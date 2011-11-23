‘Suburgatory’ – ‘Thanksgiving’: If you get lost between the mall and New York City

I got to see tonight’s “Suburgatory” in advance, which means you get a review of that tonight, while I’ll likely skip over “Modern Family,” “Happy Endings,” et al and try to enjoy a Thanksgiving weekend away from the computer. (The Sunday cable drama posts are already written and ready to go.) A review of “Suburgatory” coming up just as soon as I think all Belgians are sex offenders…
“Thanksgiving” was one of the strongest post-pilot episodes of the series for a few reasons. First, its central conflict was about the George/Tessa relationship, which has been the heart of the show and the one thing that hasn’t stopped working. I thought George was overdoing the whole “we can’t go into the city ever, ever again” thing, but the episode was largely about him recognizing this and belatedly bringing Tessa (and naked Lisa) into Manhattan(*) to enjoy at least part of their annual Thanksgiving tradition.
Second, it pulled Dallas back into more human territory. She’s never been as cartoonish as some of the other characters on this show, but there are definitely times where she seems oblivious about how an outsider – not to mention someone who isn’t ridiculously wealthy like she and her Chatswin neighbors are – might react to her and this place. Here, she got to make a genuine effort with Tessa, and to enjoy some time in Manhattan(*), and even an affectation like the new dog was revealed to be – like her flirtation with George – a response to her husband’s adultery. She can be strange and justify her decisions oddly – like her hilarious explanation that Dahlia’s IUD is to improve her cell reception – but she’s a person. This is a version of the character that works much better, just as I enjoyed Dahlia being mad at the dog much more than I ever enjoy watching her be mean to Tessa.
(*) Two thoughts on their impromptu trip: first, I enjoyed hearing that Digable Planets song for the first time in forever when Tessa and Dallas were in the city together. There are more quintessential New York hip-hop groups, but “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)” just sounds like the city to me. Second, even if Dallas is a transplanted Southerner, there’s no way she hasn’t been to Manhattan enough to be aware of the ubiquity of counterfeit purses, sunglasses, DVDs, etc. Even the ritzier parts of town aren’t that far away from the blocks that would be filled with those kinds of street vendors. It’s not like George moved Tessa to the Midwest; he moved her to the kind of Westchester suburb where a woman like Dallas would be in Manhattan on a semi-regular basis.
Third, it made great use of Allie Grant and Ana Gasteyer (who spoke with Fienberg about this episode). Though both are now regular castmembers, there’s been precious little Lisa/Sheila interaction in a while, as Lisa has mostly hung around with Tessa and Sheila has inserted herself in between George and Dallas. But Lisa being in the center of her otherwise ridiculous family (now including Gasteyer’s old “SNL” castmate Chris Parnell as Sheila’s husband) manages to humanize everyone. Her brother is a dumb himbo(**), but Lisa’s glee at getting his approval (and not getting his vitamin water) was enough to make him believable.
(**) Loved his description of “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” as “Ace Ventura in that super confusing Spotless Sunshine movie that had the ‘Titanic’ lady with the mid-sized naturals.”
The other thing I should note about this one is that I’m no longer able to ignore the “alt-narrative” – in which the chemistry between Sisto and Levy comes across as more romantic than father-daughter – that Fienberg, Ryan McGee and even many of you keep talking about. Tessa’s reaction to seeing George in the city felt exactly like that of a spurned wife or lover, and even if the show made it clear that she was jealous of him being in the city, and not being with his secret girlfriend, their interactions for the rest of the episode kept continuing along that vibe. I don’t know if this is a case of Emily Kapnek (who wrote this episode) and company just acknowledging what’s been obvious to many people for a while and trying to have fun with it, or if they (like Gasteyer in the Fienberg interview) weren’t aware of how people were responding to those characters at the time this episode was made. It’s a sitcom trope to have two characters who aren’t married – usually, but not always, same-sex friends – begin acting like an old married couple, but in this case, the trope is kinda creepy.
I know that George acknowledges at episode’s end that it’s probably not smart for him to treat Tessa like an equal all of the time, and maybe their relationship will become less awkwardly familiar going forward, but I think something needs to be done for the show’s long-term future. And given both the ratings and the quality (even if it’s been uneven at times), it has a long-term future that the producers need to start worrying about now.
What did everybody else think?
“She can be strange and justify her decisions oddly – like her hilarious explanation that Dahlia’s IUD is to improve her cell reception – but she’s a person.”
“but she’s a person” — really? that’s exactly what’s wrong with this show. the characters are so oddly broad and bizarroland (but in a confusing, disturbing way) that these glimpses of humanity are headlines.
i want to like the show, as i think there are a lot of great actors on this show. but i’ve been skeeved out since the first episode with sisto and levy. and it has not gotten better.
this is an odd little show that is lucky to be on the air. which i guess is a good thing. but i’d rather have COMMUNITY and freaking awesome PRIME SUSPECT, the latter of which i actually am moved at the characters and god forbid laugh out loud at what’s going on.
this show is the death of humor and kitsch. blargh.
I thought it was less funny than last week but they did humanize the characters more, so there’s that. That is good in some respects and probably necessary but it also had a side effect of making Dalia less amusing.
‘George was overdoing the whole “we can’t go into the city ever, ever again” thing, but the episode was largely about him recognizing this and belatedly bringing Tessa (and naked Lisa) into Manhattan(*) to enjoy at least part of their annual Thanksgiving tradition.’
The last thing this show needed was George in the car with a naked teenage girl, no matter what the reason.
Love the show and its array of odd characters…I think it a poor man’s “Gilmore Girls”…and I hope it services this season
that’s such an insult to Amy Sherman-Palladino i’m just sort of flabbergasted! i don’t know (or really care) who the showrunners are on this show — but i can say unequivocally that they are no Amy Sherman-Palladino!!!
This episode was really great, the best since the pilot.
this ep had me at digable planets. loved them in the early 90’s and still love em today and rebirth of slick is an all-time favorite.
too bad ladybug ditched the guys…saw butterfly and doodlebug on tour two years ago. wasn’t the same w/out l-bug mecca.
I’m new to this site, I stumbled upon it while looking up music for this episode. After Dallas and Tessa get “blown” (lmao), and they’re en route to NYC, a song is playing on the radio. The lyrics say, “Close your eyes and pretend this isn’t dangerous” (I think).
Who sings that song?? What is the name of it? I loved that little piece, I’m trying to find it!
If you are referring to the song played during the car ride, it is AgesandAges “Alright You Restless.” Great band from Portland!
I thought most of this episode was less cartoonish, but Dallas not knowing about designer knock offs or understanding the concept of a museum was not only realistically but eye rollingly stupid to me.
I’m still loving George, Tessa, Dallas, Noah, but I cannot stand Shiela Shey and her husband. Acting is horrible and looks too much like SNL. It’s also pushing it too far to believe Dallas doesn’t understand about museums. The great thing about her personality is that underneath she has some smarts and compassion.
I think I’m out on this show. This was an unfunny slog, and I’m not the least bit interested in the Shays other than Lisa (and Ryan sorta) or Alan Tudyk’s completely new and unmentioned family. Other than Cheryl Hines, even the actors have regressed.
I’m very disappointed since I liked the first two episodes and I bought into the hype that this episode would be a return to form.
Jane Levy has been on a couple of talk shows now. I have seen her on Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show with David Letterman. On Jimmy Kimmel Live I didn’t see much difference between her performance on the show and her personality in talking with Kimmel. So in my mind she is essentially playing herself on the show.
On the The Late Show when Letterman started to talk about the show he said that Levy and Sisto’s character move from New York to the suburbs (he put it in such a way that alluded that they were a couple but did not explicitly say it). Levy corrected him by saying they were a father and daughter. Letterman was shocked he said he had seen it and thought they were husband and wife. Levy moved back a little and said “That’s weird, that’s…” (in the same delivery Tessa would give) no its about a father and daughter. So I think they are kind of clueless or playing a joke on either of us. Or Sisto and Levy are dating (Levy is above 21).
*playing a joke on the audience.
Lisa’s brother’s explanation of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind had me laughing out loud, which I don’t normally do. I think they also got pretty good mileage out of that dog, including Dahlia’s pretty humorous rivalry with it.
All in all I like that they’re toning down Dallas a bit, giving Dahlia an actual skill (expert party planner, natch), and Alan Tudyk has been consistently funny even if his character isn’t particularly well drawn.
I have to concur with other posters, however, when it comes to the Shays. They’re all just a bit too over the top and broad. The adults especially.
I like the show but the “city vs burbs” dichotomy has always struck me as a false note.
Why not just have a clued-in kid and her struggling dad amidst the clueless?
Anyway, good ep. And despite the off notes and the admittedly odd father/daughter vibe, this is still twelve feet above most of what passes for comedy on network TV nowadays.
For anyone interested, Suburgatory is now available on Hulu and on ABC’s website… it had not been earlier this season.
Happy Thanksgiving!
The show is now available
Hello,
I had never seen a second of this show strangely until last night. I honestly thought Sisto/Levy were a couple for at least the first 10 minutes.
I do not recall a show that have had such a strange Casting of Father and Daughter. Coupled with quite ambiguous Dialogue and it certainly made for interesting viewing. I will say the show is not bad.
Cheers,
JJ
They need to promote Dr. Spacemen to regular status.
This was the first episode I watched on Alan’s recommendation from the podcast and, yeah, the alt-narrative struck me as just the narrative. Her behaviour at the table read 100% like girlfriend anger.
I think it has something to do with their ages though. Sisto, if wikipedia is to be believed, is 37 and looks younger. Levy is 21 and looks 21. That alone makes them way more believable as a couple than a father and daughter.
So, yeah, creepy.
Gosh, maybe this makes ME a creep, but I haven’t ever picked up a couples vibe from Sisto/Levy. They always just struck me as a parent and child who had developed a strong relationship in the absence of the second parent–like, say, Molly Ringwald and Harry Dean Stanton in “Pretty in Pink.”
I still say that Dallas comes off much more like a Beverly Hills housewife than a Westchester one, but I have no problem doubting her unfamiliarity with museums (do we really think she has a cultural life? or doesn’t live in a “money buys everything” world) or that she doesn’t come to Manhattan that often (see above re lack of cultural life).
I agree, however, that it’s unlikely that Dallas wouldn’t have known about bootleg handbags, seeing as most of the vendors have tables set up in midtown, where all the tourists go, and especially near the Theatre District which is likely the only part of the city Dallas has ever seen, when she came in for “Cats” or “Phantom of the Opera,” or any of the other tourist-magnet musicals.
Finally! I don’t understand why everyone else sees sexual tension between Sisto and Levy. I just see a father and daughter bantering familiarly with each other, like they have mutual respect for each other. Did any of those viewers see sexual tension between Rory and Lorelai on ‘Gilmore Girls’? “Pretty in Pink” is a good example; how about “Say Anything”? “The Philadelphia Story”? I don’t know. This show has been terrific for me and most of the reviews and comments online seem to be conflicted at best.
Phew! So it’s not just me!
I was watching Preston Sturges’ brilliant “The Lady Eve” last night, and thought the Charles Coburn/Barbara Stanwyck relationship was another example of a father/daughter team like George and Tessa…
I agree. I don’t see anything unusual in Tessa and George relationship. Don’t forget Tessa is an only child, and sometimes if your parent(s) are young you have a strange bond.
source: me and all the only child with single or separate parents I know (and they are a lot!)
All I can come up with is this : other TV shows and movies have convinced us that
1) characters that have similar dispositions are narratively meant to end up together, as in ‘Gilmore Girls,’ ‘The Office’, etc. Two cynical, blue-collar types in a world of plastic and artifice are destined for each other, we subconsciously think. But, the opposite is actually true : opposite personality types compliment each other, and good shows know this. Which is why Coach and Mrs. Taylor are so perfect on ‘Friday Night Lights,’ or Xander and Cordelia or Anya on ‘Buffy’ (yes, neither couple lasts, but both were viable long-term relationships, however circumstance pulled them apart). This is why Dallas is such a good match for George, and the show clearly knows that.
2) older men and younger women are acceptable matches (‘Friends,’ ‘Northern Exposure,’ everything, etc.) In 1990, Johnny Depp’s romantic lead in “Edward Scissorhands” is Winona Ryder, who, in the same year, is in “Mermaids” with Christina Ricci playing her baby sister at the age of 10. In 2000, Johnny Depp’s romantic lead in “Sleepy Hollow” is now Christina Ricci. Even shows like ‘Buffy’ and ‘Doctor Who’ have hundreds-of-years-old immortals having relationships with women under 40 (yes, Xander and Anya from above are a counter-gender example.) The leads in ‘Suburgatory’ are 15 years apart, well shy of the 19 year difference between Tom Selleck and Courtney Cox on ‘Friends’, so we are prepared to not care about the age difference of the actors, despite the familial relationship the show posits.
3) sitcoms like ‘Arrested Development’ will flat out make incest jokes, not just about George Michael and Maeby’s relationship, but about Lucille and Buster’s too. If a show, especially a ‘heightened reality’ show, doesn’t acknowledge unconventional relationships with a few jokes, we, waiting for the jokes, notice the relationships more and are more uncomfortable with them. If ‘Suburgatory’ would just make a few jokes about George and Tessa being a potential match, maybe more viewers would stop focusing on the idea so much.
Some of my examples may not be the best and I’m sure I’m forgetting better ones. Again, I don’t really see Sisto and Levy’s relationship as being uncomfortable or written too romantically. But maybe the above is why so many people seem to see a romantic tension there.
I would add a couple of other things – the us against the world viewpoint of the show, the fact that some of the counter-examples given (Pretty in Pink, Say Anything) are love stories (i.e. if this were a show about the romantic travails of Tessa, no one would see inappropriate chemistry), finally, it may be heteronormative but I’m not sure the same gender parent/children relationships raise these issues.
The “us against the world” viewpoint is interesting. They have shown both Tessa and George to have healthy (relatively) romantic interests, so even though the show isn’t about anyone’s love life per se, I don’t know why that would make people see them in an incesty light, though maybe I’m just being dense.
The genders involved was my whole point about Rory and Lorelai on ‘Gilmore Girls’ (though obviously ‘Family Guy’ saw chemistry there, so maybe I’m just totally off on this one).
Good points, though.
Compare to Modern Family where you have Phil interacting with Haley a lot but no such comments by viewers. Phil looks the right age for having a teen daughter and is played by a 44-45-ish actor and the actress is convincing as a teen.
Both Levy and Sisto are talented, and each might work well with another person playing the father/daughter, but as a pair they are too close in age.
Given that they seem to be setting up Dallas as an eventual-match for George, and that she looks about 50, it is Sisto who in the end appears to be the one miscast.
About the cartoon portrait of the characters, I don’t mind, and really like that. I don’t need to see reality, and love the funny-bizarre side I’d like the writers to go for that a little more!
for example, there is a very good show of the 90’s “Parker Lewis can’t lose”(I don’t know how popular it was in the U.S back then)and there you had extremely cartoon and bizarre characters, very humane at the same time… the fishy treat for Kubiak, the “mary poppins bag” in Jerry’s coat, Musso and men with big hands and Frank Lemmer vanishing as a bat, to name the least.
Seriously Alan, If you want to achieve coolness :) I propose PLCL for a “sitcom rewind” series or to talk about in the Firewall/Iceberg podcast. It hasn’t aged a bit, and now that everything 90’s is in fashion…
Going back to Suburgatory. I think that a PLCL vibe in the portrait of the characters can be a good direction.
Sorry, I know this a few days late: I was ready to give up on this show because I found it boring…but the alt-narrative is kinda hilarious as subtext. The husband and I both couldn’t stop laughing for the first time.