‘The Good Wife’ – ‘Foreign Affairs’: A win-lose situation

A quick review of last night’s “The Good Wife” coming up just as soon as I watch this scene from “The Hunt for Red October” again…
The vast majority of “Foreign Affairs” was not “The Good Wife” at its finest. The show often seems more amused with itself than I am with it when they bring in real legal and political celebrities – in this case, Fred Dalton Thompson – for stories, and the bits with the slightly off-camera dictator were just plain silly. And virtually everything about that case, and what Eli was up to, were just stalls, ways for the show to kill time so that Alicia’s reaction to the Kalinda/Peter news could come right at the end of the episode.
And it was a hell of a reaction, sure. Julianna Margulies can act more than a little. But I would have liked a more interesting episode leading up to that point. And I think the reaction would have had a much greater impact if Peter had been a more regular presence on the show of late. Chris Noth appears so briefly and infrequently these days that it’s often easy to forget that Alicia’s even still married to the guy, let alone that she can be that hurt by something he did. That the secret also involved Kalinda, who is very much present on the show and in Alicia’s life, obviously complicates things, and helps justify her being that upset, but I still think the whole thing would’ve played better if Peter still felt like an important part of the show, rather than the guy always lurking out of the action and giving Eli something to do.
What did everybody else think?
Yes, unfortunately the show got hurt because Noth is in a Broadway play (he appeared very consistently until then). I hope they lock him in for a real deal next year.
I felt the episode was a letdown. And Noth’s absence was keenly felt.
Alicia finding out would have had more emotional weight if we actually knew where she stood with Peter. He clearly wants things back to what they where, she’s never given him a clear answer on whether or not she’s fully forgiven him.
Wouldn’t it have had a greater emotional impact if this whole Khalinda mess had been exposed, after Alicia had forgiven Peter for all the hookers?
ITA. Why is she still married to Peter? Has she truly forgiven him? We haven’t seen them have one conversation since perhaps early in the season. What does she get out of their marriage? It’s all too unclear and therefore hard to engage with as a story. As a viewer, it almost seems like she hasn’t left Peter because Will is unavailable, which makes her character much weaker and murkier than I would prefer.
As a viewer we shouldn’t have known how much of that TV interview, she was being truthful, and how much she was just playing the political game for votes. The rehersal interview with Gold leeds me to the former.
All the interview did, was highlight that they haven’t addressed the Alicia/Peter situation at all this season.
The whole “you should tell her Will…seriously tell her Will” thing with Kalinda and Will made me want to punch myself in the face. Like…oh great, looks like they are going back to the tired love-triangle thing again. Who’s going to delete a voicemail next time? Can I get 20-1 odds on the Grandma?
err make that “As a viewer we SHOULD have known how much of that TV interview, she was being truthful”
“Alicia finding out would have had more emotional weight if we actually knew where she stood with Peter.”
I disagree with this because it’s less about Alicia having a strong relationship with Chris than it’s about her relationship with Kalinda.
The latter is the strongest relationship that Alicia has had throughout the course of the show. Sure, she should be upset about Peter not telling her about it but she’s already been through much of that with him. But now she’s just learned that she’s been betrayed by one person who has never before given her reason to doubt.
It could have been about Alicia and Peter’s getting back to normal relationship, AND Alicia/Kalinda relationship.
But honestly doesn’t his really highlight a major flaw in this reveal.
That viewers were more emotionally invested how the another claim Peter’s infidelity impacted the Alicia/Kalinda friendship, than how this impacted the Alicia/Peter relationship?
If it was revealed that Peter had another former mistress in his past, that wasn’t Kalinda, it would have had ZERO payoff. Since they haven’t provided any insight into the standing of the Alicia/Peter marriage, nor how either Alicia or Peter independently view their marriage.
Do I think she’s actually forgiven him for reals? No. She’s not going to leave him, she has two kids with him, she’s got the public eye on her all the time. She’d have to be a “bad wife” to actively take steps to split up with him. It’s easier for her to stay and put up with it “for the sake of the kids.” So, no, I think she hasn’t forgiven so much as she’s learned to put up with and tolerate. At least until the end of last night’s episode, anyway.
What is stopping her from leaving him exactly?
She’s making money at the firm, and was supporting herself and her two kids on that income alone while Peter was in jail.
How would she be the “bad wife” for leaving him? She’s more like the “emotionally battered-wife” for staying with him after he cheat.
Besides when does “stay together for the kids” result in a quality marriage.
I think Kalinda’s ‘you should tell her, Will’ thing was more about her thinking that Alicia would need support and a friend other than Kalinda after Kalinda gave her the bad news. It was Kalinda’s attempt to soften the blow in advance.
Alan, I feel you are way too harsh on this show.
I agree, and I don’t really understand why…
Perhaps my opinion of the show is different from yours? Is that possible? Is it allowed?
The truth isn’t harsh, it’s not like he’s throwing personal attacks, and I agree with every point in Alan’s recap. This show has potential, but also lots of weaknesses, it isn’t mean or harsh to point them out, This is an opinion blog, not a press release.
Naaah, Ala isn’t too harsh — he just wants this really good show to be better on those few occasions when it’s not as good as it could be.
I think it’s a fair complaint. We all know Alan doesn’t like the show– he doesn’t review it regularly and he says “I don’t care for it the way I do as much as THIRTYSOMETHING JR.” pretty much every time he does.
That’s fine– he’s allowed to have his own opinions. We all know that shows about lawyers are like Brussel Spouts to Alan. If something is literary (MILDRED PIERCE), that’s spinach, and PBS-ey stuff (DOWNTON ALLEY) is broccoli.
What DOES annoy me is when he decides to tune in and make complaints that are either the same ones he always makes (MODERN FAMILY), or illustrate his lack of attention.
As fans of the show know, Chris Noth is doing a Broadway play and the producers could only book him for a limited number of shows. They chose to cluster his appearances in the post-revelation shows. That seems like the correct decision.
It’s possible that the decrease in Noth’s screen time might be a device used to indicate that he and Margulies are drifting apart. Critics who have bothered to interview the producers have learned that the Kalinda-Peter affair was planned from the outset, and they intended to unveil it sometime in the second or third season.
The people making the show, watching the show and reviewing it regularly don’t see it (as Alan still does) as primarily being about a family fractured by an affair and scandal. Yes, that’s how they sold the show, but they’ve moved on. It hasn’t been reported on this blog, but there has been just as much debate about the suitability of this show’s title as there has been about COUGAR TOWN.
Except for Allan Cumming (who plays Eli), the people in the law office seem to be a lot more interesting than the family characters, and that’s the direction they’re heading. That hasn’t paid off in the ratings, but the critics who follow the show seem to prefer it.
It seems jarring to Alan, because he’s not engaged and isn’t aware that the focus has changed. And that’s my complaint about the review. I’d guess I speak for many viewers when I say that we care about the result of the election ONLY because we’re rooting for Eli Gold– that we couldn’t care less about what happens to Peter Florrick.
It would have been like my complaining that nobody on LEAST was ever trying to get off the island.
Is this episode really the hill to die on in defending this show? I have been loving the show as I try to catch up on Amazon (tough with a network show that has so many eps in the can); but this one was the low point of the second season at least. There were good moments, but that stuff with Chavez was so cartoonish, just not fitting with the general tone of the show. Given that, I thought Alan’s criticisms were pretty mild.
I continue to want to like this show more than I actually do. The acting is great, the characters compelling — but yes, too much filler, not enough engaging plots, they stretched out when will Alicia learn the truth so long that it diluted the excellent way she finally got hit with it. I imagine how great this show could’ve been, say, on AMC. Also Noth’s absence was weird, not the producer’s fault — or was it, for not locking him into a better contract? He’s been treated like a bit player, now that he’s central, he’s not there!
And am I the only one who finds the PI that Cary hired more than an annoying little weasel? Even tho, on the surface, he’s the one with scruples, if somewhat misplaced (who really gives a damn about a one-night indiscretion?) This show has an odd sense of balancing right and wrong.
I liked Andrew (the PI) prior to this episode. Although, I’m a bit biased in that Tim Guinee is one of those actors I enjoy seeing randomly pop up in shows I regularly watch. Up until last nighte, Andrew struck me as a guy determined to do a thorough job and leave no stone unturned. But, in his targeting Alicia, I was wondering if she needed to get a restraining order. He was crossing lines and, at the end, seemed only concerned with digging up dirt just for the sake of doing it.
@ ASTA77. I agree completely. When all was said and done, I had to ask what is being gained to reveal the infidelity to Alicia? It’s certainly over and done with, the election is over, and there was no crime committed. It seemed like Andrew’s intention was just to maliciously hurt someone who has had enough to deal with already. Did not make sense to me.
Yes, Andrew IS an annoying little weasel, just annoying in a different way than that other weasel, Blake. Andrew may have looked like he had more scruples in earlier episodes, but that all fell apart when he began stalking Alicia even after she initially told him that she had no idea why Blake would have been interested in her. The last straw was when slimy Andrew ambushed her at the election night party, which I believe was NOT about telling her that she had nothing to worry about but rather to lay it all out despite his failure to make sense of it in order to push a reaction from her. And the fact that she stopped when he mentioned Kalinda’s other name may have given him all the ‘proof’ he needed to know that he was chasing a real issue. He had absolutely no concern about hurting her in the least by telling her rumors in order to get that reaction. Even if she hadn’t known, just telling her the ‘unfounded’ rumors would have been a cruel way to raise doubts in her mind and torture her some more. He’s a stinking bastard, and he made me want to smack the sh*t out of him. And Kalinda.
That said, I concur with someone else here that this means the scriptwriters have tolled a death knell for Alicia and Peter’s reconciliation: they’re no longer invested in it. Moreover, Will isn’t the answer for her — she can do much better than either of them.
Wow! I thin your review pretty much sums up the way I felt about last night’s episode. Between the Venezuelan Presidents “body” shot, and Chris Noth non-appearance for his own victory celebration, the eventual “bomb-shell” was less impactful.
Still… The girl can act! Her reaction was powerful, and I felt it!
What is the matter with you people? This episode like all of TGW continues to be both enjoyable and fascinating. My wife and I were moved to tears with the ending (yes, we all knew it was coming and that she would get the news about Kalinda and Peter) but still it was heart rendering to watch Alicia walk down that hall in tears at the end.
You didn’t think the cartoonish nonsence with the dictator to be beneath ridiculous? The stunt casting adding nothing? The missing candidate to just not work (how can we share his victory if He Isn’t There?) This show has done so much better. If we criticize, it’s because the level of this show has hit a lot of high marks. And everyone has a different reaction; if you think it’s great, not everyone else has to.
TGW is one of only a handful of shows I like enough to try and catch every week, in part for JM’s performance. But yeah — I also had the same issues with this episode as Alan mentioned. My husband and I found ourselves ragging on Fred Thompson and the headless dictator to the point where we stopped paying attention to what was going on in the scenes featuring them.
The Venezuelan case was just a way to wrap up America Fererra’s character’s story arc (the character will now be moving to DC; ciao, Eli!). But I certainly could have done without Fred Thompson and all the cutesy BS in court with him and the judge, etc.
BTW, nice to see Paula Garces from Defying Gravity as Aida, whose hospitalized dad was one of the litigants in the Venezuelan case.
I didn’t mind the Fred Thompson deal (although I was momentarily confused as to whether or not he was playing himself); and even Peter’s absence was not a huge deal. But the Chavez stuff was so silly, beneath this show–especially in the same episode with a big emotional resolution.
Largely agree. Noth simply has to be on at least a little more for these scenes to play right.
Also, it’s unfortunate the rules of a network show force them to have a standalone story each week. The ending of the campaign should have provided good dramatic fodder for 40 minutes, without the silly Chavez stuff.
I agree and would like to see a little more of the political campaign stuff (though not to the exclusion of the law office or other plots). But I wonder how many viewers in the focus groups are represented by Linda Holmes at NPR Monkey See, who says her eyes glaze over whenever politics intrudes, while liking the rest of the show.
I think a large part of her reaction is that she feels she was played for a sucker after doing that interview. It isn’t what Peter did or the revelation that it’s Kalinda, but rather that she finally let her guard done and by doing the interview fully forgave Peter. I think she is at least as upset with herself as anything else.
I think with all the prepping Eli did with her, it’s difficult to say if Alicia really had forgiven Peter. But it’s all a moot point now.
I think Alicia was hurting because she had learned Peter had not been entirely honest with her just when she was beginning to trust him again and they had a real shot at getting past a terrible upheaval in their marriage. And to find out her husband had slept with Kalinda who she had become friends with and admired -definitely a double blow.
Now she will likely leave Peter and I actually think that’s kind of sad, not that she certainly had been given plenty of reason to dump him before. But I got the sense over the last several epis that Peter really had changed and was serious about being a better husband and father. Not telling Alicia about Kalinda, was that really so terrible? It happened once years ago and meant nothing. Alica and Kalinda were now friends and co-workers. He and Kalinda probably both thought that it would never become public and for Peter to confess to Alica would only cause hurt to everyone involved, not just Peter. Regardless, I think last night signaled the end of a phase of the series. The Kings are taking Alicia and Peter’s marriage off of life support. To many that might be a good thing – not to me. I’m not really sure I care what happens from here.
I think Rich is right. Alica felt played. Here she is giving this interview when clearly she didn’t want to all the long, but she wants to put the past behind her and get on with her life. Now this PI is telling her news about her husband and Kalinda, (which they have gotten closer at work,) what a blow to the system. She looked like she had a brain freeze as she walked out of the room. What incredible acting! I can’t wait for the next episode!
Bill, it’s a big deal because Alicia had previously asked Peter if there had been any other instances of his cheating and he told her no. It happened in the past but for her it is new and a fresh wound. She will need to heal from this.
I don’t know that she will leave Peter because then what would the show be called? lol
I think a possibility is that Alicia actually gets into politics herself as suggested by the sleazy head of the party during the election results. Outlandish? Certainly. But could offer some interesting and entertaining stories; especially if Alicia were to ever face off against Diane.
NO: that whole thing about Alicia and politics was an understandable red herring (understandable that the reporter asked about it, AND that she said no). The real question is: how can she leave Peter and be angry with him now without explaining the reason to her kids and mother-in-law??! If she doesn’t explain, they’ll think she’s the bad guy this time — and if she does explain, then she’s also causing more trouble between her kids and Peter, which she still may not want no matter how angry she may be with him. But this is really more about shock and hurt for now; the anger will come soon enough. And the confrontation, I’ll bet.
For me, Alicia’s reaction worked not because the audience has invested in the relationship between Peter and Alicia, which I agree with you haven’t been that developed well this season, but because we ARE invested in the relationship between Kalinda and Alicia. For me, at least, I don’t give a flying nun what this bombshell does to Alicia/Peter, but I am in pins and needles on what it means for the Alicia/Kalinda friendship. Looking at it through those lens made Alicia’s reaction very appropriate and heartbreaking.
Excellent point, especially because it was so rocky for them early on. Alicia was not accustomed to having to work so hard for someone to like her, and Kalinda was not used to someone being so persistent.
Exactly. The Kalinda/Alicia relationship is the emotional center of this show. That is not only due to the chemistry between JM and AP but because Chris Noth has been so absent from the series that there hasn’t been time to grow and develop that relationship.
Absolutely: Lockhart Gardner has suddenly become an untenable place for Alicia to be, though I don’t see her leaving to go to another firm just yet. She’s just been betrayed by the one and only ‘uncomplicated’ friend she had at the firm, and she has no support now. Alicia really needs more gal pals who work and who will understand her position, but she hasn’t had time to make any outside of the office. Ouch. And her mother-in-law will likely make excuses for Peter, so no help there, either.
The stronger case-of-the-week episodes tend to hew more closely to legal reality, and/or make the characters have to make tough choices. This episode was scattershot-trying to throw in everything-the stunt casting, the twist in the middle, the quirky judge. The “in my opinion” episode earlier on at least demonstrated Alicia’s newbie struggles with dealing with a strange judge in court. This time it was a comedy sketch that went on too long. Agreed that Noth’s absence is affecting the stakes, but so is Panjabi’s. She had not much to do other than look mournful while trying not to look mournful. We expect more from her. This is the first episode in which I’ve felt disappointed. I understand a weak episode that is necessary to get all the chess pieces in the right places for the big finish, but this one spent copious time on the settlement case, so that wasn’t the problem. I hope it’s a momentary lapse.
I often find the various cases to be the weakest element on the show but this episode’s was particularly bad. It felt much worse than the social network rip off. If they are going to comment on real events, especially if they are going to be using real names, they should have more than the kind of vague sense of the issues that can be gleaned from watching an hour of Glenn Beck.
Alan, will you be beginning to feature the Good Wife in your regular rotation from now on? You seem to have been writing about it much more lately than ever before. Do you find it more interesting now than say last season? And, in my opinion, as the Kalinda/Alicia friendship is the most interesting part of the show to me, I think the aftermath of this secret being revealed could play out in very interesting ways (even if the twist is pretty melodramatic).
I’ve written about it more lately because I happened to watch the episodes in relatively timely fashion. Earlier in the season, other things were ahead of it in the queue. If I see it on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning and have something interesting to say, I’ll write. If not, not.
Isn’t Peter Noth in some Broadway show right now? But, still …
I mean Chris Noth…
Alan, I completely agree. I love this show, but the case last night felt confusing and ridiculous (especially the headless dictator). And I really felt the absence of Chris Noth in the episode. If we had seen him with Alicia, and seen how much stronger their marriage is now (is it?) and how grateful he is that she did the interview (is he?), or how much she’s willing to sacrifice the apartment she’s grown to love to so that Peter can go back to the suburban lifestyle he’ll want back when he wins the election (does he?) – the ending would have had more of an impact. But as it is, it feels like they lead completely separate lives.
I can’t disagree with Alan’s criticisms, but there were a couple of things that I did enjoy:
America Ferrera was awesome. I wish so much that they could find a way to make her a regular or at least a recurring character.
I wondered how they were going to keep Alan Cumming around after the election was over (b/c I really want them to) and by dropping the idea of a Senate run for Peter, they showed how. Yea!
Mary Beth Piehl singing.
Alicia’s cool responses to the interview.
Now, what I didn’t like:
Kalinda used to be a kick-ass investigator. Now she just runs to Carey for all of her information. Lame.
I really, really wish that Kalinda had been the one to tell Alicia about her and Peter.
It was ridiculous that Peter was absent for his own campaign party. The show is shot in New York, he wasn’t available for a couple of hours to shoot a scene?
Even on an off week, The Good Wife is one of the best shows on TV.
Totally agree about both Ferrara (who made the dictator plot worthwhile, I thought) and Cumming (who has made all the politics stuff worthwhile all season long).
I actually loved the Cary/Kalinda reaction here. And I think that’s part of what always made her a kickass investigator. She used to have contacts (that scruffy cop) that she’d pump for info; now Cary’s one of them. And I loved his line about recommending him for a job BEFORE telling Alicia about the one-night stand.
Am I the only one who is thrilled when Peter’s not on? There’s just something about Noth I don’t like (possibly the eyebrows, bizarre as that is).
Jacob – I see your point about Cary being Kalinda’s new “source” but it seems like he’s her *only* source.
btw, the completely agree that silliness within stories are almost always a miss–David Kelly was good writing seriously, awful trying for humor. Make the legal material matter, and tone down the kooky judges.
Find humor in small, unexpected places, like that lion phone from last week. (Which I must have.)
The show suffers from a charisma gap when Eli or Peter aren’t prominent. Also part of me thought that Kalinda’s nudging of Will back towards Alicia was her way of playing the situation out, if Will and Alicia are together then she’ll be happy and not as angry towards me. For all intents and purposes Kalinda has no reason to push them back together, Will appears happy with sports reporter girl, Alicia is in a good place with her family, but Kalinda constantly has to play the angles… her character has no nuance now. I wasn’t her biggest fan last season, but now the three best characters on the show are by far Peter, Eli, and Carey (who sadly is also being criminally underused right now)
She wasn’t nudging Will back toward Alicia as a love interest but as a friend — because she knows Alicia will need a friend once she finds out about Kalinda’s one night stand with Peter.
I disagree. I think Kalinda is most concerned with Alicia being happy instead of playing an angle. Kalinda realizes, because Alicia is more open to her than anyone else, how much she cares for Will.
Yeah, Fred Thompson added to the ep was silly. Loved getting AF as translator though.
The heartbreak was Alicia getting played so thoroughly by Peter’s campaign. Would not have won without her.
Immediate kick in the gut with knowledge of Peter and Kalinda. The most interesting relationship on the show is the friendship between Kalinda and Alicia. Hate to see it implode like this.
I’m guessing Noth has a limited contract for the Broadway gig and will return. Wouldn’t it be fun to recast his part though?
This episode was complete amateur hour, from the “we can only show him from the casual jacket down” President Chavez to not having the actor playing the guy who just won the Attorney General race actually appear in the episode.
Am I the only one here who thought they missed the obvious reaction shot when Alicia left the room and there was no Peter looking for her to come up and stand next to him as the campaign workers cheered and he took a bow?? If he had and then couldn’t find her to get her up next to him or if he saw her leaving with that stone face, THAT would have made him worry. The man’s dead at home: he’s lucky if she doesn’t throw him out instead of just making him sleep in the den. Still, she can’t do that without raising questions at home with the kids. It’s a mess.
And I LOOOOOOVE this show!!!
That was a weak episode, but I expected they’d just tread water until the “big reveal”. What I found more interesting was that Thompson seemed to be playing a more fictionalized version of himself. In the GOOD WIFE universe, it doesn’t seem he was ever a senator.
Then when the brilliant Tim Guinee popped up in an episode with Fred Thompson, I flashed back to their WISEGUY arc and smiled; with that comparison, realized anew how slight this show really can be.
Huh. And now I’m watching this week’s MODERN FAMILY and there’s Jonathan Banks. Coincidences abound.
Anyone else, when Fred Dalton Thompson smiled, flash on the Friends episode when Ross overbleached his teeth?
OK. Kalinda’s secret is out. If I’m correct, I’ve counted two lucrative job offers on the table for Alicia — one from Rita Wilson, the other from Michael J. Fox. Would the big surprise be Alicia walking back in the office, seeing Kalinda and all the other conflicts she has at the firm (not the least of which is the continuing soap opera with Will) and just seek employment elsewhere?
Maybe next season we’ll see a whole new Alicia. Which would be good because I’m sick of seeing the same long-suffering Alicia.
Oh, and in one ironic twist, she manages to take Gold along as a client after he dumps Peter. After all, he has no use for that muckety-muck with the Democratic party. And eventually, Gold convinces Alicia to run for something — that was a BIG hint left during the TV interview. You could see Alan Cumming’s face light up after he heard that question.
Yes, I think it’s time for Alicia to shake up the joint in S3, not the other way around.
Oh, and while this show is clearly a drama, I thought this episode was one of the funniest and wittiest they’ve ever done.
I totally agree with everything you wrote! And I’m not so happy with this twist about Kalinda’s character…
Passiflora
I love Will and his women, he is very important part of the show, more important than probably Alicia herself who is played miserable through out, cant Alicia kick ass here atleast and run for US Senate herself?
Would the show be as good if she was running for the Senate==probably a Red Herring. Part of what I so love about this show are the cases which are among the most interesting and real on network TV. A campaign I can get on a dozen channels..but if it keeps Alan Cumming around? Might work. He is truly Gold. An Emmy.