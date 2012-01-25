‘Southland’ – ‘Underwater’: The naked and the wet

A quick review of last night’s “Southland” coming up just as soon as I shoot an old lady with a bean bag…
“Underwater” was the flavor of “Southland” I enjoy best: no big story, just a series of anecdotes about the crazy things the cops see and do over the course of one messed-up day. I particularly liked the vignette in the middle where Sherman lost his cool on the woman who was hiding their fugitive suspect, followed by the four uniform cops(*) looking back on their reasons for joining the force compared to their attitude today. Ben’s changed an awful lot from the eager, idealistic boot who was riding with Cooper at the start of the series, but it’s been a believable and interesting transition.
(*) Though budget cuts forced the show to ditch all but four regular castmembers, John Wells and company have done a good job of building up a good roster of recurring guest stars like Bokeem Woodbine, Lucy Liu and now Carl Lumbly as the hardass new captain. The show could feel underpopulated given the changes, but it really doesn’t. And because all these people are guest stars, the writers don’t feel obligated to service them with stories the way they did with Sal and Nate and some of the others. They’re there to help illustrate things about the four regulars, keeping the focus much tighter.
And one area where the show has never faltered in any incarnation is in depicting action. Even in a largely anecdotal episode about naked joggers, gleeful widowers and senile grandmothers(**), the show easily shifted into gear for Cooper and Tang to wrestle with that giant (each dealing with their own demons about physical confrontations), or the other uniform cops to scramble when Grambo started taking shots at them, or Lydia to wrestle their suspect into the pool. There’s a great kinetic energy to the way the show does action that fits very seamlessly with the quieter moments where the cops are bantering in their cars, and that doesn’t look (to this civilian eye) like it’s Hollywood gloss on how the job works.
(**) Not only was it a “227” reunion between Regina King and Marla Gibbs, but Gibbs kept thinking that Lydia’s name was Brenda, which was King’s “227” character. Meta-humor: not just for sitcoms!
What did everybody else think?
Good stuff. The budget cuts have constrained Wells’ tendency to try and tell way too many stories about way too many characters.
who is the woman in the picture?
Maya Gilbert
“Not only was it a “227” reunion between Regina King and Marla Gibbs, but Gibbs kept thinking that Lydia’s name was Brenda, which was King’s “227” character. Meta-humor: not just for sitcoms!”
—
That was hilarious. It cracked me up quite a bit.
one of the best episodes of the series, in my view. I really like how Lydia has toughened up this season. She was too much of a bleeding heart last season, to the point where I thought it affected her plausibility as a homicide detective. Southland followed by Justified makes for a great tuesday night, and I think Southland is the better of the two.
Agreed it was all very interesting, but wasn’t it a little odd that there was not a mention of the shootout at the end of last week’s episode? I would have at least expected that Ben and Sammy would discuss their visits to the shrink or something. Made me wonder if they weren’t being shown out of order or something.
Ben does take a long look around the wreckage of the lobby area and the poster erected to celebrate the gunfight.
But surely some of the officers died, right? I didn’t even see black bands on the badges – or did I miss them?
I agree that there was not enough about the aftermath of the station-house shooting. I was wondering if the new captain was there because the old one died in the shootout, and also wondered how Lou Diamond Phillip’s character was doing. In general, this show does little to no transition between story arcs, and that’s fine to some degree, but the shooting deserved more.
GRAMBO aint no joke!!!
Alan, is Arija Bareikis no longer a cast member this season? I missed chunks of last season, was she written out?
Dewey mentioned something about her being with Metro now, whatever that might be.
She’s on the SWAT team, basically, which she was looking into late last year.
Again, they had to ditch everyone but McKenzie, King, Cudlitz and Hatosy to make the reduced TNT budget work, but Bareikis and the other NBC castmembers all guest starred in at least a couple of episodes last season for continuity’s sake. I wouldn’t be surprised if Chickie turns up again at some point, but the tighter focus is working better for the show, IMO.
Understood, but she’s the only one I really miss. I’ll never forget her in the last episode of Season Two, chasing down the molester/cop and straightening him out: “I’m the cop! I’m the cop!
Alan, really glad to see you reviewing this show. I know it’s not “Breaking Bad,” but there’s something vital and real about the pace and the world constructed by this show. Reminds me of all the reasons I moved out of LA. Specific note: I think Lucy Liu is doing a great job, reveals an aspect of that actress I never knew existed, sort of like Claire Daines on Homeland. And I agree that Tuesday night is, at least for now, the night for drama, with Southland and Justified viewable back to back.
Alan, thanks for reviewing this underrated and fantastic show for another week. I was worried that you were not going to cover it, so I am very glad that you did.
“We kick ass til we smell ****”
Add me to the list of people glad you’re putting some more focus on this show Allen. It’s a unique take on a modern cop show and at its best becomes one of my favourite shows.
This episode wasn’t Southland at its best. The stuff with Ben starting to lose it was well done but felt like a big leap from the guy we’ve seen for three seasons (or even from last week) and they usually do character development much better than that. On top of which Lydia usually helps the detective material rise to the level of the rest of the show but I just wasn’t feeling it this week. Could be the new Partner they’ve stuck her with. He’s nowhere near as interesting and has nothing like the chemistry with her as the one from the last series. Those flaws aside though it was still a good Ep Lucy Liu’s an increasingly pleasant surprise for the series and Coop remains the highlight of the show though Sammy’s been giving him a run for his money for a while now.
Oh and sorry about the name. Knowing too many Allen’s apparently trumps seeing the right spelling at the top of the page.
Who’s the guy that gets tackled into the pool???
Glenn Plummer.
Wasn’t he in The Corner?
Yes he was. He’s been in a massive number of things I remember from when I was a teenager in the early to mid 90’s (Menace II Society, Colors, A Fresh Prince episode for sure, etc.). I always wished he worked more but his IMDB shows he works a lot.
I love this show. My DVR’s busy on Tuesday nights w/this and Justified, but it makes catching up fun. Great, great show.
I really enjoyed the comedy in this episode. The vehicular manslaughter was so gross and graphic, but the reactions from Lydia and the officers as well as the widow were priceless. Also, great nicknames: “Grambo” and Wu-Tang. I also liked the running joke about filling out a McDonald’s application every time an officer messed up.
The only thing that didn’t make sense is it didn’t seem connected to last week’s episode for some of the characters. What about the shootout? Pretty big event to not even mention. Also, last week Ben was all about doing the right thing (keeping the crime scene clean, treating suspects with dignity) in contrast to Lou Diamond Phillips’ character and then in Underwater he went ballistic. Granted, he had a close call with a baseball bat, but still continuity is iffy.
I’ve loved Southland even before they inserted “nice cop” shots into the awesome credit package.BUT STOP WITH THE LAME VOICE-OVER OPENING!!! John Wells – can you imagine The Shield or H:LOTS opening with shit like that? “Sometimes when you’re underwater, it’s best to (insert stupid water reference I’ve repressed). ” And then sure enough, we actually are underwater!
Even when they don’t immediately spell out each word of prescient pre-narrative corn, it’s just AWFUL. I thought it would be gone by now.
Please Alan. You have the power! Make it stop!
Yet another GREAT episode with great insight into the way anything can happen during a long day on the street. I love the dark humor too, which is spot on. The line “my sister would give her left arm for that handbag” followed by “someone already did!” ha ha ha ha, perfect note, perfect example of gallows street humor.
Again, SO glad that TNT has kept this show alive.
I really like this show. I’m always happy when C. Thomas Howell’s character Dewey comes on the screen. I think he really adds flavor to the scenes he’s in. Everyone knows a Dewey: a loud-mouth person that may be generally offensive, but is good at their job and always has your back. The transformation of Ben’s character is also refreshing. It would’ve been easy to keep him a nice guy, but after seeing what cops see everyday, it was a good move to make him cocky and jaded. I also like detective’s Adams new partner (don’t know his name). They finally found an actor that has good chemistry with King without making it a huge storyline (unlike last season with the Latina detective).