‘Terriers’ – ‘Fustercluck’: Sister act

A review of tonight’s “Terriers” coming up just as soon as it’s an honor to be nominated…
“I just want to know all the angles, man.” -Britt
Back at press tour, FX gave critics the first five episodes of “Terriers.” Press tour is insanely busy, so my plan was to watch 2, maybe 3 at the most, to get a sense of what it was before interviewing the stars and producers, then move on to the many, many other things I had to do while there.
So I watched the pilot. Loved it. Watched the second episode. Enjoyed it but wasn’t entirely sure how I felt about the lighter, more self-contained style. Watched the third episode. Was wowed by Donal Logue and the very dark place the story took Hank at the end – and had to keep going just to find out what the hell was up with the shadowy figure climbing into Hank’s attic.
So I watched the fourth episode, even though I didn’t really have time for it, swearing to myself that this would be it, and I would save the fifth episode for the flight home, or some other point down the road.
Then I came to the end of (the delightfully-titled) “Fustercluck,” and at that point there was no way I wasn’t going to immediately pop in episode five. For that matter, I would have put a bunch of more pressing obligations on hold if FX had brought me a DVD with episodes six and beyond.
Obviously, “Fustercluck” has that great freak-the-hell-out ending, with Lindus expiring on Hank’s bathroom floor, Gustafson coming to bring Hank and Britt in for questioning, and Hank’s crazy sister Steph left alone with the body. Hank and Britt are always shown to be guys flying by the seat of their pants, only vaguely knowing what they’re doing, even on a small stage. So put them up in the big leagues in matters involving guys like Lindus and the shady construction people who seemed to be pulling his strings, and any of our heroes’ mistakes are only going to seem massively, massively worse. I was literally holding my breath at the end, and I knew I had the ability to jump immediately to episode five. I can’t imagine what it was like for some of you tonight.
But even before we got to that catastrophe, “Fustercluck” felt like the strongest “Terriers” episode yet. After two weeks of self-contained cases mixed with ongoing personal stories, we’re hip-deep in Lindus shenanigans again, and I think the balance has been good for the show. It’s important to see the guys’ work not always revolve around this big case, but at the same time the stakes do get higher in this situation, the tension is greater, and at times the laughs are bigger. The lead-in to the opening credits, with Lindus telling Hank and Britt that he wants them to rob a quarter-mil from him, was just wonderful – so unexpected and yet confident that I knew everything to follow would work.
And everything did. The small-scale heist sequence was executed perfectly, the visual of the men in the hazmat suits at the construction site was creepy as intended, and Lindus’ traffic accident floored me in a way that particular gag (overused on “Lost” and other JJ Abrams-affiliated shows) doesn’t usually. Because even though Lindus is a bad guy who killed Eleanor’s boyfriend, Hank and Britt still pulled him off that runway and literally chased him into the path of that oncoming car. Like the bank manager’s suicide last week, the accident is something Hank could have had no way of knowing would happen, but he still acted without thinking and played a part in what happened. And that’s gutsy for the show to keep doing with its leading man.
Shawn Ryan was a guest on Mo Ryan and Ryan McGee’s podcast this week, and he mentioned that he had envisioned the show as being a bit lighter than it ultimately became (he co-wrote episode two, remember), and he said one of the reasons for that was seeing how good Donal Logue was at the heavy stuff. As he stares down Lindus in jail in the opening scenes, he’s every bit the hard-boiled private eye, even if he looks more like The Dude.
But the episode also works because it introduces a wild card element in Steph, played by Logue’s real-life sister Karina, who actually worked for Shawn Ryan twice (on “The Unit” and “Lie to Me”) before Donal did. As with Donal and Michael Raymond-James, who were friendly in real life before they played friends on this show, the Logues’ sibling chemistry came through, even as Karina played a fairly unhinged, off-her-meds character. Steph’s presence is about the last thing Hank needs at this moment, but for the show, she adds some great black comedy and unpredictability.
Great stuff all around. Can’t wait to talk about next week’s episode, and then to see where the hell this is all going after that.
What did everybody else think?
I really enjoyed everything from the heist to the unexpected death of Lindus. The sister is creepy and it is crazy that she is Donal’s actual sister. Looking forward to seeing where it goes.
Great show, glad I watch it. And since you asked, for all of us who have to wait until next week to see episode 5…it sucks to have to wait.
Amazing episode for the second straight week . . . I hope the rating kick in stronger, I want a season 2, 3 and 4.
It’s a small thing but (among all of the other great things going on here) I really dig the opening credits. The song has a sunny/creepy yin-yang thing going on, and the way the names fade in to panoramic shots has a very Tarantino-esque quality to it; Pulp Fiction is obviously one of the key pieces of reference this show is drawing on.
This was, indeed, another great episode. I have to confess that, in the past, I’ve been lukewarm in my reception of Logue, but he has seriously stepped up to the plate as Hank Dolworth. FX has to pick this up for a second season. It’d be a crying shame if they didn’t.
I love how they kill and maim people so often. Not intentionally, but kind of by accident. But they don’t feel bad about it. A little shocked, a little annoyed, but then they just move on. I laughed uncontrollably when Lindus died, and my girlfriend called me a freak, but I couldn’t help myself. The reaction of the guys was so hilarious.
I’m not saying that I didn’t enjoy the episode, because I really did. I agree with the commenter above and Alan’s review about how high the stakes are in this episode, and the added tension. This is definitely my favorite new show overall, by far. However, in this episode it seemed a little obvious that they were setting up the sister with these special technological abilities for some future reason. “Wait, who do we know who can tech the tech?” “I know, Steph can do it!” Also, I just wish they’d foregone having the actors dump exposition while they were supposedly evading being caught. Really? You’ve just been illuminated by a searchlight, and you’re explaining to your partner while running what’s going to happen next?
I think I liked the previous episode more, with all its great character moments. I admit, I’m not a fan of heist movies, and that probably influences my opinions. I did like the ending of this episode very much, with a real cliffhanger and some striking visuals, along with some WTF moments along the way.
I think it’s worth thinking about whether it’s possible that Hank will become so flawed that he’s unwatchable. I didn’t get past season 4 of The Shield, but I know Ryan won’t hesitate to go to a really dark place.
Except that we established back in the second episode that the guys can already turn to the three dudes in the trailer if they need someone to tech the tech.
Really happy you were so adamant about this show being good when you were on Simmons’ podcast. Like Damages, Justified and SOA, I think FX has a winner. Here’s hoping people tune in.
Yeah, it sucks to be left with that. Please start watching this show people, it’s great.
I hope the quality of this episode givea the following weeks a bump in numbers. I can’t fathom this show not getting renewed, especially after Lone Star’s immediate cancellation and the uncertainty of a Rubicon renewal.
I love how quickly things escalated in this last hour, with Lindus dying (unfortunately, as I thought this was a much better role for Christopher Cousins than as Ted Beneke in Breaking Bad), the hazmat dudes, and the SUV watching them. If Hank and Britt weren’t in over their heads before, they are now.
Am I the only one that prefers a larger portion of stand-alone stories in this show as well as Justified? I know I am, but the stand-alone story lines are so well done, and I can’t help but lose interest in some the serialized parts.
I know you can’t have a t.v. show without a strong serial story, but after the first couple episodes of ‘Terriers’ and ‘Justified’ I’ve decided I like about a 50-50 ratio. The stand-alone stories are fun.
Either way I’ll keep watching. Loving ‘Terriers’
HitFix doesn’t like me today. I can’t seem to post. Trying this again….
I guess thanks to Shawn Ryan, then, for letting Logue do some heavy stuff. I keep getting pleasantly surprised by those moments.
@Craig: Hubby and I found ourselves dancing around the kitchen to that tune while getting ourselves a drink during the opening credits. It grew on us. I swear we have more fun with this show than we have had with 90% of the movies we’ve seen recently.
@Dudleys Mom: I had that same thought about Hank’s “flaws.” Then I realized I’m still willing to watch Walter White ruin lives on BB, so maybe my threshold for that sort of thing is higher than I previously thought.
Intriguing storyline, cool sense of humor. I’m hooked!
Terrific stuff. So hard to balance different tones, but this show makes it seem easy. Fingers crossed it stays around.
I think my favorite thing about this show is its particular sense of humor. The jokes never feel like “jokes,” they just come completely out of the characters and the relationships they have. It creates an amazing sense of tone within the specific relationships in the show.
I really hope people start watching this show!
I totally agree about the jokes. One of the best things about the show is how established and lived-in Hank and Britt’s friendship is.
First, add me to the list of people hooked up the opening theme. I would buy it in a heartbeat if it showed up on iTunes.
As fun as this show is, I noticed last night how much it stands out in sharp contrast to much of the “Blue Skies” programming I enjoy. On Burn Notice, White Collar, or Leverage, a guy who gets hit by a car is going to be banged up, maybe have a couple busted ribs. But by next episode (or even the next act), he’s going to be getting around again just fine. In Terriers, Lindas gets hit and it’s almost comedic to see Hank and Britt getting him home until HOLY CRAP, the guy DIES. What are they supposed to do now? Suddenly, the guys have gone from a successful, slick robbery to having a dead man on their hands. A man who they should have taken to the hospital.
Which makes me think again about the title of this show, and how appropriate is it, particularly for Hank. He just does not let things go, and so far there have been some serious consequences.
Wish it was next week already.
I’m loving this show so much. I got home last night and started it from the DVR. I could not fast forward through credits fast enough – I was so excited to see more. I found myself texting every couple of minutes telling my friends, “Seriously, if you haven’t started watching Terriers yet you need to!” The storylines are fantastic but they do a great job of mixing in humor too that never feels out of place or forced.
I’m continually getting amazed by this series. Episode 3 really impressed me with where it went, and this episode just truly shows how well written and together this show is.
I can’t stop recommending it enough to people now, and I just hope that FX will give it another season.
Great episode. Loved the heist scene. Very original, and clever.
Two weeks in a row, the show has gotten better. Can’t wait until next week.
It’s awesome. Logan is incredible. Shame no one is watching it, but just enjoy it while it last. Mr Ryan, I dip my hat to you.
Another thanks for the strong recommendation on this show. I couldn’t quite figure it out after the first two episodes, but now that I know you had already seen these episodes it all makes sense.
Time to go street teaming for Terriers…
Between the action, the comedy, the drama and the fact that low ratings may lead to its demise, this show has me on the edge of my seat, cracking me up all the way. LOVE.
Can I just say – best title sequence on TV right now.
Already the show I’m most excited to watch every week. So fabulously written, performed and shot. I loved the heist sequence. On a show like White Collar (which I enjoy a lot, but is obviously not in a league with Terriers), a lot of the schemes are talk-heavy. I really enjoyed the silence of this and so many of their sequences. I feel like this show respect it’s audience’s intelligence enough not to spoonfeed us and mostly bring us exposition in the flow of the plot.
I never know what to expect on this show, but I know I’ll laugh every week, hear great dialogue, and be riveted by story, I can’t think of too many shows with all those elements.
Right now, I’m fine with anything this show does. Easily my favorite new show this year. I’ve always liked Donal Logue, so I’m glad he’s in something that has me excited to watch every week.
Obviously I’m in the minority here, but the humor in Fustercluck felt different from previous episodes, more juvenile and “Bad Boys II.” I’ve watched the pilot and first two episodes so many times I’m embarrassed about it, and the dialogue was so clever, the jokes smart and the relationships believable in those episodes, whereas it all just felt flat and cliched to me in this one. I’ll keep watching, but since I was watching the show for the characters and not the plot twists, I, for one, am hoping we exit Michael Bay territory soon.
I find this show compelling in ways other shows I’m watching aren’t (except maybe Mad Men, and even then the plotting isn’t such that I’m waiting with anticipation to see what’s coming up.) But here’s the problem–I mentioned how much I loved it to a guy friend of mine who is the target audience for the show, and his reaction was “…Terriers? About dogs?” So the marketing department has failed in that instance. :-( I love it, I tell people about it, but I just don’t know that it’s going to make it. I hope I”m wrong!
Loved Britt telling the old men joke while they’re breaking in–watching him “work” is a lot of fun. And I liked the addition of the sister…she’s creepy goodness. But mostly I like how the show “goes there”–would another show have wrapped up the Lindus character like that? By taking it that far with him dying on the bathroom floor? Doubtful. So as I watch, it’s impossible to imagine how they’re going to get out of it. I guess my point is there aren’t many shows that surprise me any more, and it’s a welcome change when they do. Terriers qualifies!
Alan, any reports on the ratings for TERRIERS? Hope word of mouth has been helping.
help! what is the name of band/song at the closing credits?