‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Widening Gyre’: Belatedly traveling band

Unforeseen circumstances are getting in the way of a lot of my work this week, and I unfortunately don’t have the time to do a full-on review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy.” But to be honest, this is an episode I wasn’t all that happy with and therefore don’t mind giving it short shrift. Too many dumb and/or contrived developments, whether it was the not-so-whispered conversation in the public restroom or the circumstances of Gemma’s cold bath. And, frankly, it’s well past time to see the Sons in Belfast, because the reasons for delaying them haven’t been dramatically interesting enough to justify all this time.
But they’ll be there next week, and hopefully the episode will both be stronger and I’ll have more time to cover it.
And I will say one very nice thing about “Widening Gyre,” which is that I loved Margaret’s improvisation with Tara. Just the perfect response to that moment, you know?
What did everybody else think?
Be right back as soon as I take that cold ice bath.
I cannot stress to you how incredibly tired I am with set-up episodes this season. If this is not building to strongest and best eps of this series yet then season 3 has been a serious let down.
I just read the two comments above mine and I evidently was watching something else because I liked the show. The business with Jax and Tara was very believable with Oppy’s comments thrown in. Then there was the surprise about Maureen’s daughter. I didn’t see Jemma getting out the way she did, but I figured that the truth about the shooting would come out. Then there was the Grim Bastards. Did I miss a show, or why do the two of you think everything is set up.
I actually was much happier with this week’s episode as compared to last. Yes, it suffered from lame intel-dropping, lame revenge plot (as Salazar will end up deader than a doornail & I’m tired of the show traumatizing Tara all the time) and lame Captain Obvious photos with who’s who tags. And yet, we had Tig singing about pigs, unconvincing yet awesome Margaret as accomplice, bitchslapping and a heart-to-heart over Ima, “that sounds fair” from a prospect regarding Gemma’s bird, etc.! It was characterizing and funny (while retaining its moments of violence with the Calaveras crew, whatever the heck happened with Jimmy and Fiona’s kids). I know every episode can’t be slapstick, but moments like those help me to excuse events that happen on the other end of the ridiculous spectrum.
I liked to tonights episode compared to others but this season has become extremely predictable. I knew as soon as Gemma and Clay brought up Maureen a few episodes back that her daughter was Johns. The Jax and Tara storyline is getting old. Either be together or break up. Jax has been pushing her away the past 3 seasons. I would love to see the 20 minutes per episode wasted on them spent elsewhere. I’m so happy there finally in Belfast next week. Biggest suprise to me this week was Opie and Lilah. I think she’s either pregnant or has an STD or possibly Aids. Seemed like she wanted to get something out but just couldn’t say it.
I completely agree with you. When it comes to opie and lyla, I thought she was gonna tell him she’s pregnant. But you opened my eyes, about the whole AIDS/STD thing. I hope you’re wrong though. I don’t want Lyla to have AIDS! :(
I was disappointed immediately after Salazar was let off the hook in the park restroom. It seems to me, in a real world situation, that he would be held accountable for the death of the Grim Bastard since he was the President of the Calavaras club. The whole situation reeked of “we need him for the plot.” After that, the episode lacked in dramatic tension. It seemed to hit every beat right on time without anything unpredictable.
Lastly, I am getting very annoyed with the Belfast storyline. We’re headed into the final act of the season and we still don’t know what the deal is with the IRA and Samcro. One moment the Priest character is all for hiding Abel, the next he’s wanting the Sons to come to Ireland. One moment Jimmy wants the baby to be given back, the next he seems to be planning to ambush the Sons upon their arrival. Once the context is revealed, I’m sure I’ll go “a-ha,” but for the time being it is frustrating and alienating me from a show that has been one of TV’s best the last two years.
The Priest wanted to hide the baby so Jax & crew would come to Ireland and kill Jimmy. Jimmy wanted to give the baby back but once the Priest said no he decided he still had to lie to Jax. Now, Jax knows he lied which is why Jimmy is planning to kill the Sons. He figures their coming after him for lying to them.
But that means that the priest had to know that Jimmy would lie to Jax, and I’m still not all that sure how he would know that. Jimmy could’ve played it either way, and the priest should know that SAMCRO would eventually figure out that he was the one who refused to return Abel and placed him in that group home, not Jimmy. Some logic problems here but again, willing to let it slide because I know it’s hard to cover all the bases when you’ve got such an ambitious story-line.
The punch was perfect payback for Margaret — it showed her concern (as Tara’s “Straight” mother) and her frustration at Tara taking this wackass path. Like no one’s going to do a med-count? Like there’s no security camera outside a meds room?
I know, I know, I can either be frustrated or wait for a better episode, and SOA does things messy, I’ve got more patience for it than I do MAD MEN, RUBICON, or any other ‘intellectual’ puzzle piece that should know better.
The illogic that was the bad vibes transmission that at last got Ima punched? Yeah, utterly stoopid and utterly worth it. It wasn’t that Ima wasn’t gonna get some Jax, sooner or later during the break, it’s that she knew *not* to wait, because sloppy seconds is all she figured she’d get.
Lyla, on the other hand, wants more, and Ima’s low tactics only remind her that Opie she’s like that too, at her worst. Ima’s lucky she only got a slap….
As for the Auld Sod scenes, it’s dicey. They’ve been stalling for so long that who knows if they remember to pick things up a bit.
I can’t help but feel like the writers are trying to force us to like Lyla (Lilah?). Like the way she punched Ima and other things she’s done since becoming part of this world. I don’t know what it is, maybe she just needs to be fleshed out more but it feels like there’s not much of a character there yet and she’s just doing things that are meant to show us the “porn star with a heart of gold” instead someone believable. Maybe it is a set up for some tragic turn for her or maybe it’s to setup that she’s once and for all Opie’s old lady. But like other complaints that these episodes have all been poor setups for Belfast, I feel like she’s an example of just poor character setup. Maybe the writers just don’t know how to develop a well drawn out character who is a sex worker but considering how much I like Opie, I want them to figure her out more. Especially if things like punching Ima to show us she’s on Tara’s side is all for the purpose of letting us know she’s gonna be around for a while.
I didn’t really get the Lyla to Ima slap. I took it to mean she was doing it partially because she likes Tara but mainly because she is mad at Ima for her part in causing all the strife, which ultimately affects Opie and Lyla and the whole club. At the same time, the characters are what they are, and it shouldn’t be that surprising that those two would’ve hooked up that night – I mean these aren’t choir boys and girls and for any of them to show this great moral outrage seems a big silly.
Ay yi yi, there were things I liked about the episode but letting Salazar walk out of that public restroom was not one of them. He was the one who orchestrated the hit, and how obvious is it that he will get revenge. I just wonder if it’s going to have to do with Tara, and unintentionally end her pregnancy. Someone else I think said it better – something about Jax going to rescue one kid and losing another one from his own (in)actions back home. But who knows.
I too am really curious about Lilah’s secret. If it’s another pregnancy then we know that Charming is the only city in California that apparently lacks birth control supplies. I mean that would be ridiculous.
Also the way Gemma got out was ridiculous, but also the reason why she wants to come. Jax already let her know that she wasn’t going to jail, and all she’s doing is putting more heat on the club. The only thing I can think of is that she feels compelled to go because of all the secrets in Belfast, and her need to be there.
Also sad face on me because it looks like Tig isn’t going to Belfast, and he has turned out to be one of my favorite characters. At least Happy is going.
The good – cannot wait until next week, because the coming attractions were just terrific. And a 90 minute episode to boot.
Man, I was so pissed Tig isn’t going. I can’t believe Tig is one of my favorites after accidentally killing Donna in Season 1, but hopefully the Irish guy I can’ remember the name of gets more screen time since they’ll be in Ireland anyway.
Yeah, exactly, but I’m hoping that what it means is that Tig and Bobby and Kozik (sp?) are going to be featured dealing with the problems in Charming, and with each other. (Although I don’t know how Tig is not going to be in jail for the rest of this season – he’s already out on bail and that’s a go-back-to-jail card no matter how you play it.
Also meant to add that I really like the character of Maureen and she seems like a class act (as well as a sensational actress.)
Also thankful that I can understand what she is saying. I still missed a bunch of the Irish dialogue again this week but it’s getting better. Maybe I’m becoming bilingual. Yay me.
She seems to be the Gemma Teller of SOA Belfast.
Kurt Sutter on his blog addressed fann disappointment with the 3rd season.
“My initial impression from the social networks is that this season seems to be dividing the brains from the brawn. Fans that come to show for character, relationship, emotional arcs and the mythology are relishing the twists, turns and reveals of season three. The viewers who show up for some sort of cathartic testosterone rush seem to be a little disappointed in the direction we are going in. They’re comments suggest a desire for the exact same thing we did in the first two seasons — same story dynamics, same character tensions, same results. I understand that and I guess it’s a risk to push the boundaries of the show. But I have a very specific narrative vision for Sons of Anarchy and if I am lucky enough to get seven seasons, the events in season three are crucial to that overall arc. I hope those viewers stick around. Season three continues to ramp up the stakes and I think most folks will find the payoff very gratifying.”
What a disappointing a response from the show’s creator.
I wondered in my own post about this episode (a little further down the page) what Alan’s opinion is about what happens with a show that causes it to fall off like this. Well, I may have answered my own question by reading this narrow response from the guy running the show. He’s basically saying that the critics are “wrong”, and that they just can’t handle the show’s new esoteric level of sophistication.
He rationalizes it on the basis of season three being a turning point on the way to bigger things, but he already sounds like he’s saying “the ends justify the means”. Guess what, it doesn’t work like that in television, and I suspect you’re going to figure that out, but even if it ends up canceled, he’ll lay the blame on his viewers.
Actually, Mr. Sutter, I’m not interested in the overbearing testosterone, I have always maintained interest in this show because of the characters, acting, an emotional arcs that make up any good or great show. I’m disappointed because all those aspects of the show have declined this season. Way to generalize your fanbase.
Comments like this often indicate a show in decline as the writers are entirely out of touch. Mr. Sutter, you should consider the possibility that your fans are not happy because your contrived and frankly absurd “twists” this season have insulted their intelligence. That and the mumbly “Irish” accents certain actors have been attempting.
Sounds like the Stargate Universe producers.
OK, then let’s see more Opie, Tig, Bobby and Piney. Let’s flesh out these already-established characters more fully, instead of the little snippets of dialog they’re getting this season. How about focusing on one major plot line at a time instead of throwing out a dozen at a time?
I’m not feeling disappointed in season 3 so far because I’m dying for more testosterone-fueled mayhem. I’m disappointed because a) I’m not wild about the kidnapping/Irish plot so far, b) as many others have stated, I have a difficult time understanding what the Irish characters are saying most of the time, c) too many implausibilities (what did killing Gemma’s dad’s caretaker and disposing of her body have to do with mythology and character development?) and d) too much going on at once (for example right now Tara is: pregnant (Jax doesn’t know, Gemma does), being pushed away by Jax, suffering from panic attacks, complicit in a murder, going through an increasingly odd relationship with her boss and apparently being stalked by that scorned Latin biker guy).
I think this show is beginning to lose touch with what made it interesting in the first place – the experience of being a member of a motorcycle gang. I’d much rather watch the progression of a prospect from start to finish or the political machinations of a rival club than a ludicrous trip to Ireland. If the writers wanted to introduce us to the club in Belfast they could have chosen a simpler and more plausible plot device instead of the melodrama of a kidnapped child.
I think you’re absolutely right, speedwell. The INTERNAL mechanisms and machinations of the club were always the most intriguing element of the show, and while the writers are allowed (and probably encouraged) to broaden their scope by Season 3, if they jettison that essential element altogether (which, by my estimation, they basically have) they get lost. Lost in their plotlines, lost in the relationships with the endless outside sub-characters, lost in the newly expansive landscape they get to work in.
I agree, and as the poster earlier stated, it would be nice to flesh out more about the characters we’ve grown to know and care about already. Right now there’s too many open plot lines, some seemingly left in the dust (who killed Luann). It’s just one horrible thing on top of another, and it feels exhausting in its own way.
I first got hooked by some of the earliest episodes. like the one about the Patch Over and the one where one called Biving Back, because they were fairly complete episodes undo themselves, and because we learned about biker life and at the same time saw serious horror and drama and humor all mixed in together. Season two had even further character development.
I’m hanging in there because in for a penny, in for a pound so to speak, and I want to see this through. But I am pretty sure that if I had started watching the series this season I wouldn’t feel that way. Here’s to hoping we start to get back to some of what made this show so compelling.
That would be “Giving Back”. All you kids out there, don’t do sleep meds and post at the same time.
This was one of those episodes within a series where a variety of minor annoyances reached a critical mass and caused me to not want to watch the show any longer. It’s a sad feeling, as there are aspects of SOA that I like. It’s not unlike how I felt about Dexter at some point during season 3.
I think Katie Segal’s acting is seriously overrated. Maybe there’s a component of weak writing that puts her in a difficult spot, but the vomiting scene was egregiously bad.
I think the writers are playing a dangerous game with the audience’s sympathies for the main characters. Last week it was the betrayal of Tara, this week it was the very weird and seemingly out-of-character dynamic involving Gemma and the police chief (whose name escapes me right now).
The black guys they cast to play the motorcycle gang are totally unbelievable. Jax, Clay and Jemma all give a reasonable impression that they’re rough enough to be actual motorcycle gang members, the black guys look like they should be in “the office” or something.
The artificial plot devices are overrunning the actual narrative. The plot itself is convoluted and the Irish connection remains unclear even after all these episodes.
I also think there’s the loyalty and commitment between some of the characters is artificial, even if at one point I found it to be an endearing aspect of the show. The one porn chick slugging the other porn chick in the face, the head doctor “saving” Tara, even Tig’s gesture to lose the cops so the crew could board the plane…it all seemed kitschy and designed to maintain audience loyalty to the characters in a cheap sort of way.
Also not impressed with the “new recruits”, especially Hugo from Lost, who I have a hard time imagining in an MC.
I’d be really curious to hear Alan’s opinion on what happens to a show to create this kind of deterioration. I personally feel SOA has always been a little overrated, but even still, there seems to have been a precipitous drop off.
I shouldn’t waste my time by responding to you, but I must. 1) The show has not in any way fallen off. The show, like 90% of cable dramas, follows the schedule of episodes 1-8 are piece movers. Episodes 9-12 everything is revealed and the problems are solved, and the finale is the dÃ©nouement. You shouldn’t judge the season before anything important happens. 2) really? Katey Sagal is overrated? You must be joking.
3)You must be extremely naive if you really think Tara and Jax are done. They aren’t playing a dangerous game, they’re just being annoying. As for Gemma and Unser(how do you not know his name?), they spent several scenes last weeks explaining that he had to act like the sheriff and he followe that up by not warning them about the clubhouse raid. Do you not remember Clay confronting him? Unser is doing this because his second in command got killed a few weeks ago. None of this was out of nowhere. 4)Really they didn’t hire scary enough black people to play bikers? What a ridiculous thing to complain about. 5) the Irish plot has been kinda convoluted, but they’ve told us the basics. The priest wants Jimmy dead so he’s holding the baby hostage. Yes, it would be nice to hear the reasoning behind it, but I’m sure we will in the next few weeks. 6) As for the loyalty feeling fake, the only one I could agree with would be Lyla punching Ima in the face( you’re terrible with names by the way). Although you could argue she punched her because she was a little pissed her boyfriend called her a “pussy eating” slut. It had nothing to do with Tara. As for the hospital administrator, if she didn’t care about Tara, she would have fired her a long time ago. They haven’t done the best job establishing that but they have tried. And give me one reason why Tig, a member who was so loyal to the club he was willing to kill Donna, not lead the police on a wild goose chase. Do you watch the show? Of course he would be willing to face charges for evading arrest to make sure the president, vice president, and queen could get away. The point of the show is loyalty. If you want to complain about thy situation, complain about gemma running in the first place(which I don’t agree with by the way). 7) No one expects you to be impressed with the prospects yet. They’ve had about 7 minutes of combined screen time. 8) as for Kurt Sutters response, he never says the critcs are wrong, because he never mentions critics. All he says is he’s aware people aren’t happy with the direction the show is going. At least he pays attention to fan response, unlike say Paul Lieberstein who feels The Office is better than ever and everyone loves it. And Kurt responds which he has no obligation to do, especially to people who complain on the Internet. As for SoA being cancelled? It’s already been renewed for season 4 and it’s also FX’s highest rated show. Unless millions of people stop watching and FX suddenly has a huge hit with say Justified, or the boxing shot that premiers in january, Sons isn’t going away anytime soon. I feel pretty confident he’s going to get his full 7 seasons to tell this story.
Tig wasn’t willing to kill Donna. That was an accident. Do you watch the show?
jk, simmer down homie
Also, I don’t know where this 1-8 are piece movers cop-out is coming from. You’ve no farther to look than FX’s Terriers if you want a show that’s more than 1/3 interesting.
Sorry I obviously meant Opie and typed Donna. It was 4 in the morning. And the 1-8 set up stuff happens in pretty much everything. Mad Men, Rubicon, Dexter, Boardwalk Empire, The Wire, etc. Certainly exciting things happen, just as some solid stuff has happened in Sons this year, but the main plot and conflict resolution doesn’t usually happen till then. Mostly because writers have trouble arcing out the story over 13 episodes. The only show I can think of that didn’t follow the pattern recently would be season 3 of Breaking Bad, although it’s in a different plane of existence than those other shows so maybe that doesn’t matter.
I have read several negative comments about Gemma’s reaction to Maureen’s news. As a person who just found out (at age 35), that I have a sister I knew nothing about, I can say the reaction was dead on. That is what I did…vomit…all over the kitchen floor.
Guest, I think most people were talking about it not looking real (in terms of her actually throwing-up) not in terms of it being the right reaction to news like that.
It was interesting that Gemma didn’t know or suspect that John had fathered a child, because I had assumed that Clay and Gemma knew all the secrets overseas, and they don’t. It could help explain why Gemma found it so necessary to accompany the club to Belfast instead of staying put and trusting Jax that she wouldn’t be doing time.
mezzanine, you make some good points. I’ll just say that Season 3 of this show hasn’t not been anywhere near as good as Season 2. I think even Alan would admit this.
I’m just hoping the last 6 episodes can turn things around.
Hugo from LOST? Did I miss something?
This show has made Lost proud the way they have dragged things out unnecessarily this season. Really the only thing that I liked about this episode was Tara’s “well fuck you then” reaction to Jax.
Gemma deciding to go on the run again and getting away with it was just cartoonish, as was Jax just going along with it considering this SHOULD completely obliterate the deal he made with Stahl.
Also, why would the people who write this show pass up on the good television that could be created having Jax by himself in Belfast, still romantically involved with Tara who is back in Charming worrying about Jax and the baby she’s carrying, and Gemma in county jail scared to death about Jax finding out whatever she doesn’t want him to find out? Now Gemma is going to be over his shoulder the whole time they are in Belfast, and it’s going to create even more unnecessary roadblocks to finding out what we are going to find out.
Bring on Belfast, I’m sick of Charming.
Alan, if you don’t find Tara to be the most infuriating female character on TV, then I don’t know what to think. Why isn’t it more people angry at this portrayal of an educated woman doing all this kind of stupid things for “love” without consequences? If at least she had ANY chemistry with the male lead, it would be easier to swallow……….
Can we stop complaining about the “educated woman doing things for love crap”? I like to read these comments because it’s fun to discuss the show, but everyone dissing Tara’s actions because she has been to college is ridiculous. Plenty of high level college graduates do shady and outlandish things all the time, except it’s often known as white collar crime. They lie, cheat and steal except with a suit and tie on. Just because most of the educated people that the show’s target demographic knows don’t do things like this, doesn’t mean a messed up surgeon who came back home to date a biker that could protect her from a stalker goverment agent wouldn’t be able to do and act like how Tara has.
If you are going to buy into most of the show and watch it as it is, then don’t complain about Tara’s actions because they are right in line with the fantasy drama that is SOA. The show isn’t perfect by any means but it is hihgly entertaining, the characters are compelling and the ends of each season have been the highpoints. I feel no differently about season 3 and think the next few weeks will be jaw dropping aside from revelations that everyone already knows about the situation in Ireland.
And a side note, I have a feeling that Chibbs is going to end up staying in Belfast after all is said and done with Jimmy O. The Sons will need someone reliable to head the Charter in Ireland and who better than Chibbs. Plus that will surely open up screentime for fan favorite Happy and newcomer Kozic in the future episodes/seasons.
Interesting theory about Chibbs staying and heading up Belfast. That does make sense although I’d miss him if he disappeared from the show. (If the Belfast chapter disappears after that story arc ends.)
As to Tara, you just have to watch documentary type shows like Dateline or 48 Hours to see the foolish and self-destructive things that people do in the name of love. I’ve never had problems with Tara doing what she does, although I admit I’ve always had a little trouble with the chemistry between the two characters. Both great actors though, and that helps.
I can totally agree with the chemistry issue, it does seem forced at times and they haven’t seemed as loving since season 1 (Though this can be due to the constant battles they have been fighting plus Jax’s stint and prison).
And I too would miss Chibbs, but I just don’t think he brings a lot to the table anymore. Though it’d be awesome for him to drop in time to time if it happens like that.
So is “The Second Coming” by Yeats officially the one poem that every tv writer is obsessed with? How many shows now have culled lines from the poem to use as episode titles?
ITA! I wrote my thesis on Yeats, and think “The Second Coming” is possibly one of the best poems in the English language. That being said, while I get how the whole Irish thing and the apocalyptic vibe of the poem suit this season’s arc, that poem is so overused it’s become lazy shorthand for “impending doom” to tv writers. (And I remember feeling so excited when Chris Carter used it in the first season of “Millennium” all those years ago . . .).
I feel like Charlie was right on the money when he said:
“If you are going to buy into most of the show and watch it as it is, then don’t complain about Tara’s actions because they are right in line with the fantasy drama that is SOA. The show isn’t perfect by any means but it is hihgly entertaining, the characters are compelling and the ends of each season have been the highpoints. I feel no differently about season 3 and think the next few weeks will be jaw dropping aside from revelations that everyone already knows about the situation in Ireland.”
Key words: Fantasy. Drama.
Yikes, y’all are a tough crowd.
I LOOOOVED last night’s episode, despite the big DUH moment of not only letting Salazar live, but leaking important intel immediately after taking his cut. But the rest had me highly entertained and on the edge of my seat, despite having read a full spoiler the afternoon before.
SBG ftw
Breaking Bad is also a “fantasy drama,” and yet I never find myself having to suspend my disbelief in order to buy into new developments in the plot.
Then there should have been fantasy elements this bad through all seasons.
@Echos. That would be because Breaking Bad is the best show on television.
Nah, Mad Men is more ambitious and generally superior in every area. Even the lawnmower incident bests the Tortuga scene.
Not surprised by the reveal of Maureen Ashby’s daughter being John’s daughter/Jax’s half sister.
Look’s like Salazar is going to go after Tara. My guess is that she’ll end up loosing the baby, and then Jax will end-up killing Salazar. He should have been killed in the public restroom.
The Gemma and Tara hospital con was pretty absurd.
So far, this season has been a major letdown compared to how awesome season 2 was. Let’s hope things finally pickup in Belfast.
Don’t want to repeat many of the annoyances covered above, so I’ll just sort of generally agree with them. Just one comment and one question:
1) It really seemed to me like Gemma escaped and came along only because Katey Sagal is married to the show’s creator and they couldn’t totally sideline her for a long stretch of episodes.
2) Did anyone at all understand what was going on with the kid with the missing eye and Chibbs’s ex-wife? What kind of trouble did they get in, exactly, and why was Jimmy after them?
Jimmy had them underwatch since he knows they don’t approve of his bringing in new recruits to the Real IRA. Jimmy is doing this so that they can replace the SOA Belfast crew, which he revealed to Father Kellan. Kellan heads the Real IRA faction the show is discussing and he is mightily opposed to Jimmy’s use of very young men to forward a more violent move for the Real IRA.
The boy with the eye had a “cocktail” (probably Molotov) blow up in his face. Maureen Ashby (old lady of the head of SOA Belfast and biologically related to Kellan and mother to Jax’s half-sister) is disgusted with Jimmy O’s actions as well.
The kid whose eye is now gone was watching Jimmy’s wife and stepdaughter (Chibbs’ ex-wife and daughter) and they were all scared since if Jimmy found them gone there’d be hell to pay, which is why Father Kellan had them taken to the rectory for protection.
Jimmy doesn’t want them ratting him out to either Father Kellan (oops), SOA Belfast (oops) or SOA Charming (sure to come).
Hope that helps!
Okay, it partly helps. Here’s where I’m still stuck, and maybe you can help me get the rest of the way: if Jimmy is trying to replace them, why is Belfast SOA working with him? And why was the kid with the missing eye watching Chibbs’s ex-wife and daughter? Why is there hell to pay when Jimmy finds out the kid has blown himself up and why does Father Kellan now have to protect all three of them from Jimmy?
This is what happened. The kid who lost his eye took part in some IRA attack and of course because he is so young an inexperienced, a Molotov cocktail blew up in his face. His older brother was watching Fiona and Kerrianne who have of course been on lockdown since all the trouble with SOA and Jimmy began. Out of concern for his brother, he let Fiona and Kerrianne go to help him. Fiona took the bunch to Maureen’s because she must be mother hen, like Gemma. Enter Father Kellan who just seems to be collecting bait to reel in SAMCRO and get them to take Jimmy off his hands.
My view on this season has been skewed by your constant complaints about Belfast, there has been a lot of interesting developments going on that don’t just have to do with Abel! I dont recall you complaining last season when a large portion of the plot was concerning Gemma’s assault-secret and her personal dealings with it, I mean that was huge too and took up a lot of the season I dont know what is so wrong with this Abel plot line.
Watching Gemma try to bounce back from the rape was a story in and of itself, well before Jax, Clay and the club found out what happened. The various things that have kept the club away from Belfast haven’t really been a story, nor interesting; they’re just stall tactics.
Yes, there have been good things this season. But where a Kurt Sutter and/or Shawn Ryan show often feels like it’s stuffing 22 episodes of story into a 13-episode bag, this feels so far like Sutter had an end point he wanted to reach without enough material to justify the long wait.
Alan, you’re absolutely on point. I had never questioned Sutter before this season, but now I’m starting to worry that he doesn’t have the chops to pull out a 7-season stunner like Ryan could. He mentioned on his blog that this season was his opportunity to dive into the “mythology” of the club, but what use is the mythology if there is no character development at all? Shawn Ryan consistently pushed his characters into new terrain, adding new facets to their personalities and motivations with each turn, but Sutter is revealing himself to be more of a mover of chess pieces. “Here is my Bishop, I will move him here and then pick him up later.” I still have faith in him, god knows, but I feel like every character he introduces comes pre-formed and he is perhaps too delighted with his creations to consider changing them.
I like the Belfast story but I wish we got there a different way – didn’t much care for the melodrama of a baby-napping and I miss spending time with members like Bobby and Juice. There was just a lot of *fun* mixed in with drama in earlier shows/seasons, and I miss that.
Even though I’ve had some misgivings about the season so far, I’m optimistic that the few shows are going to be fast and furious because we know that the club has one week to take care of business before they come back to Charming. That doesn’t give them much time and I’m glad for that.
This episode was fantastic! You not having time is incredibly disrespectful. This is your job no? How about do us all a favor and dont reveiw SOA, you don’t seem to get it anyway.
I’ve essentially had to take the last few days off for family reasons, but wanted to give people an opportunity to discuss the episode while I was gone. Sorry you felt so insulted.
Hey Genna, that sounded a little too personal to me. Lay off.
Geez, Genna, don’t you have a life? Have you never, ever, taken a day off? Sorry not everyone can be as perfect as you are – your boss must adore you.
This season is getting dangerously close farcical melodrama territory. Beginning to resemble the “Perils of Pauline” with all the nonsense story lines going in and out of the larger narrative.
My prediction — each season has ended with a significant death. This season the death will be Abel. Think about how that advances some story lines, and ends others.
The main issue with this season is Sutter and his inability to deal with criticism.
Critics and bloggers have been pointing out the flaws with this season but Sutter dismisses them all with claims that anyone who doesnâ€™t like this season just â€œdoesnâ€™t get itâ€ and therefore isnâ€™t worth his time.
Just check out his blog or twitter and youâ€™ll see that Sutter is basically an overgrown child who results to foul mouthed juvenile antics whenever someone dares have a differing viewpoint. In fact, his narcissism runs so deep that he only approves those comments which are gushing and sycophantic in nature. Just try writing a negative or even neutral comment on his blog and I guarantee he wonâ€™t let it see the light of day.
Apart from Sutter, the problems I have with his season are the same that everyone has been pointing out, mainly the lack of new themes : We had the Jax and Tara conflict already. As well as secrets being kept from family membersâ€“ last year it was the rape, this year it is Abelâ€™s abduction and the deal with Stahl. And then there is the whole Irish angle. Personally, I never cared about any of the IRA subplots but now they made the Irish a main storyline and have provided no background whatsoever so not only do I not care about these characters but I canâ€™t even understand what they are saying 90% of the time. Add to that all of the heavy handed foreshadowing and drawn out storylines and this is becoming more like a bad soap opera than an acclaimed drama.
For example, the Trinity angle. As if having the daughter gratuitously placed in scenes mixed in with all the comments about secrets and Tellerâ€™s past in Belfast wasnâ€™t enough â€“ you then have Maureen basically spell it out for Gemma, then take out the photo clearly showing the then-happy family, but hey, that is just too subtle. Letâ€™s also have the camera focus in on the back of the photo where the names are plainly written just in case we didnâ€™t get it. Hey Sutter, if your fans are so smart then why do you treat them in such a patronizing manner?
And I donâ€™t know if they have different writers this season, but itâ€™s all gotten so sloppy. Are we to really believe all the convenient setups? That the Mayan biker would be able to overhear samcroâ€™s plan so easily, or that Darby just happened to look out the window at the exact moment when Tara and Jax were making their drug deal. And I guess Charming is part of some special town where hospitals donâ€™t have security cameras and doctors can just tell their versions of events involving the escape of a federal witness.
All of these factors compounded have lowered the quality of the show to a degree that I am no longer even comfortable telling people Iâ€™m a fan. I hope Sutter can get his act together quickly. Heâ€™s spoken about how in his mind the show is a seven season arc and this season is just setting things up. But for us viewers we donâ€™t have the full picture yet, only what is presented to us each week, and thus far the quality has not been up to the standards set by previous seasons.
The hospital stuff bothers me as well. The Tara/hospital administrator relationship reminds me of Hawkeye on MASH; in how he was permitted to do things that would have gotten anyone else drummed out of the army in one minute because he was such an amazing doctor. Not only did Tara beat her up but SOA seems to have full run of the place & I just can’t imagine any real hospital would allow weapon-toting bikers that kind of leeway.
I also don’t like how they’ve handled the Unser character this season. The guy has gone above and beyond to aid SOA in all sorts of ways. He explained to them that because of the drive-by and death of a deputy he’d be unable to offer much support in the foreseeable future. Just sharing this info with SOA seems pretty generous, but in spite of all the help he’s given them they now shun him as a traitor. You’d figure Unser should have earned more respect and benefit of the doubt with SOA by now.
The best part about the hospital business is there was a camera (expertly blocked with a ladder) in the ep right before this.
There’s nothing wrong with being critical, even if you generally enjoy the show. I was a bit disappointed during the season 2 finale as soon as they let Zobel go and watched Abel sail away. The kidnapped baby story just hasn’t done it for me so far, just speaking for myself I would have rather seen the show further explore the schism between Jax & Clay which made season 2 so interesting. While I’m sure that arc will be re-visited eventually, I would have preferred it to the kidnapping stuff.
You know the big payoff Sutter is heading for is that Gemma was in on the killing of John Teller!
Along with Clay. yep, I always thought so…
Am I the only viewer who can’t tell at all what the heck is happening in Ireland?
I thought that it was the priest that wanted to give away Abel to another family. Now it seems that Jimmy is against the Sons?
I’ve found the Ireland story to be a bit too confusing – it all hinges on how well we can tell apart different Belfast SoA members based on their last names alone.
Here’s what I think is going on…. Father Kellan Ashby and True IRA think Jimmy’s out of control – more gangster/money than freedom fighter/The Cause. They know Jimmy is building his own private army of loyal teenage hotheads to take over the muscle work from the Belfast Sons to effectively keep everything he’s up to in-house. True IRA want Jimmy gone but can’t take out one of their own without risking a split in their movement. Cammy Hayes bringing Abel to Belfast was a gift. Father Ashby’s exploited that to bring the Charming boys to Belfast to take down Jimmy, leaving True IRA’s hands clean. Jimmy understands what is happening and needs to strike back at both SAMCRO and Father Ashby. Liam of Belfast MC thinks soon the only game in town will be Jimmy’s and he’s making his play for a senior role and major payday. I can’t believe McGee (First 9 for chrissakes) has gone bad. He knows that Jimmy could really hurt Maureen and Trinity – he threatened Mo earlier – so it suits him to back Kellan Ashby’s play and get SAMCRO to sort the Jimmy problem. I’m hoping when this all kicks off and the bullets start flying, McGee uses this as cover to stick one in the back of Liam’s head.
If McGee really is bad, then Sutter spending 3 seasons selling us the powerful loyalty MC bond is just a pile of BS. One bad apple is OK but two?
Amanda, that is a very nice summary. Thanks for that.
“@Ultada overhearing the info in the bathroom was an homage to the Shakespearean device… but it seems no one got that… damned for trying.”
An homage to Shakespeare? Who the hell does this Sutter idiot think he’s fooling?
Especially when Sutter seemed endlessly annoyed by/wanted to downplay the Hamlet comparisons in s1.
Kurt Sutter thinks he’s sold out. This is just sad.
“Over the past few months Iâ€™ve been experiencing a growing sense of disconnect from my creative passion. More and more the thing that I love to do is becoming just â€œa jobâ€. Without knowing it, Iâ€™m turning into one of those writers who I swore Iâ€™d never be — I have it all and I hate it all. Iâ€™m a fairly self-aware cat, so when I get to these places, I am forced to ask myself, â€œHow the *beep* did I get here?â€ In my inventory process I was surprised by how little I had to dig to reveal the truth. Itâ€™s quite obvious what turns passion into dissatisfaction – money.”
“I was under the false impression that the more successful the show became, the more room I would get to do it. But the opposite has occurred, the better the show becomes, the more corporate scrutiny I experience. This reality is chipping away at my spirit. At the end of my 80 and 90 hour weeks I start to ask myself, â€œWhy am I doing this?â€ Lately, my answers arenâ€™t that convincing. And when â€œmoneyâ€ is my only response, itâ€™s time to walk away.
The solution? Iâ€™m not sure. Iâ€™m not a quitter and my ego is too big to entrust the show to anyone else. Iâ€™ve contemplated setting myself on fire at Pico and Motor, but that seemed a bit extreme, even for me. So I guess I press on and continue to make the emotional and creative adjustments. In recovery, we talk about how expectations are future resentments. Thatâ€™s very true in this case. I guess I need to stop going to the butcher shop for candy. I show up wanting something sweet and tasty and always end up with a slab of bloody entrails.
I love what I do and need to find a way to bring back that love. My life is always about finding the balance between love and fear. Perhaps thatâ€™s the bigger lesson here — learning to stay focused on the love while I’m being bombarded with everyone else’s fear. Easier wished than employed. Guess I have some tuning up to do this hiatus. I know I didn’t work this hard to be miserable.”
Oh, boy. The tortured artist. Showrunners really need to eschew tweeting and blogging while the show is still going, especially if people are criticizing the show. Do it the David Chase way. Attack your fans and everyone else after the season.
Wowsa, just read that blog post and Sutter’s Twitter’s feed for the first time.
Not sure in the blog if he is saying he’s on the edge from too many the hours spent writing or if it’s because he feels too much interference from the network. If it’s the latter it could explain some of the disconnect from the fans this season – nothing works when done by committee. Just as one example it must be frustrating as hell not to be able to have the characters use profanity. I wonder how else his hands have been tied.
YET, he had a winning formula for two seasons, and hopefully he can back to that. I’m not a writer but standing on the outside looking at him, it’s frustrating that he doesn’t see the criticism as something that could be constructive, and that any writer (whether novel or screenplay) needs objective eyes looking in.
Like I said, never followed his tweets or blog before, so don’t know if this is an anomaly or he is really thinking of pulling the plug.
Sutter’s blog posts are so ridiculous. Huge f-in crybaby this guy. Just needs to face that his show is turning into a stupid mess instead of insulting his viewers.
Anyone who thinks Katie Segal can’t act has only to watch the scene where she is lowered into a tub of ice. Not even a nostril flare or eyebrow twitch, clearly she is in control until it’s safe to react.
Guest, for the record, I am a big fan of Katie Segal and I think she’s a good actress, but the ability to hold one’s breath underwater isn’t a sign of good acting. (And not saying I know *for sure* they used it – but there are fake ice cubes that made for scenes like this – the magic of movies.)
Letting Salazar live and then alluding to a pay back by him and his old lady when they’re parked out of Jax’s house seems like a complication for the sake of and for me has the overall tone of this season. I like it, just not with as much enthusiasm as the first two. Way two many branches on the story tree.
I think the writers have conveniently set-up Tara’s death. In the second to last episode of this season (same episode Donna was killed in during Season 1), Salazar will kill Tara. The season finale will be Jax’s return to Charming with Abel (high point) only to find that Salazar killed Tara (low point) and she was pregnant with his child (low,low point). Jax will have to deal with the loss by blaming himself and of course, the club will avenge Tara’s death.
I can see that coming too, though it’s probably more likely she loses the baby but survives herself, unless Maggie Siff wants off the show or something. What Sutter and the writers need to do is make this the last season where some personal conflict gets in the way of Jax taking over the club, because a lot of the greatness of season 2 was the conflict between Jax and Clay.
This season has had a few great moments. I’m a tremendous fan! But alas the trip to Ireland feels like they’re jumping the shark.
The build up is to slow with to many coincidences thrown in to move the story lines forward.
It feels as though Charming is just to small, there’s nothing left to say about the bikers in this small town that hasn’t been said, and that may be the case, but it’s a shame. I don’t care about SAMCRO Belfast! Ok they were interesting tertiary characters, but we don’t need 5-7 new Irishmen or women to care about. It’s just confusing. Some of SAMCRO has to die in Ireland to make the trip worthwhile and I don’t like it one bit. Killing HalfSack was bad enough. Let’s explore the new Opie, Go 24 n the dirty FBI. Hell introduce us to John Teller’s ghost, but do I really need to meet Jax’s long lost Irish sister???
This was such a great show and now such a bore.