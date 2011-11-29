‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘To Be, Act 1’: Tell me you love me

A quick review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy” coming up just as soon as I get you a bigger bowl…
Because “To Be” was originally designed as a single 90-minute episode before being expanded into two one-hour episodes, I want to reserve judgment on it until I’ve seen the whole thing. (FX sent both parts out for review, but I have deliberately held off on watching “Act 2” until I finished writing this, so my commentary won’t be colored by what you haven’t seen yet. I can’t always do that, but this time, I can, so I am.) Instead, I’m just going to offer thoughts on a few specific points:
The unsinkable Clay Morrow: Not exactly the Doc Brown resolution, but he ain’t dead, because Opie turns out to be a really terrible shot at close range(*). Now, we seem to be heading down a road where Jax can kill Clay in the finale, but even if that happens, it won’t make the end of last week’s episode any more of a cheat.
(*) Jax, on the other hand? Such an amazing freaking pistol shot that he’s able to put a bullet in the head of one of the Niner drivers while firing backwards from a moving motorcycle. I’m not sure even Bullseye from Marvel Comics could pull that one off.
It’s like I said last week: Opie’s not the hero of this story, Jax is, and you can’t have the hero’s best friend solve the biggest moral dilemma in his life for him. But from any viewpoint other than one predicated on the structure of “Sons of Anarchy,” Opie was a perfectly acceptable, deserving person to be given that job, and given recent events, it seemed not only logical to have him do it, but almost improbable to have him not do it. Had Jax actually carried out his threat to shoot Opie before Opie shot Clay, that might have seemed fair narratively, even if I would have been frustrated that Clay managed to once again survive because other characters have been kept in the dark about what he’s up to. Doing it this way, on top of Juice preparing to lynch himself, only to be saved by a broken tree branch, feels like the show trying to have its cake and eat it, too. It wants to build to these big moments and make you feel the emotional weight of them, but it doesn’t want to actually deal with the implications of it. If Juice successfully hangs himself, not only is he off the show, but the Potter story dead ends. If Opie kills Clay, then Tara and Gemma can’t have their little battle for Jax’s soul.
It’s possible that what Jax does in “Act 2” will be good enough to justify all the contrivances to get us to this spot. But I spent a lot of the Clay-related scenes in “Act 1” sighing at Opie’s bad aim, at Tig immediately falling back into Clay’s corner, etc.
I learned it from watching you!: If there was one part of “Act 1” that felt sort of like a story in and of itself – and an extremely effective one, at that – it was Tara and Gemma each trying to manipulate Jax to their own ends: both wanting Clay dead, but one wanting that action to be the end of his life with SAMCRO, the other wanting it to be the thing that cements his position within the club. In the end, the student appears to become the teacher, as Tara applies all the lessons Gemma taught her and reminds her that, all other things being equal, a man will choose his old lady over his older mother.
It was a great hour for Maggie Siff, who over the past four years has had to play a character whose motivations and emotions vary wildly depending on the needs of the plot. I don’t know that the Tara this week exactly tracks with various other Taras we’ve seen over the years, but I believe that this would be the end result of all the recent events in her life. She wants out, immediately, and if she has to go full Lady Macbeth to remove Gemma’s claws from Jax, then she’ll do it.
I do wonder where the show can go with Gemma now, though. I mean, Jax will probably wind up staying in Charming – or else split town at the end of this season and return for some reason next – but her power and prominence on the show rested on her being the trusted wife of Clay and revered mother of Jax. If Clay winds up dead, or in exile, or back in power but remembering how Gemma treated him before he got shot, what does she have? She’s spent this entire season scrambling around to keep her two men in line and in town, always insisting to Wayne that she has a brilliant plan, and all of her plans have been fairly idiotic and ineffectual. Would Sutter make a show where Gemma is marginalized? I would tend to doubt it, but, like Clay, she seems to have outlived her usefulness.
Who is Linc Potter, anyway? He’s a strange dude. He rides a motorcycle, dresses like a character from a 1973 crime film, always seems to magically know what the Sons and/or cartel members are up to from his unseen sources, and he’s building what seems to be an inescapable trap for SAMCRO. And yet we got that scene where Romeo goes on and on and on about how his sources within law-enforcement are widespread, connected and reliable enough to tell him if a task force like the one Potter has is gunning for him – and they’re telling him no one is. Is this just a case of Potter’s obsession with secrecy – offices hidden behind multiple secured doors, everyone on the task force signing non-disclosure agreements, etc. – somehow masking his movements from the people the cartel pays off? Or are we going to find out next week that Potter isn’t really who he says he is, and that’s how the Sons will get out of their latest trap? Or is the funny business coming entirely from Romeo’s end of things? Do he and Luis know more than they’re telling Jax?
We’ll find out answers to that and more – including how the club moves forward if Chibs and Happy(**) are the only members still alive, free, and lacking an agenda in this whole Clay/Jax/Opie mess – next week. I’m going to watch “Act 2” now, and I should have a review of that posted right after it finishes airing a week from tonight. I asked about interviewing Sutter for a season 4 post-mortem, but he declined.
(**) Line of the night to Happy for, “He needs to die – like, a lot.”
What did everybody else think?
Other commenters have done a great job expressing my own thoughts on this above (go William and P.!), so I’ll just add one more thing: I’ve been surprised at Kurt Sutter’s reaction to Alan’s reviews. I know it’s not easy to have someone critique something you’ve worked hard on and care about deeply, but that’s just part of working in entertainment. Plus, if you have an open mind, good critics can help you improve, whether as a writer, actor, or even showrunner. Alan’s reviews have always seemed quite fair to me, and even if Sutter ultimately disagrees with him, just considering the points Alan makes with an open mind could help Sutter make an even better TV show, by prompting him to look at the show in a different way.
Oh, one more thought: If you don’t want to see someone dissect the elements of a show and point out problems in consistency, credibility, logic, acting, etc., as well as celebrate what works, then reading *any* TV critic isn’t for you. That’s the nature of criticism as a genre. Alan Sepinwall is, for my money, a particularly good TV critic, but any critic who’s doing their job is going to dissect a show. Some of us like that — I find that reading criticism increases my enjoyment of a show. If it ruins your enjoyment, then just stop reading TV criticism.
So what, we should just do away with tv criticism now because Kurt Sutter becomes pissy when people don’t like a season of his show? Alan has praised the show in season’s 1 and 2 and even parts of season 3, but now all of a sudden he’s a hack who has it out for Sutter because this season has been so heavy handed and cartoonish. Grow up. Sutter thinks television shows should be praised for land mines and rocket propelled grenades instead of wit and nuance.
BlueGiraffe (and most of the posters in this thread, Blue just articulated it best)- HEAR HEAR. It really is too bad. I liked the post-mortems Sutter did w/Alan. I knew Sutter’s reputation for being a hothead, but when I read KS’s blog, I was surprised at how mean and nasty he’d gotten. The comments were one thing (just made him look bad for being so immature)- but using a certain word that women REALLY do not like to hear men use without a really good reason, and in 72 point font, made me think of a line Saul Goodman used in the 2nd-season finale of BrBa: “OK, no deep seated issues THERE,” when Walt snapped and started yelling at him about taking charity. I write for a living and can get bent out of shape about criticism (though if it’s constructive and delivered in a thoughtful way, like Alan’s, I calm down a lot) and got great advice from my very successful mentor at the time–unless you’re made of Teflon, avoid reviews/critiques that you think might piss you off (or in my case, enrage you or make you cry and send you looking for Xanax). There are critics who go out of their way to find something negative to say or complain about, and those who write thoughtful comments and honest reactions, w/out being shitty about it. Glad Alan knows he falls into the second category. I also have the same problems Alan did. Also feel as though Sutter can do better (which is actually flattering). I’m not as invested in the characters as I was, but now watch the show purely for entertainment sake, and the fact I love the acting (and the actors). And the Shield references. ;)
Mezzanine, I haven’t knocked Katey Sagal’s performances this season. I just think the character has, like Clay, reached a point where the show may not need her any more.
Completely understandable Sutter wouldn’t come on this site to give a post-mortem, you know, since Alan doesn’t really LIKE the show anymore, as evidenced by the tone in these reviews. I think he’s been fairly objective, but not the fan he was in Seasons 1 & 2, and that’s who Sutter wants to talk to after a long season. And I don’t blame him.
Season 3 was where everything turned. Sutter took big risks that didn’t pay off, was called on it (by many, but Alan was his homie), and consequently soured some relationships. And I think Alan was fair with his criticism of S3, but it’s not what Sutter wanted (obviously) or felt he needed to hear. So, he ain’t coming on here to talk about the show with a writer he feels, rightly or wrongly, is unfair with his work.
For what it’s worth, I do think Alan has been overly critical with his approach to this show this season, and it’s hard not to think it’s due to a poor relationship with the show’s creator. This season, in my opinion, falls right in line with everything I’ve seen in S1&2, a true return to form for what has ALWAYS been a flawed-but-entertaining show, plot puppet strings and all. It’s no more absurd than it ever was, even if the volume has been turned up to 11 from 10.5. If anything, Alan has been more objective with SONS this year than he was in S1&2, due to the fallout with Sutter, but it also seems to have affected his ability to enjoy something he really once liked to watch. The issue is approach. The question now for readers here is whether you want to watch this show with other people who also enjoy watching it, or with somebody who watches with a critical eye first to pick apart things you also want to pick apart. Alan’s good at what he does, and I’m glad he’s still reviewing this show. I just have to remember where (it seems) he’s coming from. Makes both pieces of art–the show and Alan’s critiques–more enjoyable.
But, yeah, color me not surprised Sutter didn’t want to come here to talk about the show. Too bad, though.
Timm, I really don’t want to get into my relationship with Kurt Sutter, or lack thereof. I know it’s hard to avoid when Kurt calls me out on his blog and whatnot, but I will say what I always say when these suggestions come up: my opinion of the people making TV shows has no role in my opinion of the quality of the shows they’re making. I’m often accused of having an ax to grind against Modern Family, but Steve Levitan is one of the best guys I know in the TV business, whereas several comedies I’ve been much more positive about over the years are run by people I would most charitably describe as nasty bullies.
Would Kurt be attacking me if I was being more positive about the show this season? I would tend to doubt it. Am I being less positive about the show because Kurt has attacked me? Absolutely not. I’d have been thrilled to have gotten another season on par with season 2. I just haven’t found this to be that.
And, no, I’m not surprised he didn’t want to do the interview. He also didn’t want to do one at the end of last season, though at one point he was going to participate in a roundtable discussion with me and Mo Ryan for the season 3 DVD, but the budget ultimately wasn’t there to pay for it. Some producers are still willing to defend their work by talking to critics who haven’t been very complimentary of it (Veena Sud did, after all, speak to me at the end of The Killing season 1), and others don’t want to. It’s entirely within his right to say no; I just brought it up because I’ve interviewed him enough in the past, and conduct these kinds of end-of-season interviews with most major drama showrunners, that I knew people would ask about it if I didn’t explain.
And that, hopefully, is the last time I have to weigh in on this subject.
On the general topic of the commentary circulating around creative work, this is why I am glad of my experience with writing workshops. One thing you get is the ability to walk all around your work, and a bit of a healthy immune system, so to speak.
That wasn’t good at all. What a let down after last week. They should have ended the season with Opie shooting Clay dead, no cheats, because this episode was a combination of tedious (most scenes with Gemma, Jax, or Tara) and idiotic (everything involving Tig).
HOW IS HE NOT DEAD! I was so mad in the first 8 mins of the show, but luckily, Maggie Siffs performance made up for some of it, but boy oh boy, he’d better die next week………..
And my line of the week? Filthy Phil: “I like cereal” , actually he gets shot of the week too for being seemingly so comfortable as the Nanny!
Phil needs to be patched in.
Never even thought about it before, but this ep made me love Phil.
I love Phil as well. He has shown that he will do anything for the club, but, he adds a sweet and charming balance to the cast.
Agreed about the Jax / Opie standoff. Just dragging it out unnecessarily. I liked Gemma v. Tara, although the letter stuff is a little annoying. It’s very convenient that there’s a couple letters that can be taken out that clear Gemma, but Jax can’t draw the conclusion from the remainder.
I’m confused about the RICO investigation. I initially thought that the Cartel phone call about Otto was just a lie to keep SAMCRO from backing out of the deal. Not sure where the line would be drawn in terms of the Cartel thinking that the meeting would be compromised however.
Lots of balls up in the air and not sure if another hour is going to be enough to wrap them up satisfactorily for me.
The hired ‘mexican’ guns sent to kill Tara were actually white (revealed when they removed they’re ski masks). Yet if they were hired to kill her, then why didn’t they do so when they had the chance, and why were they speaking in Spanish. This and the phone call about Otto lead me to believe that the cartel and Linc Potter are trying to brew up something big. Unsure what the endgame of this would be however.
Y’know, if Potter were the source for the Cartel, wouldn’t his actions make better sense?
Why not burn a bunch of hicks, or start a gang war? Destabilization means terrorist-level suppression, which would get guns off the street… and back into Cartel hands, if need be.
As for his masters, Potter would please them by helping with the IRA deal, providing the Sons with plausible diversions (wouldn’t the gang expect Federal interference from now on, since two known agents have died in Charming?) that, along with the Cartel, provide a pincers movement.
Potter as a made Cartel man also lets him control any police actions in the area — he knows all the potential raids, and can make the sheriff his puppet. Lastly, if Potter plays his cards right, the Cartel gets a taste of Charming’s investment, too. Why not control every part of Charming, not just the obvious organized crime bit?
Otherwise, why wouldn’t the Cartel plan for a diversion that would tie up the Feds, but still let the deal go through? Giving the Sons a false sense of security means they’ll be sacrificial lambs… and Potter and the Cartel profit.
Romeo gets a lot of his information from his #2, Luis, so I still think it’s a good possibility that Luis is the plant and he’s giving Romeo the wrong info. The problem I have with either Luis or Romeo working for the Feds is that both have quickly and seemingly without conflict (moral or otherwise) shed a lot of (innocent) blood.
I agree with LEO2. The way Danny Trejo sounded was not convincing to me. There is definitely a plant in the Cartel. Perhaps the hired guns that kidnapped Tara were actually Feds who were going to bring her to Potter to use against the club. It was strange that they were white (although the cartel did say they’d go outside).
That or Potter being a criminal mastermind in law enforcement ala Vic Mackey
Yeah, and it gets more confusing when you factor in Potter saying that Juice told him the time and place of the meeting. If Potter has a plant high up in the cartel (and I thought he said he had a plant somewhere), then why would he need Juice’s info?
Plus, I think a nifty twist would be that Potter is foiled because it turns out Juice gave him the wrong information. I thought it was weird when Juice continued to cooperate after that talk he had with Chibs, so he really didn’t.
Meant to end that with so “maybe he really didn’t”.
I agree, as soon as Romeo tells his #2 to call up the source it seemed pretty dollars to donuts that he was the source. If Potter turns out to be under cartel control with such a huge staff of federal agents and no one seems to have a problem with his methods aside from one sheriff, I don’t think I could watch another minute of SOA. First it would be so improbable for that to logistically happen, and second, it would be absolutely disingenuous to the viewer to craft an entire season under a false pretense just for shock value.
I thought Juice continuing to cooperate was a function of the fact that he’s still compromised. Even if he could’ve prevented the RICO bust by ceasing to cooperate (which isn’t necessarily a given), Potter still has him over a barrel. The fact that the race thing isn’t the big deal Juice originally thought doesn’t mean he can now go to the club and say, “hey, guys, I stole the drugs, killed Miles, and have been ratting to the feds. But I decided not to do that anymore, so everything’s cool. Sorry about that.” (Of course we’ve seen almost equally implausible story lines in SoA at times, but that’s no reason to add another one. :) )
The problem I have with Potter having a plant high up in the cartel is that I don’t understand why he needed Juice to tell him the location and time of the meet – he should already have that information.
If the plant is located elsewhere (and he did say he had someone at the beginning of the year, didn’t he? Not sure I’m remembering that right) than it’s Someone Else. And I would assume that person will be identified next week.
I do understand that Juice is still compromised – for Miles death alone – but it felt to me that the conversation he had with Chibs was important and may have given him the incentive to help the club out in some big way. (I can just see Potter and crew showing up and barging in on an empty room or the wrong people and showing Potter’s surprise – shades of the club barging in on that church a couple of seasons ago.)
I, too, got the impression that the conversation with Chibs was supposed to be important in some way other than some kind of catharsis for Juice. But I’m not sure it fits with how I’m expecting next week go go down.
LEO2: Potter’s ‘plant’ from the start of the season was with the Russians, and got gunned down by Juice et al. at the end of the premiere. I don’t think he ever alluded to having someone inside the cartel.
Brendan – thanks. I couldn’t remember exactly what Potter said, and I thought there may have been some allusion to someone else. Thanks again.
anyone else think it would be hilarious if Romeo pulls a Tortuga (Breaking Bad)?
I share a lot of the issues Alan had, while still enjoying the episode a lot, but Opie hit Clay twice in the chest. It was fine shooting; sometimes people survive.
He did, he hit him twice in the chest.
During the chase, why were there a bunch of abandoned cars in the middle of a highway? Or was Jax openly shooting in front of dozens of witnesses? That scene made no sense and summed up this episode (and arguably the status of the show overall).
At the front of all those stopped cars (yes, some of them were empty) was an accident blocking the road.
Exactly. Have you ever seen dozens of abandoned cars behind a two-car accident? Of course not. There were cars everywhere but no people, let alone ambulances, police etc. That scene made no sense and was a pathetically convenient way to end the chase. The show has abandoned any efforts to tell a realistic story.
Zombies?
It looked like the first car had some roadkill in front of it or something.
My take (and yes, I also noticed that some of the cars were empty) was that it was supposed to be a huge traffic pileup, and that the show cheaped out by not having actors (extras) in all of the cars. I think they didn’t want us to notice that some cars were empty, and tried to shoot the scene to avoid the empty cars, but obviously they didn’t do a great job at it if we all noticed it.
Felton: “The show has abandoned any efforts to tell a realistic story.” Well said. I like the show but it is ridiculously unrealistic. Not just the pileup. The shooting by Jax in the chase scene was just incredibly inaccurate. Clay has to be in the 2% to survive two up close gun shots like that. I’ll still watch but it’s no longer must see.
Loved the shot of Gemma casting a shadow over Jax in the clubhouse. Didn’t love the fact that Clay’s pretty much guaranteed to pull through at this point–if he was going to die, he would have died when Opie shot him and this whole finale two-parter would be about the fallout from it.
I wish there was a way for the show to become about Tara and Opie driving around in a van solving mysteries and being quietly furious about things, because those are far and away the best parts of the show.
My reply to your comment is the only mechanism through which I can “LIKE” it. What an awful/awesome show you propose, the thought of which will being a smile to my face all day. Thanks.
Three thoughts I can come up with right now are 1) I wish they had done this as one episode because it was clearly written with that in mind and 2) Maggie Siff turned in a fantastic performance. Her “Gemma, tell me you love me” delivery just knocked me out.
My 3rd thought is I’d really like to hijack Alan’s screener of the finale.
anyone know the name of the song that played during the last couple scenes of the episode?
Terrible Tommy by Ryan Horne
I don’t have a problem with how this all went down. Opie got some payback with his 2 shots on the torso and he’s weakened Clay to make it easier for Jax to kill him, so in many ways, he is responsible for killing Clay as well.
I’ve maintained since the beginning that Jax would be the one to kill Clay. Plus, there was no way Sutter would have wasted Clay’s death in that ambiguous way if he were actually dead. He would have had Opie put a full clip in his chest with blood & guts everywhere.
The question is, how does Jax stay or end up back with SAMCRO (most likely as president) since it’s clear he and Tara still fully expect to leave Charming? That should make for some compelling television.
Gemma’s not going anywhere. She’ll remain the club matriarch with Jax as Pres. Plus, I can see her hooking up with Tig (much to Wayne’s chagrin!).
This has been my favorite season and I expect the payoff to be great as well. Can’t wait til next week!
I’m starting to have significant doubts that the people of Charming would continue to put up with the Sons. How much time and resources have they wasted at the hospital alone. When they brought Clay in with a gunshot wound, wouldn’t the people at the hospital roll their eyes and think “oh great, here we go again?” And the Sons caused like a 50 car pile up on the highway (which mysteriously had all drivers and passengers gone during the shootout). You’re telling me the average Joe living in Charming is ok with that because the Sons donate some money to a charity or something?
I accept this show as a comic book, but what I wouldn’t give to have an episode written from the perspective of say, the owners of the Charming pet store or corner pharmacy.
“Well, on the one hand the Sons have shootouts in the streets, but on the other hand they’ve kept Pets Stuff and Wallgreens out, so I give them a pass.”
To be fair, I don’t know that the “people at the hospital” would have any problem with it. Samcro is keeping them employed!
Good point JC11222. The next stimulus plan should be to open up a Sons of Anarchy chapter in every city – they can reduce unemployment by breaking stuff and killing people!
It is getting pretty absurd how there are never any consequences. You’d think the sheriff would take notice when the blotter comes across his desk: rouge hearse plows into cars, driver – in SoA cut – assaults citizen and steals motorcycle…etc.
Also, why did the cops automatically respond to the shots fired at SoA HQ, but none of these other incidents? Come to think of it, are there any other cops in Charming? I feel like we only ever see the sheriff.
Im not someone to critique every single little thing that i think is out of place because I watch the show for the same reasons everyone else does, to be entertained. But some things in this episode is just silly.
How many times is someone going to get killed within the club and the blame covered up and directed onto another club or cartel? Then revenge taken out on said gang as retaliation without ever having any doubt whatsoever. With all the lies within the club, I thought what Tig did was absolutely retarded. How many times is this card gonna get played.
For all the knowledge and bravery we are supposed to believe Jax possesses, to open fire in the middle of a crowded interstate or highway for everyone to see is just silly.
The way this episode played out, jax came across as a huge hypocrite to me. Its not enough of a reason for opie to kill clay (in jax’s eyes) since he murdered his wife and father for christs sake. But oh! suddenly its ok to kill him since he “tried” to kill tara.
Meh, silliness.
Tig acted perfectly in character for a Man of Mayhem. In shock, with regret over his failure to protect the back of his brother after being asked to, he lashed out impulsively, violently and will have to deal with the blowback. He’s noT out of character at all. Same with Opie shooting Clay, Juice hanging himself, etc.. They are literally a society of animals trying to survive outside of normal society.
Jax wasn’t being hypocritical, just didn’t know what Opie knew. That’s why he said, “You’ve got some wrong information, bro” (or “something-something-something bro” to that effect) last week. Gemma is who told Jax this week about Piney and Tara and all Clay had done. Had Jax known that, due to his relationship alone with Piney, I can’t see where he’d have a problem with Opie offing Clay.
“Something, something, something, bro” could be every other line of dialogue at this point.
“But oh! suddenly its ok to kill him since he “tried” to kill tara. ”
Xas – You do realize that it’s much, much more then that right?
First off Jax only knows about Clay ordering the hit that got Opie’s wife killed. He doesn’t know the truth about Piney yet….just what Opie said.
By the end of the episode Jax finds out that Clay killed his father (and tried to do it once more before that), killed another club member (Lowell Sr.) to cover it up, beat the shit out of Gemma, tried to kill his wife and in the process ruined her career.
I think that’s a little bit more of a reason.
Unser should have pulled a Giles on Clay. Just saying. Then deal with the fallout from that, There is too much going on right now with the cartels, federals, biker clubs, some of it needs to get to a stopping point.
I honestly thought that was gonna happen, when Unser was alone with Clay before the ambulance got there.
I was also yelling at the TV for Unser to finish Clay right then and there.
when unser was sitting there with clay i was hoping he’d take him out just like tony soprano did to christopher.
It’s weird that I read Alan’s reviews and agree with almost everything written and yet it’s as if when I watch the show I am blinded to any of the contrivances or inconsistencies in a way that I couldn’t with my other favourites like Mad Men and Lost where my own analysis and that of others thoughts would determine my enjoyment of each episode and season.
i feel the same way! i think when you’re watching it the quality of acting, giving so much depth to every line spoken, just overshadows any contrivances there may be. at least i know it does for me!
I’m the same way with most of the very few shows I follow devotedly. Most of the time when I’m watching, I’m in the moment with the action and the characters. When I think about it later, and especially when reading Alan and the comments, I have to admit that a lot of stuff was contrived. During the highway chase scene, I was trying to identify where it was shot (I’m from So Cali) and although I saw that cars were empty, I didn’t think about it until later. I think I zone out when the car chases and shootouts happen, ’cause they’re overblown and not of much interest to me.
Same here. It’s like a tough guy soap opera (I take a shot every time Jax apologizes, says ‘jesus christ’, or tells another dude he loves him and I now have an alcohol problem). Somebody else compared the show to a comic book and that’s accurate. I enjoy it more than I’m bugged by it’s flaws.
I posted this two days late last week, but you repeated the idea that Sons of Anarchy will be set in Charming again next season…
Why not send Jax, Tara, the kids, and Gemma up to Oregon together. Most of the other characters on this show are resolved already. Clay dies. Opie and Juice have to disappear for shooting the President and being a rat, respectively. Bobby goes to jail for a long time. Tig is pretty one-dimensional. Unser is past due to succumb to his cancer. The only remaining character we are invested in is Chibbs.
Lost and Battlestar both changed their settings mid-run. House has rolled through their supporting cast twice now.
Really, is there any story line left to run through in Charming? Change the setting, get a new cast of characters (Jax tries to get away from the MC life, but ultimately gets associated back with Joliette or Rogue River.
it won’t happen. just wouldn’t make sense to abandon the rest of the cast.
What rest of the cast? They’re all being written off the show already, as I described in my post above. There’s no story left with the cast.
Hey, maybe Opie can start dating another girl but not be able to get over his dead first wife! Unser STILL has cancer!
The definition of insanity….
What exactly would they do up there? Run a wacky bed and breakfast?
What the heck. I’m game. So long as Happy works the front desk.
Oh, and they’d better bring The Hoff up there with them. He’s still alive, right? He can rent the B&B to make some pornos on the side.
Nudeheart?
As has been discussed by characters this season, the show could focus for a while on Jax’ struggle to “leave the life behind”.
If I could just clarify… I’m not throwing out ideas of how the show should be, I’m saying it seems to me that this is the story the show is setting up. They ARE resolving all the characters and creating new storylines that lead me to think this season ends with Jax and Tara on the interstate heading North and the next season seems like its going to jump into the future with Jax playing house-husband and Tara as doctor (her hand may prevent her from being a surgeon, but she can still do diagnostic work, teach, consult, etc.) They would take Gemma with them and continue the Tara and Gemma fight for Jax’ soul. There are already established chapters up there. Maybe Gemma hooks up with them and has them hanging around the house with her.
This show seems to be the most intriguing show I’ve ever seen you write about Alan. I feel like some of your enjoyment of it might be tied with Sutter and his ridiculous attitude at times, because honestly it seems like you write about this show in a way you don’t write about anything else you cover. It seems pretty clear you are about to check out, and I’m not going to blame you for that because this show can be infuriating at times. I’ve been up and down on this season, but the dissection on every single level of plot seems to indicate that you and a lot of the commentors are very much fed up with SoA. I don’t see anything too unusual about some of the plot contrivances (Clay dying before the finale never seemed like a possible option) and casual solutions to the club’s problems, that I haven’t seen in other tv shows past.
I guess I just try to sit back and enjoy it in the moment as much as I can instead of always thinking that if A doesn’t happen as a result of B, then none of it was worth a damn to begin with. I do find the show surprises me often, whether or not I totally enjoy all the surprises is another argument, but it’s nice to watch a show that I don’t feel like goes through the same motions week in and week out. Just wish I could combine some of my love for almost all the SoA characters with the interesting setting and story but sometimes dull Boardwalk Empire characters, and I might have myself the perfect show.
This show feels so sloppy to me. It’s almost like they are making it up on the fly. It seems so amateurish next to breaking bads and boardwalks. Even the cartel seems phony. Way to much going on. Why the need for the tiig story line? This show blew its load in season 2 and now it’s finished
Kinda funny that you mentioned Breaking Bad and Cartel in the same post, considering how cartoony (and, don’t get me wrong, very entertaining) BrBa’s depiction of the cartel was.
I don’t know what to make of this, I love this show too much to admit its flaws. Sepinwall has a point, the show builds up great moments without carrying them through to make more dramatic television, but I find it extremely rewarding. To me, this has been the best season of SOA to date, far better than season 2. I’m of two minds on this: if Clay dies, it will drastically change the dynamic of the show. The show to me has always been the tension between Jax and Clay. Changing the dynamic will keep it fresh and interesting, but it comes with similar risks that we saw in Season 3; the new dynamic could suck.
A few other thoughts:
-For the first time all season, Maggie Siff had the strongest performance of the episode. Every moment on screen with her was chilling. I’ve found her to be a pretty dull character in the past, changing her opinion every season for plot purposes, but for once she has been become one of the most interesting characters on the show. Hopefully, this version sticks.
-Alan already said everything there is to about Potter. Theres a lot we don’t know about him; I’m interested in figuring out what his interest in the land deal is.
-I keep going back to Piney and his contingency plans. Does anyone think he was bluffing or will his plans continue to play out?
OK, I just want to say that the first Matt in this thread is not me — Matt the lawyer who annoys older lawyers by being condescending to law students (or something) and usually manages to squeak in near the top of the comment thread. :)
I agree that it was a great episode for Maggie Siff, although I find myself wondering what the hell is going on with Tara. The old lady life is changing that woman, and not for the better. I didn’t get the constant “tell me you love me” stuff. And I’m starting to think they just might *really* kill off Clay by the end of the season, which would redeem a lot of this season’s sins in my eyes.
Tes, the shootout on the highway really bothered me from a suspension of disbelief angle. Sutter asks too much. I grew up in a small town in the Midwest, and I still occasionally read the hometown paper online. There was recently a murder — the first in years. The whole town has been in an uproar about it for months. The number of bodies that pile up in Charming in any given week — to say nothing of all the other heinous crimes the Sons and their cronies and competitors commit on a regular basis — would have lynch mobs out in the streets in most real American small towns.
In defense of Opie, his shooting wasn’t that bad, considering that (as I remember it) he was looking at Jax when he started pulling the trigger. He certainly hadn’t established a good sight picture by the time he started. And bullet wounds – particularly from handguns — aren’t as lethal as movies and TV would like you to believe. I actually buy Clay surviving.
Woops, meant to put that in the comment box at the top of the thread, not as a comment on what Robert had to say. Sorry.
Gemma is coming off more Lady McBeth instead of Queen Gertrude.
I really think Clay will have info to stop Jax from Killing him. As soon as Gemma removed the letters I thought “hey Clay still knows the truth of her involvement.” Tonight was a waste of Tig unless it was meant to start a war with the niners for next season. I can not see how all of this can be tied up next week..Juice, Bobby, and the Irish THEN the whole Potter thing. I think that the cartel is lying about their info bc they want to take out SAMCRO at the meeting. Alan we need your screener!!!! ;)
It occurred to me a few times too that at some point Romeo was gonna start to think these SAMCRO drama queens just aren’t worth the effort and risk.
Anyone else think that the Danny Trejo character might be a deep cover agent involved with Potter? He looked like he was calling from the back of a Black Lincoln most commonly associated with law enforcement. Maybe he tells them to go ahead so they get caught.
Good Call. I was thinking hit, but this seems to be more likely.
I have been thinking that since the botched Tara hit. I posted something on it above.
Isn’t Trejo’s character essentially the head of the cartel? The top dog is never the undercover guy because typically they are the *target* of the investigation.
Trejo’s character is a high ranking soldier. The top dog wouldn’t come to the states for an arms deal.
My theory is that Romeo is a protected informant. Potter could be using him to get to the IRA and using SAMCRO as a cover for how they got the info. If the cartel and IRA were the only two involved then the IRA would know something was wrong on the cartels end, SAMCRO is essientially a scapegoat.
As far as Tara’s attempted kidnapping/hit, they were third party hires so they never had to be mexican in the first place BUT it was a little odd. Maybe the kidnappers were actually government agents who would have just put her in protective custody which explains why they didn’t just shoot them both there. It would also explain why Romeo is so set on finishing things himself instead of letting Clay handle it.
-Terry
Yes, this is definitely a possibility. I fully expected to see Potter in the car with Romeo.
If what the show has becomes proves one thing, it’s that all of that great acting can’t cover up the holes and the flaws in the writing-and there are plenty. I can suspend my belief to a point but this season is severely testing my patience in that regard.
Also, is Kurt suddenly taking classes at the Ryan Murphy school of writing? It seems he (and the show) only seem to focus and to care more about moments than about structure and it’s quite plain to see.
As for Jax, he will make a lousy President. He’s still a boy who can’t even see though his own mother and her lies, can’t see that his fiancee is turning into someone like (or even worse than) his mother (despite Tara’s own claims that she’s not going to become a monster…right) and never follows on anything he plans to do. When things get real tough, he gets going.
Whatever happens in the next episode, it may not even matter for me. At this point, I’m about done with this show.
I have to agree with you. Next week and then most likely dropping the show…
if Jax NEVER follows through, what the hell was season 2 all about?
The problem isn’t just the writing, it’s that the one poor actor they have on the show is the creator’s wife and is essentially the star.
I remain in disbelief that people still believe Katey Segal is a great actress. Unbelievable.
What’s surprising to me is that everyone seems to be missing that Romeo is setting up a hit on Jax to keep SAMCRO in the drug business.
Sons is my favorite show on television right now, if Clay lives I may not watch next season. There is absolutely no reason to keep him alive considering Sutter saying many time this is Jax’s story.
Rum–Interesting that you call folks out for picking apart the details and then proceed to PICK APART THE DETAILS. Speaking for myself, I stick around hoping to get the show that I saw in late season 1 and season 2 (which seems to be what Alan and other are arguing) and largely pick apart the details that are lacking in comparison to what was once great. It speaks to the strength of what came before that I continue to hold out that hope that I’ll enjoy the show again, which makes the situation that much more aggravating.
I’ve been getting the feeling Tara was marked for death for a while now. And just when I was starting to like her crazy side…
I was hoping that Opie’s vengeance would reap its reward, but admittedly expecting that Clay would survive Opie’s conveniently placed chest shots so that angst could be transferred onto Jax’s shoulders. So it goes. I’ll reserve full judgment until the second part of the finale next week. Regardless of what happens, Charlie Hunnam, Maggie Siff, and Katey Sagal all killed it in this episode. While the writing on this show may occasionally frustrate me, the performances almost never do.
One comment on a plot point that will probably be left unresolved next week, given everything else that’s going down: the Sons have completely destroyed their relationship with the One-Niners this season. First, they struck up an alliance with the Mayans, formerly a common enemy for both parties. Second, they force the One-Niners to forfeit a lucrative deal with Lobo Sonora. In the hectic aftermath, they storm the Niners headquarters and kill one of their members in a paranoid standoff. Now, Tig kills Leroy’s girlfriend in a hot-headed drive-by because Jax told a lie without considering the idea that some members of the club might want retribution (admittedly, he’s got a metric ton of other crap on his plate and probably didn’t anticipate Tig immediately going rogue). And while I understand the logic of the club is most likely to support its members first, pulling a gun and killing Leroy’s driver during the getaway probably cemented Leroy’s belief that SAMCRO has actively turned on his organization. Diplomacy is not likely to be an option for a long, long while.
I could be wrong, and Sutter may resolve this in the finale, but if he doesn’t, I would be very surprised if the One-Niners aren’t one of the Sons’ main adversaries in Season 5. All bridges there have been burned and blown to hell.
Jax warned about this — that tearing up those alliances in favor of easy money would do the club more harm that good… and now it has.
No matter what revenge Jax takes, and no matter whether he goes or stays, the Mayans and One-Niners will find his ass and kill his family, because he and Clay got greedy and sloppy. If they actually gave a frak about the club, either one would have formed an exit strategy that actually worked.
Also, with all the crap they give their recruits, who will be left in SAMCRO, to even ride? There’s a severe leadership deficit after this season, and who would dare fill this vacuum, considering the airborne crazy in the clubhouse?
Ok, so with this whole Potter thing. Has anyone thought that he might be John Teller? Maybe he didn’t really die in that crash. Eariler in the season the way we lightly approached Gemma in the flower shop. Maybe it was to see if she would recognize him. What better way to finish what he tried to start years ago! Take down the IRA and get rid of Clay. Just a thought, crazier things have happened on TV.
Other people have had that thought; it’s been posted in comments here a few times in recent weeks. I hope not, because that might push the contrivance meter far enough into the red that I’d have to bail.
I did think that the photo Gemma was looking at in the storage room kinda looked like him. I would have to go back and check though. If Potter was JT, it might help explain some of his magical knowledge. After all, there needs to be a ghost of Hamlet’s father and we haven’t had one yet.
THAT IS EVIL. EVIL.
And, worthy of Sutter at his most melodramatic — however, the Feds conduct background checks at the kindergarten-teacher-and-friend level, so there’s no way there could simultaneously be a security clearance for him that would also encompass a perfect witness protection identity. His fingerprints, alone, would have to be deleted/reclassified in every state and federal database they first landed in….
But, y’know, “Jax, I am your father!”, as Jax points an auto at Potter’s head, would be twenty kinds of geek awesome….
Oh, and if there’s a tell for Potter, it’s the not-giving-a-damn about Clay Morrow’s condition — wouldn’t the most motivated stoolie be one who needs witsec ASAP, because his enemies would be too numerous to fight back? Come to think of it, why aren’t *Potter’s* flunkies jumping down his throat about not putting Clay in protective custody in the hospital, as a potential witness? Don’t they make brownie points when they turn major crime figures?
This is clever, and seems plausible in a sense. I don’t think anyone who has met Potter would recognize John Teller. I can’t find any good evidence that Big Otto was a SAMCRO member prior to JT’s apparent death. Lenny hasn’t seen Potter. Neither has Bobby, even if he’s been in the club that long. Juice is way too young. But if the show goes *there* it has officially jumped the shark. It would be too clever by half.
Potter met Gemma and had a conversation with her, though he gave her a false name. If she didn’t recognize him, I don’t think it would be him. Plus, Teller hung on to life two days after his bike accident. Too contrived for Potter to be Teller.
Ah, I missed the Potter-Gemma conversation. In that case, yeah, having Potter turn out to be JT would be *really* ham-handed writing. Whatever his flaws, Sutter is much better than that.
I missed the Potter/Gemma scene as well. I think this theory is pretty far fetched; a more plausible one would have Potter being a past member of SAMCRO that no one recognizes or remembers (vs. JT). Or perhaps a past member of a rival club.
The clubhouse has pictures of every former member up on a wall which they walk by every day. Surely, Otto or Juice or Bobby would recognize Potter as JT.
Re: Ghost of Hamlet’s Father… arguably John’s letters to Maureen, as well as whatever Jax had been reading in earlier seasons that was written by his father, count as that.
John Teller was born May 5, 1940, which would make him 71 now. Linc Potter isn’t 71.
Perhaps Potter is another bastard child of JT”s? A younger half-brother? I do think he’s either related to JT or related to someone SoA has screwed over in the past.
I, like Alan, have a love/hate relationship with this show. It definitely stretches the limits of credibility during sequences like the chase scene on the conveniently crowded highway, or Opie not putting Clay down from point blank range. Yet, there are moments of grand drama, like when Jax and Gemma discuss the letters in the meeting room, or when Gemma and Tara make their intentions for Jax clear outside the clubhouse.
Some things, though, really annoy me. I couldn’t stand the music in tonight’s episode; it was remarkably distracting, especially during the chase scene. And I thought Sutter’s direction during Tig’s rundown of the Niners’ was straight out of the Martin Scorsese playbook, right down to the use of “Crimson and Clover.” It was downright comical. Many of these sequences felt clumsy and distracting, thrown in to tease us on gang war subplots for season 5.
As for Sutter’s decline…I appreciate that he feels passionately about his work (I wouldn’t have it any other way), but can’t stand the fact that he doesn’t respond well to constructive criticism. His points about the nature of TV blogging are well taken: critics like Alan often don’t have a lot of time to generate simmered, polished articles, and are definitely influenced by the need to write in such a way as to attract numerous hits to sustain the site’s advertising base. At the same time, it would seem more reasonable to be more forgiving then, or dismissive, of critics’ thoughts. Or, he could simply read the critics’ reviews and glean whatever helpful critiques he can. Otherwise, if all he plans on doing is get angry about what the critics are saying, he should put down the sour grapes and stop reading.
BOOOOOOOOOO that Clay lived. I’m tired of being jerked around by this show. I’m out.
The cartel being the most understanding, patient organized crime group in the history of TV is either bad writing, or they’re simply setting up the Sons (by lying to them about the task force on their tails) in order to rid themselves of Samcro. I mean, really. Would a cartel put up with the amount of shit the Sons have brought them? I doubt it. Samcro has been completely incompetent and nothing but a headache for the cartel — if it turns out that the cartel is 100% on Samcro’s side then some of the writing was really suspect.
I had to unfollow Sutter on twitter because the guy can be hard to take. I still like this show but you can’t say that Alan doesn’t have some good points where he picks at certain elements of SOA.
It’s Sutter’s right to refuse a post-mortem but it looks pretty thin-skinned from this end
One thing in regards to the Sutter post mortem, he deserves a right to maintain secrecy about why he did what he did during the season and the decisions about what routes the story ultimately took. One thing about criticism I cannot stand, whether it be professional or just a random blurb you tell your friends, is that no one tries it for themselves. They say, “Wow, I sure dodged that bullet, or “Sounds great, I can’t wait to see it.” They never trust themselves. They base whether or not they’ll watch a movie or series based on reactionary criticism. Most people nowadays either agree or disagree without using their words. I like reading Alan’s reviews but I find myself disagreeing most of the time, but when I do agree, it feels like slight vindication. That being said, I love the slow-burn of the episode, especially the scene between Jax and Gemma in the Sons’ room. The shots lingered and showed true emotion proving that words aren’t always necessary. Great episode, honestly.
I enjoyed this episode but it really is true that it’s hard to make a final judgement until viewing part two. Two bad it wasn’t a two hour finale. Going to be hard to be better than last season’s ender, but I’m hoping. I’m really looking forward to next week. I hope there aren’t any real cliffhangers and I hope all children stay “unkidnapped”.
Predictions, because I’m so good at them (sarcasm font), I thought it was odd when Tara asked both Jax and Gemma if they loved her, in the sense that I thought they were setting us up for her killing herself, a la Ophelia. But obviously she didn’t and she was packing her bags so she still is planning on leaving Charming with Jax. Interesting to see what she does when she finds out this plan didn’t work.
I still think Tara has to go, and it was a really bad idea of her to let Gemma know that she plans to take Jax away from the club. It would be an amazing finale to have Gemma kill Tara and place the blame elsewhere. Another secret to be revealed at a time at another time.
I can now see Clay surviving the season, just because I don’t see Jax slitting his throat (or inserting that blood thinner) when Clay is lying there all helpless. I do think Jax will be the one to kill Clay, but not in that hospital bed and perhaps not in this season.
Yeah, I had the same thought about Gemma and Tara. For all she claims to have learned from Gemma, Tara still doesn’t seem to understand that Gemma is a rabid dog control freak when it comes to her family, particularly Jax and the grandkids. Don’t corner a rabid dog, and if you do, certainly don’t turn your back on it. Using the implicit threat of revealing the other letters as leverage against Gemma (which is what I took to be going on during the conversation in which Tara asked Gemma how many letters she removed before she gave them to Jax) strikes me as an extremely dangerous move. Antagonizing Gemma further with comments like “I’m smarter than you” and “He’s mine” adds insult to injury.
Yeah, particularly because Tara made those comments to Gemma when Jax was out of earshot, so he doesn’t know his mother now has a big incentive to kill her. Who knows whether she does so or not but it seems like the bond they reached over the last couple of seasons is officially over.
I also wondered why Gemma assumed that Tara would not later on have a discussion with jax about the letters and Gemma’s complicity in JT’s death. I mean she knows Tara read the letters. But I let that one go as Gemma’s having to make these quick decisions and that she was going to talk to Tara before that.
Good point. Tara will always be a threat to Gemma now. And the Cartel presumably still wants to whack Tara as well. There’s lots of potential for Tara’s demise, here.
I LOVED this episode; Tara owned it. I particularly loved the way it came full circle back to the pilot. When Tara said “because I am smarter than you” to Gemma, that was a direct shout out to a comment that Gemma made both in the pilot and again in the second season – that Tara was the smartest person Gemma had ever met. And the statement “he’s mine” was likewise, a direct shout back to the pilot, when – in that terrifying conversation between the two of them – Tara asked if Gemma would ever let Jax go. So she took everything Gemma taught her (thinking she would use it to be the Crown Princess) and used it to tear him away from the club. Of course, we have yet to find out exactly how that is not going to work out, but the way she manipulated Jax – eerily beautiful. And Jax, also – thinking back to the pilot – he’s almost unrecognisable in form and feature, to the boy he was back then. really incredible acting.
can’t wait for next week to see what this twist is that everyone is hinting about. Given how much I loved the finale last year, I have high hopes for it!!
also to add: the way she asked both Gemma and Jax if they loved her. I took that as her barometer = she was doing a truth test. She accepted Jax’s response as the truth (perhaps because he asked her back) and then could hear the lie when Gemma told it – so she knew what Gemma was going to do with the letters and knew how to follow through. But perhaps I’m reading too much into it, and she just needed to know they loved her before she acted.
oh and another thing: what was with Jax talking to himself as he walked away from Chibs? He looks like he is rearranging something in his pants (his phone??) before he says “gotta dig into Clay’s schedule and info, get up to speed for the Irish” WHO is he saying that to? No way is he speaking to himself: he’s talking to someone. Who is it??? WHAT is he up to????????
oh and another thing: what was with Jax talking to himself as he walked away from Chibs? He looks like he is rearranging something in his pants (his phone??) before he says “gotta dig into Clay’s schedule and info, get up to speed for the Irish” WHO is he saying that to? No way is he speaking to himself: he’s talking to someone. Who is it??? WHAT is he up to????????
I thought Jax was clearly talking to himself, the show’s way of showing Jax taking charge of the club, but I’ve been wrong before.
Rintintim, i know that is what we were supposed to think, but that fumble with his pants? And when have we ever seen him or anyone talking to him self? If it was just exposition, he wiould have told chibs and happy. I think he was talking to someone…
Echoing all the kudos for Maggie Siff — amazing acting. And I’m finding the change in Tara fascinating. The injury to her hand has turned her so dark.
I was struck by Alan’s reference to Tara and Gemma’s “battle for Jax’s soul.” Because with both of them urging Jax to kill Clay, I wonder how much difference there really is between them anymore — between what they’re each doing to Jax. Yes, Tara wants to Jax to leave Charming and the Sons. But won’t killing his surrogate father, no matter how much they’ve clashed in the past, irreparably harm Jax’s soul?
I realize that I may be looking for too much realism here — after all, it’s a violent show, and Jax has certainly killed without remorse in the past. But this feels different, particularly with Clay wounded in the hospital. It’s one thing to kill someone in the heat of the moment; it’s another to plan the murder of a sick, defenseless man. It’s harder to ignore the fact that it is murder.
Has Jax ever done anything like this? I’ve seen almost all the episodes, I think, but I can’t remember anything like this — he was ready to kill a witness in season 1 or 2, I know, but let her go when he discovered it was a teenage girl. Has he ever gone through with premeditated murder? Would he feel guilty, or would Clay’s countless sins let Jax kill him without remorse?
In any case, the fact that she’s urging Jax to kill Clay is evidence of how much Tara has changed. I don’t think she would have done this before her hand was injured. I’m interested to see how this ends up affecting her and Jax’s relationship. Has Jax realized yet how much she’s changed? (It doesn’t seem like it to me, but I need to rewatch the scene where she gives him the syringe.) Does he see the new similarities between her and Gemma? I always thought that the fact that she was so different was part of what drew Jax to Tara — will his feelings for her change now that she’s changed?
Perhaps getting away from Charming would help Tara get back to the way she used to be, but I think it would take a long time, and I seriously doubt that they’re going to actually leave, at least for more than a few months. The way things are going, I expect eventually Jax will become the new head of SAMCRO and Tara will take Gemma’s place as the queen. Where that leaves Gemma, I don’t know.
Tara is probably ok with killing Clay since she knows he tried to have her killed. A lot of moral dilemmas go out the door when you find out someone tried to have you killed.
Um, remember the russian he killed in the season premier? And the guy he shot in belfast? Yes, jax has killed with premeditation, many many times. He’s a character in a tv show, so i still love him, but if he were real, he’d be a really scary dude.
And let’s not forget Ethan Zobell’s right-hand man, played by Henry Rollins, at the end of season 2. Cornered him in the bathroom at the tattoo parlor and executed him with a couple rounds to the head at point-blank range, after allowing the guy to say goodbye to his kid. Admittedly, Jax had good reason to hate the guy after Gemma’s gang rape, but it was still cold-blooded murder. And Jax has at least equally strong reasons to hate Clay. There’s not a shred of doubt in my mind that Jax is capable of executing Clay in his sleep right now.
I certainly buy Jax would kill a defenseless person, but I think it would be incredibly frustrating for Jax to whack Clay like that.
CLAY IS KILLED–BY TARA.
[www.hitfix.com]
Okay, not exactly how I speculated, a public, psycho beat down of Clay by Tara with her hand in a cast–with pins that inadvertently kill Clay. Tara’s arrested by surrounding eyewitnesses testifying, and that’s what keeps Jax and kids in town.
So she does so indirectly thru manipulation. So it begins the slow steps toward them turning into Clay and Gemma, well-intentioned lies, feelings of betrayal when those lies are uncovered, leading to more lies in retaliation, lather rinse repeat.
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. So why are they still having the Big Guy on guard duty in light of past breaches?
Tig is like really really stupid (or as Happy would say) alot. Worst hitman ever.
Those parked cars on the highway, during yet another UNNECESSARY bike chase were empty, how do you miss something like that!!
No Bobby, No Juice, No Opie, No Otto, after all that set up they were sorely missed in this episode, especially Juice & Opie.
Watching Tara devolve has been pretty painful to watch.
Jax is so easily manipulated by the women in his life, I cringed at how he just accepts everything at face value, he should of asked Gemma WHY she was with Clay knowing Clay killed JT. Hello! earth to Jax
She was claiming she just now learned this information from the letters.
Alan’s criticism of the show reminds me of the Curb episode where Larry’s lawyer bills him for reading a script (and says it needs work). Not that Sutter is perfect- far from it- but a lot of the complaints people make are probably just unavoidable.
Crazy stuff happens in real life. Google ‘the Moran family Australia’. There’s a gang war going on in Montreal involving outlaw bikers and the mafia. It happens. One problem with most TV dramas is that the crazy events happen to the same group of people, and during a compressed time frame.
Another common issue is that bad guy regulars are almost never portrayed realistically, whether it is the Wire, Sopranos, or whatever. They commit horrific acts but continue to otherwise demonstrate humanity in some form. By his actions, Jax is a straight-up sociopath, but the character clearly isn’t.
No one would watch a “realistic” SOA. No one would like the characters and the pace would be too slow, though there would still be violence and conflict at a reduced level. If realism is a priority for you, the options are pretty limited. Buy ‘Men of a Certain Age’ DVDs I guess.
In other words, there are going to be plot “contrivances,” the term Alan uses to describe plot points he- in his artistic judgment- disagrees with. The more important question is whether a show is entertaining and emotionally resonant. I think SOA meets that test pretty well right now.
Alan, I used to read you before you came to hitfix and I LOVED reading your stuff because you were like my sparknotes of TV. Pointing out things I didnt notice, lke totally blew my mind with points you brought up about parallels and foreshadowing. I know your a critic and its your job but I feel.as though lately you have been missing that genius part of you, its been all about what could be better about the shows. So thats my critique, more Alan sparknotes!
I think this is kinda transparent, but Gemma is going to start using Baby Momma to drive Jax and Tara apart, right?
It’s not going to be Wendy, that boat has sailed, but Tara just declared war with Gemma and that won’t be pretty. OR in fact the war is over, and she was just announcing herself the victor; at this point it’s hard to tell. Either way, it all shouts back to 13 years ago when Tara did her best to tear Jax away from Gemma and Charming, and failed – this time she’s determined not to lose, and now Gemma has a lot more at stake than she did back then.
The way I see it is there is a bit of frustration because people like the show and its potential but can’t live with some of the plotting. Reckon I’ll know if I’m going to abandon ship or not after next week.
One thing from this ep is the indifference I had for the niners, and the new conflict started with Samcro, given the much more serious players in town.
One thing I really liked was Gemma laid down on the canvas of the boxing ring. Somewhere between a faded glamour girl who once held up round numbers and a fallen fighter herself complete with fresher bruises.
Nicely done.
Good to see the boxing ring–that thing’s been pushed aside worse than Juice’s computer-hacking ability.
Anyone notice Sonny Barger’s name in the credits? I had to google him to see what he looks like-I have no idea what part he played last nite. Maybe he’s a fan and wanted to be on the show.
As you can see in the caption above, he played Lenny the Pimp – as he did at the end of last season as well. I think Sutter understandably likes having this major figure in MC history on the show, though the cameo last night seemed like the kind of thing that would have been cut had he been forced to do a 90-minute finale.
thanks Alan~ I went right to your review and didn’t read the caption. Every Wednesday morning this is where I check in for your insights.
I can’t see how both Tara and Gemma can survive. Jax either needs to leave Charming with Tara (which Gemma would never let happen) or take charge of SAMCRO (by which he’ll lose Tara). I’m totally speculating here, but it seems plausible that since the hit was never called off on Tara, that she’ll be taken out in the finale. Jax will then take ownership of SAMCRO and try to avenge her death. This could set up more screen time for Drea DeMatteo as his ex, as with Tara out of the way she’ll push even more to be part of Abel’s life.
How doesn’t Opie empty his whole clip into Clay? That by itself is just machinations to keep him alive to string out drama
at the beginning of the episode, he tried to and jax shot him in the hand before he could get any more rounds off.
Most rage killings involve multiple gunshots/stabbings, a realistic event would have been opie not stopping until he heard clicks, but the whole point was an exercise on manufacturing tension from one episode to another. If sutter wanted opie to kill him, he’d had riddled him with holes.
As for sitter complaining about people nitpicking about episode to episode, story working it television then, or be a true revolutionary and release the entire season at once so people can the whole season as one whole narrative. As long as you work in episodic television, each episode needs to stand on its own AND service the arcs for the season. When you sacrifice episodes for season arcs, you get shows that move at glacial paces or feels forced. When an episode comes before the arc ofvthe season, you get plot contrivances and just silly longterm storytelling. Stutter is guilty of both on this show (season 3 was too arc reliant, this season has been too preoccupied with leaving viewers hanging to have any shot of gracefully ending without a massive deus ex machine of charming or essentially starting the show from scratch)
Is anyone else anticipating the Juice blackness issue coming into full light in season 5 when the Niners resolution begins to unfold. Juice’s Black story arc seems contrived now but I think real reasons come out next season. When the power shift happens in SAMCRO after the Clay shooting and alliances need to be redrawn, I think the Juice finds roots in the Niners.
The cartel is obviously trying to cut the Sons out of the guns/IRA mix.
I am a big fan of Ron Perlman, but if Clay continues to be a character on this show next season, I will stop watching.
Clay has:
– murdered Jax’s father and covered it up for decades
– murdered Opie’s father, an original MC member
– tried to have Jax’s wife murdered
– nearly beat Jax’s mother to death
I’m sorry, I don’t see a plot machination that can keep Clay on the show that won’t be a blatant attempt to keep Perlman employed. The character has committed far too many ridiculously evil acts to far too many people to plausibly keep him around.
Don’t forget tried to have Opie killed based on misinformation of him being a rat, and instead had his innocent wife gunned down.
Once Sons of Anarchy is over, I’d like it to generate a buddy cop spin-off featuring Happy and Filthy Phil.
this FTW. that would be epic
It’s funny with all this talk about Opie being a bad shot just to keep Clay alive, considering I don’t think he was even looking at Clay when he started his shot, and still hit him in the chest. I don’t remember seeing anyone complain about a certain botched assassination attempt in a recent Boardwalk Empire that was about 10x worse a shot, and had me laughing it was so pathetic.
It’s just these small things that people constantly nit pick about this show but not a lot of others that makes me wonder why this show seems to have a target on it’s back from critics and fans alike. I have no problem with the business of television critics since I read so many, but I guess it’s harder for them to rag on plot holes with shows they have blind loyalty towards. I love Alan’s site and his usual critique and many other bloggers around, but Sons seems to draw the ire of bloggers usually reserved for the likes of a mess less accomplished shows.
Alan does Sutter a tremendous service by even reviewing the show on this blog. That alone elevates it to a certain status. I like Sons, and the blog enhances my enjoyment of it, but it certainly isn’t a top tier show. It has aspirations of grandeur but falls short by way of contrived plots, and cheap tricks, like Juice surviving, etc.
Juice surviving, Clay surviving… it’s getting to where I won’t believe someone’s dead until Tig has sex with them.
Id say its a top tier show in my book.