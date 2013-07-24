‘The Bridge’ – ‘Rio’

07.24.13 64 Comments

I’m taking a few days off before heading to press tour, but wanted to offer a forum for people to discuss the latest episode of “The Bridge.” In particular, I’m curious where everybody stands on the mysterious Steven Linder after his conversation with the cops, and whether you side with Sonya or Marco on the question of whether he’s their guy. But there’s lots to talk about with “Rio,” including Frye’s visit to Juarez, the return of Sonya’s one-night stand, all the business with Charlotte’s horse (and whether you’re at all interested in that story at this stage of things) and more. So have at it: what’s everyone feeling about “The Bridge” so far? 

