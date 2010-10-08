‘The Office’ – ‘Andy’s Play’: The demon salesman of Slough Ave.

A review of last night’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as I recognize musical themes when they come back later…
In the original British “Office,” Tim once observed that you spend more time with your co-workers than you do with most of your friends and family, “but probably all you’ve got in common is the fact that you walk round on the same bit of carpet for eight hours a day.” The American version started out with a similar view of things, but as it distanced itself from the British show, it began to embrace Michael Scott’s belief that the bonds you form at work go deeper than carpet, and that if you work with people long enough they can feel like your family.
“Andy’s Play,” while not a laugh riot outside of a few small moments (Creed’s role as drama critic, Michael’s performance of an entire “Law & Order” episode), worked largely because it embraced that idea. The Scranton staff doesn’t always get along, but they do enjoy each other’s company more than most would admit. So they turn out for Andy’s community theater production of “Sweeney Todd,” and we see how talented Andy is when in an appropriate setting (and away from Broccoli Rob, Pubey Lewis & the News and the rest of Here Comes Treble), and everyone has a really good time. Erin proves a terrible babysitter, but Jim and Pam are ultimately amused by all that happened and get drunk together after Jim can’t successfully get CC out of the car without waking her. (As the father of two kids who wouldn’t transfer successfully, I laughed a lot at the “It’s like ‘The Hurt Locker'” line.) Angela’s plan to turn Dwight’s contractually-obligated sex with her into a rekindled romance worked (though, to be honest, I’d rather see Dwight with Pam’s bridesmaid friend). And when it becomes clear that even the power of “Sweeney Todd” isn’t enough to steal Erin away from Gabe, the staff cheers the Nard-Dog up by encouraging another performance, which quickly turns into a joyous group rendition of Macy Gray’s “I Try.”
Sometimes, “The Office” makes me laugh. Sometimes, it just makes me happy I spent an evening in the company of these goofballs. “Andy’s Play” was the latter kind of episode, and that can be fine by me.
What did everybody else think?
Agree on all counts. Kind of like “Cafe Disco”, not the funniest episode (although Creed calling in a review had me in stitches long after the episode even ended), just a good time and I am okay with that.
Just wanted to add regarding that Creed bit, the idea he is the local drama critic is hilarious but almost as funny is the idea that maybe there was no one at the other end of the phone.
I totally agree about the mystery over what Cred was doing. I was hoping that would be the tag at the end. Maybe a Deleted Scene?
Really liked the episode…. I am in the camp who felt last year was horrible and figured I would give the show a couple of episodes this year to see if it would pick up
Looks like it has.
By the way, I don’t think Pam and Jim were getting drunk… I doubt what they were drinking was stronger than orange juice….
Spiked with Irish Cream….
Jim said he had a bottle of Bailey’s (or something like that) from the wedding in the car that they could mix with the juice.
Just realized that OJ and Baileys sounds really disgusting together….
I enjoyed it very much for the same reasons as Alan stated. Also I really liked Dwight/Angela subplot, I think they might be able to make something out of that – they softened Angela up and- dare I say it- made her even sexy.
Thoroughly enjoyed this episode. From Community, 30 Rock and this, thought it was a strong block for NBC. Some of my favorite parts included Darryl’s line about how his plumber’s got pipes, Ryan busting out his iPad to tell the time, and Erin asking Andy if he wrote Sweeney Todd
Hmmmm. I often find myself liking recent eps more than most, but for this one I’m going the other way. Things that bugged me:
–Erin being positioned as more of a stupid character than a naive/sweet one. Jokes here & there (disposable camera) are OK, but bringing the baby was too much. How are we supposed to be invested in Andy’s feelings toward her if she’s such a moron?
–Relatedly, didn’t like Andy’s phone going off. Not a big deal, but it was nice when he was doing well in the early going. Just frustrating.
–The Angela/Dwight coupling card has always been a bit too coarse (with compensating humor) to work, and that continued.
Still a few laughs, and the ending was sweet, but overall a miss for me.
I agree with you on the Erin front. I don’t like the move towards framing her as a total moron.
I’m really getting sick of her.
Yeah, this one was a step back from the first two episodes. While they may enjoy each others company, I don’t think I’ve ever spent that much time with my co-workers outside of a company sponsered event so the whole premise didn’t work. Also, still hate the Andy/Erin plot line and it’s making me dislike any time Andy shows up on screen. The ridiculous treacly ending with them all miraculously appearing to cheer Andy up made me wish those razors were real.
I laugh every time I hear (or think of) the name Broccoli Rob.
When I see a show like this, then I stayed tuned and see a show like Outsourced, it makes me want to strangle the people who say the Office should end since it’s not as funny as it was at its peak.
Yeah, it’s not. But compared to whatever else is making it on the air these days in the comedy world, The Office is still world class. Last thing I want is for NBC to have to pick another bad/lazy comedy to fill The Office’s slot.
In total agreeement. Still loving the show, and as Alan mentioned in his review, it’s just great to spend time with the Dunder-Mifflin folks.
I agree! The problem with Outsourced and a lot of other comedies nowadays is that they lack the unfiltered humanness in The Office that makes it so enjoyable.
Maybe I’m over-thinking this, but if they’re going to use the “documentary” as the premise…
Dwight and Angela were going to let cameras film them having sex?
There were a lot of POVs a the show. Just how many camera guys did the documentarian bring to the theater?
Are we supposed to accept that these people wear their microphone packs both on and off the job?
Does Angela have a camera in her car? How could we see her driving?
You’re trying too hard.
The Office isn’t as laugh-out-loud funny as it once was in the earlier seasons, and I’m okay with that, too. Seven seasons in, I like connecting with them every week because their dysfunction and strange chemistry is very appealing to me. They’re like old friends that I catch up with every week now, and that’s just as enjoyable as anything else.
Awful episode. The Andy/Erin thing comes off like a professor obsessed with a student. He looks at least 20 years older than her. I thought that with the Gabe/Erin romance they had realized the Andy/Erin thing simply did not work but I guess not.
How many overgrown man-childs can one show have? Between Michael Scott, Kevin and Andy that’s three on one show.
On the positive side, the babysitting subplot was solid and it was good to see Angela get some screentime for the first time in a while.
I’m sure Ed Helms would be thrilled to hear that. Anyway, he’s 36 and she’s 30.
She might be 30 but her character has said that it was her first real job which makes the character seem early 20s. He looks early to mid 40s. If he’s 36, he’s had a rough life.
Uh, Ed Helms is 36 and Ellie Kemper is 30. Not quite a professor to student relationship if you ask me.
I have no input on the actual topic but wanted to say I laughed out loud at “how many overgrown man-childs can one show have?”
I laughed during the intro when the cast came in singing with their fake knives and then you see Dwight wielding his real one.
I thought that was funny too!
It was a funny episode, but not the funniest. It was, as Alan indicated, enjoyable, even if it wasn’t memorable. You could call it a throwaway episode in the sense that it didn’t advance any plots a great deal, but that’s not a bad thing.
I just hope the writers have a better sense of where this season is supposed to go.
Excellent. Even the farce mostly worked (the cell phone/bird maybe not, but the wine bottle and balloons did).
Is no one else bothered by the fact that Pam and Jim were drinking their spiked orange juice…in a car…with a baby in the back. Not cool, Office.
In their own driveway, with the sleeping CeCe bomb in the back seat, as Alan makes clear.
“The Office” hasn’t been good in 2 years, but I continue to watch because of Carrel and Helms. This was vintage “Office”. Best episode since season 4! We’ll see if they can keep it going next week.
Agree with the general consensus here. Creed as a critic was hilarious, probably the best Creed bit we’ve gotten since him fleeing the office in “Murder”. It was a fun, if not funny episode. Although the part with Andy’s phone ringing and Erin being a complete dolt with the baby nearly killed it for me, but luckily the show hurdled that bump quickly.
I dislike musicals and I dislike Andy Bernard’s taste in music, so this episode never really had a chance with me. Were it not for Dwight taking out his real knife in the opening and Ryan whipping out the iPad clock, the episode would have been smile-less.
I would be happy if we could see less singing/lip syncing/whatever on the show.
God this was refreshing.
Reminded me of season two Office.
Ed Helms is awesome, dude needs an Emmy nod.
Everyone’s been freaking out about Steve Carell leaving, but I’m looking forward to it. I’m sick of watching Michael Scott act like a petulant child. Once upon a time, it was funny. Now it’s tiresome. This isn’t intended as a slam on Carell, just the character. I for one am looking forward to his departure. I sincerely hope there’s a modicum of growth in Michael between now and the end of the season.
Darrell and Creed damn near stole this episode from Ed Helms.
As a musical theater nerd, I loved it. Thought the cold open was the best one in a very long time. It’s also nice to see Jim and Pam as a regular couple from time to time – and this is coming from someone who was never really into “Jam”.
Hey Alan,
I’m not thrilled about this whole musical version of The Office. It feels too precious, what with the whole gang coming together in song at the end and all. That’s fine for an episode of Glee, or The Waltons, or even Modern Family, but not The Office. This show is so far removed from what it once was.
I am impressed with how quickly and successfully they’ve toned down both Michael and Dwight. After last season I was so sick of Dwight and his over-the-top, a$$hole of a character, but now only 3 weeks in to this season and Dwight is back under control. That’s a testament to Rainn Wilson’s acting. His performance is so stylized – notice how he’s shifted back to the “old Dwight” posture. Impressive.
This episode also made a strong case for an Ed Helms led Office in season 8.
I disagree with the idea that Andy doesn’t have a chance at stealing her away. Why else would she tell Gabe she was at a cast party saying hi to Andy, when she was clearly alone with him, in the empty theater.
I’m sure she’s aware enough to know that wasn’t the cast party.
The best ep in a long time. That’s more like it.
The Creed thing was great. I strongly suspect he wasn’t talking to anyone for real, after all, the play was supposedly closing that night, who calls in a review on closing night?