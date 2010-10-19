‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Widening Gyre’: Belatedly traveling band

#Sons Of Anarchy Review #Sons Of Anarchy
Senior Television Writer
10.19.10 84 Comments

Unforeseen circumstances are getting in the way of a lot of my work this week, and I unfortunately don’t have the time to do a full-on review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy.” But to be honest, this is an episode I wasn’t all that happy with and therefore don’t mind giving it short shrift. Too many dumb and/or contrived developments, whether it was the not-so-whispered conversation in the public restroom or the circumstances of Gemma’s cold bath. And, frankly, it’s well past time to see the Sons in Belfast, because the reasons for delaying them haven’t been dramatically interesting enough to justify all this time.

But they’ll be there next week, and hopefully the episode will both be stronger and I’ll have more time to cover it.

And I will say one very nice thing about “Widening Gyre,” which is that I loved Margaret’s improvisation with Tara. Just the perfect response to that moment, you know? 

What did everybody else think?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sons Of Anarchy Review#Sons Of Anarchy
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLSONS OF ANARCHYSons Of Anarchy Review

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP