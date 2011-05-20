‘The Big Bang Theory’ – ‘The Roommate Transmogrification’: Trading places

It’s been a while since I’ve written about “The Big Bang Theory,” for reasons I’ll get into after the jump, but last night’s season finale seems a good time to check back in on the show. Some quick thoughts on the finale, and the season, coming up just as soon as I put away my tricorder…
On top of the timeslot conflict with “Community,” “BBT” is a tough show to regularly blog about. While it’s more consistently funny than several comedies in the regular rotation, it’s not especially deep or ambitious, which means there’s not much to say most weeks beyond “this made me laugh” and “this didn’t.” We can discuss minor variations within the show, like the degree to which Sheldon becomes an insufferable bully (say, at the end of the episode where Priya found loopholes in the roommate agreement) or the extent to which the show wants us to laugh at or with Wolowitz, but the show is the show, it does what it does, and even if I weren’t tied up watching and writing about another comedy I prefer, I just wouldn’t have a lot to say about it.
That said, Bill Prady and company introduced some potentially major changes this season. With Amy Farrah Fowler and Bernadette promoted to semi-permanent status, the show is now able to spend large chunks of each episode focusing only on the women, and in the process has made Penny a much more well-rounded character rather than just a foil for the nerds. And now Howard and Bernadette are engaged, Leonard’s been in an extended relationship with Priya (albeit one that’s apparently about to end), and Raj and Penny had a drunken one-nighter that Leonard and the rest of the group knows about, etc. There’s a lot of story to work with next season, and even this season kept the writers from having to lean quite so heavily on Sheldon as in years past. Jim Parsons is brilliant and clearly the first among equals of this cast, but there can be such a thing as too much Sheldon. (Especially since, as noted above, there’s such a fine line between his Asperger-ish qualities being funny and really obnoxious.)
I imagine reviews will again be few and far between in the fifth season, but every now and then I’ll try to check in and take the temperature of both the show and its audience. So what did everybody else think?
I recently caught up to Community, it’s been like 3 weeks since I could watch this Live.
I like the girls. I also learned I could watch this show while doing email – it must lack visuals or something. I’m not sure why I end up having to unload the camera, backup the hard drive and charge the mp3 player on Thursdays at 8 but I *never* watch TV without looking at it (unless I’m trying to induce sleep) and couldn’t entirely understand the concept when Police Squad was canceled. Last night I did. Don’t think I missed a lot.
OTOH – Paul Reiser Show – doing email by ep 2, and I was *writing* emails. I love PR but that show was Men of a Certain Age but duller. Maybe a bit of Parenthood mixed in but not the interesting part.
Can Howard continue in his pursuit of The Last Doctor Standing without feeling smaller than?
I thought of you, though, when Bernadette did NOT announce that her new job was in NewYork, Texas or Germany. (and still no one has had a baby in an elevator)
I think that some of the dynamics in the show have changed quite a bit. I have to say that this was largely unexpected, at least for me.
I thought that I watched this show simply because it is funny, and not for the reasons I watch Modern Family, Parks & Rec, or Community. But the scenes where the girls hang out are sometimes even better than the scenes with the guys.
I have to say that this is in large part due to the work of Mayim Bialik. She has really rounded out the cast and has gone beyond Female Sheldon.
I originally thought that her purpose was just as Female Sheldon. It turns out, her relationship with Penny, and even more so with Bernedette, is quite different from anything Sheldon would do.
I look forward to scenes in which Leonard and Amy discuss varying strategies for dealing with Sheldon. I could see Leonard thinking they were secret while Amy discusses those same meetings with Sheldon. That might be really funny.
Alan you are still writing reviews for this show?
See paragraph 2.
I was ready to bail during the first half of season 4, but the latter half seemed to settle down and at least somewhat return to familiar form (I loved the first two seasons, but [for me] the show turned south from there). Amy became less of a robot and gained more of a personality. Sheldon toned it down just enough that he became funny again (and I no longer wanted to punch him like I did during the movie theater or app episodes). I’m not crazy about some of the directions the show has gone this season (dare I say it’s beginning to run out of fuel?), but I’m a bit optimistic for next season. I do hope for at least two developments: (1) Penny finally gets some decent acting gigs, and (2) Raj gains the ability to speak in front of attractive women (or at least Penny…the whole whispering in Howards ear bit is getting old).
I agree with you. Sheldon is a lot like Barney in HIMYM — insufferable-but-weirdly endearing is funny; downright cruel and creepy is not. (And, frankly, I know I’m overthinking a sitcom here, but I’ve never believed that Leonard, Wollowitz and Raj are so socially inept they’ve no choice but to put up with Sheldon’s crap.)
I’ve come to believe that the show really didn’t take off and become truly funny until they made Penny less of an airhead and more of an average person. And, while I’m not enamored with either Bernadette or Amy, the trio of girls together are great.
The funniest part of the episode was when Penny and Raj woke up and Raj (now sober) gets yelled at by Penny, “You still can’t talk to me?”
I popped in for the finale as well. The show is the show, and Sheldon is great, but I don’t know what the big deal is with Kaley Cuaco. She’s not that funny, only has about three different expressions/deliveries and compared to other network “hotties”, really isn’t that stunning.
After a marathon viewing of episodes to catch up, I also like the new dynamic of the girl group. Amy is not as annoying as when she initially appeared and it does solidify Penny’s presence in the group as a whole. I am also glad that the finale did not build to a Penny/Leonard reunion, and instead used Penny’s sadness over their breakup to put both her and Raj in an awkward situation. As they had their drunken conversation, I started to hope that the show was leading to a one night stand and was very happy they took that route. Now I find myself wanting to see the new season toying with the idea of Penny and Raj having a relationship, especially after discussing at length his loneliness. Or I am just that over the Penny/Leonard dynamic.
I thought I was the only one who felt like so many here, season started off badly, then improved greatly. Can’t wait for next season.
I enjoyed the opening scene when Sheldon was being unintentionally funny. Would like to see more of than kind of thing worked into his character. I thought the Raj/Penny hook-up was straight out of the sit-com playbook; hoping for more originality in the future.
I thought this season as a whole was poor. I hate Amy’s character and wish she would just disappear. Don’t get me wrong, Sheldon deserves a girl, but Amy is just so socially awkward (with added jokes about feminine body parts) that she just isn’t funny. In addition, Priya is too pretentious. She reminds me of Emily’s character from “Friends,” where she tried to separate Ross from the group. It seems to me that she is (was) trying to pry Leonard away, as well.
That having been said, last night’s episode was great, especially the last five minutes where we found out that Howard and Bernadette got into a fight, Raj slept with Penny, Priya is leaving, etc. Fantastic.
I like Bernadette, but I’m hoping the show returns more to its roots, focusing on the guys and Penny, rather than Penny, Amy, and Bernadette. If I wanted to watch a show starring three women, I would watch something like “Desperate Housewives.”
So you object to having Bernadette and Amy simply because they’re women? Isn’t that kind of gross? Women are people too, if you hadn’t gotten the memo. You do know there’s a difference between a primetime soap (that has female characters) and a sitcom (that has female characters), right?
Wow, I hope youâ€™re joking. Or are you saying you automatically turn off the TV when more then one woman is on screen?
“Don’t get me wrong, Sheldon deserves a girl, but Amy is just so socially awkward (with added jokes about feminine body parts) that she just isn’t funny.”
Um… so Amy isn’t funny because she’s so “socially awkward” but you’re OK with four seasons of Sheldon’s borderline sociopathy, Raj being unable to talk around attractive women sober, and Wollowitz making you wish he couldn’t talk around attractive women at all because everything he says is skeevy beyond belief? Hum…
Wow, OK, sorry, not what I meant. Did not mean to offend. The show has started to decline since they added characters, and I feel that way no matter what gender the characters are.
Since there is really no way I can rectify this, I’ll just say that I’m not a sexist, I regret my last sentence regarding the “Desperate Housewives” thing, and I apologize for offending. I stand by my statements that Amy and Priya are incredibly annoying, and that has nothing to do with gender.
I agree that Bernadette is annoying, but I did like toward the end of the season when Penny and Priya became friendlier and started torturing Leonard by comparing notes about him. (Though in the interest of full disclosure, before that turn, I was annoyed by Priya, too.) For me the problem with Bernadette is that the actress is playing the character like a cartoon. Seriously, I envision her voice behind some animated character, it doesn’t match the human form. All that said, I am very happy for the addition of Amy Farrah Fowler and the subsequent evolution of her character this season.
I hope they keep Priya around long enough next season to see the fallout of her discovery that Penny slept with Raj. They could mine from solid material from that setup.
Allow me to rewrite that last sentence: They could mine SOME solid material FROM that setup.
(Hitfix needs an editing option for registered commenters.)
Pleasantly surprised to see a review on this…
I thought the finale was a very strong one. I didn’t put sleeping with Raj above Penny so I saw that coming a mile away (and I usually never see anything coming from a mile away). But it was funny to have everyone catch them. Overall, I am impressed that this show continues to go strong after four seasons. I agree that it’s not deep or ambitious but it has its moments and for that reason it can be very impactful. I think Kaley did a good job in the scene where Penny admits she made a mistake with Leonard. I for one an mot over that relationship, though the tension is more fun than them actually hooking up.
I agree. Adding the female characters gives a new dimension to the show. I thought it went downhill when Leonard and Penny actually dated. Penny is great. It would not be as funny if she was actually drop dead gorgeous. She’s ‘pretty cute’ which fits this show.
I also really enjoy the dynamic that the girl characters bring to the show – it not only makes the writing a lot tighter (because they have more to pack in), but it also lets them play mix and match with the group and storylines a lot more than they could before. I feel like they’ve pretty seamlessly made a lot of interesting, different characters to play around with.
Really all I ask of a comedy is that it make me laugh, and as long as they keep doing it I’ll keep tuning in, but I think it’s really promising that, around the time where a lot of shows have a creative roadblock or downslide, they’re willing to change things up and add new people. If they’d just bring Leslie Winkle back as the female fourth, then all would be right with the world.
This season was enjoyable, and the women really kept things fresh. The biggest problem with TBBT right now is Leonard. I like Galecki a lot, but Leonard’s not funny or enjoyable anymore. He’s turning into a Ted.
I just finished watching season 2. Already, I’m getting tired of Leonard. He’s sort of a downer.
Yeah, I agree with this to a point. He was very important in the first two seasons for keeping the guys grounded. Now the show seems to have found different footing. As people have said, both Sheldon and Wolowitz, thanks to Amy and Bernadette, have slowly become more normal (to a point, of course). There’s a new dimension with the women’s friendship, and Raj’s problem magically goes away with a sip of alcohol. Which leaves Leonard, and while there was the whole thing with Priya, it didn’t seem to do much for his character IMO. He’s still the center of the group, as Sheldon discovers in episode 4×17, but hopefully they’ll create a good direction for him now that apparently Priya is out of the picture.
I’m sure Leonard/Penny will become an item again at some point, but seeing what happens with Penny and Raj is what I’m most looking forward to next season.
I liked this season a lot. The addition of Amy Farrah Fowler, Bernadette, and Priya was refreshing.
I dislike “The Sheldon Show” where X happens, Sheldon has Y reaction to it, and the episode consists of his friends having to deal with the fallout. In other words: Sheldon as Mork. It got old for me.
But the addition of the three women changed that dynamic. Just having Amy Farrah Fowler there allowed Sheldon an outlet to express his reaction to a situation without that reaction taking over the episode. And sometimes they would react by performing a social experiment, which I found to be a lot of fun.
Even more than that, the writers are doing a fantastic job with Amy Farrah Fowler. She’s similar enough to Sheldon that we get to hear them have funny conversations that would before have been what Sheldon was thinking to himself. And like with the book reading and their what-if game, we see them actually having fun together. But she’s also different enough that she challenges Sheldon to grow a little. She’s the one who proposed the gossip experiment. She’s the one who explores her “feelings” for Zack. And one of my favorite small touches was Sheldon offering a hot beverage to a guest and later learning that this was a something he learned from Amy.
In addition to Amy, Bernadette has been good for Howard. Even though the writers still make Howard the butt of too many jokes for my taste, just the fact that Bernadette likes him makes him inherently less pathetic.
And I love the “girls’ night” scenes too. They’re a lot of fun and a welcome change of pace. I always like the show best when it’s about friendship, and girls’ night adds a new dimension to that. As do each of the three new women, if only for the way they are each accepted into the group.
As Penny says about Howard in the hospital (paraphrasing): “Wow, Wolowitz is actually my friend”. And she genuinely cares about him. That evolving friendship is what I like best about the show, and it was in full display this season. Great job writers and actors. This is an order of magnitude better show than I thought it would be when it began.
(Now if only they’d get rid of Koothrappali’s fear of talking to women. That was played-out two seasons ago.)
“In addition to Amy, Bernadette has been good for Howard. Even though the writers still make Howard the butt of too many jokes for my taste, just the fact that Bernadette likes him makes him inherently less pathetic.”
It also makes him less of a creep, to be honest. I know we’re talking about a Chuck Lore joint, but too often it felt like Simon Helberg was stuck with unfunny, sleazy sex gags that were too lame to make the cut for ‘Two and a Half Men’ — which is saying a LOT.
I could not have said better than what you said owen!
I used to love this show but I can’t remember the last episode of season 4 I watched. I think it was the episode before the one where Sheldon and Amy pretended to have sex. I just can’t stand Amy. Behavior that works on Sheldon because Jim Parsons can mostly manage to sell it does not work on Amy because I don’t think Mayim Balik can sell it. I love Bernadette though. Maybe I’ll eventually finish season 4 if the finale was good.
Penny and Raj’s hookup seems like hack sitcom writing 101 as to how to keep Leonard and Penny, it’ll allow them to milk a half seasons worth of awkwardness between the two of them until its Penny’s turn to have a reoccurring love interest to keep them apart.
*keep Leonard and Penny apart
“Really, you still can’t talk to me?” Good episode, nothing too special, though.
The last three or four episodes were very funny to me. I loved the social experiment one “I’m pregnant with Sheldon’s baby, and I’m also using a new shampoo” or whatever it was, surely made me laugh out loud. I also liked the epi last week with Howard’s mother in the hospital.
I agree the show has FINALLY moved away from the overdone Sheldon to a less is more character. Amy is perfect for him, since he can talk about stuff wtihout it being unintentionally funny (and in a way embarassing to his friends).
The finale felt like they had given a fanfic writer the chance to do the script, provided it ends with everyone fighting with their women, and Penny sleeping with Raj. It was the most tedious retread of tired old cliche jokes the show has done so far. Last week was infinitely better/funnier, and this doesn’t bode well for season five.
I think they just got mesmerized by the two killer bits at the end. “YOU STILL CAN’T TALK TO ME?!?” and the “walk of shame” are like crack– almost impossible to pass up.
The show once wrote a whole episode that wasn’t especially funny just so they could set up the line “Sing “Soft Kitty” to me.”
The questions, for something like this, is “Is is funny enough to merit what came before?” and “Can they get out of it with small amounts of collateral damage?”
So far, the answer to both has been “Yes.”
Amy Farrah Fowler grew on me, didn’t like it at first because the dialogue seemed forced and the performance unnatural, but it has gotten better and better. Bernadette’s character has generally been quite likable throughout. Priya, I despise, maybe inherently because I’m a sap for stuff like Leonard and Penny just… you know… happy, with no manufactured drama so that they can have their thing and we get more nerd cliche and references from the other characters. The problem with this season of BBT was simply that Leonard became basically a two dimensional afterthought who was incredibly uninteresting and selfish in many ways.
I love the show and have since the beginning, though Community has replaced it at the top now that I’ve discovered it… and Parks now is threatening to tie the top spot. I hope the Priya character leaves and we can get the semi-happy Jim/Pam ending for Leonard/Penny and can close that particular book from a tension standpoint. End the “Karen” and “Roy” relationship and put those two kids together.
To the commenter who didn’t get it about Kaley Cuoco… I think she’s pretty great actually, and as far as the “hot” comment, you’re on an island there. The girl is slamming.
I liked this season a lotâ€”until the ending. What a shit-sandwich aftertaste. All the times Penny was hooking up with Leonard, getting jealous of Priya, and the final drunken admission that she made a mistake breaking up with Leonard. Then she has sex with one of his friends? She’s officially a skank. Raj is a douchebag friend, lusting after Bernadette, then tapping his friends’ ex in his own bed. I recently re-watched Season three and had the same WTF? reaction when she broke up with Leonard in the first place. It was contrived, as was this twist. I didn’t find it funny at all.
I agree with previous posters, this is Sitcom Writing for Dummies (and Hacks): Chapter 5: Keep Your Lovebirds Apart (no matter how stupidly or how forced the situation). I have never been so turned off by a show I previously liked that I thought about not watching in the future but man, am I close. I sincerely hope the first episodes of S5 deal with this properly.
Decent episode, bad season, TERRIBLE ending. Writers are out of ideas and trying out the “Let’s mix it up and have everyone sleep with each other!”
Then they’ll either go with the “It was all a dream” thing or “Whoops, those crazy kids make silly mistakes when drinking!”
Lame, lame, LAME.
This show used to be clever with interesting characters. Now they’re resorting to 90210 tactics to attract viewers and ruining their characters…pity.
I started watching TBBT because I didn’t trust myself to get up after HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER and come back in time for HEROES. I stayed because my three closest friends in high school collected comic books, I know four people who attended MIT or Caltech and I worked at a software company where I was one of only five men who did not play MAGIC: THE GATHERING during lunch.
If you understand the metier the show inhabits, it’s hysterically funny and almost pitch-perfect. I wish there were a little less of Chaim Levine’s demons on display (his relationship with women, especially his mother)… but I grew up in University Heights, Ohio, so I get those comic riffs too.
The use of the name is not a a rip on the guy, so much as a reminder of the show’s roots. Because I went to junior high with guys who adopted names like “Chuck Lorre”, I’m not confused about why the show hammers “Howard Wolowitz” so relentlessly. He’s the creator with what he sees as his flaws caricatured. It’s why TBBT is surprisingly gentle with its other stereotypes, but not with the Jewish geek.
Watching TBBT evolve has been fun. The creators put stuff out there, see what plays and what doesn’t, and then go with what works. Because the show is written so far ahead of when it airs, it takes ages for them to react… like playing chess by mail.
The evolution has been slow (pun intended) and it’s taken them a while to figure out that it’s OK to have girls– and then to figure out what type of girls– and then to figure out how the guys react and how all this plays in Peoria.
I wish they could “get it” quicker, but I get that it’s hard– and they do it more capably than a lot of shows that critics prefer. For example, in season one, TBBT brought in a character (“Leslie Winkle”) who had some intriguing facets but didn’t really work with the cast and an actress who wasn’t entirely right for the role. They got her offstage pretty quickly, debugged some routines and the reboot– “Amy Farrah Fowler”– works like gangbusters.
Another show currently airing brought out a character with the same assets and liabilities. After watching “Zoey Captain” fall flat, they decided (in one of the most epic fails in recent memory) to make her the love interest of their protagonist.
I don’t see these characters as being any more cartoonish than COMMUNITY, THE OFFICE, 30 ROCK or MODERN FAMILY, but chacun a son gout.
After giving some thought to the season finales of TBBT, The Office, and P&R, I realized that they all centered around a character/story combination: the “straight man” and how even as he’s humiliated, marginalized, stunted and limited by the unforgiving demands of what his position on a TV comedy calls for…he’s indispensible, and he either ignites terrific storylines or saves floundering ones. Leonard Hofstader doesn’t have a lot in common with Jim Halpert or Ben Wyatt or Ron Fucking Swanson. But they’re all the straight men who drove the events we saw on Thursday night (and the vast majority of other nights these shows air on) and that’s all they really need to share.
In Leonard’s case, his straight man duties generally required him to be dumped by Penny for no particular reason, and then share longing looks with her that would lead to no reunion, in a very Ross & Rachel style paradigm. But Leonard chose to pursue a romance with Priya despite Raj’s objections, burned his rotten bridges with Sheldon as a roommate, finally blew apart Priya’s dishonest handling of their relationship, and lit the kindling that exploded into the flames of an actual Penny-Raj hookup. He’s the center of TBBT’s universe, the only character on the show who could cause such a quiet riot, and then the only person who understood immediate why Howard’s new Rolex led to a brutal off-camera fight with Bernadette. Fans may not always like or appreciate what Johnny Galecki does, or who Leonard is and what he is capable of, but this isn’t a great show unless Galecki is a great straight man. And he is.
Solid breakdown, I agree.
Having Penny and Raj hook up was pure trash. Their whole conversation was so contrived. “I we weren’t friends I would be all over you,” Penny says to Raj. Previously she found him weird when silent and a bit of an ass when drunk. She also confesses to him that she made a mistake over Leonard. It has been made obvious all season that she still cares maybe loves Leonard. So, in what universe could Penny be sober enough to walk down the hall to the bedroom, take off her clothes, and have sex with Raj? If she could manage that she would not be drunk enough to do such a heinous thing. Are we to pretend she didn’t know how much it would hurt Leonard? Its character suicide. Its ridiculous, as anyone who has ever been drunk knows, to make out that she was unaware of what she was doing and didn’t remember it in the morning. Cliche garbage! Add that to the fact that a woman knows if she had sex last night, especially protracted drunken sex. No way it is done unaware and forgotten.Then of course there is the convenience of all the guys winding up in the apartment for the walk of shame. I’m sorry, we deserve better. It was completely out of character for her to do this thing and was so obviously a set up for a cheap soap opera style cliff hanger. If they don’t fix it, somehow, they are going to loose viewers.
wow cant wait