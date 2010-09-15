TBS wrecks the hang, cancels ‘My Boys’

One of the most disappointing, if not surprising, pieces of TV news from late yesterday: TBS has canceled “My Boys.”
It seemed obvious the show wasn’t going to go past this fourth season when Jordana Spiro and Kyle Howard got cast in pilots. (And because TBS waited to make things official, both got dumped from those shows.) But despite the absence of Jim Gaffigan, I’d argue that this final season was either the show’s strongest, or second-strongest after season two.
As I’ve written often, “My Boys” was never the funniest comedy out there, but the cast was really likable and had wonderful chemistry, and it was fun just to hang out with them. I’ll miss it, though I’m glad Sunday night’s finale gave some level of closure to most of the characters.
And on occasion, “My Boys” could be very, very funny. For those who never watched the show – or who want something to laugh at in the face of this disappointing news, I give you… the douchebag intervention.
lol, the video link to the douchebag intervention won’t play the video. Ironic since the show is dead as well.
Works on my end.
I dunno, I think I liked HIMYM’s version of interventions better.
This is a bar graph of my favorite pies. And this is a pie chart of my favorite bars!
I watched the entire series and the show had a Freinds or HIMYM kind of quality to it. Problem is that both those shows eventually turned into the “Watch it just to see how the plot arcs resolve” rather than watch it because it makes me laugh.
Unfortunately, My Boys got to this point way to early in its lifespan. I agree, like you, that they decided to tie up Mike and Brando’s stories to a certain degree (although it strecthes credibility to think that a guy like Brando can get a loan to purchase a bar in Chicago w/ his work ethic).
I’m not as upset bout this cancellation as I was bout Party Down, but still bummed. I agree with you it was a pretty strong season, I thought the episode where Brando and Mike went to the gentlemen’s bar was one of the best.
Out of sheer curiosity, I thought rather than PJ and Bobby, I would have liked to see a PJ and Brando relationship. Actually thought we were going to get that twist in the season, well now series finale, but oh well.
Know it sucks they lost out on their pilots this season, but all of these actors are quite talented, and doubt they will be unemployed for a while
I will miss hanging out with these characters. “My Boys” was a low-key, rewarding show. It’s a shame it’s going away.
That’s too bad. My wife and I have loved this show from the beginning. Alan, you’re correct that it was never the funniest show out there, but it always had good laughs and a ton of heart. It lost its way for a bit during season three, but season four was awesome. After the season finale, my wife and I talked about how despite our fandom, we’d actually be happier in a way if the show wasn’t renewed for season five just because the ending was so great for all of the characters… PJ’s boys had grown up. It was clear that the writers had intended that as a series finale expecting a cancellation, so I don’t know what they even would’ve done with a season five.
Oh well, we’ll just have to enjoy our DVD box sets.
I agree, I really liked all of the characters on this show and am sad that it is going off the air. I agree with the comments that PJ’s relationship with Bobby was a bit lame but still a good show that I will miss.
I enjoyed this show and thought that the quickie intro of Rachael Harris was for her to serve as a replacement for Jim Gaffigan heading into the next season. Oh well.
I’d say it was a good run. I was worried about it after season 3, but it rebounded nicely this season to end on a strong note.
Brando’s orange Crocs during the Douchebag Intervention still make me laugh audibly.
I read the first sentence thinking you were going to say “was canceled after airing 2 episodes” or something, but this show was on for 4 seasons?! I have not once noticed it.
My Boys? Wow,l I didn’t even know the show was still on. Shows just how well TBS promotes. I agree that it was a good show
Wiht such a terrific cast, the show should have been much funnier, especially while they still had Gaffigan. But this season, the expansion of Stephanie’s role to cover the loss of Andy weakened the show immeasurably, as did the growing emphasis on coupling everyone up and the predictable plot resolutions. Would have liked to see a season with Rachael Harris added to full cast, but at that point the show stops being My Boys and becomes My Peeps or something.
You know, I always kind of wanted to watch this show, but I thought it went off the air three years ago. Guess TBS was too busy showing ads for “Are We There Yet?” and “House of Payne.”
My wife & I watched this show since the very beginning. We both agreed after the 2nd episode that it was never going to be a serious or complex show. It was shallow, light-hearted, simple… and fun! It had periods of simplistic comedic brilliance (Wrigley Field, Jim Gaffigan impersonations and the batting cage come to mind), but it never tried to insult you or be smarter than you. It will be missed.
Thought the writing in first couple of epsiodes this year was weak. It did pick in the 2nd half of the season. They missed Gaffagan. Can’t we just have a show about Kenny & Mike?
You know, I’d never even heard of this show before. Sometimes it’s frightening to think about how much original TV programming is being produced that I don’t even have a clue about.
I watched this show once and awhile. I think it’s a shame. It had a comfy, nice feel. Hopefully, the cast will rebound with other projects.
This is a real shame. Is there anything we can do to convince TBS to reconsider?
Poor Jordana Spiro and Kyle Howard, they lost their jobs on their NBC pilot just for them to see their current show canceled.
A nice wrap up to the series; oddly enough, PJ’s commitment to her “boys” ran counter to the rest of the gang’s moving onto new adventures. Nonetheless it was nice to see the story lines unfold bit by bit to build up to the last show. I wish TBS would have commissioned longer seasons, but I’ve enjoyed the episodes we got to see and I hope the writing staff that brought us such sharp dialogue will be regaling us soon with new shows!
Sad.
A solid show. Agreed that it was more enjoyable that outright funny..
A few more highlights
– The Facebook episode
– Mike doing McConaughy “hey..hey..hey”
– Trouty (pre BBT Galecki)
I’m going to miss my friends..
Besides enjoying how well the cast blended together, I liked the rhythm of the dialogue, with punchlines soemtimes tossed off as throwaway after-thoughts. Probably as close to real-life conversations as a sitcom could get.
I was also oee hoping to see more of Rachael Harris as Marcia in a Season Five, taking over from Stephanie in the poker game (which never felt right). A one-shot return by Gaffigan as Andy would have been nice as well.
Oh, well. At least now I have somebody to blame for its cancellation – Dan and his wife. 8^)