TBS wrecks the hang, cancels ‘My Boys’

Senior Television Writer
09.15.10 24 Comments

One of the most disappointing, if not surprising, pieces of TV news from late yesterday: TBS has canceled “My Boys.” 

It seemed obvious the show wasn’t going to go past this fourth season when Jordana Spiro and Kyle Howard got cast in pilots. (And because TBS waited to make things official, both got dumped from those shows.) But despite the absence of Jim Gaffigan, I’d argue that this final season was either the show’s strongest, or second-strongest after season two.

As I’ve written often, “My Boys” was never the funniest comedy out there, but the cast was really likable and had wonderful chemistry, and it was fun just to hang out with them. I’ll miss it, though I’m glad Sunday night’s finale gave some level of closure to most of the characters.

And on occasion, “My Boys” could be very, very funny. For those who never watched the show – or who want something to laugh at in the face of this disappointing news, I give you… the douchebag intervention.

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLMY BOYS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP