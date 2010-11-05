‘The Office’ – ‘Christening’: Save me, Jeebus!

A quick review of last night’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as Jesus is my caterer…
I’m not even sure where to begin with “Christening,” beyond the fact that – with the notable exception of Toby’s question to God, perfectly delivered by Paul Lieberstein – it was just spectacularly unfunny.
There was no part of it where I felt Michael was acting out of character. He’s this lonely, this in need of purpose and a family of some kind, that I could see him getting drunk on the holy spirit for a little while, just as I could see him sobering up on the long bus ride and backing out immediately. And there have been some very dark, character-driven Michael spotlights that have worked despite being thin on laughs (season four’s “Money,” with Michael’s moonlighting job, comes to mind). But those worked because they really did take Michael’s problems seriously, where this one just used his loneliness as the set-up for an incredibly predictable tantrum with Andy on the bus.
The christening and reception, meanwhile, was simultaneously frantic and lifeless. While it’s occasionally funny to see Jim and/or Pam under a lot of stress (see the episode last year where they found out about Michael and Pam’s mom), neither character is well-serviced by a story where they’re anxious and under siege the entire time. And while I’m usually amused by Stanley’s misanthropy and hunger-fueled rage, here I found myself just hating virtually the entire branch.
That was just a bad, bad episode of “The Office.”
What did everybody else think?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
agreed on all counts. i’m getting dangerously close to deleting my season pass in favor of depending on you and the a.v. club to filter out the good episodes for me.
The bus subplot was among the dumbest thing i’ve ever seen in my life……..and i work with 12 year olds every day. This show sucks. So sad.
It wasn’t a very good episode, but what about Erin at the very end. “Quick, get in.” ‘Michael, “Why?” Erin, “So it’s faster.”
Ha, I never got Erin’s punchline because I refuse to bow down to NBC and alter my DVR to match their ending-times. I’ve missed the last joke of every Community and Office episode.
kronic: you obviously have the internet. Watch online.
One of the worst episodes of The Office. Scattered, unfocused and forgettable.
Write a comment…
Reply to comment…
I found myself pleasantly surprised. Not by the quality of the episode (it wasn’t funny or particularly good), but by the fact that I could stand Michael.
Sticking Michael near a lifecycle event (see Phylis’ wedding) usually turns him into an intolerable buffoon who almost ruins everything. And sure, he was being his crazy self, but all I could think was “Well, at least he’s not ruining everything.” Whether that’s a good thing about the episode or a bad thing about the show in general, I can’t say (though I lean towards the latter)
The introduction of “Sabre” was the Jump The Shark moment for The Office.
This show should’ve ended after the wedding. It is just a mess right now. That’s sad, because it used to be the best thing on TV.
@gsmith140:
The wedding episodes are where I stopped watching and now, after reading and hearing about how scattered the show has become, I’m glad that I did.
Michael Scott driving into a lake was the jump the shark moment.
Strongly agree.
I really need them to not do anymore “something goes wrong with the baby” plot points. That stuff felt like it was straight out of an episode of Perfect Strangers.
(Which is a show that I loved…when I was eight).
You were right on all accounts. This was just not funny. I wish the writers could just see that Jim and Pam being anxious or incompetent just doesn’t work. They and the show are so much better when you give us their sweet little moments as a couple. Michael and his lack of growth is old to me now.
Last season I defended this show against the growing tide of criticism. I thought more episodes were funny than were not.
This season, though, I have to lower my head and meekly wander over to the other camp. This episode was…well, I can’t improve on Alan’s description of “spectacularly unfunny”.
I will say that that Halloween episode was a unique bright spot in this woeful season. I feel I owe it to this show that I used to love so dearly to stick it out through the end of Carell’s reign, but after that I’m probably done.
I miss the days where a “bad” episode of the Office was still a watchable episode of the Office. Steve Carell may have waited a bit too long to abandon this ship.
Carell signed a 7 year contract. This is the first chance he’s had to jump ship.
Agree completely. I still don’t buy into the idea that this whole office will travel to these events away from work – like the Christening or Andy’s play.
What didn’t make sense is Michael complaining that they don’t do enough things together away from work. They hang out with each other ALL the time.
I think that was the joke, though…
Wow, I honestly thought it was pretty good. I hated the idea for the episode, and some of the bits were highly generic comedy, but I laughed throughout. And this is coming from someone who loathed last season.
Yeah, that was easily the worst of this season and if not for those terrible ones from last year (Scott’s Tots, Mafia), the worst all time. The cold open and Toby had a few chuckles, but the rest was a disaster. Why would their coworkers even show up if they weren’t invited? Why stay for the reception? What happened to Jim’s brain? Can someone tell me what church allows grown men to just hop on the youth group bus? Having Michael see the church as a substitute for his Office family isn’t a bad idea, but this was a complete waste of the concept. I’m pretty disappointed after last weeks much better episode.
And why on earth wouldn’t Jim and Pam simply say “No, the reception is just for a few close friends.” You can’t tell me that anyone would ever just let 3 times as many people show up…
And the grown men on the bus thing would also never happen – I was waiting for Michael to get kicked off immediately, followed by some Catholic priest joke, but instead nothing happened. Just brutal.
Agreed. My wife and I are tired of sitting down to watch this anymore. Maybe put it on in the background, but the show just sucks. I think the fact that Jim and Pam must have their storylines together kills it. They were 2 great characters beforehand and now they have to follow each other wherever. Now husbands and wives need to be together but I imagine at work they must want some separation. Andy and Dwight just don’t get it done in large doses. Andy never did, but Dwight is now a shell of what he was. Please let the show die when Carell leaves
Agreed…a real stinker. I used to love this show and everything about it, but with stronger, newer shows like “Community” and “Parks and Recreation,” I think it’s time for “The Office” to bow out gracefully.
I’m not trying to turn this into a religious discussion, but most of the characters constant attack of religion turned me off.
I’m with you. I was surprised by how many of them took to bashing the church members during the reception. It was really mocking and I actually thought what Michael had to say about it was good. Generally they’re not so disrespectful.
Also, the group of young people seemed largely like caricatures. Top it off with the fact that the episode wasn’t that funny, and it just seems really pointless.
Despite the office regulars’ snark, I was kind of pleasantly surprised that the church itself was portrayed fairly neutrally, or at least not so negatively as is the norm in TV eps that address religion.
It’s actually surprising that terminally lonely Michael has never sought community at a church before. I liked when he lit up as he was meeting and greeting everybody. Church would be perfect for Michael- a bunch of people whose love for God would motivate/enable them to love on or at least put up with him! =)
Too bad they closed off that plotline with his completely unbelievable getting on the bus. I mean, I believe Michael might make a snap decision to do that [he did try to ride a train out of town in Money] but no way would a church let this unknown middle aged man on the bus with their youth. Not to mention the fact that he had nothing packed, no release forms, hadn’t raised any money as I’m sure the team members would have had to…
Ryan’s anti-religious comments (like everything Ryan says now) were intended to show what a smug douche he is, so they didn’t play as anti-religious. I think the only negative thing about religion in the episode was actually the depiction of Angela, who has been a hypocrite for a while.
I have to agree that the episode wasn’t extremely funny, but speaking as a Christian, I was thrilled to see the most positive depiction of religion on television since a few select episodes of The Simpsons. Michael saw the church as a group of loving, supportive neighbors. Ryan’s comments where comically ignorant, and the juxtaposition of the office workers to the church family highlighted the positive side of church community.
I loved Toby’s comment and I’m glad it was a decent payoff to his tiring subplot of not entering the church. I laughed out loud and had to pause my player. Erin always cracks me up.
Even if it wasn’t a super funny episode, it brought a smile to my face for being somethign bold on television: a positive or at least fair approach to religion.
Really terrible – the first episode (really!) where I considered just being done with this show. Does anyone really find those tantrums funny? Do the cast and crew finish up a scene like that and just laugh? There’s no joke.
And I find it particularly upsetting in this episode because I thought they actually had the germ of a good story idea. Michael finding religion makes a ton of sense, it’s not something we’ve seen a million times, and it could even lead into a reasonable exit for Correll. But, like so many other halfway decent ideas, the show just killed it where it lay, without really exploring any of the possibilities.
And Pam and Jim…jesus, do those two just want off this show by now, or what? Particularly Krasinski, who is about as essential to the storyline now as Ryan. We’ve already seen Jim and Pam annoyed by the intrusion of the office on a special day (done so, so much better in Niagara). Why not play a different angle in this episode? Maybe they want to set Toby up with a friend and they invite the whole office along to make him feel comfortable. Or maybe they want them there because they find them honestly entertaining…I don’t know, I’m not a comedy writer, but there has to be a new way to make these worlds collide.
And don’t even get me started on Jim thinking Angela stole their baby based on a throwaway comment Pam made while stressed and hungry. That was so dumb…let’s just say I felt bad for much of the cast during this episode of television.
A dingo- er, Angela- took my baby!!!
Agreed.
Meanwhile, did anyone else think the girl from the church group was a dead ringer for Pam? She was on Huge this summer and everytime I watched that I kept thinking how much she reminded me of Jenna Fischer. It was a little weird that they’d put her in an episode full of Jim & Pam’s family and have her playing someone completely unrelated to Pam.
No, I seriously don’t think she looks anything like Pam.
I thought she desperately wanted to be Drew Barrymore. She had the same delivery style/pacing in her dialogue, and even had the lispy thing that Drew often does. Same earnestness.
I thought she looked like a poor man’s Harriet Hayes (who was a poor man’s Kristin Chenoweth).
Funniest part of the episode was chatting with the wife about what it would be like to go to church with Michael Scott (our church has a lot of active roles for everyday congregation members and the thought of him running a Sunday School class like an office meeting was good times).
Not a writer, so I can’t put my finger on where it missed or how it could have been better, but it just missed. Agree that Michael discovering church only to discover that it’s not for him is a good story, but maybe worthy of a couple of episodes? Not sure how I would feel about that being his exit strategy from the show, but maybe a cute youth pastor would be his ideal mate.
I didn’t think it was that bad, but, anyway, for me, the whole episode summed up on the Ryan-Kelly-Dwight’s conversation about the church password protected wireless!
Ryan: “For all their generosity of spirit, they password protect their wireless?”
Kelly: “Try Jesus”
Dwight: “Opus Dai”
LOL
Worst. Episode. Ever.
I’m just so tired of people watching the show if they keep saying – week after week after week – how much they think the show stinks. Not you, Alan, because I know you’ve liked this season better than last, but every comment on the net is tiring.
As strange as it sounds, I don’t watch the show to give me laughs anymore. Maybe that in itself should say enough about the quality of the show for some, but to me, it just means that after 7 seasons it’s difficult to put characters in new situations and I understand that.
So now, I want to see where their lives go, and if I get some chuckles, great. If not, I still care enough about them after all these years to watch week after week.
I do agree about Toby’s question being the best moment of the night, though. It made me laugh and broke my heart at the same time. That’s when The Office is at its best.
See, I have liked the episodes this season a lot more than last years, but this one was just spectacularly bad.
But this one literally was like watching their lives go on…just normal average lives where nothing out of the ordinary (read: interesting) happens except people acting completely contrary to common sense.
Couldn’t agree more.
When I get home and look at my DVR and get through finished watching 30 Rock and Community, I sigh and think, “I guess I’ll watch The Office now.” I don’t know where it all went wrong but this episode is a good example of how this show has just lost its footing. As soon as Michael and Andy got off the bus and the episode pretty much ended, I thought, “That’s all?”
Like in last year’s finale, I found myself hating every member of the branch. The writer’s used to have a grasp on each individual character, but now they just seem to do whatever they want them to for the sake of what they’re trying to get out of Michael. In “Whistleblower” Angela was one of the people mad at Andy for “whistleblowing” which made no sense because she was accounting and she wouldn’t have had sales affected by it. Phyllis putting his bag into the ceiling is something quiet, nice, knits for people season 2 Phyllis would have done ,etc ,etc.
The best part came courtesy of NBC with the Arcade Fire t-shirt. They’re way of reminding the fans they’ll be on SNL next week.
What happened to my once favorite show?
For one minute, I thought this was going to be the Michael departure episode – sprung on us by surprise. That might have actually been funny.
but the minute Andy got on the bus too, I knew he was going nowhere. A pretty dumb episode all the way around.
Just to put this putrid episode in context: My teenage boy was watching, and when he saw Michael get on the church bus to Mexico he asked, “Is this the series finale? Seems like a good way for Michael to leave the show.” If only both were true. How NBC can keep this corpse afloat while keeping Parks and Rec stuffed in their mid-season closet is beyond me.
I knew we were in for trouble when the commercials were billing it as “The Office Christening”. And I agree that the introduction of Sabre was the real turning point for the show.
I think Sabre is about right, time-wise, but I think it’s somewhat coincidental, as I find Gabe funny, and 90% of the time he’s the only reminder we have that Sabre exists. I do miss the larger universe of Dunder-Mifflin, though.
Paging Dr Kevorkian. It is sad to watch the demise of this show. I will soon stop watching it. My wife wants to keep watching so I might have to stay for the good of my marriage but it will be against my will. How can they possibly think they will be viable without Steve Carell? The fact that The Office will remain on the air and Terriers will likely get cancelled says so much about the state of stupidity in America. Guy Fawkes needs to head to Hollywood.
then stop
Terrible. How much longer can this show drag on? As for this particular episode, the writers really seem at a loss as to what to do with Jim and Pam. Why would the entire office show up at their christening anyway? Bring back Parks and Rec.
yeah, ’cause no one at Parks and Rec does anything outside the office….well, except for every episode
well, timb, the characters on Parks and Rec actually like each other so it makes more sense to do things together outside of the office.
timb’s retort is not responsive to E’s comment. E wants P&R back because it is good, not because it does or does not keep episodes contained inside an office. The Office has done effective “outside the office” eps in the past (Beach Games, anyone?), but it was simply not believable that everyone would come to the christening uninvited and then complain about everything.
There are only six people in the P&R dept. and, unlike The Office, they’ve shown them outside of work since the show began. The fact that they keep coming up with excuses for 18 co-workers to get together outside the office is a little silly. And they’ve already done it twice in season 7. It just speaks to the fact that they’re running out of ideas to use IN the office. Not surprising, after six years.
I think I just watch The Office a lot differently than most people do. I thought it was hilarious – but I tend to get the most enjoyment from all the one-liners and random surprises, not from how I felt the overall framework of an episode “worked” or didn’t work. If I laughed a lot, I consider it a good episode…and here, I laughed a lot.
Taking a more global view of it…
I’m not a big fan of episodes that take the entire staff out of the office, and all of them attending a christening was pretty odd…but I just did what I’ve been trained to do through years of watching fictionalized TV and suspended my disbelief.
I think Michael’s storyline was another solid stepping stone to his eventual leaving. Was it predictable that he’d get off the bus? Well, yeah, they’re obviously not writing him off the show yet! But they’re showing that Michael wants more – he can’t put his finger on it, but he wants more. He thinks it’s that he wants to spend more time with the staff (but is informed they already do that by Darryl), then thinks he wants to piggy-back on the church group’s enthusiasm and join their trip to Mexico (but realizes that isn’t going to work)… Forget the specifics, they’re showing a conflicted Michael Scott and his struggle. Would we rather that they skipped this process and just abruptly removed Michael in the season finale?
Good episode. Too bad I’m apparently one of the few that allowed myself to enjoy it!
Erin was the sole highlight just by being her wonderful weird self. Other than that… meh.
After starting out this season with potential for redemption for the catastrophe that was Season 6 with 3 decent episodes, it feels like The Office is falling back into muddled, unfunny, and lifeless territory. The best few episodes have been dull beyond belief; I mean, this is still a comedy program correct?
The continued downward spiral is only made even more egregious by the fact that Community and 30 Rock have both been so solid this season. The Office doesn’t feel important to me anymore, it’s no longer the reason I watch comedy on NBC Thursday.
“What did everybody else think?” That you are nuts. I found Michael’s story and disgust with co-workers perfect. I laughed at Jim and Pam discomfort with everyone wanting exciting free things. I laughed out loud at Dwight’s standing up and announcing paper discounts.
Everybody has an off-day, Alan, and despite the choir down below, this was yours. This was a fine episode of uncomfortable situations: i.e., what the show is famous for
1. When did the Office stop being about office life?
2. When did all of the characters become totally rude and snarky, especially to Jim and Pam?
3. Raine used to portray Dwight as at least kind of loveable, now he’s just a tool.
4. Why does Kelly have an issue with Pam’s mom all of a sudden?
5. How hard would it have been to say “the reception is just for my friends?”
———-
The only three highlights of this episode were Ryan’s comments, Jim getting angry because he’s hungry and seeing Angela in a different light once in a while.
Come to think of it Ryan is the only person that seemed to have a character consistent with before.
The Christening storyline should have been a subplot in an office based story.
It was always going to end up here. Michael was always a cartoon character, and they tried to paper over it by suggesting that he was a great salesman (as if someone that clueless and self-focused would suddenly become the consummate professional when dealing with clients) and that this office full of cartoon characters would be the most profitable in the company. It’s not fair to compare this to the British show, but the problem comes in taking characters from a mold designed to follow a single arc, then trying to make them lovable and complex without making them seem real.
I loved the cold open though…
yeah, unfortunately this season of he Office seems to be doubling down on the awfulness of the second half of last season. They need to get back on track or shoot this horse. I just feel bad for Carrel now. He saw the writing on the wall one season too late.
Agreed. I almost shut it off about halfway through because I hadn’t cracked a smile once. Where is my beloved show? Long gone, I’m afraid…
I usually watch Office episodes twice, but couldn’t make it through this a second time. Not a good episode, but overall, season 7 hasn’t been that bad.
I made it through a rewatch, but I can’t tell you why. Nothing that happened had any relationship to real life.
I’m surprised you didn’t open the review with “A quick review of last night’s ‘The Office’ coming up just as soon as I sneeze on Dwight…”
In any case, I enjoyed the episode, and was slayed by the Jim/Pam exchange at the reception…
Pam: “Who the heck was that?”
Jim: “I think it was Sconesy Cider, noted baptism reception critic.”
This ep was just painful to watch. I didn’t laugh once. Yikes.
Seriously, NBC needs to end this show after this season.
I really thought that this episode was going to be used as a way for Michael to leave Scranton and the show itself. But they didn’t.
99% of the time when I see a show that Alan’s reviewing, I find myself in agreement with him about whether or not it worked. So it was kind of disconcerting to see that he HATED this Christening episode The Office. I think I was afraid based on the previews that this would turn out to be â€œPhyillisâ€™ Wedding Reloadedâ€, with Michael ruining an important day for the regulars because of his desperate need to be loved/the center of attention, so I was very relieved when Michael took not being the godfather in strideâ€”well, in as much stride as you can say when a guy ends up first joining a church mission bus to Mexico, and panics enough that they let him off the bus when theyâ€™re still inside Pennsylvania state lines. The rest of the cast, meanwhile went from miss (Jim being frazzled like he was here isnâ€™t interesting because he wasnâ€™t unlikable enough to be jarring, wasnâ€™t stressed out enough to be believable as he lost track of HIS INFANT DAUGHTER, and wasnâ€™t able to make Angela look like an ass in return for her being exposed as a scone-stealing bitch without the help of an oaf like Kevin) to mixed bag (the rudeness at the admittedly-pitiful luncheon wasnâ€™t cool, but hearing from Erin that they all went out afterwards WITHOUT MICHAEL was pretty sweet) to by far the best scene of the season: Toby asking God why he is being treated so badly. No character on TV, now or ever, even Dr. Mark Greene when he learned his brain tumor was back and about to deprive him of more time spent trying to pretend he still wanted to be ER, had more right to ask that based on what we know and have seen than Toby Flenderson. So even though it wasn’t a great show, I felt it was good overall.
This may be the single worst episode of The Office of all time, maybe even worse than Scott’s Tots (although they were both awful in very different ways). There was just nothing funny about this episode – it all felt entirely uninspired and lifeless. It was as if they took a bunch of material that comprised cut scenes from past seasons and put it together to make one long boring mess. Absolutely brutal.
While I agree it was the worst of the 3 NBC comedies Thursday, I think I like the characters to much to actually dislike any episodes.
This was seriously bad. Afterwards, we found out it was the first episode ever written by Peter Ocko, and the first episode directed by Alex Hardcastle. Obvious then, what the problems were.
Jim’s behavior the last two weeks has shone a light on what is missing from this show: a grounding in reality. The best moments are when you can watch and think “that is just like my experience” or at the very least see the humor grow the characters personality. Last week, when Jim kept asking the new salesman why he had blown Pam off, all I could think was “this is too stupid and out of character.” This week, I was enjoying the show right until Jim accused Angela of stealing his baby.
Yes, its fun to see the normally even-keeled Jim freak out, but these moments have just been to goofy to enjoy.
Just to clarify for the people that have noted “Jim accused Angela of stealing his baby” — that’s a misrepresentation of what happened. Jim was in a panic when told that a short blonde woman had the baby…he spots a short blonde woman heading for the exit and instinctively yells for someone to stop her. Jim didn’t know it was Angela he was accusing. Only when she is turned around does Jim see it was Angela, followed immediately by him fully realizing his error as Pam’s mom is revealed as the actual blonde with the baby.
Nope, Crum, Jim specifically had Angela in mind.
Totally agree!!!! Super super bad episode.
First of all, I’m seriously sick of Jim and Pam thinking nobody at the office is good enough for them. Especially Pam Beasley is the biggest loser I’ve ever seen and yet so full of herself.
Boring episode but they made a good demonstration of how annoying overenthusiastic people can be. I really wanted to punch that woman in the face after she expressed her cheesy lines about how she was in Mexico and the children had to walk 12 miles to school yada yada. “Or should I say…Gracias.” Eek!
Oh BTW I officially hate Jim! Who does he think he is, assuming that Angela STOLE his baby? Who does that? And who tries to ‘play cool’ -after finding out that she didn’t steal his baby, instead of apoligizing to her for his horrible behavior? Jim is not funny, he is incredibly disturbing…
I think the entire season isjust setting up carrell’s exit
I don’t think it’s at all fair to call the episode a “bad, bad” show, at least not on the whole or by comparison. While Michael getting on the bus did kill it, the first two thirds were pretty good. Michael and Dwight were both believable and yet funny, there were some nice, genuine moments of fun with the extended cast just sitting around a table chatting, and the tribulations of the baptism – the awkwardness from the soiled dress and miscommunicated luncheon invitation – are the best reflection of Ricky Gervais’ vision that we’ve seen in a while.
Again, the ending did kill it, but Alan, you love to complain about how awful episodes are, despite making me laugh out loud several times, because they’ve taken things to far from real characterization. To complain wholesale about plotting that in large part makes the trade-off you ask for seems a bit petulant. This was not by a long shot a bad, bad episode.
If NBC could think long term, they’d let The Office die this year. It’s not worth the effort when you have Parks and Rec. on the bench. Next year’s lineup – Outsourced, Parks and Rec., Community and 30 Rock.
The Office struggled for two seasons until it received ITS Christening by being placed in the 9 pm slot. It’s time to do the same for Community.
I would rather watch the worst Office episodes in history over and over again than suffer through one episode of the borderline racist, painfully unfunny turd that is Outsourced.
How I knew this episode sucked: I was playing with my new HTC phone and wasn’t compelled once to look up by anything from the episode. Extremely disappointing after two decent episodes.