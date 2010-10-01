Stephen J. Cannell, 1941-2010: Master TV drama craftsman

I crossed paths professionally with Stephen J. Cannell exactly once. I was at the start of my career writing about television. He was coming to the end of his career writing for it. It was the summer of 1996, and I was doing a story about how the creation of UPN and the WB was killing the market for first-run syndicated dramas. Cannell was one of the most successful and influential producers of the 1970s and ’80s, but his most notable recent success had been in syndication with Lorenzo Lamas and “Renegade,” and he had a new syndie drama called “Two.” It failed – it was, in fact, the last new series he would produce before spending most of his remaining years writing novels (and occasionally dusting off an old TV property like “The Rockford Files” for a reunion movie) – but back then he was just looking to promote it, and was willing to get on the phone with some kid from a paper in Jersey who clearly didn’t know how to conduct an interview.
Again, I was only a few weeks into the job, and a few weeks out of college. I didn’t know what I was doing. But talking to Cannell only made me more flummoxed. How could I talk to the guy without telling him that I spent every school recess period in the third grade acting out scenes from “The A-Team” with my friends? (As the biggest, I was always B.A.) How could I run through the necessary questions for my trend story without telling him that I still owned my 45 record of the “Greatest American Hero” theme by Joey Scarbury, holding onto it just in case I ever bought another record player? (It remains, to this day, my kids’ favorite lullaby.) How could I exit our conversation gracefully without telling him how, every time I used my dad’s typewriter as a kid, I was sorely tempted to yank the page out and toss it in the air, as he did in the famous video at the end of all his shows?
I managed to make it through 15 or 20 awkward minutes without doing any of that. I wrote my story, “Two” debuted and failed, Cannell shifted to the literary world, and my own TV tastes quickly evolved beyond the kind of well-executed standalone mystery and action shows for which Cannell was so famous.
But hearing the news that Cannell died today at 69 from a battle with melanoma, all those childhood memories came flooding back. Of great theme songs (“The Rockford Files” theme is even more celebrated than “Greatest American Hero”). Of buddy shows with an “and” in the title (“Tenspeed and Brown Shoe,” “Hardcastle and McCormick”). Of catchphrases I knew by heart (“I love it when a plan comes together” from “The A-Team,” or “Works for me” from “Hunter”). Of gunfights where dozens of bullets could be fired without a single person dying (“A-Team,” “Riptide”).
Mostly, though, I just thought of good, solid craftsmanship. Cannell and his proteges (notably Donald Bellisario, who would go on to create the very Cannell-esque “Magnum, PI” and “NCIS”) could do highbrow (“Wiseguy” was a great cable drama more than 10 years before such a thing existed). They could do lowbrow (“The A-Team” was never high art). And they could do middlebrow (“Rockford Files” is still considered the gold standard for TV private eye shows). And they could do them all with a focus on putting a story together so all the pieces neatly fit together, and so that all the main characters got to do the things that viewers loved about them. (Again, see catchphrases.) Even TV snobs seemed to have a soft spot for at least one Cannell show.
In all, the man had one of the longest, most prolific, influential runs of any producer, and thanks to that typewriter gag at the end of every episode, he was one of the few producers of his era whom viewers could identify by both name and sight.
More recently, he had taken up a small recurring role on “Castle,” playing himself as one of the best-selling authors in Rick Castle’s regular poker game. It was both an easy gig for a writer who never seemed to have a problem putting himself on camera (most notably, he cast himself as Dutch Dixon, the main bad guy on “Renegade”) and a wink from that show to the man whose own work helped make the model for it, and so many others.
Here’s a look at just a few of the many highlights of the Cannell ouevre, along with some appropriate video clips, in chronological order:
“The Rockford Files” (NBC, 1974-80): The superhumanly charming James Garner played ex-con-turned-shamus Jim Rockford, who lived out of a trailer on the beach in Malibu, drove a gold Pontiac Firebird, fought dirty and seemed to get punched in the face at least twice per episode. The show was as effortless as Garner; never fancy, always entertaining, with the writers (including a young David Chase) often content to just sit back and let Garner banter with co-stars Joe Santos, Stuart Margolin and Noah Beery Jr. Mike Post’s guitar and synth-driven theme song is one of the catchiest ever written (the “Hawaii Five-0” theme is the only one I’d even consider against it). There was actually a long period where this was considered not only the best private eye show ever, but the best TV drama, period. Unsurprisingly, fans of the original were horrified when NBC began talking about remaking it a year ago.
“The Greatest American Hero” (ABC, 1981-83): A high school teacher (William Katt) has an encounter with UFO aliens who give him a red superhero suit that gives him the power of flight, super strength, invulnerability, and a whole lot of other things he might be able to do if he hadn’t immediately lost the instruction manual that went with it. Like most Cannell hits, it was a buddy show (Robert Culp from “I Spy” played the FBI agent who unofficially partnered with Katt) where the action always came with a healthy dose of comedy. (The first time I watched the pilot for “Chuck,” my initial reaction was that it was a 21st century version of this show.) And again, the theme song is so great that George Costanza even used it for an answering machine message:
“The A-Team” (NBC, 1983-1987): Of all Cannell’s hits, this is the hardest to defend from an adult point of view, as the implausibility level is off the charts. (The contortions alone that were required every week to spring Howling Mad Murdock out of the mental hospital and drug the aviophobic BA Baracus so he would get on a plane must have taken more time and mental energy in the writers room than any of the larger plots.) But what boy of this period didn’t thrill to the introductory narration about the crack commando unit that was framed, escaped prison and now work as underground soldiers of fortune, closing with the line: “If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them, maybe you can hire… The A-Team”? “The A-Team” was also the show that helped create the idea that you could air a new show after the Super Bowl (in this case, the second episode) and turn it into a monster hit. The pilot itself doesn’t have Dirk Benedict, but it does have the moment that both made Mr. T into a star and sums up the Cannell action-comedy aesthetic. The A-Team is in some random Latin American country for their new mission, and inside a bar is the local tough guy. We’ve spent much of the pilot to this point building up Mr. T’s ass-kicking bonafides, so when he enters the bar, we expect him to make quick work of his opponent – only for him to be thrown back out through the swinging doors with one punch. (I’ve searched YouTube to no avail for it.) In a Cannell show, the heroes are gonna win in the end, but they’ll take their lumps doing so, always.
“Hardcastle and McCormick” (ABC, 1983-1986): This drama – with Brian Keith as a retired judge who recruits an ex-con race car driver (Daniel Hugh Kelly) to track down bad guys who escaped justice on a technicality – is actually one of the less memorable, more formulaic of the Cannell shows, but I wanted to include it as an excuse to feature the show’s two different theme songs: one by Mike Post, and then one by Joey Scarbury that was dumped when everyone realized they preferred the original. The theme song, and the opening title sequence it accompanied, was always one of the hallmarks of a Cannell show, always so well put-together that you developed affection for the show even if the 58 minutes that came after wasn’t nearly as good as the credits.
“21 Jump Street” (FOX, 1987-1991): The brand-new FOX network wanted to make a splash with its first drama series, in a way that would make clear that this was a young-skewing network (back in the days when chasing young audiences wasn’t the be-all and end-all of the business). So they got Cannell to co-create and produce a cop show with a twist: all the cops were (at least in the first season) young and baby-faced enough that each week they had to pass for teenagers and investigate crimes at local high schools. Again, the plausibility level wasn’t super-high (I never figured out how big a city would have to be to have so many high schools that the cops almost never went back to the same place), but it did what it set out to do in mixing police procedural with teen issue stories, and it was another example of Cannell’s fine eye for spotting talent, in that its original (and quickly very reluctant) star was a young Johnny Depp.
“Wiseguy” (CBS, 1987-1990): Again, a show years ahead of its time, with a very unusual format for the late ’80s. FBI man Vinnie Terranova (Ken Wahl) infiltrates different criminal organizations for extended periods, so rather than the familiar Villain of the Week approach of most crime shows (including the rest of the Cannell stable), we would get story arcs lasting 10 episodes or more, giving various actors (most notably a young, unknown Kevin Spacey as incestuous, drug-addicted gangster Mel Profitt) showy parts they could sink their teeth into for long stretches. Its artistic ambition didn’t lead to big ratings, but after years of doing nothing but silly action shows, it was a reminder that Cannell’s talents extended beyond giving the hero a flashy car and blowing things up.
I’m sure I’ve skipped over one of your favorite Cannell shows or moments, so if you’re from the same era, feel free to share your own memories in the comments.
That’s too bad. He made some great stuff, and his part on Castle was something I’d have liked to see more of.
I agree with everything you said, Mr Cannell was a (and will be for a very long time)gigantic influence on the Television landscape. Rockford Files is the gold standard. Black Sheep Squadron and the Commish were both non-typical but hugely entertaining examples of his style. my status: grievously bummed
Nice piece, Alan. If you haven’t seen it, the Lost Season 6 DVDs (and presumably series set as well) include a featurette about crafting a final season. Whatever your feelings about Lost’s swan song, they interview Cannell and other favorites of yours like Shawn Ryan.
I’d always thought of him as a cheesy producer of mindless action shows. A-Team type programs etc. However, I have a strong affection for Rockford Files. I liked Greatest American Hero quite a bit, though it was pretty light weight. Never watched Wise Guy, but I always heard good things about it. And of course, Simon and Bellisario went on to make some great stuff. It’s always sad to mark the passing of someone who’s been part of the culture like that.
I hadn’t heard anything about his passing until I read a tweet of yours. This is very sad. When I was young I used to watch Renegade and Jump Street with my parents, and as I got older I saw many more of his shows thanks to dvd. He will surely be missed, he was a creative man, who brought decades of entertainment to families all over this country. RIP Stephen….
I can still remember watching Greatest American Hero with my mom as one of the highlights of my week. (And give it some thought, and it’s clearly contributing about 20% of Chuck’s DNA- if he were still alive, Robert Culp would probably have been written in as Casey’s father.) And Wiseguy is one of my all-time favorites. I think a couple of arcs would make a great summer Rewind. While the Proffitt arc was the high water mark, I’ve always had a soft spot for the Dead Dog records arc.
Stingray was always my favorite. But the man was a part of so much great TV it all filtered in. Sad loss to the TV world. And personally I always wanted a sequel to Stingray or an explanation.
Thanks for this post, Alan. I was very saddened to hear about Mr. Cannell’s passing. His shows remind me of my childhood as well. I had the pleasure of meeting him briefly when he was publicizing one of his books and told him I had seen every episode of “21 Jump Street” (cuz I’m a dork like that). He just laughed and told me a story about how Johnny Depp was cast. I remember thinking, “What a nice man!” It’s a sad day.
This is not the way I would have chosen to have an opportunity to bring up ‘Profit’ (not Mel & Susan, but Jim) again, but he produced that too. It’s been nice seeing him pop up on ‘Castle’ lately. RIP.
I loved “Hunter” and “Wiseguy.” Yeah, “works for me” was one of my favorite catchphrases. Cannell’s shows had the best theme songs as well as intros. Theme songs, let alone good ones, seem to be missing from today’s TV.
I’d put the first season of Wiseguy up against the first season of any other show. It was that good.
I just saw a tweet about Cannell’s death, and I literally gasped when I read it. I grew up on Rockford Files and Greatest American Hero, and A-Team was also a guilty pleasure. And I loved the sadly short-lived Tenspeed and Brownshoe. He created such wonderfully rich characters — not just the main characters, but also complex, interesting recurring secondary characters like the ones you mentioned from Rockford Files and the students on Greatest American Hero. But above all, his shows were FUN while still being driven by a coherent plot that hung together well (OK, not always a plausible one — see A-Team — but always a plot with an internal logic) and characters you cared about. Such things are sadly missed in this pseudo-reality-driven age.
This is sad. I was a huge fan of The Rockford Files and Greatest American Hero, but my guilty pleasure was Silk Stalkings(Bill Maher once called the show “bonerific” when he had Cannell on the old Politically Incorrect). Yes, it was cheesy, not necessarily MENSA material, but it was escapist fun.
Most of Cannell’s shows weren’t my cup of tea, but you’ve got to grant that what he did do was done well and more consistently than most with similarly lengthy careers can say.
While I’m a fan of all his work, my favourite Cannell is Greatest American Hero, Stingray and Hunter. Stingray was probably one of my favourite TV series of the 1980s. It had all the hallmarks of Cannell: a brilliantly devised format, a genius bit of casting (Nick Mancuso in this case, but every Cannell show had great casting, from Garner in Rockford to Culp and Katt in GAH to Ken Wahl in Wiseguy to Johnny Depp in 21 Jump Street, a brilliant ‘house style’ derived from the pilot and really, really clever scripts with wry moments. I’ve missed his TV programs for 20 years and I’ll miss the man. RIP Stephen.
I grew up during the 70’s so these shows were woven into everyday life: even if you didn’t watch them, the other kids at school had, and talked about them, and some of those theme songs were on the radio all the time. What an amazing body of work. Don’t forget “Baa Baa Black Sheep!”
Cannell was amazingly prolific, and almost all his shows were at least entertaining, if not particularly deep. “Rockford Files” and “Wiseguy” still hold up very well today, and even lesser shows like “Riptide” “Stingray” and “Hardcastle and McCormack” were fun at the time. Echoing another commenter upthread, I too enjoyed the short-lived “Tenspeed and Brownshoe,” featuring the genius casting of a very young Jeff Goldblum as a by-the-books cop and Ben Vereen as his fast-talking, streetwise partner. R.I.P., Mr. Cannell.
One corrrection — Brownshoe was not a cop but an accountant who was obsessed with novels by a Spillane-like writer who was played by Cannell himself in one episode. His legitimate expertise in accounting and karate contrasted with his naivite about everything else — a classic buddy pairing with the streetwise Tenspeed. I still remember “Tenspeed’s Law”: “Proximity to killers is directly related to death”.
RIP, Mr. Cannell.
Thanks for memories. I swore he and Hanna Barbera made every TV show when I was a little kid. I remember my mum trying to convince me that the typewriter bit wasn’t at the end of every show on TV.
I actually did do the paper ripping scene myself a few times (which was poorly recieved because mum’s typewriter was electric and yanking paper out required some violence if you didn’t know where the paper release button was). I think they vaguely allowed it because the alternative was reenacting the guy with the cake who falls down the stairs from Sesame Street.
Very sad news. I grow up watching his shows and loved many of them: Hunter, Renegade, Hardcastle and McCormick, Silk Stalkings and a personal favorite that not many seem to remember: Street Justice. His shows were consistent, fast-paced, fun quality entertainment. RIP Mr. Cannell, your shows will live on forever.
Wow. I was just scrolling threw the news when I came across this piece. I’m sorry to learn about his death. He kept it classy and fun. Stephen will be missed. Very sad news. God Bless.
He deserved bigger acknowledgement. He should have been celebrated. He did a lot for television.
Mel Profit (Spacey) on Wiseguy “The toes knows.”
Wonderful tribute to Cannell, Alan. Our television cultural lives without Rockford and the rest would have been pale things.
Fun fact: TWO was developed for CBS.
Ditto on Stingray. What was his secret anyway? It also had an extremely memorable, perfect 80s neon, Mike Post theme song. If only I could get it on my iPad.
[www.youtube.com]
Mr. Cannell’s passing is resonating here in Vancouver not only for his iconic body of work through the 1970’s nad 1980’s but for having been one of the first big time TV producers in Vancouver – a father of TV’s Hollywood North. 21 Jumpstreet really put Vancouver on the ‘map’ (well before X-Files and others). His legacy is firmly recognized here in Vancouver.
BTW – have really enjoyed your work, Alan.