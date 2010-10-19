‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Widening Gyre’: Belatedly traveling band

Unforeseen circumstances are getting in the way of a lot of my work this week, and I unfortunately don’t have the time to do a full-on review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy.” But to be honest, this is an episode I wasn’t all that happy with and therefore don’t mind giving it short shrift. Too many dumb and/or contrived developments, whether it was the not-so-whispered conversation in the public restroom or the circumstances of Gemma’s cold bath. And, frankly, it’s well past time to see the Sons in Belfast, because the reasons for delaying them haven’t been dramatically interesting enough to justify all this time.

But they’ll be there next week, and hopefully the episode will both be stronger and I’ll have more time to cover it.

And I will say one very nice thing about “Widening Gyre,” which is that I loved Margaret’s improvisation with Tara. Just the perfect response to that moment, you know?

What did everybody else think?