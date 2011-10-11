‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘With an X’: The blame game

A review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy” coming up just as soon as I recommend getting knocked up and kidnapped…
“It’s not about Opie. It’s about… this.” -Tara
I didn’t love last week’s episode, which delved into important pieces of the series’ backstory, but in a way that never really engaged me. Knowing that Clay ordered John Teller’s murder is a huge piece of his character, his relationship with Jax and Gemma, the show’s history, etc., but even as he and Wayne were talking about what they might have to do to Tara, that story somehow felt like it was about facts with minimal relevance to the present-day events that the series depicts.
“With an X,” on the other hand, did a much stronger job in connecting the past to the present, whether with familiar bits of history like JT’s murder and Jax’s fling with Ima, or with something like the subplot with Tig’s daughter, whom we’d never met before. (I think his various kids have been mentioned in passing, but that’s about it.) Whatever reasons Clay had for killing JT, and whatever role Wayne played in it(*) aren’t that important at the moment; what is is that Clay has now decided to have Tara taken out, while Wayne has decidedly to covertly take action against him by alerting first Roosevelt, then Tara herself, that someone wants her dead. That’s a vital, scary, exciting story in the here and now, and a number of those scenes sent chills down my spine. Good stuff.
(*) Unser owns a trucking company; JT was killed in what seemed to be an accidental collision with a truck. That math seems simply enough, even if Wayne wasn’t necessarily driving it.
Jax’s one-nighter with Ima is something we actually witnessed, and though a lot of time has passed in both the real world and the characters’ lives, it’s not a wound that’s ever really going to heal. Having Opie try the same trick (for a slightly different reason) could have seemed repetitive, but instead it just created more tension – between Jax and Tara, Opie and Lyla, and even Opie and his sucker-punching dad – when Ima made the mistake of pointing a gun at someone inside the SAMCRO clubhouse. She has reason to be afraid of Tara, but these are people you don’t mess with in that way, as Jax showed her in very ugly fashion late in the episode.
The Juice story provided the episode with most of its narrative spine. I still think the show has fallen down on the job in terms of explaining the whys and wherefores of the club’s very specific color line, but at least his conversation with Chibs(**) alluded to both the strangeness and history of it. And though the story itself played (like the Kozik stolen truck story from a few episodes back) like a Kurt Sutter’s Greatest Hits collection – there were bits of old stories involving Vic Mackey, Shane Vendrell and Agent Stahl laid out there – it was still effectively tense throughout.
(**) If ever there’s a club member Juice should be talking to about this, it’s Chibs, who found himself squeezed in similar fashion by Stahl back in season 2.
I just wish the show had bothered to establish Miles as a character we cared about in the slightest before Juice killed him. Though the club gets into lots of violent encounters, the show has mostly managed to avoid killing off anyone of real significance within the club. Half-Sack got stabbed, but that was a case of the actor wanting to leave the show. I don’t want to cost anyone a job, but if we’re not at the point where the prospects and members of other charters are just “Star Trek” redshirts, ready to die to illustrate the danger of a situation even as all our regulars move on unscathed. We may well be moving towards a point where Juice, or Tara, or Wayne (who has, after all, been battling cancer for the life of the show) or a corpse-to-be-named-later dies before this season’s out, but in this episode, Miles’ death mainly played out as the most convenient way to get Juice out of an impossible jam.
Some other thoughts:
• As alluded to above, I really liked the Tig plot, from the jokes about his unstable brood (Bobby: “Which one?” Tig: “Crazy one.” Jax: “Which one?”) to the story taking the unexpected turn of Tig (newly-flush with cartel money) pretending to fall for the con to give Dawn/Margaux-with-an-X reason to keep visiting him.
• Ryan Hurst, as usual, was terrific in that scene on the clubhouse roof. Opie is so big and strong and efficient that it would be easy for him to become an instrument of destruction that might even freak out the likes of Tig and Happy, but he holds so much of his rage inside, and so all we got out of him learning the news about Lyla’s abortion was a small but telling mustache twitch.
• The show’s soundtrack usually features modern covers of ’60s and ’70s tunes, but here our final montage was accompanied by Dylan’s “You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go,” from his sprawling ’75 album “Blood on the Tracks.”
• “This is why mothers drown baby girls.” Ah, the wit and wisdom of Gemma Teller.
What did everybody else think?
Loved the look that Bobby gave Gemma at the drowning baby girls line.
I know that was almost as funny as the conversation of Tig telling Clay he had to go due to his daughter.
Agreed. His “damn, lady” look was greatness, and tells us why so many of them are scared of her. Also love the sturgeon face she gives after lines like that. Priceless.
I am a die hard Breaking Bad Fan. But I got to tell you…I found tonite’s SOA episode more shocking (in a good way) that I did the BB finale on Sunday. And that in itself is quite the revelation! Tonite rocked the house. I am very curious to know what Juice put under that rock and afraid it might point to himself as thief in some way…
it’s the sample the DA and sheriff want to make Juice think they will keep his secret about being half-black..
I get why the subject matter of Juice’s story line can be unsettling to most, but I don’t get why people do find it believable because I understand where it’s coming from. Admittedly I’m a sucker for outlaw biker stories, so I have previous knowledge, but it seems like too many people are getting hung up by it whereas I’m glad that we’re not wasting time spelling it out.
“don’t” not “do”
I don’t have a problem buying that the club has racist bylaws from back in the day. I’d just like for someone, somewhere, to articulate why Puerto Rican is okay but half-Puerto Rican, half-black isn’t.
I have to agree. I don’t really care what the back story is or the “why.” It’s obviously a rule and they’ve stated it so I’m OK with that. Were Puerto Ricans required to go to different schools from white children before desegregation? Or to ride on the back of the bus? I don’t think so….
“He is willing to turn rat to protect this secret” only because K.Sutter wrote it that way. Sutter could’ve had him do it for a good reason or no reason. The mere fact that it happened doesn’t “tell you how real it is.”
The part I don’t understand is why he didn’t just go straight to the club and say “they’re trying to turn me” and just leave out the how.
My problem with it is that Sutter is making the Juice character do incredibly stupid and risky things that would get him killed instantly (witness Happy shooting Miles dead body, he wouldn’t hesitate a second to do Juice)……..instead of attempting to see if he could reason his way out of this race thing.
I dont have a problem with the rule, I have a problem with Sutter using it as a rock that is forcing Juice to a hard place, when he has shown several Sons to be amiable to black people.
As I said before, why does Juice feel so isolated and alone, why does he feel NOBODY would even try to help him figure out an end game?
Also Chibs is now suspicious of him, he gave him at least 3 weird “whats up with this guy?” looks this episode.
Yeah, I still think you have to go through a lot of mental gymnastics to work thorugh the Juice storyline, not the least of which is what he was planning to do with the brick when he got back.
My favorite line of the episode was after Happy kept shooting the already dead Miles and Chibs looked at him and said something like, “Do you think you got him? ” Too funny. Those are the moments that this show really does well.
Alan,
Does the show really need to define this given the way American society as a whole has historically dealt with race. If you’re even 5% black you are defined as black in America historically even if the other 95% is white. And that view is hardly extinct out in America. The white supremacist story line from season 2 does muddy the water, but as Kurt Sutter’s blog on the subject discuss there is a middle position that is very common in America. People who would never support a white supremacist, but also would still be very uncomfortable having regular social interaction with black people. And it is an uncomfortably that only exists with black people, not Latinos or Asians. That is the America that most of these motorcycle clubs come out of.
The problem is that the “middle ground” encompasses mild distaste for rap/jazz/folkways, to not-marrying-your-daughter prejudice, to spewing the N-word and decrying political correctness, to lynching — and Sutter’s not giving us any clues as to where the Sons stand.
Recall that they don’t mind Negroes tending to their children, or buying their guns, or allying with them to defeat other gangs. Personal animosity, which comes easy to them concerning misogyny, sex, and even their SAMBEL Oirish folk, hasn’t been seen regarding black people. It’s a setup Sutter hasn’t made, for an eventual outcome that he won’t yet earn.
If he omitted that so his M.C. heroes don’t look like the crackers they are, then he’s done his story a disservice. If, however, the racism is that damn subtle, then he has to *show* his characters being racist. He had a prime opportunity when the guns got stolen by those basketball playing thugs, but everyone was respectful, even when they were alone. It takes a lot to believe how racist they are when they have no qualms calling a woman a p***y, a b***h, a whore, etc.
FX can’t be telling them the N-word is banned, so why the reticence? And if this was on Sutter’s mind all this time, why didn’t he set it up?
Alan, I heard you on this before about why African Americans are a block and Puerto Ricans are bot and the Hells Angels, turns out, the Hells Angels have never had a black member but have had Latinos.
The story line kind of screws committed viewers over multiple seasons because viewers like me will never find anything identifying with a racist. That includes Chibs (now I see him as an Irish racist), Jax, of course Tibs, thie whole bunch.
They were so much more fun when they were fighting against Henry Rollins Naxi’s. But now, I hope they all pass on. I don’t care if Tara get’s popped by the cartel, she’s implicit.
So, how does the show bring someone like me who was a pretty die hard SOA fan back into the mix, when I no longer care about them. The “club” really is antiquated. Because Juice had to kill to keep his “blackness” a secret, I don’t give a sh*t about anyone them. Feels like the whole club is just a bunch of redneck a**holes.
Sutter needs to find a way to pull this out quickly, or this turns into a story of *ssholes we root to kill each other off so Charming can actually grow into the modern world.
I’d rather see a show about the cartels. I don’t want to compare to Breaking Bad, but at least Gilligan gave us an opportunity to care about the characters, but with this thread, this show is loosing me more than last season when it just wasn’t that riveting. Sutter needs to be more careful of his audience.
Turns out, outlaw California bikers are racist *ssholes. I loved this show, but the Juice story line got me looking on the internet for what it’s really like. Sutter is nailing this. White biker gangs are old school racist. I get using the color line for prison and other agendas, but if SOA is like the Hells Angels, then, guess what, they are racist aholes. Remember Altamont? Those Hells Angels racist *holes killed a guy just because he was black with a white date at a Rolling Stones concert.
We know that Chibs’ spider sense is tingling around Juice and his talk about being black, etc. So now Juice is a murderer because the Club freaks him out about being black. Juice is the brains of the operation, right. Mr. Internet and Mr. Hacker. Now, who can like him. He should go. Oh, but theonly way he’ll die is because the club is worse than him because they are coke dealing racist. Why watch anymore?
I get that it’s believable, but I feel that the club would in the end take it in stride. They might have some really awkward looks and talks about his ethnicity. But I think that they love Juice and wouldn’t strip him of his patch.
Having just read some CC&Rs from a 1940s tract developmentbeing black or “Negro” was a very different thing and altogether discriminated against. Nowhere is there mention of Latino or Hispanic or brown exclusion. Also, Latino/Hispanic was included in white until very recently on the US census or at least some govt forms I recall. If you’re of that racist ilk or background I think there is a big difference.
What show were you watching, Alan? There was no Dylan song or cover of a Dylan song over the montage…I had to use Google to find the name of the song because none of my phone apps could detect it…it was “Family” by Noah Gundersen…at least that’s the only thing I got when I looked up lyrics about Hookers and Heels and Black Eels
Yeah. I know that Dylan album well, and that was NOT You’re going to make me lonesome…Can you ‘splain, Alan?
Its possible that Alan received a screener with a different song. Sometimes music has to be changed due to rights and clearances.
Yeah, the screener had Dylan, but they couldn’t get it cleared. It’s the first time in a long time I can remember a Sons DVD not having the final music, but it happens.
Piney had the best line of the night after punching Opie. Just saying.
I love Piney. I worry that they’ll off him this season (if Clay would kill Tara, Piney would be an even easier choice for Clay).
The Juice storyline I can’t get into. Between it coming out of nowhere and Juice just handling it incredibly poorly, I’m not feeling it. Enjoying all the other storylines though.
i think the thing u didnt mention about the Juice storyline is that Chibs knows, he wasnt buying the story. interesting to see where that goes.
atleast from the looks that he was giving Juice b4 and after i thinks he knows.
I thought that was fairly obvious and was surprised Alan didn’t mention it.
I’m not quite sure how that Russian roulette test is supposed yield anything. When the threat is, “If you don’t put the gun to your head and pull the trigger, we’ll kill you,” why would anyone not pull the trigger? It’s the only possible positive outcome.
Anyone else rolling their eyes at the “Clay plots the murder of a beloved Brother’s Old Lady” plot regurgitation?
he didn’t plot donna’s murder – it was supposed to be opie in that truck
Not really because it isn’t regurgitation considering he wasn’t plotting to kill an Old Lady when Donna got killed. That was a pure accident, and he was going after Opie if you remember correctly.
Going to have to say No.
Yes – it is a regurgitation of Clay plotting to kill a close, trusted member of the team.
I love SOA, but this was some serious soap opera shit. Abortion confessions, plotting to kill your son’s wife, secret informants … there was a whole season of soap crammed into one episode. Too many spinning plates.
Sometimes I feel like I’ve seen too many anti-hero movies/TV shows. During the whole abortion scene I secretly wished Lila was played by Diane Keaton. And Jax beating up Ima brought me back to Mackey and the hooker.
Clever ending though. When this show ends someone needs to make a mashup of Utter/Unser scenes of Dayton Callie playing the hero.
Very intense episode. If you don’t look too closely at the rationale and continuity of certain plots lines and squint a bit, it sure is a lot of fun.
I wish the conversation between Chibs and Juice had occurred earlier but at least they finally discussed it and Juice’s concerns were somewhat validated. (Have to really squint through this storyline.)
Yeah, I did feel a LITTLE bit better when Chibs was all like “hey rules are rules, its outdated but if we change that one where do we stop”.
But yeah, the story line still makes me uneasy, I just want to hurry up and see the resolution already so I can stop feeling the way I feel every time it comes up.
The issue of black bad, P.R. not so bad might turn out to be SOA’s outrigger issue for Alan.
That’s it! The person shooting from the outrigger was … Juice!
I’m tired of it.. may just stop watching the show. This season ends one of two ways. Romeo or the whore kills Tara, then Jax stays with the club. Either way, next season is laid out for a Piney/Bobby/Jax vs Clay story. I couldn’t blame her if Maggie Siff wanted to leave the show.. with Boardwalk Empire, Breaking Bad and Curb, the standard is too high for television. Also, Alan, JT was killed by a semi because his bike was messed with. Unser didn’t use his truck, he just wrote the report in a way that Clay said would help the club. The mechanic who JT trusted skipped town or died or something like that.. they mentioned all of this a few episodes ago.
My guess is that Tara is going to die but leave Charming and take the kids (since she also has custody of them both) because she knows they aren’t safe and the lifestyle is so bad for them all. I remember her discussion with her supervisor earlier where she had been thinking of transferring to another hospital- and this was prior to her life being threatened (when Jax was in prison.)
I think it’s necessary for them to go so that Jax can sort it all out by himself, before she comes back. It’s a journey he has to make without her.
My problem with Maggie Siff is her inconsistency. Sometimes she seems all “in” – by threatening Ima to keep that 38 with her because she was going to need it – and then other times (most of the time) she’s clearly appalled at the violence and lifestyle. I think she’s a great actress – but she’s inconsistent in a way that’s not merely a function of her being conflicted about Jax and the club.
I meant “My guess is that Tara is NOT going to die”
I disagree a little bit on Tara’s inconsistencies.
I think they actually make sense. I remember in season 1 there was a lot of talk of how Tara was a bit of a good girl with a wild streak, as evidenced by falling in love with a guy like Jax, even in high school Jax must have been trouble.
So Tara might be a respected and intelligent doctor, but she’s also been a tough cookie from time to time. I can see her threatning to kick Ima’s ass at the same time as realizing that the biker life is a dead end…..or best case scenario you end up like Gemma, which I dont think appeals to her either.
Leo, I see Tara dying because it’s a total Sutter move.. if she were to leave then Jax would go with her, which is the plan anyway. Maggies inconsistency comes from the lines she’s given, not her acting.
Dillon, this is the first Sutter show that I’ve watched. That would be wild if he killed her off.
As to Maggie Siff, I agree about it being the lines she is given. I think she’s a fine actress.
The mechanic who JT trusted was Lowell Sr, who we learned was buried with some dead Mayans all the way back in S1’s “Old Bones”. Which is is very easy to miss, I’m not surprise most people didn’t cotton to it. Big piece of the puzzle they threw out there, only the most attentive/diehard fans would catch it.
Ah, yes. I’d forgotten Lowell until you reminded me. Again, the history of the club has never mattered as much to me as it does to Sutterink.
The ‘final’ montage was definitely NOT Dylan’s “You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go,”
That was already explained lol
“This is why mothers drown baby girls.”
-> This is why mothers SHOULD drown baby girls.
It just occured to me – when Clay letting Romeo know about his problem and ask for help, he didn’t really have to explain what the problem was. It was like Romeo already knew his secret from many years ago. Was this Romeo just making an educated guess? Or is his relationship with Clay run a lot deeper than we had previously thought?
It was an educated guess.
In the high stakes world of caretl drug running anything that jeapordizes the operation gets squashed, and squashed quickly. When a lead figure in a supporting gang tells you that the security of your business relationship is at risk because of internal problems, you don’t ask too many questions, you do what is asked to maintain the operational security of the arrangement based on that request.
Clay started out the conversation with something along the lines of him having a problem with a person digging up some dangerous info.
Clay got away with ordering a hit on Opie’s wife, now he’s going after Jax’s? It’s disappointing that this plot formula is being regurgitated. I hope they go a different way with it.
No way Juice wriggles out of this with Chibs onto him. SOA needs some new members because at this rate of attrition (and Piney’s health/conflict with Clay can’t end well), there’s going to be no one left!
Clay didn’t order a hit on Donna. Clay thought Opie had turned rat to the FBI so ordered tig to kill him but Donna ended up driving his truck home and got killed by misktake. Clay thought he was protecting the club. NOw the hit on Tara is totally different, he is ordering the hit to protect himself from Jax finding out he killed his father
This was the “hook” episode that keeps you coming back now. The first, season opener, episode was everyone’s “welcome back” anticipation release. Episode 2 and 3 were..ah,ok, it better get better than this. Now, this episode is the infamous Kurt Sutter twist and weave and turn hook episode. Loved it! You gotta keep coming back for the “on-liners” and brutal fill-in moments!
Crap……I meant “one-liners”…..
The first time I’ve actually considered no longer watching with show was watching Jax with Ima at the end. I have found that I really only like a couple characters (Piney, Opie, Tig (when I forget about his S1 murder of an innocent woman) and Chibs). I can’t even say I still love Juice. All of these characters are pretty descpicable and watching one of my previous favorites beat on a woman who is guilty of basically just being a slut was too much.
She also pulled a gun on his pregnant fiance.
Clearly a stellar reason to beat on a woman with her guard down and who is no threat, and it can be argued was never one to his (not pregnant) fiance.
as a female viewer the scene was initially shocking, but Ima got what she deserved. as much as i like her as a character, you can’t blame him for giving her a reality check. ima threatened the life of his friends, mother, wife, and child. i would expect anyone, woman or man, to bash my face in if i did something like that, irregardless of my gender.
Is this the second episode in a row with no Kozik? I guess he’s one of the ones “getting the guns up North with the Irish.” Damn you, PRIME SUSPECT.
Count me in as a fan of Tig’s storyline this week with his daughter. I like it when they humanize him, and this ep did that in a big way. The regret most of these guys feel for their failings as fathers/sons/husbands isn’t always on the surface, and it’s good when Sutter and Co allow us to see it. Well done.
I get the hate for the Juice storyline, but I’m enjoying it. I could probably do without the not-so-subtle constant close-ups of Chibs knowing something’s off, but then again, subtlety has never been a hallmark of this show. I get Juice’s fear and irrational behavior, and it’s obvious this isn’t going to end well. Also, sidenote, but Chibs has lost a lot of weight since the end of last season. I wonder if he’s been getting regular colonics at Juice’s weed shop?
Charlie Hunnam is once again owning every scene he’s in this season. He and Ryan Hurst are awesome in this show, and are playing the hell out of their characters.
oh my god, it was SUCH a good episode, i was squealing the whole way through!!
i agree with the assessment of miles’ non-character (could barely remember his name to begin with) i didnt feel anything when they killed him except “phew, at least juice isn’t dead, is juice HURT!??!” i see that chibs is suspicious though, i wonder what’ll happen..
when jax went to see ima at the end i was blown away, for some reason i panicked that he’d been having an affair with her the whole time lol!! im glad they brought up that one-night stand again, it really bothered me that tara had seemed to let it go. jax has never really proven himself to her since then, or ever made up for his indescretion. i never liked ima but at the end of the day, she didn’t rape anyone: BOTH of those guys actively sought her out for an easy lay, opie even admitted he wasn’t drunk when it happened (although it was kind of amusing that porn star lyla freaked out so much about opie sleeping around when she does it as a career. yeah its ‘work’ but its not like she’s handraising kittens every day)
clay, WHAT AN EVIL BASTARD!!! i loved gemma in this episode, that quip about baby girls, hilarious! and i loved her giggle and hug with bobby too, that was a nice touch of closeness
and lastly unser is so naive and sweet the way he’s trying to protect tara, i love him and feel sorry for him at the same time..
SO GOOD, can’t wait for next week!
Still not sure how I feel about that ending with Ima. I find it sooooo hypocritical that Jax would call her a whore, like he scorns her for that, when he and his best buddy have both slept with her anyway. It’s not like she just became a whore because she pissed everyone off at the clubhouse. I keep going back and forth between knowing that she deserved some sort of lesson to keep her away from now on and knowing that the violence part was not handled well.
I’m with Alan on the Juice storyline, I just don’t see the racial difference between being black or Hispanic-racism is racism, and most racists I know don’t bother differentiating. This plot also doesn’t fit with the previous seasons of SOA-why even have the big battle with the Aryan guys two years ago? Yes, that was about territory, but the club made a point of not agreeing at all with Zoebel’s whites only philosophy. So, in essence, these bikers are nothing but hypocrites all around, and while that may be true, I don’t see how you keep a show compelling if you take away all redeeming qualities from your characters halfway through the overall storyline.
I knew it would be tough for SOA to recover from last year’s fiasco, but this year so far still isn’t thrilling me as much as the show used to.
Can someone tell me if Clay ever slept with one of the club member’s wives? Someone is telling me he did but I have no recall of that at all.
Well, you know, Gemma.
Apart from Gemma the only other woman Clay has been confirmed as sleeping with (far as I remember) is Taryn Manning’s character that became Half-Sack’s girlfriend…..the one that Gemma introduced to a skateboard face-first, Gemma don’t play, she quit elementary school because it had recess.
The reason the non-PR prejudice doesn’t make sense is that I don’t think the Sons are sophisticated enough to assume the slave-blood in the Caribbean is thin enough in Puerto Ricans to matter. Like, huh? He’s so dark he’s always tan and he crops his hair so the naps don’t show — and they don’t notice?
And after a season of white power freaks able to sniff out POCs at fifty paces, none of *them* found out about Juice’s dad, and use that as leverage? It’s like a story Sutter wanted to get to two seasons ago, but got caught up all in Gemma and there wasn’t space…
Here is a Sonny Barger quote (BTW nice guy)
“I really don’t want to get into a racial thing. I’m not a racist, but in Oakland if you’re a motorcycle rider and your white you want to join the Hell’s Angels. If you black you want to join the Dragons. That’s how it is whether anyone likes it or not. We don’t have no blacks and they don’t have no whites.”
[pdr.autono.net]
Nice right?
It was hard for me to see Jax do that to Ima, but then you have to remember the world they are in and who these people are. Violence is how they get their points across, even if it is a big tough biker vs. a little porn chick.
If anything I think what this episode did more than any other was wipe off quite a bit of the rose tint we have viewed the Sons through. If we’re counting at home, the Sons are racist, drug running, woman beating, backstabbing, ratting, psychopaths who were willing to kill 2 innocent guys (the prospects) to make a point.
I think this season is all about Sutter undoing a bit of the loveable rouge, “not-good guys but better than the bad guys” image of the Sons we have seen so far. There is no morally bankrupt Big Bad (Zobelle, Stahl)that is worse that the Sons so far this season, in fact the main external threat put forth are 2 smart and upright lawmen (Potter is sneaky, but he isn’t evil). So the viewers aren’t openly rooting for the Sons and against them the way we rooted against Stahl. We are really seeing the ugly side of the Sons this season.
Hate the Juice story line, but still loving the season, damn you Sutter, haha.
I think I’m enjoying this season more because it’s showing the club in a more realistic light – as being the thugs they really are and that their so-called “brotherhood” is fleeting at best.
I know that Sutter wanted to go there this season and maybe Jax has to hit bottom before he redeems himself, but that’s going to be hard to do (for me) after I watched him beat up Ima. I don’t care what rationalization anyone gives for it.
The conflicted Jax of past seasons is certainly gone. He was more interesting that way but I like the attempt at making things more real.
Racism is not rationale. I understand the desire to try to make sense out of “the no blacks, but latinos are okay” rule. But I don’t think there’s much sense to be made.
I agree that it’s hard to accept both the rule and that it has such power that it is driving Juice to take such risks.
I enjoy an episode like this that is just about the club at work. The “work” may be brutal and messy, but it’s better than damsel in distress and baby in jeopardy stories. I also like that we are seeing the pressure of being in business with the cartel.
Rather strange to hear the news that Iran was hiring Mexican cartel hitmen just like Clay.
FYI, Kurt Sutter addressed the race issue on his blog ([sutterink.blogspot.com]):
“There seems to be some confusion about Juice’s discomfort and fear regarding the discovery of his black father. This is a racial reality in outlaw motorcycle clubs. We’ve touched on the issue lightly over the first three seasons of SOA. The fact is that most of the bigger MC’s do not have African American members. There are black clubs and there are white (Caucasian, Latino, Asian) clubs. Most live in harmony. HA and the East Bay Dragons have been friends for decades. That relationship inspired the Grim Bastards in season 3. We delve into the delicate why’s and how’s of this racial bi-law later in the season, but it was one of those odd, historical barriers that I’ve wanted to explore. It’s a throwback to a different era that is still in practice today. I can honestly say that none of the guys I know in the life are racist, yet they function within a structure that is built upon a form of segregation. To me, that’s fascinating and fertile story turf. The depth and weight of this rule varies from club to club and this season we see how it’s handled by the Sons of Anarchy.”
Yes. I’m aware he explained it on the blog. I mentioned that a week or two ago. If he doesn’t explain it within the context of the show – delving, as he promised,”into the delicate why’s and how’s” – I believe he’s fallen down on the job as a storyteller. Hopefully, he will, but it probably should have already happened.
Show, not tell — and blogging about an important seasonal arc ain’t showing.
The absolute best plot twist would be for everything to come out about Juice’s heritage…and for the Sons to say “who gives and eff?”. That would be hilarious.
Sutter is a racist if he doesn’t think that mentality is racist. Or maybe the easiest thing to say is, Sutter is a racist.
His quote is idiotic.
@Steven-so you’ve never known people who are totally fine with people of different races, but would freak out (at least initially) if their child got married to one?
I don’t think Sutter is saying the mentality isn’t wrong, he’s just bringing to the screen what he sees, and HONESTLY he’s right. I think I’ve only ever heard of one Black HA, and it was over in Europe.
This is a show that has shown women getting their heads bashed in twice now, men killing other men with assault rifles, and burning a tattoo off a man’s back.
Oh, and this is the fairy tale look @ MCs, if Sutter was being REAL he’d make them all addicted to drugs and sell their women to each other. Im just saying, I love the show, but I don’t ever expect them to act like freshly scrubbed characters, there will be some dirt there. I do think Juice is getting himself worked in a lather for nothing though…he has to die now. You can’t kill a member like that and get away with it…
“There seems to be some confusion about Juice’s discomfort and fear regarding the discovery of his black father. This is a racial reality in outlaw motorcycle clubs. We’ve touched on the issue lightly over the first three seasons of SOA. The fact is that most of the bigger MC’s do not have African American members. There are black clubs and there are white (Caucasian, Latino, Asian) clubs. Most live in harmony. HA and the East Bay Dragons have been friends for decades. That relationship inspired the Grim Bastards in season 3. We delve into the delicate why’s and how’s of this racial bi-law later in the season, but it was one of those odd, historical barriers that I’ve wanted to explore. It’s a throwback to a different era that is still in practice today….”
Scott,
What you’re describing (“5% black you are defined as black”) hasn’t historically been the case in America. Rather, the “one drop rule,” as its commonly known, was primarily a phenomenon of Jim Crow (1890s to 1960s). Even during Jim Crow not all states legally enacted the rule and as before Jim Crow – albeit less frequently – “White” communities were quite capable of overlooking (whether formally in court or informally in the community) that someone had recent sub-Saharan African (SSA) ancestry. Provided that he/she generally “looked” “White” and, just as importantly, “acted”/associated “White.” I highly doubt the vast majority of Americans today would demand that someone like Heather Locklear call herself “Black” because she has Lumbee heritage (the Lumbee being a well-known “tri-racial isolate” – including recent SSA ancestry). As an aside, by some estimates as many as 1/3rd of “White” Americans have recent SSA ancestry.
What’s most interesting to me is that the club believes Juice to be Puerto Rican. The presence of recent SSA ancestry in most of the Puerto Rican population is hardly in dispute (as Geraldo Rivera, for example, has commented on when detailing his family history). And the presence of recent SSA ancestry in Mexico, Cuba, Peru, etc. is increasingly being brought to light.
What’s the story behind Half-sack wanting to leave the show? Were there bigger plans for him that got scrapped, and what he has done since that made leaving worth it?
Jooce gon’ die by season’s end!
ike the show BUT…This JUICE storyline is pure BS
It is the same as when Kurt Sutter had Lem freak out when Cavanaugh went after him on the Shield…and have Vic leave Lem alone the night before he was to go to Mexico…shoddy writing to force a story…
As a SOA member Juice would tell Roosevelt to kiss his ass and tell SOA that that N#gger was trying to
F— with him… not become a rat. It is NOT a believable. Neither is Clay trying to kill Tara- oh right, Jax wouldn’t figure out that Clay was behind it- and kill him. Good plan, Clay!
It is the same as when Kurt Sutter had Lem freak out when Cavanaugh went after him on the Shield…and have Vic leave Lem alone the night before he was to go to Mexico…shoddy writing to force a story…
As a SOA member Juice would tell Roosevelt to kiss his ass and tell SOA that that N#gger was trying to
F— with him… not become a rat. It is NOT a believable.
I tend to agree. For example, if it were discovered that someone like Clay or Piney had a, say, a previous unknown black grandmother could anyone imagine the club giving a sh*t?
It’s fascinating to read comments about how racism is a deal breaker. Really? You can “relate” to characters who fuel inner city gang violence and drug addiction – just so long as they don’t say the n-word? How about some priorities. Sure, racism blows, but there are worse sins.
How is Sutter’s exploration of racial views in biker culture any different then what we see on period shows like Mad Men or Boardwalk Empire? These shows show (relatively) likable characters who happen to hold the racial attitudes of their time. SAMCRO also live in an largely insulated world.
And who knows, perhaps the club will reconsider their absurd racial policies (Sam Crow Laws?) once survey that racism almost will lead the Sons to reconsider the absurdity of
Er, they might reconsider their old policies once they see the needless damage caused by Juice’s situation.
I tend to agree that, whatever laws still on the books with SAMCRO, Juice’s behaviour doesn’t ring true. Okay, so the Hell’s Angels to this day don’t have any black members, but would even they enforce club policy if a long-standing member was discovered to have an African American father?
I mean, Juice is risking his life just to get the coke sample, and risking himself and everyone at the club if they are busted for the cocaine.
This is serious irrational sh*t. And old laws on the books since the ’60s don’t quite explain how a smart guy like Juice could risk everything.
Also, does anyone think that if Tara is killed that even Piney wouldn’t connect the dots to Clay, not to mention Jax. Surely even Unser is acting pretty strangely here. Wouldn’t he just go to Jax and have Clay killed?
I’ll keep watching, but the story-line aint really holding up at the moment to well.
Sutter is doing us a disservice by not explaining why its ok to be latin but not black in the club.
I don’t understand why you, Alan or the others need to have this spelled out? In practically every post colonial society, the closer you are to Sub-Saharan Black, the worse the stigma has historically been.
Why do most Spanish language shows feature women with light brown to pale skin, but rarely the really dark ones? Even African Americans judged each other on the paper bag test & Skin bleaching is currently a billion dollar industry in India.
To me it doesn’t seem strange that a modern day MC might accept an olive skinned guy, yet not if they knew he had a “Black father”, because of the racial history in this country. Yeah, the Sons fought Nazis in Season2, but Piney was also calling the Niners “N!ggers” in Season 1. You think Piney wouldn’t blink an eye if Opie brought home a Black chick (not racially ambigous, not Mexican..BLACK)?
I still believe the real twist will end up being that Juice allowed his anxiety to make a situation worse than it would have been. The club would probably have decided to ‘look the other way’, but I like that Sutter broached the topic, and also doesn’t sugarcoat some issues about this life. The only thing left for him to do now is to turn them all into meth heads who beat their ‘old ladies’ and cheat without repercussion…
From Daniel’s post above:
“This is serious irrational sh*t. And old laws on the books since the ’60s don’t quite explain how a smart guy like Juice could risk everything.”
Perfectly sums up why the Juice storyline doesn’t work.
Love this show. Love the story telling. I’m at the point that I’m scared to watch and can’t wait for Tuesday’s nights, all at the same time. Just a couple of observations – 1. Racism cannot be explained. It is what it is, there is no rationale. Btw – A Puerto Rican is a person that comes from Puerto Rico. There are white Puerto Ricans and Black Puerto Ricans. So being Puerto Rican is OK, being Black not so much. Not our rules, their rules. Juice should have thrown himself on the Clubs mercy, but his fear is totally reasonable and believable. 2. Feeling bad for Ima, she pulled a gun in the club, aimed it at Gemma, Tara and Thomas and you think Jax went too far. Didn’t you get that Gemma gave him the order to take care of it; I don’t think she meant beat her up, she said “take care of it and make sure it doesn’t happen again”. So the outlaw had mercy. OMG I love this show.
Can’t buy that Clay would give the cartel that kind of leverage over him.
@Steve – Altamont?! Seriously? You had to go back to 1969 and what you dug up was the killing of a black man aiming a gun at a Stones concert (captured on film, no less) who was killed by a Hells Angel before he could shoot anyone? That made the biker a hero, not a racist.
I was having real trouble getting into the show this season, and this is the first time I have even read one of Alan’s reviews of an episode the entire season, which says a lot (for me). I was 4 eps behind until last night, when I finally started catching up, and the good news is that the last three or so episodes have gotten me interested again, since there seem to be a few exciting plotlines now. There are still things that are driving me absolutely insane though.
First off, everything about the Juice storyline has already been discussed, but I’ll just say that I’m one of the folks who is finding it to be complete b.s. I totally buy that the club would have a rule against allowing black members, but I do NOT buy that Juice would choose to risk his LIFE over telling the club he’s half black. What’s worse, getting kicked out of the club, or getting TORTURED and KILLED because you’re a rat???? There is no way in hell that any rational person would make the choice he is making. I also seriously doubt that the club members would be ridiculous enough to kick him out at this point anyway, regardless of the rules; they know him well enough to bend them a little (and just keep up the lie to outsiders if they have to).
The other thing that has been really driving me nuts about this show lately is that I am really growing to have very little respect for ANY of the female characters, as the seasons go on and as they continue to act like idiotic little weaklings. Even Gemma, her entire LIFE revolves around Clay, she has NOTHING else at all. No identity outside being an “old lady”. She lets him cheat on her and practically beat her up like he did a couple episodes ago, and she reacts by just whimpering and cowering like a little pu … puppy (I’ll use a kinder word here than the one I want to use). Her comment in tonight’s episode, “this is why mothers should drown baby girls,” just sums it all up so perfectly. I get why it was supposed to be funny in a slightly shocking way, and it KIND of was, because Tig’s daughter was a little beeyatch, but since I’ve already had this annoyance with the show, it just perfectly summed up my frustration with every female character on this show. I keep trying to remind myself that the type of woman who would be an “old lady” to begin with is NOT someone who would have much respect for herself. So I’m sure they’d say they’re just trying to be “realistic”, but it still grows so tiresome to watch, for me.
Anyway the ONE teeny ray of sunshine in this particular area in this week’s ep was that Tara, thank GOD … FINALLY grew a pair and made that comment to Jax, “I mean the way you guys treat women …” at least she recognized it. And I guess at least Tara has a life and identity outside the club … as does Lyla I guess, even if it is porn … at least it’s something!! :-P
“So I’m sure they’d say they’re just trying to be ‘realistic'” … Sorry, “they” = the writers.
Anyway thank god Chuck is coming back soon and we can watch a kick-ass female character again: Sarah Walker. Too bad we only get 13 more eps though. :-(
The club’s name is Sons of ANARCHY.
Juice’s plotline is stupid from the start.
@NISAN,
Yes, at least based on U.S. census results, there’s somewhat of a split between Puerto Ricans who identify as “White” and those who identify as “some other race” or “more than one race” (the split is similar for Mexican-Americans). And there indeed are Puerto Ricans who identify as “Black,” but it’s not a large percentage. The point is, regardless of phenotype, regardless of label (“White,” “Black,” “moreno,” “trigueno,” etc.), most Puerto Ricans have Spanish, Taino, and West African ancestors. Sheriff Roosevelt talked of Juice’s “Black” father being in the “closet.” Well, related, there’s a common PR expression: “y tu abuela donde esta”?
If anyone’s interested, regarding the classification/treatment of Mexican-Americans, and to some extent the positioning of Latinos overall in the U.S. racial scheme of things, perhaps check out “Texas Mexicans and the Politics of Whiteness” by Ariela J. Gross.
If most Puerto Ricans are of Spanish, Taino and West African Blood (and I agree that they are), then Juice already knows that he has black blood and was not surprised by this “so called” revelation. If I remember correctly, when Roosevelt bought it to his attention he did not seem surprised, just scared. I’ll say it again, OMG I love this show. Keeps me on my toes (morally) and I’m really excited about watching TV again. btw – Thanks for the info, much appreciated.
It’s crazy to me how people watch a show about hardened criminals and then expect there to be a serious line of understandable logic behind how they behave. The reason these guys do what they do is because they are selfish and narcisitic at there very core. Every action is only about protecting self or at best those closest to the self. Bashing Ima’s head, the juice storyline, drug trafficking versus drug dealing/manufacture…none of it will make sense to the average viewer of this show because, hopefully, the average viewer is not a hardened criminal. It’s like trying to ask a man what it’s like to be a woman & vice-versa. You can try to put yourself in the other persons shoes but truth is you’ll never really understand. These guys are mean and evil and that’s why we like them. We can’t have our cake and eat it too if we want them vicious and violent then we must allow them to be that across the board. It’s when they “go to far” that we hate to love them the most.
Last thing…as to the racist story line…. Go back to season 1 episode one and you will see that there is NOT ONE episode where someone in the club does not make a racist comment. I for one am glad Kurt is not spending time explaining the origin/nature of Juice’s fear. It makes me feel respected as a fan. As if he is assuming I’m smart enough to understand the REAL CULTURE of outlaw MC’s. Which, of course, I am because I do my own homework behind the scenes. :)
Peace
That said…sit back and relax and enjoy the show. Suspend your imagination and stop asking yourself what you would do if…because you would have to be a different person than you are right now to truly answer that question.
My problem with the Juice story line isn’t a racial one. I can totally get that they are old school racists (even though it saddens me that Chibs might be one but compared to the stuff the others have done, it seems pretty mild in comparision).
My problem with it is the logistics. MC’s do very thorough background checks on all potential members, not to mention that their applications are pages thick (thank you, Nat Geo docs) so I’m wondering why they didn’t catch it much sooner. If Linc can find out about Juice’s dad so easily, I’m sure the guy who does said background checks would have spotted it too if he did a little digging. Juice would have never been patched in to begin with if they still followed that rule to begin with (but then again, neither would Chibs for being married to Fiona).
Maybe I’m just looking too much into it but Sutter can’t have it both ways. You can’t ask your audience to suspend their beliefs while being realistic.
Of course, all of this was before Juice shot Miles. Now racism has taken a back step. If they were to find out that Juice killed and framed him, he would be dead over that since that is considered the greater crime and since Chibs either knows or is on to him, it could happen.
Hi. I’d like to check in with the most inconsequential critique possible, which is that I don’t see how the very focused “Blood on the Tracks” could possibly be described as “sprawling.”
Thank you.
I’m a late comer to Sons and am currently binging to catch up, so perhaps no one monitors this thread anymore. But, the episode of “With and X” that I watched, via Amazon Instant, had an ending montage song that was definitely NOT You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go. Nor was it by Bob Dylan. Did it get switched out for some reason after airing?