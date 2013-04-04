The balcony is closed: Roger Ebert, 1942-2013

Cliches are generally born of a truth that gets repeated over and over until everyone tires of it. A cliche you will be reading and hearing a lot today — and that is true in every case, including mine — is that Roger Ebert, who died today at 70 after a long battle with cancer, was the direct inspiration for people to get into the criticism game.
I first encountered Ebert, like so many outside the Chicago area he called his home, via his TV shows with Gene Siskel. It was the early ’80s, a time when entertainment media wasn’t remotely as present as it is today. This was an era when film talk was rare on television, but also when it was plausible that a TV show could become a nationwide phenomenon if it was built around two middle-aged guys — one bald, the other chubby — having thoughtful debate about the cinema. On “Sneak Previews,” “At the Movies,” etc., Siskel and Ebert talked about the latest major releases I wanted my parents to take me to, but also art house cinema like “My Dinner with Andre.” (They talked about that one so often on the show that I eventually felt like I had seen it.) What I couldn’t understand at the time, but which which was obviously a big part of the appeal, was how the two of them managed to make both high and low culture understandable and appealing without ever seeming to talk down to their audience. They were able to frame each discussion in terms their audience (even little kids) could understand and appreciate without feeling condescended to. They loved movies, and wanted you to love them, too.
At the beginning of each show, of course, the two men would talk about the newspapers they wrote for, but as someone growing up nearly 800 miles away, it never occurred to me I would get to read them. (This was long before anyone could conceive of something like RogerEbert.com.) Then I realized that one of the local papers, albeit not the one my parents subscribed to, ran Ebert’s syndicated reviews, and I would insist on stopping at the 7-11 every Friday to plunk down some allowance money for a copy.
And as good as Ebert was on television, that wasn’t a patch on his skill as a wordsmith. (In 1975, he became — rightly so — the first movie critic to win a Pulitzer Prize.) He very clearly articulated his point of view, and always did his best to judge each movie on its own level. He hated the 4-star rating system the Sun-Times required him to use, and even began to regret the thumbs up/down system he and Siskel trademarked, but it was always clear that he was critiquing a movie by the standard of how well it did what it set out to do. (Though on occasion — say, “Human Centipede” — he was so horrified by what it set out to do that he didn’t feel he could rate it at all.) Every now and again, it would seem to me that he got hung up on some minor detail — he gave the original “Die Hard” a lukewarm review based almost entirely on his dislike of the idiot deputy police chief character — but those instances stood out only because they were so unlike him, and his usual philosophy of meeting each film on its own terms. He often talked about how what a movie was about wasn’t nearly as important as how it was about it, and he kept a running log of movie tropes that had outlived their usefulness, like The Fallacy of the Talking Killer.
If the films lived up to what they set out to do, they had no greater friend than Roger Ebert. Take “Hoop Dreams,” the 1994 documentary he championed on the show, and in print, where he wrote, “A film like ‘Hoop Dreams’ is what the movies are for. It takes us, shakes us, and make us think in new ways about the world around us. It gives us the impression of having touched life itself.
And if they failed? Well, then he might begin a review like this: “‘Battlefield Earth’ is like taking a bus trip with someone who has needed a bath for a long time. It’s not merely bad; it’s unpleasant in a hostile way.” Or it might include a passage like this one, about “North”: “I hated this movie. Hated hated hated hated hated this movie. Hated it. Hated every simpering stupid vacant audience-insulting moment of it. Hated the sensibility that thought anyone would like it. Hated the implied insult to the audience by its belief that anyone would be entertained by it.”
Whether he was lavishing praise on a film or elegantly destroying it, on TV or in print, Ebert was so good at what he did that he inspired me to wonder if perhaps I could do that. And though I ultimately chose to cover a medium other than Ebert’s favorite, I almost always had his voice in my head as I wrote: Are you making the best, plainest form of the argument? Are you judging this work by what it’s trying to be, and not what you want it to be? I haven’t always succeeded at either point, but I always try. One of the greatest thrills of my career came almost three years ago, when Ebert randomly praised me on Twitter. It was a moment when I was at something of a crossroads in my career, and that compliment from the man who had inspired it — and the subsequent email correspondence we had — meant everything.
Because that was the thing about Ebert: he was incredibly generous (it’s hard to find a bad word spoken about him), and he was also very skilled at adapting. He was an old-school newspaperman, who came up in the Wild West of entertainment journalism — read his profile of Lee Marvin, the sort of thing that would never happen today without a manager and three personal publicists standing in between them — yet he understood the possibilities of the internet better than most writers half his age. Even before his cancer cost him part of his jaw and the ability to speak, he had already begun using his website as an archive of his incredible collection of reviews. And once he lost his literal voice, the web gave him a new one. His writing became more intensely personal, as he dealt not only with his health problems, but his childhood, his thoughts on politics and social issues and, as always, the beauty of going to the movies. He was a robust presence on Twitter, where he had over 800,000 followers. He couldn’t talk anymore, but good lord could the man write — all the way up until the end.
Only two days before he died, Ebert wrote what would be his final journal entry, titled “A Leave of Presence,” in which he explained that his cancer had recurred, which would necessitate a stepping back of his professional responsibilities. As usual, he managed to paint the most positive picture imaginable. “I’ll be able at last to do what I’ve always fantasized about doing,” he wrote: “reviewing only the movies I want to review.”
He concluded the essay by telling us, “So on this day of reflection I say again, thank you for going on this journey with me. I’ll see you at the movies.”
After Siskel’s death, Ebert wrote of him often, usually talking about his partner and friend as if he were still out there in the universe, keeping a seat in the balcony warm for him until it was time for their next debate. I like to think that today, they’re back together, this time watching something they both agree on.
In an appreciation of Siskel and Siskel’s favorite movie, “Saturday Night Fever,” Ebert wrote that his partner liked to say, “Devote your life to something you love — not like, but love.” Roger Ebert got to spend his life doing exactly that — and thanks in part to him, so have I.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
If you loved Ebert and want to feel a little less sad about the news, enjoy his appearance with Siskel on “The Critic.” Fighting! Singing! Romance!
Damn well-written, Alan. For what it’s worth, I consider your work right up there in Ebert’s class.
I agree. Thanks for this beautiful tribute. I think Ebert would have loved it and been thrilled to know that he had inspired you so much.
I agree, excellent piece. One of the things I always admired about Ebert was how real and down-to-Earth he was. Years ago I discovered his review archive at the Sun Times and in so doing, discovered his question and answer section. So one day I posted a question regarding why most foreign films were shown with white subtitles, because they often disappeared over light or white portions of the film image. I noted that Wim Wenders’ Wings of Desire, shot almost entirely in black and white, had yellow subtitles that were easy to read and lamented why other distributors hadn’t adopted this simple solution. Roger Ebert not only graced my question by posting it to his blog, but he personally e-mailed me to express his frustration that most distributors of foreign films put so little effort into the subtitling.
That was the first time I got an email from Roger Ebert. He responded to one of my other questions a year later, and it never ceased to amaze me that a man so busy and engaged had the time to send out these little personal notes.
P.S. Alan, you remind me a lot of that spirit in Ebert. You personalize your work like he did and you stay in direct contact with your readership. Thanks. It makes this medium of criticism into a dialogue rather than a decry, and Roger Ebert would definitely give that a thumbs up.
Seconded.
Joel: Well said.
That was beautiful Alan.
Indeed. That was lovely.
Hate to get all editor on you, but I think you have the birth year wrong in the headline.
Great piece.
And now it’s fixed. Thanks.
Great piece. But the headline has his birth year wrong.
Great piece Alan. I’m still in shock. I’m sure no one expected this, especially after reading his last piece just 2 days ago. He will be terribly missed.
I’m not sure I’m allowed to share links in comments, but I’ll do it anyway. Please read this: [www.salon.com]
I consider you to be in the same class, Alan, though I believe you’re humble enough to never realize it. You’ve done for TV criticism what Ebert did for film criticism. There are great ones out there, but your name is synonymous with “TV Critic.” This is not to turn the conversation away from Roger Ebert, of course, but to say that his legacy is alive in the professional critics like you and the amateur critics like the rest of us. He was truly something special even when he had opinions I disagreed with.
Quick story: I’m a high school newspaper adviser, and a few weeks ago, I was prepping student stories for submission to a journalism contest. I was reading the entry form and noticed that the requirements for the “Review” section said that all entries had to be in third person to qualify. I laughed out loud and thought of Ebert and how he would be disqualified from a high school newspaper contest. Imagine his North review in third person: “One viewer hated this movie. He/she hated hated hated…” Doesn’t quite have the same ring. All this to say that as a writing teacher, I love using Ebert’s writings in class to show that there is no formula. Ebert’s reviews were written differently every time, making them always personal, always interesting, always good.
Hear, hear
Beautifully written Alan, and for what it’s worth I consider you as the Roger Ebert of television.
Truly a sad day. RIP Roger Ebert, you’ll be sorely missed.
Alan, thank you for the wonderful remembrance (I imagine that today is going to be a day of many, many, many excellently written obits from smart writers). It’s hard to believe that he’s gone; it’s like the benchmark for the modern idea of criticism is gone, and now we all have to figure out where to go from here.
I thank Ebert for giving credibility and birth to the modern idea of dissecting pop culture seriously (though conversationally).
I also thank him for inspiring a tremendous next generation, of which I consider you a fine torch-bearer (along with folks like Fienberg, McWeeny, McGee, Vanderwerf, Rosenberg, et al). I’ve even felt myself inspired to write a bit from his legacy.
Also, finally, thank you for saving us all a few minutes and reading our minds, and already embedding that episode of The Critic.
Excellent piece, Alan. In seeing all the eulogizing of Ebert on Twitter today, I was realizing that you and Dan are my Siskel and Ebert.
Too true.
Very few celebrity deaths move me on a personal level. But this is one of them. Thank you, Alan.
This brought me to tears. Thank you for this wonderful tribute. Sadly, the balcony closed much too soon.
Thank you Alan. That really moved me, heartfelt and genuine and a fitting tribute to a great critic.
I grew up watching Siskel and Ebert and then I began reading him online. I will never forget that show and how I would watch it at night time and I just loved it. Ebert was my favorite of the two. He seemed softer.
His writing online became stronger I think as time went on. He was a fantastic online writer. I can’t believe how much of a presence he had. And it wasn’t just movies…his musings on life in general were fantastic. I just wish I had the chance to have met him.
He was truly one of our great American writers.
RIP Roger Ebert. The Balcony is closed.
I rarely read reviews of scripted movies and television. Especially on the internet where a blog opinion is ubiquitous and now mostly pointless.
An important part of criticizing those forms of entertainment, is to look at all forms of that entertainment. That’s something lacking from the vast majority.
Ebert was one of the few movie critics that could appreciate a movie regardless of genre and back up his opinion with legitimate reasons based on years of interest and knowledge of film.
He was the only film critic I read regularly just to see what he thought about something I just watched. He was a good conversational writer. Someone you could disagree with without feeling any animosity towards.
Likewise Alan is the only TV critic I read for similar reasons.
I’ve been following Roger Ebert since his days on PBS when I was but a youngster. I still bookmark his reviews for movies I want to see. Without a doubt, he was instrumental in my love and appreciation of fine film making, in every genre.
This is a truly sad day, and I grieve for his wonderful wife. Thanks for the tribute, Alan.
My heart is broken. He was so brave in his battle with cancer, so inspirational, and it seemed like nothing would ever bring him down. Hard to believe he is gone.
A lot of young people have told me that they don’t read reviews because they “don’t need anybody to tell me what to think.” But I grew up on Siskel and Ebert, who would explain WHY they liked or disliked a movie, in a way that would let you know whether you would like it, even if they didn’t. To the day he died, the first thing I would look for when deciding whether to watch a movie was his review. He will be deeply missed.
Excellent work as usual… And I agree with another reader, your reviews are right up there with his… Thanks for this tribute
I’ll echo what others said about you, Alan, vis-à-vis, Ebert.
I came in late to the “Lost” phenomenon during the first year and did a search to try and catch up. That led me to the NJ paper and you.
Clear, concise and interesting commentary and I have followed ever since.
However (and you knew that was coming) it quickly became apparent that although I enjoy your writing, we actually didn’t much like the same things. You tend to like many comedies while it has to be on par with M*A*S*H or Seinfeld to garner my interest, whereas about any cop/detective drama will find me in the first row and you “snub” whole genres of my favorites and a drama must reach Mad Men or Breaking Bad levels for you to regularly update. To each his own and may the world continue to turn.
So I “use” you like I used Ebert. He (and you) give me a such a clear picture and, while filtering that through your own biases, I feel fully informed and go into a show with with high confidence as to whether it will appeal to me or not.
Can’t beat that with a stick.
And after reading your recent review, I eagerly await Hannibal tonight!
“So I “use” you like I used Ebert. He (and you) give me a such a clear picture and, while filtering that through your own biases, I feel fully informed and go into a show with with high confidence as to whether it will appeal to me or not.”
That’s exactly what I did with Ebert and do with Alan, although I tend to agree more with Alan than you do.
I know this is an alien concept in today’s society, but “Sneak Previews” was one of the handful of shows my entirely family would enjoy watching on our lone console TV. My parents never even went to the movies, but they loved Siskel and Ebert.
Fantastic, Alan. This truly honors Ebert’s memory. He was a great man and a great writer. I will miss him a lot.
Also, like so many others have said, I’ve always considered you to be the Ebert of television criticism.
Well, I teared up a bit. What a great man and writer Mr. Ebert was. RIP for sure. I always loved reading his reviews and was still amazed he managed to see so many films every year. Not as amazed by his online presence though; he always was posting interesting, thought-provoking things on both Facebook and Twitter. I could hardly believe he was so up-to-date and online so much at his age. It used to be a funny factoid I told people and they often didn’t believe me. Gonna miss you, Roger.
Thank you so much for this lovely tribute. I also watched Roger Ebert on TV from the very beginning, and later devoured his written reviews. Although our taste in movies did not always completely overlap, I loved that his reviews were informative enough that I could tell whether or not I would like a movie even when our verdicts differed.
I was fortunate enough to see Roger Ebert in person once a decade ago, when he introduced “A Hard Day’s Night” at the Wisconsin Film Festival. As always, his insights greatly enhanced my appreciation of the film.
I have read him much less frequently in recent years, having a small child and rarely attending movies, but I had read his “Leave of Presence” essay and was feeling hopeful about his future.
Thank you again for this remembrance. You do your inspiration proud.
Beautiful, Alan. Was that local paper The Record?
Growing up in NJ, I can remember being thrilled to find out they started running his reviews every Friday
I think it was actually the Daily Record of Morristown, as opposed to the (Bergen) Record. My best friend’s parents subscribed to the Daily Record, which is how I noticed Ebert’s print reviews.
Wonderful piece. RIP Roger.
Beautifully written Alan. I agree with all the commenters saying your work to be right up there in Ebert’s class.
Very moving tribute Alan. Roger Ebert will be missed.
Great stuff. I don’t remember first encountering Ebert, but I do remember DEVOURING various annual issues of the “Annual Companion,” bouncing from page to page like a human HTML, as Smokey and the Bandit led me to Norma Rae led me to Coal Miner’s Daughter – and then a random flip to Goonies.
Ebert taught me about personal voice, attention to craft, and true passion – and how those things could lead to magical writing about anything. I don’t think he’d appreciate me saying this, but God bless Roger Ebert.
Have to echo everything here. I loved their show when I was growing up, and as I got older I discovered the beauty of his writing. Ebert had a conversation with you, and he didn’t care if it was written exactly as it should be; he only cared that it sounded like what he felt. I am sadder than I have been for any celebrity passing aside since Joey Ramone, another formative presence in my life. Goodbye, Mr. Ebert, your voice has given rise to countless others who will not forget you.
(Excellent work with embedding that episode of The Critic–I posted it to Facebook earlier in tribute as well.)
Thanks for sharing this with us Alan. You’ll do him great honor in carrying on the tradition. And inspiring the next generation of high-quality criticism with the same sort of meaningful praise and mentorship he offered you. Its a beautiful thing to be a part of such an inspirational circle of torch-passing. And the most meaningful gift I believe we can offer to those who came before us.
Very touching Alan. I have always been a huge fan of Ebert ever since I was little watching him on T.V. with Siskel as you did.
I will echo others by saying that you are most certainly in his class.
Others have made this point, but this was especially touching because Alan carries on the Ebert lineage: accessible criticism that doesn’t patronize. Man. I want to thank you for how prolific you are, another quality you share with Roger.
And, if possible, would you mind expanding a bit on your career crossroads?
And, if possible, would you mind expanding a bit on your career crossroads?
I wondered that too, then I remembered he left his job at a print newspaper for a website (this one) around 2010. I assumed that to be it.
Beautifully written. I watched “At the Movies” every weekend as a teenager, and I loved reading his blog as an adult. Anything he wrote about movies was fascinating, but he could elevate a topic as mundane as how to choose the best rice cooker and make it interesting. His passing saddens me, and your tribute made me cry. I can only echo the statement of the many other commenters, Alan, when I say that you are truly following in Roger Ebert’s footsteps.
Jeez, I’m going to miss his voice on twitter so much! I always appricated his movie reviews (grew up in Chicago, so I always thought of him and Siskel as “my move reviewers”), but when I started to read his thoughts on politics, religion, and other societal issues, he moved up even higher in my esteem. I will honestly and truly miss him.
I discovered on of my favorite films of all time watching those guys. Kevin Reynold’s “Fandango” with a young Kevin Costner and Judd Nelson may never have crossed my path had I not seen them review it. I’ve seen it hundreds of times since. I agree with his compliment, Alan, but you do help us peak behind the curtain too and help us understand the mechanics of show runners and bottle episodes and other industry info that, I think, makes us smarter viewers.
The best film critic ever and without question the greatest writer on films criticism. Roger Ebert will be missed. He was a wonderful person. Hard to say what was Roger’s greatest talent. His wirting or his character.
I too watched him from the early days on PBS when it was “at the movies” and then through “Siskel and Ebert”. ThANk you Alan for a great piece and yes, I enjoy reading your reviews as I did Roger’s.
On a subject dear to me, it is my recollection that Mr. Ebert published some (at least one) science fictions stories way back in the day. A man of many talents.
I appreciated his criticism of the ratings system, of violence in movies receiving less than an R rating when nonviolent sexuality often earned an R or above.
See also this, from 1980, on the trend in movies of violence against women, women being in danger, and women being helpless victims. [www.youtube.com]
That episode helps take the sting out a little, and, since this is at least the 3rd time I’ve seen it, I can now say it’s one of my favorite half hours ever to air on TV.
Thanks for this, Alan. You remind me a lot of Roger in your criticism, and would love to read more personal articles from you like this one. And thanks for the youtube – perfect way to put a button on my grief…