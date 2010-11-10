‘Terriers’ – ‘Asunder’: Get me to the hotel on time

A review of tonight’s “Terriers” coming up just as soon as I watch “Love Actually” on pay-per-view…
“I need a drink, more than ever in my life.” -Britt
“I don’t.” -Hank
There’s a ticking time bomb quality to “Asunder.” Will Hank drink by episode’s end? (No, as it turns out.) Will the wedding atmosphere lead Katie to finally spill her secret to Britt? (Yes, and he does not take it well.) And will Hank emerge unscathed from another encounter with the casual menace of Ben Zeitlin, attorney-at-law? (Yes, but he’s also back on the man’s radar.) For a show that so frequently operates on a very casual wavelength, the tension in this one was gripping, and the payoffs – particularly Britt and Hank’s role reversal at the end – worth the amount of time I spent holding my breath.
So Hank begins the day understandably determined to celebrate Gretchen’s wedding by falling off the wagon, but he finds a distraction – and a new sense of purpose – when he stumbles across Zeitlin and Burke plotting some new evil scheme in the hotel men’s room. (Hey, it’s a small town.) Though the threat Zeitlin represents – to Hank, and Britt, and Laura Ross the reporter – is very real, we’ve seen that Hank needs a mission to get him through the worst of times, and Gretchen’s wedding day is the worst of all possible times for our man.
The script by Nicholas Griffin (brother of Ted, who directed, and co-author with Ted on “Matchstick Men”) had a design that meant another show light on Hank/Britt banter (though I laughed heartily at Britt’s “I would never eat here” entrance line when meeting Hank at the diner), but they compensated by partnering Hank with Britt’s hacker buddies(*) for the day. Not only are those guys amusing on their own (the “Too soon?” exchange about the Bobby Kennedy joke was hilarious), but it was a refreshing change for Hank to spend an episode with all the answers at his fingertips for once. I wouldn’t want Hank to turn into Jack Bauer, PI – again, Hank and Britt’s are supposed to be scrappers who don’t usually know what they’re doing – but as a one-time thing, up against the series’ powerful arch-villain, why let Hank realize Google can be his friend?
(*) I asked Ted Griffin, who came up with the characters after seeing the actors perform as an improv comedy troupe, if the writers had a nickname for the group so we could stop calling them The Lone Gunmen. Griffin said that, “I nicknamed them, for no particular reason, the Squatters. We also refered to them as Convoy, the name of the actors’ comedy improv trio. Their character names are Swift, Blodget, and Gunt. I asked the actors to name themselves; two of them christened themselves after buildings on the Vassar campus (where they all met), then saddled the third guy (who was not on the phone call with me) with ‘Gunt’ because it sounded dirty.”
Donal Logue was, unsurprisingly, fantastic at showing Hank at rock-bottom (or as rock-bottom as he gets while sober), and then the transformation he underwent once a case presented itself to him. And I again loved Michael Gaston’s relaxed yet terrifying performance as Zeitlin – the very fact that the man never needs to act scary is the scariest thing about him.
Meanwhile, down at the wedding reception, the ugly truth finally came out between Britt and Katie – and I liked the unconventional choice to have her whisper the thing we knew into his ear, out of our range – and the aftermath was about as bad as we had suspected. Some great stuff from Michael Raymond-James (so wet and angry as Katie chased him back to the area where the ceremony had been held, its dismantling a symbol of what was happening with these two) and Laura Allen. And while Katie’s explanation for why she did what she did might seem a bit of a self-rationalization, but I think we all saw the same thing Britt did back at the enagement party: he was going to screw this up, sooner or later. I love Britt, but no doubt that was gonna happen, and so Katie got drunk and did it first. Doesn’t make it right, but makes it understandable, human, and sad.
I’ve seen two of the final three episodes of the season – which are great (particularly next week’s Tim Minear-scripted outing) – and it’s taken a lot of willpower to keep from watching the finale – fueled mainly by my concern that it’ll be the last episode of this great show that I’ll ever get to see. The ratings actually ticked up last week, and while the overall numbers are still situated firmly in cancellation territory, maybe if the upward trend continues over this final month, FX will decide there’s potential for growth with a different marketing strategy.
I understand all the commercial rationalizations for why a second season isn’t likely. But I look at Hank trembling at the hotel bar, or Britt pulling his coat up over his head, or even the Squatters arguing about the Panopticon, and I am not remotely ready to let go of this show yet. It is Too. Damn. Good. to quit on. Like Hank rising from his self-pity to try to help the reporter, I want to see the show keep fighting until it gets out of this ratings hole and finds a way to keep going.
What did everybody else think?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Write a comment…
I’m hijacking the first comment to post the email address for FX – according to the showrunner, the network IS tallying all emails it receives in support of the show.
So, write to user@fxnetworks.com and tell everyone you know to do the same – it’s a little bit of effort that could result in a second season of the show.
And, I know most of you have probably done this already because it’s a fantastic song, but if you haven’t, go download the full-length version of the theme song “Gunfight Epiphany” from iTunes.
*Stepping down from soapbox now*
Hijack away, whatever works….I was hopeful until this morning, just saw ratings were down last week from the week before. Don’t see how the title and/or marketing can be blamed if X number of people watched, then decided not to watch again. I mean, it’s completely unimaginable to me why they WOULDN’T tune in again, but they didn’t.
Not that I won’t send the email, but it sure looks bleak.
This show needs to be saved, pure and simply, it is much too good to last only one year. There is so much more to share with these characters. If FX ever did one thing right in television, and I know they have had many successes, the powers that be will give it another year. It was marketed horribly wrong, with a name that confused more then enlightened, and if people watch this show in the next year, they will come back for more.
It’s like the storytelling mojo flowed from SOA to here. Why can’t it be shared? It is nice to share.
I was more scared that Zeitlin or his goon would snatch that journalist’s cell and capture info to lead back to Hank, but then he had to be his dry-drunk self and stick his nose out to be busted, again. He would have been *such* a hero if he stayed anonymous — but in this panop age, they would have gone to the hotel register and security tapes within a half-hour, so at least Hank set the terms of the duel, straight up, like the capable man he stopped feeling like years ago. Completely foolhardy and dangerous, but magnificently dramatic.
It makes me sad that it seems like the long term prospects of Terriers are largely a foregone conclusion. If anything, FX’s success with programming seems like it will hurt Terriers…I suspect they have a deep bench and too easily can replace the show. I’m glad they’ve given it a full run though, rather than the traditional broadcast network yank. I hope that the series at least gives a satisfying ending fit for Logue’s and Raymond-James’ characters.
The sequence in the hotel room between Zeitlin and Ross were remarkable…this coupled with the comedic scenes between the Lone Gunmen (Squatters seems too pedestrian, dammit) was really well balanced – the comedy didn’t detract from the tension from the scenes in the hotel room – that was a tricky line to walk. I’m also hoping to get more time with Hank’s sister, but there’s just not enough episodes left in this run…sigh…
God I love this show.
Another great episode. Just wow. One thing, after hearing Katie’s explanation of what happened, I am totally back to thinking she was roofied. She didn’t really remember much of what happened, just really drunk and waking up with a sleazeball.
Put me down with any and all efforts to save this show. It is so much above so much of what pollutes our TV screens.
I got the impression that she was just trying to soften the news for Britt. He was almost instantly destroyed. Imagine if she had said “I knew exactly what I was doing” like she did to Hank.
Best episode yet, and that’s saying something. I was really worried that the episode was going to be Hank getting drunk and making an ass of himself at the wedding, can’t believe I still think this show would do anything typical that inferior shows would do.
The only problem I had with the episode was that Hank was in a room above the ambassador suite and could clearly see over Zeitlen’s patio. Just didn’t seem very plausible for such a fancy hotel to have a suite not be secluded from a standard room.
Come on, Nit-Picking much……Lol! If that’s the worst part of the episode, it means it was a damn good episode!!
My favorite thing about cable is that immediately after Terriers is over…I can watch it again. Sometimes I’ll even watch it again at 1am if I’m still awake. There is so much nuance and detail that I pick up the second or third time around that I literally crave a repeat viewing as soon as it ends. (The only other show that does that to me is Cougar Town, which I only recently discovered and have full-series-marathoned 3 times since then.) I wish beyond anything that I had, like, 5 Nielson boxes I could hook up to my TV, because I want FX and the world to know how much I love this show.
So much in this episode literally made me cringe, I was so physically uncomfortable and distressed for these characters – when Hank ordered that drink, when Britt and Katie were having it out at the empty wedding site. Impeccable work all around.
Hubby and I both started yelling stuff like, “No! Don’t do it, Hank! What are you thinking?” at the tv when he told Britt he would bring him the shirt. Clutched my stomach for much of the rest of the episode. Yeah — it stressed me out, too.
And I am so hating the Nielson rating system right now.
It was a fantastic episode, from start to finish. Truly fantastic.
Would it help if we all bought Subway sandwiches again? Howbout we all go stay at that hotel?
I’ve always thought a good consumer-based message would be for all the fans to buy the theme song from Itunes on the same day. Easy to do, it sends a message and you get the cool song in the process.
@macdaddy, I really like this idea.
If that’s all that it takes, I’m totally in. That song is awesome.
Going from last night’s Sons of Anarchy – which has been under par this season with much of the complaints about last nights episode being right on – to tonight’s Terriers was like going from the merely good to the great. I really love this show and it is so much better than most everything else, even shows I really like such as SOA, Burn Notice and the like. I pray, pray, pray for this show to get picked up.
This was a fantastic, dare I say brilliant, episode of television. The tension, the comedy, the drama…it all came together perfectly. Thank you for introducing me to this show Alan. I have converted almost a dozen friends to become loyal fans of the show since the pilot. It is certainly a show that more people would watch if they only knew about it’s existence. We must save Terriers!
The only bad thing I can say about this episode was that Gretchen’s dress was awful. Who wants flat boobs on your wedding day? Everything else? Sublime. I thought at first that I didn’t like the shooting style for the Britt/Katie confrontation, but then I realized I was crying. It sounds sappier than I like to think I am, but when he walked away I could literally feel her future walk away with him. Guts, consider yourself wrenched. The rest was expertly handled, with a nice whizzbang quality that was well-balanced by Hank’s personal stake. This just doesn’t seem like a show that could be canceled by anyone who’s actually watched it- I’m going to allow myself some optimism. Too damn delightful to fail.
What a fantastic episode! Seriously…let’s start the writing campaign now because this show needs to stay on the air.
another fantastic episode. I know prospects for season 2 are low, but keep in mind that FX has a strong history of supporting the shpws it develops. Other than Lucky, I cant think of a show it hasnt been great to. MAybe we’ll get a season 2 next fall and they will rerun season one in the late summer with a better marketing plan, maybe even under a better name, and try to build from there. The quality level is too high to not give it a chance.
Great episode. I’ve been trying to talk the show up on the internet. But…people are so demoralized by serial shows getting cancelled that they don’t even want to give a show like this a chance. (That’s the people who’ve actually heard of it. This show is a total marketing failure: it’ll be taught at universities as the example of what not to do when you launch a TV show.)
As always, I liked the choices they made here: Katie whispering her confession in Britt’s ear; Katie lashing out, and blaming Britt (oh that’s so human); and Hank *almost* drinking/*almost* ruining the wedding. Some of the plot felt too contrived for me: the chance encounter in the men’s room that ended up keeping him from drinking; the reporter’s phone still being turned on in probably the most important meeting of her career; and the Lone Gunmen being available at the drop of the hat…it adds up to a little too unbelievable, and if the show continues next year, this would be the area in which I’d like it to improve.
I’m being too critical, probably; this is a detective show after all, and the genre thrives on plots filled with coincidence and the detective’s uncanny intuition.
But still, like most of the shows that really draw me in, it’s the character moments and that the writers allow the characters to be human and flawed…and especially…that the characters develop over the episodes.
*serialized
Alan, I just watched Donal Logue on “Last Call with Carson Daly” (I had it on in the background while setting my waiver priorities for my fantasy football team before bed, okay???) and he kept referring to “Terriers” in the past tense. As in “it was the best experience I ever had” and “it was the best gig I ever had.” I don’t want to read too much into that, but it did not seem hopeful.
I think he just speaks in the past tense because they finished filming the season ages ago (as is the case w/ most cable shows), and there won’t likely be any final discussions regarding the fate of “Terriers” until the season finale’s numbers come out.
I like the show, but I’m assuming it gets cancelled, which raises a question:
Where does this rank amongst the all-time worst TV? Nearly everything new sucks, and even a few decent shows (Terriers, Rubicon) likely won’t survive their initial seasons.
It’s just carnage out there right now.
The climate isn’t that bad – Boardwalk Empire and The Walking Dead both got snapped up for second seasons after their pilots aired. Mad Men and Breaking Bad are returning. I’ll agree that the comedy landscape is pretty shitty beyond FX, but adult swim continues to be great (Delocated, The Venture Bros). Plus critically lauded shows like Community and In Treatment which I haven’t even had time to see.
Ratings for Terriers are climbing (slowly), so I wouldn’t be surprised to see FX gamble on another season. And The Walking Dead is a ratings juggernaut for AMC so far, so maybe they’ll take a shot on another season of Rubicon.
In short: this ranks nowhere near all-time worst TV.
Scratch that about Rubicon. Its cancellation was announced like two minutes after I posted that comment.
this show has fantastic long-term potential. it takes a few episodes to get totally sold — but you do become totally sold.
great acting, dialogue, situations, writing — everything. i really hope it stays.
More Terriers talk on the podcast would be welcome.
I continue to love this show, but I must say that in last night’s episode, I found myself wishing Hank were onscreen whenever we were with Britt and Katie. I kept thinking, “Why doesn’t she just keep her mouth shut?” I think it would have been more interesting to watch Katie struggle to deal with her guilt than it was to see the confession, with the someone predictable shifting of blame to the boyfriend.
“Someone” should be “somewhat.”
I think there comes a point when you just can’t lie anymore, and the idea of having to have that baby and raise it with a lie like that hanging over his head (assuming it’s the professor’s) – I couldn’t do it.
I hope they will renew this one because I really, really enjoy it. If they don’t, however, what are the chances of getting a DVD release? And do you think they’ll ever put out a DVD of “Knights of Prosperity”? I keep checking and asking for it, but no luck so far.
I’m going to be terribly disappointed if they cancel Terriers. (Apparently) I was one of the few people who waited with anticipation for the pemier and I’ve been a devout fan since the first episode. I’m a sucker for all things Shawn Ryan. Though Terriers is not in the same vane as The Shield or SOA, I hold it in the same esteem. If it does get cancelled, matters are made worse because Justified doesn’t come back until February. That’s a long time to sulk.
Does anyone else think that Gretchen’s new husband – Jason Adler – could be the reporter’s inside source? I’m sure there’s a reason they made him an architect, and with the big conspiracy dealing with property acquisition and development, it seems like a natural fix. Or would that be too convenient?
could be. however, odd that she would ask, “whose wedding is this” as hank rushed her to the limo.
not implausible, but convenient [yes] and odd.
Haven’t been this concerned about a show being canceled since Season One of Friday Night Lights. Really, really hope it gets a second season.
Alan, is it considered bad form for a critic to stump for a show? I too can’t stand the idea of Terriers going off the air, but I can’t do much about it. But you can! Get your famous buddies like Bill Simmons to at least pass along a tweat about it. Wouldn’t that help?
As the guy who wrote an open letter to NBC on behalf of “Chuck,” I definitely don’t consider it bad form.
In this case, I’ve written a ton about it, had Shawn Ryan on the podcast to talk at length about the show, have tweeted every week about it, and mentioned it on two different Simmons podcasts.
I could write a more blatant “Please save Terriers” kind of post, but I’m not sure there’s a point to it. Everyone I’ve talked to at FX really likes the show, and they’re frustrated that the ratings have been so poor. They know it’s great, and know that critics like me love it. This is going to come down entirely to a question of numbers: ratings and money. If, as I said in the review, the ratings keep inching up, even incrementally, maybe FX takes that as a positive sign and tries a second season. Or if they figure out a way to make the economics work at a lower rating (as NBC did with Chuck), maybe they give it a shot
At this point, all we can really do is wait and hope that more people with Nielsen boxes tune into the final episodes.
I so wish there was a plausible way to change the name of this show from one that sounds like it’s about dogs…kiss of death title.
I love dogs but I nearly didn’t watch in the beginning because of the title – it wasn’t until I read a blurb on it and it was recommended as a good show. And, wow, they were wrong – it is a terrific show.
But, I’m guessing changing the name ain’t gonna happen….rats.
Lee, did you really think it was about dogs? I’ve heard that before, it just surprises me. Anyway, I actually love the title.
Here’s what a Simmons tweet might do–if he wrote, “Sepinwall says everyone should watch Terriers on FX” or something, even if just 1 out of 10 followers tries it, that would be a bump. I never listen to podcasts, just no time to do it.
Hopefully I’m not being a nag….just doing what I can….
They can always change the name to Cougar Town
or
Modern Family/
So, what would be a good Title for this show?
not sure if bloggers are getting love or a beating from terriers.
last week, hank gets help looking into jason’s past from a former newspaper man turned blogger. this week, zeitlin disses the laura as a “blogger” just before threatening her mother.
didn’t realize bloggers had it so rough!
Well, the newspaperman from last week told a story that’s been very familiar to me and those who have worked or still work in the newspaper business. Jobs are vanishing rapidly, and while I’ve done okay in moving online, a lot of friends and former colleagues haven’t been so lucky, and are making a fraction of what they once did for the exact same work. That little detail sadly rang very true for me, as did Zeitlin’s old-school preference of traditional media over the Internet.
I thought that whole undertone was very interesting. On the one hand, many people blame the rise of blog journalism for (at least contributing to) the impending death of print journalism. Blogs are cheap, and they can be published pretty much immediately. This can also lead to sensationalism and grabbing onto unsubstantiated rumors in order to ratchet up your hits. On the other hand, as traditional papers fire their staffs, the blog seems like a natural place for a true investigative journalist like Laura to end up. She can easily connect to her readers and may not be subject to any nasty corporate politics. That said, if she’s a blogger, does she have the same ethical guidelines that theoretically guide print journalists? Does she get the same benefit of the doubt in terms of protecting her sources?
The episode wasn’t heavily about this, but I like that shows like Terriers and The Good Wife feature the online political and journalistic world in realistic ways, rather than pretending like it’s still two decades ago.
Chrissy, this isn’t really at all relevant to the show, but the North Carolina Shield Statute defines a journalist as “Any person, company, or entity, or the employees, independent contractors, or agents of that person, company, or entity, engaged in the business of gathering, compiling, writing, editing, photographing, recording, or processing information for dissemination via any news medium.â€ That would suggest that journalistic bloggers are indeed afforded a qualified privilege against being compelled to reveal their sources (only by the government obviously). 38 states have similar shield statutes, which I imagine have similar definitions of what constitutes a journalist.
It would be an absolute travesty for this show not to at least get a shot at a second season. I’m trying to get everyone I know to get into the show, but it’ll be much easier to do when I have the first season on hand to start them from the pilot.
Alan, if the ratings keep slowly ticking upwards and FX even considers a second season a possibility, is there another show that FX can have serve as lead-in for Terriers? Lights Out and Justified run this winter, so those wouldn’t work. Does FX have any new projects on the horizon that are getting good buzz?
Hell, I could watch the show for its opening credits alone.
Ha! Yeah, I love those. That song is so damn catchy too. Now I’ve got the whistle going in my head.
I just picked up that song from iTunes yesterday. It’s in line to become my next ringtone.
The ratings for the show are sad. But this is the kind of show that is more of a slow burn than instant hit. When the show first came on, it just didn’t look good to me. I like the actors, but the premise was kind of meh. I mean, how many ex-cop PI shows do we have to have in the world. So I avoided it the first couple of episodes.
But then I caught Fustercluck. And I thought, this isn’t what I thought it would be. At all. Went back and found the earlier eps and loved them.
And the show has gotten even better. It’s funny, but it’s dark funny. “I hit you harder” It’s like a standard PI buddy show written by someone who hates those shows. It will often have a predictable seeming arc… and then the show goes in a totally different direction (very much like The Shield used to do).
I like this show better than some of the other highly touted new shows, like Boardwalk Empire. I even like it better than Sons of Anarchy right now (their 3rd season has been frustratingly lame, punctuated with moments of brilliance).
Hopefully FX will stay behind it. I heard Donal’s interview on The Nerdist podcast a few days ago, and the FX people have been supportive.
But Like I said, the show just needs to develop its audience better. On the face of it, the promos and commercials look no different than most PI shows. Didn’t turn me on to the show. What did was everyone talking about it, and when I happened to be channel flipping, I left it on when I came across the show.
The title, the theme music, the marketing; they all stunk for this show. FX is trying to do a better job by getting lots of ads on for it now, but it blew the launch (and it isnt all FX’s fault, they didnt pick the name or the theme song, but they could have pushed harder for changes). All your points are good and valid ones; I just keep hoping that FX stands by their show and hope it catches on with a second chance despite the rocky start.
DougMac – Really? You’re gonna insult the theme song for “Terriers”? Uh-oh. I’m just gonna duck, cuz folks are gonna come after you… That’s one catchy ear-worm of a theme song, man…
-Daniel
I hear you, Wade. I was expecting to have a lovefest with Boardwalk Empire after Mad Men ended. That hasn’t happened. Meanwhile, Terriers slipped in out of nowhere to be my next favorite show on television.
DougMac – Seriously? You don’t like the song? I can’t get enough of it!
What other P.I. shows are on right now? This isn’t the late 70s.
Katie telling him that he would have screewed it up was an excuse to save face in her own eyes. There never has been the slightest hint that he was about to screw up anything.
Yeah, I agree (and disagree with Alan)–Britt is a screwup, but he’s always loved Katie and I think was just slow on the uptake with the whole proposal thing. I think he would’ve been really excited about a baby, and he loves her, he’s not ambivalent. So I think she’s just making excuses (as pained as she feels about the consequences).
Here’s my theory (and this is really dumb of me to do since I didn’t/can’t watch last night’s episode, so this may already have been debunked):
I think Katie was internally debating whether to get an abortion (without finding out who the father is first) in order to save her relationship with Britt during the entire wedding. When Katie told Britt that she wasn’t pregnant and he looked really disappointed (and she even asked him if he was) she was leaning toward the abortion because that’s when she started to drink, whereas in the beginning of the episode she was abstaining from alcohol. Then when Britt started to complain about the ridiculousness of weddings (TOTALLY agree w/ him) and slipped about the fiance thing, I think she flipflopped.
I don’t know if I buy the Britt being a screw-up and Katie protecting herself by screwing up first as the only reason, but it makes a lot more sense than her being totally reckless and fear of committing, especially when she’s the one that was originally talking about wanting kids in the first episode.
Best show I saw this week, and I saw Sons of Anarchy and In Treatment. No knock against those other shows which also had great outings this week, but this episode of Terriers had the most drama and impact on me this week.
Great episode. I kind of felt the accidental drink spill on Britt was a cheap way to get Hank to come to the wedding (I think they could have come with a better way), but regardless, it was high quality TV.
I disagree, Kujo. First of all, it was hardly unrealistic. Who hasn’t been at a function where a drink got spilled or splashed on someone? But there was a deeper point here, I think, which was the way spirits (booze) drove so much of people’s actions:
– Hank’s entire arc was about the need for drink to fill the hole (absence of Gretchen) which had ironically been caused by drink; the only other thing that could fill that hole was his mission as a PI
– Katie’s backstory was drink-driven; Katie used booze to enable her to be reckless, and then tried to use that as her excuse once she’d told Britt the truth (“I was drunk”)
– The uncorking of Katie’s secret was also driven by drink — or the lack of it, in Britt’s noticing of Katie’s initial abstaining.
Best TV show on the air.
The Squatters = The Hanson Brothers
The cancellation comments by Alan and the fact that Tim Minear worked on this brings back painful memories.
Yet another stellar episode. Donal Logue is amazing as Hank, so human, flawed and recognizable. He inhabits this role in a manner not often seen, which makes you root so hard for him, warts and all. It was heartbreaking to see him swerve back into the parking lot, but I’ve done crap like that so many times. He just couldn’t help himself.
I came into full Logue-consciousness with “The Tao of Steve” (still a top-fiver), and was shocked last night to realize he was Dr. Janek, the guy who developed the ultimate codebreaker, from “Sneakers” (it was on AMC or something last night). He’s good in just about everything he does, even when miscast, and I keep waiting for him to be the star his talent suggests he should be.
At any rate, thanks for the review, Alan. This show is up there with the best things I’ve ever seen on TV, and I hope it gets to hang around.
1 – eliminate your desire
2 – be excellent in her presence
3 – retreat or be fleeting
don’t forget logue in “life.” another good series that ended too soon.
I had no idea that was Logue in Sneakers! (probably because I doubt I was aware of him back then)
Logue never fails to impress and this episode was proof of that. I’m almost ashamed that the thing that makes me remember him best is this cabbie ads he did for MTV.
jimmy the cab driver was the best: [www.youtube.com]
I hate to be a Negative Nancy, but I have to point out that there’s a (possible) one-time explanation for the slight ratings uptick last week. The guest star on last week’s episode was a fan-favorite from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Shangela. I follow RDR (and some of its contestants) on Facebook/Twitter, and they made sure to encourage everyone to watch Shangela on Terriers. It may not be enough to explain the uptick, but I’d say it might be too early to get our hopes up for a sustained ratings increase.
If that’s what it takes to get the numbers up, then make Shangela’s character a regular.
Hell, have Bieber be Britt’s next door neighbor if that’s what it takes.
I actually wouldn’t mind Shangela being around a bunch, as (to borrow a ’70s reference) a Huggy Bear-style informant who can tell Britt and Hank what’s happening out on the mean streets of Ocean Beach.
Excellent episode – this show continues to improve and get better each week, and I hope that F/X doesn’t pull the plug on it. Everyone has pretty much covered the positives of this week’s episode (seriously – the dialogue between Hank and Britt and the quick one-liners are examples of excellent writing, but the subtlty of the acting by each of the characters is first-rate).
I see some significant long-term potential in the characters and the story lines. Right now, the best dramas on TV are outside the Big 4….every new show introduced this year has been weak and less than impressive, and for my tastes, other than Fringe, there are no other shows on mainstream TV worth watching. SOA, Terriers, Burn Notice, and Southland set a standard that CBS, ABC, NBC, and Fox haven’t met with their programing. I think if they cancel this show it will leave a hurt like the one NBC created when they canned The Black Donnellys as well as Southland (thankfully TNT grabbed it).
I don’t have a lot to add that hasn’t already been said. I loved the episode. I tweet about this show constantly, and week by week, I enlist one more person to watch, converting each into a rabid fan. I hope everyone’s spreading the word, it’s obvious we all want a second season.
Simply put, this was another great episode; right down to the opening scene where Hank is cleaning his gutters with the late, great Sarah Vaughan playing on the radio. Those of you under 50 probably don’t know who she was, but The Divine One had one of the great voices that ever existed.
The real question is whether fans can mount a substantial “save our show” campaign here that shows the DEPTH of support the show has (fans willing to spend incremental money to support it) where it lacks BREADTH (ratings). The Chuck/Subway example, catalyzed by our own intrepid Sepinwall here, is the best example.
What would that be for this show? There’s no obvious product placements, unfortunately. Are there particular advertisers who have bought commercial time on the show throughout the seasons whose products we could buy in concert? Other ideas?
It should be flip-flops, right?
It can’t just be a novelty item tied to the show (a la Jericho and nuts). The idea behind the Chuck/Subway campaign was that money talks, BS walks, so you need to do something that can materially affect the bottom line of the show. Ratings, and ratings in key demographics, are supposed to be a stand in for profitability, but they assume all fans are equally passionate. There are other ways to affect the profit/loss if a smaller base of fans is more passionate about actually spending money to add to sponsors’ returns. That mainly comes down to putting money in a show’s sponsors pockets. Somehow.
PY, while the Subway thing made a great story, I honestly think that by far the number one factor that kept Chuck on the air was NBC negotiating a much lower licensing fee from Warner Bros., and Warner Bros. caring enough about potential back-end profits from the show to take a financial hit in the short-term. Chuck became cheaper, therefore NBC could justify keeping it on even with cancellation-level ratings. (Ironically, “Chuck” is now one of the network’s higher-rated dramas, not because it’s done better, but because it’s stayed flat – its audience is its audience – while almost every new show they’ve tried since has started okay and then quickly dropped.)
I appreciate the need to feel active and engaged, and I certainly wouldn’t discourage a Save Our Show campaign. I just think that ultimately it’s going to come down to numbers that are already being crunched in the FX offices, and that will continue to be crunched as we get down to the wire.
Alan, thanks for taking the time to clarify that — it has added weight because you are probably literally the person who knows the most on the Chuck situation.
Just a (tiny) bit of pushback — were the two situations (the save our show and the fee cut) independent? Did the fee cut happen prior to the campaign? Or would WB have been more willing to take a cut in its fees and have more confidence in the “potential back-end profits” after seeing the economic potential of a savvy, passionate fan base who spent money to support the show? I am actually curious about the timeline.
And, by the way, if a fee cut and reduction in costs, a la Chuck, is the only way to save Terriers, it doesn’t bode that well. Chuck had a lot of room to cut CGI effects and had a number of minor characters whose roles could be reduced. Terriers does not have any special effects to cut and does not have a large cast, and by it’s PI-show nature, needs to shoot at a lot of different locations, etc. Not sure there’s as much room to make cuts there. But they should find a way to make it work! (DirecTV anyone? The #1 determinant for shows getting on the 101 seems to be fan passion, which might be relevant here).
I really hope this show gets renewed. Hank’s near-relapse was heartfelt and even if it was a massive coincidence he overheard Zeitlin’s conversation I appreciate how he jumped on that to give himself a reason to not drink.
Britt & Katie . . . That was very raw and emotional. I like how it was handled. While watching it, I was getting mad at her and found myself practically foaming at her assertion Britt wasn’t ready for marriage with her and the internal rationalization for her sabotaging it in the first place. And yet, that seemed very human and convincingly done. It seemed like she was rationalizing and making excuses for herself once she was forced to admit the affair to Britt, and yet on some level it also came across as if she arrived at an epiphany, or at least was finally able to verbalize what her gut was telling her back when she had her fling with her Prof. For some reason it came across as very real, and very human.
By the very nature of my reaction to this episode, I am not ready to see it go. Ratings are inching up, it’s developing a rabid fanbase, and I believe there is definite hope for a huge upside. I REALLY hope they renew it and market it better next season. I am greatly anticipating the final three episodes, but dreading the possible end of this this.
-Cheers
I think Britt and Katie will be back together though. The obvious out for that is Katie being pregnant with Britt’s kid. Of course, it COULD be the Prof’s, but that seems statistically less likely. Also, once he cools down he might see things in a different light. They could totally play it as Britt maturing for the kid (which might not even be his) and realizing perhaps there was some truth to Katie’s misgivings.
The interesting thing in my opinion is I can actually see it going either way (even though I think they’ll just get back together, it just seems to be how it would end up in a TV program), with the characters as long as it is handled well I could see either outcome being really powerful.
Have I mentioned I REALLY hope they don’t cancel this show?
-Cheers
I’d say this has been my favorite episode of the series. Gripping throughout.
I absolutely love this show. Enjoy every minute of it, and I’m not easily satisfied. I’m one of those annoying nitpickers… but my only concern so far was the pacing of the “Mexican episode” – should have been a two-parter. Everything else – perfect. I’m almost afraid before every new episode, thinking “this might be the one where they finally screw it up” Nope. If anything, it’s getting better.
And the sad thing is I can’t really do anything to support the show (due to my geographical location) Can’t watch it, can’t buy it. So it’s all up to you, you American bastards!
“Terriers” is the only show I picked up this season, and I would happily drop several of the ones I currently watch to keep this terrific show around for another season.
Great show. Totally unique. Even love the music; the theme song and Sarah Vaughn singing Rogers and Hart in the opening moments.
This was a great episode of a great show. However, you keep insisting that Hank doesn’t often know what he’s doing. The guy was a cop / detective for at least a few years. You’d think he would have picked up some skills. Being over your head is one thing (which they frequently are), but saying Hank doesn’t know what he’s doing isn’t totally true.
You know, the whole Katie thing bothers me on 2 levels. First, anyone sober enough to drive her home that night who then sleeps with her is pretty clearly guilty of rape. Second, Britt needs to deal. Shit happens. Given the characters general backstories a single night’s screw-up ought to be forgivable. What Britt did to Katie (the robbing her house then picking her up in a bar) was far worse than what she did to him, and she forgave him in seconds.
Maybe come down off the rape allegations a little bit. If you think back to the episode Katie wasn’t massively impaired. Drunk yes, blackout all-agency-forfeited drunk, well no. Even then, Britt has a right to be upset. Monogamy is obviously pretty important to him, and that’s not something you can begrudge a person.
Really, though, is seeing her picture when he robbed her house and then tracking her down at a bar that much different than any of the other ways guys try to get closer to women? There’s obviously the matter of the felony involved, but he didn’t rob the house because it was her. It wasn’t until after that Britt knew who she was.
Also, these are fictional characters. Why am I defending them to you?
I don’t think you can say the Prof was a rapist. They got drunk, drove home (lots of people get home after a few drinks), and had sex. She admitted to Hank she knew what she was doing, so she was drunk but not mentally incapacitated. She was tipsy, not totally out-of-her-mind drunk. It was morally unethical and professionally career suicide for the Professor if it came out, but hardly rape.
As for Britt . . . He has a right to be angry. Cheating on somebody is one of those things that can end relationships, and they are not at this point even married. Second, I think the way she handled it is what perhaps bothered him as much if not more. Britt seems to value honesty. Katie lied to him about the drunken one night stand, she lied to him about the baby, lied to him about the pregnancy test. In his mind, he pretty obviously feels like he can’t trust her. She cheated on him, lied about it, then in her confession lied about her motivation (compare her explanation to Britt with her explanation to Hank), although her realization about Britt “not being ready for marriage” could have been either an excuse or a quasi-spontaneous realization. Still, she was less than honest, going from attacking Britt to shirking responsibility.
Still, it had me caring and empathizing with both sides. The fact I am even arguing about this and (as mentioned above) defending these fictional characters sort of makes me in awe of how great this show is.
Do the right thing FX! Give Terriers a second season and better marketing next time.
-Cheers
I sure hope this show survives as I’m already ticked about Rubicon being cancelled, this is the only other new drama worth a dime. At least I have a Nielson Book this week and will be able to get Terriers in there twice!
What do you mean you have a Nielson book? (showing my ignorance.) How do I get one, or a zillion? :) And what did Alan mean by “people who have Nielson boxes?”