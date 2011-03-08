‘Southland’ – ‘Graduation Day’: Partners and other strangers

As I’ve written in the past, I’m not a huge “Soutland” fan, enjoying certain aspects (Cooper and Sherman, the stories that are just about the culture of the LAPD) while finding others (the cases the detectives work) a chore. (Plot is definitely the show’s weakness, and the detective half of the show is, by design, more plot-driven than what the uniforms are doing.) But I enjoy it enough that I keep watching the random episodes TNT sends me, including tonight’s season 3 finale, and I have a few thoughts on it coming up just as soon as I answer my partner’s phone…
Variety published a story last week suggesting that TNT is likely to order a 4th season, so “Graduation Day” shouldn’t have to serve as a series finale. Still, the hour hedged its bets. Sherman finishes his training period, and (in a very good scene for Ben McKenzie) finally gets Cooper to admit he has a problem and seek help about both his back and his painkiller addiction. Sammy gets closure with Nate’s killer, sees his ex give birth (to a baby he gets to name after Nate) and decides it would be healthier to get out of the gang unit for a while. (And in the law of economy of characters, he and Sherman wind up partnering up for now.) And while Lydia and Ochoa don’t completely settle the matter of one partner sleeping with the other’s son, they at least seem on the road to working things out. Even Chickie returns for a happy ending, with the chance to transfer out of this division and the hell away from Dewey (who’s still sober but also still empathizing a bit too much with other addicts he meets).
And because the hour was mostly focused on these partnerships, and the way the characters relate to each other, I found “Graduation Day” to be one of this season’s strongest episodes. If/when the show comes back for a 4th season, I’ll be curious to see how Sammy and Ben work as partners, for instance; as badly as Cooper sometimes thought of his young boot, he also recognized Ben’s skills and grudgingly developed respect for him. Is Ben starting from scratch now? And if Ochoa can’t deal, will Lydia also be breaking in a new partner soon?
Mainly, I’m curious how fans of the show felt about this season, the first one produced specifically for TNT. When I wrote about the episode where Nate died, some of you complained that the show had changed too much due to the reduced budget. Now that we’re all the way through the season, are you still frustrated? Happy that it’s still around? And what tweaks, if any, would you like to see assuming season 4 happens?
One thing I’d like to see: how Lydia, the archetypal Cop Who Cares Too Darn Much, deals with getting a rep as the sort of gunslinger she never wanted to be. Between the shootout at the end of season 1 and the incident with the spree shooter last week, I imagine she would have quite the legend building around her, and it would be something she would have less than no use for.
I have watched this show since it’s premiere on NBC, and I have become a devoted fan. The acting is phenomenal and the story lines are captivating. I will definitely continue watching and I really hope TNT renews this show for a full season, not just 10 episodes.
Being cable, a full season would only be like 13 episodes so we’d still get more but not too many
I’d be thrilled to get the 13 instead of 10.
I thought the last two episodes of the season (which I watched back-to-back tonight) were probably the best of the series so far, and I’m really happy to hear that the show is probably coming back. I think the Nate & Ben partnership will be interesting, and I really want to follow Cooper’s recovery. Also, after really disliking her to start, Ochoa really grew on me throughout the season, so I hope she and Lydia keep working together as the only pair of detectives featured on the show.
I agree with all of this. I do wonder, though, whether Cooper would be back for a fourth season. It seems to me they are likely shifting the focus now to two pairings – Sammy (who I have unexpectedly found myself liking a lot more since Nate’s death) and Ben and Lydia and whomever she is paired with (and I hope it is Ochoa who grew on me too). I think this probably better fits with the cable budget, though, if I am right, I do hope they will check in with the characters we know from the first few seasons as guest stars (which will have the added bonus of avoiding the issue mentioned re: Chicago Code and seeing the same two uniforms at every crime scene).
Some of the middle episodes of this season weren’t the strongest the show has ever had, but the last two were great, and even the weaker episodes were better than 99% of everything else on television. I really hope TNT renews it–and the more episodes, the better!
I’ve also watched this show from the beginning. The first few episodes of this season had me really worried, but half way through it really started clicking. The last few episodes were phenomenal. I really hope we get another season…
I also want to say I absolutely love the way this show is filmed!
This show is better than most of what is called quality programming out there. I have watched this show since its premiered and I have noticed the budget cuts have affected the plot and caused the cut in casting but I am looking forward to many more seasons of this quality show. I am looking forward to Lydia finding some happiness outside of work and Ben coming into his own as a beat cop.
whoops. I’m curious if the show will now just be one pair of patrolman (Sammy and Ben), and one pair of detectives (Lydia and whoever it may be). With Chickie gone and no regulars left in the gang unit, it seems like that’s all the show is gonna be now. Which is fine, I think I actually prefer it that way, but that’s a alot of characters missing from the original NBC version of this show..
I’m just grateful the show is still on. It has a lot of flaws, but it also can be great and I think the good outweighs the bad. This show made me like Shawn Hatosy which I thought was impossible.
I am a huge fan of Ben McKenzie and was hoping he would have a big career after The O.C ended. Disappointed that never happened, but am glad to have him on my TV.
I hope the show comes back for another season as I have said too many goodbye’s to other great shows already this year.
i have been watching since the first episode. despite all the changes, it is still one of the best shows on TV and one of the best cop dramas ever produced.
i have watched this show since it began. it is by far the best drama on TV and one of the best cop shows ever produced, despite all it’s changes. where are the Emmy nominations for this cast & the show, they are long overdue.
I’m hoping in the fourth season it’s a return to previous season form. I enjoyed multiple story arc in previous seasons. Hopefully next season other characters like Chickie, Dewey, and salinger will get more focus and story arc potential.
I am glad the show found new life on TNT, and while it’s not as good as say Justified, I still have to watch every week. I am glad their is a fourth season on the way, and I think pairing Sammy with Ben will be a good partnership. That said, I think they will either have to lose someone, or add another partner for Cooper. I think they laid plans for that by having Dewey’s partner (who I really like) moving on to greener pastures. I would hate to see her go though. This was a good season, and didn’t suffer too badly from the budget reduction. If I had a gripe, it would be the guy who plays Josie’s son and Lydia’s love interest. He seems creepy, and not someone sho could win Lydia over. Bad casting, or bad acting, I really don’t know which. Maybe he is meant to be creepy so he can become “crazy stalker ex” next season? Who knows.
After reading all the other comments, I have to wonder if the people saying this is “the best cop show ever produced” have ever watched another cop show. NYPD Blue? Hill Street Blues? The Shield? Homicide? High Incident (which I loved, and which got cancelled too soon)? This is a good show, but far from the best cops shows ever IMHO (actually having been a cop).
I totally agree with you @Kansasdan, and would add Boomtown to your list…
It would be interesting for Alan (and us commenters) to tackle a list of the best cop shows…
I think the show has improved under the constraints of cable production. Unlike you Alan, I don’t find the integration of the detective world and the uniform world storylines to be problematic and find myself interested in both.
What I did find problematic and what I find to be an improvement is that they’ve stripped down the on-camera exploration of the family lives. The well-worn “wife/family hate my job but I/we need it” rock and a hard place becomes boring very quickly and is made worse by the nature of a large canvas. Not only does the conflict become repetitive, but with almost no exposure to the family characters, the conflict is with people I have no reason to care about. The families just become a drain. I found it impossible to care about Sal’s affairs, unhappy wife or rebellious daughter. The same held true for Tom Everett Scott (can’t even remember the character’s name) and his unhappy wife and I’m glad to be shed of the distraction. I liked Nate and found his happy family a nice change, but I think his death served a genuine purpose and was a good expenditure. Sammy’s messed up home life has been trimmed to its essentials and woven in tighter to the whole with his involvement with Nate’s family while his road to fatherhood with Tammy and Victor brings some interesting punctuation to things without having to draw in all the details.
In general I think things have been trimmed in a way that allows the personal to be understood but it doesn’t weigh down the workings. I thought the way the show handled Cooper’s situation with his father was brilliant. It didn’t need a ton of back story. The isolation and grimness of the parole hearing juxtaposed against his control/addiction issues fleshed out and filled in Cooper’s world for us and did it elegantly. The same holds true for Sherman’s story. That devastating revelation from his mother about the real nature of her assault made so much about him click and set him even further adrift from his moral and emotional moorings.
So to answer your basic question Alan, I think the “economizing” has been an improvement. This “Southland” seems more focused and punchier to me and I hope it comes back for another season.
I really believe that Southland is the best series on TV right now, I put it up with Friday Night Lights as an example of an excellent hourly drama. I really hope its renewed and allowed to have a full season next year.
Southland has only improved on TNT, in my opinion. There’s very little TV over the course of my lifetime that I’d call ‘must see’. Southland is the best thing on television right now, some of the best ever.
I really liked the show from the beginning. Despite that, I understand your critics and why you dislike some aspects of it.
Season 3 is probably the best one because of its consistency. They divided the show into 3 plots: Ben and Cooper, Lydia and Ochoa (focusing more on Lydia) and Sammy and Nate (focusing more on Sam). Chickie and her partner appear sometimes.
I believe this is a good plan and has proved itself effective. The storytelling isn’t as disperse as it used to be.
You say the show is weak on plot. Sometimes it was. Not anymore. The show is giving way more emphasis to character in the detective stories and, because of that, they have grown on me.
Alan, I think you’ve consistently been too hard on this show. During the past couple months with the AMC shows and A-team HBO shows off air it has been #1 on my weekly viewing schedule.
I think the characters are rich and the sense of place is excellent (I know you’ve commented on this in other shows like How to Make It in America). The episode where Nate is killed was extremely moving for me and caused some Blackhawk Down flashbacks. Things dragged a bit after that and the Sammy storylines could have been more inventive. For instance, I would have been much more impressed if the story took a dark, Breaking Bad-like turn in the desert.
Even with that said it recovered nicely towards the end with these last two episodes. It still feels like there is a lot more to explore from a character perspective and I will be looking forward to next season.
to me the show is encapsulated by @cudlitz’s clenched jaw statement, “i’m a cop.”
i’ve been watching since SouthLAnd was on NBC and while i get the shift of tone / budget arguments, i think at its heart the show has remained true to itself — and has remained on of the highlights of my recent TV-watching.
tweaks, i’d like to have more new people — was surprised how much i got to like Ochoa as a character. i think there’s room for the new and the current characters. i think the storyline for Lydia with Ochoa’s son is sort of a dog — i’m not loving it and it seemed way too fast and just out of character for someone so tough who has been through the wringer with relationships.
and the thing with Sammy going back to a uniform beat wasn’t handled that gracefully either — i thought you were going to rag on the way too pat death + life wrapping up of this episode. i’m a big hatosy fan, have been forever, but i think he needs to have more to do. not the extremes but just more nuts and bolts of the character.
i think the networks don’t really get how to nurture and maintain shows anymore. they’ve burned their audiences and made it so we don’t trust that they will let us dig into the show without it getting cancelled. i’m happy with TNT for SouthLAnd. it seems like a good fit.
I love Southland. I’ve watched since the start of the show, and I’ve noticed the difference of it being on NBC and TNT. Since the move to TNT a few of the characters have been put on the back burner or written off and I think that’s a good thing.
My wish is that Cooper’s love life won’t be treated with subtley anymore, we can watch without our eyes not covered. I’m glad to be rid of Sal’s family problems. But I’m wary of the show concentrating on Sammy too much — his life is soap operish already with the wife and her boyfriend now all co-parenting Nathaniel.
Yeah, the sooner Sammy’s wife and her new baby and beau move far, far away, the better.
Realism isnâ€™t usually something Iâ€™d always site as a reason I love a show but in Southland itâ€™s the little details towards about how police handle little things as everyday as a car stop and the commitment of the cast and crew to getting it right that goes a long way to making me like it as much as I do. More than an any other cop show Iâ€™ve seen this one feels real and when looked at next to something like the Chicago Code Iâ€™ve been surprised by how much that has mattered.
Another thing thatâ€™s made me enjoy it so much has been the quality of the acting. Cudlitz and Mckenzie have always had the strongest material and done brilliantly with it and this year has been no exception. Regina King has always been great at what sheâ€™s given but this season they gave her a partner who she had real chemistry with and thatâ€™s done wonders for her part of the show. The gang cops were always my least favourite part but with Nates death Shawn Hatosy had a Anna torv moment and got to bring his A-game to the party consistently as well. Now it feels like a great ensemble that is all on the same level where the previous seasons havenâ€™t.
You have been a lot more down on the plots than I think they really deserve. More than anything else I think itâ€™s been the quality of the beat cop scenes that have made the others seem worse by comparison. This season made some good steps in getting past that problem and Iâ€™m looking forward to see where they go with the new set up next year.
All in all its easily my favourite cop show.
I liked the show before this season. I really like the show now. I thought this was it’s best season by far.
I was never into the gang unit piece so I’m not upset about shifting the focus to the detective’s and the beat cops. I think the show works best that way.
From what I’ve seen the ratings were very good so I’m sure there will be another season.
The foot chase was scene was really, really, well done. Quality stuff.
I sure hope Lydia doesn’t have a new partner in season 4 if it happens. The amount of partner changes she had in season 3 was comical, and it much better for the show to have one partner for her the whole season. I think partnership with Ochoa was worked well.
That being said, having Lydia get involved with Ochoa’s son is just plain stupid.
The Cooper/Sherman pairing has worked well, and they are probably easily the best two things about the show. I could see his new partnership with Sammy being very interesting for however long it lasts.
It’s been a strong season overall, despite the shows flaws. I would like to see them drop the “x hours” earlier story telling format, or at least not use as much. It’s definitely one of the better cop shows on TV.