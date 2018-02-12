Thoughts on the Star Trek: Discovery season finale, and season one as a whole, coming up just as soon as I eat a space whale…
A few weeks ago, I tried to hum the Discovery theme and realized the only parts that stuck with me were the ones that quoted the original Alexander Courage theme to the ’60s show. And while watching “Will You Take My Hand?,” by far the most excited I got was when the scanner started spelling out the distressed Starfleet ship’s classification number as N-C-C-1-7, because I knew it meant that the Enterprise, and Christopher Pike, were surely soon to follow.
To a degree, every new Star Trek series suffers in the early days from memories of the previous ones. The Dr. McCoy cameo in the Next Generation pilot was one of the few highlights of that show’s mostly terrible first season. Chief O’Brien was the character I enjoyed watching most in Deep Space Nine‘s first year because I already knew him from TNG. When Voyager was foundering creatively, they added a heroic version of modern Trek‘s most popular villains (and put her in a sexy catsuit, just to play things safe). So the fact that the echoes of and allusions to vintage Kirk and Spock adventures sticks out more than anything else Discovery has done isn’t an indictment of the latest series. But the show, like that theme song, needs to start creating more reasons to care even when it’s not evoking memories of 1966.
Discovery didn’t turn out to be the Trek anthology series Bryan Fuller wanted(*), but “Will You Take My Hand?” felt at times like it was, as it cleared the decks of the Federation war with the Klingons, wrote out a few more characters, restored Michael’s old rank (though she’ll remain subordinate to Saru and take his old job as science officer) and started the ship and its remaining crew off on a whole new adventure involving Pike, that ship we know so well, and perhaps even (based on the reactions of Michael and Sarek at hearing what ship it was, and knowing that he served under Pike) Spock himself. (Our Dan Seitz wrote more about Pike – including some casting suggestions – right here.)
(*) With Fuller having now quit both American Gods and Amazing Stories in the time since he parted ways with Discovery, it’s fair to suggest the blame shouldn’t lie solely with the people on the other side of the disagreements he keeps having.
I’m glad to be done with the Klingons for a good long time, and can only hope that the post-hiatus’s emphasis on the Mirror Mirror universe was a sign that the creative team realized how badly all the Klingon material was working. The wrap-up to the war, and L’Rell’s ability to get the other houses to listen to her, felt very rushed and technobabble-y (one well-placed bomb by itself somehow swung the entire balance of power of an interstellar war?), but it’s an ending, and that’s frankly all that matters. Like Worf when he was asked about the human-looking Klingons in “Trials and Tribble-ations,” I would rather never again speak of this era of the Empire. Like many of the series’ other attempts to be a more “adult” version of Star Trek — the occasional curse words, the finale’s glimpse of an alien urinating with multiple streams, Mirror Georgiou having a three-way at an Orion brothel(*) while wearing a leather corset — the revamp of the Klingons felt superficially adult (naughty words and images, but not more mature storytelling), while also distracting from the parts of the show that were working (Michael’s interaction with the crew, developing the spore drive, the occasional standalone adventure).
(*) Hey, it’s Clint Howard appearing on his fourth different Trek series as the Orion guy getting his smoke on with Tilly! Howard still has a ways to go to catch up with the late Majel Barrett-Roddenberry, but it’s cool to have him still affiliated with the franchise over 50 years after he was a little kid in “The Corbomite Maneuver.”
The finale’s most effective moment, prior to Enterprise’s arrival and that old fanfare playing yet again (before the end titles featured the full Courage closing credits theme), went back full circle to the premiere: Michael Burnham again mutinying against Philippa Georgiou, only a different Georgiou, and now with the full support of her fellow crew. Never mind that many of the redshirts didn’t previously know this wasn’t our universe’s Georgiou — hopefully, like Tilly in an amusing earlier moment, they were able to figure it out quickly after the ship’s extended stay on the other side — the moment worked because it felt like Discovery, right along with Michael, was standing up for what Starfleet, the Federation, and Star Trek itself should be. War arcs and moral ambiguity can work spectacularly in this franchise (the later seasons of DS9 say hi), but they have a higher degree of difficulty, and one to which Discovery mostly felt unsuited. If it’s now to be a show emphasizing its ship’s name, so much the better.
The show’s not starting over entirely from scratch, but it feels pretty close. With Lorca dead, Georgiou in the wind, the Ash/Voq hybrid wandering the galaxy trying to create harmony between his two peoples, and Dr. Culber still embarrassingly fridged (other than his one-episode reprieve in the spore drive afterlife), we’re down to only Michael, Saru, Tilly, and Stamets among crew members who’ve been given any real characterization, and a new captain is apparently waiting for the ship on Vulcan. (I’d frankly just give Saru the job permanently, given that he’s both one of the show’s strongest characters and someone who feels wholly different from every past series captain, but this gives the show the opportunity to stunt cast again like with Jason Isaacs, maybe setting up a new high-profile captain each season?) It’s not an entirely clean slate, but close enough. The post-hiatus episodes were stronger and more consistent than what came before, in part because the Klingons were downplayed — even the finale’s time on the Klingon homeworld was largely spent hanging with people from Orion — but a new direction seems more promising at this point.
Can Discovery begin to come into its own, even as it’s introducing the most famous starship in franchise history? Or is it doomed to be a just good enough approximation of what’s come before, that’s inevitably most exciting when it directly intersects with the series’ past? Like I said when the show returned from hiatus, pretty much every Trek debut season was rough, and this was better than several of its respective predecessors. I just don’t know exactly what Discovery is yet, or if the creative team itself fully has it figured out. But I’m Trekkie enough to stick around for the continuing adventures of these characters, to see the show struggle to keep integrating itself with old continuity (the spore drive and the amount of damage done in the war to the Federation both seem in wild conflict with the original series), and, yes, for the occasional new versions of old favorites. But I’d like it to become more.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@uproxx.com. He discusses television weekly on the TV Avalanche podcast. His new book, Breaking Bad 101, is on sale now.
Nothing that happened in this episode made any sense at all, either on its own merits or as part of the larger Star Trek continuity.
I mean, the Klingons, from TOS on forward, were always kind of silly. But they were fun, entertaining and interesting silly. The Disco Klingons are just dumb…dumb and boring and maybe a little bit disturbing.
As for the rest of it, it was really, aggressively stupid. The previous two or three episodes, while problematic as how they could possibly fit into the ST canon, were entertaining and fun in their own right. This episode was pure, unrefined nonsense.
This season struggled to find coherency, and this finale only exacerbated this fatal flaw. The Klingdon War story arc, presumably the main plot of the show, was wrapped up in such a ridiculous, convoluted way they may as well have added a shark tank and a motorcycle. The Enterprise cop-out at the end was pure pop-cultural crap. Trek fans don’t want the Enterprise. We want engaging sci-fi stories. I would give anything to have Charlie Booker take over for Season 2. Alas, we’ll likely get more of the same: visually stunning, sometimes engaging, horribly clunky, and overall a disappointment.
I could not have had a more different view of this series’ first season. I’ve thought this series was fantastic from day one. I don’t get your view on the Klingon material at all. And the repeated complaint of “I don’t know what Discovery is” is completely baffling to me. And sure I liked the N-C-C-1-7 call letters part, but it certainly wasn’t the most exciting part of the episode for me. And I know, different strokes and all, but it was just such a bummer to read these Discovery reviews this season. I might just have to skip them next year.
i quite enjoyed it, but i think it suffered from a severe lack of fun. aside from learning about saru’s race and the brightness of stamets/culber (for about 1.5 episodes) or tilly there was entirely too much brooding and EMOTION for it to feel like proper Trek.
That being said, there were some of those drama moments that were so well acted that I didn’t even mind the ham-fisted writing or relentlessness of tone (michael, ash, and lorca before he went all evil were great, and michelle yeoh is GD amazing in everything).
Saru alone makes me want to watch this show. I’m actually relieved by your observation that all we have left in “main” characters is Saru, Tilly, Stamets, and Michael. Michael is too dour to make this series any fun, but I actually have come to really enjoy any scene dominated by Saru or Tilly or Stamets. Saru fills that nice “alien with a weird personality quirk” quota every Star Trek crew needs to have, and Tilly acts nicely as an audience stand-in (wouldn’t we all be as giddy as her to be on a fucking starship?!). I think Stamets has some of the best character development I’ve ever seen in a Star Wars show, and I’m legitimately compelled to see what a man with his perspective can bring to the crew.
Star Trek show, not Star Wars.
Is there an alternate universe version of this show? Because I thought the whole freaking season was amazing. It stayed true to the heart of what Star Trek is and took some really clever turns. Did they rush some plot lines? Oh hells yeah, but after watching seasons of a depressing slog like the walking dead where literally nothing would happen for half a season, it was a breath of fresh air.
Most Star Trek series function as stand alone episodes loosely connected by lore (or Lore) but Discovery went bold and tried to actually give some progression. They should be saluted for that.
I can’t wait for Season 2.
I found it amazing. Yes there were some problems, propably due to the course correction they had to make after Fuller left and after realising that the Klingons don’t work at all, but overall I had a great time. Propably my favorite sci-fi series since BSG ended.
“it’s fair to suggest the blame shouldn’t lie solely with the people on the other side of the disagreements he keeps having.”
No it’s not! It’s proof of the man’s integrity, I hope. And that he’s driving closer to that Hannibal continuation. All he has now besides it is that Anne Rice series