her, Alan. It’s at the point where she needs a black mustache to twirl as she cackles ’cause she’s oh-so-evil.
I agree that Alan’s review this week was on the money. Stahl has become a cartoon.
The whole Belfast thing seems like it was a bad dream. I thought Alan’s comment about the let-down or burnout upon their return was prescient. I initially wanted to blame it on the actors, but upon reflection, I realize there was no way for them to play it with real intensity, given the rapid plot advancement.
I admit I watch the show like it’s a soap opera now. Not exactly “Shakespearean.”
Yes, exactly, although I don’t like soap operas so I’m done if there’s not a big turnaround in S4. My expectations are already low for this finale and I’m assuming it’s just as nonsensical and jumpy as the rest of the season.
It’s become boring, and that’s a 180 from the way it was.
I’ve spent a fair amount of time wondering, while reading the comments here over the course of this season, what the chances are that we’ll see a turnaround next season.
Initially, I didn’t think they were good, especially once Sutter’s responses to the criticism became clear, but the optimist in me has to think that they’ll do a major forensic accounting of what went wrong this season and improve things.
The actors are good, but they’re doing tremendous damage to them, to the point where it will become difficult to recover the empathy that viewers have for them if they don’t get this ship righted immediately.
I think the Tig-Kozick beef being over a dog was meant to be a humorous reveal but I can’t think of a worse spot for a joke. It invalidated every interaction they have had this season. What umbelieavably poor judgment.
I concur… I was actually thinking that Tig’s reaction was starting to get comical and I feared a pet or something was coming. I don’t think they will ever tell us what actually happened too which is more annoying just because its so absurd
Tig-Kozick began to evolve into a bufoonish Starsky & Hutch. I kept waiting for Huggie Bear to make a cameo…
Wow, this episode screamed “lazy” to me for some reason – really lazy writing (did anyone for a nano second believe Tara was under the tarp?). A throw-a-away episode in a throw-a-away season. I would seriously suggest Sutter start looking at the show on a per episode/per season basis rather than the grandiose “7 Season Arc” vision. The only thing that has saved him this season is his cast and their acting talents.
Gemma should get a new tat: Emmy or Bust. Is there an episode anymore where she’s not pulling a gun on someone? Somehow, she’s become the leader of the club – she’s constantly barking orders to the guys and defying orders. I know Gemma is a strong woman, but that strength has worked within the rules of the MC world. I don’t think it’s Katey, though, I really think it’s Kurt. I think he was so pissed she wasn’t nominated for the Emmy last year, that he’s determined come hell or high water to gain her that nomination…but at what cost?
I’ve blamed the writing for much of the dreckitude we’ve been watching this season, but with this episode, I’m starting to point the finger at the editing as well. I loved the character interaction, but was clueless as to how they got to the scenes we saw tonight. How did Opie go from Point A to Point Z with the proposal? How bizarre…Gemma tells him to marry her, she’s a “nice girl”, so he does? Well, how would Gemma even know what kind of girl Lila is when she’s only known her for about two months or so (& in that time frame it’s been one thing after another)? What about her drug use? Has that been dropped too – sacrificed to the almighty Kurt Sutter loose-end god? Why waste precious minutes on this end when, as a viewer, I would much rather have spent the time seeing Jax/Tara reunite and acknowledging her pregnancy. This was a huge problem for me – I feel like we skipped over precious scenes with these characters and it was a let down as a viewer (I’d love to see the deleted scenes, but, truthfully, can’t see myself spending the money on the DVD when it comes out – not worth it). On the other hand, Stahl’s scenes were way too long – these are the ones that should have been edited down. To see her lie and lie and lie with no consequence and her superiors buy whatever she says, no questions asked is simply outrageous.
I can’t help but feel Kurt has bought into the hype of his own intelligence – there’s a sense that he’s somehow of a more superior intellect than the rest of us, how else to explain this crap?
Incredibly lazy writing tonite. There is a double murder scene in Charming and an outlaw biker gang is all over it hanging around. And no one questions the bikers??? Lazy and probably the worst episode of a very mediocre season.
i am trying to figure out why you guys watch the show, all you do is whine moan and complain about the writing. if you guys can do better, step up and take your ass’s to hollywoodland and show us what you got. its a freaking tv show, some of you people need to get over yourselves.
Well, we watch and have watched the show because it was excellent for the first two seasons. We are fully invested in it, only to see things taken to ridiculous levels this season.
It’s one thing to have a biker gang killing without remorse and for murders to just happen as if it is part of everyday life. But to have the FBI agent be able to just shoot and murder her partner WHILE on the scene of a hostage situation with the cops, the FBI, and the area’s motorcyle gang and their rivals RIGHT THERE while on the other side of the building was ridiculous. I mean there were cops spread around the building. Where did the cops go? They heard Salazar was killed and they immediately packed up and ran to their cars? And she claims three Mexicans shot her partner and NO ONE at all would start searching for the mysterious suspects who shot an FBI agent FOR NO REASON while a hostage situation was taking place with everyone setup on the other side of the building.
OUTRAGEOUS!
“Gemma should get a new tat: Emmy or Bust. Is there an episode anymore where she’s not pulling a gun on someone? Somehow, she’s become the leader of the club – she’s constantly barking orders to the guys and defying orders. I know Gemma is a strong woman, but that strength has worked within the rules of the MC world. I don’t think it’s Katey, though, I really think it’s Kurt. I think he was so pissed she wasn’t nominated for the Emmy last year, that he’s determined come hell or high water to gain her that nomination…but at what cost?”
I started to wonder whether Kurt and Katey invited Alan to their summer home in the Hamptons or something; I had a hard time understanding how he was so impressed with Segal’s acting. I guess he wasn’t alone, it seems a lot of folks are really impressed with her. Not me.
I think you bring up an important point about how she’s really gone rogue, but she hasn’t been held accountable whatsoever for any of those actions. I think it may be Kurt’s attempt at portraying a strong female character, but like his defense of the show by appealing to the sensibilities of his female viewers, I think it actually does the exact opposite of what he intends. It takes away from the credibility of the characters (Stahl/Gemma). I’d love to see Alan address this in a future review.
Agree with all, Guest. Sad.
And I used to watch for the same reason as Illin…because it used to be good, and original. Now it’s just frustrating, and Kurt’s ego (he says on his blog “I see every word on the page as divine direction.” seems to have capsized the ship.
Jumped.The.Shark.
Couldn’t agree more. Every nonsensical plot twist is solved by an even more ridiculous nonsense.
A dog? Seriously? Tig realizes that the fate of the club is at stake and he won’t vote Kozik into the club because of a dog. Genius.
This season has been a steady descent into madness and incredulity. The show’s plot has basically become show some guys riding motorcycles, show some guys hanging out with porn stars and strippers, show the same guys get into some fights, and then show the same guys riding their motorcycles again. Its like some kind of juvenile male fantasy. When did Kurt Sutter decide to let a 15 year old write the scripts this season?
Robert- what’s interesting for me is that I always felt the show was overrated, so it hasn’t felt like the total drop-off-a-cliff that it has for many here, but even still, the descent into absurdity this season has been marked.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a show decline so rapidly. Usually it takes a couple of seasons. I could be wrong on that, though, because as I sit here thinking for examples, I am coming up with more than I’d initially expected. I guess I attribute it to comfort and complacency. We’ve got Sutter talking about his 7th season, but I imagine when he wrote the pilot he didn’t divorce his mindset from the importance of that single episode.
Mezzanine I’m thinking it’s the opposite of comfort and complacency, and that Sutter tried to be too ambitious. He couldn’t see the forest but for the trees.
Yeah, you’re probably right. It really is a mystery, though, given just how bad things have been this season, to try to explain how there could have been such a disconnect.
His lack of insight is what I’ve found most surprising.
On the plus side, at least Salazar is gone, and you can see how Gemma is going to avoid prison. But that’s about it for me.
What didn’t work for me – the Tig/Kozik storyline. So Tig was willing to kill Donna for the club, but he won’t help them out by voting Kozik in – because of a dog.
I want to see more Kozik next season too. I know, maybe the finale will show him buying Tig a puppy and all will be well in the MC world. Makes as much sense as anything else.
I agree with the person who mentioned the editing and pacing problems. Add continuity screw-ups to that. It’s so sketchy and jumpy and there’s less empathy for the characters because of that. I’m telling you look at the deleted scenes on the iPad application if you get a chance – good stuff there. Club banter and missing information that would make everything make more sense.
Also agree with Alan about “crisis fatigue”. I was loving S1, but when all the bad news heaped upon bad news started happening in S2 it was getting downright depressing. Within just a few episodes of S3 I had lost my will to live. And all this is supposed to have happened in just a few months since the start of S1, right?
This season is a complete bust for me. I’m still interested in following the show because I’m hoping that Sutter has taken all this criticism to heart and will get back to what worked right in the first place.
Technically – Tig was willing to kill Opie and killed Donna by mistake..
I thought they almost made a joke of the BS nature of the season when they made the comment about now having to find Jax’s old lady now after finding his kid.
Thanks Desmund, your’e right, I should’ve said Opie. I was thinking about the result as I typed that.
With Tig’s loyalty to the Club and *especially* to Clay unquestioned, Tig’s refusal to do what they asked just felt off. I thought it would end up be something that would make us see why Kozik could be a liability to the Club. (And hey, I’ve always had dogs so I get wanting to kill someone who deliberately hurts your dog.)
I mean what could Kozik have done, especially when you know he loved that dog also. Did Missy have SOA tats on her back and Kozik burned them off? Then maybe I could buy it. I know that a member’s vote has to do with him being able to trust someone, but at least for me having the reveal be a dog they both loved felt like a letdown, albeit not a huge one, in a season full of them.
Can someone explain what’s up with the way Charlie Hunnam walks? I know he’s trying to come off like a kick ass biker, but the way he bizarrely flops his arms from side to side is so distracting. Its like the Seinfeld episode where everyone is so replused by Elaine’s dancing.
I think it’s revealing to look at the way that gender stereotypes are portrayed in this series. The guys are machismo fraternity brothers gone bad, while the writers attempt to portray strong female characters, but in reality they’re largely unaccountable and are revealed as one-dimensional as a result.
But yeah, the walk isn’t very subtle.
Jax walk is comical – you’re reference to Seinfeld is appropriate. If Jax ever made an appearance on Seinfeld there would be an entire episode devoted to his walk.
It’s called the Geroge Jefferson Waddle LOL he’s had it from day 1, saw it last when Gemma escaped the hospital & Jax GJW’ed his way up to her
You have to remember that Charlie can’t (or couldn’t) ride a bike when the show was cast, so how can you expect him to know how to walk? The George Jefferson comparison is funny though!
His walk is cool. He talks about being beaten up when he went to a new school as a kid, I think it’s a “don’t mess with me” walk. If you watch him back as far as “Undeclared” where he had his British accent he had the same walk.
That is funny Bouffant because I thought I was only one who was constantly annoyed by this cheezy walk.
Jax Walk:
I think that’s because he wears his pants below his waist with his underwear showing like the “gangstas” do.
The “George Jefferson Waddle” too funny, and completely dead on. I cannot stand to watch Jax walk. His arms flap and his knees don’t bend. So awkward looking.
Sons of Anarchy started out with good character development. The characters were established, fleshed out, and acted in a manner that was believable to the viewer. Sutter has seemed to exchange what made his series so good for a series of events that connect “just because” and ring false. The desire to have a faster paced story with more action has created Props instead of characters (Abel or Stahl’s lover for example) and made previously great characters act directly against the established behavior (do you really think Tigg would kill for the club to help it and turn around and hurt it over a dog?). This series has become a soap opera with motorcycles and high production value. Lazy writing kills good shows and this is getting uglier and uglier.
For me this season started off as “pretty o.k.” for the first few episodes, then moved to “increasingly frustrating” territory for most of the middle part of the season until now, and then tonight’s episode moved me into just being ANGRY. This episode was just WRONG on SOOOO many levels!! I’m kind of speechless right now but let me try to think of a few, most of which have probably already been called out here in one way or another:
– Totally agree with Alan that Jax could not have possibly seemed LESS interested in anything that was happening with Tara this entire episode. But really, should we be surprised?? He f*cked a porn star a few eps back, then he was ready to f*ck his own d*mn SISTER, he’s got his kid back FINALLY so he’s accomplished his big goal, so now … wait who is Tara again?? Clearly he’s shown that he barely remembers who the woman is at this point. So why the hell should we care about their relationship anymore when Jax clearly doesn’t??
– All Tara needs in order to immediately jump RIGHT back into Jax’s arms is to simply be rescued by him as the little damsel in distress, and BOOM she forgets all about that porn star he screwed a few episodes ago?? Wow, I could not possibly have any LESS respect for her at this point. She has always seemed a little on the wimpy side to me (though there were some things I liked about her), but this is by FAR a new low for her.
– I don’t even know where to START with Stahl. I won’t go into detail because Alan already stated it perfectly. She has now been turned into a complete caricature; she is no longer even a real HUMAN, let alone a character that I would find interesting in the least. Characters need to at least have SOME human qualities in order for the audience to give a crap about them at all.
– SO many of the decisions that were made in this episode just made ZERO sense!! Totally agree that there’s no way Stahl could so easily claim that Tyler was even involved AT ALL in the Gemma and Edmond situation!! How could this story even work?? Why the hell did Jax kill Salazar?? WHAT the hell could Kozik do to this dog that would make Tig STILL refuse to let him into the charter!!?? I am a major animal lover and a dog owner but this doesn’t even make sense!! Did he run her over with a car or something?? And if he loves her so much then I’m assuming whatever he did was an accident right?? So it shouldn’t be THAT hard to forgive after all this time??
Man, I could go on forever about this but I’ll stop here. All I can say is … I am a VERY loyal viewer once I get hooked on a tv show; it normally takes a LOT and a pretty long time for me to give up on it. But this episode … man … this is REALLY testing me.
Agree Agree Agree.
Show seems driven by the need to give Gemma and Stahl big parts no matter what the cost to the show or the other actors, instead of anything else.
Doesn’t seem that Kurt cares about anything but getting Gemma and Stahl more and more screen time.
Frustrating and a big turn-off.
Yipe. Apologies for empty posts, people.
Anyways, here are some actual non-empty comments on the episode and the season.
The relocation to Belfast was promising in concept, but lacking somewhat in execution. Sutter fell back on the old trope “If you’re in Northern Ireland, a bomb needs to go off”. Still, at least they hired some local actors to offset the wholly unconvincing and meandering brouge that Jimmy attempts. In fact, until this season, all the Irish accents made me want to cringe.
Also, I’d like to see American shows doing a better job of depicting European interiors than they generally manage. We don’t actually live in dingy, undecorated hovels arrayed with archaic kitchen equipment. I appreciate that stylistically, the directors are trying to achieve a different palette, but the main difference between European and US homes is scale.
I agree with many of the comments made about Stahl. Her actions in this episode made logical sense, if you’re willing to accept the entirely illogical chain of events that led to them. Such as someone who has presumably sworn to uphold the law committing murder just for career advancement.
As for Internal Affairs swallowing her story hook line and sinker, we’ll have to see. We’ve one episode left and my guess is that the lies will catch up with her. Still, at least she’s acting with a sense of self-preservation, which you couldn’t accuse Salazar of doing for a nanosecond. It would have been far easier for him to have dumped Tara, dead or alive, and made a run for the border.
This sort of idiotic ‘plan’ is not confined to this season. The whole baby kidnapping thing made no sense to me at the end of season two, save for shock value.
Also, how is it that the original chapter of a worldwide biker gang is continually short of cash? This seems like an unnecessary contrivance to make things happen.
That said, there are still some good things about the show. The letters that Mo stashed in the bag may enable Jax to get closer to the truth, but we’ve been teased with this for three seasons now. I expect to be teased for more.
I am looking forward to the finale, but am concerned about the long-term future of the show. If it continues to heap ridiculous event upon ridiculous event, it’s finished. They need to concentrate on advancing the main arc, developing the characters and not just creating crisis for tension’s sake.
Good points, Nascent.
Yes I am just fatigued with it. Never cared about any of the Irish and the whole thing seemed, and still seems, pointless.
Writers keep thinking they have to go bigger and bigger with plotlines (not just a small club in a small town, but INTERNATIONAL!!!) when they could make interesting small plots about stuff going on in the small town.
Hubris and ego. SAMCRO is made to walk upon the world stage, when I was really just interested in how they ran Charming.
This was exactly what I thought, that Salazar was free as a bird to hightail it as far into Mexico as he wanted. But what does he do instead? Gets himself deliberately into a hostage situation, demanding transportation out of that situation in order to let the hostages go. Why would Salazar do such an insane thing? For the money he was also demanding? Then why not just hide out and send a ransom letter for money in exchange for Tara’s release? That, and so many actions this season just aren’t making sense. Disappointing. —PJ
Not to defend Salazar’s actions, but I think we’re supposed to understand that he wanted to kill Tara in front of Jax. But if that was Salzar’s motivation there were plenty of other ways to do that without putting himself in the middle of a bunch of Fed agents and having to make getaway demands when he had a free pass back to Mexico on his own. (Plus he had no way of knowing that Jax would be allowed by the Feds to even enter that room.)
You know if you take all these silly head-slappers on their own it’s not that bad, but it’s the cumulative effect of all the boneheaded decisions this season that’s killer.
Decent episode, but the fatigue Alan talked about is clearly in effect here, and the Stahl development is just absurd. Aren’t these supposed to be government law enforcement agents? Does Kurt Sutter really think the ATF, FBI, etc., are this stupid? If Stahl actually gets away with this crap and benefits from it, that’s ridiculous.
Decent episode, but the logic leaps continue to be a bit much for me.
So Tig-Kozig can’t co-exist and even they feel sad about it? Well did we just all forget to bring up that since Tig lost his lisence he can’t ride thus he no longer gets a vote at the table? BOOM! Problem solved!
And why the fuck was Jax just deciding to get all stabby on Salazar after getting him to surrender. Because he gets the heroin trade protected but loses the local law enforcement? Jax wants to be out of the gun business…he hasn’t ranted about the H trade.
Does anyone else have this funny feeling that when this series is over Opie will end up leading the club and be the man Jax aspires to be?
Hated it. Tara should beat Jax to within an inch of his life not take him back.
Stahl is a joke I mean c’mon how much am I supposed to suspend disbelief here.
Abel is a prop and prop writing is lazy writing.
I think Jax was weighing out the pros and cons of the Mayan deal, as well as looking for personal revenge. They all stood far more to lose if Salazar talked about the Mayans than if Hale becomes mayor. And the Sons always find a way to set things (relatively) right, so I think that Hale’s fate is yet to be revealed.
Well I think it was a great season! Kurt Sutter is an AMAZING writer! He has done a great job changing things up! He has kept hanging on to every minute of the show!
Opie/Gemma-amazing scene.
Tara/Jax-they don’t need words dude. Jax just nods and the world is right…for the time being. I don’t think the time was right for a rehashing of Ima..Tara could have died. Tara is a Gemma in making meaning she understands the club and their ways. She will be fierce with her children although I’m assuming she will have a little more heart than Gemma and that may get in the way! That’s what an old lady does. Besides Jax is gonna Tara to help him get back on the path of righteousness, which I’m sure will happen seasons to come! He is a prince afterall!
Tig-Perfect!!!! Over a dog! YES! Perfect storytelling, Sutter I loved it. Tig loving a dog more than woman…could totally see that!!
Stahl-EVIL Beyotch! I just hope she gets hers!
But Ally is amazing! As always Katey steals the season! Sutter writes her that way because she can deliver…she deserves more than an Emmy! I mean she is freaking amazing!
I guess you and I are the only 2 people who truly enjoy watching this show? All the negativity about Sons of Anarchy doesn’t sway my opinion, after all it is TV! I still think this show is so much better than most of the drivel on TV today! There will probably never be a TV show as good as the “Deadwood” series, but the actors in Sons are all good and make for great TV entertainment in my humble opinion! I’m glad that Sutter created the show, pleased with the characters and don’t really care how the show develops…it isn’t real folks…it’s TV.
I completely agree with you. Kurt had to change up the season or people would be complaining that it’s the same as season1 or 2. I love to hate Stahl. Tig with the dog feud people say is unbelievable have they never seen where people build their dogs their own house? The best moment of last night for me was when Gemma and Tara embraced. There wasn’t a lot of lines but they didn’t need to talk because they are such great actors that everything was said with looks.
You’re right about all the negativity. It does seem to be a bit much. I’ve been disappointed in this season as well, but I still love the show, still look forward to watching it, and still care about the characters.
I give season 1 an A+, season 2 an A-, and Season 3 a C.
But for me, SoA at a C is still a better drama than anything but a great season of Mad Men.
I’m frustrated b/c I love it so much. I look forward to the finale and I already can’t wait for season 4.
I’m surprised at how many people seem willing to give up on it after one off season given how much most people loved the first two seasons.
I absolutely love everything about the show and especially last night’s episode. I would have Jax and Tara spend a few seconds holding each other. People need to remember that last nights episode is essentially only part of another and another and another. Kurt writes brilliantly and even humors me when he responds to me on Twitter as much as he does.
Tig/Kozik story: simply put it was a big reveal of Kurt’s sick but pleasurably spot-on twisted sense of humor.
Jax/Tara: Tara will re-hash the Ima situation but like someone stated above, almost dying makes you forget about hookers. And technically they were broken up. It pissed me off something fierce when he shagged that cunt Ima, but I’m glad things are well in Jax/Tara land.
I wish the whole season wasn’t devoted to the Jax/Stahl deal and Abel’s kidnapping. I thought more Charming drama could have been added. I feel Charming is my second home.
Keep up the good work, Sutter. I think you are a genious. Never in a million years would I have ever watched a biker drama. I’m way too prissy for that but Kurt invited me into this world of MC gangs and I will never leave!
And If Charlie Hunnam were a postage stamp, I’d lick the front!
“Keep up the good work, Sutter. I think you are a genious.”
Favorite post so far.
To paraphrase a great Clay Morrow quote from earlier in the season, I’d say to Sutter: “I don’t recognize your bullshit S3”.
Maybe Sutter needs to give Alan some exclusive access to the show and let him break exclusives then we’ll be getting some glowing reviews. Community (the most overrated show on TV) gets some glowing reviews every single week and Alan makes it sound like it is the second coming of Seinfeld. And conveniently enough every week we get an ‘EXLUSIVE’ tidbit about that show. Very conveninent!!
Ah, yes, this again.
Kurt Sutter and I have always gotten along just fine. We’ve done many long interviews, he asked me to moderate the Sons panel at Comic-Con, etc., etc., etc. I don’t think he loves what I’ve written about the show lately, but access to Sons news is not a problem for me.
My opinion is my opinion. Of late it seems that some people have decided that whenever my opinion diverges from theirs, it must be due to some kind of grudge or conspiracy theory or favoritism. It ain’t that.
(What’s been especially interesting with this show of late is that some people feel I’ve been extra-hard on it because of some things Sutter has said on Twitter, while others feel I’ve actually been too kind to recent episodes because I know Sutter. Again: just because my opinion does not exactly reflect your own does not automatically render it suspect. It’s just not the same as yours.)
Alan —
This brings up a couple of interesting points on the power of a reviews and the possibility of access impacting their content.
Aside from the glory days of Ebert and Siskel, do any reviews have the power to move TV audiences in any volume? How many unique visitors do you have on a daily/monthly basis? Terriers alone would seem to cast doubt that positive reviews have the power to drive audience to a particular show.
Will you be interviewing Sutter before this year’s season finale? I somehow doubt it.
We’re actually going to do some kind of season three post-mortem interview, but it won’t be for a while due to various scheduling issues. Most likely sometime in early 2011 – something to tide everyone over until season four, in theory.
Look forward to that interview Alan. It’ll definitely be interesting.
So is Uncer the Magic Johnson of Cancer? Anyone else notice Jax’s cut has had shotty stitching for the entire season from when he re-sowed his patches after he almost went nomad and yesterday his patches were suddenly pristine? I guess I don’t get this season because I’m not a girl, right?
The only part about the dog reveal that bothers me is Kozik’s feelings.
I think it makes perfect sense for it to have been a dog wrt to Tig, we’ve seen how he treats women as disposable, I think it rings pretty true that a guy like that would care that much for only a dog. What I don’t get is Kosik loving her too. I could see a situation where maybe Kosik had to kill the dog or something, or let it get killed, but other than that, I’m not getting the connection at all
Oh SOA, where have you gone. Halfway thru this season I decided to treat it like I treated Weeds for the last two season. I don’t like where it’s gone but I’ll hang around to see how it ends. But Weeds is only 30 mins; this show is going to have to be much better next year for me to give it 60 mins just because of a fond remembrance of S2.
When this episode started, I had a hard time figuring out if Jax knew Tara was missing or not. Jax and everyone seemed so nonchalant. Welcome back. Look, I built you a swing set. WHEN???? Since the Sons rode off in that cargo plane, Tig was arrested for fleeing the police, Lumpy was killed, Tara was kidnapped…..when exactly did they order up a swing set and build it. And why would anyone care if they have a kidnapped old lady to find?
Are these the most inept law enforcemnent officials on tv since Dukes of Hazard? First we have them not being able to catch a kid on a bike or secure a park with only 2 ways in and out. Now. Oh my. Where to start?
1. If they police say Jax can’t go in and sending in civilians is against the rules, do is change procedure if the civilian yells, “I’M DOING THIS”?
2. Wasn’t the deal Salazar takes Jax as a hostage in exchange for Tara? What’s the point of Jax going in….and Tara staying on the far side of the room?
3. Where, exactly was the SWAT team in the hallway set up? So far away they not only let Salazar run right out the front door but had to ask a civilian which way did he go?
4. When Jax locks the SWAT team out of the stairs, is it standard SWAT policy for them to just keep politely knocking on the door? Jehovah’s Witnesses are more aggressive at closed doors.
5. Not a cop thing, but why did Jax feel the need to ax himself? Guy had an ax, I had a knife, I won. I don’t need to be cut to claim self defense over a guy that just had a gun to a bunch of hostages.
6. So there what looks like 2 dozen cops in front of the building, a team of police even seems to follow the ladies toward the back, but protecting the rear is just left to them? And a group of 3 Mexicans fired just one bullet from a small caliber handgun and 2 ATF agents while the entire police force was on the other side? What would be their motivation?
7. What a complete confession Stahl got from a woman that was shot in her throat. Took longer for Stahl to repeat it than Agent Busty spent breathing. IA really takes this seriously?
I’m so happy the finale is almost hear. Just a few months ago, you linked to the SOA S3 trailer and I watched it 5 times at work getting pumped up. Now I just want to forget this season existed. Like FNL S2.
Alan, Opie’s kids would like some props for being props as well. Soon after their mother was killed, their grandmother took off for the hills and their dad left them with a whore and an old man on oxygen while he traveled to the Continent. Do porn actresses work nights? How was Lyla able to care for the kids during the day while Piney was at the shop?
Also, the unborn fetuses of both Lyla and Tara deserve honorable mention as well.
I’m just hoping that FX can throw in a few more ads during each episode…
June Stahl is nuts.
I can’t believe I’m writing this, but the vast amount of screen time and the ridiculous plot contrivances perpetrated by Gemma and Stahl have made Maggie Siff’s character refreshing and understated by comparison. The contrast between her performance and role and those of the other two “female leads” has been pretty solid. I see Tara and I think, “Whew. At least it’s not one of those other two.” I roll my eyes every time Gemma and Stahl are on the screen. Either that, or I get up to stretch my legs or eat a goddamn snack (thank you, Rex Ryan). And will someone please teach Katey Segal how to hold a gun? With all the leaps in logic this show asks me to take, one of the biggest is that she is a badass momma who has no idea how to handle the steel.
Any thoughts/ideas on the boxes Chuckie was unpacking when Gemma made him open the back gate, the ones containing the information she “had to see immediately? I guess they were just the new shop invoices, and Gemma didn’t have the time to bother with shop administrative duties while she was being all Gemma and all. Probably not important.
I still really enjoy this show, or rather the idea of this show. It was so entertaining and vital the first couple of years, it’s really tough to accept where it is now. The previews for the next episode offer promise that they will return to something resembling urgency and relevancy.
The things is, it’s hard for those creating and participating in something to see its flaws due to the investment they’ve made in it. I mean, George Harrison probably thought “Got My Mind Set On You” was a pretty good song when he put it out. It takes time, distance and perspective for self-realization, and I think Sutter and Co. will look at this season in that way.
Anyway, bring on the season finale, and let’s see some good Jax/Clay tension. That will be a salve we all could probably use. Oh, and mix in some crazy twists so we remember we’re still in Season 3. You know, like a bit with a dog. Oh, we already have that? Good.
This season was incredibly dijointed, too much buildup to Belfast. When Gemma rode off into sunset at end of last season, seemed like she would be gone a while… did she really need to go to Ireland? Did the entire crew? Why not just Jax, Clay, Opie & Chibs, right away, figure out the whole Abel thing. Then come back and Gemma is in custody to Stahl and Jimmy O is on the loose. Plus Gemma could be way more concerned about what Jax found out in Belfast and have that hanging over her head. Too much unresolved conflict is clouding the story. There’s a lot to be resolved next week, and hopefully they can pull it off, but the season, characters, and show has definitely suffered. I agree, some poor choices in editing, maybe more so than the actual writing…
I was somewhat happier with this episode, mainly because: a) they’re finally back in Charming, and b) the ridiculous kidnapping plots appear to finally be finished. I couldn’t agree more about the baby simply being a prop, too bad they based the entire season around it. Hopefully they don’t end the season with another over-the-top, corny development like they did with season 2.
I didn’t mind that the “reveal” re: Tig & Kozik involved a dog, in fact I felt the dynamic between those two was a real highlight of the season, too bad they couldn’t devote more time to it and Tig in general. The Stahl character, however, gets sillier and sillier every week, it’s reached a point where she’s no longer believable at all. Ditto Gemma, although the scene with her and Unser was pretty good IMO. Hard to believe a fugitive would just go home and make appearances around town so cavalierly, especially a fugitive as savvy as Gemma. Also, correct me if I wrong here, but didn’t Gemma hate Lila as recently as the middle of season 2? It would have been nice to see Opie & Lila’s relationship fleshed out a little bit but there was no time for that, of course, so it gets rushed over like an afterthought because we had to focus on the Irish characters instead.
Here’s hoping that season 4 is devoted to more character interaction and genuine storytelling as opposed to contrived situations and stereotypical TV corn.
The Stahl character is beyond ridiculous now. Please, for the love of God, put an end to her. I don’t look forward to a season 4 with agent Stahl still in the mix.
Hated how the Salazar storyline wrapped up, but good riddance.
Not a particular strong episode, but the one character reconnecting moments were nice.
Man, what a disappointment this season has been.
I’ve been a huge fan of the show since day 1 but I couldn’t agree with you more Alan, this season is just not working for me, mostly for the reasons you’ve been writing about every week. Last night’s episode just felt like lazy writing and although the acting continues to be great, the show is deeply flawed. This saddens me to no end and I”m starting to look forward to your review and recap more than the show itself. I really hope Sutter can turn it around for season 4.
I love the direction they have taken Stahl this year. A first class villain.
I’m done with this show. It doesn’t make sense anymore. Stahl shooting her partner, and then the ridiculous reveal about Tig’s grudge being over a dog, sent this show leaping over the shark.
It’s a pity because last season, I thought it was the best show on television. What other shows fell this hard this fast? “Happy Days” is the only one I can recall.
Alan, please let us know if season 4 appears to be worthwhile. I think I’ll watch the season 3 finale out of inertia, but after that, I need to find better things to do with my time, even if it’s clipping my nails.
such the pansy
They better address what happened to Liam and McGee in the finale, because you can’t have the SAMBEL storyline just disappear. It needs to be wrapped up, perhaps have the charter closed. One of the Original 9 dies, and there isn’t much said about it? There has to be a good portion of the finale dedicated to the club learning more about SAMBEL from Jimmy O.
Interesting thoughts here, Jax killing Salazar to help his vision for the club’s future? I like it. Best of both sides of Jax.
they killed both liam n mcgee and they appointed new people to run it.
This is a guys version of a soap opera so let’s face it. Tings do happen quickly though. If you have to take a piss during the show, you’re going to miss something. Wait for Friday night or On Demand to see what you missed and then things will make sense. I also feel that things move too fast and a web gets tangled faster than it should.
It seems like bodies have to drop every week. Anybody keeping count?
Too much shit like when somebody does get offed, we hear some “Sorries” and that’s it.