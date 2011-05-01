‘The Killing’ – ‘What You Have Left’: One debate and a funeral

A quick review of tonight’s “The Killing” coming up just as soon as I look like I donate plasma for a living…
“Who you are is five words: Dead girl in a trunk.” -Jamie
After the last couple of episodes left me feeling concerned, “What You Have Left” was a reassuring step back in the right creative direction.
I actually found myself mostly invested in the political plotline this week(*), as it got back to dealing with all the collateral damage being caused by the investigation. The show hasn’t done a particularly good job of making Richmond’s campaign itself and his vision for Seattle interesting, but dealing with the ripple effects of a single death is the kind of thing a show with this format can do well.
(*) Two complaints, though: 1)Richmond seems to go back and forth between hopelessly naive (his approach to this debate) and calculating (sending Jamie in undercover with Adams) depending on the needs of the plot, and 2)I don’t think either Adams or the show itself played the revelation about Bennet being a suspect particularly well. It felt more like a tossed-off detail, when of course it’s supposed to be the thing that torpedoes Richmond’s campaign.
The various rituals associated with Rosie’s funeral were well-done, and nicely-demonstrated just how much the family is all going through the motions, without the show seeming to wallow in their grief the way it did at times last week. And of course Stan’s pal Belko getting the call about Bennet in the middle of the reception sent an enormous charge through the episode’s final scenes.
Though the evidence right now pretty strongly points at either Bennet or his wife as the killers, it feels much too early for the mystery to be solved. So Stan could be on the verge of doing something very bad to yet another red herring. Or perhaps the show will take a very sharp left turn and devote its second half to Linden and Holder trying to chase down the fugitive Stan after he murders Bennet?
There are still problems – more silly talk of Linden getting on a plane to Sonoma (even her son’s not stupid enough to buy that), and not enough interplay between Linden and Holder overall – but where I felt my attention flagging the last couple of weeks, “What You Have Left” held my interest throughout.
Also, as a Neko Case fan, I can’t help giving bonus points to any episodic TV show that ends with a montage set to “Hold On, Hold On.”
Keeping in mind the usual warnings that any discussion of future plot details of the Danish series are completely off-limits, what did everybody else think?
A solid episode. It is the nature of a serial that some weeks are set up episodes, but this was a solid step forward. Granted it has more than a dash of Mystic River to it, but still engaging. A welcome return to top quality.
However the actors who are the political handlers are terrible. They lack charisma and really bring the show to a halt when they come on. They are definitely the jv squad.
Mystic River always comes to mind when I’m watching this show, but for a moment in this episode I had a flashback to In The Bedroom. Both excellent movies.
@Patty Mystic River especially with the CAR RIDE.. Poor, Poor Tim Robbins…well his character anyways.. the actor is just fine– thanks mostly to TNT!
Yes — absolutely: it’s Mystic River that comes to mind, NOT Twin Peaks, no matter how much the easily distracted and superficial keep pushing Twin Peaks at us. What, can nobody ever again make a murder mystery set in the Pacific NW without *somebody* bringing up Twin Peaks whether it fits or not?? Sheesh!!!
Additionally, I keep flashing back to three other gloomy, atmospheric ‘death’ movies: Intersection, which I believe was also supposed to be set in the Seattle area but was filmed in Vancouver (Richard Gere, Sharon Stone, Lolita Davidovich); Premonition (Sandra Bullock, Julian McMahon), Vancouver-ish though filmed in Louisiana; and Bullock’s Murder By Numbers. The all share this particular foggy, uncertain sensibility that the scenery seems to reinforce.
Good episode, in a slow burn kind of way.
Have we seen that guy Holder was talking to in the car? I have no idea who he is, but he had that “federal agent” look to him.
Also, what was up with Terry (Mitch’s sister) tonight? It was weird when she hit on Mr. Ames within 2 seconds of meeting him (at her niece’s funeral, no less) and then drank away her sorrows the rest of the episode while ripping on her brother-in-law’s employee. I wonder if we’ll learn more about her as time goes on, because she was a pretty flat character before tonight.
I’m wondering if we’ll ever get answers to some of the questions that have come up through the episodes so far: who was the mystery caller Richmond talked to in the pilot (and is he ignoring their call in this episode?), what’s up with Holder’s vague conversations, if he’s a junkie, and so forth?
If nothing else I think we can agree Holder should go shopping with Tom Haverford. He needs a new suit in the worst way.
I’m now thinking when Mitch hinted that she’s dealt with police before (in the pilot) that it had to do with her husband, not Rosie.
I believe that was the same man who gave Holder a bag of money one or two episodes ago.
As soon as the sister said hello to Ames, I started murmering “gross” and found it hard to stop. There is nothing good in that direction, show, other than Neko Case.
The guy talking to Holder in the car confused me because he played almost the exact same role in Caprica but working with Amanda Greystone. Because both stories have noir atmospheres I have expected Paula Malcolmson’s Amanda Greystone to show up later on.
Sorry about the glitch above. I was thinking that Terri (Mitch’s sister) could either have had a crush on Ames in school–if they were in school together–or they had some sort of “backstreet” fling as adults. Just a thought.
Why was Holder in a suit anyway? Because he thought they were going to see a judge for warrant?
I also didn’t understand what it was his boss said to him about the “dress code” before he made the plasma comment. It seemed to me like he was putting him down about what he normally wears yet he goes back to wearing the hoodies in his next scene. Can anyone help out?
Michael, Holder was told last episode to start dressing like a detective – coat and tie – but then the only shirt and tie he had were hideous and made him look stupider, so he went back to his usual outfit.
Plot holes?
in which kind of cheese?
This episode continued with that weird, tactless rudeness that appears at least once per episode on this show. This time the woman at the funeral telling the worker who has done nothing but help the family, abruptly, “You know you’re not part of this family, right?” WHY!? Why, at a funeral, would you feel the need to say something so hateful and attacking to a family friend in front of the mourning siblings? Yes I know she was drinking, I know she’s distraught, but still…
This is the same character who blamed her sister for Rosie’s death on the same day said death was discovered.
Linden has not displayed herself to the family as someone who is trying to be their friend. In fact she is leaving all possibilities open. She knows about Stan’s past. She has entered their home without asking. She seems to be intruding on their lives in a way I would not find comfortable if I was mourning some one I lost. I found that moment to be true.
Agreed. I recently went through a similar experience with the family of a teenager that was murdered, and it very quickly becomes us vs. them. This show is a little too hard to watch for me at times, but scenes like that seemed totally plausible to me.
I think the OP was referring to Mitch’s sister telling Belko he’s not part of the family after he got the kid sandwiches. Seemed needlessly harsh, and mostly motivated by her hurt feelings over [gross] Ames.
Yes, I was talking about the Belko comment. In isolation it wouldn’t have bothered me but this series has been filled with needlessly harsh tactless moments from Day 1 and it really annoys me.
Maybe Mitch’s sister had something going on with Ames and Rosie was (or sister) she was moving on from the son to the father – who could afford to buy her very expensive shoes. So Terry kills Rosie and somehow is holding it together except when she lashes out at Mitch (and Belko when Ames rejects her). It will be all fraught with – but she is taking care of the little brothers so well how could she kill Rosie.
I thought this was, in many ways, the best episode since the pilot. We’ve got tension, actual evidence-gathering, some sense of possible motives, and a political plot that sort of worked.
For the record, I don’t think there’s a disconnect in Richmond’s dealings. There’s nothing particularly wrong with letting the mayor hang himself if he’s that anxious to use Jamie; and he didn’t leave Jamie there any lomger than necessary to find the mole. Hanging Bennett out to dry would be much dirtier; at this point he’s an innocent man with no political stake in the game. I’m intetested in Richmond’s attempt to campaign reasonably cleanly (although I’m unsure why he hired Gwen and Jamie). I wonder if that will continue after tonight’s debacle.
My one head-scratching moment was figuring out how Belko knew the teacher on sight. Stan didn’t even know him.
I still have no sense of who Rosie is and why I should care about her. She is more of a gaping hole in the family rather than an integral member of the family that has been lost. This leaves me feeling cold. I should feel the sense of loss by the writers connecting me to who Rosie is. That is the benefit of such long form mystery stories.
Also, I don’t need Linden’s son and Holder being a stand in for Linden’s fiance. I don’t need people constantly telling me Linden’s character. Mirelle Enos is from what I see the writers should let Enos’ actions show us her character.
*Mirelle Enos is from what I see a great actress.
We get the idea that Rosie had a passionate interest in the creative aspects of life and had big plans and dreams–other characters who knew her have said so. The youong drug dealer said she was the only one who was nice to him. Maybe more of her character will be revealed soon.
Im starting to suspect very strongly about Richmond.
RosieÂ´s brothers broke my heart tonight.
There’s something hinky up with Belko and those boys. Last week he washed pee-stained sheets, this week is fetching sandwiches and following them around the funeral like a puppy.
Yeah, it’s like they’re two grieving boys whose parents are basically neglecting them at a critical juncture in their lives or something, and he’s like trying to step up his game and make sure they aren’t totally emotionally abandoned.
belko has my vote as the killer.
The closeup, at the beginning, of the gurney wheel in the hallway looked like it was taken directly from the opening credits of Six Feet Under.
I just noticed that the actor who plays Linden’s son is the same one who plays Joe’s son on Men of a Certain Age. I can’t believe I didn’t catch that till now, unless he’s a replacement.
As for the story, it just keeps pulling me in and pulling me in. However, I thought it was kind of imprudent for Belko to tell Stan about the teacher right in the middle of the funeral, and seemed forced for the sake of plot fireworks.
Linden’ son is Liam James.
Joe’s son is Braeden Lemasters.
Different kids, although similar looking.
Yes to the gurney wheel! I couldn’t place it at first, and thought it maybe came from this show’s credits (actually looked for it, to no avail). And then I thought Six Feet Under, but wasn’t sure I was remembering right. Thanks!
Thought the exact same thing about Six Feet Under!
I told my wife that the opening scene was a homage to Six Feet Under…the gurney wheel and the fade to white. She didn’t believe me. Glad others saw it too!
Tonight of all nights, in something you almost never do, because you’re a teacher and are responsible for a class of kids, you just happen to leave your cell behind. Well, surely it isn’t important. I mean what calls can you miss? The wife telling you to pick up some milk? Don’t worry, you’ll do it tomorrow. Yep, just leave it for the morning…
He definitely had his phone as he was talking on it when Mr. Larson came up to him.
Of course you’re probably talking about him then putting it down and leaving it. Stupid me not paying attention.
Holder sees a quick drug deal go down when those kids swap something while he’s investigating in the teacher’s neighborhood. Then he meets with that guy in the car. I assumed they were talking about his past and his struggles with addiction.
Rosie is running through the woods at some point the night of her death. The teacher is seen loading a girl into a car. Assuming it’s Rosie, the running through the woods has to take place after this right?
Dude, you are so right. I forgot about that. I was really leaning toward Bennett as the killer but since you re-iterated that, I now know its not Bennett if they loaded her up in the car. If she was killed with the ammonium stuff by Bennett as the cops suspect, then they wouldnt have shown the shot of her running in the woods in the pilot.
Now im more mad that they keep teasing us with new suspects every week with very incriminating evidence against them. Now its starting to get old.
I remember in a previous episode, maybe the 2nd, Linden’s fiance was asking her this case were like another case or making her think of another case. I can’t remember all the details. And I believe in the opening scene, Linden was running and thinking about that scene before this case came up. So I think Linden had a previous similar case where the girl was running and her fiance is worried she’s getting attached in an unhealthy way to this one.
With the mounting evidence clearly pointing toward the Bennets, it will be interesting to see how the show manages to ultimately give them a plausible alibi, given all we know of their night, and given that they have been dodging the cops. But, as we are only halfway home, they clearly are not the killers.
As for Terry/Ames, I got the impression that they have “met” before. His refusal to acknowledge her, ostensibly after a fling that meant more to her than him, is what precipitated her whirlwind drinking binge, and her thrashing of Belko over the sandwiches.
The show has gone out of its way to go back to Ames enough times (strains credibility that he would attend the service), it’s pretty hard not to presume that he will be a major waterfront player in the investigation once the heat is off Bennet.
I feel like dramas like this and Lights Out unfairly get a pass whereas comedies like Modern Family and even the Office come in for close scrutinization and criticism. I liked the first episode of this show but it seems to get weaker and weaker as it goes along. A lot of false moments make me cringe. For example the debate scene was written for plot. It was totally lacking in verisimilitude. But so much of the show it. I’ve never seen a mayoral debate that looked anything like that. But I’ve seen lots of cheesy TV shows that it reminds me of. What often sense is the writing for plot: This or that section is moving this or that plot line. A lot of it just seems false. The scene where he gets the call during the funeral and tells the father during the funeral seemed ridiculous. It just didn’t seem realistic. It seemed so obviously written for plot. A lot of the focus on the family seems gratuitous and, honestly, rather boring. That aspect is beginning to try my patience. The political stuff almost seems like it’s transferred out of a different show. It doesn’t seem like a real political campagne.
I agree, but it’s not so much that it feels unrealistic, I think, but that the drama just doesn’t hold my attention because it is, as you say, writing for plot, and as someone else pointed out, Rosie is a total cypher; we needed a scene of her alive to feel her death. Mad Men is hardly realistic, but the drama rings true, the characters strongly written.
I keep wanting to like this show, this episode I began drifting away. What were we supposed to make of Richmond in the debate? He came across as being full of smoke and air, no better than his opponent. Bennett leaving the cell phone behind was ridiculous, mine is attached to me. And I’m watching this at a remove, thinking, not in the drama.
And when it opened on funeral preparation I screamed inside my head: enough grief! Bring on more investigation. I didn’t need more build-up to the conclusion, Stan driving Bennett away and what that portends.
BULLS, I think you completely nailed the weaknesses of this show (and “Lights Out” too) for me. Almost every episode I watch, I see so many “false” scenes…scenes that seem so superficial (or out of whack) that I have a difficulty buying into the episode as a whole. And I had the same problem with “Lights Out” as well…which is why I only lasted 3 episodes with that show.
Can someone explain how mad Men is hardly realistic?
@Ryan Here’s what I meant: Mad Men is a fictional drama about a particular mileu in a particular time, they nail a lot of it perfectly — but c’mon, Draper steals another man’s identitity in Korea, rises to the top of the ad biz, all the shenanigans there…it’s not meant for veracity, but entertainment, and it is that!! And I feel that as fictional entertainment, The Killing falls very short.
You’re killing me.
@xbrooklyngrrl — If you don’t think the debate scenes or the campaign scenes are realistic, then you haven’t seen many debates or been part of any campaigns. It’s easy for campaigns to get so caught up in whatever strategy they’re into at the moment that they lose sight of reality and do things that ‘normal’ civilians would call really stupid. I’m from Chicago: been there, seen that, bored with it, but it’s still true. Truth remains stranger than fiction.
As for the aunt, a) she’s grieving, like everyone else; b) she sees her former lover, who now won’t acknowledge her in any way but whom she’s still stuck on, and that’s way stupid (which she must realize), so she’s mad at herself *and* at him, and snaps at everyone else, inlcuding the guy who works for her brother-in-law and who, in her view, has unfairly insinuated himself into the core family. I’d find that creepy, too, especially since we know he and Stan were once hoods together and we’re not sure *he’s* actually given up that side, considering what he’s said to Stan about ‘taking care’ of whoever killed Rosie.
And BTW, I’m not a fan of Mad Men either. Anyone who likes those characters clearly never lived through the ’60s: the men in the gray flannel suits were master bastard manipulators who were only ever in it to line their own pockets with cash while foisting products we don’t need, most of the time, on the rest of society. They were all shills, and it’s precisely because of them that there was a consumer backlash spearheaded by none other than Ralph Nader, founder of Consumers Union and its publication, Consumer Reports. There’s not one character on Mad Men, save for possibly Peggy, who is really redeemable in that context. I *did* live through the ’60s as a kid and teen, and I remember it well — and I don’t whitewash it the way some fans of the show and the showrunners do. Except for the music, a lot of that decade sucked, for good reason. Mad Men reflects that.
Yes you are right. Mad Men is beyond realistic or unrealistic, it creates a world that is believable in itself – that has inner integrity. Whether or not it corresponds to something like reality or history is unimportant. I fast forwarded through some of that grief stuff. I realize that they’re trying to set something up so to the writers it may be important. But it tries my patience.
This show started well. I do recognize that it’s hard to make a good show. I wanted this to be good. Oh well. There’s always Treme! Game of Thrones seems to be well made – if adolescent – fun. We’ve got a ways to go until Breaking Bad. Don’t you feel Alan is way harsher on the comedies? After all, comedy may be actually harder to write and perform well.
Remember when Stan went to Jasper’s house trying to find Rosie and there was a brunette in the bed (on her belly so you couldn’t see her face)? I wonder if that was Terry…Jasper mentioned picking up an older woman and hanging out all weekend. Maybe the Dad was involved too? I don’t remember if Terry showed up at the Larsen’s before Stan went to Jasper’s so this may be totally off…hopefully one of you out there with a better memory can remember.
I doubt it was Terry because Stan would have either confronted her at Jasper’s house or later. If you recall, Stan actually made eye contact with the woman in bed (thinking it was Rosie), so there’s no way he’d just brush it off if it ended up being his sister-in-law.
She showed her face when Stan pulled the blanket off her. It was not Terry.
any thoughts on the telescope neighbor? came off as hard to believe but the 2nd person with Bennet he described could have been Jamie or Belko. If it was Jamie it could help to explain why the Richmond campaign car was used, and reported stolen head of time…
I don’t agree that we needed scenes of Rosie alive to feel connected to her — other than some silent video footage, we didn’t get any “live” scenes of Laura Palmer. So it’s not that, it’s something else.
For me, what kills the mood of the episode every time is the utterly unrealistic way that politics are portrayed. Someone holding an umbrella for a Senator? Maybe for Charles Widmore, but not for a politician. There are never any volunteers, any ringing phones, any late night bull sessions — just swanning about in glitteringly clean office buildings watching the rain fall.
I don’t really understand how despite excellent acting all around, the show lacks authenticity.
Have to agree. Little of this seems real, just a bunch of stuff stitched together haphazardly. I just cannot stay interested. To be infantile, they should’ve called it The Snoozing. Only, finally, at the end of this episode did something actually dramatic take place (lingering on crying parents doesn’t count.) Finally someone’s about to do something bad that will have consequences. Everything else is (supposedly) tantalizing hints, which only confuses the issue rather than pique my interest. Maybe now with the beatdown Larson’s about to apparently administer this show will finally get moving. Only took SIX whole episodes.
Haha, I noticed the guy holding the umbrella too.
As for the unreality of the show – I think TV viewers get hung up on things being realistic a little too much. It’s entertainment. It’s art. Is being realistic a goal? Sure, but only sometimes.
The Killing is all about mood though. The rainy city, the empty offices, even that purplish blue color of the AMC logo (side note: the brightest color I’ve seen in The Killing thus far is Holder’s shirt in this episode) are all reflections of grief, death, and sadness. The pacing is deliberately slow. The viewer is supposed to feel what the family feels in dealing with the death of a child.
It’s not only “realism” but believability. Does the world of the show have inner integrity? Game of Thrones doesn’t correspond to “reality” but it will succeed if the world of the show is believable. This show seems to be failing. Too many things seem artificial and even cheap. I agree that the political storyline seems slipshod.
Terry also played Connie- the addict/prostitute in love with Vic Mackey on The Shield. She always seems to play the hapless victim role.
This show is like a season long episode of HOUSE. The team of doctors successfully diagnoses the disease, but if the clock says we’re only 25min into the episode, you can bet that the doctors are wrong, and likely with negative consequences.
So, what are you saying, then — that a one-hour show like Law & Order where they wrap everything up neatly in an hour is preferable?? Get over it: this kind of misdirection and delay has been the stock in trade of murder mysteries ever since Agatha Christie first took up a pen. Red herrings are the norm; the only question is whether they’re believable at the moment and effective in misleading us. If they are, then they’ve done their job — and you’ve only yourself to blame if you fell for them. That’s part of what reading/watching a mystery is about — whether you can stay focused and not fall for the misdirection while you’re figuring out ‘whodunit.’ Just relax and enjoy it, or change the channel already!
I’m surprised by this comment. Usually people are respectful here. No reason why SCOTTYSCOTT should be browbeaten for his opinion.
The clip of the wheel turning on the table carrying Rosie at the funeral home I swear I heard the opening theme of Six Feet Under. I am enjoying this mystery ride.
Good episode. It makes you think the mob and the sister are involved somehow. My guess (and I haven’t watched the Danish version): Bennett is involved, but not by choice. The mob is a significant player, with someone inside of the campaign (probably not Richmond, but either the blonde guy or the girl… I mean, come on, you can’t focus this much on them with only the car tying them to the rest of the plot) and someone inside the family (sis?). This is going to be a deeeep investigation. No easy answers.
Speaking of Red Herrings — the whole mysterious, secret Holder getting money (putting it in the Larsons’ mailbox?!), informing someone (Mafia ties or one of the campaign’s ties or ties to the killer..) who happens to probably be Stan’s “friend”‘s guy…
It seems that Holder keeps saying “They’re destroying evidence”, “Let’s book the teacher”, etc. — that he is aching to close this case and hook it on Bennett who appears to be semi nerdy… but hey there’s a serial killer on the loose too — so will Michael C. Hall be making a guest starring turn?! It is a Cable show… too meta? :)
I’m really enjoying this so far, but having been a mystery reader all my life and a watcher of police procedurals, I really don’t mind a stretched-out, atmospheric, roundabout kind of story like this one. In fact, it’s a welcome change of pace. The only thing I ask is that each episode have at least one new move or suspicion or bit of information, one new discovery that at least inches the investigation forward. Even slow progress is enough to satisfy me in between all the character building and background information, as long as it’s there every time — even if it’s only there near or at the end of the episode. Given that, one murder investigation per season is okay with me — and they seem to be easily keeping my attention so far, in a very moody, wry, stylish way, which also works for me. Can’t wait until next week (eeeek — don’t let Stan kill the teacher before we find out it’s the wrong guy!!).
And BTW, I’m already suspicious of Holder, too — unexplained suspicious behavior, sleazy guy, and what better suspect than a greasy-looking creep who used to be on the vice squad and too badly wants to take over the investigation and be rid of the crack investigator?? Works for me!
I’ve been thinking about the four people who were questioned and their wording. The neighbor says he “got that white wife real pregnant.” Then with the other neighbor, we don’t see the initial talk with Holder, and when Linden asks if he saw a girl he says “yeah, white like he said” as if Holder maybe asked some leading questions. Then the sister of Bennet’s wife brings up the war and basically implies Bennet is the enemy because of his background. And then,the peeping neighbor wants to make it clear he doesn’t make assumptions right after he refers to Bennet as “that man with the dreads.” He assumes Linden is there about that specific case and claims he saw what he saw but never reported it. I don’t know, maybe they want to show how difficult it is to put together a case when witnesses are as flawed as anyone else, but the little references to how people already perceived Bennet before because of his ethnicity seem very deliberate.
Just catching up on this, agree this episode was an improvement over the last, and I like how the show is suggesting several possible connections–the mob, the war, etc.
One small issue I didn’t see addressed elsewhere was the disconnect between the idyllic scene with the teacher and his wife preparing the baby’s room vs. what apparently had been going on around them. They were alone, so not performing for anyone, but appeared to be the happiest couple ever created, which clearly is not the case, regardless of how things play out. Strange.
And yes, please stop suggesting Linden’s going to Sonoma anytime soon.
who was gray haired guy who snubbed mitch’s sister at rosies funeral