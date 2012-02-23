The Morning Round-Up: ‘The Middle,’ ‘Suburgatory,’ ‘Modern Family’ & ‘Happy Endings’ reviews

Morning round-up time, and we’re going to hit ABC’s Wednesday comedy line-up in order, with quick reviews of “The Middle,” “Suburgatory,” “Modern Family” and “Happy Endings” all coming up just as soon as I start an organic lesbian catering venture…
While the other ABC Wednesday comedies will mix things up in terms of style or tone or just who’s interacting with who, “The Middle” wisely keeps it simple and tells stories we’ve seen a million times before on other family sitcoms but that still work if executed well. Frankie and Mike leaving the kids to their own devices was a familiar idea, but the specific details – Axl getting stuck with Sue’s creepy friend, the dad at the bowling alley seeking advice from Mike, and, especially, Brick being repeatedly horrified by “Of Mice and Men” (“Someone at the ranch gave him a puppy!… Oh, he just killed it”) – were funny, and I appreciated Frankie’s acknowledgment at the end that there’s no easy fix to the problem. It’s just life, and life is messy and annoying sometimes.
A confession: While I’m historically a big Alan Tudyk fan, I have found him to date one of the more forgettable parts of “Suburgatory.” The show has done a good job giving humanity to most of the other cartoonish citizens of Chatswin (Dallas and Dalia in particular), but Noah has pretty much stayed on that one leering horndog level. And if he were a funny cartoon, it might work, but I’m struggling to remember anything he’s done or said this season that I’ve laughed at. I had hoped that giving him his own spotlight episode would start fixing the problem, but while “Fire with Fire” did add a few more shadings to his marriage, I spent most of those scenes waiting impatiently for the action to shift back to the kids, since Allie Grant (who’s been terrific all year) was going to town on Lisa’s temporary assimilation into Dalia’s clique. I especially liked the brief “Freaky Friday” moment with Lisa dressed like Dalia, Kimantha dressed like Lisa, and everyone confused and unhappy. It nicely paralleled Jill’s brief transformation into a Dallas-esque cougar on the adult end of things.
Quickly, on the guest stars: Wilmer Valderrama was fine (and playing very much to sleazy type) as Yanni, while The Situation’s cameo just made me sad. First, what are the odds that anyone who’s a “Jersey Shore” fan would tune into an ABC sitcom just to see him in a brief cameo? Stunt-casting almost never works anymore, and certainly not this kind of stunt. Second, why would you cast The Situation as a DJ? That’s just confusing.
(Also, if you missed it, Fienberg did a good interview with Emily Kapnek the other day.)
There are weeks where “Modern Family” either has to ignore some family members or else feels like it’s forcing a story to include them, but “Virgin Territory” did a good job finding something for everyone to do, and moving briskly from story to story so that none of them felt played out. Luke and Manny driving the car, for instance, was too thin to work as a full subplot, but as a couple of brief scenes? Funny. I was also glad that the Claire/Gloria story didn’t go where we and Gloria assumed it was, and that the two finally found something they could bond over. (Even if, as has been previously established, Gloria’s a crack shot and now has another thing she’s better at than Claire.) And Phil and Haley’s moment at the doll store (itself an amusing parody of the American Girl merchandising machine) felt appropriately sweet, and not forced, as some “Modern Family” moments do.
The only thing that really bothered me (other than Mitchell predictably outing “Ace” to Ernie Hudson and the other golf buddies) was realizing that I’ve now come to dread any scene involving Cam. Once upon a time, he was the best part of the show, but I feel like the writers have made him too whiny and sensitive and entitled, and all of his stories either involve him wildly overreacting to a perceived slight or, like tonight, him going to absurd lengths to prove himself right. Bleh.
Finally, “Happy Endings” had its usual barrage of jokes to make the episode enjoyable – Max as a hibernating bear never stopped being funny for me, for instance – but I felt like the Spring Smackdown story could have used another pass or two in the writing phase. They used a flashback to show us what a genuine version of the Smackdown looked like, but the whole process of this year’s – from anticipation, to the faked fight by Brad and Jane, to Dave and Penny being miserable to the genuine fight to the genuine resolution – felt very rushed. (Alex pranking Penny in particular seemed dropped in from some other story.) Funny episode, but I feel it could have been stronger and tighter.
Also, if Team “Happy Endings” doesn’t want the show to be compared to “Friends,” they probably shouldn’t drop in an “I love a Capade” joke, as the scene was practically word-for-word from a memorable Chandler Bing punchline.
What did everybody else think?
Alex saying “I hope not sporadically” made me laugh out loud. Then I had to explain to the two people watching with me why it was funny. I’m sure the three of us missed a few jokes as a result. I feel like it takes 40 minutes to watch that show with all the rewinding.
I could not stop laughing at Jane calling Brad “Tupence a bag” because of pigeon’s affinity to him.
I think I would have dropped my morning coffee in utter shock if you actually completely liked an ABC show. Glad I didn’t have to make a mess. Last weeks Mod Fam didn’t have Cam behaving the way you describe at all. It was universally loved. But I get it, parks and rec/community are beyond masterpieces with nothing to nitpick but every ABC show has a problem.
Alan has been critical of Parks and Recreation and Community in the past, although maybe not in the pieces that you chose to read. No show is above criticism.
A critic being critical, why I never!
And Alan DOES criticize Community and Parks & Rec, he also strongly praises Cougar Town (an ABC show). The issue with Modern Family, and I say this as a fan, is that it has flanderized Cam and Claire. That’s what happens at times when a show is a hit. I still enjoy Modern Family, but I don’t think it’s better/funnier than Cougar Town, Community, or Parks and Rec. I like Cougar Town the most out of those shows but I think Parks and Rec is the best/funniest.
Plus, Alan’s opinion shouldn’t affect your enjoyment. I like reading his stuff because we have similar opinions but when he likes something I didn’t or vice-versa I don’t take it as an assault on my taste or a show.
In fairness, the ABC people have explicitly said they target affluent women and last time I checked Alan wasn’t in that demo. He likes some ABC stuff but it’s not shocking that he usually likes stuff that is made with his demographic in mind more. He’s not being scientifically objective, he’s being human and has a personal point of view.
I love it when readers take it personally when a critic says something negative about a show the reader literally has no stake in whatsoever. Thanks for the morning laugh, Eli.
If you’re going to choose to take Alan’s criticisms personally, maybe you shouldn’t read his work.
Wow, I feel like I’ve spotted a rare bird at “What’s Allan Watching?”: Avis Fanboi Erupticus.
I believe Team Happy Endings not only wants to be compared to Friends but want to be seen as a sequel to it to try to garner any fans who would have watched another 9 seasons of the show. Forget the joke, loads of other things are just blatant rip-offs. If they wanted to avoid that, they never would have made Jane a clone of Monica to begin witj
The creative team rejects the comparison whenever the comparison is brought up in interviews.
I guess they never are going to come out and say that we are Friends 2. If Friends was a cult classic from 2 decades ago then may be yes but not now.
I do not necessarily have a problem with them aping Friends formula or concept if they can do new stuff with it. As it is they have made Penny a much better and useful version of Phoebe but loads of other stuff just screams Freiends at you.
To me the entire nature of the show is much shaggier and sillier than Friends – it has much closer ties to the spirit of Scrubs (and now Cougar Town) than it does to the archetypal multi-camera sitcom. The similarities you’re seeing seem very surface-level to me, rather than getting down into the construction and themes of the show.
I totally agree with KC. I don’t think it’s very Friends like at all.
I should say that I’m enjoying Brad and Jane more as a couple than I did earlier this season. I especially liked that little joke about all her ex-boyfriends having stereotypically black names. Told me a lot about Jane and a lot about Brad without beating the audience over the head with race.
Also, “La’Dwaynian.”
It’s pretty disingenuous to deny the Friends influence, but I can tell ya one thing: I’d much much much rather hang out with this bunch (Chanandaler Bong excepted.)
Max as a bear was unwatchable. Truly stupid, not funny at all. I pray that this was some sort of mistake and that they never do anything as unfunny as this again.
Really? I cracked up at every scene of the Max the Bear? Him on the unicycle and reaching for the ham were hysterical, IMO.
I was almost in tears at all the Max the Bear scenes. The pail on top of his head while riding the unicycle was absolute gold.
I agree with Trevor. I think when a show is based in reality, a premise such as that doesn’t make sense, and therefore doesn’t belong. It went for cheap laughs and didn’t even make that.
I also agree with Trevor. The bear thing was just painful to watch, not funny at all. I also hope that was a mistake. Can’t believe so many people found that funny.
I thought last night’s HE was one of the funniest things on TV all year. Brad and Jane’s fake fight was so well done, and Alex, once a weak link, was consistently funny. I’ve come to realize Max will always be a cartoon, not a real boy, and in that construct, the escalating bear jokes were great as well.
Personally, I just don’t find Modern Family funny anymore. The only thing I even smiled at this episode didn’t even come from the main cast, it was the doll doctor saying “excuse me I have to go give a little girl some bad news”. Like Alan, I don’t think anything Cam does is remotely funny, but also everything just feels lazy. Maybe that is just because the characters are so well established that they are just the same people every week, but I feel like I know where the jokes are going each and every episode w(ith the exception of Luke, who is by far my favorite character). Also, speaking of laziness. Cam using a drawer to reach a high shelf. Really? Did anyone NOT see where that was going? And does anyone do that in real life? Seems like the writers just suspend reality to set up jokes.Building backward from the jokes, rather than having a lived-in environment and having the jokes derived from that (a la Parks and Rec). Maybe I’m nitpicking, but did Cam and Mitchell really drive separate cars to brunch, or did they just do it so Luke and Manny could drive after Mitchell left? And is Cam really such an espionage mastermind that less than a second after he saw milk spill he concocted his devious plan to find the tupperware?
Yeah, Cam climbing on top of the drawer really bothered me. I’m not going to say that no one in real life does that, because I’m sure stranger things have happened. But I can’t imagine someone of Cam’s size thinking that was a good idea. If Haley or Luke had done it, that would have been more believable.
Well, Cam can be pretty delusional at times, and he was so obsessed with finding the tupperware that I am not really surprised he would step in the drawer without thinking it through.
The episode repeatedly felt like circumstantial conveniences that were so unlike the s1. I do think the idea that these character’s were so well established early in the series that its feeling lazy by comparison, if nothing else.
It’s not only Cam but also Mitchell’s character. He constantly talks over people to be the responsible one. Wednesday’s gag felt like a repeat between Dad and son, but I don’t care enough to figure out which episode it was.
Honestly, the character’s I most want on screen are the kids (except for Manny… for as much talk about girls as he has, poor kid has the worst game in the world. I get anxious every time he’s about to speak, worried to learn about his newest likely failed crush.).
Caught the Friends/ Capade line. Despite that, I thought HE was laugh out loud funny.
I’m still laughing at Jane saying “Why don’t you ask tuppence a bag?” while they were surrounded by pigeons on the couch.
I thought the Max “Hibernating Bear” plotline was completely ridiculous. What human being actually behaves like that?
And Zachary Knighton continues to be a homeless man’s Josh Radnor.
Ha, spot-on regarding Zachary Knighton! In a recent interview, EW slammed Elisha Cuthbert for still not fitting into the cast, but I think she does fine. Dave’s the weak character link.
I know you’re not talking about physical resemblance, but I have to seize this moment and point out that Zachary Knighton could be Marc Blucas’s younger brother.
Yes, and what amateur magician blows up a yacht with “The Final Countdown” playing? And what army unit would let a clerk dress like a nurse? And what sort of a man actually believes in alternate timelines based upon die rolls?
Based upon your insightful post, I hereby disavow Arrested Development, MASH, and Community. Please, where might I subscribe to your newsletter?
Don’t really have anything to add because I agree with everything you wrote on the shows. I’m ready for a spin-off based on the Shays right now.
One thing I would add is that I don’t think you go far enough when talking about Noah and Suburgatory. I usually don’t think the adult plotlines are as good as the teen ones all season long. And their one saving grace – Dallas/George wasn’t great last night.
The Angela Basset pants really made me laugh, especially knowing that Penny keeps them in her purse for emergency exhaling moments.
Last night’s Happy Endings felt like the sequel to an annual story that never had the initial go-round. The Spring Smackdown could be a concept show they do every year, but it would have been nice if they had established it initially.
Yes. That’s exactly what the problem was. You have to do a regular Smackdown episode before you do the one where the Smackdown doesn’t work the way it usually does, I think.
There was also some weird exposition where one of them explained to the other what the smackdown was and that Max had turned into a bear. It was possibly necessary for the audience – but they’ve all lived it, so they should have all known about it already.
Not that Max the bear wasn’t funny – but the set up didn’t work.
I didn’t even know that WAS the Situation. What’s the point of a Jersey Shore reference in a sitcom set in Westchester?
That being said, I liked the episode a lot. And Noah slapping that “Broken” Post-It on the showerhead and walking away without seeing it flutter to the ground was so funny I rewound it to watch it again.
Dalia detailing her insane, life-long plan to destroy Tessa (which includes marrying a woman out of spite) is probably my favorite scene from Suburgatory thus far. Brilliant.
And I agree with Alan that Allie Grant has been doing outstanding work all season.
Yes. I didn’t mention it other than in the intro line, but the delivery of that was brilliant.
while i like Jane Levy so much (she’s so likable!) it’s really Allie Grant and yes, strangely Carly Chaiken who i respond to and find to be the sparks of life to the show. all of the adults are so broad but the kids — and these two kids in particular — are just so much fun to watch.
as to your comments on Alan Tudyk, maybe it is because i loved him so much as Gerhardt in 28 DAYS but this role seems really not equal to his talents. he’s a great bro to Jeremy Sisto but how did these two meet / cross paths again? college? they seem like polar opposites.
if this was Sisto’s character’s pathway to Chatswin, i need to see that connection a bit better. it’s always a little jarring, that friendship.
…
I recently watched Season 1 of Happy Endings on DVD and I remember Max wearing a shirt that said “I survived Spring Smackdown 2010” on it. Does anyone else remember that? This episode was two seasons in-the-making.
Dalia’s retort to Tessa at the end about what would happen when their parents get married was the funniest thing I’ve laughed at in a long time. I need to find a video of that scene on Youtube or something.
I do wonder if Suburgatory will draw out the George/Dallas coupling that seems inevitable at this point…the idea of Tessa and Dalia in the same house tormenting each other and/or eventually bonding sounds like fun to watch, but I don’t think George/Dallas needs to happen immediately.
I really liked Modern Family last night and Elisha Cuthbert as Alex has become one of the best parts of Happy Endings (something I never thought could happen for her after “The Cougar” or whatever it was on 24).
I’m completely with you on Modern Family’s Cam. Eric Stonestreet is incredibly talented and amusing, but Cam has become so annoying and unbearable at times lately. I found his storyline in last night’s episode to be a waste of time. Such a contrast from a more subtle usage of the character last week.
I always find myself unable to have strong arguments to convince someone, who is not a fan, to give Happy Endings a chance, but I do laugh quite often during those 22 mins.. the Max/bear thing was silly, but I kept laughing throughout.. plus it is just me or during the fake fight, we were informed that Jane has a history of black ex-boyfriends? (I mean it fits with the character, and we do love tall strong women.. but I think I remember an ex-bf actually showing up in the past and been white).
The Alex pranking Penny did feel like a gag forced in from another ep to add to the amount of jokes of the ep, and i’m not really sure it worked.
The Suburgatory ep I found really strong, from beginning to end, I like how the George-Dallas inevitable hook up has been kept apart but not out of mind, and George helping Noah was sweet and funny.. now the plot with Dalia vs. Tessa plot was terrific, from Lisa willing seduction into the dark side, to Tessa successful attempt to strike back using Kimantha, who’s dressing down and dancing the dougie was really funny.. plus 2 bits I absolutely loved were (1) Lisa returning not because of jealousy of a new friend taking her place on Tessa’s side but because she has feelings for Malik and (2) Dalia having a long term plan to exact her revenge on Tessa, including replacing her as favorite daughter of George, stealing her future lesbian girlfriend and causing her to fail as her future organic lesbian catering venture. Man, Hell Hath No Fury… =)
Elisha Cuthbert to me is, by far, the funniest thing about Happy Endings from week to week. I haven’t watched the show from the beginning and therefore don’t have the context for those who considered her the weakest link earlier in the season, but her deadpan delivery (as evidenced in the “I hope not sporadically” line) just comes across so much better than that of the other actors, all of whom seem to be trying too hard. I would never have thought Kim Bauer could be such a natural comedienne.
I think she’s quickly overtaking Eliza Coupe as my favorite.
She must have been pretty bad early on eh? A lot of people seem to be having a “Come to (ridiculously hot) Jesus” moment w/ Ms. Cuthbert.
Having only seen the last few of S1 & most of S2, she seems pretty solid to me. (Also, did I mention ridiculously hot? Blasphemously perhaps?)
My brother had a similar moment with Cobie Smulders (sp?) and HIMYM.
YES! I knew that was going to be your “coming up as soon as I”…I even tweeted it to Alan that if he didn’t use it then my world just didn’t make sense.
I agree that The Middle executed the episode very well, but its not just that they took a story line that other shows have done, but The Middle has done that same plot before! In “The Yelling” (Season 1), Frankie decides to stop nagging, it seems as though everything is going OK, but low and behold, perception doesn’t equal reality and among other things Brick gets lice when he borrows a hat after forgetting to bring one to school. Not saying it wasn’t a good episode, I laughed a lot, but surprised they went back to the well in just 3 seasons, and that Alan didn’t mention it.
I didn’t see the earlier one, sorry.
A quick, but very funny line from Modern Family- Claire to Gloria: “I live in a house with four teenagers; you live in one with two adults”.
I still find Claire to be a bigger problem than Cam. Cam at least has some nice moments, whereas I don’t really understand what Claire is supposed to be. And it was pretty obvious from the start that Claire wasn’t avoiding Gloria so much as she had some secret, but I assumed she was getting massages and was ashamed because of how she reacts to getting a massage. Why did she feel embarrassed to go to a gun range?
Because Claire at a gun range doesn’t fit her cultivated image at all. It’s the anti-thesis of what she wants people to see her as.
Hello Blade
Too bad I’m too old for women to be impressed by me driving a car down the street anymore
I agree with Alan.. The Situation cameo was out of place, it should have definitely been Pauly D.. since he is currently more popular, less annoying, and actual DJ. >:)
This is what I’m saying! It’d be like hiring Eli Manning to play a salsa-dancing wide receiver when Victor Cruz was available. Too distracting to be worth the effort.
The Luke Manny plot line about them hating Lily for being the “new” cute one is just one of the greatest things going on MF. Also Lukes apparent hatred of the police.
Anyone else notice that Max was wearing a “Spring Smackdown” t-shirt in the previous episode. Nice touch.
Good thing the network or whoever is in charge of airing the episodes in a particular order didn’t mess up and aired those two eps back to back.
ABC does NOT mess up when it airs its shows. That would be like airing an episode of Pan Am that was a full month out of order…
corrected:
ABC? Screw up a show with illogical ludicrous “I <3 failure" time-slotting?
Neverrrrrrrrr.
{cough*cougarTOWN*cough}
{hack*PUSHingDaisies*hack}{vomit*BETTERoffTed*vomit}
….god, still can't believe they couldn't make Better Off Ted work. NBC would sell Seinfeld's soul to Satan for a Better Off Ted right now.
I was impressed that Max was a bear for basically the entire episode and yet it was entirely unrelated to his sexuality.
I also didn’t particularly like the Cam story. I agree they’ve made him into an entitled know it all. Also, it just seemed like a subpar version of the Canister episode of Everybody Loves Raymond.
So far on Suburgatory I’ve really enjoyed whenever they tap into the KKK for humor (anyone not watching the show just did a spit-take reading that). The twins’ student president run, Kimantha doing the dougie with Randy Wagstaff…it’s a good vein to have going forward.
I really hate it when Modern Family does the trite sitcom misunderstanding humor, like this week with the whole “hole-in-one” plotline, especially Mitchell misunderstanding Jay’s friends. I still think the show should be better than that. Also, Luke is quickly becoming my favorite character–ever since they decided he was really weird instead of really stupid I think he’s become the most consistently funny part of the show.
This is a somewhat silly criticism, I know, but as someone currently living in Chicago, this winter is freaking us all out by being completely mild. I like the idea of Spring Smackdown, but it would have fit better any other year.
“Secretly corresponding with your ex girlfriend who’s a yoga pants model and who lists her favorite hobbies as breathing through her nose and competitive swallowing.” Died.
I just started watching Happy Endings recently (after X-mas), and I thought this episode was the funniest of the episodes I’ve seen, which is saying a lot because I’ve enjoyed all of them.
The Angela Bassett pants bit killed me, and the obscure “I hope not sporadically” line made me happy. Also, the Max-as bear gag struck me a stupid at first, but I have to admit, I was laughing hard by the end of the show.