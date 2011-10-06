‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ – ‘Sweet Dee Gets Audited’: Reason will prevail!

A quick review of tonight’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” coming up just as soon as I blow chilli powder in your face…
I didn’t have time to write about last week’s episode, which I thought featured some of the best Frank-related humor ever, as well as a welcome opportunity for the gang to sing and dance. And with the Thursday programming crunch continuing, I imagine most of my “Sunny” write-ups going forward will be brief, with the tacit acknowledgment that so far, they’re having themselves a fantastic season.
Mainly what I want to bring up in terms of the sick, funny “Sweet Dee Gets Audited” is the exchange that Frank and Dennis have at the start of the fake baby funeral, where Dennis suggests this is the “darkest thing we’ve ever done.” We’re 75 episodes into the series now, so I put it to you folks: is this, in fact, the darkest (and/or worst, if you want to make that distinction) thing the gang has ever done? Or have they fallen lower in the past? (Fienberg suggested the events of “Dennis and Dee Go on Welfare” were worse.)
I would say having a fake baby funeral is not as bad as mac and dee painting an actual baby to try to get that baby into commercials (The Gang Finds a Dumpster Baby)
I was going to say that dumpster baby was probably worse too.
Honestly, I felt like the overall joy and disregard with which Mac was diagnosed with diabetes and proceeded to inject himself merrily with insulin for the rest of the episode, followed by Dennis finally admitting that what he wanted more than anything else was to smoke crack again, was the darkest thing, myself. This was close. The concept of faking a baby’s funeral that never existed is pretty dark.
I’d say “The Gang Gets Held Hostage” is worse because that episode involved the gang setting each other up to be murdered. And more generally, I’d say Dennis’ rapey tendencies are darker than the fake funeral.
Dennis’s “semi serious” rapey tendencies take the cake for me, especially the episode they have the boat
It’s the implication.
^ Exactly.
“Bro, rape? I wasn’t talking about raping your wife. I was talking about making love to her sweetly while she sleeps, and I was going to do it for you.”
Alternate suggestions! Excellent! The show’s been around so long, I’ve forgotten some of the more heinous moments.
I’d say the complete destruction of Rickety Cricket’s life over the years is the worst thing they’ve ever done.
Has to be near the top :-) Hopefully they can bring him back for one more go around even though he’s on his own show now.
He won’t be busy long. That show is awful! Dave Foley should have stayed with HIMYM.
The “worst” is most likely when they invaded that poor faimily’s home, kidnapped them, and then destroyed their home. Great show!
This would get my vote, too.
That was bad.
Also, when they burned down the Israeli’s business next door.
There probably was darker things they’ve done to others outside the gang, but I always loved the idea of setting Dee on fire twice to make news.
but they got them the taco bed, after all!
Sorry to go a little off topic, but whenever I see the words ‘be’ and ‘brief’ next to eachother, I’m immediately reminded of the classic, succinct, purely Milchian exchange in Deadwood between EB Farnum and Calamity Jane.
Charlie saying he has cancer so he can sleep with The Waitress, who ends up feeling sorry for Dennis and sleeps with him instead.
Shoo, snail. Shoo! Hyah! Hyah! Drinking wine out of pop cans in and how they treated the interventionist was pretty dark, too.
Oh, and Frank and Artemis having dumpster sex during the brown out Halloween episode!
Pretending to know an old guy who died at the bar so that Dennis can bang his hot daughter.
The D.E.N.N.I.S. system was way darker. Still, this was an awesome episode.
Well, just two episodes ago Dee and Dennis helped rob a liqour store, kill a doctor and try to bury him. So, I guess that would be considered pretty dark… yet so so hilarious.
Dee getting waterboarded in a urinal was pretty bad.
The D.E.N.N.I.S. System or the time Dennis wanted to get back at the environmentalist for calling him out so he infiltrated the group, faked everything, slept with his girlfriend AND tied the environmentalist to a tree…terrible, but brilliant.
I think it’s a testament to the show’s consistent level of depravity that Dee and Charlie bringing a hot plate into a morgue to confirm whether or not they’d actually tasted human flesh hasn’t been mentioned.
AMEN!!
Buying slaves was dark. Kidnapping the family and screwing up their house. Getting addicted to Crack so that they can go on welfare.
But I think the darkest thing was Dee and Charlie sneaking into the morgue with a George Forman grill intent on eating a corpse. Possibly exacerbated by the fact that they decided the white corpse looked tastier than the black corpse.
How can that be dark when cannibalism and racism are best left for the suits in Washington?
(That made less sense than what I was trying to write, but man that was a great line)
I am still haunted by the image of Dee having sex with one of the cooks from the Korean restaurant in the alley
I don’t think the fake baby funeral even hit the top ten darkest moments. Reading all these others is cracking me up at work.
what about ruining cricket’s life by turning him from a priest to a homeless crack addict with a hideous throat scar?
…and then turning him into the ultimate prey in “Mac and Dennis: Manhunters”
Sadly, poor Rickety Cricket has now hit rock bottom as the lead on one of the worst sitcoms ever on CBS…
Manhunters was a great episode!
This was pretty bad. Of course, the first episode of season 2 where they are pretending to be handicapped so they can pick up girls was pretty bad as well.
Is it just me, or was last night’s episode the funniest they’ve done in a LONG time (and I’m a huge fan of every season so far, so that’s not a shot at the past few seasons)? I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the ep was written by Rob, Glen and Charlie…I wish they’d go back to writing all, or at least most, of the episodes. Obviously no one out there can write those characters better than the 3 guys who created them!
Kidnapping the journalist in ‘worst bar in philadelphia’ was dark and great too.
I think the guys having to talk themselves OUT of raping and murdering a family is near the top of the list:
Dennis: Yes, we could stave the husbands skull in. We could take the wife down to the basement and have a frenzied free for all. We could tie the little kids up in their rooms…
Mac: Oh no, we’d have to kill the kids cause they’ve seen our faces.
Dennis: Right, we could smear the walls with their blood. There’s any number of scenarios we could engage in. But let’s just go get the deed.
I probably shouldn’t laugh at that like I’m in sixth grade should I?
Off the darkness topic here for a minute but oh man did I laugh at Dee’s speech in this episode. Such a great comedic performance there. All round this episode was pretty damn great. Wasn’t a huge fan of last weeks pageant episode (although Frank trying to convince everyone he wasn’t a child molester was funny) but overall I’m really enjoying this season.
I think that “…can’t see the forest for the trees…” has never been as relevant as here, heh. It breaks down like this: Frank is the “system.” He symbolizes our corrupt, banker-manipulated government that is “cooking the books” and lying to everyone about how things are run (hiding money offshore, etc. like the private Federal Reserve bank, for an example). Dennis comes on as his “puppet,” which symbolizes Obama; serving as the poster-boy frontman (with the line that he has “the illusion of power,” he is alluding to how the president is perceived as the most powerfull entity in the world, while the puppetmaster banking cartels have the true power over him). Mac and Charlie represent the “left/right paradigm,” as well as the Tea Party and branch-offshoots in politics. Their constant bickering shows how the chatter of something that seems important keeps the masses occupied with unimportant issues, while the real culprits “cook the books” behind closed doors and let the others rattle on about useless hyperbole. When the ridiculous idea of the baby wake at the bar comes into play (which is a metaphor for the ridiculous theatrics about bin Laden being killed and “buried at sea” without there ever even being a real body or proof for the people), there is an “awakening” by Mac and Charlie (stating that “something stinks” and “pushed into talking about other things,” as well as “a lot of backroom dealings going on” and “conspiring against us”), who now represent the masses (we the people) who have gotten wise to the sham and realize that they need to “expose” it all (something that is on the brink of happening, but hasn’t happened yet). This isn’t the first time that the writers have thrown us a social-commentary bone like this, but it’s definitely one of the best one’s so far. Surprised that no one has commented on that, really.
WHOAH! WOW! didnt even see that
Alan, I cannot believe you didnt talk about cedric daniels’ performance in ‘Frank’s Brother’!!
we need MORE WIRE!