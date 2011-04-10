‘The Killing’ – ‘El Diablo’: Gasping for air

A review of tonight’s “The Killing” coming up just as soon as I dress like Justin Bieber and eat pork rinds for dinner…
“Get cozy, Linden. We gotta wait.” -Holder
Just as Linden and Holder have to spend a while in the car waiting for Kris to show up at the skate park, “El Diablo” is the episode where “The Killing” really settles in and preps us for the long haul. We know most of the players, so now it’s time to see how things slowly play out.
On the police front, Linden’s boss explicitly asks her to stay in Seattle through the end of the case – which will, I hope, put an end to those scenes in every episode where Holder, her fiance, etc., ask when she’s going to leave – while Linden in turns begins to recognize that while she’s stuck working with Holder, the guy does have his uses.(*) The two also chase after the janitor, which at first seems like both a red herring and excuse to insert a little action and suspense into the middle of the episode, but which ultimately has value, since his words in the hospital room help lead Linden to Kris.
(*) On the other hand, what the heck is up with that surreptitious phone conversation Holder was having, which included an exchange about him needing more time because “She’s not stupid.” I really hope it doesn’t turn out that Holder is in some way trying to sabotage the investigation, because that would fall right into my fear that this show will suffer the same flaws of “24.”
On the political front, the episode is less about wondering if Richmond, Gwen or Jamie is a suspect than simply about showing the impact that the investigation can have on a campaign at this late, delicate stage. We get some more hints about how Richmond’s wife died, Jamie is identified as the mole (though he vehemently denies it, and I wouldn’t be stunned to learn he was framed), and the pressure of the moment leads squeaky-clean, holier-than-thou Richmond to do a little shameless horse-trading with Councilwoman Yitanes just to stay afloat. The campaign remains not my favorite part of the series, but I’m definitely most interested in it in just showing the collateral damage a sprawling investigation like this can have.
Reaction last week to the Larsens story was mixed, not so much about the quality of it – everybody seemed with me that Michelle Forbes and Brent Sexton are doing exceptional work – but rather whether some of you want to spend another 10 or 11 hours watching this shattered family wallowing in grief. I can understand that perspective, but I’m definitely not there yet, not after a great (albeit devastating) moment like one of the sons reassuring Stan “We don’t have to talk about it,” or watching Mitch disappear down any rabbit hole that she feels can still lead her to Rosie, whether it’s listening to the answering machine message over and over or trying to drown herself in the tub before her survival instincts kick in. (In the state she’s in, Mitch could be genuinely suicidal in an attempt to shut off her overwhelming grief, or she might just be trying to understand what it was Rosie felt in her final moments.)
Again, one of the things that distinguishes this show from your average done-in-one murder mystery show isn’t just that we get to see so many more stages of the investigation, but that we get to see the ripple effect of this one tragedy in a way a “Cold Case” or “CSI: NY” doesn’t have time for. We can follow Linden and Holder as they move the case forward, but we can also watch the Larsens as they find themselves rooted in this horrible, unchanging place(**), and see how the investigation in turn causes both problems and opportunities for the city’s political elite. Some of this stuff may eventually grow frustrating or repetitive, but right now, I’m all in.
(**) It’s almost funny – and definitely sad – how the Larsens have shut down to such a degree that they’re now as minimalist as Linden, so that when Sarah shows up at their door, nobody actually needs to speak any kind of greeting.
Finally, as with the last original AMC series, I feel like I have to include some specific commenting instructions at the end of this one. Even though “The Killing” is going to ultimately deviate from the Danish show in some ways, there’s going to be enough overlap that I’m going to ask those of you who’ve seen the original to be very careful about what you reveal about it. Do not discuss anything that happens in the Danish show that takes place after the events of each specific episode of “The Killing, and in general try to be respectful of those of us who are experiencing a version of this story for the first time. If, for instance (and I’m just making stuff up now), the Danish version of Jamie got fired for leaking, but then was revealed to have been framed by the Danish Gwen, keep that to yourself until that revelation happens on “The Killing,” or until that part of the story so clearly diverges that you know it’s not gonna happen here. Understand?
And with that in mind, what did everybody else think?
Once again, this show delivered a mature, subtle and intelligent hour of television. The pacing is terrific, never in a rush but never just treading water to stretch out the case. I hope the show realizes who the murderer is is not actually that important and the journey there is what will stay after the season. So far so good.
I continue to love what Joel Kinnammon is doing. The scene with him and Scholls mother in the interrogation room was so small, but said volumes about him. And the Larsens story continues to work perfectly
During the 1st season of Trueblood everybody talked about who the killer was way before season 1, and this fact, and others, did not prevent anyone from watching.
” not after a great (albeit devastating) moment like one of the sons reassuring Stan “We don’t have to talk about it,””
This was great?? I thought it was hokey and completely ruined the scene. It could have gone without saying.
It’s the easy and cliche way out to make children into completely subtle fleshbags of emotion. I say give the kids a couple good lines.
I think it spoke to the fact that the older boy is trying to be grown up about the death, and that the parents are too torn up to feel anything but relieved about that. I don’t need a ton of stuff with the kids, but if they’re going to be part of the show they might as well have something resembling arcs.
If the kids were as good as say Kiernan Shipka then yes give them lines. However, so far they’re pretty terrible. I don’t need any more scenes involving the other kids. Send them off to stay with the aunt or whatever that lady is.
So far I really like this show and am interested to see where it goes. I do have one question (and maybe I am confusing myself or missed something) about the janitor though. He was ruled because he was in jail pretty easily. If that is the case, how could he know who was down in the cage that night? Was it just before he was picked up?
should read “ruled out as a suspect” oops
I think they said he was picked up around 9:30, so he could have seen the kids earlier than that, but was picked up too early to be responsible for the death (given its timing).
I’m still loving this show- reminds me a lot of Rubicon in its measuredness, but I sure hope its ratings don’t follow a similar trend (I know it debuted well but really hope the numbers don’t start plummeting).
Still very intrigued and enjoying the performances. One question: Did they explain who Reggie is?
Reply to comment. The email link has to be a frame right? Bad writing if not. He would not be careless enough to betray his boss from a work email come on
She is Sarah’s sister.
i must’ve completely mi
dammit. messed up that comment. i must’ve missed Holder’s phone call that Alan is referring to. Can anybody tell me when that happened?
I don’t recall it either….
Okay, I was wondering this too. I don’t remember it at all, and was thinking I must have just not been paying attention or something. Now I’m wondering if it’s a reference to last week or something.
This isn’t a reply. I’m just having trouble — again — leaving a comment.
My guess is the spoiled, rich kid’s father did it, and that’s who the junior cop was talking to on the phone. I haven’t seen the Danish series (we don’t get Danish TV in my part of California). It’s just a hunch by process of elimination — it has to be someone we’ve already seen, but it can’t be someone obvious. Remember that series in the 90s with that bald guy, Daniel Bialystock, as the hotshot lawyer, the one where a single murder also took all season to solve? Some rich punk’s dad was the killer there too, as I recall. I think we’re in for the same deal here.
just found it. right after jasper chases sterling out of the school and right before linden interrogates the janitor. linden brings holder coffee and he’s on the phone for a couple seconds.
It’s in the hospital right before she goes in to interrogate the janitor.
It happened when Linden came to the hospital to check on the status of the janitor. Holder was standing next to the nurse’s station, talking on his phone.
Conrad, I hope you’re wrong, only because it would be WAY to similar to Verionica Mars.
Lisa, I already have issues in that Jasper is totally a poor man’s uncharming Logan Echolls. If the murdered turned out to be his father I would not be pleased.
Holder could be in cahoots with the mayor. The longer the investigation drags on, the worse it is for his councleman rival
One thing that’s bothering me is that the acting by many in the show is pretty poor and over the top. Especially the political people who I wish weren’t even in the show.
And that’s not the only bad directing in this. When Holder roughs up the kid with all of his skater friends around, not one of those kids looked over. I mean, they’re like 15 feet away and not one noticed the adult beating the hell out of the kid? That’s just not paying attention to detail.
I think it’s more on purpose. The kids know they’re cops, it not like they’re going to run over and pull holder off him. They ignore the cops, the cops ignore them right? I think that’s the sentiment they were conveying.
Ditto the comment on the acting. The “there is no we, we’re over!” speech between the two politicians was embarrassing to watch.
If you’ve seen the Danish version, this series is bound to disappoint. So far, the acting and writing in the past few episodes have been uneven (Mitch, Holder, and the politician’s aide are the weakest links here). This is just IMHO. Still, Linden’s character is intriguing and I hope the show devotes more time to her.
I hope this series starts to take the plot in new directions. That would be one way for the new series to shine in an area that the original series did not do towards the end.
@Yellowdog@Olly,
Having volunteered for a large city political campaign I can tell you that some of these scenes seem underplayed. The smaller the territory is the bigger the asshole-quotient gets in my experience.
And I agree with Ryan about the scene with the skater kids. None of those kids are going to stick their necks out for each other. Why risk getting popped for weed or meth? They probably see street dealers do worse on a daily basis.
I wasn’t as impressed this time around either. My thought is that everyone is so enamored with the show because it’s on AMC and therefore we expect something earth shattering. United States of Tara right now is phenomenal but I only see 10 comments after Alan’s review. Here we have 100+ comments. Also I expect the comments after each episode will become repetitive such as 1. Mitch’s grief really moved me 2. I think so and so probably did it 3. I knew that brief plot line was going to be a red herring. I hope I’m wrong.
Is else really annoyed with the Larsen boys, you dummies?!?
Yes they are not very good
I know a lot of kids, and I think that it isn’t the acting that’s annoying or poor, but the behavior of the characters. Little boys act like that. The couple of lines the older boy has had and the time they watch their mom dissolve have all been super heart-rendering for me, and I think the older kid actor has played it beautifully.
Great episode. The suicide attempt was very well acted. Far better than AJ.
Janitor Mom Filipino was pretty good and very fluid.
I really like this show so far and it’s late and I’m tired so I’ll only say a few good/bad things:
1) I wish it were a miniseries. I don’t think I have reservations about it playing out the season, but after this, where do they go? How much drama can there be without it being forced.
2) The cinematography in this show is simply gorgeous. I know we talk a lot about it in relation to Breaking Bad, but I think this show is doing similar work, just in a different environment.
3) Pacing wise, this episode felt up/down to me, even though I enjoyed it overall. I do think the political aspect is messing with it a little bit. Though I think it is well-acted, they just need to connect it in some way or reveal something interesting about the characters within that realm. The reason the other stuff is so interesting is because the characters are already so endearing. Billy Campbell may be a fine actor, but he can’t keep me interested without something else besides he’s a relatively, honest, hard-working politician.
4) Great acting all around. Nuff said.
Answer to 1. I would just move the story ahead for 6 months or a year then present another case. It’s not like murder investigators only have one in their career. And by moving it ahead, it, one, makes it realistic by not having a big murder case right after another, and, two, it means they can bring in new cast members and give the remaining characters slightly different lives. That way they can keep it fresh.
Surround sound is especially active on the show. Whenever they were outside, there was the sound of rain behind me.At one point, the actors facing an unseen TV and the TV sound was to my rear.
By the way, if you find the comment box too small and don’t wish to scroll, just drag the lower right corner and drag it down.
@Yellow Dog
For me, it would seem then that the show is going in to 24 territory when you start to wonder how many moles CTU can have and how many nuclear threats there are per year. How m any intricately crazy murders are there in the northwest every year, how many of them are life altering for Linden, it would seem like retreating old territory I guess is my concern.
I dunno… there’s some good writing, some good acting… but after three hours with these people, there is not one character I enjoy watching.
Apart from the lead detective, who is some minimal as to not be there sometimes, and the parents, who are dreary, there is not one character who is not at the least flawed in an annoying way, or at the most downright despicable.
I can’t help compare it again to Twin Peaks: while many dismiss that show for the quirky characters, at least within 1-3 hours of TP, I ‘knew’ many memorable, likable people. here — not so much. Are any of these characters in The Killing memorable or noteworthy, let alone likable? Does anyone here care about any of them?
[And why is this comment box only four lines deep? ]
I agree, things are low key to the point of almost not there…think of the first 3 hours of Breaking Bad, that show sucked me in from the pilot, this show is just kinda there…but hey, let’s go smoke some Narco Scent and pretend we’re really into it.
And the political stuff is not credible, and too much already with the patrent’s grief, that was nicely sketched out, then over wrought.
I hate to say this because I was so highly anticipating it but ‘just kinda there’ is probably the best way I’d describe the show thus far too. Between the lack of significant plot developments, the minimalist detective, the grieving parents, and generic political stuff, there’s nothing popping here. It’s hard to latch on to anything. Worse yet, it’s truly FEELING as though it’s one episode of a procedural stretched for an entire season. That’s a problem.
To be sure I’m not going to make many comments on the original except maybe to note very occasionally if something is done better in one or the other. And even that I’m loath to do so since I’d rather encourage people to see the original and not potentially spoil that one either. So far I like the actress who plays the lead detective in the Danish version better but both are quite good. Having sat through the original I find myself extra weary of the whole ‘why aren’t you leaving the case already’ nagging which exists in both versions. For a show that pretends to be realistic I just wonder how any partner of a spouse who landed a high profile case would think twice about why their spouse didn’t want to leave it. More likely they would be annoyed if their detective spouse kept refusing to give away any juicy details about what was going on.
– AnonZmoose
Yes, that is extra annoying: in a ‘realistic’ show, we have repeated soap opera elements like the complaining fiance, the ignored son, etc.
Isn’t the murder of a young girl enough actual drama without the tedious melodrama surrounding the lead detective? Did it really have to be set on her cliche last day? Does her fiance have to be do childishly petty and obstinate?
Also quite annoyed by the churlish, selfish behavior of the fiance (I want to use a word to describe him that’ll get the comment scrubbed!), and that little scene took me out of the action, I kept wondering when she’d realize she made a big mistake, and if she doesn’t really want to quit being a cop, tho it isn’t clear if she’s leaving police work, too. Am I the only one who thinks her acting is just a bit too internal?
What was it that the janitor said to Linden right before that scene ended? I couldn’t quite make it out.
The scene in the hospital, should have made that clear.
He said “el diablo” referring to the mask the boys were wearing.
Ah, thank you!
Anyone else kinda reminded of the wire? The different levels of the city linked by crime. Except the politicians advisors dont compare to carceti’s hilarious black advisor
This show is really good. The cinematography is terrific and the acting – except for a few noticeable examples (the Mayor and Jasper immediately come to mind) – has been terrific, IMO.
One thing I noticed tonight. Or at least I think i noticed – was that Rosie wasn’t wearing her necklace at the dance. At least not in the up-close shot of her before they flash to Jasper in the mask.
Yet she was wearing the necklace when she was found in the trunk. Just thought that was interesting. Anyway. I really enjoy this show. Hope it keeps delivering.
I noticed this too, and it leads me to believe that the girl being raped was Sterling, not Rosie (we didn’t see Rosie’s face in the video, the pink wig could easily be put on Sterling, Jasper calling her Rosie seemed forced, and – ultimately – neither Kris nor Jasper are going to be the murderer, so the most obvious resolution for the rape video storyline is for it to be someone else.
The motive could be anything – Jasper is frustrated Rosie got rid of him and so he lets it out on Sterling-as-Rosie? Jasper makes the video to ruin Rosie’s reputation (as someone on AV Club suggested)? Who knows. But I really don’t think it was Rosie being raped.
100% agree. I got a flashback to the nose-bleed that Sterling got at the beginning and think she had to “pay back” the creepy Kris and Jasper in some way. Also thought back to the creepy way that Kris talked with Sterling in the first episode when he told her to “give him a smoke” and she obidiently did.
I agree with Jack — I think it was Sterling too. They wouldn’t have gone out of their way to obscure the victim’s face in that cell phone video if it was Rosie.
Reply to comment…
Messed up that reply… Ok so in ep 101, we see a video of Rosie in her costume, alive and well waving at the camera. In this video, she is also not wearing the necklace. Although plot wise, it makes sense that maybe Sterling was the girl being raped in the video, it does look like Rosie took her necklace off when she was wearing the costume.
I noticed that the necklace was gone too. But I’m not sure I understand why that would lead to Sterling being the rape victim. I’m not discrediting that idea, I’m just not sure I see the connection between two different pieces.
The girl in the video is clearly Rosie without the necklace, right?
And the girl in the rape video we never see her face, right?
What does the missing necklace have to do with the rape?
So this was a big hit in the UK? The original Danish version or an English production? If the former, what does that say about us who I’m assuming can’t/won’t read subtitles and need everything to be remade as American. See also David Fincher’s planned remake of Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Why not the original which was getting rave reviews? Foreign things don’t do well here. This is a further sign of why we have poor culture (except for cable TV).
The Danish version got about 500K viewers per episode when it aired on BBC4. So based on the population difference it’s equivalent ratings-wise to about a 2.5 million viewer show here. That would make it a hit on AMC but not on the broadcast networks.
I don’t think Americans are more adverse to watching things with subtitles than people in other cultures – we just have a large, rich population and a lot of money in Hollywood, so we can afford to produce a lot of remakes. People everywhere want to see things in their own language and their own culture. There’s plenty of American films/shows that get remade in other countries, and if there was as much money for TV and film in France as there is here, you’d see more French remakes of our shows and films.
We don’t have a poor culture – Americans produce terrific film, terrific television, and terrific music. We just produce a lot of crap to go along with it so it takes time to sift through and find the gold.
I can watch films with subtitles but I’d be lying if it didn’t take away from the experience. In an intense crime mystery a character’s voice inflection can mean a lot. If I don’t speak Danish how am I supposed to pick up on a regional accent or certain idioms or slang? Hell, a lot of the english speaking BBC shows I watch are hard to understand because of a regional dialect. That’s why TV shows that are made in the US are dubbed into other languages or remade entirely.
It requires a certain amount of empathy to care about other people (“What’s in it for ME?”) and the empathy levels are falling (according to studies) – and in shows where its basically more about people than plot a lot of people get too bored(“Nothing is happening!”)
I’m not sold on Mitch trying to kill herself (I’ve actually heard it’s impossible to drown yourself that way). I think she just wanted to see what Rosie may have gone through in her last moments in life.
Agreed. Not suicide. An attempt at experiencing what Rose went through.
I thought I heard someone say Rosie was probably unconscious when she drowned…was I imagining that?
Linden told the Larsens she was unconscious, but she lied. Linden’s boss specifically said she was conscious and broke her fingernails off trying to escape the trunk.
I agree 100%. That’s what made the scene so powerful. When she comes out of it and starts bawling I instantly felt that she was not crying for herself but crying for Rosie
My guess is the killer is the dad’s young work partner, played by Brendan Section III. He’s hardly been seen the last couple hours, but since he’s in the credits, I assume more time will be spent with his character in the future. Can’t remember if he was working with the dad on Friday night or not. But, he’s a young guy, he’s been around Rosie and the family for a while, he’s justy wild guess. And no I have nit seen the Danish version.
This is my guess as well based on casting
This was a definite step up from the first couple of episodes. The direction was less jarring, and the cliches were dished out at a lesser pace.
The lead was a bit better. However, Joel Kinnammon was still jarring. Forbes remains the standout.
Hopefully, they’ll find some way to subvert from the cliches and also it would be nice at some point to see these characters given personalities. I think what ultimately may end up being this show’s main detraction, aside from the cloying political storyline. The characters are mourning parents and they’re investigating cops and they’re nervous teenagers. But they have yet to come off as actual people.
My only worry is that every episode will try to trick the viewer into thinking it was someone else. Like this episode, making you think Eric or Jasper did it. Last episode, making everyone seem really jumpy so that everyone is a suspect. I still like the show and will watch it through to the end.
I’m enjoying the show, but have largely maxed out on the grief. I think it’s well-played, often powerful stuff, but dramatically it seems played out at this point–I get it, they’re really really really sad. I don’t mean that as glib as it sounds, just that I don’t see what more can be said about the family.
I’m interested in the investigation, but do worry a bit about how long it can be sustained. I think the lead is terrific, though, and will follow along to watch her if nothing else.
I agree. I think I have about one more episode in me of watching the family suffer before I am going to need them to start working through it; hopefully after the funeral.
I am still enjoying the show and am surprised at the negative comments. Not all the acting is of the same caliber, but I don’t think anyone is bad enough that it hurts the show. However, if it turns out Holder is trying to sabotage the investigation, or is dirty in some way, I am going to be livid.
I’m a great fan so far (found out about the show from this site, so thanks for that). I don’t mind the misdirection onto various suspects, and I assume there is going to be a lot of that in a 10 episode murder mystery if it wants any kind of suspense within episodes.
What I really like is the pace. It allows Linden to think, and us to think along with her.
My favorite relationship in the series, despite the great acting from the parents, is between Holder and Linden. I liked the scene where they were arguing about whether Holder has a B.S. detector. Their insults hurt. Linden accuses him of dressing like Justin Bieber, but really of not being as smart as he thinks he is. Holder gets in a dig about Linden’s parenting skills. But they each shrug it off in good humor and are starting to develop into a partnership as they find Kris.
Even though Holder is obnoxious, I like the character a lot. I like his character better than the Danish equivalent at this point (I’ve only seen the first 5 episodes of Forbrydelsen). The Danish new detective is annoying as a caricature of an American–a gun nut who eats Burger King or chips for every meal, whose default mode is belligerent. Holder seems to have more layers early on. I was also relieved to find out about the fake weed.
Did they hire all these actors solely because they bear a passing resemblance to the original actors?
I’d strongly recommend to anyone who is enjoying this to stop watching it immediately and switch to the original, it is far richer, the performances are outstanding. Overall a much more rewarding experience.
I will probably watch the original after this version, because I’m invested in this now.
And I’ll be very interested in doing that; I think people are oftentimes irrationally wedded to something decent that they happened to see first.
Stop watching immediately, hmmm. So I can rush out and fork over $80 plus shipping to watch a subtitled Danish version of a show I’m already enjoying? I already pay for AMC and if the original ever becomes available (DVD’s are back-ordered on most sites) on Netflix I might try it out.
@TR,
In total agreement with you on the original–the characters in the original series aren’t reduced to stock roles as in the AMC one. So far, the AMC series has too many bland characters. Even Holder, whose explosive character on the Danish version was still well-balanced and worthy of respect, comes off as an immature, one-note slacker in the AMC series. The writing in the AMC version fails big time.
Well, again, we’ll see. Again, it’s a common reflex to enjoy something and recoil when it’s remade.
By the way, though I’m reluctant to name a killer right off the first three episodes, I’m leaning towards the teacher right now.
He would’ve known and had access to the Cage. I think Holder asking him in the premiere whether or not he thought Rosie was attractive was Holder trying to size him up. His uncomfortable reaction could have been an indicator that he was attracted to her.
His relationship with Sterling seems a little too casual.
I don’t know, I could be reaching, but I definitely think there’s more to be seen with this guy.
He is my lead suspect as well. I think he showed the video to the police because he knew it wasnt Rosie thus putting the heat on the two kids.
For me, when the show follows Linden, it achieves greatness.
When the show switches to campaign mode, it bores me.
The Larsens? I can understand the many praises being heaped on the actors who play the parents, and I hate to go after little kids, but this is a high-profile AMC drama, and these Larsen brothers are better suited to be extras in the school play.
Three episodes in, we have watched these parents go through such believable grief that we absolutely know that they had nothing to do with the murder. This knowledge deems worthless the hints at Mitch’s dodgy past, or the VERY VERY odd fact that Rosie was 72 hours incommunicado without the Larsens batting an eye. If it was really that common for Rosie to be gone for days at a time, it seems strange that younger brother would be that programmed to set her place at the table.
I’m quite worried about Holden’s ability to crack any murder case that doesn’t involve a lot of teenage girls.
There were some great subtle moments (mostly Linden’s), which contrasted poorly with the overdrawn cliche moments (mostly the campaign). In the end this hour played much more like a typical crime show procedural than the first two hours, with the biggest problem being very little was revealed….. the final video that Terrence Trent Teacherman turned over to the police only confirmed something we already knew.
I will hang in there for sure, but watch the ratings carefully. I’ll not be surprised if the old Cold Case fanatics jump ship after a very action-free hour like this.
I’m absolutely hooked on this show.
Does anyone know what the plan is for the future? Are they planning to tackle one case per season, assuming the show is renewed?
Something interesting was brought up at the AV Club, and that was that the El Diablo video tape may not be of Rosie. We never see her face, just the pink wig, and we’re shown through both Kris and Jasper wearing the mask that things like that cannot be counted on as identifiers.
A couple of minor thoughts and predictions…
1) Why would they not try to bust Kris on dealing meth to gain some leverage over him to get information? Holder is a former UC and already established himself with the girl, just didn’t make sense to me.
2) Linden continually repeating about her son he’ll be happy in Sonoma seems naive and horrible writing. Would a seasoned homicide detective who seems both intelligent and aware make comments like a cuttie cutter housewife?
3)I felt Holden was talking about his kid, I don’t know if he has a kid but it seems like he would want to keep it seperate from work to maintain his to cool for school demeanur, but I do hope that they don’t go the 24 route.
5) I’m on board with the rich Dad being the culprit, seems to be a reasonable prediciton in these types of shows, here’s to hoping this isn’t a reasonable show.
My guess with the repeated quotes about Sonoma is more of a mantra because she doesn’t really believe SHE WILL BE HAPPIER THERE. Although, I don’t know where she would be happy because she’s so sullen.
I don’t really care who the killer is cause really they can make it whoever they want and have it make sense, it doesn’t need to be a huge twist. Just as long the characters interest me. I do find it interesting that the Teacher and FiancÃ©e were both in the show Harpers Island.
It is a fantastic show. I don’t know where some of your comments are coming from on here. The kids aren’t fantastic … whoopdy do. Kids are never great actors. Nothing new. The scenes are remarkably poignant, the dialogue is borderline brilliant, and you feel so invested in this group of people that waiting a week for the next episode seems like a near impossibility. There are some similarities to a great book I read by a little known author named Michael M. Powers called “Diminished.” I think you can still by it on amazon. Similar levels of darkness and gloom.
Thank you for these insights, Mr. Powers.
Go watch mad men season 4 and see how great Kiernan Shipka is. These kids are several ladders worth of rungs below her. Also the actress who plays Loretta on Justified is great. The kids from season 4 of the wire were really good. It’s possible for child actors to be great. These kids are not. It’s a viable complaint.
I like the show okay. It’s like a hybrid between The Wire and Harper’s Island.
I find it much more gripping than Rubicon, but we’ll see how it goes. The acting is strong, but I’m still skeptical about the quality of the mystery itself.
Alright so what up with the last scene? Did it look like rape, consensual, or some drug induced in between?
I would say drug induced in between. It also seems like most people think it was sterling and not Rosie that was involved.
I have to say, Twin Peaks did this much better 23 years ago. Granted, I’ve only seen these first episodes but there are so many similarities that it makes me wonder whether the Danish version didn’t borrow from TP. I mean, high school girl murdered in Pacific Northwest (event the same state), the best friend, the rich boyfriend, the other bad-boy friend, the video of the dead girl surfacing, gloomy weather, even the soundtrack mimics Twin Peaks.
During last week’s second ep I said to myself, “If the husband finds his wife curled up on the dead girl’s bed in that old cliche scene, I’m going to scream”. Cut to Mitch curled up on Rosie’s bed. Really? And I used to live in Washington State. It doesn’t rain every single day and most of the time when it does rain it’s not that pelting Florida type rain. This isn’t the movie, “Seven”, people. I don’t see anything original in this series so far except a detective with only one expression which is going to get pretty old real soon.
“…since his words in the hospital room help lead Linden to Kris.” Though, to be fair, they would have gotten there eventually – the cellphone video at the end of the episode assured them of that. The janitor is pretty much collateral damage.
Question –
If Rosie was wearing a pink sweater when she left her house at 6 pm on Friday, and also presumably when she was chased and killed since they found it all bloody in the field, how and where did she change in and out of the black witch costume top? She apparently left the witch hat in the Cave, but did she have time to change back in to her pink sweater after whatever happened to her in the Cave? It looked like she had a tight white top on when they found her in the back of the car – like you would wear under a sweater.
I also wonder if the Janitor can truly be ruled out. Doesn’t it depend on what was the last time Rosie was seen at the dance, or the time the sex video was shot? Nobody remembered seeing her at the dance, and the teacher had no recollection of when she left. So maybe they left really early.
Plus, there was all that blood – with that much blood, how did Rosie get out of the Cave in the basement of the school and out to the field where she was running away? I bet we will find out that it is not her blood or bloody handprint in the Cave.
It doesn’t seem like the creepy boys are the killers. And was the phone that the teacher picked up getting a text of the video? How did the video just start playing after the phone buzzed and he picked it up? Was it Jasper’s phone?
I also keep feeling like I’m watching that season of Prime Suspect about the missing girl — I doubt the ending is at all the same, but I even think there was a butterfly necklace. There are some similarities between the two female cops too. And there is something totally similar about the feeling / mood, music, etc. I think the Wire took a lot from Prime Suspect too, so how much of it goes back to Prime Suspect? Not that I mind, I loved Prime Suspect and I like this one too.
Too bad they are doing a remake of Prime Suspect for the US — the season about the missing girl will seem so repetitive after this.
I guess this came out right about the same time or a year after Prime Suspect – The Final Act, both BBC productions. I guess it didn’t seem too repetitive.
I didn’t think Mitch was trying to drown herself. I thought she was trying to feel what her daughter had gone through.
I love the atmosphere and the experience of the show, I found myself looking forward to watching it. The acting is good enough and the plot holes are minor. As someone else pointed out, it is the journey, not the destination.
Mitch knew that the cop was lying about Rosie not suffering – she herself had seen Rosie’s torn fingernails in (I think) the second hour and had commented on them.
So, why did the Janitor deny that Jasper was at the basement with Rosie and pointed to Kris when the video shows clearly that both of them were there?
Loved the show.
But… I have to disagree with you on the janitor. Didn’t help at all. If he had died in the fall we would’ve gotten the same – or better – information from the cellphone: The two idiot kids were there with the girl, who was wearing the mask. Although I felt a bit clumsy how toe teacher while trying to cancel a call managed to open the video. And why whomever (iirc, the rich kid wasn’t in the group playing with the cell and the skater wasn’t even in school) had the phone wasn’t nervous at all about getting it taken away, which that kind of stuff in there.
I am enjoying the pace and pith of the show so far. I liked Rubicon because it took it’s time and I expect that will be the case in these next 11 episode/days. The show this really reminds me of is “Five Days” a British five episode series in which each episode is one day over a one year period of a missing mom/murder story. I highly recommend it….ever see it Alan?
Random guess, but I think there might be a link between the incumbent mayor and Jasper’s dad. Billy Campbell said something about the mayor being “on his knees” for the land developers, and Jasper’s dad owns “half of Mercer Island,” so I’m wondering if dad somehow concocted this killing to implicate the mayor’s political rival.
The politics part of the show is bizarre — it’s almost like watching two entirely different shows, and the police stuff is much, much better.
Write a comment…
Apologies new to this commenting thing and naused it right up.
I haven’t seen the original – so this is pure guesswork – but from the pilot I was rather curious about Linden’s fiance and think that would be a logical place for the story to go – he commits it just before they move thinking Linden won’t be there to investigate, it’ll free her up to not move to Sonoma for season 2 (thinking practically) and would be a good twist. When Alan said that the actor usually played creeps but this time was so normal-it’s-dull, that furthered my belief that it will end up being him.
I know I’m very late in commenting and therefore no one will probably read this, but I was under the impression that Holder’s phone call was personal and that the “she” he was referring to was, perhaps, his daughter. Everyone has a really personal backstory here (including Linden – the pic with the little girl/daughter) and we’ve gotten a sense of them all… except for Holder.
I know I’m late on commenting as well… I just re-watched the premier and then last week’s episode. Definitely liking it more the second time around. Here is my question that I haven’t seen come up in the comments yet: In the pilot, the Mayor takes a call from a women who tells him that “they know about the trips…” The woman’s name (as best as I could tell) was Mick? It sounded an awful lot like Mitch. The voice didn’t sound quite like Forbes but I still wonder… Also, when he cops confront Mitch for the first time she is pretty blasÃ© about the whole encounter. When her sister asks what the cops said, Mitch replies “same s**t they always say.” That remark sounds (to me) like something someone who has had run-ins with the law would say. So I don’t know where I am going with this, but there is a possibility that Mitch could somehow be involved (although I find it unlikely). Maybe I’m just suspicious because I can’t stand Forbes’ characters (24, BSG, In Treatment) she does a great job of making me hate the people she portrays. Anyone else curious about that call to the Mayor? Did anyone else catch the name?
That’s interesting. I noticed some oddness when the friend asked Mitch, “Why didn’t you call her?” Meaning, Rosie was gone all weekend – why didn’t you at least try to call. I got the sense from her convo with Stan and their angry reaction to Rosie gone missing that Rosie wasn’t (at least as of late) the most perfect peach. All of Mitch’s withdrawal and the bathtub thing could have a bit of guilt mixed in with grief. Not saying Mitch did anything or knew who did… but obviously something was up prior to Rosie’s death and maybe Mitch was onto it.
Oh, and I know that the parents thought Rosie was away on a trip and that’s why it wasn’t peculiar that she was gone… which is why I thought the friend’s comment, “why didn’t you call her” was odd.
Little late to the commenting party — I did see the few that mentioned Twin Peaks, tho I didn’t see any ref to that from Alan (?), sorry if I missed. I was a TP freak (show, not movie) and this is VERY similar, the music is almost a clone of Angelo Badalamenti’s haunting score, not to mention the hot dead teen, painful grief, northern grey clime, etc. etc…
Enjoying the show a lot in the Mad Men Sunday nite void that’s apparently going to go on for a while!
If this show is going to end like 24 its going to take a huuuuuuge detour from the Danish series.
I’m also going to say, and since this is essentially outside the show and clearly very vague I expect it to be ok, that the Danish writers had said to the media that it was possible the killer or killers would never be found, that some crimes might go unexplained and that at the end of the series everything wouldn’t necessarily be wrapped up in a neat bow – because frequently that doesn’t happen in real life.
Of course its entirely possible this version changes that entirely. (Even though the producer raves about how she loved the original)