‘Terriers’ – ‘Agua Caliente’: Spam, spam, spam, spam…

A review of tonight’s “Terriers” coming up just as soon as I show on the anatomically correct doll where the bad bearded man touched me…
“Partners can be surprising.” -Gustafson
“Terriers” has been on such a roll for the last month-plus that it was inevitable there would be a let-down episode, and “Agua Caliente” fit the bill. It wasn’t a bad episode, but one that felt oddly slight, if such a description can apply to an episode in which Katie was in danger throughout, Britt and Hank spent a lot of time in the company of their former partners, Katie’s adulterous professor got involved in a hostage situation with her and Hank got shot.
Maybe “Agua Caliente” was trying to do too much, or at least that it was focused too much on plot, even in the midst of an episode dealing with partners past and present and Katie’s recent stumble. After the fun “You got served” opening sequence, we had to spend so much time getting from point A to B to D to Q that the episode never got a chance to breathe the way that “Terriers” usually does. It’s a loose, ramshackle kind of show, but here we had to make sure that Britt got kidnapped, Hank and Mark figured out where he was, Britt and Ray got arrested so Britt could steal the coke, Hank and Mark could smuggle Britt back across the border(*), etc., etc., etc.
(*) What, by the way, are the extradition laws between Mexico and the US? Britt is currently wanted for stealing $80,000 worth of cocaine from a Mexican jail. Can that come back to haunt him, or is that over and done with?
Things kept bouncing from plot point to plot point so quickly that there really wasn’t even a sense of danger about Katie. The biggest tension came when the professor showed up at her apartment, at which point I assumed Britt was going to learn the ugly truth in the middle of a life-or-death situation. I’m not saying the show had to go there this soon in the season, but the end result – where all that comes of it is Hank threatening to ruin Owen’s family and professional lives – wasn’t very satisfying.
Similarly, I liked the idea of Hank and Mark working together again, but it didn’t feel like we got very much of it in reality. Either Mark was taking lead because of his badge (including the opportunity to hear Rockmond Dunbar say the phrase “Mi nombre es Detective Gustafson”) or connections, or Hank was running off on his own. There’s obviously still a big story to tell about how Hank betrayed Mark, got kicked off the force, etc., but Mark mainly seemed to be here for the sake of plot rather than an opportunity to show how Hank works with a partner other than Britt.
And I realize that the more I keep writing this review, the more negative I become, so I’m going to stop now. “Agua Caliente” had its moments – Britt carefully walking into the middle of the massacre scene to trade the coke for Prado’s phone, to name one – but couldn’t clear the very high bar set by the last batch of episodes. It happens.
What did everybody else think?
I didn’t think it was that bad. The cocaine thing definitely could come back to haunt Britt — but so could the Ray thing. (I assume Ray will be going to Mexican prison for a while.)
I really liked it. It felt tense to me throughout. Sure there was little to no chance anything that bad would happen to any major characters, but it was so well done that I didn’t care.
Yes, I had the same problem. There were too many different things going on in a 45 minute episode for any of it to conclude in a satisfying way or have the breathing room necessary to create the required emotional suspense. Then again, there were many things that could possibly come back to bite someone in the ass at a time TBD, like Britt’s partner getting sent to jail, Britt stealing the cocaine to get his freedom, Katie’s one-night stand with her professor still hanging over her and Hank continuing to keep the secret along with her.
i wanted to like this episode more than I did–maybe if they’d had one less plot maneuver or Britt and Hank weren’t split up for most of the episode.
I thought this was the weakest episode, but BECAUSE of the scene where Britt walks into the massacre. All the other weaknesses you point out are there, but in an age when the Mex cartels are killing with impunity to let Britt go on the barest of explanation? (Even a full explanation probably would’ve warranted death). That was too much to let slide.
Still, worst episode in this run is better than best ep in most others. Please don’t cancel, FX.
Allan, as ever an insightful review but I think you missed some of tonight’s forest. This episode was on one level all about Britt and Katie, but on the deeper level, which pays out at the end, it was about Hank fighting to redeem the screw up he was in Mark’s and his own shared past. He defends Katie not only because he loves her and loves Britt, but because he is also defending good people’s right to do “bad things”*. I think this show felt out of breath in the same way the characters are losing oxygen. I didn’t feel the plot character break you did.
I think, no matter how unlikely, he would be let go by a drug boss, it was a tense and humorous scene. Tell me about the realness the show portrays, and I’ll tell you about a 130ish pound sister living in the attic for days/weeks with super-sleuth Hank not noticing.
Aside from the deabted quality of the episode, I have several questions about Hank’s actions and alleged actions.
1) How did Hank let his former parter/cop down? They keep dropping hints, so I’m assuming we’ll find out specifics soon. Was Hank drunk on the job? Did Gustafson have to take a bullet on his own? Kind of clueless on this one.
2) When Hank and his former partner visit the DEA, Hanks spaces out and is staring at the DEA’s bulletin board for a moment . . . what is he looking at? Gustafson calls his name twice, for a mildly humorous effect, but I think Hank is looking at something on the wall that will refer to an upcoming episode (Is it a picture of his ex-wife’s fiancee? I hope so.)
3) Is Hank assuming that Katie hooked up with the professor again? Or is assuming she didn’t, and assumes the professor is up to his old tricks so he lays into extra hard?
Also, just in general, is the whole Lindus/dumping ground plot line done? It seemed like it was just heating up. Though the more natural plots involving characters trying to clean up their past messes are just as entertaining.
“Mark mainly seemed to be here for the sake of plot rather than an opportunity to show how Hank works with a partner other than Britt.”
I didn’t see it that way at all. For me it all served to deepen the question of why Hank is still there when Mark needs him. While I could see someone saying “yes, we get there’s a backstory waiting to be told”, I enjoy the show slowly playing out their relationship. In a sense, for me, it’s increasing the tension of that question, despite not being in in-your-face thing.
Erm, why Mark is still there when Hank needs him. Name dyslexia.
Just glad a show finally got to me…
I really liked this episode. I wasn’t disappointed at all with the story it told tonight.
It covered the awkward acknowledgment of the shag Katie did with the teacher.
Got to see Britt be a stand up guy to a group of angry gun totting men. And talk his way out of it.
I was also wondering what Hank saw in the DEA office that had his attention…
And dang it… it is just cruel to tease me with Raylon/Justified promo’s knowing it won’t be back for 4 more months.
i thoroughly enjoyed it – maybe because they were apart for so much of the episode for a change which made me miss the banter. i think this episode continues their ‘roll’ for the last several eps, and am enjoying Terriers more and more.
i wasn’t so much concerned about katie, figuring she would get out of it somehow, but more concerned for britt the whole show – plus it gave hank a chance to redeem himself to gustafson, katie, and britt all at the same time.
but yeah – they’re gonna have to settle up on that stolen coke thing with britt somehow – perhaps ray will ‘fess up to the whole thing and get britt off lightly?
Alan, I’m sorry the show didn’t satisfy the ‘crack whore’ side of your reviewer persona. That is, every good episode must be followed by one that is even better, or you become cranky and fretful.
Yes, there were some problems with this episode, but they were mostly “growing plains” issues. This episode tried out some standard plot devices in the P.I genre, and discovered that they don’t really work for this series.
1. WHAT HAPPENS IF ONE OF THE CAST MEMBERS IS PLACED IS DANGER? The answer is “It doesn’t play very well.” We never really felt like Britt or Katie was likely to die– and it was sort of annoying when the show tried to suggest that they might.
I was surprised by that, because the show had managed to generate a fair amount of suspense/concern. But, in looking back, it’s only been with the clients or the people who might be limited run players.
Lesson learned here is that the show should only threaten =players who aren’t under contract.
And I think they might have figured it out. There was enough plot for a two-parter here– end part one as Britt watches other drug boss kill his lifeline to Katie.
But, rather than try a cliffhanger, they plowed very quickly through to the end. Not very satisfying, but a better choice that spending another episode resolving an inevitable conclusion.
2. WHAT HAPPENS WHEN OUR HEROES WORK WITH THE POLICE? As Alfred Hitchcock said, when Francois Truffaut asked him why Psycho seemeed to let down in the second half, “This is why my heroes don’t go to the police. Going to the police is dull.”
Lesson two (as Nero Wolfe fans know): The cops can help you sometimes, but they usually have to be your antagonists.
One gets the impression that the show could use a character who works for the California Detective Licensing Bureau, who could provide occasional menace.
3. HOW MUCH VIOLENCE DO WE WANT? Breaks down as “How much do we want to see?” and “How much do we want our heroes to perform?”
The answer, in both cases, feels like “not a whole lot.” It’s OK if we see some– to establish that, yes, our villains really are bad– but too much and you blow the comic, loose-jointed atmosphere. (A lesson neither Psych nor The Mentalist seems to have figured out.)
Seems to work better if these guys don’t shoot/fight their way to a successful conclusion.
4. HOW LONG SHOULD WE KEEP THE STORY NARRATIVES CONNECTED? This episode’s raison d’etre seemed to be to put the guys in situations that might be a setup for a new storyline. One possibility was from across the border– maybe the Mexicans (police who want Britt) or the Prado drug family (which hopefully can’t spit out family members like the families in 24). (You’d hope estupido ex partner, come to drag Britt back to the dark side is quits.)
Another possibility– simply because they spent a lot of time in the DEA office and Hank seemed distracted throughout– is that Hank has seen something or someone linekd to someone he knows or once knew.
I didn’t care for this at all, because I think one short-run indy-type show with comic elements and and drug themes is enough, thank you.
Really, the benefit of the P.I. genre is that nothing has to fit together. Everything can begin with “I was sitting in my office one dreary morning, contemplating the mess of my life, when in walked a–”
But if this teaches the show that they don’t need to have story arcs– that self-contained works just fine– I’m OK with it.
One of the concepts that people often miss is that SATISFYING and QUALITY aren’t the same thing. It’s possible to make a brilliant episode that, because it doesn’t give the audience what it wants to see, isn’t very much fun to watch.
And you can make a show that is really pleasing, but violates the internal logic and cheats on its premise and character profiles.
There wasn’t anything terribly bad about this show. But, because it tried to do things the format and the characters don’t do well, it just wasn’t very pleasing. And now we know what it can and can’t do.
So we understand more than we did last week… and now, when someone says “How come they don’t fight more often with the bad guys?” we can point there to this episode. There are worse ways to spend an hour, in my book.
I’m not sure it’s “crack whore”-ish to want consistency. That seems a little harsh.
I don’t agree with Alan, either, though. I didn’t think it was a let-down, and I enjoyed it enormously.
Sometimes you get to enjoy the fresh air, and sometimes there’s not much room to breathe. That’s life, and in a show that boasts as much genuine feeling and flexibility as this one, there ought to be episodes that knock the wind out of you. I loved this episode.
I quite like how much Terriers has grown on us. This episode, frankly, wasn’t that bad at all. I think that since they’ve shown us just how great Terriers can be, we were disappointed with an episode that was a bit less spectacular than episodes before. We’ve grown accustomed to fairly high standards.
And as someone has previously said, the best episode of most shows aren’t nearly as good as the worst episode of Terriers (which this one is so far).
i really liked this episode. seeing the ex partners at work was interesting. plus it tied up a few loose ends
This episode felt a little heavy to me. It made me realize that, despite the emotional punches of the past couple installments, I still tend to think of this as a “fun” show. Apparently, a prolonged separation of Hank and Britt make it less fun. For me, anyway. But as other have said, if this is the worst “Terriers” has to offer, I can sooo live with that. Still love it.
britt tiene huevos grandes. Ã³rale, vato.
I understand the comments on the show, but I thought it was a good episode in that, it was a “move the pieces into place” episode. They’ve been hinting at how Hank eventually will let Britt down, and it sure feels like the betrayal might come from the fact that Hank knows about the Katie situation … but didn’t let his partner know. I wonder if some parallels will be drawn with whatever happened between Hank and Gustafson.
I’m very curious to have the chemical dumping storyline come back. What I liked about the show, from a broader perspective, was the idea that these two guys, two “terriers”, two small-time guys could get caught up in something big … and keep chomping away at it. I understand they had to end that storyline temporarily, but I’d like some resolution to it. Seems too big to leave alone.
I watched the episode twice and the second time around the look that Gustafson gives Hank when he jokes around with Carol on his phone seemed telling. His facial expression seemed to say,”I can’t believe you’re going down that road.” Could be something, maybe not.
Definitely better than last week’s episode, where the whole Steph storyline felt too on the nose by half. The rules of teevee dictate that no lead shall be killed mid-season, so I knew Britt would get out of that warehouse alive – but it was still the tensest four minutes of the show. And while Hank’s quiet menace with the professor was a little unbelievable, his refusal to take morphine for a gunshot wound rang very, very true.
I’m feeling a little more optimistic about a second season as the weeks roll on.
Great comments all. Terriers is the best show on television this year & that’s all I’m gonna say;)
I’m still trying to figure out why they didn’t let Britt out of the trunk until they got all the way back to San Diego. Shouldn’t they have stopped after the border and let him out of the trunk?
an interesting point and something i hadn’t considered. not that it’s likely, but i could see hank and/or gustafson making him stay in the trunk as a prank/punishment for making them go to tj to save his ass.
It wasn the feel of a normal episode, but it still was exciting and had me on the edge of my seat. Many things were implassible though, such as walking into the room and giving them the drugs.
Can I just say that whatever we thought of this particular episode, it’s really great to see how many people are making the effort to comment here? It’s still not the numbers Alan gets for his Mad Men posts (by a long shot), but how great is it to see that Alan’s getting thoughtful commenters on every single episode that he reviews? FX, please take note. This show might have low ratings, but once people watch a few eps, they stay and keep watching (and then contribute to Internet buzz). By far this is the best new show of the year. As opposed to most of the shows that pollute the broadcast networks and basic cable, this show is actually worth watching.
(Pssst. Tell your friends.)
I couldn’t wait to finally log on here and see what you wrote about this episode Alan, because I thought it was awesome and thought you would too.
I see your point, about there being too much crammed into one hour, but I did not find it to be a problem. In fact in never occurred to me until I read your review.
I thought the depth of this ep., was very impressive. And I liked seeing that Terriers was capable of it. Maybe this show is supposed to be more on the side of light fare but I was looking for something to watch that would take me totally out of my thought process and Terriers succeeded completely.
My only problem was when Britt walked into the room with the cartel killing people, and handed over the cocaine. It didn’t seem plausible, even for me, queen of disbelief suspension.
Since that is my only complaint and it’s a small one at that, I want to say it again. I loved this episode and I’m really glad Terriers is an option for me to watch. With So Much Crap on right now, Terriers is one bright shining light.
It was tightly scripted and taut throughiutt, I enjoyed it as a standalone and also a piece mover. Plus it had a Lebowski reference, finally, unless I’m mistaken.
Any news on a pickup? :(