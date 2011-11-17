The Morning Round-Up: ‘Up All Night,’ ‘Suburgatory’ & ‘Modern Family’

It’s time for another morning round-up of reviews, with quick thoughts on, in order, “Up All Night,” “Suburgatory” and “Modern Family,” coming up just as soon as I send 25 women stricken with alopecia to Disney World…
When I wrote in my “New Girl” review yesterday about how most of this season’s other new sitcoms have already firmed up their identities, a few of you pointed out I’d ignored “Up All Night,” which is still struggling to mediate the war between the two shows fighting for dominance within it. (Heck, the show has even tweaked its opening title sequence – which was my favorite for any new comedy – to both shorten it and feature a bit more of Reagan’s work life.) Last week’s episode with Jason Lee did a better balancing act than the show mostly has, simply by putting Ava in charge of Amy for a night, and last night’s episode tried to make the pieces fit by having Reagan make poor choices at work inspired by her identity as a new mom. The problem is that the Molly Shannon character(*) was such a ridiculous hot mess that it was hard to buy Reagan keeping her around that long. The show has one level of reality when it’s at home, and another when it’s at work, and good as Christina Applegate is, she can’t usually make the woman from one world make sense in the other.
(*) Watching Shannon on “Up All Night” back to back with Ana Gasteyer on “Suburgatory” put me in the mood for some Schweddy balls.
Chris’ baby burn-out, on the other hand, felt very true to life, and if the problem of hiring a Hot Babysitter is a cliche by now (especially airing a night after “Parenthood” continued to deal with its Hot Receptionist story arc), they at least subverted it by having Reagan be the one pushing to hire her, and making the end of her employment have nothing to do with her hotness and everything to do with Chris overreacting to leaving her in a stranger’s care.(**)
(**) Though that’s something of a continuity problem, as they’ve done episodes in the past (most memorably in the pilot) where they’ve gone out on the town and left Amy with a sitter. As we talked about in the minivan episode, Reagan’s job and whatever savings they have from Chris’ gives them a kind of bottomless checkbook, which doesn’t make them the most relatable new parents. They can get and afford childcare whenever they need it, and Chris is only staying home because he wants to.
“Suburgatory,” meanwhile, seems to have settled into its own identity. I’m just not sure I like that identity. This isn’t really a series about the culture clash of a city kid moving to the suburbs, but of a middle-class kid moving to an absurdly wealthy community where everyone’s auditioning for a reality show. And while the cartoonishness can sometimes yield funny moments, it’s tiring overall. Jane Levy and Jeremy Sisto are great together – though some corners of the Internet have started suggesting they’re too great together and that George/Tessa scenes are uncomfortable as a result – and I wish the show was a little more about them and a little less about the over-the-top lifestyles of Dallas and everyone else.
That said, “Sweet Sixteen” deserves recognition for one howlingly funny scene: Tessa’s awkward-bordering-on-spastic dance when her favorite band began performing. I am, admittedly, a sucker for funny sitcom dancing – like this, this and this – but that was a splendid bit of physical comedy by Levy.
Didn’t love most of the adult storylines on last night’s “Modern Family.” Sleep-clowning was a better use of Fizbo than his last appearance, but overall I think the make-up needs to take a break, right along with storylines about Cam being overly-sensitive to everything that’s said about him. I’m also trying to figure out whether the writing staff gets weekly massages where goofy things happen, given that this was at least the third storyline (including Claire’s orgasmic reactions at the mall and James Marsden as the squatter in Lily’s play castle) built around massage tables. And I think it’s time for a “Parenthood”/”Modern Family” crossover just so we can put Julia Braverman and Claire Dunphy in a room together to figure out once and for all which of them is the Worst Person in the World.
But I really liked Phil and Jay’s conversation about the job – a sweet moment that felt honest and earned, rather than shoehorned in the way the show often goes for sentiment – and the stuff with the kids was splendid, particularly Alex finally figuring out a way to marry her approach to life with Haley’s, and preparing herself for a glorious adulthood where Haley’s fans are working for her own.
What did everybody else think?
I loved that Alex moment, which made a lot more sense to me than the Italian kid at the dude ranch saying “Yo girl! You like-a da sauce?!”
Anyway, I’m glad they’re writing Alex as more confident and Haley as less so. Both of those are reasonable directions. And they were great together tonight, whether it was arguing loudly to get kicked out of the house or the “And we’re at a 30 degree angle”/”Nerd!” exchange.
I hated that kid from the premiere. So annoying.
Yeah … every time I watch Suburgatory, I get very uncomfortable in scenes featuring Jane Levy and Jeremy Sisto. I would not be surprised to find out they were hooking up backstage.
Also, I agree that the show hasn’t evolved in the direction I was hoping it would from the pilot and that’s too bad. As it is, it’s a show that is ‘OK’ but it’s stranded its leads in a sea of cartoon characters.
There’s a a surprisingly long list of TV siblings who have coupled up — heck, Dexter and his sister have been real-life married AND are getting divorced — but father/daughter would be a PR disaster. I eagerly await.
A disaster, yes, but not one without precedent. Laurence Olivier and Joan Plowright were married for the last 28 years of his life, and they met while making the movie “The Entertainer” in which she played his daughter.
He was 22 years older.
Don Johnson and Jodi Lyn O’Keefe dated while she was playing his daughter on Nash Bridges.
I think the bigger potential issue here is that Jane Levy is playing a teenager. Also, Sisto is married in real life.
I’m guessing Jeremy Sisto’s very pregnant wife may be a wee bit peeved by your take on things.
Let’s not forget Greg Brady taking out Ms. Brady IRL!
I think the Tessa/George dynamic is affected by the fact that the actors are only 15 years apart in age, when the characters are probably supposed to be 20-25 years apart. And I thought it was nice that George basically addressed it when he wondered if he looked old enough to have a 16 year old daughter.
This reminds me of the debate about Jeff and Annie’s interactions on Community. The main issue there is that (Alan has noted this elsewhere) Alison is 28 but playing a girl who’s just over 18, while Joel is playing Jeff as the almost 40-year old he is in real life.
On a personal note, the speculation about actors’ personal lives is not appropriate, especially when they’re not both single. This site and its readers are better than that.
Another “Suburgatory” comment: Alan Tudyk is going to keep me watching. He’s so good at smarmy. Last night with him sponsoring the party and creating a teeth-staining mocktail was amusing.
agreed! I love Dallas’s character and the relationship between her and George. The show seems to be stressing that even though Tessa/George live a completely different lifestyle than the overly tan and wealthy suburban residents of Chatswic, they can get along quite well together. I also love the friendship that George and Noah have with each other. I am looking forward to the relationship development between these characters. Honestly, the storyline of Tessa is ok. I have seen it so many times, but what I would like to see is Tessa grow to accept the suburb kids and not judge them so much, and vice versa for Dahlia.
Suburgatory is pretty hit or miss right now… but I like it a lot more than New Girl. At least the dialogue from all the characters flows and isn’t stale. I don’t really see the uncomfortable relationship that Levy and Sisto apparently have. I actually like their relationsip a lot and feel its pretty genuine. He obviously had her at a very young age, so I think its realistic for them to be close like that.
They need to just ditch the will they/won’t they of Dallas and George and just have them start dating.
On Suburgatory, I wouldn’t mind cartoon-ish residents of Chatswin, if this show had spent more time humanizing Lisa and Malik. (And as much as I love Alan Tudyk, bumped his character down to recurring.) Because I’m growing to like Dallas/Dalia and Lisa’s brother was a cartoon but very memorable.
Personally, my only problem with George/Tessa having too much chemistry was the Halloween episode.
I’d like to continue my aggressive anti-Up All Night campaign. Maybe if I were a parent that corner of the show would resonate for me, but I’m not and it doesn’t, and I hate all of the characters. You talk about the cartoonishness of Suburgatory, but I think Up All Night’s characters are worse because they are cartoons in a real setting, whereas everyone in Suburgatory fits the ridiculous setting they’ve been placed in. I certainly don’t want to come off as one of the people who endlessly compared Modern Family to Community–we all know who won that battle, don’t we?!*–but the comparison actually seems apt in this case.
*Sorry
People compared Modern Family to Community. Why? They have nothing in common.
Because they debuted the same season. It was a constant talking point on the old blog and may have even carried over here for a while.
Agreed. I Like Suburgatory. It has a unique self assured voice. Up All Night in addition to not knowing what it wants to be, has Maya Rudolph (who I love) playing someone who doesn’t resemble a human being. Plus the show is not really funny and they’re not doing anything new with this new parent concept that hasnt been done a million time. I feel like the few critics that still talk about it want to like it because of the people in front of them camera and Emily and I get that. But in terms of Suburgatory vs up All Night, thats no contest in favor of the former
Honestly, you lost me with Modern Family/Community thing.
“we all know who won that battle, don’t we?!”
I hope you’re not saying that because Community will be on hiatus next year. That would be ridiculous.
yeah, if we’re talking about which show is screamingly creative and which is the same thing every week (even though i watch because sometimes i like to be soothed), i guess we do know who won the battle between MF and community.
also, i’ve tried to like suburgatory, but i never laugh and find most of the characters annoying, including tessa. none of the characters resemble real people. on up all night, maya rudolph is a little over the top but no more over the top then ANY of the characters on suburgatory. also, on up all night the core relationship feels real to me, as someone in their late 30s in a long term relationship who really fights against losing my edge. i think up all night can find itself and improve. even though i’m fuming that community is gone for ahile (fingers crossed) from the thursday lineup, i’m glad to see up all night there instead of whitney, whose mere commercials made me partially violent.
Oh man, I fear my attempt at sarcasm has failed. For the record, I prefer Community, by a lot, but my comment was a joke. And I don’t disagree that Suburgatory’s characters are over the top; I was saying that they fit the tone of their show better than the characters on Up All Night. Saying Maya Rudolph is a “little” over the top, though, is like saying Michael Jordan was a “pretty good” basketball character.
But I’m glad you like it. I wish I did, and I gave it two months.
I’m referring, of course, to his character “Michael Jordan” in Space Jam.
right, Maya is over the top, but come on. the tone of suburgatory is incredibly cartoonish and over the top, and not in a good way or one that doesnt make its characters not annoying for the mere fact of being on a show that’s trying to be cartoonish. it’s just not not funny, or even kinda creative like say the first season of weeds that featured similarly suburban rich cartoony characters.
“But c’mon” just means that you and I don’t agree, which is fine. You’re not pointing out any broad characteristics that I didn’t allow for originally, just saying that you hate them.
I was somehow surprised to find out that Claire is older than Gloria!
Oh I love Alex moment!
9/10
Sometimes I wish you check out The Middle again, nothing groundbreaking about the show, but it’s a pleasant sitcom to watch. Eden Sher’s Sue is really one of the fun characters to watch in sitcoms today IMO.
Does Alan even watch “The Middle” at all, because right now I would put it quality-wise over most of the comedies on ABC that night. What say you Alan?
Thanks for mentioning it, Forg – extremely underrated sitcom that is definitely worth watching (whispered – ‘watching’). A Wednesday Round-Up without any mention of ‘The Middle’ is like an NBC Thursday without ‘Community’…wait, WHAT?
Luke is rapidly becoming a liability on Modern Family.
I actually really like how they’ve recalibrated his character from stupid to really eccentric like Phil.
Now Manny on the other hand…
Luke is often my favorite part of each episode, even when he is featured in small doses.
I’m done with Suburgatory. I loved the pilot, but after that, the show decided to create an incredibly lazy formula, where there’s always the school plot with Tessa and the suburbs plot with George. In the former, everything’s so “been there, done that” that there’s never laughs and in the latter, as you said, it’s tiring overall. In the end, Suburgatory became exactly like all the other ABC comedies surrounding it (with the exception of Happy Endings): likable characters (and actors), but the writing/execution is way too much by-the-numbers to make me laugh.
I’m done with it as well. I enjoyed the pilot and thought the second episode was top notch and hilarious, but nothing else has been very good since then. It’s definitely not turning into the show that I hoped it would be, and is wasting its potential. It feels like the writing is letting the show coast instead of truly working hard to make the show and moments memorable.
The writing is very lazy. I feel like I have seen those plots a thousand times before. It reminds me a lot of The Middle and Modern Family in that way. The three shows currently don’t even try to be funny, they just settle for something slightly amusing.
I much prefer a show like Cougar Town and Happy Endings, who actually try to be funny. They may once or twice miss their target, but at least they tried.
Alan, I knew one of your dance links had to be the Elaine dance and I’m not surprised by the AD link. I was pleasantly surprised by the Turk dance. That was my all time favorite scene in Scrubs – probably because I could dance the entire video back in the day! Then again, after reading you for so many years I’m not surprised you included it!
Sleep-clowning? Really? Oy. My eyes rolled right out of their sockets.
Agreed. I’ve never understood what everyone thinks is so funny about Fizbo.
@Denethor Fizbo’s first appearance was funny (at least, to a lot of people, even if not you). Cam (the actor’s name eludes me at the moment) plays physical comedy very well, and being a giant clown is a good bit of physical comedy… once.
Sleep-clowning, on the other hand, was ludicrous.
Yes – On Suburgatory the chemistry is a bit too good. I kind of get the feeling that they are making out when people aren’t looking (kinda like this Mrs C/Fonzi blooper from Happy Days – [www.youtube.com] about 45 seconds in)
That’s hilarious. I love how straight Marion Ross plays it.
I think the situation also isn’t helped by her calling him “George” instead of “dad.”
I almost wonder if the writers thought it would be more awkward to have her call him “dad”?
There are parts to Suburgatory that I love and some areas that need fixing. There is a lot of great dialogue on the show. The show works best when Tessa is at school facing off against Dahlia. Those parts are really hilarious. But, it hasn’t quite figured out how to balance out the A storyline with the B storyline and a result, the show isn’t always written well. This is despite the fact that it can have great dialogue. The actors also have great chemistry, almost too good. I feel they should have gone ith an older father. Larry Miller would have been perfect or a young mother like Lorelai and Rory on Gilmore Girls. But, the young father and daughter relationship comes off kind of creepy. This despite the fact that Jane Levy getting great dialogue. Last nights Suburgatory was a big improvement. But, the show needs more time with her and her friends against Dahlia. But, I would like to see more Tessa spending time with her friends which is when the show works best.
Up All Night isn’t great, but I appreciate that they’re not just repeating stale, old married couple problems. I like that Chris and Reagan support and love each other and don’t have the jealousy or insecurity that most writers would lean on for cheap comedy. As you said, Reagan wasn’t upset that Chris found the babysitter hot and basically forced Chris to hire someone competent. Likewise, Chris is really trying to be a good stay-at-home dad (and for the most part, I think he IS a good stay-at-home dad).
Reagan and Chris together remind me of Coach and Mrs. Coach from FNL. Obviously, the characters aren’t as developed, but I like how they’re written as a mature, sensible couple.
On “Suburgatory” I thought that some of the George and Tessa scenes played as if they were a couple (though not necessarily in a creepy way). It didn’t bother me, but now that I hear they might actually be involved off stage… that changes everything.
So how is a father & daughter appearing more like a couple NOT creepy?
The funniest dancing is Angel’s unfortunate performance at a party with Wesley. David Boreanez is hilarious.
A lot of these comments confuse me. I think Suburgatory has been very funny so far. The characters are a little thin outside George and Tessa but they can fix that with time. And this whole “too much chemistry”? Ick. Never even occurred to me until reading this.
And Luke bashing? He’s been killing it all season! Almost every line is gold. “Hope you like taxes.”
Luke rules.
I was watching Ed reruns the other day. And noticed that Claire Dunphy is not very much different from Carol Vessey (and I write that as a Bowen fan).
Two beautiful women… and either would be a misery as a wife!
the over-focus on the so-called “ick factor” on these blogs is infuriating, especially when it comes to Community. not only is alison brie very close to 30, but her character on the show has been in college for 3 years now which would make her at least 20. the prudishness is just ridiculous. the reaction to the suburgatory parent-daughter is equally over-the-top. not only is the show completely cartoonish, but they’ve obviously placed tessa as a very ‘adult’ teen and its her and her father against the world. she’s been portrayed as too ‘cool’ for their relationship to be overly sappy, so the closeness is expressed in a more ‘cool’ way. that’s all that normal people see there
That was a damn-near perfect episode of Happy Endings. I really love that show. The segment of bashing on Dave’s perm was inspired.
Loved sleep=clowning, cracked me up so much I had to rewind the DVR.
I love Suburgatory and don’t see any of the issues mentioned here. I guess because I was a middle class kid who went to school with the kids of affluence and many of the stories remind me of those days – if not as extreme.
It is a TV show not a documentary and as long as the characters fit in their world and the plots make sense then I don’t care. I want to entertained.
Alan, I love the dancing scenes, but how could you forget Ron Effing Swanson in the Snake Juice episode. Here is the link for all of the fun.
[www.youtube.com]
I hate the sitcom trope of an old man saying “Oh NO! My back went out!!” On Wednesday, we saw this first with George on Suburgatory, and then with Jay on Modern Family. Two ABC sitcoms, two men complaining that their backs went out!
It’s so trite and overused that to see it twice in the same night is completely absurd. But what’s more absurd is that I have never, not once, encountered anyone who has said “My back’s gone out!” It just doesn’t happen. You might hurt your back and complain of back pain. But whose back just “goes out” when they’re lifting something heavy, requiring them to just lay there incapacitated the rest of the day (or episode)?
Think about sitcoms over the years that have shown this happen. And then think about real life. It’s so ridiculous!!!!
i’ve never had back problems, but i’ve had neck problems that have just come right out of the blue…twist the wrong way doing something seemingly innocuous and suddenly in blinding pain! so i do believe it as a trope, even if it appears in waves on multiple shows.