‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ – ‘Sweet Dee Gets Audited’: Reason will prevail!

#Danny Devito #It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Senior Television Writer
10.06.11 45 Comments

A quick review of tonight’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” coming up just as soon as I blow chilli powder in your face…

I didn’t have time to write about last week’s episode, which I thought featured some of the best Frank-related humor ever, as well as a welcome opportunity for the gang to sing and dance. And with the Thursday programming crunch continuing, I imagine most of my “Sunny” write-ups going forward will be brief, with the tacit acknowledgment that so far, they’re having themselves a fantastic season. 

Mainly what I want to bring up in terms of the sick, funny “Sweet Dee Gets Audited” is the exchange that Frank and Dennis have at the start of the fake baby funeral, where Dennis suggests this is the “darkest thing we’ve ever done.” We’re 75 episodes into the series now, so I put it to you folks: is this, in fact, the darkest (and/or worst, if you want to make that distinction) thing the gang has ever done? Or have they fallen lower in the past? (Fienberg suggested the events of “Dennis and Dee Go on Welfare” were worse.) 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Danny Devito#It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLCHARLIE DAYDANNY DEVITOGLENN HOWERTONIT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIAKAITLIN OLSONRob McElhenny

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP