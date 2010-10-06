‘Terriers’ – ‘Manifest Destiny’: Case closed?

A review of tonight’s “Terriers” coming up just as soon as I shoot some perfume ads…
“You ever been in shit this deep before?” -Britt
“Manifest Destiny” wraps up the Lindus/Montague story arc for now, but in a way that makes it clear Britt and Hank will be wading through this particular septic tank again before the season’s end.
The hour, written by Lesley Headland and directed by Rian Johnson(*), kept up the chaotic feeling of the closing minutes of last week’s episode. Lindus is lying dead in Hank’s bathtub and left alone with Hank’s crazy sister Steph, Gustafson knows Hank and Britt have done something bad in this but not exactly what, Hank and Britt make two separate trips to the ravine to both dispose of Lindus’ body and then plant the soil sample report on him, and Hank gets to confront both the mastermind behind all of this and the enforcer who took out his pal Mickey. It’s both a breakneck pace and the usual sloppy “Terriers” style, and felt like a good button on the Montague story until whenever it comes back later in the season and we find out what Zeitland has been dumping there.
(*) Johnson also directed the memorable “Fly” episode of “Breaking Bad” earlier this year. But more germane to this show, I highly recommend seeking out his debut feature, “Brick,” which is a very different spin on the same kind of hard-boiled private eye tropes that “Terriers” uses. It essentially transfers the style and dialogue of a Raymond Chandler story into a high school setting. Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s the lead, and it’s very strange but also very cool.
I particularly liked how the story used Maggie’s pregnancy, which has been shoved in our face in every appearance by Jamie Denbo’s fake belly so far, to make Hank and Britt extra panicked at the middle of the episode. Maggie’s more comfortable in this world than our guys are, and her counsel would have been valuable, but of course there’s the fear that the bad guys might have started taking out their nearest and dearest. Instead, Zeitland calmly tells Hank that Maggie had the baby, and then tired new mom Maggie drives home the threat when she warns the guys away from Zeitland.
That meeting with Zeitland, by the way? Fantastic. That’s a classic gumshoe movie/show moment – the villain shows his face, tells the hero how insignificant he is, only to strengthen our man’s resolve – and all involved nailed it. As Zeitland, Michael Gaston is having himself a fine fall as a low-key but menacing cable villain (he also caused trouble over on “Rubicon,” and please no spoilers for that show here), and Donal Logue walked a neat line between defiance and fear.
And what’s great is that even in a relatively dark, heavily arc’ed episode like this one (which also had Hank confronting an annoyed Gretchen with his feelings), there was still plenty of humor, whether the wild card antics of Steph (“Can we order pizza?”) or the usual Hank and Britt banter. (“It smells like your bathroom in here!” “That was a one-night thing! Quit bragging about it!”)
This was the last of the episodes I saw in advance of the season launch. FX sent out a new batch last week, and I’ve seen the next couple. (Watched them, in fact, with my wife, who hadn’t seen the show up until that point but was quickly drawn in.) They continue to be very good. The more I watch this show, the more attached to it I become. I know some of that affection comes from the underdog status (I don’t have to worry about the future of “Boardwalk Empire,” for instance), but that also feels thematically appropriate. I don’t want to see that “too small to fail” tagline somehow proven wrong.
What did everybody else think?
Could not stop laughing when Donald Bloom showed up. Fantastic episode.
Best ep of the season, IMO. I get the feeling that the Montague thing will rear its ugly head at the end of the season, setting up a possible cliffhanger, should there be a 2nd season(please FX, I’m imploring you to give this show another season).
The whole scene with Hank and Zeitland put a big goofy grin on my face and gave me goosebumps. It was so well played, even if the scene was a cliche. Just goes to show that when you do it the right way, cliches are never truly ‘cliche’.
It was a cliche, but the final scene puts a whole different spin on it – Zeitland was playing the cliche on purpose because that’s what Hank expected. Very twisty and well done.
hank’s “high” 911 phone call was perfect. i’m really, really digging this show.
It’s especially funny because Logue-as-Hank looks so much like The Dude, and he does the call so badly because he’s never actually been stoned.
Great. I like the idea that this show might introduce one or two mini-arcs a season (yes, I’ve chosen to be optimistic) that more or less resolve themselves. It keeps with the laid-back feel of the setting, and makes it more accessible to new viewers.
(Speaking of setting, I geeked out in a big way when I figured out Hank lives on my old street. Spent a while on Google Street View trying to narrow down the intersection – then I decided to just enjoy the show.)
Loved Hank acknowledging that he looks like someone who should do high voice better. He’s a complicated man.
I’m really digging this show. One of the high points for me is that the women may be peripheral but they are not one dimensional (nags or sluts). Britt’s girlfriend in particular is great – they made me a full fan with her unexpected reaction to his admission of breaking into her house before they met.
What a superb episode. Over the last three weeks, easily the best drama on television in my mind. Logue is insanely good. And that ending has me as intrigued as a good Damages flash-forward, which is about as high a compliment I can pay a show. I just hope we won’t have to wait all the way till the end of the season to get back to this. As good as the Olivia Williams episode was, still say serialized works best. I’d imagine it’d be tough to keep up that kind of quality with self contained episodes.
But, to be realistic, barring a miracle, there won’t be a second season. The ratings have been that bad. So let’s savor what’s left.
I think Britt’s comment was “It smells like your bedroom”, not bathroom. Hence, Hank’s “one night thing” comment.
That was the on-air line. Might have been changed from the screener Alan saw.
I’m also growing attached to this show, so hopefully the slight ratings climb of the last episode continues with this one. I wonder what kind of ratings it needs to at least get some kind of pity S2, hehe. I know it’s unlikely, but it’d be nice.
All the Lindus plot intrigue stuff worked really well, I thought, except for the part where they clearly re-dressed the body and that the car just kind of gently rolled over the edge and all the other forensic “huh?”s their dealings with Lindus’ body raised. Maybe I used to watch too much CSI, but wouldn’t the police actually do some policing on such a high-profile case and not just accept the car found with a body in it with all the trappings of drunk driving so easily? It’s not exactly some podunk town without a lab or enough of a police force to investigate. Also, I can’t imagine Lindus’ wife will just accept Hank’s explanation for the situation and be done.
Even though the Montague storyline might have a pause on it, it’ll clearly be coming back at some point so I guess maybe there’ll be some fun first. I’m okay with that, as long as the fun is a bit better than the second episode “fun,” Dog and Pony:)
I’ll agree with the forensic parts. When they were dressing the hotel room to look occupied, you’d think they’d wear gloves or hats to keep their DNA from the scene. The same with returning the soil test paperwork to Lindus’ corpse. During those scenes, I kept thinking their sloppiness was going to implicate them.
But technicalities aside, great show.
I’m wondering whether Gretchen’s fiance might be involved in the land shenanigans. His inability to see the phoniness of the report seemed a little too on the nose.
Also, why hire Loren Dean just to play a cipher?
I’m thinking they’ve got a bigger story in mind for him, remember Gretchen’s remarks in (I think) the first episode about there being strange charges on his card for things that sounded suspiciously like hookers, and other unsavory things. (I can’t remember what exactly she said, but it was definitely shady)
I thought that was meant to be Hank’s doing – he had stolen his information earlier in the episode. It wasn’t clear to me if Gretchen thought that, though…perhaps there is more to it.
Yeah, you may be right, I didn’t remember that scene of Hank stealing his wallet until you mentioned it.
I LOVE this show, but I’m TERRIFIED it won’t last as long as I’d like it to. Tell everyone you know to please, please watch this show. If ratings don’t turn around, I may have to form some kind of letter writing campaign to keep it on the air a la Andy in Shawshank.
My favorite new show of the season by a wide margin (at least potentially until Walking Dead starts). The best episode thus far in a very strong run of episodes.
Love that Hank is able to lie to his former partner, and Gustafson can’t tell (at the bar, he seems to check Britt’s face to see if Hank’s telling the truth there). Love that Steph is only slightly off, and not crappy-TV-show crazy. Love that even when something doesn’t make complete sense, it’s still funny…. What was the relevance of the purse-snatcher story in the elevator? Anyone?
Oh, show. I love you so much. Please stick around.
The purse snatcher story was to get the bad guy so engaged in hearing where the story went that he wouldn’t have his guard up when Hank gave him a shot to the face.
I think Hank just wanted to tell the purse-snatcher story as a set up for his punchline/elbow to the guy’s face, and possibly as a subtle warning for the guy to stop snooping him and Britt.
I think Gustafson had some idea of what Hank and Britt did, especially since Britt doesn’t have the best game face, but he just doesn’t care as much as a detective who wasn’t Hank’s friend would, because Hank covertly delivered him his “career-making case.”
Loved the episode. Nobody in this show over-acts. They play each moment perfectly and realistically. I am bummed about the unlikely prospect of a season renewal.
I thought it also might have meant that Hank came prepared, and that weren’t going to get anything from him. But maybe I’m over-thinking it.
Ah! Thanks, folks. I guess that elevator story worked on me, too, then. I was too preoccupied trying to figure out the point to see the elbow to the face coming.
I’ll gladly join any petition to keep this on the air. This show has been great, and just a lot of fun to watch.
Great episode. I also loved that Zeitland’s office was in One America Plaza, which was right across the street from my old office. I had several mediations and depositions at tables just like that. Never had pictures of my family laid out in front of me, though.
This is the episode that has finally drawn me in. Just a fantastic hour of television and I can’t wait to see where Hank and Britt are headed.
Isn’t it looking less and less like Lindus was in even a tangential way responsible for Mickie’s death? In which case the subsequent decision to frame him, which led directly to the break-in, which led directly to the bail, which led directly to Lindus’s death while being chased by Hank and Britt, is seeming less and less justifiable. Or did I miss something?
Hank and Britt generally mean well, but they certainly seem to leave a lot of destruction in their wake.
They didn’t frame him for Mickey’s death(the police are still ruling that as a suicide), they framed him for the death of Mickey’s daughter’s boyfriend, a murder he admitted he actually did commit when he talked to them last week in prison. They only framed Lindus for a crime he actually committed.
It all comes back to Atlas MacDowell…
hahaha, another great show that needs more people to watch it.
Brick is excellent. I saw it a few years ago because Emilie de Ravin was in it (Claire from Lost) and though it ended up being completely different than I had expected, it is a very good, if not a little weird, film. Worth checking out.
This episode was great, too. The “Bloom” surprise in the middle was wonderful, really made Terriers feel on-par with a highbrow show like Rubicon, if only for this episode.
These last few episodes really make Terriers feel like the show I hoped it would be (but failed to be, IMO, for the first few episodes) from the beginning.
I thought it was great seeing “Donald Bloom” on Terriers. Both Rubicon and Terriers are two of my favorite cable shows. I can’t wait to see them each week! I hope to hell that neither one of them gets the ax!
I fall more in love with this show every week, although I think it’s going to break my heart like “Thief” and not get renewed. Have already told everyone I know to watch it, but I don’t know any Nielsen families – they still use that horribly antiquated system, right? …sigh.
Alan (I think) mentioned the recent trend of basic cable dramas with single women leads (Weeds, Saving Grace) and those shows are good, but as a woman, I’m more drawn to shows focusing on the interior lives of men. So for me, Terriers is on par with Men Of A Certain Age – the heroes are flawed, and they don’t always do the right thing (sometimes they don’t know how) but their flaws make them human and complex and believable.
Yeah, good comparison but Thief only got, what, 5 episodes? At least here we’ll get the full 13 show season. I loved Andre in Thief …
Kianna – have you noticed how much of a role women are playing in the production of both Mad Men and Breaking Bad? Makes me wonder how Weiner and Gilligan can find talented women to produce such great shows, while other show runners can’t or won’t bother … Tina Fey excepted of course …
Thanks for the recomendation for “Brick.”
FYI, Brick has three showings on the Current channel. I’ve already set my DVR for this.
I don’t understand the twist at the end.
Lindus using the soil report as leverage makes it seem that Zeitland and co does not want the soil report to be revealed.
Yet at the end, it seems that they (Zeitland and co) might have actually wanted the soil report to be revealed because they were faking the extent of the harmfulness of the soil for unknown nefarious reasons.
His name is Zeitlan not Zeitland
My bad it’s Zeitli….
Ben Zeitlin. I can’t type!!!!
Michael Gaston is the quintessential TV character of the 21st century
I dont know what everyone is fretting about…its a damn cable show, there are plenty of cable shows that dont get great ratings that have stayed around for multiple seasons that are far worse then this show, its not like a Network where if a show doesnt do great out of the gate they cancel it, the show will be around for a while, nothing to worry about. FX produces nothing but quality, show after show….im also looking forward to Lights Out.
John Corbett’s ‘Lucky’ may be the exception to this rule. That show was truly terrible.
I loved Dirt and was really sad when it wasn’t renewed.
Love this show. If F/X cancels it, HBO should pick it up and crank it up a notch. Flat out best new show of the season
I’m a newcomer to Terriers and really love it. Thanks for the heads up, Alan. I hated the white pickup at first but it’s really growing on me and is quite comical.