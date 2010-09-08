‘Terriers’ – ‘Pilot’: Cheaters sometimes prosper

FX’s “Terriers” debuted tonight, and hopefully my review – or the involvement of people like Donal Logue and Michael Raymond-James (whom I recently interviewed) or Shawn Ryan and Ted Griffin (ditto) or Tim Minear – convinced you to give it a shot. Some specific thoughts on the pilot episode coming up just as soon as I get into fisticuffs with a Little League team…
“I’m going to destroy you, Lindus. I could’ve walked away from this thing an hour ago eating shit – and Jesus knows, I’ve eaten enough of it in my life. But you killed my friend. So I’m going to destroy you. And I just wanted you to know that.” -Hank
“And I’m still gonna cash the check!” -Britt
The “Terriers” pilot opens with Hank Dolworth (Logue) telling partner Britt Pollack (Raymond-James) a tale that inspires Britt to point out, “For a short story, that went on a bit.” And though terriers are not themselves shaggy dogs, that opening, and Logue’s appearance, suggests that “Terriers” the series might just be one shaggy dog story about two goofball detectives annoying each other inside Hank’s filthy pick-up truck. And the chemistry between the two leading men is so fantastic that I would probably enjoy that series very much. (And that chemistry isn’t just an on-screen invention; go read their interview to see how well the two get along in real-life.)
But Griffin, Ryan and company have set their sights considerably higher than that. “Terriers,” like Hank, looks a little loose and sloppy at times, but it has a plan, and a story to tell, and a world to build, and this episode is a very entertaining start to all of that.
I should say upfront that I am a sucker for both the kinds of films Griffin’s drawing inspiration from. I love hard-boiled detective fiction (half the bookshelves in my house are devoted to both classic stuff by Raymond Chandler and Ross MacDonald to more modern works by guys like Michael Connelly and George Pelecanos) as well as stories of male bonding (whether in adventure films or comedies), and the pilot nicely blends the two.
Hank’s not a loner because he has Britt (and Britt’s girlfriend Katie to cook him meals), but he’s living on the fringes of this world where he used to be a cop, and a husband, and someone who didn’t have to skulk around town in a lousy pick-up with the bogus “Gomez Brothers Pool Service” sign on the side. He’s a loser, which is the only reason he knows Mickey and Mickey’s daughter Eleanor, and is the main reason shady millionaire Robert Lindus is so willing to let Hank and Britt continue sniffing around: he thinks they might be able to find Eleanor and the blackmail video, but he can’t imagine these two getting over on him.
But the case, and Mickey’s murder, and the news that his ex-wife is selling the house and getting remarried, and Katie’s understandable concern that Hank and Britt are going to be little boys forever, seems to kickstart Hank’s resolve. He spends Lindus’ money on a deposit on the house he used to live in and can’t really afford, presses with the case far beyond the point where both has past and present partners are telling him he might want to stop, and ultimately comes up with a method for humbling Lindus, if not necessarily putting him away for good.
I love the exchange in the car where Britt asks Hank if he has a plan and Hank says, simply, “Cheat” – followed quickly by a pay-off to the earlier scene where Britt scampered over Lindus’s fence just to show that he could. These guys are small-time and in way over their heads, but they’re not without some skills to go along with their tenacity.
A very strong start, very well-directed by Craig Brewer of “Hustle & Flow” and “Black Snake Moan” fame (who previously did a final-season “Shield” episode), and with a lot of fine small moments like Hank simultaneously figuring out why his ex wants to sell the house and trying to keep her from seeing how much that reason breaks his heart.
What did everybody else think?
I dig it. Lots of potential.
Amazing episode. Was going to flip between Dark Blue’s 2nd episode, Psych, and Terriers, while catching the parts I missed on the 2nd broadcast, but Terriers was just that good (Psych had a good ending to it and seemed like a fun episode, the show doesn’t get enough credit for it’s romantic tension, unlike Bones/Castle. Dark Blue’s one of those procedurals I like, a rare Jerry Bruckheimer-tagged thing that catches my attention because they do so well with the pacing and tension, but sure wish they could do a multi-episode arc, as it sort of is hard to get a feel for the undercover work when things are tied in a bow in one-episode)
There are few shows that I really loved the pilot of, but I really loved this pilot. First off, the rhythm and pacing. You can tell that Shawn Ryan is involved (btw, was Mickey Vic’s old partner on the Shield, the one that died in Mexico, and whose wife was played by Katey Sagal)? Shawn Ryan is excellent (well, I didn’t really love the Unit in this regard) at having things go continuously while still making it seem like you learned a lot in a short amount of time.
Donal Logue is great in this role. Always thought he could do some drama, and he certainly brought out the pain and resolve that you note. He’s a strong figure who has been brought down by life, but seeing this terrible injustice down to him seems to really get him going. The ending scene at the development, when he tells Lindus that he will take him down, that was great work. Loved, as you note, the cafe scene with his Gretchen.
I loved the exchange between Michael Raymond-James and Laura Allen when they discuss getting a dog. He knows that he has to “grow up” but he gave good depth in showing that understanding. He’s not ready, but I imagine we’ll see him mature through the season.
But the best part was the dynamic between the two men. When they were knocking on Eleanor Gosney’s apartment, and Donal starts humming the song to piss him off, that was great.
Btw, who played Eleanor again? Was it … um … Macauley Culkin’s ex? The girl in Californication a few seasons ago? She gets typecast a bit, but I think she does terrific in the small roles she shows up in.
Curious how they develop the cops.
It was Rachel Miner. Not sure if she ever dated Macauley Culkin, but she works pretty consistently. She was on Supernatural a bit last season, if that helps you.
I really liked the scene where they talk about getting the dog too, but it made me wonder how old Britt and Katie are suppposed to be. I assumed mid-30’s, but Hank refers to him as “young” and she’s still in vet school. Of course, that’s all relative, but I’m wondering if we’re supposed to read Britt as being more than 10 years younger than Hank.
really enjoyed it, and i’m always happy to see donal logue get some good work.
is it silly of me to wish, though, that the female characters weren’t all blondes?
ha, as an aside, who was the actress that played the lawyer? Seemed familiar, but can’t put a name to the face.
I know its CA but I kept waiting for a brunette to show up. At least Eleanor finally did — and will probably be back.
Maggie the lawyer is played by Jamie Denbo.
Also, really loved to see Laura Allen. Always thought she was a touch under-appreciated. Really liked her work in 4400, amongst other things.
Loved it. I’ve been a fan of Donal Logue since Tao of Steve and he’s perfect in this role.
This pilot struck in almost exactly the same sweet spot that the Veronica Mars pilot did and feels very much like a companion piece to that show, like Neptune is the next town over. I’m sure it will develop in a different direction but I like what I’m seeing from the mix of serial and procedural storytelling and the way it ties in for Hank personally.
They totally should have kept the dog and named him Backup.
That’s because Ocean Beach is right across town from Neptune…or at least my Normal Heights neighborhood where Keith’s office was. OB is a real place and it’s actually gnarlier than it looked on the pilot.
I just finished Veronica Mars for the first time, and yeah, I immediately thought of it when watching this show. PIs in a California resort town; how could you not?
I thought it was great and I’m really glad I watched this, and only did so because of your promotion Alan. Finding out Donal Louge was in it didn’t hurt either. I remember wondering “Who is this guy?” the first time I saw him in “Life”. He has a very charismatic presence on screen.
From your reviews I gathered women are into Raymond James but uh-uh, I’ll take Louge any day. And that’s my first and last sexist comment(s).
This is a show that’s not so intense that I feel drained afterwards like some other fine shows. Instead I feel happy. A rare thing with my usual viewing choices.
I was still trying to decompress from a bad day so I had trouble staying focused from start to finish. But I decided less than half way through to watch it again because it deserves one’s full attention. I rarely watch a TV show more than once, not even “Mad Men” so that saying a lot for me.
Louge’s emotional scenes, like the one with his x-wife in the restaurant, trying to, but not quite being able to say the words “I’m happy for you” or his scene with Britt’s girl-friend, or kneeling on the sidewalk with Mickey his old friend, were all superb.
The relationship between Hank and Britt rang true. Too many relationships on TV shows feel fake instead of honest. I read the interview with Donal Louge and Raymond James and I can tell that what they said was all true about how hard they work, and how close they are off screen, and how much this opportunity means to them.
I even liked the fight in the parking garage where these guys are sort of holding their own, instead of being Kung Fu black belts in their spare time. Though they did look like they came out way ahead of the other guys in that scene in Lindus’s office. At first I thought it was stretching it too far, but now I get it was part of the lighthearted effect.
Fun moments like when Hank and Britt are in the lifeguard tower and Hank says “Don’t touch him,” then “See if he has any ID.” and Britt yells “Which one is it?”.
I’m also a fan of detective fiction too. Please try Robert Crais if you haven’t yet. (Forget about his latest book though… it happens.)
And how I loved “Hustle and Flow”; I’ve watched it 3 times now. I’m definitely going to check out “Black Snake Moon”. Thanks for the heads up.
Alan,
If you love detective fiction and comics, have you seen Greg Rucka’s Stumptown, which is meant to evoke The Rockford Files, but with a female PI?
Great start. I really liked the characters, the tone and the plotting.
Robert Crais, hunh? Okay. I’ve had The Monkey’s Raincoat sitting in the to be read pile for a long time.
The thing about Crais – which actually applies to most mystery writers (or writers, period) – is that while the early books like Monkey’s Raincoat are valuable in terms of setting up backstory, both the quality and style of his writing has changed vastly over time. I think he’s even said that he wishes new readers could start a few books in, but he doesn’t want them to miss out on learning everything about his two leads.
“Monkey’s Raincoat” was his first. And though not his best, I’m glad I read it.
I started with his 7th book, “L. A. Requiem”, and loved it. It’s the one I always recommend first. I then went back and read all of his previous books. I never felt like I missed out because I read them out of order.
Two other books by Crais that I highly recommend that aren’t based on his 2 lead characters, Elvis Cole and Joe Pike, are “Demolition Angel”, and “Hostage”. Both books are impossible to put down. I don’t see the need to read any of the others first for these 2 books, though Demolition Angel is based on a side character of Elvis Cole and Pike, and it’s nice to see her back again.
That was fun, very enjoyable. And they actually shot a lot of it in and around Ocean Beach, which is a neighborhood in San Diego.
I recognized almost every location in OB – I was a little worried it was just going to be a couple of lousy exteriors and then generic shots of the beach, but I’ve eaten at the diner they go to, I’ve been to the bead shop that was prominently displayed. It was so OB it was distracting to me – my nostalgia-meter was turned up to 11 (I lived there for a couple of years, and really liked it. So pretty and the cliffs are amazing).
I really liked it. Donal Logue was great and the chemistry with the other guy was great. They balanced the darkness and light really well(I had thought it’d be more like Andy Barker, a show I did not like). I liked that the guys weren’t stupid, just down on their luck.
On a more personal note, it used Ocean Beach really well. A San Diego area that’s a beach party town, but also nicely seedy and dangerous for that noir feel. It’s also a part of San Diego that’s stuck in 1975. Very funny show that seamlessly got serious when needed. It reminded me a lot of Don Winslow, the best California crime writer working today. Try The Dawn Patrol, Alan.
As an OB native I really enjoyed the familiar locations (although there is more to Ocean Beach than just Newport st). This show is great on its own merits, but the loaction really adds something to the story. Great job by Ryan and Griffin for recognizing a great San Diego locale.
I really liked it. Donal Logue was great and the chemistry with the other guy was great. They balanced the darkness and light really well(I had thought it’d be more like Andy Barker, a show I did not like). I liked that the guys weren’t stupid, just down on their luck.
On a more personal note, it used Ocean Beach really well. A San Diego area that’s a beach party town, but also nicely seedy and dangerous for that noir feel. It’s also a part of San Diego that’s stuck in 1975. Very funny show that seamlessly got serious when needed. It reminded me a lot of Don Winslow, the best California crime writer working today. Try The Dawn Patrol, Alan.
Reminds me of Damages S1 in the way some big honcho is out killing people who can bring him down.
I miss Knights of Prosperity, but am glad Donal Logue’s back on TV.
In the beginning, looking at Donal Logue, all I could think was, “The Dude abides.” He’d become his own character soon enough, though.
I miss your old blog SO MUCH, Alan.
I enjoyed it a lot – got an updated (and turned upside down) Simon and Simon vibe.
Little iffy on the whole relationship with the cop thing and what they could realistically get away with but it was the pilot. I’m looking forward to next week.
If I may comment, I enjoyed this – and I think this is a much better idea than re-doing the Rockford files. This is sort of a slicker newer version of that concept.
Agree. It’s Rockford, but with Jim taking on some of Angel’s and Becker’s qualities, and with a sidekick who’s surprisingly badass.
Loved it.
Completely agree with your assessment, great first episode. So glad to see Logue get something going that seems tailor made for him. Can’t wait to see the second ep.
I certainly enjoyed it, but was a little disappointed that the characters seem to make the same random decisions that the USA characters make cause it’s more “fun”. Like running away when they find a body, rather then calling the cops -cause they can’t be bothered I guess.
And though the resolution was nice, the scene with Hank telling the cops to investigate the famous rich guy just because, when they could just show the cops the video made me slap my forehead in annoyance.
Still an entertaining show, which I will definitely be sticking around for.
Alan, thanks much for the recommendation. At the beginning of the pilot when it seemed like just that “shaggy dog” story, the leads and the easy chemistry between them would have been enough to keep me watching. But when the story kicked in I was completely hooked. Looking forward to next Wednesday’s episode.
Great episode. Great story. So much of potential. This is the first time I’ve seen Michael Raymond James play someone besides Rene. He is awesome.
Quick question: Does anyone know if Tim Minear will be directing any episodes this season?
Really enjoyed this pilot. Donal Logue is one of those actors who can do it all, bring on the funny, but have the drama chops as well. As others have mentioned the scene in the cafe with the ex-wife, the pain in his eyes was so real, I was totally hooked.
The easy chemistry between Logue and Raymond-James was great, very enjoyable to watch. Thanks for the heads up on this series Alan. I have learned to just take your recommendations, because of you I am a big fan of a couple shows I probably would have never watched-Battlestar Galatica and Sons of Anarchy.
I’m totally baffled by the overwhelmingly favorable response to this show. I didn’t go in skeptical in the least, in fact I was psyched for the pilot based on Alan and Tim Goodman’s advance praise and Shawn Ryan’s involvement. But the opening was bit with the dog was lame. The set-up wasn’t funny, the jokes were predictable and, worst of all, the banter between the leads was dull and unoriginal–just two stock “types” babbling bad one liners and put-downs at each other without any zing or rhythm or style (and please don’t tell me it’s a genre thing and I don’t understand–you could exhume Chandler’s bourbon soaked remains and he’d still produce dialog with more pizazz). The diner/cell-phone/ex-wife scene that followed was more of the same. And then it was just on and on. Everything about it had a cynical you’ve-seen-this-before-,-you-know-the-drill vibe to it.
Obviously lots of others liked it, but despite high hopes and a cocktail in hand I didn’t find it fun, funny or, well, good. Perhaps I’m just spoiled by all the great and near great shows out there like Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Sons of Anarchy and Justified, but to my eye the step down in quality from those shows to Terriers seems about as steep as the one from The Sopranos to True Blood.
I’m glad someone agrees with me. Maybe since it was on FX, I was expecting more gore/adult situations (e.g. The Shield). Instead, it was rather run of the mill.
I hope you give it a couple episodes before you toss it. I’ve learned to ignore my fist pilot thoughts if I’m reading good stuff about a show. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be watching “SOA” or “The Wire” right now. :)
And no, it’s not of that caliber, but sometimes I just want something fun, yet intelligent and well done.
I completely agree with you Kevin.
I’m on the fence. Didn’t love it or hate it. Given the star power behind the show, I’ll stick around for now. Also, I am a fan of Logue.
I kinda agree with you Kevin.
While I liked the premise, I had a few problems with the pilot episode/show:
1) Why didn’t they make a copy of the video off the iPhone? Obviously it would make for good insurance (leave it with the lawyer) and hey, it’s just plain common sense. Pilot episode story issue.
2) On what grounds did the police obtain the search warrant? I didn’t see anything in the scene between Hank and his cop buddy that indicated they had any solid evidence to justify a residential search warrant against the richest guy in town. Hank could have shown him the video, but it was not in that scene. Pilot episode story issue.
3) Michael Raymond-James (Britt) needs to read his lines better. He mumbles through his delivery here and there which is slightly annoying and confusing.
4) Also, Raymond-James needs to shave whatever that is on his face. It’s not at all attractive and distracting in close-ups. Heâ€™s got a beautiful, smart, dedicated girlfriend who’s really into him and Donal Logue (Hank) is already sporting enough facial hair for both characters. I understand they are supposed to be small time, goofball detectives, but come on, one of the two guys ought to be a little… well cleaner looking than the other. They shouldn’t both dress and look like loser beach bums.
5) My only other main problem is FX launching this low-key show right at the beginning of the network fall season. “Terriers” feels like a very good summer distraction type of show, not one that ought to be competing with the major broadcast networks (leave that to Mad Men, Sons of Anarchy, etc.). In a perfect world, “Terriers” should have premiered right after “Justified” had its season finale in early June in order to establish some momentum and take advantage of cross promotion.
6) I realize itâ€™s tough to create a great name for a private detective show, but “Terriers”? Iâ€™m sure I wasnâ€™t the only one who, if it wasnâ€™t for Alan Sepinwall, wouldâ€™ve skipped right over this show based solely on the name. Itâ€™s vague and doesnâ€™t reference anything about the show.
Thatâ€™s it. Thanks for reading.
Really liked this show–thank you for bringing it to our attention. I really admired the way they handled exposition and character development, all with a very light touch, and the character moments particularly felt quite real. I do like my heroes flawed, and I like the hint of overarching themes and season-long mysteries. There were occasions when the detective tropes felt a little overdone, but then again, I read and watch a lot in this genre (for instance, Hank trying to get back in good with his old partner after being kicked off the force–that felt old to me). Still, I’m pretty happy to have found this show!
Are you a fan of John D. MacDonald?
I like Logue *much* better here than in “Life.”
Surprised to see the captioning was sponsored by 20th Century Fox. For their money, they should have found someone who won’t turn “Divorce becomes her” into “Her voice becomes her.”
I can’t believe how many people liked this show. My tastes aren’t too different from fellow visitors and Alan’s own but I feel this show was horrible. It was a slow drag but unlike Rubicon it was boring. I barely made it half way through the episode.
It’s as if the plot of ‘Dirty Work’ was expanded into a series. I like!
I’m not 100% sure I would have watched this on its own merits (show me a terrier in the promos, you damn well better show me a terrier in the show, my friend; plus the main promo dialogue–“I’ll jump down, turn around, pick a bale of cotton if you pay me enough”–did not scintillate), but Alan’s positive reaction was a strong influence–and I’m glad it was.
I really liked it. As others note, the chemistry between Logue and Raymond-James was powerful. Some of the dialogue between the two had me literally laughing out loud. I liked the relationship between Raymond-James and Allen, especially the way he managed their date, and there was also nice, easy chemistry between Allen and Logue, especially in the scene where she talks about wanting a baby (which beautifully set up Raymond-James discussion of a dog over dinner).
I was perplexed, frankly, by Hank telling Lindus he was going to take him down, since he was basically taping a target on his own back, given Lindus’ men ease in killing people.
There were flaws, yes. The scene transitions of Gosney’s death, to Hank in the liquor store buying the Johnnie Walker Blue, to his presenting it to Gustafson? That was way too predictable.
But there was enough in the dialogue and the performances to keep me coming back. “Nikita” could learn a bit from “Terriers” in how to make the characters more interesting.
I was perplexed by the Lindus thing too, but I assumed he already had a plan to get the cops involved and assumed that everyone involved knew that if anything happened to him the cops would know exactly whose door to knock on. That does not protect his friends or family, though, so I assume we’ll be seeing some fallout.
Yeah, I could see Hank saying that to Britt in the truck after their final meeting with Lindus (and getting paid), but telling a guy as powerful and connected as Lindus to his face that he’s coming after him “to destroy him” didn’t make much sense. Seems like a real stupid move.
I really liked this show, and I like to think of myself as a hard sell (still not fully into Rubicon, though the eps are piling up on the DVR.) Logue & Raymond-James had a lot of chemistry, and the story was well-constructed. The “light comic noir” vibe reminds me of Shane Black’s “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.” Will definitely be watching the season unless things go horribly, horribly awryâ€¦ which I don’t think they will.
Caught this show after SOA and i have to say the pilot ep really pulled me in (probably due to the fact that it reminded me of The Big Lebowski in both script and appearance) It was definitely enjoyable and moved along quite nicely due to some great acting and obvious chemistry between the cast. I hope they can maintain this fresh feel throughout the season because i think I like it!
Did Shawn Ryan get stoned and forget he’d watched The Big Lebowski the night before?