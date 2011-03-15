‘The Chicago Code’ – ‘The Gold Coin Kid’: The girlfriend experience

A review of last night’s “The Chicago Code” coming up just as soon as I dress my dog up thematically…
“The Gold Coin Kid” was obviously an episode designed to air earlier in the show’s run. Vonda and Isaac are still brand new to Moose’s team, and more importantly, Jarek and Caleb are still pretty new to working together and wary of each other. (Jarek even learns about Caleb having gone to Northwestern, which I think was mentioned more matter-of-factly in a recent episode.)
FOX is kind of notorious for reshuffling episode orders, thanks to instances like airing the “Firefly” pilot last. But the thing is, every network does this from time to time with new shows – it’s just usually less noticeable than the “Firefly” example or this episode, because most shows on network TV aren’t heavily-serialized – under the operating philosophy that they want to put the episodes they feel are the strongest(*) up first. In theory, that allows the show to firm up its audience as much as possible, so that when the allegedly weaker episodes finally see the light of day, the audience has developed a habit and won’t run away.
(*) Long before FOX messed with “Firefly” and other shows, NBC had a habit of routinely switching around episodes of “Homicide” – most infamously airing an episode in which a character’s death was discussed before they ran the episode in which he actually died. The funny thing there was how completely the fans’ opinion of those reshuffled episodes diverged from the network’s, where all the “weak” ones that kept being pushed back were considered by the fans to be among the show’s best ever.
And I can see how FOX execs would feel that one of the season’s two episodes to not feature Delroy Lindo would be one they’d rather not put upfront. Gibbons is definitely the show’s breakout character, and Lindo’s presence has really livened up some otherwise uneven recent episodes. Yet I think I enjoyed “The Gold Coin Kid” more than the last few episodes featuring Gibbons.
For one thing, I’ve been clamoring for some backstory on Caleb, and some more time spent on showing that partnership develop, and the episode was largely about that. It was awkward that this stuff was taking place after episodes in which the two were working well together, but it still gives me a better sense of who the Boy Wonder is beyond the white teeth, of how he regards both the job and his difficult partner, etc. Given that large chunks of each episode are going to be devoted to Jarek and Caleb working cases that have nothing to do with Gibbons, it’s important that both men really come alive as people. Because when I’m invested in the characters on a cop show – as I was on “The Shield,” or “Homicide,” or “NYPD Blue” – the details of the cases often become irrelevant. But if one or both are ciphers, then I actually have to care about the particulars of each story, and it’s hard to make those super-interesting in a limited amount of time.
For another, I liked seeing Teresa and Jarek navigate a few complicated political issues that had nothing to do with Gibbons. While he’s allegedly the worst of the worst, Chicago’s still a complicated city, where even people who aren’t corrupt still have agendas and favorites and can still make life difficult for our new superintendent. So it was nice to see them dealing with a few issues – the radios, the influential family who wanted special attention to their case, the politicans annoyed about attention on the brothel – where the stakes were lower but the potential minefields just as frequent. Also, keeping with what I said in last week’s review, I think Jennifer Beals’ performance is strongest when Teresa is either more relaxed or acting more relaxed, so this was a good episode for her; I really enjoy those scenes where she and Jason Clarke are just bantering. Given Tim Minear’s presence on the writing staff, I have to assume that either this season or (hope hope) next season, we’ll get an episode flashing back to the days of their partnership, which I imagine will give us even more of that.
Vonda and Isaac still aren’t as compelling as our main characters, but it was nice to see Vonda learning to protect herself with Moosekian(**), realizing that the same Wysocki name that was a liability with him was an asset witht he superior officer.
(**) The character’s named after Vahan Moosekian, who worked with Shawn Ryan on “The Unit” and “Lie to Me,” and I’m amused that he would put the name on a guy who keeps making these huge screw-ups.
Overall, not a riveting episode, but a solid, necessarily world-building one. Some of the recent episodes suffered in the material not related to Gibbons, so it’s a relief to see a completely Gibbons-free episode that largely worked.
What did everybody else think?
i agree. showing this ep out of order totally threw me re: his relationship with evers. they have been working well together so i was thrown when he started to distrust the “wildcat” again.
that said, loved how evers busted him out on the relationship with his ex V his fiance. wonder where things go with the pending marriage since we’ve not heard anything else about it.
i am a big steven culp fan and sure hope he pops up regularly in the series.
it would be a shame if the character were underutilized…culp really gives it a lot of credibility.
The title seems to be a subtle call back to a now-defunct chain of deli-style restaurants that were in the Chicago Burbs. Good matzoh ball soups.
Apparently it’s a reference to a particular game played at a brothel in Chicago back in the day. Saw that on Ryan’s Twitter too.
It seems like everyone agrees that this was shuffled, but then I saw that Shawn Ryan claimed otherwise on Twitter:
Not sure why he would lie, but that seems impossible, no?
Anyway, I really enjoyed it too, but I’m finding myself already longing for the excitement of the first couple episodes. I can only hope Masked Scheduler was right when he said it was building to something big.
I think what Shawn is saying is kind of semantics. Like, they shot the early episodes, then decided they wanted to have more Gibbons upfront or whatever. Whether he made the decision or FOX made the decision, this was an episode that was originally designed to air earlier, and that wound up airing later in a way that was a bit distracting.
I didn’t notice the shuffle here. Have they mentioned the stash of blackmail stuff in any other episodes?
The worst instance of reshuffling I’ve personally experienced was when they aired an episode of Fringe a season late, and a character who had died was walking around with no one commenting on his death. FOX didn’t advertise it as “one from the vaults” or a peak into last season or anything that would let you know it was old. I spent the entire episode trying to figure out if the characters had all been brainwashed, or something. In a show that plays with alternate dimensions, this was particularly confusing.
lol that episode wasn’t out of order. I’m assuming your talking about Charlie. the episode you watched however was an episode of the alternate universe where Charlie is still alive
No, Chrissy is correct. They aired an episode in the middle of Season 2 that was a Season 1 (Charlie still alive) leftover, titled ‘Unearthed’.
I missed Gibbons. This felt like a procedural and I hate those type of shows. The Shield never did ho-hum episodes like this. Still enjoying the show overall though.
I like the Gibbons character & there is no doubt that Lindo is a great asset but frankly I haven’t seen a scene that supports the hyperbole that Lindo has been ‘elevating’ this show. I expect it is on the way but frankly there is nothing that jumps out at me, just the jarring use of narration, which needs to go away.
Have we seen who the mayor is yet?
Nope — and if he isn’t Irish with brothers in other areas of government, I won’t believe anything else on this show.
I enjoyed the episode for not having Gibbons in it. I really like the Gibbons character, but he seems like someone who should be used sparingly. I agree that this episode allowed for some needed character development with Caleb, and also allowed for some more realistic superintendent/mayor’s office interaction. I think that it would’ve benefited the show if we’d seen Teresa interact with the mayor’s office earlier, especially given that the mayor is the one who hires/fires the police chief, not an alderman.
Agreed: don’t throw Gibbons around. Show us some of the other aldermen (and women). Let us see the other alliances that infiltrate the city council, the committees, and the mayor’s office. We also haven’t seen any ghost payrollers or patronage yet, let alone ghost voters. Just because you’re dead in this town doesn’t mean you can’t vote. Early and often, as we say. But at least they began to touch on the effects of influence. The real stench of corruption isn’t limited to bribes and extortion: it begins with inappropriate influence, so getting into that helped make this a good episode.
I agree that it was an interesting and strong episode even without Gibbons, but I actually enjoyed its placement in the lineup. It was sort of funny, I had just been thinking about how they dropped the Jarek filinandering storyline like a brick after the pilot, and then here it is! Shawn Ryan claims he added in episodes designed to intervene, and I think it was a good call. For me, Jarek has always been a standoffish prick to Caleb to some extent throughout, and it’s feasible that even with some slight improvement it would finally boil over, but Caleb is so upright that to have blow up just a couple of weeks in would have seemed less in-character. Likewise, episode 2 brought up the concern about Vonda becoming involved with her partner, they go out on a date this episode, but nothing in the middle. I think it improves the pacing of the show to have that develop more slowly than it would have had it been an issue every week.
Not loving Vonda’s partner at all in this ep: he needs his ego knocked back a lot. But I sure did love the way Vonda turned a bad situation to her advantage. How clueless is Moose? She kept anyone’s head from being taken by the boss (because of whose niece she is), and now Moose owes her. She should appear to shrug it off and forget it for a long time, like 8 or 9 episodes, until she really needs him to remember. It’s the Chicago way.
And I think the word you were looking for is ‘philandering.’
Whoever directed it sure loved the old ‘switch scene by fading alongside an actor’ (as you might be able to tell, I don’t know the technical term for it!
Every time a character walked in front of the camera at the end of a scene, I would pause as it was midway between two locations, and cringe at how much it brings me out of the action :(
As a standalone I thought it worked but the placement thing really bugged me. If we’re not going to be following the big arc of the show an episode should at least have the smaller character stuff progress properly.
Jarek is still getting background info on his partner but Caleb is on a first name basis with his ex-wife, when did this happen? Did I miss an episode where Caleb met both his ex and his fiance? Seems like this just makes Jarek seem like a giant d-bag. It really took me out of the rhythm that the show had created. Still liking it, but this was not a good move IMO.
What’s up with Teresa wearing those hideous hats? How does she agree to that every episode? Looks awful.
I think her wardrobe is the least of the character’s problems. Beals can’t seem to be playing a slightly different version of the Teresa in every episode. She can’t settle on an accent or even what kind of mood the character is going to be in for one scene. Teresa is the weak link on this show and it sucks because next to Gibbons she seems to have the most screen time.
Sorry, that should’ve read “Beals seems to be playing a slightly different version of Teresa…” Brain fart.
Hats are a big thing among churchgoing African Americans here in Chicago. Maybe someone noticed that, although that’s not an excuse. And yes, I’m more worried about the obnoxious accent, which was somewhat less so this ep except for one moment when she slipped into South Boston for a moment. Ouch!! Give it up, girl — you don’t need it to fit in.
So no one’s going to comment about Wysocki’s crack to Caleb about joining the academy right out of high school? To a FNL alumni? Or how about Jennifer Beals horrible accent in the cringeworthy voiceover about strong Chicago women?
I’m pretty damn dissapointed with this show – I’m almost at a point where I refuse to believe Shawn Ryan has anything to do with it.
The cliches are hilariously bad – the voice overs make me cringe every single time and I don’t care for one single character, except maybe Gibbons
Compared to Justified and Terriers this is just amateur hour. I think I might wait a few weeks and watch 3-4 episodes in a row – this show is borderline rubbish right now however.
And people thought Luther was bad? Wow – this is just shocking then.
Quit after 3rd episode, total shit this show is mercy. I’m a Chicago born/living fanboy and would support almost anything related to us…
When you call a show like the Chicago Code “rubbish,” and “total shit,” it devalues those words. What are we supposed to call CSI:Miami? You’ve already blown up the “shit” scale and your credibility.
I said “borderline rubbish”!!!
CSI etc don’t count as TV shows to me. They are true rubbish. So I see your point and agree but….
This show had a lot of promise – I can’t see it right now and am dissapointed.
Terriers was brilliant as we were not treated like idiots, it seems like FOX has told Shawn Ryan to dumb down the Chicago Code to get a greater audience – and that breaks my heart as I really thought this might be good.
@Phil Coorey. Sorry for the misquote. I agree that this seems to be a tamed down show for Ryan. I thought he would be better off continuing to work with FX or go to HBO/SHO so he can make realistic version of a Chicago cop show. Watching an entire hour of cops investigating a high-end brothel without an F-bomb or nudity goes beyond suspending disbelief.
@Clay That is right on – I can see no light at the end of the tunnel for the chicago code – I would be so happy to be wrong, however.
Anyway in more important news – we have a new Justified to watch and analyze!
Tom Irwin and Mike Nussbaum. Nice little Chicago touch to have two long time Steppenwolf members as guests. Maybe we can expect Sinise or Malkovich.
Always the men who get recognition, not the women … I said earlier I’d have preferred Joan Allen as the super — and she’d have stayed in the office maneuvering more and talking less, which would be a relief. She would’ve handled the radio thing with more finesse, *and* pointed out to the mayor’s aide that the rich patrons were the ones who begged *her* to get involved in the first place. He needed his nose rubbed in that for Teresa to extract the maximum gain.
I like Gibbons, but for me he’s not the best part of the show. I rather like the politics of the superintendent or the chemistry between her and Wysocki or the partnership between him and Caleb.
I didn’t know the backstory about the episode reshuffling so thanks Alan for providing that. I had wondered why Caleb and Jarek were fighting when they’d be so awesome together for a few eps, and Jarek’s cousin’s new task for ce was confusing in the timeline as well.
I’m a little surprised by some of the strong dislike for this show from some the commenters, but I could understand that Chicago Code could have been done “grittier” on a basic cable or premium cable show.
Jarek sells the show for me; he’s just a pretty compelling presence on the screen, and his one off line about “Then you two could spend all your first husband’s money…” had me laughing hard. The man keeps it real.
I really liked parts of this episode. I wish it’s come earlier, in the proper order, so I could get the proper sense of character development and arc development. VERY satisfying to see the way the chief and Jarek worked the business with the radios and the bar; now that’s more how things work in Chicago behind the scenes — it’s not all simple graft but more improper influence and the twisted way business is done. And the super *had* to stay in the office much of the time to get it done. Finally!!! As for Jarek’s twisted appreciation of how his niece worked Moose’s mistake to her advantage, that was some real character insight about the both of them. So when do we get to see their other relatives?? Vonda’s got parents, after all, which means Jarek’s got a brother, plus parents, grandparents, uncles/aunts of his own; where are they? Enough with the nonexistent Irish mob: time for a pierogi party! And a few Italian hoods; you’d think they never heard of Tony Accardo and his ilk. Jeesh.
Anyone know what music played in this episode? I’m particularly interested in the rap song playing over the drug bust scene. Awesome show, I hope it has a nice long run.