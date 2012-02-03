The Morning Round-Up: ’30 Rock,’ ‘Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Up All Night’ & ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

It’s morning round-up time (afternoon, really), with quick thoughts on last night’s episodes of “30 Rock,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Up All Night” and “Grey’s Anatomy” coming up just as soon as I tell Pat Riley the Funmeister says hi…
“30 Rock” on the whole wasn’t as satisfying as either of last week’s episodes(*), as I didn’t enjoy much of either the Kenneth or Tracy/Jenna storylines (other than Kristen Schaal’s presence in the former and the Gina Gershon gag in the latter). But Jack negotiating against himself – first via the Jack-trained Liz, then literally – was a lot of fun (and not just because of the inevitable “playing with myself”/”Jack-off!” joke), as was the brief return of Liz’s incompetent, juvenile agent Simon.
(*) My DVRs failed to record this last night, and based on the Twitter reaction, I wasn’t alone. It seems the problem was that the listings for this episode and last week’s second episode were identical, so even though this was listed as a new show, many DVRs treated it as a repeat anyway and didn’t record. Very annoying, but less so than if it had happened with a show like “Chuck” that wasn’t available any other way.
“The Big Bang Theory” did something I’ve wanted the show to do for a very long, long time by having Leonard push back against The Roommate Agreement once and for all. (Raj’s sister got him out of it temporarily last year, but Sheldon got it reinstated by the end of the episode.) The show tends to walk a very fine line between Sheldon being amusingly oblivious to social niceties and Sheldon just being an ass, and pretty much every story or joke built around the Agreement tended to be the latter. So that was welcome. Even though they ended in a place where Leonard is likely going to keep doing many of those favors for Sheldon, it’s now going to come out of choice rather than obligation. I’m also enjoying the tentative steps the show is taking with Leonard and Penny hooking up again. They’re adults, they live in close proximity, and they like each other. Not everything has to be a great bit of drama.
“Up All Night” did an episode combining two of my least favorite sitcom stories: parents go to elaborate lengths to get their kids into an elite preschool, and a character or characters sticking to a lie that’s both self-destructive and easily-discovered. You can make either of those work from time to time (Will Arnett was involved in an amusing variation on the preschool bit on last week’s “30 Rock,” but that story was much less about the school than about Jack vs. Devon), but neither of these really rose above the cliches. That said, the casting of yet another “30 Rock” recurring player in Dean Winters as Chris’ competitive older brother was a good choice, and I enjoyed watching Winters and Arnett together.
Finally, the “Grey’s Anatomy” alt-universe episode reminded me very much of the pattern of Marvel Comics’ old “What If?” series, where stories ended one of two ways: 1)The new timeline eventually becomes a nightmare (often with lots of characters, if not the entire universe, dying), or 2)Despite all the changes to the timeline, things move back as much as possible to the status quo. In either version, the message is simple: it’s fun to think about how things might have gone differently than what the writers originally did, but the path they chose is much better than this new one, and it’s the path the characters were destined to be on. In this case, even though we start out with the characters in very different places, much of what seems fun turns out to be a mess (Karev cheating on Meredith and sabotaging Bailey) or exactly how things were in the series itself (Meredith and Cristina wind up getting drunk and being dark and brooding together, Addison keeps sleeping with Mark, Ellis is an egotistical bully even with Richard in her life and without the Alzheimer’s). As late-in-the-run experiments go, it was entertaining enough, but about what I’d have expected.
What did everybody else think?
“‘Who’s on First?” That’s the phrase I couldn’t remember!”
Why is everyone afraid to say that Up All Night, despite it’s strong pedigree in front and being the camera is a disappointment. It’s hardly revolutionary, but it’s not really funny and with great comedic talent that’s really a shame. It’s buzzless and the ratibgs aren’t good either. Samantha Who made much better use of Christina’s comedic talents
I like up all night. I’m not sure I can explain why. I never watched Samantha Who, so I can’t compare to that. I do like Ava. And I like Guy from 30 Rock better here than there.
A way to soon reference to “Chuck”!! I liked BBT last night and Up All Night was nothing special. Any thoughts on Finder as I’m enjoying Michael Clarke Duncan’s performance.
someone mentioned Chuck?
30 Rock was the big surprise for me last night. I shared your apathy for Tracy/Jenna, until we got that ending which seemed to push those two (and Kenneth) into really uncharted territory. I’ll be curious to see if the show actually sticks to what it steps up here and keeps Kenneth out of the page program for good or at least a while.
In general, emotional accountability is not something that 30 Rock expresses interest in, so to see the show suddenly do an episode that pushes three characters into uncharted waters AND showcase a relatively straight-faced examination of how Jack and Liz have changed over the course of the show, was a really welcome surprise.
Also I thought it was really funny. Tracy and Jenna waiting, doing Transformers, Frank’s eyes being swollen shut and pretty much every exchange between Liz and Jack when she was in business mode had me howling.
I expect they’ll follow through on Kenneth’s job change, at least for a while. I’m less optimistic about Jenna and Tracy embracing honesty, but we’ll see. If they do that, then yes, this was a promising break from form.
Up All Night was very sitcommy, in a way that the show usually isn’t. Kind of disappointing there, really.
A lot of people seemed to like last night’s BBT because of the Leonard push back against Sheldon. Bing Bang Theory isn’t a show I really watch for the character arcs anymore, for obvious reasons. I mostly watch it for the yuks and last night’s episode was pretty meh in that regard.
I don’t much care about character arcs on BBT, either. But I also think the humor imbalance gets out of whack when Sheldon is just bullying the others with impunity. Leonard pushing back a bit makes the show funnier, IMO.
I think BBT has done a decent job of developing most of their characters. But they need to do something about Raj. He’s still a one-note laugh character.
Yeah, Raj is a huge problem, especially since adding Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik and effectively pairing off all the cast members except for him. He’s just kinda out alone there now.
I agree with these general sentiments, although I was still disappointed with Leonard giving into “Leonard Day” so easily. I’d like to see him get pushier in the future.
Agree about Raj. I can’t believe he still can’t talk to women without alcohol after 4.5 seasons. Will that ever end?
Mark S.: Totally agree – especially when BBT really has toned down a LOT the more, shall we say, creepy and unfunny elements of Howard. Seriously, if wanted a load of distasteful sexual innuendo that’s what 2 1/2 Men is for.
After how real NASA astronaut Mike “Mass” Massimino was hyped all week as being on this episode of Big Bang Theory, I was disappointed at how he was basically just used as a throwaway gag at the end. Bill Prady tweeted that Massimino was on set for the taping, so it wasn’t just Wolowitz reacting to a pre-taped bit. (As an aside, I’ve been campaigning to Prady on Twitter that I, a former astronaut instructor for NASA, should get a cameo when Wolowitz does some astronaut training. I have so far been unsuccessful.)
I thought 30 Rock was pretty inconsistent last year, but is just killing it so far this season.
Alec Baldwin was on fire last night. He really is a super talented dude, from Roosevelt, Long Island no less. The “My Nemesis” line from Jenna and Tracy did elicit some howls from my undercarriage as well. Kenneth is best used in small doses.
The Grey’s had a bunch of call backs to the pilot – mainly in music and dialog (and banana). It was confusing – reorienting who was with whom in which specialty, but I really liked it. (just bookend the songs and I’m happy)
(the only thing I disliked was Mer’s hair. Odd, I know)
It was great to see Ellis again. Wish George could have been there…
And Sheldon should take cabs. Don’t physicists make any money?
I’m liking Leonard and Penny 2.0 and wish them all the happiness of J.D. and Elliot, The Final Release Version.
i really enjoyed Grey’s, not only because as a former comic book fan i use to loved the What If issues, as long as they were one-shot special events or miniseries.. Ellis alive and in charge was about as one would have expected, as was Richard marriage to her.. Alex and Mer seemed a little forced, as Alex and the Virgin (i mean he couldnt get her when he was single, but he got her when he was in a serious relationship with a friend of hers?).. Yang’s path also seemed natural as Addison’s and Sheppard.. also forced Torres and Owen, it would have been more logical the pairing of Owen and Teddy.. in summary, i know Grey doesnt get much love around here, and yes it does have the pains of series that has run for a long time, but i do like that they continue to do creative stunts to keep things interesting (like this ep and the musical ep) and still manage to have some strong dramatic eps with certain frequency.
ps im glad no izzy, but a George cameo would have been memorable.
I guess at least in the alternate timeline, he didn’t die, he just flunked and left. A friend of mine noted that she had trouble the rest of the night thinking in real reality. probably cause the only show after Grey’s starred Addison.
Private Practice is okay but continues to fail to get me invested in the characters. All I really cared about last night was Erica and Mason.
I agree – I missed George.
And watching so much Grey’s over and over, alternate timelines tends to bring up the major holes and conflicts in the *real* timeline.
I was just laughing at how out of ideas they are that they resorted to fan fiction. What If…? eps are really just amusing filler for die-hard fans that get a kick out of seeing role reversals or mythology teases (like Justin Chambers being an upbeat dweeb in horn rim glasses; did he steal them from HRG over at Heroes?)
I appreciated the nod to George not being around, because Bailey was the one to encourage him to continue on after failing. But then Izzy is the one shooting up the hospital? (and why did we even have to mention that horrible season finale? One of the two Mercy Westers killed in that was alive again, but no mention of the other one? Nice reference, folks.)
Even better (re: worse) was the awkwardness of Callie around her alt!husband Owen. They made it seem like she was a horribly repressed gay, wincing slightly at kissing Owen, when she had a long-running history of bisexuality (but then, as TVtropes informs, There Are No Bisexuals).
The alt-universe and the argument of destined things really lost me on what can be a fun ride (another comic geek here), because the writing was so inconsistent on whether or not there were core things that stayed with characters or life choices/events determined character traits. Apparently, Lexie’s entire personality was formed by her parents, who seemingly died several years ahead of schedule. The fact that she’s still smart and capable of being a doctor means nothing. A strong dose of angst means she’s a tattooed junkie (again, AWESOME implications in this little ep).
I laugh more watching this painful mess than all the other prime time comedies discussed above.
BBT: Alan I agree with your assessment: “Even though they ended in a place where Leonard is likely going to keep doing many of those favors for Sheldon, it’s now going to come out of choice rather than obligation.”
Except that, unfortunately, I don’t think that’s where they left it. I looked to me like they ended it with Leonard accepting “Leonard Day” as compensation for returning to the Roommate Agreement. A classic sitcom return-everything-back-to-the-way-it-was-in-the-final-scene move.
Don’t believe me? I predict that future episodes will reference the Roommate Agreement as if this episode had never happened.
that’s exactly right. While it would’ve been great progress for Leonard to act like a normal human being in ending the roomate agreement, they went back to status quo because there’s just too many jokes in that well (albeit the same jokes, but who cares when the $$$$$ are rollin in.)
I liked what they did with the Grey’s episode, but the one thing I wanted from that kind of story is what is the one moment that led to all of these changes. I love alternative history, and the best stories give you one moment in history that everything turned on. It seemed like they wanted to make it that Meredith and Derek hooking up was the change, but that wouldn’t explain Ellis and Richard being together or how Ellis didn’t have Alzheimer’s. I know it is a nitpick, but that is the thing I wanted and didn’t get. I also didn’t believe in many of the differences, how did Callie and Hunt have so many kids if he didn’t come to SGH until after he was in Iraq? What made Alex a nerd? Why did Richard not get Bailey to stick up for herself when he was even more helpful in this universe than in the real timeline?
“The show tends to walk a very fine line between Sheldon being amusingly oblivious to social niceties and Sheldon just being an ass, and pretty much every story or joke built around the Agreement tended to be the latter.”
Which kind of begs the question BBT doesn’t really want to answer – why the hell do Leonard, Raj and (in particular) Howard put up with him at all? Are they really so socially maladjusted they’ve got to settle for a borderline sociopath, which is what Sheldon turns into at his most obnoxious.
Where the hell was “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah”?