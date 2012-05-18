The Morning Round-Up: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Scandal’ finale reviews

It’s a Shonda Rhimes-themed edition of the Morning Round-Up, with thoughts on last night’s season finales of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” coming up just as soon as I ask you to stab me in the face…
Shonda was in a difficult position when she wrote the “Grey’s Anatomy” finale. While she could very safely assume that the show (still the top-rated drama on TV in the 18-49 demo) would be returning, the contracts of many of her actors – including original stars Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey and Sandra Oh – were up, and matters weren’t likely to be resolved until after the season had finished production. So in recent episodes, she had set things up with all the outside job offers so that it would be easily understood if Meredith, Derek, Cristina, or anyone else wasn’t at the hospital when the show returned. And then having properly set up viewer expectations, Shonda proceeded to blow them up by putting a good chunk of the cast on a plane together and crashing it in the woods.
And the funny thing is, fans and the press spent so much time speculating on what the show would be like without Pompeo or Dempsey (who, along with Oh, Justin Chambers, James Pickens and Chandra Wilson, signed contracts for next season earlier this month) that it felt like a genuine surprise when the one immediate casualty of the plane crash wasn’t one of them, but Lexie, while the only person definitively leaving the hospital right now is Teddy. Shonda posted an explanation of both those decisions, and if she was going to play the plane crash card, then somebody had to die, even if it was a more minor character like Lexie.
That said, I have very mixed feelings about all the plane crash material. On the one hand, “Grey’s” has (like “ER” before it) pretty much always excelled at the mass casualty stuff, and the intensity and despair and sense of shock that everyone was feeling (particularly Meredith and Cristina in the opening scene where they yelled for Arizona to shut up) were very well-captured, even if several of the shots (Meredith looking up at the sky, in particular) couldn’t have been more evocative of the “Lost” pilot. On the other hand, “Grey’s” (like “ER” before it) has inflicted so much trauma on its characters and this hospital over the years that you either get desensitized to it or start laughing about it. When Cristina complains to Meredith about all of the terrible things that have happened to them since they came to Seattle Grace, it’s framed in a way where you can’t imagine any of these characters wanting to return to that hospital, even though I imagine we’ll come back in the fall to find out that the plane crash has given everyone pause about walking away. (Or, in some cases, like Derek, I imagine the injuries will complicate their surgical careers.)
Also, while I would have been okay with the show moving on without some of these people had deals not been reached, I feel like this episode would’ve been a pretty rotten farewell for any of these characters. If Pompeo hadn’t re-upped, would fans of the show really want their last glimpse of Meredith to be her shivering in the woods, wondering if the search parties ever find her?
“Scandal” started off in a more melodramatic key than “Grey’s,” what with Olivia’s history with President Grant and then the Amanda Tanner story, and I was impressed with how Shonda kept upping those stakes throughout this brief, brisk, entertainingly soapy seven-episode season. On the one hand, all of it – murders being covered up, former CIA assassins torturing each other, the vice-presidential chief of staff nearly bringing down the presidency
pregnancy, Quinn having a secret identity, etc. – is completely and utterly ridiculous. On the other hand, the show and its actors (particularly Kerry Washington, Jeff Perry, Guillermo Diaz and Josh Malina) took it all seriously and played it with the conviction necessary to make it work.
It’s not a deep show, but it’s more fun than I was expecting. I’ll be curious to see what, if any, tweaks Shonda has planned for season two. Quinn was definitely the show’s weakest link, and while the final scene could provide an out to send the character packing, I fear it’s instead going to make her even more central. Also, once we’ve gone to the places the show took us in the finale, will the next big story arc have to involve alien invasion to top it, or can Shonda make something with far smaller stakes work?
What did everybody else think?
Agree very much about Scandal. I’ve found the show more enjoyable than I expected. Very fun, with some good character (LOVE Cyrus. He belongs on a better, show, honestly). But Quinn is completely pointless, and unless she is ACTUALLY an alien, I can’t think of any secret that would make me care. Can they just dump her?
I believe the correct term for Scandal is harmless escapist fluff. But it was kinda fun to watch if you took nothing seriously. It’s the TV equivalent of a summer beach book. I suspect Quinn will be someone too important or imperiled to be in a witness protection program, so she’ll have to be somebody’s relative or heir, or an ultimate whistleblower of sorts. Almost interested in what they make of her next season. But yeah, this is heaps better than any of the (un)reality shows and most sitcoms. Yeah, I might watch Scandal next season, just for fun.
I just came on board with scandal after last week when the cliffhanger of the Grey’s plane crash was so ridiculous that I had to keep watching another show to scrub my brain. But it was fun! I’m surprisingly invested in Liv and Grant, they have great chemistry, and I was able to pick up most of it pretty easily. And Mellie is Eeeeevil. Love it.
I thught greys had a really strong season, but the finale, especially compared to the terrific one last year with the hospital shooting, to be just silly. I wasn’t really invested in anyone dying, although i was surprised it was Lexie. But seriously…come on. And I’m happy to see Teddy go, she brought nothing to the show for me. So no, no major cliffhanger for me.
Perhaps Quinn is some kind of royal. To be a lawyer she would have had to take fingerprints for the bar so someone had to get her in, that would take power. You know she isn’t a killer because of the panic she was in when Gideon was killed. Maybe some part of a monarchy in some country where the royal family has been ousted or exiled. Although she isn’t very interesting or helpful, I do like her.
Come on, after that finale with the shooter randomly wandering the halls of the hospital, could anyone take Grey’s seriously?
No, and actually, ever since Izzy cut the LVAD wires and that stupid prom, I hate everything about Grey’s finales and “very special episodes.” This was no exception. Glad to see Kim Raver is leaving, but I wish it had been Arizona sacrificed in the plane crash and not Lexie. I keep asking myself why I am still watching this, and the only thing I can come up with is I’m still invested in the characters.
Nope. And I was definitely laughing at the departure to LOST/ER territory all in one go.
Honestly, I’ve had “shocking sudden trauma” drama fatigue after Six Feet Under kept having ludicrously tragic things happening to a small set of characters over a relatively short period of time. Just as everybody’s over the last year’s worth of BS, they get slammed all over again.
And Teddy freaking out right in the O.R., in front of all the staff, guy open on the table? I thought she was stopping to set down her instruments and step back, ‘cuz she was too emotionally upset by Owen’s question of loyalty to continue in the right headspace. Nope. Just another dramatic freak out by somebody who is apparently qualified to take command of the majority of the army medical corps (he only mentioned North America and Europe).
@LJA: Unfortunately, ditto. I actually wonder, “so, what fresh new hell for this person this week?” And really, I wish George “007” O’Malley was still around. Ah well. Thank god for DVRs so I can fast forward when the writing slows to molasses.
I didn’t have as much trouble with the shooter(on Chicago Hope or St Elsewhere, one made it to the OR) but the LVAD and the ghost of Denny were too much.
Last ep I caught Bailey almost telling prospective attendings they didn’t have offices. Since Derek and Teddy don’t either, that did make me smile.
and George- just when he was getting good atTrauma!
I find Scandal boring. Will watch Awake first.
“… the vice-presidential chief of staff nearly bringing down the pregnancy,…”
By chance, did you get auto-corrected? Pregnancy instead of presidency? ;-)
Not auto-corrected. Just a good old-fashioned typo.
My wife watches Scandal, and I have to keep from laughing. It’s unintentional comedy. The fact that everyone runs around barking orders in that West Wing fast talk thing, and that they spout off lines and line of stats, dialog.. and the story line.. straight off the mid-morning soaps. Its terrible.
Grey’s “disaster” episodes are usually pretty good, in that I usually like them quite a bit even though I know they are ridiculous. But this one was just TOO ridiculous.
I can buy that in the middle of nowhere (somewhere between Seattle and Boise, I imagine there’s plenty of wilderness in that swath of the country) it would take a while for search crews to find them.
But how on EARTH would no one at the hospital know that their plane never made it? Owen was the ONLY person the hospital called? Also, the FAA would be aware of the crash, so it would be on the freaking news, wouldn’t it? Particularly considering the high profile nature of the flight: plane full of surgeons going to save the lives of conjoined baby twins? I mean, as Meredith and Cristina might say, SERIOUSLY?
I also lol’d hard at Derek’s injury. Of *course* he put his hand through the fuselage some how. And of *course* the only way to get it out was to…smash his hand with a rock?
We’ve done the “tortured surgeon with a career-ending hand injury” thing before. And it wasn’t very good then either.
And yet? I will still watch next season. I love the characters, I guess that’s why I wish Shonda would do better by them.
DH and I stopped watching seasons ago after we took to calling it Grey’s Stupidity.
the rock thing made me laugh. He had a rock in one hand, his hand was stuck in a metal plane part….how about you just hit that rock against the plane part and make some noise so your wife doesn’t wander around the forest for another hour looking for you? you can figure out the hand thing later, once the other survivors know where you are.
I have watched GA pretty regularly through the years, and I would have been very unhappy if that was the last thing I saw of Meredith.
Scandal, I keep watching but not sure why. What I don’t understand? Olivia Pope (and it drives me nuts how everyone says both her first and last name all the time) is supposed to be this bad ass, but why does she spend most of every episode with a quivery lip and tears in her eyes? I don’t buy that character at all, nothing she has done justifies this awe everyone else has of her.
Yeah, she should be more like the fixer woman in Person of Interest – now THERE’S a bad-a**!
I really hate it when shows take what I consider to be the easy way out and kill off characters instead of finding interesting ways to have them leave. As much as I like GREY’S and admire Shonda, this was lazy. It also suffers becasue in this day and age, it’s clear that this was simply a set up for going forward in the fall without some of these characters should the contract talks have ended differently.
They killed the wrong Grey in my opinion. I love Lexie, always have. They haven’t used her character as much as I’d like but I was very unhappy to see her die. Though choosing her (for me) did make that death scene very powerful. I probably would have been cheering if it was Meredith.
I watched “Grey’s” for the first time in ages, and realized how little I’ve been missing. The regular “doctors in danger” episodes have been a cliche since “ER,” and killing off Lexie seemed lazy, given how little they’ve done with her as a character. Not only should these folks refuse to go back to the hospital, college students should be warned how hazardous their lives will be if they decide to go to medical school.
As for “Scandal,” I enjoyed it too — although the oft-spoken greatness of this president is undercut by how much he seems to want out of the job, even if it’s supposedly for true love. And ending on “who is Quinn really?” without actually telling us seemed like a real cheat. It’s as if they’re taking a page from the “Lost” playbook, by leaving out the answer to a mystery because they haven’t actually come up with it yet.
Honestly, the fact that these people have been through a lot more tragedies than any real doctor doesn’t bother me at all. When I watch Grey’s, I’m fully aware that I’m watching a soap and therefore, I don’t expect any degree of realism whatsoever in the situations the writers present to their characters (what I do expect is that they ACT like real human beings and that they do).
Also, I don’t think this would be the last time we’d see of anybody here. Even if some of the actors hadn’t sign contracts for next season, surely they would come back for a guest appearence, right?
I am so invested in Scandal for one reason only — the chemistry between Fitz and Olivia is unbelievably hot. I suspect, though, that Tony Goldwyn would have that same chemistry with lots of actresses. Wow.
I am disappointed that Quinn isn’t more interesting. I can’t think of any Eason to like her. I also can’t think of any reason to NOT like her.
Mellie is awesomely evil. Somehow I don’t find her to be over the top, although I am worried that I might start thinking that way in season 2.
hmm… some of my posts appear to have vanished (like Christina’s shoe)Maybe there is a glitch somewhere…
I just watched Bailey’s speech at the end again. Perhaps her second marriage has a shot – as long as she applies her points to herself as well. Anyway, good speech.
Re: Scandal.. i enjoyed it, even though it was very flawed (current GA looks a couple of levels above, even if they are different themed-shows), but i liked the WestWing-wannabe dialogue, and most of the characters (except Abby and Quinn), and the sometimes outrageous plot twists.. but the last ep took my total experienced from a A- to a B+. It just felt so rushed, spent 6 eps building this great labyrinth-like chaotic situation and then resolved all of it with a TV interview and a press conference ( and maybe and staged suicide) ? i think that 2 more eps were required to actually give a good resolution to the season’s archs. maybe finished no. 7 with the VP’s chief of staff declaration, no 8 with the running around and then peace agreement between Olivia and the first lady and then resolve the plot on no. 9. anyways, it was not a bad experience, just imho a disappointing finale.
I’ve stuck with Grey’s the whole time and will continue to watch (I’ve stuck it out with House, 24 and other long-running shows…Nip/Tuck was the only one I gave up on after Season 4), but killing Lexie depressed me. I liked Chyler Leigh whenever she was in scenes with Eric Dane, and just when it looks like they’ll be sharing plenty of screentime again together…this happens. Ugh.
I think I would’ve preferred last week’s ep be the finale and just pick up somewhere down the road (without a plane crash) as all the docs, one way or another, get sucked back to working at Seattle Grace.
Now, there’s something people is clearly missing. What the people tha hasn’t been watching Grey’s saw on the finale it’s not what the show was about the whole season. I HATED last season, but loved the season finale, because the shooting was very well executed. And on the other hand I LOVED this season but hated the finale. It had some moments, but this season was really about Christina and Owen, Karev and the Chief. And it was strong. The show even made Teddy LIKEABLE for the first time in a while, and didn’t abuse of Callie and Arizona (who are two annoying as hell characters when they’re on the spotlight.
I mean, the Christina and Owen relationship was always something this show did well, and Karev’s been a really interesting character, while reinventing the Chief and his troubles with Adele were sad to watch, because it was kinda well done. I don’t know, I really liked this season because I saw a huge improvement over last season, but the finale was lazy, and c’mon, will we get an earthquake on the hospital next season?
They should let go a lot of characters… With Lexie gone, Mark should go as well. Callie and Arizona have a baby now, and they should get the hell outta that hospital… They should really try to make Avery and Kepner more interesting, because they are not. OR, ditch them too and bring new characters.
AHH what is Ms. Rhimes thinking? Why did I decide to watch this friday morning. Alittle too 50 shades of greys anatomy! Very depressing! Find another way to fire people, even though you had the cards in play. Now you left them in the brush “all summer” Chang a real breath of fresh air “Feel this Jerry” as she plunges a pen in Jerry the pilots thigh. Woa there Christine, you’re gonna be sorry for that. Sorry, guys. not a good cliff hanger.