The Morning Round-Up: ‘Suburgatory’ & ‘Happy Endings’

As I’ve said, being at press tour limits my ability to keep up with current TV, both because I’m covering the tour round the clock and because I don’t have a DVR here. But I had a chance to see last night’s “Suburgatory” and “Happy Endings” and have a few thoughts on them – after which you all can use this to comment on any of the Wednesday comedies (even “Whitney”) – coming up just as soon as I share a birthday with Hitler and Carmen Electra…
Bill Lawrence’s plan to have every “Cougar Town” actor guest star on other sitcoms to keep their faces out there during the long hiatus (and if you haven’t read my interview with Lawrence’s partner Kevin Biegel, you really should) went from background gag to prominent plot driver on last night’s “Suburgatory.” I’m often very wary of comedies that build stories out of two characters having a mutual misunderstanding, but I thought the undercover-narc/closeted-gay confusion was played cleverly enough for it to work, especially since the show made by far its best use of Rex Lee to date. (“Heidi, I love you. I love being heterosexual with you. But if you’re not feeling it, just let me know so I can find another woman I can be heterosexual with.”) Lisa deciding to dress like a guy to win Josh’s affections was maybe a little out there, but overall that story was a winner. (Not a lot of Dalia, but she had one of her best burns when she responded to Josh’s insult with, “Oh, wow: logic.”)
George viewing everything Dallas did as sexually suggestive, meanwhile, felt a bit much, though I’ll admit to being a sucker for a good melon joke, and they did set it up at the beginning with Noah saying that that’s just how she eats everything. And it wound up tying together well with the Tessa’s malfunctioning gaydar. Sometimes, I can be appeased by good structure.
In fact, I would say I found “Suburgatory” more satisfying overall than last night’s “Happy Endings,” even though I laughed more at the latter than the former. With its rapid-fire approach to humor, “Happy Endings” is now at the point that “30 Rock” reached where even the episodes that don’t work as a whole still have a good enough joke batting average that I get enjoyment out of them, anyway. In this case, the standout was pretty much anything to do with Alex, whether it was the racist parrot or her eating Chinese food and complaining how hard it is to be pretty. They’ve really done wonders with that character this season, and it no longer feels like they’re working around Elisha Cuthbert; instead, Elisha Cuthbert is genuinely funny.
That said, the “Rear Window” meets “The Wire”(*) storyline seemed silly without being clever (“Happy Endings” has largely managed to be stupid and smart simultaneously), and though I enjoyed watching Dave and Big Dave do their overly dramatic bits (their intro, showing the Egg Bagel-y Jr. to Ed Begley Jr.), Dave pouting over his dad and Penny’s mom being together dragged. Where the show has figured out Alex, Dave remains very much a work in progress, and stories revolving around him as a character – as opposed to him as a sight gag and/or victim of the others – haven’t been my favorites this season.
(*) Like I said, I didn’t get a chance to see “The Middle” or “Modern Family,” but I was amused that both of the ABC comedies I watched had very similar jokes about “The Wire” last night (and that the “Happy Endings” joke eventually acknowledged that their situation was nothing like “The Wire,” which Max hadn’t seen. And weirdly on an episode of “Suburgatory” that didn’t feature Maestro Harrell.
What did everybody else think? And, like I said, feel free to fire away with thoughts on “Modern Family,” “The Middle” and/or “Whitney” if the spirit moves you.
Totally agree with you about Elisha Cuthbert’s Alex. Last season I would forget she was even on the show until she showed up on the screen (and then I’d forget about her again when she left). But this season she may be the character I laugh most at, especially anything to do with her love of food!
Agreed…the running gag about her pigging out is hilarious, especially since it’s so in the background (i.e. the other characters have yet to comment on it) Always funny!
I enjoyed the sight gag of her scratching her forehead with the chicken foot that she grabbed before she left all that food to chase the guys into the back room.
The Middle, which has been stellar, had a truly sublime ep. From that brilliant cold open in the car, the show was a loving tribute to character actress Frances Bay who played Aunt Ginny. I laughed out loud at this ep but the ending moved me to tears. Plus once again the overall themes were so relatable to everyone. The big bonus a rare win for the fantastic Sue Heck. This ep was a home run.
I totally agree. I only check in on the Middle occasionally during the year, and I was really happy I saw last night’s.
–“She died in her sleep.”
–“Stop saying that!”
I love Brick.
Yes, it was a truly fantastic episode. I know you don’t normally watch The Middle Alan, but you really should try to watch that episode if you get a chance.
It was by far the best of the night, too.
“Rotary-dialed”
That, 2 Broke Girls, is how you make raunch witty.
“Did you hang onto that bumper pool table? Because I sure did.”
I was literally in tears b/c of that joke. [/Chris Traeger]
The guy had a cape too! So ridiculously great.
Alan, you owe me a new monitor for the spit take I did when I read “Elisha Cuthbert is genuinely funny.” I can wait ’till you get back from press tour.
A nice moment in “Suburgatory” was when George goes in to Dallas’ boutique and sees her writhing against the wall for the contractor the same way she did for him. Of course we don’t completely believe her when she said the kiss wasn’t about him, but it’s also important to remember that she really is like that to everyone.
Also, a nice touch that the melons were a bit asymmetrical, like a mediocre plastic surgery job.
I had the same thought about Elisha Cuthbert last night. I originally viewed her as the show’s weak link, but she has stepped up her game tremendously this season to really complete the cast.
Disagree on Suburgatory. Thought it was a weak episode and except for some Lisa stuff neither plotline worked for me. I just find it frustrating that these characters are constantly wedged into each episode rather than anything organic happening. I like Alan Tudyk, Rex Lee, and Ana Gasteyer but the decision to have them as regulars rather than recurring is a complete mystery to me.
Except that Tudyk is the only one who’s been in every episode
You’re right. I thought Lee had been in every episode, but I guess he missed one.
As far as Gasteyer, I was talking as much about the decision to evelate her from recurring to regular as much as anything that’s happened thus far.
Oh, I also thought I wrote more, but instead it just sounds like I’m pointing out a factual error as a trump card. Sorry to sound like the rest of the Internet!
I brought up Tudyk because I’ve really enjoyed his wacky energy as a foil for George. For me, even when he’s shoehorned in he’s a welcome sight. Lee and Gasteyer, on the other hand, have been forced at times. But it’s early, the show is still finding itself.
Without question last night’s “The Middle” had the best 5 minute opening of the series to date. That car scene was pitch perfectly funny and touching. If you missed it, you have to check it out. Rapid fire jokes and heartwarming moments. And the episode did not disappoint following the car scene, either. It was a great one!
It wasn’t until the final end credit, “in loving memor of Frances Bay,” that I realized that not only did Aunt Ginny die but the actress playing her did too. I knew her best from Happy Gilmore, and she will be missed!
Re: Modern Family
Gloria (and, obviously Sofia Vergara) is quite attractive, yet I can’t understand ANYTHING she says anymore. She has become just a caricature with a nice body.
Also, over-sensitive Cam made another appearance. Where would we be without that nowadays?
…THAT’S RANDY WAGSTAFF?!
You blew my mind today, Alan.
Question – I thought that in like the very first episode (or one of the first couple) of Suburgatory, we found out that Lisa was a lesbian. I remember specifically because she was so upset Tessa was interested in her brother and not her.
Am I completely wrong on this? I thought her interest in Josh was weird because of that. I could be wrong, and maybe I am confusing her character in Weeds or something, but it just completely threw me for a loop.
I saw that as Lisa just wanted a friend. Lisa didn’t express any sexual interest towards Tessa it’s just that she wanted someone to be her friend.
Suburgatory is really establishing its voice and I really like it.
Man, Happy Endings is so funny. “Stop ‘Baby Bro’-ing me, you’re not Johnny Drama” was definitely my favourite line of the episode.
No comment on Suburgatory acknowledging the George/Tessa creepiness through the Shays?
Kapnek and I talked about the alt-narrative the other day. I may or may not get to transcribe it, but the short version is this:
* She is aware that some people are seeing the relationship that way.
* She has never intended for it to be viewed that way. They are modeled on her relationship with her son, whom she had when she was fairly young. The goal is for them to sometimes seem more like siblings than father-daughter, not like a couple.
* Despite how some viewers view the relationship, she doesn’t intend to change the writing of it, or play to that perception in any way.
So while I, like you, saw the two of them in towels looking like they got caught doing something when the Shays turned up, I don’t think it was intentional. It just is what it is.
I don’t think anyone thought that it was intentional, did they?
I can understand her being defensive and not wanting to change the writing, but I don’t think it’s sustainable.
Probably because I too am a single mom of a son, their dynamic as written rings true to me, but I can see how others could perceive it differently. Since I find the series overall very funny, I’m glad she isn’t intending to play to that perception. I think the actors’ chemistry will read more as “related” as the series develops, especially if George/Dallas is explored more.
I am on record saying I had no idea what people were talking about but this episode I saw it. Not just the towels, it was the sitting really close side by side eating dinner scene.
I doubt the show is in danger of cancellation on grounds of inappropriate viewer shipping.
For the record, I don’t see any sexual tension between George and tessa. But they do have that sitcom-couple vibe that Lucy and Ricky had, and rob and laura Petrie, and Reiser and Helen Hunt.
Honestly never saw this “sexual tension” and even after these select few critics keep bringing it up (which I don’t understand why unless they’re just trying to make the show suffer ) I still don’t see it. It’s like Emily Said these two have a different bond since they’re closer in age (like Gilmore Girls but they’re not the same sex here). Saying that Emily ‘s handling of this is like MPK is really disrespectful here. She’s not defending racist jokes. She’s defending her cast who are just doing what they were hired to go -act! I’m tired of all these comments about their “relationship”. I’d imagine if I was the creator I’d feel really annoyed that I have to keep defending this because a few critics (and it’s only a few) keep bringing it up
I think critics have to write what they see whether that “annoys” the showrunner or not. I don’t think Alan or other critics are lying when they see inappropriate chemistry between George/Tessa which is what you seem to be implying.
And I disagree with you on how widespread the feelings of inappropriate chemistry are. I hear it from Suburgatory’s audience and critics alike.
The Middle is far and away the most underated comedy on TV right now. I laugh more at that show now, than I do Modern Family which used to have me in stitches.
I’ve only started watching The Middle this year, and I am enjoying it much more than I thought I would. At first I kept seeing Debra and The Janitor, they became the Heck family without me realizing it had happened. The Middle has a good heart and I enjoy it thoroughly. I thought the kids’s reaction to death talk in the car was especially well done.
I agree… I didn’t expect to like it much the first season, but it’s steadily become a favorite as it focuses less on the car dealership and more on the family. I wish it got a lot more critical attention. It may not be flashy or innovative, but it’s consistantly funny, very relatable, and the performances from the kids are perfect. It’s a great family-friendly show that I can recommend to anyone.
Anyone else think Happy Endings is going to pull a Community and have Dave and Penny hook up in the end of the season in a swerve a la Jeff and Annie?
I haven’t watched every episode , but I’m sure he isn’t her brother.
Modern Family was terrible last night – the jokes were labored and unfunny and the plot developements were completely predictable.
Did you cut and paste this from every third Modern Family review?
The opening sequence in ‘Happy Endings’ was my second favorite this season after the season premier!!! and i have to agree about Elisha Cuthbert here!! I love what Alex has become!!
For whatever reason, the Happy Endings line that made me laugh loudest was Max’s “I don’t have time to read EVERYTHING that’s stuck to me!” Although Dave’s delivery of “You’ll agitate my swimmer’s ear” was a close second.
I honestly don’t get the commenters on this site for being too harsh on Modern Family, while I agree it’s not as good as season 1 but they are not as terrible as a lot of commenters here say. I’m not saying your opinions are wrong though, it’s all subjective but I felt like defending the show here :)
On the other hand, I’m loving the more people reading this blog is expressing their The Middle love, such an underrated show but I guess I like it that way because sometimes when a show is too popular
accidentally hit the reply anyway what i want to say is that sometimes when a show is too popular with the online crowd, they tend to invite extreme praises and criticisms. So yeah i guess I would prefer that the show is under the radar with the online community