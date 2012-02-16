The Morning Round-Up (Sitcom Edition): ‘Suburgatory’ & ‘Happy Endings’

Just to try something slightly different, I’m splitting the morning round-up into a couple of posts today by genre: a couple of cop dramas in a bit, and quick reviews of “Suburgatory” and “Happy Endings” coming up just as soon as I call for an across-the-board chillaxing while wearing an indoor scarf…
While both ABC sitcoms had their moments last night, I found the episodes disappointing overall, and representing various weak spots each one has.
For “Suburgatory,” I’ve come to believe that Tessa Vs. Chatswin stories, or any kinds of stories built around this town and these people being so cartoonish, are the least interesting side of the show. When the show is character and/or relationship-driven, as it was last week, it can be a lot of fun, but when Chatswin turns into a town out of a Tim Burton movie, I lose interest rapidly. (Though occasionally the show manages to use the cartoonishness to set up a good character beat, like George’s “La-zy! La-zy!” chant for Tessa going into the opening credits.) So I didn’t care about Tessa’s run for school president, and the only part of the Shay family’s emotional roller coaster I enjoyed was Lisa’s glee at briefly being the favored child. Allie Grant’s been killing it all season, and her role in that story seemed to come from a real place even as she began going too far to maintain her status.
“Happy Endings,” meanwhile, also felt like it pushed the characters too far into cartoonish and/or unlikable behavior. The show generally skates a line in both areas, and skates it well, and while the overall character set-up is very friends, the tone has always been more “Seinfeld” where they hang out together because no one else would tolerate them. But everyone’s reaction to Grant was just much too much, even if James Wolk was absolutely believable as the perfect man. As always, there are so many jokes in the half-hour that some of them had to land well (Penny explaining, “Like in Dave Matthews Band, Carter Buford is The Dave!” or Max and Alex both using malapropisms for the same word), but overall, this didn’t work for me.
What did everybody else think?
Sorry to dispel your reason for not liking HE this week, but in no way do they have anything in common with Seinfeld crew (seen every ep of both shows). These guys are warm, loving wear their hearts on their sleeves, HUG. Just cause they’ve formed their own tight nit family doesn’t mean no one else would hang with them
They like each other more than the Seinfeld crew did, but they pretty much despise everyone in the outside world, particularly the people that Penny, Max and Alex date.
Seinfeld was never so manic at least, and I never found the characters super-annoying like I did with Happy Endings last night. It made it hard to watch.
There were a few funny bits, but overall most of the characters were just so over the top and unlikeable. I think you were spot-on in your review Alan.
Can someone point to me an instance where the group has hated someone this season (other than Dave’s bitchy girlfriend)cuz I’m not seeing it? They usually champion Max finding someone, the only person who hates Penny’s dates are Penny and Alex has only dated the too fancy dates guy so far.
Surprised you didn’t like Happy Endings. I LOVED it. Every single week I feel like this is the most consistently funny comedy out there. Even better than P&R. (Yea I said it).
Brad was ridiculously funny this episode in his way over the top affection for Grant. When Grant was fixing their disposal and he walked out with the vest and tie then starting taking his shirt off because Grant had his off… that was some great stuff.
I actually thought they did a really good job with Zach Knighton this episode too and thought his clamoring to be the “cool one” was great. Indoor scarves? why not!
Maybe I am in the minority but I just thought HE was great.
I agree with you; this episode killed. I’m not seeing how anyone was grating in this episode. Everyone’s over-enthusiasm towards a certain thing and bickering like siblings is what I feel like is the best part of this show.
Agree with you on this one. Ive consistently found Ive enjoyed Happy Endings more than Alan does in his reviews. I thought this was Knighton’s strongest episode as well.
Agree with you completely on Happy Endings. Way too over the top this week…
I think they’re struggling to find a way where Tessa both gets used to Chatswin and yet is apart from it. I agree that Lisa was very good, but Ryan Shay is always gold, especially when he realized George was an idiot and miraculously cured himself.
Just an FYI, it’s Carter Beauford, but I’ll blame Penny’s mispronunciation for your spelling.
No “Modern Family”?…unless it’s going to be in another post later today? I do agree with you that the show has gotten stale/predictable recently, and I only laughed a few times during last night’s episode.
That said, the Luke despising Lily lines brought out a huge, huge laugh in my house.
To further my comment, I thought the idea of Claire having Mitchell’s baby was disturbingly gross.
I’m not sure why it would be gross. She was going to donate her egg so their child would have his DNA and Cam’s. She wasn’t actually going to be the surrogate.
Last nights Modern Family was sublime. One of my favorites
I’m with Tim. That was my favorite Modern Family all season. And Hoffmry, same in my house, lots of laughs at Luke’s “Lily’s just awful!” And I thought the “it’s called alcoholism” like was gold too.
Alan seems to be pretty done with Modern Family.
The Middle and Modern Family were streets ahead of Suburgatory and Happy Endings last night.
“The Middle and Modern Family were streets ahead of Suburgatory and Happy Endings last night”
I love Happy Endings, but I have to agree. And The Middle has been on a roll lately (well, except for that 1 episode that was basically a car commercial).
agreed! I was dying to see “as soon as I reanimate a dead squirrel”!
Enjoyed the Dave character on Happy Endings this week, it was a nice shift for his character. But Brad, Penny and Jane all skewed way over the top into noisy cartoons. If the point was to give the audience Grant’s point-of-view, watching these insufferable people, well, then, success, I guess.
I enjoyed Dave a lot more than the other characters this week as well. Not one of their strongest episodes.
Meanwhile, strongest episode of Modern Family in many moons… probably not worth a write-up, but great, great episode. On top of maybe my favorite Raising Hope so far, it’s been a good week for shows Alan only sometimes writes about.
Why wouldn’t it be worth a write up? It was a wonderfully funny, heartfelt ep. Are all the other shows written about here worth a write up?
I’m not sure what there is to say beyond “this was funny” and “this was touching”. But, you’re right, there are lots of shows written about here that basically do the same thing.
Yeah, Happy Endings was a bit over the top this week. But I do applaud them for a couple of things. One, they featured a gay couple (who kissed!) without any over the top TV rhetoric. Just the fact that Max is gay and doesn’t fit the stereotypical gay mould found on most sitcoms is nice to see. Two, I thought for sure the episode would end with a breakup because Max would sabotage it or Grant hated the group.
You’re right, Happy Endings was a bit over the top, but I don’t agree with you about the core concept of the group dynamic.
They are simply a group of friends and, sometimes, when you have a group of friends so close to each other is hard to let other people in. That doesn’t mean that “they hang out together because no one else would tolerate them”. The characters are a bit pumped up but then, everyone in that universe is.
Idea: Write George off Suburgatory. Hook Dallas up with Ryan Shay. Switch show titles with Cougar Town. Bam! I’ve improved two shows.
Intriguing. Though I like George. Feels like this would benefit the current Cougar Town more than the current Suburgatory.
Was really looking forward to your Modern Family review this week :(
It was so good and he can’t conceivably find anything to nitpick about how it’s so terrible and the MF crew arent even trying anymore ( as was alleged last week), so just ignoring it and the comments from readers is his silent protest
Or I, you know, haven’t seen it yet. Maybe? Possibly?
No, it’s definitely not that. Stop being so passive aggressive, Sepinwall.
Happy End was okay (laughed much more though at The Middle and Mod Fam though)
And I don’t know if anyone else had this problem (probably not) but my wife and I were so distracted because of Wolk I couldn’t really enjoy it. I don’t know if it was his haircut or clothes or the fact I’d just watched The Middle with Patricia Heaton but I kept waiting for him to break out into a a Tourette’s attack – (Alan will know what I’m talking about)
I’m totally serious – it was very hard to focus on the show because of it, and I don’t know why – I watched Lone Star and didn’t have that problem.
I like and watch both shows weekly.. but I will admit that they have some eps that have more misses than hits, specially in Happy Endings, and for me, this ep, although some lines made me laugh, the group’s spiraling down into insanity was more annoying than funny, but the payoff of Grant’s dinner confession was good (ps Alex still is for me the stealthy mvp of funny behavior)
I definitely agree that Suburgatory is at it’s most funny when the town isn’t unbelievable cartoonish, so the plot of the election seemed silly.. but I did enjoy the scenes between George and Ryan (him been a real dad to a son, and him having a mature dad, at the same time that he was misinterpreting all he was listening), between Tessa and Lisa and between Noah and Dallas.. I believe Suburgatory fires on all cylinders when they let their talented cast drive the stories instead of using over-the-top crazy plots coming from the town.
James Wolk is adorable and shirtless. So, good episode by default.
“A shirtless James Wolk and Eliza Coupe in “Happy Endings.””
Doesn’t this imply that both James and Eliza are shirtless. arrrrrggg!!!
I agree with your thoughts on HE. Last night’s episode took it to far with the cartoon antics. The whole “couple’s friends” joke made everyone seem extremely obnoxious and Max did not kill like usual. Despite the level of stupidity, the “cool dave” stuff slayed me.
I noticed it was directed by the Workaholics guy, and I noticed some similarities in the extreme level the pushed the characters to, that sometimes does not work.
In summation: some great jokes amidst a rather annoying plot.
I think HE was a bit better than what you did, but I agree that it was weaker than their usual episodes.
I will say that Dave really bothered me this episode. I think they are having the same problem with him that they had with Alex in S1, where they don’t know how to use him. They figured it out with Alex (figured it out brilliantly I might add), so I have solid hope that they will with Dave as well. I will say I did like the payoff with Dave, that Grant was upset he couldn’t reach him. It led to a great Dave line.
It was just a little too crazy this week. One is not a trend though, so I still see this as one of the better comedies of this season.
I’ll join in the chorus that Modern Family was quite good yesterday. The Gloria/Jay/Manny story seemed rehashed, but everything else was great. I really liked the final scenes at Jay’s where each person outside the two couples hears a different part of their internal debate and just reacts to what they heard. Was well set up.
I still don’t know why I thought Dave was so funny; but I do agree that they need to figure out how to utilize him better like they have done with Alex.
Because of his more subdued, I like when they get ridiculous with Dave. I go back to some of the early episodes of season 1, and I think that is when he was at his best, e.g. in the Pilot and the WW Seagal Do epsiode.
“Allie Grant’s been killing it all season”. Yes! I agree. I’m not the biggest Suburgatory fan, but every second Allie Grant has been on screen has been gold.
I realize this is sort of off topic, but after watching the Wednesday shows I went back and watched Tuesday’s FOX sitcoms I DVR’d…after which I absolutely had to give a shout out to Raising Hope. I won’t spoil it, but what happens towards the end of that episode was sheer genius and one of the best moments in TV history (IMO).
I thought this Happy Endings was one of the funniest of the season. Every story had great jokes and I like how they all converged at the end but not all gracefully.
Also Alex has oddly become the most consistently funny character on the show. That weird look she gave after talking about crushing bones was my biggest laugh.