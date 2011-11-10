The Morning Round-Up: ‘New Girl,’ ‘Raising Hope,’ ‘Terra Nova’ & ‘The Good Wife’

With all of ABC’s comedies pre-empted last night by the CMA Awards, this seems a good time to catch up briefly on some other shows it took me a while to clear off the DVR. Quick reviews of, in order, “New Girl,” “Raising Hope,” “Terra Nova” and “The Good Wife” coming up just as soon as I laugh in the face of thousands of years of samurai culture…
This week’s “New Girl” tried to accomplish two things that will be important for the show’s long-term longevity: 1)Actually establish who Cece is as a character, why she and Jess are friends, and how she fits into this world; and 2)Do an episode where at least 50%, if not more (I didn’t clock it) was devoted to the non-Jess storyline. Zooey Deschanel’s great, but adorkability alone isn’t going to carry a sitcom for years (though I would listen to many, many hours of her fake Chicago accent), so deepening the ensemble’s important. And the Cece/Schmidt portions of the episode wound up being more interesting and funnier than the Jess/Nick storyline. (We all know this is heading for will-they/won’t-they territory, and I appreciate Jess being confronted about that so early in the run, but Jess overreacting to Cece’s advice about foot posture was silly.) I still don’t feel like they have Schmidt calibrated exactly right – he’s better when he’s an over-eager puppy dog than when he’s just being relentlessly douchey – but Max Greenfield is quickly becoming the most valuable non-Zooey castmember, and I enjoy watching him work. The biggest challenge ahead now is figuring out exactly who Winston is and why he’s supposed to be funny, as he’s adding very little so far.
Speaking of unresolved sexual tension, “Raising Hope” did one of its periodic episodes addressing Jimmy’s feelings for Sabrina and why he hasn’t told her yet. I don’t particularly have a rooting interest in this, especially since the show essentially treats them as a completely chaste couple, but I was glad to see the conflict wrapped around Jimmy being manipulated by the kid. Both Chance men are essentially overgrown children to begin with (and Virginia’s only slightly more mature), so placing them in a more juvenile context always works, particularly if it also involves Jimmy being beaten up by MacGyver.
I’ve only been watching “Terra Nova” intermittently since the pilot, and haven’t felt the need to weigh in because Ryan McGee’s been doing such a good job with his reviews on our Monkeys as Critics blog. His strongest point, in case you haven’t been reading those, is that in addition to making the Shannon family terminally dull, the producers picked the absolute least interesting point in the life of the colony to set the show. A protected, secure, thriving colony that already has its laws and bureaucracies in place is vastly less compelling than, say, Taylor setting things up at the start, or even down the line if/when there’s a war with the Sixers. With things relatively stable – and with dinosaur CGI too expensive to feature them prominently every week (even though that’s what the show is about, or should be) – the show has had to consistently dust off ideas that Brannon Braga and company already did five or six times on the “Star Trek” spin-offs. (A cave that erases people’s memories is a hop, skip and a jump away from another episode where the holodeck malfunctions.) This week’s blackout episode, for instance, felt darned similar to a “Next Generation” episode called “Disaster” – which that show did in its fifth season, because that’s the kind of inventory story you tell later in the run when you’re running low on new ideas. “Terra Nova” has no ideas to begin with. It has a setting that it can’t really afford to properly exploit, and it has characters no one cares about (other than maybe Taylor and Skye), and its stories seem generated by some kind of A.I. program that’s watched the last 25 years of TV science fiction and cribbed the most obvious bits. There’s no there there. I agree with Ryan that “Nightfall” was probably the best episode since the pilot, but if this is the best the show can do, I’m fine moving on.
Finally, this week’s “The Good Wife” was another reminder of just how great that show is at crafting and casting guest characters. It helps that it’s based in New York (giving them access to that same great pool of theater actors who used to play judges and lawyers on “Law & Order”), and that it’s one of the few non-procedural dramas on network TV (meaning a cable-quality role with a network-sized paycheck), but the writers still have to come up with these people, and then actors like Bob Balaban and Carrie Preston have to play them as well as they did. The only problem is that Julianna Margulies so often seems to be upstaged on her own show. I like Alicia and think Margulies plays her well, but she’s so buttoned-down that when you put her with these more flamboyant guests (or other regular characters like Eli and Kalinda), it becomes easy to forget she’s there and the central character. Still, a good episode, and I’m glad Diane seems to have finally gotten wise to Alicia and Will.
What did everybody else think of any or all of these shows?
Yeah I thought I have Terra Nova a pretty long leash but even I had to give it up after last week. It’s just not good in any way, which is a shame, because I think the universe they’ve established would be interesting in some other time with another set of characters.
Last show’s dinosaur looked like a Spinosaurus which was featured in Jurassic Park 3 so there is some cost savings to be had by reusing that CGI, but, Spinosaurus live about 50,000,000 years or more before the colony’s time.
Regarding New Girl, I think Tuesday’s episode was my favorite of the season by far. I think it might be because the increased use of Cece balanced out the dynamic of “Jess gets adorkable” with the guys while two of the guys have their own story line.
With Cece being prominent in the episode, in addition to her being easy on the eyes, it gave the other characters someone else to play off other than just centralizing every situation around Jess being adorkable.
Also, I don’t think Jess was as over the top in her zaniness this week, which is something I prefer, as every episode I have liked so far have been whenever Jess seems like more of a real person with some quirky qualities than some over the top manic pixie dream girl created to give viewers nerdgasms.
I like this recap because it is about things so good I’ve been thinking about them since they aired.
I’ve been actually telling people about the “feels like closing” scene since I saw it. It was the sweetest thing I’ve seen in a while.
And Carrie Preston was genius. So awful in True Blood (although maybe that’s the writing for her character, actually), so subversively great here.
when Schmidt said he wanted to get his arm stuck in ceces breasts like 127 hrs i couldn’t stop laughing.
I agree with most of what Adam said. This was my favorite episode as well.
I know the show is still finding its footing, but for the most part I’m enjoying the process. Schmidt is unpredictably funny, even if a bit inconsistent. I think the fact that Winston’s life is a big question mark (for both the character himself and the audience) is humorous in and of itself. He’s insecure, and causes him to do strange things (wear tissues, compete for CeCe, etc). Eventually they’ll find something for him to do, but I appreciate the dynamic he adds in the meantime.
I hope the cat is a recurring character. That had me rolling.
One good thing New Girl did this week was make it believable that Jess would feel inferior and unattractive around CeCe, both by the flashback to Junior High, and just how damn hot CeCe looked in that club dress.
I think you meant to say “buttoned up.”
I’ve been watching Terra Nova on Hulu. It makes decent background noise for when I’m coding or writing, but I can’t say I’m ever really looking forward to the next episode or caring what happens to the individual characters.
I’ll keep watching because my required commitment is pretty low and you never know, they might figure things out or even write something interesting by accident.
It’s too bad, really. Imagine how much fun a show that was “Deadwood with dinosaurs” might be.
Re: Terra Nova, I don’t think the problem is so much with when they decided to pick up Terra Nova as with the convoluted backstory that they’ve given to the Sixers. If the Sixers had rebelled because they disapproved of Taylor’s leadership style, then the show could sell the idea that the laws, institutions, etc., of the colony aren’t really that settled yet and are a matter of great dispute. But because it’s some convoluted future conspiracy that won’t be fully explained for a good long time, that greatly reduces the potential for interpersonal drama.
I really disliked New Girl. Though I agree with you that adorkability alone isn’t going to carry this show for much time, Zooey’s the only castmember who’s actually good. Schmidt’s incredibly obnoxious. I liked him when he was self-aware of his douchness on the pilot, with the d-bag jar, but that idea has been completely forgotten in the subsequent episodes and this week I felt he deserved being “humiliated” by Cece. Also, Lamorne Morris is a blank on this show, he’s not funny, charismatic or talented. His scenes are nothing. And while I like Jake Johnson being the sane person of the group, I can’t see any chemistry whatsoever between him and Zooey, so if they become a couple (which I’m pretty sure they will), it’ll be almost as terrible as Robin and Barney on How I Met Your Mother, for instance.
Totally agree. Worst ep of the season so far. I feel like this was intended to be the 2nd episode or something, because Schmidt’s character regressed all the way back to where he was in the pilot. “Extreme douchy” Schmidt makes the show almost unwatchable, in my opinion.
Strange, I wouldn’t have classified Schmidt as being “douchey” this episode. More pathetic than douchey because Cece saw right through it. Therefore I wasn’t offended by his behavior at all.
Is Hannah Simone actually Indian? Either way… DAMN!
Good Wife:
NY guest stars= Great. NY exteriors = Bad. Seriously, NYSC and Radio City (not to mention the cabs) in “Chicago” are quite distracting.
While I may agree that Alicia isn’t always the most interesting part of The Good Wife, Juliana sells every little piece of her. Like most central characters, she doesn’t get to be too showy because she’s the glue holding it together. The comedic piece where she emulated Carrie Preston’s deadpan delivery of the lines “Look at all these files. I’m swamped with work” was absolutely hilarious, though. I had to pause because I was laughing so hard.
Thank you! I agree completely. Her performance is subtle and always dead-on for who her character is. She conveys more with a flicker of one jaw muscle than that guy who was Kalinda’s rival investigator showed in any given scene.
Best TGW of the season. Right now, the MVP of that show is Josh Charles.
Agree that it was best of the season…all the more astounding considering no Alan Cumming!
The Carrie Peterson and Bob Balaban scene was pretty great. Love to see Peterson in a different role than on True Blood. Wish she could be on TGW full time. She’s wasted on Blood.
Maybe I’m just old, but I made it through 12 minutes of the first ep of the New Girl before turning it off b/c it was so bad. I’m shocked that it has become such a big hit.
Alan, or Ryan, is dead on about Terra Nova. What a waste of what could have been a really cool show. I’m still watching for now, but this show is one of the last I watch on my DVR list. Would be much more interesting without the Shannon family at all and showing how Taylor built the community from scratch.
As soon as Carrie Preston sat next to Bob Balaban on the park bench while he was eating lunch, I started to laugh. Before either of them opened their mouths. Such great characters, you knew something really good was coming.
As for Raising Hope, Martha Plimpton saying “butt custard,” might have been the highlight of the night. I could not stop laughing.
New Girl ratings have slipped since the hiatus. Did baseball kill New Girl?
Also, we are using the word adorkable: Madison Avenue is high giving itself.
I’ve been using adorkable at least since The O.C.
And while the ratings have slipped from before what turned out to be an unfortunate hiatus, they’re still very strong. (It’s still, for instance, outrating Glee, which has also slipped from before the playoffs.)
I think the high sugar content of so much adorkability killed this show. I guess maybe you have to be a guy to like it, makes my teeth hurt.
I’m not a guy, and I like it.
Xbrook, you are so right. Yeeesh! I know guys like girls like that, but for the life of me, I can’t figure out why. ‘Adorkable’ is just this side of diabetes-inducing. Not unlike the Osmonds.
I can’t say I disagree with you on Terra Nova, and in fact I find Skye annoying, but I’ve decided to keep watching until the squirrely British guy gets eaten.
Is it just me, or (with FNL over, and Mad Men and Breaking Bad between seasons) is the Good Wife the best drama on all of TV right now – including cable?
I’d say it’s just you. Homeland is better (so far), and Boardwalk Empire, and possibly SOA. Then again, The Good Wife has never grabbed me, so I may be the wrong guy to ask.
I agree that Homeland is better than The Good Wife, but Boardwalk Empire? God no (imo).
I like all three shows, but for different reasons. Homeland is hovering right at the edge of unbelievability, however: I can’t see the CIA or any intelligence agency not yanking one of its agents who seems so off the wall. With Boardwalk, I’m getting impatient waiting for Nucky to come up with a successful strategy for unmanning and disabling his enemies; he used to know how to do that without killing anyone. And as for The Good Wife, WOW — but now they’re getting sloppy, and it’s just a matter of time before the affair blows up in Alicia’s face. Better she get wise and nip this, having taken that ‘sensitivity’ course as a warning to detach herself from Will. She doesn’t love him, so now that’s she’s had some fun, it’s time to detach and get busy preserving her position at the firm.
Still, can’t wait for the next episodes of all the above.
Schmidt happens!
That reminds me. I need to catch up on Good Wife and Raising Hope (I’m only off by one ep on the latter, but CMA’s and a need to catch up on some other things clogging my DVR robbed me of the usual timeslot I have set aside for it).
I can’t stand Alicia. I’m not sure if it’s the writing or the acting or both, but I almost always root for the opposing lawyer. The show is still good because just about every other character is well-written and well-acted. The Good Wife is basically the opposite of Dexter, which has an interesting lead and lots of boring support characters, while The Good Wife has a boring lead and a lot of interesting supporting characters. Peter, Carey, Eli, Kalinda, Diane, etc. I enjoy all of them. When Alicia comes on the screen, it brings everything to a screeching halt (unless someone is putting her in her place). I wish they could figure out a way to write her out of the show, but that’s not going to happen. I’ll keep watching because the rest of the show is so well done, but it’s disappointing.
Unless someone is putting her in her place?
Just had to delete another Webdiva comment that violated commenting rule #1 around here: TALK ABOUT THE SHOWS, NOT EACH OTHER. This is not the forum to psychoanalyze your fellow commenters. Period.
Alan, I’m sorry if I missed the announcement, but was the F&I Podcast for this week cancelled?
Yes. I’ve been under the weather. We mentioned it on Twitter. I forget not everybody follows me on every platform.
If the Hitfix techie team ever find this feasible, it might be helpful to have select important twitter comments of yours (not all of them) added to some part of your blog page. Ideally a situation where you personally click ones you think are appropriate and they are added.
They need to bring back the d-bag jar on “New Girl.” That was one of my fave bits of the pilot. I would also dig seeing more of Schmidt vs. Roof Cat (heh heh). Lately, I find myself laughing more at what the guys do independent of Jess than when they interact with her, even though I like Zooey. I think that’s something they need to fix (dialing down Jess’s quirks as in this ep helps).
As for “Terra Nova,” they need more dinos eating more people. Preferably those damned annoying teenagers or some Sixers. More of Stephen Taylor hamming it up with lines like “Let’s dance!” before a knife fight would be good, too. Otherwise, there’s no point to watching the boring-ass Shannon family. MOAR DINOS, dammit!!
Alan –
Was expecting to see a place like this for AHS, too. You said you were done, but would offer a venue for discussion. I hope you watched last night’s episode – flawed, for sure, but actually kind of riveting, especially the opening scene.
Carrie Preston was entertaining as well but Felicia Day should have gotten some kind of royalty payment for her persona being borrowed for the role.
Regarding the budget and Terra Nova, how is it that the British series Primeval with presumably a much smaller budget featured so many more CGI shots of dinosaurs, and good ones?
You’re not wrong. The Felicia Day vibe was well-nigh overwhelming.
Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
>the show has had to consistently dust off ideas that Brannon Braga and company already did five or six times on the “Star Trek” spin-offs. (A cave that erases people’s memories is a hop, skip and a jump away from another episode where the holodeck malfunctions
A cave where the crew of the first Enterprise get infected with pollen that turns them all into paranoid psychos who want to kill each other – episode title: aw rats – not Terra Nova, Strange New World. Those first few eps after the pilot all ran together for me, they were so boring.
Darn, though. Terra Nove was the one where everyone lived underground.
Not the least interested in this show and have not tried it. tuned in to read about New Girl. I’ve found that it’s easier to endure while doing other things – like email, facebook…
It seems like the writers of New Girl still haven’t accepted needing to replace Wayans, and thus either neglected to or froze in trying to figure out an actual developed character in Winston. Max Greenfield is clearly talented. But Schmidt, in particular after this week, has left me ready to abandon the show. There are two characters I care remotely about and the whole will-they-or-wont-they schtick is already well played on tv (which is extremely frustrating since I love both Zooey and Jack Johnson). I’m not sure they helped their plight re: Cece.
As for TGW, I’m trying to figure out what seems to be missing this season. I’ve love Juliana since the Pilot of ER, and I think her calming demeanor is grounding for the show. But the tension that really carried the show for two seasons between Peter and Alicia, maybe that’s what is missing. Their dynamic was just unpredictable enough (and not at firm). Bitter and revenge-driven Peter is not nearly as compelling this season, especially with such little interaction with Alicia. It’s clearly building towards a lot more, especially after this week’s episode. Their dynamic with much more Will has really excellent potential. Then there’s the missing dynamic of Eli and Peter. I guess my problem is I don’t like Peter in the State’s Attorney’s office? Yup…
Let’s not forget Kalinda and Alica’s dynamic too. I totally agree that the dynamic is different this season, but I think they are clearly building towards something big; they are just taking their time adding on the layers. The last two seasons did such a great job building up and breaking down these characters, but in some ways I almost feel like it reset the show. Now we have everyone in new and different positions and we’re readjusting to who these characters have become; an affected (and ::sadface:: apparently more absent) Kalinda, a harder more brazen Alica, a vengeful Peter. And now the writers are having to rebuild (and ultimately re-break) all of these new connections.
I’ll be posting my comments about New Girl as soon as traffic patterns stop being counter-intuitive…
THE CMA Awards are really a fun game show along the lines of Where’s Waldo, except in this case it is find the person of color. I found one.
TGW – huge chunks of the episode were perfect enough that even hubby, who’s usually quite detached and/or distracted sat up, took note and watched without multi-tasking. Was it just me, or was one of the best lines where one of the character succinctly sums up USA DoJ policy – if I tell the truth, he goes to jail; if I don’t I go to jail??
As long as someone’s in jail ……
I like Terra Nova, I think they’ve handled the fact that they can’t afford to use the CGI’s too much quite well. As much as I’d love another Jurassic Park, after a while the terror and running away from the dominant predators would grow dull. Also, setting them up already in a war with the sixers would be somewhat confusing to come into. I think the show.gave us time to process all the changes that have happened in the future, let us see how things in Terra Nova should be, and has set us up with a promise that something bigger than we know is going on. If we had jumped into the middle of what could be the main point if the plot, then where would we left to go afterwards? I consder these episodes more if a rising action, carefully moving the pieces into position and keeping us guessing of the next move.