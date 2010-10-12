‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘The Push’: New members, old business

A quick review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy” coming up just as soon as I take an escorted therapy stroll…
“I’m done.” -Jax
I thought “Sons of Anarchy” took a while to find its footing in the first season, and when people ask me roughly when it became the show it is now, I tend to point to episode eight, “The Pull,” in which Jax killed Kohn and he and Tara had sex next to the corpse. Because of the parallel title, and Jax’s decision to shut Tara out of his life for what he thinks is her own good, “The Push” works as a sequel to that episode, and I can only hope that the rest of this season is as strong as what season one had to offer from “The Pull” onwards.
There’s a sense in this episode of the members of SAMCRO trying to put their affairs in order before the trip to Belfast, because who the hell knows what will happen there? They’ll be on foreign territory, likely going up against Jimmy O’s army, and they’re not even sure if the Belfast charter of the club is on their side in this fight.
So the club officially welcomes Happy to the charter, and tries to do the same with Kozik, only to hit a speed bump with Tig. We finally welcome in some prospects (one played by Leo Fitzpatrick, Johnny from “The Wire”) to replace Half-Sack, and it looks like this time we’ll get to see how prospecting works from the start. (Though I hope we’ll get some sense of how these guys came to be prospects in the first place.) Clay cuts a deal with the Mayans and Grim Bastards to bring peace back to Charming, and Tig and Kozik take out the drive-by shooter by injecting cyanide into his IV. Stahl begins fulfilling her end of the bargain with Jax, and in a way that appears to be selling out her (professional and romantic) partner.(*) Clay pushes away Unser (“Cancer Boy? Dead to us”) when Wayne doesn’t tell him about the drug raid on the clubhouse, and of course Jax decides to push Tara away, even jumping into bed with Ima to seal the deal in his own very messed-up head. And in one other piece of unfinished business that the club isn’t even aware of, we get our first glimpse (outside of a deleted scene on the season two DVD) of Darby after the Cara Cara fire, as he rats out Jax and Tara for selling the prescription meds to his clinic.
(*) I’m not exactly sure how this is going to work, since A)everyone in the ATF knows Stahl was alone in the safe house with Edmond Hayes, and B)I figure Agent Tyler was in a place where her whereabouts could be verified at the time that everything in the safe house went down. But I guess Stahl wouldn’t be Stahl if she wasn’t silling to betray even the woman who shares her bed.
“The Push” was, in fact, so much of a set-up episode for what’s to come that I don’t have a lot to say about it. It was necessary to the various stories of the season, and featured some fine work by Charlie Hunnam and Maggie Siff as the tension between Tara and Jax built and built, but it was essentially a piece-mover.
I look forward to what happens to all these pieces in the coming weeks.
What did everybody else think?
Boorish & obvious that Jax finally sleeps with Ima — where have the season one aspects of this character gone?
Hated this episode. The writers took the only positive relationship in this show and truly turned it into NOTHING. Having Jax slap Tara in the face with the little gum-chooing skank gave it a very low-class feel. How could Tara ever forgive him after he dirties himself like that? I guess now the only positive part of the show is maybe Oswald!?
Definitely agree with this. They do bad things but we accept them for the most part, but if the characters are going to have ZERO redeeming qualities it makes it harder to see the point of watching and “supporting” them. Sure, we want Jax and Tara to get their son back, but if during said search Jax decides to ditch Tara and bang a prostitute…how can I really pull for him?
I didn’t hate the ep, but I agree on the Jax/Tara front. It’s one thing to have a couple in genuine conflict. It’s quite another to make the conflict contrived, which I believe they’re doing here. So what are we being set up for here? Jax and Tara are “done”…but only until Jax realizes that she’s carrying his baby? And then what? – a quick reunion, and then they’ll make her have a miscarriage? I’m just speculating here, of course, but if the writers are already using cheap plot devices then I wouldn’t put this past them.
So having Jax and Tara fight every week about how he doesn’t want to drag her into his world and she wants to do everything she can to help is not contrived, but taking it to its logical conclusion is?
Jax and Tara are the only positive relationship in the show? Even if we limit ourselves to romantic relationships, Clay and Gemma are pretty positive and Opie and his girl are pretty good too. And Piney and his old lady. Or does positive mean that they’re nice law abiding citizens? Because I find a lot of positive aspects in this show in the family of the MC. Do you hate Bobby? What did Juice do to sully his image? There are certainly more characters to this show than Jax, Tara and Stahl. They just happen to have the most interesting personal storylines right now. Everyone else is pushing the plot forward while they have character showcases.
Don’t forget, Jax lives in a world where its accepted that they cheat on their “old ladies.” He laughed when Clay joked about getting head from a chick and Clay is married to his mother for christ’s sake. Cheating to them is not the cardinal sin that it is in our world. It may piss Tara off but I do not think it will be the death blow to their relationship. And the porn star he cheated with is smoking hot.
Yeah, I think the writers have a duty to try and stay true to some semblance of the biker world, and to have Jax stay celibate would be ridiculous. If anything, it shows that he stayed as honorable as he could by resisting Ima the whole time he was with Tara. He did not give in until he had told Tara it was over, and as I said elsethread, that last scene with Ima was hardly intimate or loving.
Note – I may be missing some sort of movie/TV romance gene – been accused of that before. I like the Jax/Tara relationship parts of the show, but it’s just a part of what I like about the series. There’s so much more.
I think that the female fans of the show are attracted because Jax was a perfect bad boy/good heart combination. Now they all feel like their fantasy man has cheated on them. Lol. Hence the outrage. It took me a good 3 times to watch the episode before I was able to emotionally detach.
Sully said, “Don’t forget, Jax lives in a world where its accepted that they cheat on their old ladies.'”
This is true, but Tara has already told Jax that this is one aspect of the MC lifestyle that she can’t get on board with. “Cheating is a deal-breaker me” is the words she used, along with telling him that she’d be crushed if he found out he was cheating with some skank (and Ima was the particular skank she was concerned about).
Of course, Jax technically isn’t cheating here because he just broke up with Tara, but from Tara’s POV, I don’t know if that’s going to be a big consolation. She may be able to able to accept it as a part of his attempt to push her away for her own good*, and maybe she won’t even find out about it — but if she does, it’s to piss her off, and justifiably so.
* Also, Jax’s motives here aren’t entirely pure. We already saw his eye wander once this season. I think his evasiveness when it comes to committing to Tara has a basis in more than just concern for her safety and well-being.
Jax in season one wanted to revise aspects of “the life” & the purpose of the club. While in season two, I liked & thought it believable that his war with Clay was subsumed by Zobelle & Co., now his agenda is to *become* Clay? Ridiculous.
In season one, Jax wanted to revise aspects of “the life” and the club. While I liked that his war with Clay was subsumed in season two by Zobelle & co., now his agenda is to *become* Clay? Ridiculous.
I’m also startled by the flatness and lack of imagination generally — aside from Stahl setting up her girlfriend, which I found surprising & gratifying — such as Darby being in the EXACT right place at the right time to see Jax and Tara. Also the way Kozik seemed to lunge when looking at the heroin — gee, I wonder what his past/future story arc is about?
Glad I’m not the only person who noticed Kozik’s reaction to the heroin. This reminded me of the set up last week when they rode up to an almost bankrupt block in Charming, only to find out from the gym owner that a “mysterious man is buying up the area”. What’s with the predictable set-ups all of a sudden?
Here’s another: the crew running drugs through another club’s territory were too stupid to see the big fat TELLER MORROW on the workshirts and towtruck?
I was thinking the same thing re: Darby. It just seems too convenient he happened to be living next door and happened to look out the window at the exact time when Jax and Tara were there. That seems too manufactured, just in time so Jax will push Tara away (which was otherwise a logical step to that relationship given what we’ve seen in this season. And I’m very interested to see how Gemma will react to their breakup.)
But, I’m curious as to how he (or even Chuck, we never did find out how) escaped that fire.
I feel really bad for Wayne when he said he felt closer to Samcro than people at his sheriffs office. Aw, he misses Hale (personally, and what he represented as a sheriff).
I don’t understand how killing the hospitalized Latino gang-banger helped anyone. Jax is the one who delivered the beating; if the guy died of complications from that beating, Jax is on the hook for homicide. That has to be much harder to make go away than a simple beating, even in Charming.
I believe that killing the Latino in the hospital was part of the “deal” they worked out with the leader of the Mayans. It was the last thing he asked for when Clay settled their “bad blood”.
If the guy dies from his injuries suffered from the beating, then yes Jax could be on the hook. But I am assuming that the drug they used to kill him mimicked a seizure that could be unrelated to the beating, and the prosecutor needs to show a direct connection. (There are so many other let-it-go’s that happen in this show, I don’t have a problem giving Sutter slack on this one.)
True enough, but a seizure in the immediate wake of a severe beating that involved a lot of head trauma? Not too big a stretch to show a connnection, I think. At minimum I’d think it’s worthy of an autopsy, which sort of undercuts Tig’s reasoning explanation of why the cyanide isn’t likely to be detected.
My growing discontent with the show, recently, basically boils down to too many accumulated let-it-goes. This is just one more.
It won’t surprise me if Kozik ends up being an informant for the FBI or ATF or some other organization (or maybe even a rival gang). He seems so eager to get back into SAMCRO that just feels beyond the norm. Could turn out to be nothing, but it feels weird.
I think they’re ex-lovers. If it were real hate, one would be dead.
Yes, cgeye! I was wondering if I was crazy for seeing an erotic charge in especially their first scene. It’s well-established that Tig is some sort off pansexual.
Within tonights’ show, I saw Opie smile for the very first time ( as he was watching Tig/Kozik duke it out, The three gumps that they made prospects ( to me) don’t exactly look like SOA material, the truce between Clay & Alvarez won’t last too long, but maybe long enough to get Abel back…that is, if the SONS make to to Stockton to board their shipping crate.
I like this week’s write-up much better than last weeks. You must be feeling better Mr. Sepinwall….
Interesting to hear the negative comments – I thought this was the best episode of the season so far. I was really fooled by the twist with Stahl setting up her lover. Boy she is single minded in her ambition to be top cop in the ATF.
As far as Jax and Tara – I have no problem with Jax immediately taking Ima to his bed. He’s trying to mentally break as far away from Tara as he can – and Ima is about a big a break as you can get. Don’t want to get all psychobabble and everything, but Ima is what he thinks he deserves, and in his own head it’s his way of saving Tara by insuring their relationship is over. (Which of course we know it’s not but for now…)
Can’t wait for next week. Glad the problem with the Mayans is resolved, (for now), and that some of their legal problems are on hold if not going away. Really want them to get to Belfast, and looking forward to the role Darby plays when they get back.
Once again I am upset by how many road blocks Kurt puts in place to keep me from Belfast. For whatever reason, the ep did keep me engaged and I couldnâ€™t help but take a stroll down memory lane and compare season one and three eps (but not before being completely let down when Jax sleeps with Ima) Overall, I feel Kurt could do a better job of writing the club and itâ€™s members SMART:
Season 1 The Pull to The Revelator
â€¢ Abel comes home.
â€¢ we finally get Jax and Tara together and see the beautiful CH in all his naked glory.
â€¢ My fav Jax & Tara scene from The Revelator that pulls them together
â€¢ Tara used Jax to do her dirty work w Kone
Season 3 The Push
â€¢ Jax pushes Tara away before he can find out about his child
â€¢ I canâ€™t even enjoy a naked CH b/c heâ€™s banging Ima.
â€¢ Jax tells Tara he is done and pushes them apart
â€¢ Jax uses Tara to do his dirty work w/ HIV drugs
Kurt has written Jax so messy in season three. Just b/c youâ€™ve lost your son, doesnâ€™t mean you loose your integrity. Find me the Jax Teller of season one. I would also have Jax remember what he told Tara in The Revelator since he is now doing the exact same thingâ€¦â€¦â€¦RUNNING. I guess he didnâ€™t bother to see Taraâ€™s face when he was banging Ima! Jax and Tara were my fav thing about SOAâ€¦â€¦..so thanks Kurt!
My favorite scene from the Revelator-Jaxâ€™s lines:
Dislikes
â€¢ Last weekâ€™s scene where Opie selflessly sold his bike and gave Jax the money was totally negated when Kurt wrote that the money was wired to the tracker. Come on Kurtâ€¦â€¦.really? Ryan Hurst saves your show at times and you canâ€™t write a positive for the SOA boys?
â€¢ Again Kurt is writing Tara stupid. Most surgeons are not going to risk their career to sell HIV drugs on the street. Plus, Tara is a surgeon. Iâ€™m betting she makes good moneyâ€¦â€¦why didnâ€™t we just write a check to SAMCRO? Heck, maybe Tara should pay Prospect duesâ€¦â€¦.just saying.
â€¢ Jax breaking up with Tara
â€¢ Jax sleeping with Ima
â€¢ New prospectsâ€¦â€¦â€¦.give me back Johnny Lewisâ€¦â€¦.I donâ€™t care about you new prospects!
â€¢ Damn Darby messing things up for Jax and Tara
â€¢ The fact Jax couldnâ€™t stand up for Tara against Clayâ€™s demands. Old ladies may have rules but most old ladies are NOT surgeons. Tara needs a different set of rules and they all know it.
Likes
â€¢ Tig and Kozik fight scene was funny
â€¢ Stahl has Gemma finger the ATF agent that wasnâ€™t even at the safe houseâ€¦â€¦NICEâ€¦.I didnâ€™t see that coming.
â€¢ I liked the fact Kurt showed Gemma peeing in front of Clay. That scene has a lot of marriage truthâ€¦..what couples can do and/or are willing to do in front of their partnersâ€¦â€¦.just kinda life funny
â€¢ Juice gets his cut back but is scolded by Alverezâ€¦â€¦funny
I guess he didnâ€™t bother to see Taraâ€™s face when he was banging Ima!
Because he was banging her from behind. I don’t think he wanted to see Ima’s face, or have any kind of intimacy with her. That sex scene was pretty rough, and Jax seemed very detached (so to speak).
I still see him as a very conflicted guy trying to do the right thing for his family and club, and trying to distance Tara because you sacrifice your own feelings to save the ones you love. He’s hurting as much as she is.
Why is Stahl setting up the one broad who witnessed her meeting with Jax, and most likely knew the IRA man he delivered on her doorstep? Ya think she went back to sleep, or peeked through the curtain at that van?
She’s made one more enemy — and, if there is any stereotypical “crazy lezbo” justice, Agent Tyler’s gun will be the last thing June ever sees. It’s one thing to ruin one career, but two?
C’mon — what sort of person hooks up with a person that unhinged and in disgrace, *after* being demoted at their mutual workplace? Someone whose life story’s very interesting indeed, or a plot device. Hope it’s the former.
The only way I can see this working is if Stahl gets rid of her so that she can’t testify, perhaps even stage a fake suicide or something like that, that makes Tyler look guilty. Stahl is easily capable of that. The writers may have something else up their sleeves to make it work, but that’s one way. (Although seeing Tyler get revenge would be nice. I still think Opie gets first dibs on that)
They still have Stahl making the call at the scene blaming Gemma, so they’ve got some ‘splaining to do.
Do you think Stahl knows something about Agent Tyler? People commented that they noticed she had an accent. Do we think Tyler has a connection to the Irish and Stahl knows about it. Maybe Agent Tyler’s connection to the Irish is so big it wouldn’t matter if she was actually at the safe house…..she would just be the “fall lesbian”?
Maybe Jax hooked up with Ima to purposely set Tara up to find out, since he knows that only something that drastic would stop her from wanting to come back to him?? Maybe I’m grasping for straws, but I can’t think of any other reason he’d go straight from breaking up with Tara to screwing a skanky ho who will probably give him some STDs in the same night (that is, any reason other than him just being a complete b*stard). ;-)
“…Tig and Kozik take out the drive-by shooter by injecting cyanide into his IV.”
Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t the hospitalized guy a witness set to testify against the Mayans, and killing him was a condition of Clay’s peace deal? I don’t think it had anything to do with the drive-by.
Or did I miss something?
I thought it was the same guy who did the drive-by. His jaw was wired together. How many Latino gangsters with wired-up jaws can there be in the Charming hospital at one time? I missed the part about him being a rat. That certainly explains why they’d want to kill him, but it still seems to create a serious potential problem for Jax. (Not one that I expect the writers to address, of course.)
You’re both right… he was the shooter that Jax beat up outside the funeral home, and who was going to testify against the Mayans. SAMCRO got its revenge and sealed the deal with the Mayans by taking him out.
Solid episode, if not very exciting. Necessary, though.
My only complaint is that the scenes involving Darby seemed rather contrived. Everything else on the show felt very organic, especially for an episode involving the tying-up (if only temporarily) of so many plot points, but the intent of Darby’s involvement was obvious in that it gave Jax a reason to push Tara away and give Unser his first test of his new-found righteousness. Maybe it was just because we hadn’t seen Darby in a while, but I felt the whole “he happened to be at the right clinic at the right time” thing was pushing things a bit.
In any event, it’s in the past now and hopefully next week we can get down and dirty in Belfast, something that I’ve been looking forward to for a long time.
“I thought “Sons of Anarchy” took a while to find its footing in the first season, and when people ask me roughly when it became the show it is now, I tend to point to episode eight, “The Pull,” in which Jax killed Kohn and he and Tara had sex next to the corpse.”
Alan, I think some might say the same thing about this weeks Boardwalk Empire episode Anastasia as the episode where Boardwalk Empire became a great show. i think people might look back on that episode and say it was a game changer episode that elevated the show to greatness. Anastasia might be the episode people later point to as the moment Boardwalk Empire became great.
Very meh. The whole Jax-Tara “breakup” is unnecessary and pointless, because we know it won’t last, and is just too soap opera-like.
I thought things would change after last week, but things were dragged out very badly with this episode.
Jim Treacher might disagree with you:
What I’ve gathered from the audience response… Women are PISSED at Jax. Lol. Understandably so. He’s a smart, faithful charismatic bad boy that we all fantasize about and now his halo’s been knocked off. I think that’s going to be a theme and Jax will find more parallels between himself and his father when he goes to Belfast. But ladies, this is the risk we take when we love bad boys. They just might do some bad things.
Jax and Tara have the only positive relationship? Let’s give Clay some credit. He’s been doting on Gemma since they reunited two episodes ago. He’s in the bathroom while she pees, last week he held her mirror while she plucked her eyebrows. Even if they’re scoundrels in every other aspect of life, the King and Queen of SAMCRO have a very positive marital relationship.
As far as serving as a sequel to The Pull, the Push did an excellent job. It’s only right that Jax and Tara initially hook-up next to the body of a man they’ve killed and then break up while Tara’s housing the body of a life they created. Also, that he pushes her away in the hospital when in season one he begged her to “not go anywhere” in the hospital. It all kinda just fit.
Stahl is even more evil and sinister than I thought. It’s one thing for her to tear apart the lives of outlaw bikers for her career. But to sell out her lover? That chick’s heart really IS black.
I am ready for them to just get to Belfast already.
I’m picking up what you’re putting down. I liked your comment “It’s only right that Jax and Tara initially hook-up next to the body of a man they’ve killed and then break up while Tara’s housing the body of a life they created.”–Cool interpretation.
I have a feeling that the twist coming in Belfast will be that Jax and Maureen’s daughter will take a fancy to each other and will have to be told the awful truth. For this to happen he and Tara can’t be together. Of course when Jax gets back to Charming, I’m sure he and Tara will get back together as soon as he finds out about her pregnancy.
Jax and Maureen’s daughter? I missed that completely. Someone let me know history or episode.
Its a prediction, it has not come to pass. Based on their telephone conversation, you can tell they both have some fire and I just have a feeling when Jax hits Belfast something could happen …
I think that Maureens daughter is going to be his sister (we know that John Teller had a thing with Maureen) and why else have her involved at all.
That’s why them separating is so ridiculous. You know they will be back together when Jax returns from Belfast and finds out she’s pregnant, otherwise Jax has no redeeming qualities and the “hero” of the show is just a scumbag.
If Jax and Maureen’s daughter were to be attracted to each other (and for the record I think it’s obvious John Teller slept with Maureen Ashby and that might be his daughter) those scenes would be much more tense if Jax had Tara waiting back in Charming for him.
This episode reminds me of what the strengths of this show are, the phenomenal acting, the trip into a world that exist but is foreign to most of us, and the quasi-conservative, outlaw California culture that isn’t show much.
I can’t say enough how this is a phenomenal cast. Ron Perlman in particular kills it as Clay, and Hunnan is just as good. Thought his ‘infidelity’ in this episode was definitely within his character. People need to remember these are bikers. Bikers, especially true 1 percenters, are bad people. Sometimes I think this show is going to be too sympathetic to the MC, but and episode like this is a welcome course correction.
This season has spent too much time on a convoluted story arch and involving a terrorist organization that hasn’t been significant since the early 1990s. This episode was may favorite so far because it had no stupid IRA plotlines in it. This episode also showcased the ‘crazy hijinks’ flaw that keeps popping up. Tig’s escapades in the Mayans heroin warehouse last week were the most egregious, but the hospital and tow-truck scenes this episode were almost as bad.
I just wish this show’s plot was toned down by two-thirds and the characterization racheted up. SOA’s best moments are when the actors are let loose, both in the quiet scenes and the intense moments.
One thing that seemed very contrived was that they assigned Kozik and Tig to be the ones to kill the Mexican. Why would they have 2 guys who hate each other, don’t trust each other and can’t put aside their differences work together on something that has such great risk and small margin for error? And you can’t argue that they are the 2 most capable killers because there are several guys (Opie, Happy, Bobby) who have proven quite competent when it comes to matters of this nature. It seems like a contrived excuse to keep them clashing. If were willing to look the other way when SOA get away with so many egregious crimes the producers should at least not insult us with contrived plot points.
That was a great show last night, for those going on about Jax and Tara, Clay said it best she’s a chick don’t make more of it then it is. To bikers 1% at that 1st is your club then your bike then your dog then the old lady. Killing the Mexican was the deal maker to show trust. I’m sure they most likely killed the other one under the bridge all so, 1 for taking his cut and 2 the loss of the drug shipment. Will be interesting to see how Belfast plays out.
Do most of you watch the show with the hopes of enjoying it and happen to notice a few odd things or do you watch with the full intention of nitpicking everything possible?
Is anyone bothered about how Oswald is becoming a bit Deus ex Machina? Last season when he considered Gemma and the bail, he seemed so realistic–a man nostalgic about Charming, somewhat appreciative of the Sons, but understandably not wanting to put up that kind of money for criminals. And yet now he has so much more to lose as a candidate, but seems to be such a pushover with the idea of their skipping bail (remember Gemma was going to chain them to the lifts) and now even giving them transport! I know too that the info from Hale let Clay help Oswald save his land, but still he seems such an easy answer this season, whereas before they’d have to go at him with blackmail.
“C’mon — what sort of person hooks up with a person that unhinged and in disgrace, *after* being demoted at their mutual workplace? Someone whose life story’s very interesting indeed, or a plot device. Hope it’s the former.”
in response to this comment from upstream, my daughter said on a previous season’s DVD there was a deleted scene showing Stahl with a female lover, so that wasn’t something just thrown in here. Seems they had a “thing” before Stahl’s demotion, which makes it even colder that Stahl’s setting Tyler up if Tyler’s stuck by Stahl after she was disgraced
several things I disliked in this episode, but especially the *amazing* coincidence of Tara selling drugs to the very clinic in which Darby is recovering AND right outside Darby’s window at EXACTLY the moment Darby looks out the window; #2 the PROSPECTS?!!!! Those guys look like they barely got the training wheels off their 3-speed Schwinns. How could anyone take those twerps seriously?? Give me a break!
Speaking of potential new club members: Kurt, Josh Holloway would be an awesome addition next season. Maybe as a transfer from another club? That would make me soooo happy!
I’ve tried on several occasions to get into this show, and I just can’t seem to do it. It just doesn’t hold my interest enough, but I feel like it should.