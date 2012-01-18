The Morning Round-Up: ‘New Girl’ & ‘Raising Hope’

A good night last night for both “New Girl” and “Raising Hope,” with reviews coming up just as soon as I get smart by watching NBC comedies…
In writing about “New Girl,” I’ve noted that the writers have been experimenting with where they dial in the various characters – in particular Schmidt, who’s often the funniest part of the show but doesn’t always feel like the same person from week to week. With “The Story of the 50,” it feels like we finally have a Grand Unified Field Theory of Schmidt, in which the douchebag can co-exist with the neurotic people-pleaser, the shy former chubby kid, etc. All the pieces were there already, but the 29th birthday party story fit them all together nicely. That story also offered up my favorite flavor of Jess, in which she’s goofy and overly enthusiastic but not an imbecile.
The episode also gave us several notable guest stars, at least two of which should be recurring roles at least for a bit. I’m always happy to see Lizzy Caplan, who not only did an amusing Bill Cosby impression to duel with Jake Johnson’s(*) but fit in nicely as Nick’s too-good-to-be-true love interest. Rachael Harris’ Tanya seems like a great professional foil for Jess, cynical and bitter where Jess is open-hearted and cheerful. And while I can’t imagine an easy circumstance to bring Matt Besser’s male stripper back, he was involved in some of the episode’s biggest laughs, whether it was Jess trying to keep his pants on during the gospel song or Schmidt hitting him up for suggestions about a career in stripping.
(*) Though that scene couldn’t quite live up to the dueling Michael Caines.
“Raising Hope,” meanwhile, continued a very strong second season with another very funny, very sweet episode that, as usual, found a way to simultaneously laugh at and with the Chances. It would be so easy for this show to seem mean-spirited, but it has such obvious love for these knuckleheads and the way they approach life from oblique angles that I never feel bad for them. The flashback to Virginia and Burt helping Jimmy out with his “capers” conundrum was a particular highlight, not just because Burt built the cup fort twice, not just because of his obvious anguish at discovering a word could have two meanings, but then the callback near the end when they realized they were like The A-Team. Also, while there are times when shows cast Fred Willard and don’t bother writing him a character because hey, it’s Fred Willard and he’ll make it funny, “Mrs. Smartypants” gave him some good, biting material to play.
“Raising Hope” isn’t remotely the ratings success “New Girl” has been, and as a veteran, fully-formed show, it’s probably less interesting to write about than a show like “New Girl” that’s still figuring itself out from week to week. But in episodes like last night’s, it is tremendously confident and funny and satisfying. I wish more people were watching it.
What did everybody else think?
What you said about Raising Hope is also true of The Middle. Watch last weeks ep as proof.
The douchebag jar montage in the tag at the end of the episode was probably my favorite part of the entire series so far. I could have watched an hour of that.
Yup, it was great to see the douchebag jar as a plot point again.
My one complaint that I forgot to make in the review is that trying to kiss Jess actually didn’t seem like a $50 offense, especially compared to some of the things we saw in that montage. It was a misunderstanding, and it was Schmidt putting himself out there, but it didn’t seem remotely as douchey, as, say, they $40 outfit.
That 40 dollar outfit rivaled the white outfit on Happy Endings, I only wish I could have had more time with it.
@Jobin Good call on the comparison between those two outfits. That hat alone was worth $40.
Re: the would be kiss. It reminded me a lot of the end of the Diwali episode of The Office, including the way the characters were sitting and the overall vibe. Good episode overall but that moment looked photocopied.
Alan, I don’t think the $50 was just for attempting to kiss Jess. I think it included the denial and lie he was trying to tell about there being something on her face. I also felt like it was more of a thing where Schmidt was being competitive with his old friend, and trying to top him by getting with Jess as opposed to actually having feelings for her.
Last night’s New Girl was really delightful. It was extremely…cathartic to watch Lizzy Caplan go postal on Schmidt’s douche guru. And the tag, with the swift succession of fine-able offenses, was comedy gold. I had to re-run it a few times. I’d love to think that the guy who plays Schmidt improv’d that whole litany.
Yes, that definitely seemed like what they often do on “Parks and Rec” where they let the actors try out a lot of different jokes in their talking heads and use the best.
Yes, I thought of Parks and Rec immediately!
Incidentally, about Schmidt trying to kiss Jess: I don’t think it was jar-worthy because putting himself out there was as bad as the $40 outfit, but because he put himself out there to a roommate. I can see where Nick and Winston would see that as crossing an uncrossable line.
And yet when Jess and Nick inevitably hook up – which they will at some point in the life of the series – it will not be treated as a douchebag-level offense, because their feelings for each other are somehow more pure than whatever Schmidt might feel for her.
Agree with Alan 100%, it’s fairly ridiculous to fine Schmidt so much (and have that be the centerpoint of the episode with the whole flashback dealio) for just trying to kiss Jess when Nick and Jess will DEFINITELY get together at some point.
You might consider holding off on criticing the show for something that they haven’t actually done. Just because you *know* it somehow.
I just have one thing to say: driving moccasins.
YES!
That was the best part of the montage – even better than the outfit.
“Put down the book and go watch TV… and nothing smart! No PBS and no NBC Sitcoms!”
(paraphrasing)
Jimmy (trying to recall The A-Team): “What’s that show with the gray-haired tough guy?”
Burt: “Maude?”
Yes! That line made my day. I recently had a conversation about how fans of NBC comedies tend to be slightly more intelligent than the masses. Its shows aren’t difficult to follow but the fact that people think they are is very amusing.
I laughed so much at last night’s Raising Hope. After a bit of a shaky start to season 2, the last few episodes have been really stellar and hilarious. I wish that the ratings were better so it was secure for the future.
Alan when are you posting your HIMYM review this week?
Thanks
“whether it was Jules trying to keep his pants on during the gospel song” – You mean Jess?
I loved last night’s ep of “New Girl.” Jess was very balanced, and I loved seeing Lizzy Caplan again (R.I.P., “Party Down”!). The return of the d-bag jar was icing on the cake. Also, wasn’t that guy playing Ben (the d-bag mentor) the same one who was on “Community” as the lab partner they ruined?
Re: The Captcha: It wants me to type the delta symbol? SERIOUSLY?
For some reason, I kept referring to her as Jules in the review, and caught all the others.
Yup, Ben was Todd on Community, but he was on this show first. He was also in the pilot in the scene where the guys take Jess to a bar to meet guys.
He has also been on Modern Family and How I Met Your Mother this season, if I remember correctly. Busy guy!
I too noticed that Schmidt’s D-Bag Guru was none-other than Todd, the sweet, affable, turtle-loving Iraq War vet upon with the Study Group inflects great mental pain.
It’s weird seeing actors in the guest starring roles who’ve been something completely different. If you recognize them, if they can’t disappear into the new character, it takes you out of it for a bit.
Like on Parenthood the other night. I was shocked to see that Drew’s girlfriend’s parents were crazy, immature Mike from My Boys (almost a pre-Schmidt kind of character) and The Chief from Psych. When they were out at UC Davis I kept on waiting for Kenny or Shawn & Gus to show up.
Definitely my favorite New Girl yet.
“Guys, my personalized condoms just arrived!”
I KNEW I had seen Drew’s GF’s mom before, and kept wondering where.
Dang, the always funny Raising Hope is even ignored in the comments here.
I loved this week’s episode of New Girl. I’ve been a Jess apologist and don’t mind her being a “character” and over the top as you dislike. I know you Alan are a big fan of true people acting in just finny situations but to me I don’t care (in re: Jess) as long as she makes me laugh
That being said, New Girl (as least to me) has never been about Jess. I know the network and the show tries to play off of Zoeey Decshanel’s name but to me the show has always been about Nick and Schmidt with Jess as almost a side character. And that’s what made last night’s episode so great.
I just love everything about Nick’s character so to see his range on display was great. And what makes Schmidt great is his douchebaggy-ness.
Plus, The Douche Jar. I’m glad got we got a full on Douche Jar story line and not just a one second reference.
Also, I kinda liked how Winston was essentially non-existent. The show got a lot better working him in to the group dynamic before the break but because I’,m used to not liking him or having him not be around, I liked his lack of presence in the episode.
I will say though that I wanted to show to deal with Jess’s break up and Winston’s new job. I hope they do that next episode.
Favorite part about ‘Raising Hope’ was Burt’s “I’d rather be in Virginia” t-shirt. I did a spit take when I saw it.
I think he’s worn that before.
I didn’t like the GED cheating, alas.