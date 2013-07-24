‘The Bridge’ – ‘Rio’

I’m taking a few days off before heading to press tour, but wanted to offer a forum for people to discuss the latest episode of “The Bridge.” In particular, I’m curious where everybody stands on the mysterious Steven Linder after his conversation with the cops, and whether you side with Sonya or Marco on the question of whether he’s their guy. But there’s lots to talk about with “Rio,” including Frye’s visit to Juarez, the return of Sonya’s one-night stand, all the business with Charlotte’s horse (and whether you’re at all interested in that story at this stage of things) and more. So have at it: what’s everyone feeling about “The Bridge” so far?
Really don’t like Marco’s affair with Charlotte.
the abject lack of chemistry is appalling. i blame Annabeth Gish. Demián Bichir can charm the pants out of anyone….
I agree about the lack of chemistry. I think it was a pity f*** on Marco’s part. Or maybe a thank you to her for signing the letter.
I’m less concerned with their chemistry or lack thereof and more concerned about what this says about Marco as well as the overall writing. On the surface, his marriage seemed relatively stable. But it sure didn’t take much convincing to get him to cheat on his wife. It’s not that I couldn’t accept that he’s a cheater. It’s just that it felt rushed (we haven’t seen Marco do anything beyond benign flirting up to this point), and the show hasn’t done nearly enough to earn it yet.
I don’t mind it. She’s lonely and vulnerable, and is learning day over day how much her former life was a mirage. And I’m glad they showed where his weakness is. I want him to be the “only honest man in Mexico”, but that can’t be true. He has weaknesses, and at least now we know what one of them is. I was caught off guard when it started and disappointed, but I would have been more so if they’d done the kiss followed by him breaking away with the bs “I can’t!” protestation.
I thought that was just an awful plot contrivance, so awful it really makes me question the future of the series. Even just a few hours in, it’s clear that Ruiz is (well, was) completely enamored with his wife, and this seems completely out of character. It was also pretty well telegraphed, by the time Charlotte was down at the police station, that she’d eventually go to him for help with the tunnel situation. The affair was awful writing and completely unnecessary to any well-written plot.
I agree with the first post, it seemed out of character of someone who has shown nothing BUT character so far.
I feel like if Linder were the killer, it would have been made explicit by now–and I wish it had, because the whodunnit aspect of it is the least interesting thing about this show. Everything else gets more fascinating each week.
Anybody know what the ratings have been like?
In case you didn’t see it I answered a post of yours last week saying you must hate most cop shows since most of them are “whodunit?s” but probably like ABC’s “Motive” and the old “Columbo” series since in both of those shows the audience is shown the real murder right at the beginning. The only real question is how he/she was going to get caught and in the case of “Motive” why he/she did it, unsual with most police proceduals, so I can tell you are very frustrated. :-)
As for the ratings for “The Bridge” the pilot got 3.04 million total viewers which is very good for a cable show (one has to judge ratings success differently between a cable tv show and a show on the major broad cast networks like NBC, ABC etc.) but almost lost half its audience when it came down to 1.74 million total viewers for episode two.
[en.wikipedia.org]
There is almost always a significant audience drop off after the pilot of a new show since a portion of the audience don’t like the show and leave. Losing almost half the audience is a bit much but so far nothing to panic about. The figures for this past third episode we are talking about isn’t out as I post this yet. That will be telling. If it has fallen significantly then I would worry. If it only has fallen slightly or stabilized it is a good sign, even better of course if it came back up a bit.
@HUNTER2012 I didn’t see your previous comment, but you are correct: I do hate most cop shows. Procedurals–be they police, legal, medical, whatever–bore the hell out of me. My main point is that this would be a better show if we knew the killer’s identity up front and got to watch his plan unfold as the cops try to bring him down. Better that than the old trope of “all signs point to this suspicious guy, but, in a Shocking Twist, it turns out the killer is somebody else!” I think I got tired of that around the 18th time I read it in a Hardy Boys book when I was a kid. I hate to dwell on this, though, because it’s not a huge problem. Just a slight misstep in what is otherwise shaping up to be a really good show.
Regarding the ratings, looks like it’s kind of in the same neighborhood as The Americans, which is the benchmark I’m using. If that show got a renewal with those numbers, you’ve gotta think this one has a pretty good chance.
@ALEX I disagree that the show would be better seeing who the killer(s) are (there might be a couple individuals with different motivations involved at this point). I do think they’ve gone overboard with multiple haunting, unexplained side characters to connect up to the plot at a later point. They probably think it’s clever, when really it’s just disorienting. But of all the dangling curiosities, the identity of the killer is by far the most appropriate.
Write a comment…Also was really disappointed by the Marco affair. Seemed way out of character, particularly with his wife newly pregnant. Maybe it’s presumptuous for me to claim to know his character, but it struck me as another indication of a show that didn’t trust the story it is telling (same with the reliance on Sonia’s ridiculous quirks, whatever the source material was).
Don’t need Marco to be Don Draper.
Don Draper’s infidelity is born from personal demons caused by his up bringing. Even with men that cheat most won’t have Don Draper’s background (although yes many men whose fathers have cheated will likely cheat themselves I read once). Of course we know virtually nothing about him but I think Marco is just a player.
Besides this is the age of the anti hero. He is bound to have a serious flaw or two. It is ironic that his wife was worried about Sonya when she is the last woman Marco would go after. And yes I do believe he had affairs before.
And I think Sonia’s quirks are part of the story. I think it will play in significant way somehow, that it will be a saving grace with all the inconvenience it otherwise causes. It also may get them into danger.
Out of character? No. We’re just learning more about his character. He’s not perfect.
Totally agree. Plus, I couldn’t get the Chris Rock bit about a man’s inability to resist if “it” is chasing you. She initiated, not him, and it would have somehow rang untrue if he turned her down. He DID go there at night when he knew she’d probably be alone to get the statement signed. Seems he could have done that at any time, given how much he’s over in El Paso. He didn’t initiate, but he did create the environment for his infidelity. Probably not the first or last time.
If you look at Marco’s interactions with his wife, you can tell he has cheated before and his wife has found out. That is why she is so freaked out over how attractive his partner is. It’s also the reason he got the vasectomy.
Interesting. The stuff between him and his wife has been so minimal so far. Would like to see that explained more in the future.
That was an awful lot of subtlety.
He was nervous when he was telling his wife about his “partner”. He tried to avoid telling his wife how pretty she was. His wife was very uncomfortable about how pretty she was when they did meet. Those were the most obvious signs. There were others.
It could have been that they got together out of infidelity from his first wife.
The Marco-Charlotte feels wrong at this moment. I guess they could explain it better next week or continue it and have it mean something, but at this point it just seems too soap operatic for a show that’s avoided that fairly well thus far. Steven Linder being the guy feels too easy. It can’t be the first guy based on everything we have ever seen. There has to be some sort of twist. At this stage he seems tangential and only for deception purposes. I like Sonya more and more each episode.
No it’s not Linder because among other things in the interrogation scene it Sonya and Linder were talking about two different woman. I don’t buy that the woman is his sister, but maybe she is.The rules of good narrative TV (or cliched narrative TV) don’t allow you to be so obvious as to who the killer is, introduce him that early. We don’t know what Linder is doing, he’s looking for women too, but we don’t know why. He seems like a very awkward good guy who does want to help these woman. Maybe he burned her clothes because he bought her better ones while she was locked in the trailer (so she wouldn’t get stuck in the desert and nobody would find her.) The actor, by the way, for those who don’t know, was Elizabeth Moss’s boyfriend in Top of the Lake. Maybe he’s playing a similarly woman protective role here.
As for Marco’s affair, we don’t know much about his character so far and we don’t know much about his marriage. We think it’s good but it may have had problems. The show has just started. And having an affair and being a good guy are not contradictory. In his marriage, he may have flaws. I mean people aren’t all good and all bad–they’re complicated with a mixture of both. Such is human nature and real people. They aren’t “or” but “and.” If the Golden Age of TV has proved anything–Breaking Bad, Deadwood, Man Men, others–it’s this.
I didn’t like Marco’s affair with Charlotte either, but I don’t think it’s out of character. His wife’s behavior gives away he’s the cheating type. He is a good cop, but not a good husband and father.
On the other hand, Sonya keeps growing on me. She and Hank stole the episode for me. The two journalists make an interesting combo too.
I don’t think Steven Linder is the doer. Ironically for something you pointed out last episode. Why would a guy tech savvy enough to be able to black out the Custom Service and Boarder Patrol’s computers and lights and surveillance cameras but be dumb enough to keep a victim’s smartphone with its GPS pinging its location all the time? While he is acting suspiciously those two things don’t jive. I think he may have some sort of developmental/behavioral problem just like Sonya.
Also he said he was looking for his supposed sister. He did seem to be looking for his supposed sister in a later scene, like when the victim’s brother happened to be right behind him.
I could change my mind after next week’s episode but no, I don’t think it is him.
I will say my thinking of his motive for taking that girl is perhaps contaminated by a “The Killing” plot reveal a couple of episodes ago in which a suspect was accused of a terrible crime in a past life but was actually innocent and was actually trying to help the so called victim. He did it in a stupid way, not taking account how it would look to people, but it was for perfectly noble reasons, but he got his life ruined. Maybe this Steve took this girl for similar noble reasons. Trying to rescue girls to prevent them from suffering the same fate as his sister?
Oh and I knew that horse was dead as soon as Charlotte turned down the human trafficker and/or drug smuggler to let her keep using the tunnel. A tribute to the “The Godfather” without exactly copying it.
If it’s not linder I’m a little worried the show could fall into the killing’s territory of red herrings and suspected characters that ultimately are unrelated. I’m fine with the affair considering we don’t know much about the characters besides Charlotte was unhappy and Marco is quite the charmer. Right now it feels like we have to trust the show to connect everything, which I’m fine with because the performances are so good and the story is well told.
I’m very interested in that cop with his hat on backwards. Hopefully following him leads to something.
I think this isn’t quite a Killing situation, in that we’re following Linder and seeing him do sketchy things, but without the show trying to beat us (and the cops) over the head with the idea that he’s the bad guy. He’s our only real suspect of the moment, but we’re only three episodes in, and all sorts of things can happen — and be done with him if he turns out not to be the bad guy. Once The Killing revealed that each suspect was really innocent, there was no point to following any of them (including Darren Richmond, frankly), whereas if Linder’s NOT the serial killer, I kind of want to know what he’s actually doing, and where he fits into this world.
I’m with Alan on this. Even if Linder’s not the killer, he’s still an interesting character.
I agree with the other commenters that the affair feels like it could be a misstep. But this show has built up a lot of good will with me in these three episodes. I’m willing to give them the benefit of the doubt and see where things go.
this is vacuous of me but i freaking HATE Diane Kruger’s jean coat thing her character wears. it’s distracting and seriously annoying. i think the jacket is supposed to be somehow representative of who she is as a character but it’s really unattractive and the prints and gewgaws are driving me bonkers. it’s about as well fleshed out as the character is to me…
yeah i’m still watching but things like this and the circular way the plot is going is sort of a big hairy drag. ah, summer tv wasteland!
also, wondering if anyone has discussed Diane Kruger’s accent. i hear the German like all the time now…. unless she is supposed to be multi-lingual in this show too?
Kruger’s jacket has a horse on it. She doesn’t like horses but her dead sister did. She’s driving her dead sister’s car, listening to her dead sister’s music, and wearing her dead sister’s jacket.
you’re so observant Pam! that makes sense i guess.
but oh gads. it seems a bit heavyhanded, doesn’t it? aaagh!
Perhaps it’s unfashionable of me, but I love that jacket.
I like this show, but I can see why lost half its audience after the premiere. It’s kind of tough to watch, and the main character is just really unlikeable.
So the beating of the stick Aspergers did not help?
Or the entire backstory of her already told within 3 episodes?
Must be the bad acting, wooden, empty , hollow, cold.
Oh, wait, this is Kruger, cannot be the bad acting, has to be the Aspergers.
With all the stigmatizing of women with aspergers, even worse played by an actress who has no interest at all in psychology of characters,
(BTW how on earth can she be so perfectly made up all the tim?)
when will some objective reviewing start?
I don’t know if this has been brought up in previous weeks’ comments, but I don’t think Alan has mentioned it in a review yet – I think Kruger is really good in this show, but does anyone feel like there are scenes/lines where she isn’t even trying to hide her accent? I’m normally not too bothered by ‘bad’ accents (and think a lot of people get way too hung up on them when criticizing shows/movies), but I really do found myself being totally taken out of the moment by this a few times per episode.
weird i just posted the same thing… :-)
I don’t mind it. What bothers me more is Linder’s speech, like he has a bunch or marbles crammed in his mouth.
well obviously that’s how they talk in Australia….!
Glad someone mentioned Linder’s speech patterns. I’m of the mind he has suffered some sort of facial injury(perhaps covered by the mutton chops) like a broken jaw. Also, from certain angles, the actor reminds me vaguely of Daniel Day-Lewis.
What bothers me about the affair is that (now that the killer named her husband in his ransom demand) Charlotte is a part of the ongoing investigation. Marco already got in trouble for helping her when she seemed completely unrelated to the larger case; why (caring as he does about his reputation as a clean cop) woud he allow his personal life to get further entangled with his work life?
I am going to keep watching… but I really am not liking the show so far. It just seems slow and confusing. I just can’t put my finger on what I don’t like so far, it just isn’t really appealing to me.
I think there’s a good chance she signed some sort of permission to search her property/home. It was all in Spanish (I assume), and why would it matter to the Mexican courts if the accused American said, “But I didn’t do it!”
Of course Linder isn’t the killer. That’s because THE KILLER isn’t the killer.
How many of these long-form mysteries will we get before people stop taking assumptions as truths? What do we actually know:
Linder took a woman in trouble with a dangerous man safely across the boarder. He also works at some kind of psychiatric facility that is well suited for stashing someone for a brief period of time. While he is probably on the autism spectrum, those who know him (his murdered neighbor) defend him.
The Bridge Killer dropped two bodies off. We have no evidence yet that he actually killed either person, just that he (or she) had access to the bodies. (That his message was recorded years earlier and has no specifics (just “one American”) suggests he was waiting for an American body to show up, not necessarily the judge’s.) He has left beads at the sites of crimes he wants to draw attention to, but there is no evidence he caused any of those crimes himself yet.
Human trafficking isn’t profitable without strict immigration policies. We don’t know but can assume that it involves the participation of individuals on the American side of the border. We know the horse rancher was involved; it’s not a stretch to imagine the rest of the “ransom” list mentioned tonight are as well.
Personally, I was disappointed in the show having the police chief effectively say “The plot we’ve revealed to the audience doesn’t make internal sense, think harder!” tonight. Unless this is the last episode before we start getting reversals, the showrunners should have let the mystery simmer for a bit longer.
Is the not-the-killer happening upon the survivor of the poison attack that he had nothing to do with (according to you) and then staking her out in the desert to slowly die from the elements enough to qualify him as a killer or at the very least a would-be killer? At minimum, your not-the-killer has followed the person who did stake her out and did not help her so that he could webcast her excruciating death making him a killer through inaction. To me that’s a distiction without a difference.
The entire basis of the mystery genre is misdirection – the author showing us everything but emphasizing the wrong things to distract us from the crucial pieces of the puzzle. Some readers/viewers may solve the mystery, most won’t, and many don’t even try. Nothing wrong with that. Not figuring out that an apparent killer is not really a killer would not be a failure of the audience, it would be a success for the writers.
My favorite character/storyline at this point is the reporter played by Matthew Lillard. He’s just so much fun to watch.
In the first couple episodes several characters make jokes about Marco’s vasectomy affecting his sexuality and masculinity. I wonder if his sleeping with Charlotte had something to do with proving to himself that he’s still virile.
If Linder is not the killer how does he fit in this because his marble mouth seems like a moron.
I guess Marco has all sorts of “interrogation ” techniques we’re starting to learn about. I have to admit I was really icked-out by him and Charlotte. Hopefully, none of her other horses will get murdered if she has sex with Marco again.
Steven Linder can’t be the Big Bad – too soon for that unless they have some really clever stuff coming up. I’m more concerned by they way he talks – like 10,000 marbles are in his mouth. Hard to watch this performance after seeing him play a more straight-forward character in Top of the Lake.
And though I still find Sonya annoying, I am still interested in seeing this show. The characters really are well drawn so far which is more interesting to me than the mystery.
Bummed that we’re not getting a full review/recap from Alan. Mainly because there were two excellent contenders for “just as soon”:
1) Just as soon as I say some shit in Spanish…
2) Just as soon as I stop throwing your pussies at our guest…
You can’t really make comments about what is and isn’t out of character, when we are only three episodes into the show. I think some people are confusing their dislike for the “change” in Marco’s character and their dislike of the actual scene.. which is fine, because Annabeth gish just isn’t very good.
DK’s character is an insult to people with Asperger’s syndrome. To say her portrayal is a caricature would be too kind. She’s playing Sonya as an idiot savant. Saying things like “I can’t have sex at work” is cringe worthy.
Marco sleeping with Charlotte came completely out of left field for me as well. It seemed more about adding romance to the story than being true to the character. I guess the producers decided there had to be some romance and threw that in.
I have no idea, how you reached the conclusion Sonya is an insult to people with Aspergers.
Oh come on, there is no chance in hell the El Paso Times would live stream someone being bound and left to die in the desert.
An utterly contrived plot point that pretty much wiped out all the episode’s goodwill for me.
Agree they wouldn’t have done that, and it bothered me. I didn’t have quite the reaction to it you did, but it was problematic.
Also, no way a cop would hand a reporter a name and address in an ongoing homicide investigation and basically act as an assignment editor by saying, go find it; maybe you’ll have better luck than us.
Disappointed that Marco is not above all the corruption around him. Maybe he does things differently as he wanted to break into the trailer. I thought it was odd for him to show up so late and alone at Charlottes….
I assume the lady boss had the horse killed, maybe as another posted above, Marco is involved. Maybe he recognized Charlotte in the ambulance and has been having an affair with her for some time.
I agree Linder ( sounds like Linden from the killing) is probably not the killer, but I enjoy his weirdness, Sonya and Hank et al.
I think the show is entertaining, different character types in different cultures, criminals like breaking bad or banshee
I was wondering if any Northern Exposure fans recognized Officer Barbara Semanski(actress Diane Delano) as Linder’s boss. Her wooden manner of speaking hasn’t changed, even if her looks have. Perhaps people who work at this shelter are required to have a speech impediment of some sort.
Is Sonya being played less Asperger-y as the episodes go by? When Charlotte wanted to be interviewed by Marco and not Sonya, Sonya walked away pouting. Also, she seems to be making eye contact more often. I wonder if the producers are trying to make her more likable. While Jerry ‘Hands’ Espenson played a character with Asperger’s for laughs, at least his was consistent. Or maybe it’s just that Christian Clemenson is a more accomplished actor than Diane Kruger.
Yup, I’m with everyone else who felt the thing with Charlotte was way too much way too soon. I could tell Marco was into her at the police station but getting so far ‘into’ her so quickly after his wife announces another pregnancy makes him into more of a jerk than any of us wanted to see at this point, particularly as the jerk card is already filled so spectacularly by Matthew Lillard’s character. If every guy’s going to prove a jerk, then Linder’s already in, and Hank is going to be the killer…right?
As soon as that bruja said goodbye to the horse, I knew we were going to get some kind of a Jack Wolz scene; it couldn’t have been more explicitly telegraphed. Otherwise I think it’s been pretty good at not being obvious as to where it’s leading….
Yeah, saw that coming as we’ll as the Marco and Charlotte hookup … Bummer.
I don’t think steven did any killing, I think he is taking mexican prostitutes to the one ranch and someone else is killing people
I don’t see Charlotte as sexy at all, so I’m puzzled at Marco’s affair with her. I guess he is bored with his wife. I realize they were going for something unique with Sonya having asperger’s but I thought this was done better on The Closer with the Captain Raydor character. I can’t imagine Sonya dating Paul, when she just picked him up in a bar for sex.
This is a good show, but very slow with a lot going on in each episode. I’m not sure it will make it to another season.
I have seen Bron-Broen, the orginal Danish-swedish series from which The Bridge was adaptated. In The Bridge, Marco’s affair with Charlotte seems VERY strange indeed, coming out of nowhere. The scene was very different in Bron/Broen: the situations were the same, but the acting of the detective and the rich widow was much more subtle. In Bron-Broen the widow was introduced at the beginning of the series as a very dominating character (much more than the American ) also very much -and sincerely- in love with her husband, doing everything to save him, even trying to convince the father of a severely injured young man (brain died) to give his son’s heart to save her huband’s life. When her husband dies, she discovers that he had an affair with a younger woman. This cold and haughty woman seems to lose everything she believed in (she is the one who gives later all the ransom to save a vitim of the killer; she does not care about money any more) Later in the episode , alone in her house, in a very shocking gesture, she slowly takes out her wig, and we discover that under the perfect neatly cut blonde hair, she is a not-so-young brunette with a lot of grey hair that needs a visit to the hair dresser. Her icy gaze disappears, she just looks totally lost. And detective Martin( the Danish counterpart of Marco) is a tired man; we know from the beginning that he has a problem with his son (elder than Marco’s), a geek who does not care at all about his family. Martin prefers not to face this problem. It seems that Martin just does not have enough stamina left to live his own life. When Martin arrives at the widow’shome, she is at first the patronizing rich woman he knows, and suddenly she looks at him and takes out her wig again, showing him her real age, her weakness and her total distress.So in the original version, the scene is not only about sex attraction, but about loneliness and meaning of life and marriage. Taking her in his arms for Martin is also bringing back to life someone who is drowning, as well as asking himslef “Where am I?”
Very different indeed