‘The League’ – ‘The Lockout’: One ring to rule them all?

A quick review of “The League” season 3 premiere coming up just as soon as I “Pretty Woman” you…
I didn’t much like “The League” when it first premiered. I thought it was a case of a show being afraid to be about what it was about (downplaying the fantasy football talk as much as possible in the early episodes) and didn’t believe in most of the characters or find them amusing. But the second season was a big improvement (as were some of the later season one episodes that I watched after the fact), finding a better balance between the fantasy-derived stories and ones just about the group hanging out. And while I still don’t particularly believe in these people and their behavior (which is a problem in an episode like next week’s, a disappointing “Curb Your Enthusiasm”-style episode where no one’s actions make any sense except to set up various jokes), they’ve turned out to be a funny collection of characters, and actors who play well off of each other. So I can just enjoy a scene like the group all busting on Andre (Ruxin’s “Do you see yourself more as a rapist who does magic, or a magician who rapes?” line is still making me laugh) without needing it to go any deeper or make more sense.
“The Lockout” did a nice job of continuing various continuing gags, like Ruxin going way over-the-top to celebrate his Shiva Bowl victory by recording that “Shiva Bowl Shuffle” video with several actual members of his fantasy team(*) to the return of Rafi and the introduction of Seth Rogen as the oft-discussed Dirty Randy. (Whose day job as a librarian was a nice touch.) “The League” is often best when it’s at its filthiest, and the group’s plot to fill Andre’s apartment with the residue of a porno shoot was hilarious – particularly when they got some immediate karmic payback by being locked out of the draft while the computer picked for everybody.(**)
(*) Would Ruxin actually be able to pay Maurice Jones-Drew and company to show up and do that? Probably not; still amusing
(**) I spent two years in a league where we had to auto-draft because not enough players had the time to devote to a live draft. The first year, my roster was heinous because I just trusted the computer’s built-in player rankings. The second year, I obsessively ranked and reranked a couple of hundred players and defenses to try to game the system (placing every single kicker, for instance, on the Do Not Draft list). It worked, in that I won the league that year, but it only made me hate auto-drafting even more. Auto-drafts suck. Period.
Next week’s episode isn’t as good, but this was a very funny start to season 3. What did everybody else think?
I think getting actual players for the Shiva Bowl Shuffle was more about players having time on their hands during the lockout than actually getting paid.
It was also a remind that these guys (I think) are life long Chicagoans who seem to support that Scott Van Pelt argument that more and more people care more about their fantasy team than their actual team. I don’t remember any mention of the Bears aside from the video.
If those players were willing to only make 75% of their normal pay, they probably could’ve gotten a sweet gig at Entertainment 720.
Season 3 premiere, you mean
How many episodes have you gotten to see so far? From gleaning information off the internet, it sounds like episode 3 involves a guest appearance from Matthew Berry of ESPN and it’ll be interesting to see how they incorporate an actual “fantasy expert” into their show
They actually had John Hansen and Adam Caplan from Fantasy Guru on last year. (The call in radio show.)
And unlike Matthew Berry, they’re actually good at their job.
Also, it has been pretty well established that Ruxin is a wealthy guy with a hot trophy wife, so getting those three players isn’t that big of a stretch, especially considering MJD’s fondness for fantasy footballl in real life. That guy would pay anything to rub everyone else’s face in his victory.
Seth Rogen’s camera work during the porno shoot was hilarious, too. Did anyone else see the look on his face when he did the extreme close-up shot? That, plus the handlebar moustache was gold.
For some reason I’m still laughing at –
“Raffi, how am I doing on my shots?”
“We need a reverse master and a close-up of his as….le!”
Episode was a little slow after the Shiva Bowl Shuffle, which I thought was funny. It turned around with the draft / porn scene and made me a laugh a lot. That’s about how the show runs for me… episodes with mildly amusing filler that often pays off with really funny, if not hysterical segments.
Kindof shocked about people (including Alan) talking about what parts of the show are realistic / believable. I take it like Always Sunny…these characters and situations are almost all completely unrealistic to maximize the funny and I think it works. The cast’s chemistry and banter makes them somewhat identifiable to my own friends, but that’s about it.
Yeah, I’m not expecting a lot of realistic characters in a show with both Taco and Raffi. The Algerian soap opera and the 14 year old Mexican bride just made me laugh.
I think you have to give these guys a lot of slack, due to the lockout. This was a decent start, and I’m expecting the next three or so episodes to be kinda vague because of the lockout.
Those are my expectations anyway.
All I have to say is “Shiva, Ring, Fist”. Awesome
i’m actually with you alan–i thought that first season was kinda dry but i ended up watching the second season start to finish (thanks to its pairing with sunny of course) and really really really liked it. For me–its really the actors–they’re all great together–they have i think a real chemistry as friends that come through in just about every ep they did last year—and the stories such as they are usually build towards a nice climactic moment where karma usually bites them all on the butt in the end—not enough credit really goes to Andre— when everyone all bands together to pick on andre, its andre’s increasingly lame attempts to stick up for himself, and eventual semi acceptence of being picked on that always gets me each time…there was even a point last season where the show started answering my own question—why andre would continue to be friends with these guys if they always give him so much grief? but then they did that ep where he joined the other league…there’s enough here to show you why they’re all friends with one another despite the fact that they’re all mean to each other! (even Ruxin– the end of last year’s finale where Ruxin is proclaiming his victory at the tail end was really funny topped only by Andre defending his “stupid hat”–this hat isn’t stupid–will smith’s got one just like this!)
Last season really made me look foward to its return–and it did not dissapoint–honestly that whole conversation with Rogen in the library was great. The only kinda down side was the recurring joke of kevin trying to be trained by his wife and pete–i didn’t really think that was so funny but again how they fit into the story as a whole (it was cause of them chasing after him they ended up on the balcony locked out) was fairly neat. The only thing about the show as a whole that still throws me tho is Taco–i mean he’s a funny character–and they’ve managed to convince us why the guys would be in a draft with a guy who knows next to nothing about football–i know how easy it is to end up befriending your best friend’s brother just cause he’s always around–but the way they try to make him into like the Rev. Jim or the Kramer of the show and having wacky adventures away from the group–or being a weird source for enlightenment doesn’t always work for me–altho he is pretty funny in general (the whole thing tonight of him being on the indian soap opera being pretty solid.) As a whole tho–its good to have this back–i actually feel that its funnier then sunny most of the time.(most of the time not always of course)
the show was great, did anyone notice that dart board, it had feild goal & touchdown on it, is that a new game thats out? plus the ring was a great touch..
It was great that they filmed a porno in Andre’s house but that was kind of already done. Don’t forget Taco filmed himself having sex with a girl on Andre’s desk trying to get his vinegar stroke. Still a pretty good episode.
They put the extended Shiva Bowl Shuffle on Facebook and in it the athletes have been told that they’re doing it for charity as for the reason that Ruxin was able to get them.
pretty terrible episode, but i’m glad it’s back. always nice to see seth rogen as well.
I completely disagree with this review. I am a big fan of The League but I think that the season 3 premiere was just AWFUL. Taco as an Algerian soap opera star? Everybody hypnotizing Kevin? Ruxin turning into a cheap cartoon villain? And, worst of all, Seth Rogen (whom I normally love to watch in any movie or TV show) doing a terrible job as Dirty Randy, a character that would have been better if he had remained just a name that El Cunado just brings up now and again.
The only good part of the episode was when the league members got locked out of their own draft.
If this episode is any indication of the rest of the season, then I think The League has officially jumped the shark.
I hope they put the show back on track, re-installing a reality based wit and maybe getting rid of Taco – the show’s weak link.
I agree with everything in this comment. Watching this episode almost made me think the show has peaked.