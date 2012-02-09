The Morning Round-Up: ‘The Middle,’ ‘Suburgatory,’ ‘Modern Family’ & ‘Happy Endings’

It’s morning round-up time, with quick reviews of all four of ABC’s Wednesday night comedies, going in chronological order – “The Middle,” then “Suburgatory,” “Modern Family” and “Happy Endings” – coming up just as soon as as I explain the reverse Andre the Giant to you…
“The Middle” is one of those shows that I tend to let sit on the DVR for a while, so by the time I’ve seen an episode, it’s long past time for any interesting discussion here. But they’ve been having a very strong, consistent season – with the exception of the unfortunate Passat commercial disguised as an episode of the show – and “Valentine’s Day III” nicely illustrated why. Though Brick seemed like the breakout character in the show’s early days (and remains funny), Eden Sher has been absolutely killing it as Sue Heck this year, and Sue’s confusion and disgust over French kissing was just marvelous. I also appreciate how the show manages to have sweet moments without undercutting the comedy, like Brick’s paper pointing out all the ways that his parents really show their love being immediately appropriated by Axel for his own class.
That was one of the stronger “Suburgatory” episodes of the season, I thought, as the show had a lot of fun with Scott Strauss overdoing the Zambia thing (and Tessa playing into it when convenient: “Kiss me, Scott. Kiss me like I’m Africa.”), with George making Lisa and Malik uncomfortable (“Can I call my mom to come get me?”), Jocelyn finally having her way with George (“I’m going to slide down your chute and climb up your ladder!”) and, especially, Dallas putting her shoes on to scuff her soon-to-be-ex’s floors by doing an awesome dance to Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger.” But perhaps the most impressive part of the episode was how, despite George spending the whole episode trying to shut down Tessa’s relationship, there was only one brief moment (George being annoyed Tessa has a date on game night) where it even vaguely came across as the alt-narrative where George and Tessa are a couple and he was just jealous. No, George just came across as a concerned, confused, clumsy dad not sure what to do about his little girl becoming a woman before he or she may be ready, and without the distracting accidental subtext out of the way, everything was much funnier.
My expectations for “Modern Family” have gotten pretty low at this point. The show’s a bigger hit than ever, and so I can’t blame the writers for leaning on the same character beats over and over (Cam overreacts to a perceived slight, Claire flips out that no one’s as upset about something as she is), since their audience at large seems perfectly happy getting exactly what they expect each week. That said, these guys are talented enough that there are always some clever jokes sprinkled into the various predictable situations. So even though the Greg Kinnear plot felt like an expansion of that “SNL” sketch about the family who kisses too much, I got a kick out of Jay’s matter-of-fact reaction to Cam and Gloria sharing the house (“It’s noisier than usual around here”) or Phil’s constant attempts to revise his comments (“Only I can take her to bed and make her laugh”). Plus, Betty Luke! Let’s just hope they can leave well enough alone with that gag, as opposed to pulling a Fizbo and putting Nolan Gould in a dress once a season to diminishing returns.
“Happy Endings” also did the Valentine’s Day thing like “The Middle,” and wound up with a pretty hit-or-miss episode. Now that the writers have turned Alex from a liability into one of the show’s funniest characters, I’d like to see them figure out a way to do the same with Dave, since stories that have him solo tend not to work. And his story was tied to a Penny plot where I think they pushed her too far over to the selfish/neurotic/judgmental side of the ledger. And yet despite neither of those stories adding much (other than “You asked my aunt how she felt after her ‘full hysterecto'”), Brad’s trip to the dentist was a delight, from his musical number-style entrance to Damon Wayans doing a lot of amusing slapstick once Brad got too high from all the goof juice. (I can’t decide between him putting his hand in the chocolate or him – and the show – finally acknowledging the “Friends” comparisons and calling the gang Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica and Fat Joey.) I was also glad to see James Wolk pop up as Grant, not just because I still have affection for all two episodes of “Lone Star,” but because the show has so rarely dealt with Max’s romantic life, and I think there’s a lot of very fertile territory there. It’s fun to see a Max who isn’t so aggressive and convinced of that his idiocy is actually secret genius, and I look forward to more of them as a couple.
What did everybody else think?
I was very fond of last night’s Happy Endings. But I still preferred Eliza Coupe and DWJ “live tweeting.”
[www.youtube.com]
Modern Family was ok, but Suburgatory was really really good, one of their best episodes so far. The show seems to have found its rythm, and though I wasn’t paying much attention to the alt-narrative in the first place, it has completely vanished for me.
Is it Greg Kinnear week? ABC and Fox have done their part. Can we expect participation from other networks?
Schmidt on New Girl and Dallas on Suburgatory are the best new characters on TV.
That said, I have been wondering why I have been disappointed after Suburgatory episodes and I was coming up with all sorts of theories but I think it’s as simple as I’m liking George and Tessa less and less every episode.
I tend to agree. I like the supporting characters on Suburgatory much better than Tessa or George. It’s odd to me that the supporting characters seem more fleshed out (even DALLAS has some nuance to her), whereas Tessa and George seem to be the exact same people they were on the pilot.
I have the same problem! I think all the supporting characters are so broad and cartoonishly fun that George and Tessa seem so self-righteous and uptight by comparison.
In terms of Brad’s slapstick, I quite liked the chocolate dipping, but I’d have to lean towards the Friends comparison just because of the great reaction shots from Alex being flattered by the Rachel comparison to the knowing shrug from Penny being Phoebe to Max’s happiness instantly turning to gloom when he’s called ‘Fat’ Joey.
As for the rest of the episode, Alex just gets better every week. Her intense love of the actual (and quite grotesque) history of Valentine’s Day was never not funny.
Not to mention Alex’s obsession with food and “bajillion.”
She *does* get better every week.
What happened to Modern Family? Talk about success going to the heads of the writers, it’s a show that I think can do so much more. Liked Suburgatory and Happy Endings and I was cracking up when Brad made the “Friends” comparisons for all of them because that is exactly how my friends refer to them, with the addition of Brad as Black Chandler and Dave is Degenerate Ross.
Happy Endings has had a few “miss” episodes this season (mostly the ones with Megan Mullalley, especially the singing). But I thought this one was a winner start to finish. with a dozen levels of humor all firing flawlessly and simultaneously. Loved it.
People have become so jaded with Modern Family. My wife and I laughed almost non-stop through last night’s episode.
Agreed. This is the narrative here. Its not everywhere, though. I persobally resent the assertion that the MF crew isnt even truing cause its a hit when I could make the same assertion of orher shows celebrated here but whatever.I thought last nights ep was fantastic and one of the best of the season and each member of the ensemble got a chance to shine. Loved how Manny’s story about Daniellle ran through every storyline to varying results
I agree, I certainly see some of the weaknesses talked about here at times, but I thought last night’s episode was hilarious, with each storyline delivering.
I agree, it was very funny and sweet, probably the best episode of the season. But judging from the Hitfix comments, it’s in the “2.5 Men” category.
I’m still wondering what a Reverse Andre the Giant is …
I, like dave on happy endings, can’t wait for some good V.D. sex!
Happy Endings was great this week. Brad’s dance in the dentist office was hilarious. I got a real kick out of how the episode was more or less revolved around Max’s limo.
Really like James Wolk’s character on Shameless, and so for like him here a lot too. Hopefully the guy can get his own show during pilot season and one that actually sticks around.
Chocolate Bear, anyone? DWJ dancing totally reminded me of one Christopher Duncan Turk, and when they dunked his hand in chocolate, I expected JD to show up with “Candy Man” playing in the background.
So glad to see you throw some love to the Middle, a comedy that doesn’t get much critical love. Eden Sher is an absolute delight on that show. Her portrayal of Sue Heck is stellar.
Yes, so glad to for The Middle mention and happy to know you’ve had a chance to watch the episodes this season Alan. I think they’ve been mostly terrific and it makes me sad that it doesn’t seem to get the positive attention it deserves.
Yes, it’s very good to see you acknowledging The Middle. It’s not edgy, but reliably funny for me in the way that the other 3 comedies aren’t. The young actors on The Middle really impress me; it helps that the grownups are veterans, but whoever was responsible for casting The Middle deserves kudos for assembling that cast…and the writers are paying attention and writing to their actors’ strengths.
Loved HE last night. The drooling scene was hilarious. Damon Wayans Jr. should submit that episode for an Emmy imo. He just gets funnier and funnier.
The only problem with that is that is that you’re assuming, foolishly I might add, that all 6 nominations won’t just be every male actor on Modern Family.
That scene, which already had me laughing, reminded me of the “Bill Cosby: Himself” dentist bit. Damon Wayans, Jr. was my MVP last night on a very strong HE.
The three ABC comedies I watched (Modern Family’s become the one I sub out for DVRed Raising Hope) were all quite funny to my mind.
Maybe Happy Endings wasnt a complete Hit this week, but i think calling it a hit & miss is a bit too far. Its one of the few shows I find myself outwardly laughing too consistently throughout the half hour. Dave is the 6th funniest character of the group, but I am still less annoyed by him than Alan appears to be in his weekly recaps. His floor is much higher than most shows ceilings are right now.
I like Happy Endings a lot, but I’ve got to agree with Alan that Dave is still pretty bad, and they’ve got a lot of work to do with him as a character. At least out of the comedies I watch, I find him to be the second worst main cast member (only beating out Kenneth on 30 Rock for dead last).
Yeah, Dave is at his best in any food truck-related humor, but otherwise they just haven’t figured him out yet.
Hit or miss? I completely disagree. This was probably one of the funniest episodes of Happy Endings ever delivered it’s right up there with the halloween episode as far as I’m concerned!
I thought that Happy Endings had one of its funniest episodes yesterday
No love for Wes Anderson as James Wolk’s petulant date?
Matt – Out of curiosity, is there a different Wes Anderson who’s an actor? Because the actor playing James Wolk’s date isn’t the director of “Rushmore” and kinda has no resemblance to him.
-Daniel
Is Wes Anderson the brother of Joe Anderson of ‘The River’?
Ah! I got it. Per IMDB, the guy who’s playing the date is “Wes Armstrong.”
It all makes sense now.
-Daniel
The Middle – A show I’m never excited to start watching, but always glad I did. An undrerated show, IMO.
Suburgatory – It’s okay, but I think I would have checked out by now without Cheryl Hines looking like a cast member of a Real Housewives of Whereever. Man, she looks good on this show!
Modern Family – Count me as one of the pleased. I love the cast and I just think they are funny even though the characters are so static they are all a cliche.
So thrilled you finally threw in some love for The Middle :D
I think you are being much too critical of Modern Family. It is still a great show and while the characters reactions to various events can be somewhat anticipated, so what? Name one great show, drama or comedy, that isn’t the case? Did most fans know how Sam Malone would react to something on Cheers? Were mosty most viewers able to predict fairly accurately how George would blow just about every potential relationship with a woman? Yes, it was predictable but it also was hilarious to watch, every time.
Modern Family is successful because of great writing and perfect casting, a rare combination these days. I though last night’s episode lived up to the high standars this show has set for itself. Including the bit about Phil not being jealous of the guy kissing his wife on the lips but furious over Clair laughing at his comments was good stuff. So say what you want about Modern Family becoming predictable, I still think its the best comedy show on TV and hope it is on for many years to come.
Agreed–the idea that great sitcom characters are constantly evolving is just daft.
I won’t sue if I poo.
That was a great line!
Betty Luke is the best thing that has been on MF in a while. I maybe bias since I too dressed my little brother up like a girl.
Surely they had episodes in the can when it got axed. Why have those never been burned off? I wanna see ’em.