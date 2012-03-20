Starz renews ‘Magic City’ before it debuts

HBO the last few years has developed a pattern where it renews most of its series within two days of their premiere. Chris Albrecht, who used to run HBO, is trying to do his old home one better from his new position as CEO of Starz, renewing shows before they’ve even debuted.
Albrecht did it back in the fall with Kelsey Grammer in “Boss,” and how he’s done it with “Magic City,” which won’t even debut until April 6 but already has an order for a 10-episode second season.
“Magic City” was created by screenwriter Mitch Glazer and is set in and around a Miami resort hotel in the late ’50s. Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays the hotel’s owner, struggling to keep the place open under pressure from unions, changing times, and his wiseguy business partner (Danny Huston). Olga Kurylenko (the Bond girl from “Quantum of Solace”) plays his trophy wife.
“‘Magic City” is a beautifully written, superbly acted, and visually stunning series, and we feel the quality of the work accomplished deserves a second season,” Albrecht said in a statement. “It has already been sold in more than 70 territories worldwide, and represents the kind of premium entertainment the Starz brand is seeking to create.”
The similar gamble on “Boss” didn’t seem to work out too well, as the show’s ratings were well below the bar that Starz’s signature series “Spartacus” has set on Friday nights. Back at the TV critics January press tour, Albrecht was asked whether he had any regrets about renewing before seeing any kind of ratings data. He noted that as a pay cable network, they don’t have any advertisers to please, so their decisions are made for other reasons.
“I think I would absolutely make the same decision again,” he said, noting that Starz doesn’t produce pilot episodes the way the other channels do, so he almost views first seasons as an extended pilot process. “The way I”m looking at the shows is if we look at the material and we say, ‘You know what? This is what we set out to do. This is good, and the team is in place to continue to make it good and, hopefully, better,’ then we”re going to support that show into a second season. Because I think that, given the serialized nature of television, given the way that the different windows play, I think it”s the right thing for STARZ to do. And it”s very easy to bail and pull the plug, but that”s, I don”t think, the way that we want to establish ourselves.”
Have you screened it yet? It looks like it could be fun. Also, a friend works on the show, so I’m glad she’ll get continued work on a second season!
It would be a nice experiment to see a network do the same for a show it feels strongly about. Unlikely, as Albrecht says, as networks DO have to worry about ratings. It’s a bit of a catch 22. If they set out from the start and say “we aren’t cancelling this just as you get attached, we’ll definitely be back for a season 2”, maybe they’d get higher viewing figures. Maybe they wouldn’t. Worth a try.
Hopefully they’ll only do this for series they genuinely think are good and not just give an automatic renewal to anything and everything. Boss, for all it’s flaws, was a show that I enjoyed. It might not compete with the best that HBO and the likes have to offer, but Starz is clearly trying to join those ranks, and I respect that. I hope this ends up being good, will look forward to your review.
Isn’t Cincinnati the Magic City? Or is that the Queen City? I think Baltimore is Charm City, I know Seattle is the Emerald City, but for some reason I can’t get my brain to connect “Miami” and “Magic City.”
I thought Atlanta was Magic City. At least that’s what I remember from a Katt Williams special he did from there. Vaguely.
And god am I tired of things masquerading as Mad Men. This one even has an eerily similar one-sheet, photographed exactly the same way. Ask whatever shitty network ran Pan Am and NBC’s The playboy club: you come for the time period piece, you stay for the awesome story and characters. Not because it’s nostalgic.
Magic City seems pretty reductive to me, but I can’t decide if I think it is a Mad Men clone or a Boardwalk Empire clone. It seems like something I’ll check out, but I have no passion about it.
Curious if you’ve seen any episodes of this show Alan and, if so, what you thought.
While the premise doesn’t capture my interest that much, I’ll definitely watch this. However, it has to be really well made to keep me around for the whole first (and second) season! Let’s hope it’s as much of a home run as Albrecht thinks it is.
Now if only he could have used that reasoning on Party Down….
Well Party Down just lost all their actors…
I would be infinitely more excited if this were a show about 1950s up and coming stage magicians. I assume the 50s were the golden age of stage magic, because the 50s appear to be the golden age of everything ever.
All I know is their is no way this is going to be better then Spartacus. With Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad and Mad Men off air for now Spartacus is the best drama on TV. I’ll give this a shot since Starz has given us great shows like Spartacus and Party Down.
Justified.