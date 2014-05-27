A glut of great TV shows makes it hard to recognize every show worth of it, but the members of the Television Critics Association did our best in picking the nominees for this year’s TCA Awards.
So “Breaking Bad” got three nominations, and will have to tussle with “True Detective” in two of those categories (Bryan Cranston vs. Matthew McConaughey for Individual Achievement in Drama, and for Program of the Year), but “Mad Men” didn’t get any nominations this time out.(*) Great new shows like “True Detective,” “Orange Is the New Black” and “Fargo” got multiple bits of recognition, though there was at times category confusion. the movies/minis category, for instance, includes “True Detective,” “Fargo” and “American Horror Story: Coven,” all of which are telling season-long stories but will likely continue with new stories and characters next year, but also “Broadchurch” and “The Returned,” which are producing sequel seasons and seemed to qualify solely due to their foreign-ness. And “Orange” was nominated for new series and Program of the Year, but not for either the drama or comedy series category, likely because the votes were split between them. (I, for instance, put it as a comedy.)
(*) The nominating process isn’t perfect – members are only allowed to pick two nominees per category, for reasons that have never been explained to my satisfaction – and in this case, the deadline was only a couple of days after “The Strategy” aired (when many critics likely had already voted) and well before “Waterloo.” With the last two episodes taken into account, I imagine “Mad Men” might have at minimum gotten a drama series nod (preferably over “House of Cards”).
“The Americans” did pretty well (drama series plus Matthew Rhys), but no “Hannibal” again, and while our support of “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany continues, there wasn’t a similar groundswell of support this year for Andy Daly and his great Comedy Central series “Review.” And “Masters of Sex” couldn’t gather up enough support for even a best new series nomination, which is a shame.
Below is a full list of nominees (and, to answer the inevitable question, the Heritage Award is a sort of career achievement award from series, and no one has ever entirely agreed on what shows best fit in that category), and here’s a list of past winners. This year’s winners will be announced at an untelevised ceremony on July 19, midway through the TCA press tour.
Individual Achievement in Comedy
Louis C.K., “Louie” (FX) [2013 winner in category]
Mindy Kaling, “The Mindy Project” (Fox)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO)
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” (NBC)
Individual Achievement in Drama
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife” (CBS)
Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black” (BBC America) [2013 winner in category]
Matthew McConaughey, “True Detective” (HBO)
Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” (FX)
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information
“CBS Sunday Morning” (CBS)
“Cosmos” (Fox)
“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” (Comedy Central)
“Frontline” (PBS)
“60 Minutes” (CBS)
Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming
“The Amazing Race” (CBS)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Logo)
“Shark Tank” (ABC) [2013 winner in category]
“Survivor” (CBS)
“The Voice” (NBC)
Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming
“Adventure Time” (Cartoon Network)
“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” (PBS)
“The Fosters” (ABC Family)
“Sesame Street” (PBS)
“Switched at Birth” (ABC Family)
Outstanding New Program
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Fox)
“Fargo” (FX)
“Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)
“Sleepy Hollow” (Fox)
“True Detective” (HBO)
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials
“American Horror Story: Coven” (FX)
“Broadchurch” (BBC America)
“Fargo” (FX)
“The Returned” (SundanceTV)
“True Detective” (HBO)
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
“The Americans” (FX)
“Breaking Bad” (AMC)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO) [2013 winner in category]
“House of Cards” (Netflix)
“The Good Wife” (CBS)
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS) [2013 winner in category – tied with “Parks and Recreation”]
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Fox)
“Louie” (FX)
“The Mindy Project” (Fox)
“Veep” (HBO)
Career Achievement Award
Mark Burnett
James Burrows
Valerie Harper
Jay Leno
William Shatner
Heritage Award
“Lost” (ABC)
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
“South Park” (Comedy Central)
“Star Trek” (NBC)
“Twin Peaks” (ABC)
Program of the Year
“Breaking Bad” (AMC) [2013 winner in category]
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
“The Good Wife” (CBS)
“Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)
“True Detective” (HBO)
What does everybody else think? Did the TCA as a whole do a good job, or are you outraged about 17 different things equally?
My only complaint is no love for Sherlock. The rest I’m quite pleased with — Fargo, GoT, Trek, Shatner, Sleepy Hollow (!), Cosmos.
Don’t quite get the love for AHS. Would’ve loved to see some recognition for BBC’s In the Flesh (which just won two BAFTAs for Writing and Mini-series) in the Mini-series category.
And always happy to see Tatiana Maslany get the love she so obviously deserves.
I am so incredibly happy to see “The Americans” receive a nominations. Even more happy to see Matthew Rhys receive a nomination! When will the Emmys wake up and recognize “The Americans” and Matthew Rhys? Emmys dropped the ball last year, but I hope it redeems itself this year!
“When will the Emmys wake up and recognize “The Americans” and Matthew Rhys?” To you I say, calm down. The show has only been eligible for Emmys once.
“House of Cards” – sigh.
The youth programming category hurts me every time…there’s a lot better out there than some of the nominees.
What’s the criteria for the heritage award? The nominees are quite varied in age and impact.
A solid slate of nominees. I’m particularly happy about the love for Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, True Detective, The Americans, Fargo, Broadchurch, Veep and Tatiana Maslany. I agree that it’s a shame that neither Hannibal nor Mad Men could crack the Program of the Year field or any of the Drama categories, but the explanation about both the timing and the mechanics of the nomination process helps to explain why both of those shows missed out. Too much good TV, and to little time to watch it all!
Also glad to see Sleepy Hollow recognized. I expect that Mo Ryan was probably leading the charge on that one ;)
House of Cards over Mad Men, even if you only had seen first 5 episodes, that’s a natural.
TCA has failed and I need to question my entire life.
There wasn’t a single episode of House of Cards that was better than a single episode of Mad Men this season or last. I want to get my hands on what the TCA is smoking. They’re getting the A-grade stuff.
I watch the Mindy Project and enjoy it, but seriously? How in the world does that get nominated for anything?
Yeah, I was surprised and puzzled by all “The Mindy Project” nominations. I think it’s gotten better, but it’s always seemed like a show everyone wants to be really good and should be really good because Mindy Kaling is so talented and is surrounded by other solid performers. But it’s just never cohered for me. There are certainly comedies out there that I think are more consistently better and had better years.
So Louie, which had aired 4 episodes by the time the nominations were due gets the nod, but Mad Men which had aired 6 out of 7 doesn’t. Over House of Cards ? which is not a good show, at all.
I found this season of “House of Cards” to be actionably bad television. I didn’t love the first season, but it had a novelty to it and I understood why some people who weren’t me really dug it. The second batch of episodes was hardcore ridiculous, though. I wonder if it would still be lauded if it was analyzed week-to-week like something like “Homeland” is (also hardcore ridiculous, and rightly not present here).
Each single episode of Mad Men has been better than the entire series of House of Cards put together.
Over Parks and Enlisted and Bob’s Burger.
The TCA is not much better then the EMMYS if you ask me
I don’t get it. So, they can’t wait a few weeks for the season to end (i.e. Mad Men) before casting votes???
OITNB over the genius Mad Men is ridiculous.
I really enjoyed Orange but it’s not even in the same class as Mad Men. I get the desire to reward a female-centric cast and TV series (that is admirable) but let’s be real.
Why are these two weeks earlier than last year?
That’s really too bad about Masters of Sex… it’s been awhile since the first season aired, maybe it was forgotten? And even the critics can’t get it together to nominate Shameless for something eh?
Has either FX or Hawley said Fargo is definitely coming back next year? If so where?
Like True Detective, season 2 will be a new story with new characters.
There truly is too much great television on right now. I’m largely happy with these nominations (except for House of Cards being nominated in drama, and Vice getting ignored in news & information), even though great shows like Mad Men, Boardwalk Empire, Rectify, Hannibal, Masters of Sex, and Sherlock couldn’t muster up nominations.
Emmy Rossum is snubbed again. Girl poured her heart out this season, one of the best performances on TV. Are awards a thing where if you’re always snubbed people start beliving you’re not elligble or something, and don’t even consider you?
All that love for OITNB and Orphan Black is depressing. Two more thoroughly overrated shows there have not been.
Every show can’t be about a middle aged white male anti hero ya know?
I LOVE OITNB and I like Orphan Black a good deal but I think they also benefit in this kind of reckoning because they’re out of the ordinary. Actual diversity is a nice touch. I think there is a desire to reward successful ventures that don’t rehash the same well worn award winning territory. If a show is terrible, all the novelty in the world won’t help it. But if it’s very good, breaking new ground is a major plus. If only to avoid the creation of shows like Low Winter Sun and Ray Donovan (sorry Liev!).
My all time favorite shows include Mad Men, the Sopranos, and Deadwood. So you know I love some aging manly protagonists. But while the world may be run by middle aged white men, it is populated by a far wider range of humanity. It’s nice to see that acknowledged on quality American tv eh?
Good for him, but I just don’t get the love affair for Louis C.K. I’ve tried multiple episodes of his new series, watched more than 1/2 of his series on HBO but lost interest and tried watching one of his stand up specials but gave up a 1/3 of the way in. There are definitely worse comics and tv shows out there, but at most I may muster up a chuckle every once in a while over some of his material. However, the humor I do find is too few and far in between to continue to watch.
I am obviously in the minority, but am I the only one who feels this way about Louis C.K.?
I’m sure you’re not. But for me, his standup is top-notch and his show is always interesting, even if it doesn’t necessarily live up to the extreme amount of hype it gets for his unusual production style.