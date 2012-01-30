‘The Good Wife’ – ‘Another Ham Sandwich’: Baiting the hook

A quick review of last night’s “The Good Wife” coming up just as soon as my assistant validates your parking…
I missed the last couple of episodes due to press tour, and so could have been easily lost in an episode like “Another Ham Sandwich” that was almost entirely devoted to ongoing business like the grand jury and Eli’s rivalry with Stacie Hall. But I was able to follow all of it – only Kalinda’s apparent betrayal of Will briefly threw me, and that was explained as a ruse quickly enough – which either suggests the last couple of episodes weren’t incredibly relevant to the larger arcs, or (more likely) that the Kings continue to do an excellent job of marrying cable style with network needs. It’s a complex (narratively and morally) show that rewards ongoing viewership, but it’s also one where you can miss a few episodes and not feel like you need to just give up and wait for the DVD.
And I would say that 90% of how the grand jury denouement played out was very, very satisfying. I knew Will was setting up Wendy by bringing the envelope to the judge’s office (he’s not that arrogant), and it was nice to see his trap play out so elegantly. Alicia’s barely-controlled rage at Wendy overstepping her bounds was also a very strong moment. And the brief scene with the grand jurors taking the entirely wrong message from the testimony was a good reminder of how capricious the legal system can be.
My only issue is that Wendy Scott-Carr turned from formidable adversary into flustered clown much too easily. Yes, Will set her up, and, yes, the grand jurors went far off the reservation, but Wendy was completely unable to roll with any of the punches unexpectedly being thrown at her. It’s a case of the character being brilliant when the plot demands it, and then a naive fool when that’s what the story needed.
Compare that to Eli and Stacie’s feud – now with hate sex! – where they’re evenly-matched and each capable of quickly turning the tables on the other. It’s a lot more fun to watch when the odds are even, I think.
On the more personal front, I also think Alicia’s decision to not tell the kids about Will is going to come back and bite her later. Obviously, sleeping with her boss looks a bit shady, as does starting the affair not long after kicking Peter out of the apartment, but it’s still not as big a deal as I imagine it will seem when they inevitably find out from a source other than Alicia.
What did everybody else think?
I’d still recommend you watch the episode before last – “Alienation of Affection” – which was fantastic (and explains the Kalinda/Dana thing)
Alicia’s marriage had been dead-in-fact for so long that the timing, to me, is unproblematic.
As for Wendy as “flustered clown,” this was set up in the previous episode by Elsbeth’s forcing her to go to the grand jury sooner than she wanted to because she was able to get Wendy to cough up the names of the judges in question and leaked it to the press.
I think you only missed one episode– last week they aired a rerun (here, at least).
This was a hilarious episode. Between the basketball, the UNICEF, “I have the e-mails right here,”… and then the grand jury being all “Who’s Peter Florrick? Who cares if Alicia cheated?” Okay, so the grand jury doing that seemed ah, kind of implausible, but it was still funny.
And oh dear god, Alan Cumming and Amy Sedaris having sexual chicken games involving too much whipped cream. OH MY. So bizarre, but also hilarious.
I missed the eps on the 8th and the 15th, I believe.
I’m with you on Wendy’s flustered state being a little over-the-top. Her reaction to Will not pleading The Fifth was the right amount of poised surprise and they should have stuck with that. I know all of his counterpunches would have been tough for any lawyer to handle, but this is a battle-hardened politician. She wouldn’t be so visibly shaken.
The last few episodes have left me wondering what the writers’ goal is for for Cary. He buried the hatchet with Alicia and helped the firm with that document problem. Now he’s going to Alicia’s defense in the middle of a courtroom. If Will gets disbarred, could the next season’s arc be Cary returning to the firm (always closer to Diane anyway) to take Will’s place while Mr Gardner tries to cope with life without law?
Cary getting up in the middle of the hearing to whisper to WSC was the only moment that seemed weird to me. Does that really happen in open court? Co-counsel walks from behind his desk and whispers into the ear of the questioning attorney, and nobody says anything?
But, I think you’re right. It will be interesting to see what happens to Cary. On the other side, he’s the deputy SA now, and I think his defence of Alicia may endear him a bit more to Peter as well. So will he stay or will he go?
I doubt Cary returns to the firm. He’s stated he’s happy where he is now, and has no desire to join Lockhart-Gardner at this point.
Peter has made him one of his deputy SAs, so he’s getting recognized for his work. I don’t see why he would leave.
If you think about it, Peter’s planned run at higher office (was it governor?) it actuall sets Cary up to be in charge of the office while he’s off campaigning, and to potentially be named his replacement if the higher office switch is mid Peter’s current term. Or Cary could run for the position himself if Peter moves on.
I’m not sure what the protocol is for co-counsel discussions, but keep in mind that they weren’t in front of a judge in that setting. It still seems like a bad move though as it would make the grand jury sense conflict within your own team.
I’m short on time, so I’ll offer one word: Fantastic!
exactly, TGW as left me as satfied as the end of an episode of Breaking Bad. A fabulous must is Carrie Preston. Keep this “lawyer” love her
The fake photocopied emails (where you could see the photocoppying marks around the name) were pretty stupid plot device, that Dana would have questioned. I can understand falling for the UNICEF ruse, but not that.
Funny how the Peter scandal was apparently huge news for years, as was the campaign, as was Alicia’s interview, etc, only during the grand jury everyone was clueless of their names.
No matter how stupid the people are, the Peter scandal would have been everywhere.
I wonder now where the “forged” signature from the divorce episode is going to go from here. I’m not sure there is anyway that Dana can prove that it’s a fake, since Alicia herself doesn’t know if it is or not. And David Lee isn’t going to admit to anything, because that would mean implicating himself.
I’ve seen the poll info and you’d be shocked at how soon the public forgets the names/details of political scandals without being reminded.
This part seem pretty true to me.
Isn’t it the case that Alicia’s signature on the document is real, but that she didn’t know she was signing the document when she did? The document was one of a number of documents that were shuffled into a stack of papers she was signing that she thought had to do with her divorce or something like that, and then the precise document that the firm was searching for turns up, with her signature. I think it’s a real signature, just added after the fact to the document.
RITA,
That’s correct.
The only person who knows if it is forged or not is David Lee.
Since he could have found the original signed document (if there was one), or he could have swapped in the one Alicia unknowningly recently signed as part of some kids trust and/or divorce paperwork.
But again, only David Lee knows the truth.
I completely agree about Alicia’s decision not to tell her kids. I don’t think they’ll be nearly as upset or disappointed as she fears they will–but they will be when they learn it from a tabloid, or wherever.
Eli and Stacie was sheer delight. I agree that Wendy Scott-Carr’s discombobulation was surprising, but when you think about what a slam-dunk she thought she had, I can see where suddenly learning that all your air-tight evidence is false would be incredibly unnerving.
That was a fabulous episode.
Great episode. This is clearly the best network drama on TV right now, and possibly the best one since, I dunno, The West Wing maybe. I guess you could argue Lost, but, ugh, the way that show ended…
I would say Friday Night Lights. Of course, it could be debated as to whether or not that actually counts as a “network drama.”
Yea, FNL, definitely makes the cut…good call. Knew I was going to forget something. I don’t really have an excuse either, as I watched the show exclusively on NBC.
I loved Stacie and Eli! Also, I’m hoping Parker Posie comes back as Vanessa for an episode because I think Posey, Sedaris, and Cumming all in the same scene would have to be fantastic!
“(more likely) that the Kings continue to do an excellent job of marrying cable style with network needs. It’s a complex (narratively and morally) show that rewards ongoing viewership, but it’s also one where you can miss a few episodes and not feel like you need to just give up and wait for the DVD.”
I’m sure this is right. The “Alienation of Affection” episode that commenter Bern recommended has some important details that probably have further repercussions down the line. I also thought that background gave some nuance to David Lee’s interactions both on the Grand Jury and with Eli.
How important is it that teenage children be informed of their parents’ sex lives? It seemed odd – to me – that Alicia was going to tell them. Then again, my parents are more reserved and old-fashioned when it comes to that sort of thing.
When your kids have already been forced to deal with the scandal of one parent’s secrets, the other parent (especially Mom) is going to be super-sensitive to not wanting them to have to go down that road again. Makes perfect sense to me.
Alicia didn’t want to tell her children, but if the testimony was going to bring forth an indictment it would have been published. She wanted to tell them, before they read about it, or someone told them. great show
I liked this Will Gardner story arc, but based on what is previewed for the next episode, I am worried that this is getting played out too long. I don’t anticipate Will getting jailed or disbarred; he becomes irrelevant if that happens, and he’s too strong of a character for that to happen.
Now David Lee getting canned or imprisoned? That would be fun…
I think Will IS getting disbarred. It’s the classic “you think they’re out of the woods, BUT THEN…” storyline move. I have too much faith in this show to think they’d make the awful decision to stretch this out into another “Will’s in danger, but find a way out” moment right on the heels of this victory.
The show is in its third season, so a world-changing event isn’t uncalled for. Will having to adjust to a new life is a great arc for an Emmy-nominated actor. Plus, Will no longer being Alicia’s boss creates a whole new dynamic for that relationship. It removes the easiest excuse they have to stay apart and adds to the “Will They?” intrigue. Can’t you just hear Chris Noth’s saying, “now that he’s not your boss…” ?
The procedural aspect of the show can easily live on without Will. Diane, Alicia, Kalinda, and some new male presence can carry on the “case of the week” tradition.
Will is a regular main castmember, no way that they disbar him (thus removing him from the office) without the actor wanting off the show.
They’d have to expand the show’s universe even bigger than it already is, to show whatever a disgraced disbarred lawyer does for a job.
Also, Alan: since this is the best network drama on TV, why don’t you offer weekly reviews? This show deserves A LOT of credit for keeping up with the cable dramas.
yes this is the only network drama i watch. it is highly entertaining. the writing is a cut above any other network shows
I agree; this show deserves weekly reviews. There’s almost nothing else worth watching on broadcast TV and this show is consistently well-crafted and excellent in a lot of areas. It might not be a documentary of legal procedure, but it sure is nice to watch a show that assumes the audience is smart.
Just wanted to chime in that I agree with all the above sentiments.
Best hour-long show on TV right now, cable or network.
In last week’s preview, they made it appear as if Alicia walked out of the hearing as soon as they asked her if she had slept with Will. That actually would have made more sense — instead, she answers the questions about the affair, and by the time she gets fed up and leaves the damage has been done.
I think the smartest thing at this point would be for her to come clean about the affair with all her family. It’s not as if Peter has any moral high ground to stand on, and the kids should understand that her parents have been separated for a while. This seems like the kind of plot where a character keeps a secret far too long, and of course it causes far more problems when it eventually comes out.
To the point of WSC being a “flustered clown,” I feel like you may be overlooking the fact that she exclusively confided in Will the fact that her ultimate goal was to take down Peter. So what you interpreted as her inability to roll with the punches, I interpreted as her thinking Will was helping her towards that goal. It’s just that it went too far in this circumstance, and the end result was the same – she was a victim of her own ambition. I have a feeling this isn’t the last we’ll see of her. The writers set up that she has a very clear vendetta against Peter.
I didn’t take Scott-Carr’s flameout so much as ineptitude but rather an indictment of her arrogance and her letting ambition get the better of her. The final scene made me wonder if Peter had double motivation here and whichever way it broke, it served the purpose of getting him a measure of revenge against an adversary. On the one hand, if the indictment came down and Will goes to trial or even gets convicted, Peter gets revenge on Will (and a little on Alicia) for the Will-Alicia affair. On the other hand, the Grand Jury going bad makes Scott-Carr look bad and Peter gets some revenge on her for her political shenanigans from the election cycle.
Loved this episode. And since I didn’t notice anyone else calling it out, we absolutely have to have more David Lee/Eli Gold scenes. They’re great. This show does such a good job with its guest stars and the characters it creates for them; so much fun.
The strange thing to me was that the whole Kalinda betrayal thing was predicated on a threat to Alicia which still, even after it became clear that Kalinda was pulling a double cross, never materialized. Kalinda and Will don’t seem worried by it and the prosecution team seemingly forgets about it altogether. What up with that?
Do we know that the prosecution team has forgotten about it? They could still follow through and go after Alicia. However, would Peter really allow that? He and Alicia seems to be on pretty good terms. I find it hard to believe he would green light a prosecution that could harm the mother of his kids that much.
Ok loved this episode…nice to go to bed with big smile on my face….but the only thing that made me ill was the eli stacie thing…just didn’t seem beleivable…no way eli would put himself in that position where it might be used against him. Ah well the rest was so good i’m going to let that go…for now:)