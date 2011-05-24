‘The Chicago Code’ – ‘Mike Royko’s Revenge’: Go for the head

A review of “The Chicago Code” finale coming up just as soon as I still have a working VCR…
Barring some kind of miracle appearance by Netflix or another white knight to be determined(*), “Mike Royko’s Revenge” was the end of “The Chicago Code,” and a far more fitting, permanent end than I think many of us might have expected at the start of the series.
(*) Many people have asked why “The Chicago Code” couldn’t easily migrate to FX, or to another cable channel in the way that “Southland” did. While it’s not impossible – again, “Southland” did it – it’s really very hard. For one thing, TV executives usually prefer to rise and fail with their own product, so unless a show is extraordinary in some way and/or a far better fit for a new channel than it was for its own, not too many people are going to be interested. For another, the cost structure on network vs. cable is so different that any network show would have to drastically slash its budget to survive that way. “Southland” was an unusual example, in that there were six episodes made on a network budget, and already paid for by that network, and that TNT could therefore have for a song to see how the ratings might be. And then once TNT started producing its own episodes, the show had to ditch more than half its cast. I’m not saying Shawn Ryan can’t find another buyer under any circumstances, but it’s not going to be easy (and, as he said on Twitter last night, if there’s not a significant ratings bump for the finale, it almost certainly won’t happen).
I had assumed that the attempt to bring down Gibbons was going to be a story arc for the life of the series – and, as a result, was concerned with how the show would keep that character in play while not making Teresa and Jarek seem too ineffectual. Instead, Gibbons goes down, takes Killian down with him, Liam (or Chris, I suppose) completes his undercover assignment, and Teresa gets a big win to at least temporarily keep the jackals at bay.
I asked Shawn Ryan about how a second season might have worked, and while he was reluctant to say too much until he was absolutely sure the show couldn’t find another home, he did say this:
We planned all along to wrap up the Gibbons story this season. In fact, we signed Delroy Lindo to only a 1 year contract. Having said that, Delroy loved the role and we talked about bringing him back for 2-3 episodes in Season 2. But the main thrust of Season 2 would be a brand new story with a couple of new characters. I always envisioned it a bit like the old show Wiseguy — new villains and new characters every 10-13 episodes.
I can see why Ryan, Tim Minear and company wouldn’t have wanted to reveal that at the start of the series. Lindo was giving the show’s most highly-praised performance, and if you go in knowing that it’s going to be a bunch of arcs that run a season or half-season, it’s less of a surprise that the good guys are able to get the big win this early.
On the other hand, knowing what I know now, I do think the show could have handled some of the middle chapters of the arc a bit better. If we weren’t just treading water to keep Gibbons in play for years to come, they could have really blown the doors off of this thing rather than spending many episodes focusing largely on unrelated (and at times uninteresting) cases, with Gibbons just lurking in the background. But that would have been a different kind of show; based on some of the interviews Shawn did after the cancellation, I get the sense that if he had a mulligan (or if he somehow gets to do another season), he would have done a show that was more heavily serialized, rather than trying to do a half-and-half arrangement.(**)
(**) As several of you have mentioned over the season, “The Shield” actually had a lot of standalone elements each week, with even the Strike Team usually working some kind of case that would be resolved within the hour. The difference – aside from Vic Mackey ultimately being a more compelling character than Jarek Wysocki (and being something of the villain of his own story) – was that that show almost always had Vic trying to deal with some ongoing crisis at the same time he had to close this particular case. So his standalone stories always felt like part of the arc, in a way – they were the thing that was getting in the way of him fixing his latest escalating mess. Whereas a lot of “The Chicago Code” cases were asked to be compelling simply as police procedurals, and that’s a much harder thing to pull off in this day and age of 87 other cop shows.
As for how the episode went down, while I’m not sure I buy how things that Vincent Wysocki uncovered as a dirty cop would be admissable in court 15 years later, I thought the revelation of what Vincent was doing was in some ways even more satisfying than seeing Teresa slap the bracelets on Gibbons. As we’ve talked about, Jarek could be self-righteous to the point of insufferability, but that paid off so well with his discovery that the brother he idolized and patterned his attitude after wasn’t nearly as squeaky-clean as he had thought. Not only was Jason Clarke terrific in the scene where Jarek watched the video – and later when he told his dad(***) and Vonda – but there was a sense that going forward, this would have been a somewhat changed, chastened Jarek Wysocki, who wouldn’t be so certain about everything after discovering just how wrong he was about the thing he believed in the most. (And yet the show didn’t completely sell out Vincent, who was, after all, the instrument for taking down Gibbons.)
(***) Played by the always-welcome character actor Chelcie Ross, who made such an impression on “Mad Men” a couple of seasons ago as Connie Hilton.
I also loved the little running thread about Teresa’s lack of a social life – or the perceived one, anyway. She works such an all-consuming job that the only men she meets are ones she can’t date for one reason or another, and ultimately the only way she can even have fun for a night is to pose as a conventioneer for an out-of-towner who’s not likely to recognize the local police chief. A good humanizing storyline, and Jennifer Beals was excellent in that last scene at the bar.
And at this point, what can you say about Delroy Lindo? I’d have missed him as an ongoing presence in the hypothetical season two, but man was he great while he was around. Gibbons’ bravado as Teresa and Jarek dragged him out of the committee meeting was perfect: half show to keep his enemies from thinking they’ve broken him, half genuine belief that in this city, with his reputation, he can beat any rap.
This was not a perfect season of a show, but it finished very well (including a nice final montage set to “I Dream of Chicago” by Parlours), and I’d like to believe that in the crazy parallel universe where FOX finds a way to keep it (or where another channel chooses to pick it up), a second season would have been less about potential and more about execution. It was what it was for these 13 episodes, but there was enough good stuff – particularly in these last few weeks – that I wish I could see more.
What did everybody else think?
Overall I enjoyed the season and this episode. Unlike “Lights Out” which I believe was best served in one season, I do think a second season of “Chicago Code” would have been well worthwhile. That said, while last week’s part one was taut execution from start to finish, this week’s finale saw the return, for no apparent reason, of some of the draggier elements (Jarek’s fiance, Vonda and Isaac’s relationship). BUT all of that was worth it if for nothing more than Caleb’s savvy handling of Jarek’s confrontation with Killian. Boy Wonder no more.
Agreed, on all counts. More’s the pity it’s not returning.
Alan, which show was better at the end of season 1, Chicago Code or Southland? What factored in to Southland getting picked up by TNT and why couldn’t that happen for Chicago Code?
I enjoyed Chicago Code but I don’t believe it is nearly as good as Southland.
I loved the irony of the finale. Gibbons used Vincent’s death to try and set him free and in the end it ended up being his undoing. While the show was uneven at times the last two episodes were great and did all the great things Shawn Ryan did on The Shield. Makes me wish it was coming back, but it was a fitting finale.
so long colvin, wysocki, gibbons, and evers…i hardly knew ye.
Very sad to see another Shawn Ryan show canceled. I thoroughly enjoyed Terriers and the Unit. I also really came to enjoy the Chicago Code. The show was just finding its footing. Too bad it had to face off against DWTS.
In an age where we’re stuck with three versions of CSI, two versions of NCIS and those criminal mind shows, it’s sad to see a show like Chicago Code getting the boot after only 13 episodes. I highly doubt the dramas that Fox replaces it with will succeed either.
GOD, if only Shawn hadn’t Cougartowned “Terriers” so badly… pretty sure we’d have never even heard of “The Chicago Code” yet.
What The Minister says here doesn’t make sense… regardless of how Terriers fared, The Chicago Code was ordered for the same season…
“In an age where we’re stuck with three versions of CSI, two versions of NCIS and those criminal mind shows, it’s sad to see a show like (fill in the blank) getting the boot.”
Been there too often ….
The episode was terrific, except that I think the scene with Teresa in the bar with the conventioneer was extremely far-fetched. She would have been in both of the cities newspapers, and probably all over the TV, and therefore would have been recognized pretty easily.
I wish we could see how the Gibbons scenario would play out. I could envision where Gibbons, from the inside, could have masterminded his release or the elimination of some of the evidence against him, and then the tet-a-tet with Colvin to have her removed would have been spectacular.
The good save in the show’s end is: no closure for Liam/Chris. How the show would have dealt with folding him into the week-to-week grind would have probably been misplayed. Without sacrificing Evers, Vonda, or Vonda’s partner (13 episodes and I still dont know his name…thats a problem), Chris/Liam would have been a bit player in all of this now that he is no longer undercover.
All in all, a satisfying end to the season, and the series if it comes to that. Some exec pick this show up, damnit!
i would have loved to see boy wonder standing sentry outside the hotel room while colvin got some. ;)
That’s true about the Liam/Chris closure. This episode treated him like a minor character who we knew nothing about.
That whole scene made is wanna hurl. Totally unbelievable.
I’ve lived in LA for 10 years now and I wouldn’t know the cities Top Cop if he pulled me over for a traffic violation himself. I really don’t expect that a travelling businessman is even watching local news, much less paying attention. Plus, Colvin looked much more like a Vegas hooker at one of the hotel hooker bars that she would have looked on tv in her uniform or even her suits. But I find it hard to believe that she thinks it’s a better idea to role play in hookup bars (and basically beg to go back up to the room; make me work for it a little bit!) than to have a relationship with her equal in the Fed.
Seriously, what was Vonda’s partner’s name? Who cares? They were annoying. Tho not so much in this ep, as their relationship played quietly and respectfully in the background.
Why do you conclude that the super looked like a hooker? She was dressed nicely and cleaned up well. You say this because she was in a hotel bar hoping some stranger would treat her nice because her options are limited? why wasn’t it the *guy*, who seemed to be offering more than she was, the real slut? That was *my* conclusion. But oh, wait, I’m not a guy .. that must be the reason I saw no sense in your reaction, eh? Not.
Considering that Chicago is her hometown, it’s more likely that Teresa would have had a ‘friend with benefits’ in another profession altogether. But the bar scene didn’t bother me, just introduced an aspect of Colvin that I hadn’t seen before or necessarily expected.
I’m surprised Shawn Ryan said that this was the actual takedown of Aldermon Gibbons. After watching the episode, i imagined they would have strung out another season of Gibbons snaking his way out of the charges and turning public opinion against Teresa through the media and politicians he could blackmail.
Because the alternative is Gibbons went down on what exactly? A brown envelope with “GIBBONS” written on it? And they didn’t even bother to explain what was really shown in the envelope that specifically allowed them to arrest Gibbons. You would think after a whole entire season of cops trying to figure out how and why to arrest Gibbons they would, you know, actually explain the charges other than “We got you on all sorts of stuff that may or may not stick.” I felt cheated myself. They showed more of Killians reason for going down than they did the main target of the show.
Overall i liked the show, but i wish they would have showed the undercover cop struggle more the way Wysocki’s brother did. THAT’s the kind of undercover side story they should have showed, not some do-gooder who’s allegiance never fluttered. Maybe he just couldn’t tell that kind of story on Network time.
Yeah, to me the finale seemed to be setting up an arc about the circus of a trial that was about to come. I could even see an A-list TV star coming in as Gibbons’ high-priced, nigh-unbeatable lawyer.
Confirmed: an arrest wouldn’t be the end of the matter but the mere beginning of a long process. It takes a lot to make an indicted corrupt politician a convicted felon, and we know this well in Chicago. As we argue about the merits of this show here, the Blagojevich retrial is in progress in Chicago. Truth is *much* stranger than fiction. Still, I would’ve liked to have seen where Ryan and the writers were going with this saga and the Gibbons arc resolution.
Our power was out due to severe weather. Any clue if Fox will replay this episose?
check it out on hulu.com today.
There was a lot more to like about the season finale of Chicago Code. As a person who’s a genocidal picker of nits, I suppose I could complain about the whole wysacki’s brother angle tying into Gibbons case. All season long gibbons had the 411 on EVERYTHING! in Chicago. He had to know Jared’s brother had damning info on him and wouldn’t lead Jared to what would eventually be his own downfall. But I suppose we can chalk it up to a desperate man playing his final cards.
I loved Jen’s last scene in the bar. (Can I call her en? I think I can….) and Delroy was just phenomenal. What I always loved about the shield was that ” Is Vince Mackey a good cop doing bad things or a bad cop doing good things” tightrope, and Gibbons brought that with honors on Chicago Code. You could do a fantastic 3-5 part mini series on Raylon Gibbons’ trial alone. Or, in this dreamy hypothetical season 2 he could simply reappear at the end. The possibilities were endless with him.
I’ll be the contrarian jerk and say I didn’t care for the Parlours song. I think they wanted Wilco’s “Via Chicago”, couldn’t get it, and used something that sounded like it. I have no proof, or grounds to make that claim. But I’m making it. That’s how we do.
Oh right, how about the Arrogant, bull headed Sox fan being rescued by his smarter, more compassionate, Cubs fan partner? so powerful because it’s so true.
Can’t wait for the Killing season finale. I have the feeling me and Mr. Sepinwall are going to have some words…..
I was 100% waiting for and hoping for Via Chicago in some kind of musical montage during the final episode. Stunned that someone else was on that page!
I was thinking about Sufjan Stevens’ “Chicago” as the montage.
Uh, that was *Ronin* Gibbons. You must have been daydreaming about Marshall Raylan Givens of Justified, who is a completely different sort of character and certainly more honorable than the alderman (personally, I can’t see how anyone who watched both shows could confuse the two men, but as evidenced here, it’s obviously possible after all. Go figure).
I thought it only appropriate that Alderman Gibbons’s hubris would bring him down. Many a politician falls that way (Richard Nixon comes to mind, but there are plenty of local examples from which to choose). A nice touch, that.
And I would’ve liked to have heard at least one song this season by Chicago (the rock group; how’d they miss *that*?). Seemed fitting. But I dig the title of the episode. Cool.
Sigh … so much to regret about this show, which was finally getting good. So wrong that a show like this, which has been improving markedly the last few episodes and in fits and starts before that, should be canceled while a show like The Killing, which I really wanted to like after the two-part opener but which has been steadily tanking since then, will likely be renewed. Who do they have making these decisions — monkeys??
A little bit of a flawed show (I for one didn’t buy into the scene of Teresa picking up an out of town conventioneer and generally, witnesses in protective custody don’t get escorted into courtrooms without some kind of kevlar, especially if the threat of someone gunning for them is out there), but still well-written, well cast, and with some excellent performances. I like the idea that this could have been a Wiseguy kind of show – shifting focus from season to season rather than playing out one long melodrama. I think this was a great send-off – better than I would have expected.
I would love for someone to rescue this show but I know that’s most likely not going to happen. But in this TV world of reality shows that lack creativity and vision, this one had the potential to be something.
I’ll confess, I must be the jinx. So far this season has seen an end to shows that I’ve been faithfully following: V, The Event, Chicago Code, Detroit 1-8-7, Lie To Me, and Law & Order: LA.
Is Shawn Ryan hisself is the curse!
I gave up on this show 4-5 eps ago but I’ve got to admit, this was a great finale. Does anyone remember if S1 of The Shield has as nice and tidy a wrap up as both Terriers and Chicago Code did? Kudos for Ryan for making them end in a way that we don’t feel robbed by loose ends and it could still have come back strong if there was a S2.
That said, still some nits to pick. Was Colvin going for a sexual harassment case against Gibbons? Either her acting or the writing of her interrogation scenes is always way off. And not one of those crimes sounded like it would survive the statute of limitations after 15 years. Not to mention chain of custody and other problem with the evidence. And Killian gets put up in a $600 a night room but he’s brought in the front door in cuffs, not the underground criminal entrance? Perhaps they only put kevlar on high risk subjects so I’ll let his lack of body armor pass. And in one scene, Colvin is telling Jarek to hell with his brother’s murder, the only important thing is bringing down Gibbons, 10 mins later she’s telling Chris/Liam to hell with Gibbons, the most important thing is putting this girl in jail. Huh? Flip flop much?
Enough with the complaining. This was a beautiful show to look at and I will miss my Chicago Skyline Porn. And I’ll miss all the clandestine meetings that took place in the most striking open locations ever to be filmed. Makes me want to make a trip back home, rent a car, and drive down Lake Shore Drive at 90 mph.
Is it just me, or were all the comments, “I wish this show was good” till the cancellation news broke, then all the comments were, “Damn you, Fox! Great shows never get a chance!”
Also, am I the only one that thought of the Aaron Sorkin “Walk with me” guest spot on 30 Rock when Gibbons and his 2nd Man were having their pediconference on the bridge at Millennium Park? Just me? Okay.
I liked the show, but it’s tempo always felt uneven to me. Some episodes felt like they dragged out a subplot into an hour episode, while others, especially this finale, felt very hurried. With all that was going on in the last episode, it seemed to me that an hour and a half or two hour episode would have made smoother transitions, instead it felt choppy and somewhat underdeveloped. It was a good series but if I can only have one Shawn Ryan TV show raised from the dead it’s got to be Terriers, and it isn’t close.
I will miss Tim Roth and Lie to Me way more than CC. Fox has made a mistake with both of them.
Naaah, that show started deteriorating the moment they decided to make Roth’s character ever more loopy and implausible. I stopped watching it then. I never stopped watching Chicago Code, however, even though I wish it had caught fire a lot sooner and given us more backstory on Jarek, his partner, Colvin, and even Vonda. What we did get was too little, too late. Still, I liked this episode and will be sorry to see the show go. Perhaps yet another, far worse abject failure at Fox will bring Chicago Code back … but I’m not holding my breath.
I’m saddened by the fact that one of my favourite programmes – one I look forward to every week – has come to a close, permanently. I would have looked forward to and loyally waited for a second season. The Chicago Code started off a little weak. But it went from strength to strength week after week. When I found out that there would not be a next season, I was just so worried that the show would end abruptly, like many others. Thank God it didn’t. Eventhough it did seem a little rushed at the end, at least there was a decent conclusion. For this, I thank the powers that be. I think everyone on the show – cast and crew – did a more than commendable job here and I wish the the best.
Really sad to see another show that I like, bite the dust.
I understood the intent of the last scene of Beals’ character talking to the conventioneer in the hotel bar but, because we don’t know how much time has elapsed since Gibbons’ arrest, I couldn’t help but wonder how she made the career transition from city police commissioner to high-class hooker.
You also have to watch Colvin’s seen in contrast to Jarek’s. There he is immersed in papers – likely relating to his brother’s case – as his gorgeous young fiance, half dressed, nuzzles up to him on the couch. It’s hard to tell if Jarek even notices her. It’s a nicely done contrast on the two central characters, suggesting how much Colvin has to give up and compromise to do her job against how much Jarek is consumed by his job (even as his fundamental beliefs have been shaken).
I actually misinterpreted that scene and thought it was a few months (or possibly a year or more later) and was showing a sort of “this is what happens to our characters in the future” montage. And Beal’s character had moved to Denver (she took down Gibbons but was taken down in the process) and really was just visiting Chicago on a convention. In hindsight I know I was wrong but at the time watching it, that’s what it felt like.
I don’t really give a darn about police shows so I rarely watch them. However, I did watch a few episodes of this one simply because of Delroy Lindo, who is much underappreciated in Hollywood.
Like you said, too bad this season wasn’t stronger, but after reading this, I’m definitely going to watch the finale on Hulu. Even knowing the spoilers, sounds like it was pretty good and worth seeing.
It kills me that we have a better chance of seeing Ryan’s sloppier Chicago code on dvd/blu ray that his more skilled work in Terriers in the same format. I WANT MY TERRIERS DVD!
Well, I want TCC on dvd, so I hope you’re right…
still hoping this show will get a 2nd chance, i really enjoyed the finale, apart from the Killian assassination, I cant believe that a witness of his status wasnt wearing a vest, she could shoot him in the head or something.
I wouldn’t be surprised if FOX won’t allow head shots — I know CBS doesn’t.
The thing that has left me unsettled all season was the replacement of Teresa’s original driver (who died because Teresa didn’t bring her own vest; he insisted she wear his.)
I have become obsessed with the notion that Ray Bidwell might have been revealed as kind of a reverse-Liam, if you will, spying on Teresa for Season 2’s big villain.
Actually, I was thinking that with Gibbons’s arrest, firing her own traitorous chief of staff (because she knew all along that he was the alderman’s pipeline into her office) would be the next order of business — and finding a genuinely loyal replacement for him would be the next move after that. Then maybe some appropriate alliance building in the city council, like a normal police super would do? Then again, that might have been expecting too much from Shawn Ryan. Moot point now …
It’s interesting that many people are referring to Beals as a high class hooker in the bar scene, but don’t men do that too? Like why didn’t people harp on the businessman who was trying to get her to see “the beautiful view” from his hotel room? Call him a high-class hooker too, because that’s what he is.
Anyway, love the show, love the characters, Gibbons and Wysocki were my favorites, had a few plot blips that I intentionally forgave, but I wish it were returning.
@tim — You mean *men* don’t view each other that way. Yeah, but they should (clue: many women DO see guys like that as sluts). Grow up. She was acting like a gal making conversation and thinking she wouldn’t mind if it led to more conversation and dinner; he was acting more like a sleaze once he mentioned the view from his window. For that matter, Jarek’s a slut for banging his ex while his fiancee is making wedding plans. And what’s SHE doing back at his place after she stomped out when he confessed he’d been banging his ex and hasn’t gotten over her? Is the fiancee a masochist, or what?! Un-frickin’-believable. Absolutely. And yet, there are people like that …
Yes!
It was a good show. I agree about the stand alone ep’s and cases. I found them to be boring filler much the same way I found them to be in season 1 of Justified.
Stand alone type shows like House, CSI, etc… just don’t do it for me. They get old very quickly.
I really enjoyed Chicago Code these past two weeks when they were focused on the story I cared about which was the pursuit of Gibbons.
Not sure if Clarke and Beals would have had what it took in season 2 without Lindo. He was, by far, the most compelling character on the show. Maybe it’s best the show ends here.
The bright side of all these good/great shows going down after 1 season like Lights Out, Terriers, Chicago Code is that we never have to suffer through them hanging around past their prime. I guess.
Jennifer should be the replacement for Cuddy on “House”
I hope the actress that played Vonda gets more work somewhere, she is gorgeous!!
I regret the hours I wasted watching it.
How can you miss this about the finale, Alan? It undermined the entire season.
Supposedly they spent the entire season investigating Gibbons, only to lose it all when his aide shot Killian.
But voila! A deus ex machina, with, as you did point out, 15 year old evidence from a dirty cop!
I feel cheated as a viewer. Delroy Lindo was great; that little smile at the end was typical. I hope his audition on this disappointingly bad show will land him a role on something better.
The ending made me so angry, I have to add this:
We don’t even know what this evidence is: what crime Gibbons committed, how the dead cop could prove it. We spent an entire season being told this guy was untouchable, and now he’s behind bars because of a manila folder? That’s just awful writing and awful showrunning.
I loved The Shield and I liked Terriers, but Shawn Ryan lost a lot of credibility for me with this weak and insulting ending.
The evidence (yeah, it’s vague what it could be) actually came about as a dramatic turn of fate. Gibbons, trying to find a way to avoid indictment, turned Jarek onto Killian’s connection to Vincent, which drove Jarek off the case to pursue this connection, which got him the evidence. Just in the nick of time! Seemed quick, sure. But it was his hubris that brought him down. It was irony that his efforts to keep out of jail put him there. Deus Ex Machina would have been if Adam Arkin hadn’t been in the episode at all, until he rushed in at the last minute with evidence. The actual evidence becomes a sort of retroactive MacGuffin (we didn’t know we were looking for it the whole time), but it does make narrative sense.
Now, fruit of the poison vine evidence that has passed the statute of limitations? Maybe it doesn’t completely fit logically as something that would have left him behind bars, but that could have been the 13 episode sequel: the Chicago Trial, which would have covered the court case. (I’m imagining the two series would fit together like a long for episode of L&O.)
*** “long form episode” that last line should read
I can’t believe Fox executives saw these last two episodes before they cancelled this show. This show had just found its groove and I am sure the 2nd season would have been terrific and been able to build an audience. This is the same network that gave ‘Prison Break’ FOUR seasons; two of which were completely unnecessary.
The TV business really, really sucks.
They probably did see the last two episodes but they were looking at the ratings and knew that regardless of how good these episodes were, that the show wasn’t going to get the ratings needed to pay for the cost of the show.
I finally had a chance to watch the final two episodes and now I find myself upset the show won’t be coming back. I know the networks are under enormous pressure and with so many tv options for people, it makes the decisions of what to keep extremely difficult. But with that said – why are the decisions of what shows to keep made before the season is over? I don’t know about ratings, but the way the show wrapped up I think gave me a lot of confidence that it was headed in the right direction. And you have someone in Ryan who has a proven track record.
As for the finale itself, it was really good (as was the 2d to last episode). I learned from the Shield not to get too wrapped in trying to wonder if it was realistic (i.e., Vic mackey’s immunity deal was 100% not realistic), and just enjoy the drama. This season wasn’t perfect, but it had developed a number of good characters with a lot of potential.
It is just too bad that shows have to be pulled so quickly and it puts pressure on shows to be perfect from the start. (an exception would be Parks & Rec – after a slow start was given a chance to continue, and look at how that has paid off). I liked Terriers more than Chicago Code, but both to me were similar – each ended with me wishing I could see what would happen next to the characters.
It’s now on Netflix, so there’s that…….
I understand that they are cancelling programs because of the age of the people who like the show. I am a senior and I liked “Chicago Code”, and thought it was enlightening about the politics in law enforcement. I cannot see anything enlightening about women crying over men in the Bachelor and Men acting stupid in Bachelorette, Or people living together and not getting along and no dialog because of the bleeping. Someone needs to save this generation from themselves before the Vampires suck their blood.