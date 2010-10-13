‘Terriers’ – ‘Ring-a-Ding-Ding’: Let him eat cake

A review of tonight’s “Terriers” coming up just as soon as I play Celine Dion after 10…
“He’s going to lose me, and then he’s going to be sorry.” -Beth
“Yeah, he will.” -Hank
“Terriers” has put the Lindus/Montague mess on pause for a while, but I actually found “Ring-a-Ding-Ding” to be one of the strongest episodes yet. The writers keep pushing the character arcs along even as Hank and Britt work a standalone case, and the more we get to know these people, the more we care about them – and the more it hurts when something happens like Katie’s slip after karaoke night.
There’s a feeling of impending disaster hanging over everything, from Hank’s very iffy storage plan for the $100,000 in bearer bonds to Katie going to karaoke without Britt to everything involving the ring case itself. And while the money hasn’t yet disappeared (or been ruined by a burst water pipe), everything else that I feared was going to happen did.
It’s always a tricky line for shows to walk when they use the characters’ jobs to illustrate some problem they’re facing in their personal lives. Don’t do it at all, and you risk the procedural stuff feeling detached and pointless. Do it too much, and you’re beating your viewers over the head with a sledgehammer, yelling, “See? See? See how similar this case is to what our hero is dealing with at home? Are you seeing?”
Here, the missing ring case provided obvious parallels to the stories of Hank and Britt, both of whom spend the episode coping with fear of losing the woman they care about most. With Hank, it happened a long time ago, but being at that engagement party(*), and then having Jason show up at the house Hank used to share with Gretchen, makes the loss unmistakable in the same way that Beth feels after she sees her husband’s illegitimate kid. Britt hasn’t lost Katie yet, but the karaoke incident means that he just might, and it was a nice twist on where we and Britt expected things to go, since she’s the one who made the potentially relationship-killing mistake.
(*) Loved Steph throughout the party scene. So funny.
But things never felt anvilicious for a few reasons. First, as with the Katie thing, there was a lot of zigging when we expected a zag. The case started off on a low-key, comic note, first with Maggie ordering the guys to stop staring at her son’s lunch, then with the long and irritating chain of people who had the ring and sold it. Even with Beth (well-played by guest Stacy Edwards) on the verge of losing her battle with cancer, it was a fairly light story (see, for instance, Hank rinsing and drying his hair at the gas station), and then it punched me in the gut(**) with how much everything was hurting her, and how much Hank could empathize as she bawled over the jerk who’s mentally already gone.
(**) Note: punching the viewers in the gut is far more acceptable than beating them over the heads. I can’t entirely explain why without the help of a medical professional, but I’ll say that I’m usually smart enough to recognize parallel storylines without having to be told over and over. Usually.
The Katie thing also killed me because I wouldn’t have expected it – again, the trope is that Britt would do something bad and need to beg her forgiveness – and also because of Laura Allen’s performance, Angela Kang’s writing and Billy Gierhart’s direction as we kept going back to the bar and it became clear Katie was going to screw up, and she knew it. (As one final zig-zag, she winds up in the professor’s bed, rather than the young hunk’s.)
And then everything came together beautifully, and sadly, in the final scene (so well played by Allen and Donal Logue) when Katie went to Hank – who knows a thing or 20 about the terrible things you can do to your loved ones when you drink too much – for advice, and he tells her that she needs to pretend it never happened. This likely won’t last – lot of season still to play out – but we see throughout this episode how much of these people’s lives involves pretending about your real feelings. Hank has to shut himself down around Gretchen, and in return Jason lies to her about the credit card stunt. Beth’s husband was pretending to love her, and she was pretending to be stoic about his infidelities. Etc. You tell a few lies to get through the day, and just hope that the lies don’t entirely replace the truth of your life.
As with everything Hank and Britt get involved in, this is going to be a mess. But it’s going to be an incredibly entertaining mess.
What did everybody else think?
This show just gets better and better each week! Absolutely love it. Donal Logue is taking his performance to new depths in every ep. Simply broke my heart tonight as he held Beth and later, Katie. Just pretend, Hank, if you can. I think the pain in your eyes will betray you.
That final scene was great you could really see the pain behind donal Logue like he was thinking about all the exact moments in his life where he made the same mistake. Then
His advice reminded me of a tv show or movie where they say something to this effect “if you really love her and want it to work you never tell her and just don’t do it again, telling her is just a way to assuage your own guilt”
Was that an entourage ep? Definitely something you think can make sense but really can never work. Did I really just use an entourage reference in describing this great show? #fail
Great episode.
Is it possible that in 5 days when Mad Men goes on hiatus, that this will be the best show currently airing on television?
My husband and I are starting to believe…
Now if only the powers that be will give it a chance to build an audience.
I’m with you Jim. I’m liking this better than Sons of Anarchy this season, and that’s the only show with an argument over Terriers for second best behind Mad Men.
for me it might very well behind third behind breaking bad and mad men right now. i find it that good.
but its had about as good of a chance to get an audience as any first season show can. tons of promotion (misleading or not it was still promotion), great reviews, good buzz, sandwiched in between SOA and Sunny nights…it was given a great shot.
but just over a million watched the 1st episode. less than 500k watched the one last week. the numbers dont lie. one way or another people have rejected this show.
it sucks but its the business of tv.
I hadn’t kept up with the ratings at all and didn’t realize the show was on life support to that extent. Just looked and American Pickers did nearly 4MM last week. I don’t think I want to live in a country where American Pickers gets 8x the ratings of Terriers.
Maybe DirecTV will save us…
The replay started up and it was absolutely heartbreaking to see how happy Britt and Katie are and to know where its headed.
Hi Alan,
I got turned onto your reviews as a recommendation as the best critic for LOST, and I kept reading for you recaps of The Wire*. I followed you to HitFix and have been following your reviews of Terriers (it was because of yours and Noel Murray’s glowing recommendations that I started watching Terriers).
Anyway, I thought this episode packed an emotional wallop for a show and characters that are so new to me, but it did. That final scene felt like eavesdropping on a real conversation in a diner. Something you would be fascinated to overhear and think about for the rest of your day. There is just such a great naturalistic feel to the dialogue that nothing feels forced to me. The characters feel lived in and that they exist in this world and not in TVland.
Even though the story lines in this episode have been trod upon before, Terriers still kept me guessing. Is it going to be hot, young dude Katie screws up with? Nope, the professor. Was it rape? Nope, self destruction. Is Jason going to be evil or a jerk? Nope, he is a decent guy that empathizes (a bit) with Hank.
We gotta save this show.
Oops, my asterisk (*). I was going to say that now that you have done Firefly and The Wire recaps, I would love to see you do a Deadwood one, as well. Todd VanDerWerff did an outstanding recap of the series recently, but I would really enjoy seeing your take on (to me) the second greatest television show ever. Of course, it should go without saying that The Wire is number one.
Seconded for Deadwood, would be great to see you review that(maybe just one season?) next summer!
Recaps of Deadwood would be epic!
These are great characters, and this really is some of the best TV going. I think it just passed SoA in my personal ranking. I thought this was perhaps the strongest episode so far. I literally had trouble watching when Katie was getting drunk, because I saw where it was going and so badly wanted it not to happen. (I suspected where it was going very early in the episode, so I guess in that sense the ep was a bit predictable. But still — I cared.) And both actors completely sold it in the final scene. It was a punch in the gut.
Prediction: although this round was consensual (albeit Katie regretted it deeply afterward), the professor comes back for more later in the season, and it becomes a rape/sexual harassment/stalking situation. Katie (with or without Hank’s help) finds herself trying to resolve that problem without Britt discovering the back story.
It’s ridiculous how good this show is when you compare it the new shows on the network channels. I really enjoyed this episode. Love seeing Donal Logue rock this part…he really does scruffy pathetic loser very well. It’s nice to see real people with real problems and consequences for their actions.
i think so far my favorite episodes have been the stand alone cases like this one and the Olivia Williams episode. they have been both dark and heartbreaking and Donal Logue is just giving the best broken man performance on tv that I can think of. it just feels like lesser shows (well most shows on right now) don’t put this much effort on their stand alones. in fact they usually equate to throwaway episodes. of course I can’t think of any examples right now…
i also had a mental ‘raise the the roof’ moment during the engagement party. i’m a native san diegan and i’m almost positive that was the Hard Rock Hotel outdoor bar (i’ve only seen it at night of course) – but the convention center helped to confirm it for me. i recognize quite a few places on this show that look familiar but this was the first location i knew i’d been to before.
i don’t usually care about this stuff on shows (for example, Baywatch at the Hotel Del Coronado- blegh!) but it’s nice when it’s a show you’re really into. god I really like this show.
You are correct. It was the top of the Hard Rock Hotel.
Yeah, it was the top of the Hard Rock. I’ve been to O’Connell’s, too, that dive bar that Katie went to with her class. Variety keeps things interesting.
Definitely my favorite episode of the season this far I don’t care how many Subway sandwiches I have to eat or packages of nuts I have to send, this show must be saved.
Lots of scenes in Balboa Park too. The scene with the Ethiopian merchant was in the Spanish Village area of the park. As a San Diego resident as well, I’d watch this show just for all of the familiar scenery, but what’s funny is that I had no idea it was filmed here until I saw the first episode. I think my wife is getting annoyed with me contstantly bringing up all of the different places around town where they’ve filmed. I don’t know why but it gets me excited. I guess what I’m trying to say is that this show is awesome and it must stick around.
I went in thinking this would be a lighthearted dramedy that I might tune in to from time to time, and now six episodes in it is clearly the best new show of this year. Boardwalk Empire is no slouch, but the way Shawn Ryan and co. constantly subvert expectations and the knockout performance by Donal Logue has clearly put Terriers ahead in every sense. I will be very sad if this show doesn’t get renewed, it has the potential to be in the pantheon of Sopranos/Deadwood/Breaking Bad.
The biggest reason I love this show, and why I come back week after week even though it took me a few episodes to get into things, is because the writers know how to write real people. The characters are fucked up, like most people are but rarely admit. Everyone does bad things sometimes, and everyone hurts the ones they love. So much of the characterization on Terriers rings true and I absolutely love it.
The talent doesn’t just lie in the writing, though. Every single actor, down to the episode-specific guest stars, wear the pain and joy and emotion of life on their faces and in their voices in each and every scene.
I wasn’t sure about Terriers when I first watched. But now it’s become one of my most-anticipated shows of the week.
Well, I’m not a medical professional, but I will say that getting beat over the head feels like an insult to my intelligence whereas a punch in the gut does not.
I am so loving Katie right now, and the writers writing Katie. Not for cheating on adorable Britt, obviously, but because she isn’t giving herself an easy out. No excuses — just a straight-up “I screwed up”.
Interesting Hank’s advice to Kate (“This never happened”? Does Hank watch “Mad Men”?) was the opposite of what he advised Britt in a previous episode (tell her ’cause she’ll find out, anyway). I’d like to know what that’s about. Granted, at the time he said that to Britt, he didn’t know what Britt’s secret was, so he may have just assumed it wasn’t about that….
Fran I noticed the parallel to Don’s advice to Peggy as well and while on any other show I might think it was a bad move, it completely worked here for me. The actors nailed the total anguish both Hank and Katie were feeling in that scene and made it work on an emotional level, whereas Don and Peggy seemed much more consciously detached.
“Interesting Hank’s advice to Kate (‘This never happened’? Does Hank watch ‘Mad Men’?) was the opposite of what he advised Britt in a previous episode (tell her ’cause she’ll find out, anyway).”
Good point. I wonder if the difference may just have been that he knew Katie’s revelation would simply destroy Britt, whereas he thought or suspected that whatever Britt might have done, lying about it was liable to be worse. (Do we really know that Hank didn’t know Britt’s secret? I can’t remember.) This may be a fuction not just of the details of what each of them did, but also of Hank’s assessment of their respective characters. He may see — or at that point may have seen — Katie as stronger, more capable of dealing with her emotions, than Britt is.
I actually thought Katie was going to end up getting raped. The fact that she willing slept with the professor was a nice twist.
Great episode.
At first I thought she got “roofied,” until she explained to Hank she knew exactly what she was doing. That was intense. And awesome.
I remember Laura Allen as being a really strong actress on Dirt ( I think I was the only one watching that show). She continues to impress me on Terriers.
Flawed characters who make mistakes, and sometimes terrible choices, and yet the writers and actors have made me care deeply about these characters and what happens to them.
I agree about the gut punches this show delivers, in part so devastating because we don’t see them coming, or don’t expect them to turn out like they do. Case in point: Katie’s affair. I made the mistake of looking at my Twitter feed before watching the show and saw a spoiler about what happens. I had all kinds of expectations, then, going into the episode, chief of which was that I’d hate her.
I didn’t hate her. Seeing her initial panic and fear, followed by regret, I felt awful for her and Britt both.
Donal Logue continues to give great performances, especially at the end where he nearly breaks down as he asks Katie to lie. He had me in tears. I know the odds are tough, but I hope this show survives for more seasons.
How this show keeps getting better every week is beyond my comprehension. You see an episode that makes you say, “Holy shit!”(such as the one with Olivia Williams), and you figure that’s as good as it’s gonna get, and then they come back with an ep like last night’s that floors you. Absolutely great episode; great show.
Yes! The reason Terriers just keeps getting better is the same reason Deadwood did: absolute fealty to the truth of the characters, treating them as the living organisms they are, rather than as puppets to be dallied with by pimps, for the instant gratification of the viewers in whom said pimps have no faith, no credit. As one who watched every single episode of Lost, I know what it is to be given the fan dance for 6 seasons. Terriers has more human complexity in one act of one episode than a whole year’s worth of numbers and hatches and rings of meaningless ash.
For the people you need to convince that this show is an incredibly worthwhile expenditure of their time, tell them they can get caught up on [www.fxnetworks.com], which has all the back episodes. I finally convinced a doubter to just give it a try tonight (on DVR) and he is now hooked, of course.
Angela – I keep having the same commenting issue. Keep trying! People need to keep talking about Terriers!
Sorry folks, but to me this is the best drama on TV! It takes a backseat to nothing else on. Very original and unusual plots, great acting… everything about it is great. Except, as some noted last week, the name. When I ask people about it, they usually reply, “that show about dogs?”
I know I thought that Katie had been slipped a roofie or something, and was blown away that she’d known what she was doing.
Great show and sister Steph is icing on the cake. I will physically fight the butthole who tries to cancel this series!
As I scrolled through my DVR recordings Terriers was the only one that I thought sounded like something fun to watch. And it was, even if this show is so very sad at times.
I hate to admit it, but I’m enjoying this more than SOA this season. Except for the most recent episode that actually reminded me of why I started watching SOA to begin with.
Switters said exactly what I was feeling in her second paragraph here:
“That final scene felt like eavesdropping on a real conversation in a diner. SNIP: There is just such a great naturalistic feel to the dialogue that nothing feels forced to me. The characters feel lived in and that they exist in this world and not in TVland.”
That’s it! I think would be really hard to pull off that scene, but the writers and actors nailed it again.
Same goes for when Katie comes home and has to deal with Britt while trying to act like everything is good. She could have been too over the top, but she wasn’t. Or she could have acted too distant, leaving him to wonder, “What did I do?” But nope, she played it just as I would hope, if I were in her shoes.
And her honesty when talking to Hank was so sweet. Like someone else commented, you’re sure your going to be angry at her, but her remorse, and her feelings about the whole mess, made it impossible to feel anything but empathy.
I’ve gushed about Donal often enough on here, so will just say Hank pulled at my heart strings one more time. How does he do that every week?
I love this show. FX is crushing it out of the park with each new show it debuts. Also, Donal Logue definitely deserves at least a push by FX to get him some emmy love. The guy played heartbroken, like art all throughout the episode. I love Mad Men, and think Jon Hamm is deserving, but Donal Logue is in my opinion becoming one of the five best actors on television right now.
Just watched this ep. What a great show. I suddenly feel bad for all those people over the years who’ve had their favorite shows cancelled. I don’t want that to happen.
Katie didn’t make a “mistake.” What happened to her was rape.
A person who is intoxicated is legally incapable of giving consent; thus, any sex an intoxicated person has has to be non-consensual. Rape, by definition, is sex without consent. She was clearly in no place to be making rational, healthy decisions, and her professor acted as a predator by taking advantage of her in a drunken state. He did a horrendous thing by sleeping with a student and one who had clearly had a few too many at that.
Besides, why should it be a mistake to go out with some friends from class and have a few drinks? Why is it her fault that she wanted to go out and have a good time and wound up being taken advantage of by some deplorable excuse for a man? She ought to have the right to drink and party like anyone else with the expectation that she isn’t sexually assaulted.
Your comment sort of gets away from talking about the show, but for the record–particularly if you have daughters–that is not the correct position to take. Of course the professor is a horrible guy, but “having the right to drink and party like anyone else” means exactly zero in the world.
Anyway, to bring it back to the show, the final scene had her admitting she knew exactly what she was doing.
I hate that I have to wait 8 days until after this show airs on cable to watch it on Hulu, but oh well. Just wanted to add that I was seriously feeling for Hank, Britt and Katie throughout this episode. It was emotionally hard for me to watch them…and that’s what makes great TV.
Show is a heck of a blend that takes an old genre and some obvious movie/TV parallels (e.g. Big Lebowski) and yet is turning them into something unique. Less sensational, but more likeable than the Shield, so far anyway. Thankfully on FX it might stay around even with low ratings.