‘The Office’ – ‘Costume Contest’: Let’s hear it for the rational consumer!

A review of tonight’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as I discuss the extremes of the human physique…
“Costume Contest” was an episode with a lot to like – too much, really. There was so much going on, so many little stories and running gags for so many characters, that I think it would have worked much better as a one-hour episode.
We got off to a terrific start with the “Is there no limit to what he won’t notice?” teaser with Stanley (Kevin-as-Phyllis was my favorite. followed by Pam’s mustache), then set up some promising ideas based on previous characterization: Jim is too-cool-for-school about Halloween, Oscar refuses to get excited about things that don’t make rational sense, Michael is both afraid of Darryl and desperate for his respect and friendship, etc.
But things got so busy, so quickly, that the Michael/Darryl/Gabe storyline never quite clicked (outside of occasional moments like Michael asking “What is taking someone from behind?” or Michael making Kevin cry, which was a great bit for Brian Baumgartner). And the various bits about the supporting cast and their costumes felt like they deserved more time. I have to assume there was an Andy/Meredith scene that got left on the cutting room floor, for instance, and I was surprised they brought back Todd Packer without at any point addressing the professional conflict with Danny.
The storyline that worked the best was the Jim/Pam/Danny situation. It was the right mix of weird and uncomfortable – what good was going to come from those questions? – and Jim’s decision to put on the silly costume, and to bring in CC as Swee’Pea(*), was the perfect way for him to buck up Pam after Danny’s “she seemed a little dorky” comment so obviously deflated her.
(*) Any Popeye fans out there who can explain to me exactly what Swee’Pea’s relationship is supposed to be to Olive and/or Popeye? That always puzzled me. Was Olive a single mom? Is Swee’Pea the illegitimate child Popeye refuses to claim? Just a random baby?
Again, lots of fine little moments – the line about “Walter Bernard Hall” explaining so much about Andy’s time at Cornell, or the reasons for Oscar winning the costume contest – but the whole didn’t really come together.
What did everybody else think?
I agree that this should have been an hour long. I was expecting some sort of sweet moment where Jim eventually puts the dumb costume on.
He did put the costume on.
SweePea was left on Popeye’s doorstep and Popeye adopted him and raises him as his son.
What about the bombshell dropping that Daryl might be replacing Michael as the new boss of The Office?
The writers are playing with the audience. We’ve already had one episode where it was hinted that Andy would be the new boss. They will probably toss out these red herrings all season.
Yeah, don’t read too much into it. Paul Lieberstein has said that Craig Robinson will, like many of the actors, be considered to fill that slot, but we’re not going to know for a long time.
What?!? That is exactly the kind of thing that might be a spoiler! I hadn’t heard about this at all!!!
Anonymoose, I think they’re just referring to Darryl saying that he’s ambitious and wants to go further in the company. Since it was in the episode, it’s not a spoiler.
I don’ think he was “reading too much into it”. I think he was mentioning it because it was overlooked in your post.
Even though this episode was busy, I thought it was one of the better episodes of the season. And Swee’Pea was an orphan that Popeye adopted.
It made me laugh quite a bit so I liked it. But I agree that it probably would have worked better as an hour long episode.
First time I’ve ever said this…I thought The Office was better than Community.
It wasn’t.
No, Guest, it was better than Community. Community was a complete disaster tonight.
How so?
It always is, has been, and will continue to be better than that bottom feeder garbage.
The fact that there are way more comments on Community’s past episode in this post about THE OFFICE (negative or positive) and not vice-versa tells me otherwise.
Totally agree, FFC.
The OFFICE has really run its course. Shows are not meant to last forever. COMMUNITY is fresh. It is both clever and stupid, sarcastic and sweet, all at the same time. The wit is palpable, the actors are phenomenal, the writing is superb, and the plots are hilarious. They add their own originality to parody pop culture much like Edgar Wright and Sean Penn, but without the accents (John Oliver excepted.)
what was ryan supposed to be dressed as?
Justin Bieber.
I never thought I would watch an episode of the office where Kevin got the only laughs. Wow. That being said, I hated this episode the least out of the season so far.
The Olyphant lover in me wanted to see him in costume… However, Krasinski in a Popeye costume was quite the sight. What was Kelly’s second costume, and what was Phyllis supposed to be? I enjoyed this one, aside from Michael’s cringe-worthy tantrum over Darryl’s good idea being put into the system. I feel that it shows no evolution on the part of Team Office. We’ve been dealing with Michael’s tantrums for how many seasons now? I’m glad that Michael will be moving on at the end of the season. I think it’s time!
Pretty sure Kelly’s second costume was Katy Perry from the California Girls video.
Phyllis had on a judge’s robe, so maybe Judge Judy?
I did see the tiniest bit of growth in that Kelly said something like “can’t we just enjoy a party without you making it all about your issues” and then we get a cut to Michael as a mummy no longer being a party pooper.
sorry I meant a cut to Creed as the mummy and Michael no longer actively getting in the way of the party.
Alex, I’m surprised at your comment. Did you miss the part where Kelly stepped in as the voice of the frustrated faction of the audience and asked Michael why they couldn’t just enjoy the party without making it about his issues? Followed by them dropping what Michael was about to launch into and heading straight into party mode? No evolution? They addressed your very complaint head-on!
I don’t think there is a professional conflict with having two traveling salesman. I think it seemed more like Michael forgot about Todd Packer, and was simply remembering that he exists. I know I forgot about Packer so him remembering that Packer exists in the last episode was a nice reminder for me!
Agreed. Since the Danny character is so good as taking business from other companies, there should be plenty of room for him to exist in any role. He’s basically there to obtain new clients, not share workload with the current staff.
Actually, there was a brief line in the break room scene (we came into it in the middle of it like the Office does so well) where Danny is tersely saying something like, “You don’t understand how it’s going to work, do you?” to Packer. Seems that there might be some conflict.
I believe Packer’s line was about the “Trouser Mouse” gag.
Two big thumbs up for Angela’s nurse costume. Never thought she’d be the hottest one in the office.
I must cosign this.
That was easily the most stunned I have been in a while. My husband and I were staring at each other after she walked the runway and had to rewind…that couldn’t have been Angela?!?!
I liked it more than Community which has evolved into an anything goes sketch comedy show. Packer’s line was great, wish we’d seen more of him and Fischer did some good acting after being called a dork. I agree that it seemed like it should have been an hour. Or maybe 45 minutes which is probably the ideal length for American sitcoms, if only it was possible for that to be the norm.
I agree this would have been great as a supersized episode. This one was way better than last week. Packer always brightens the show and almost everyone got a nice moment.
I thought this was probably the funniest ep of the season thus far but I do agree that it was a little too packed/cluttered. I blame the network for not giving them any hour long eps here and there like they used to. Every once in a while they’d allow them to stretch their legs a bit and it usually resulted in the best eps. You can tell that A TON is left on the cutting room floor these days. The past 2 finales have only been a half hour which is a shame.
Gabe’s costume was awesome, can’t stop laughing with his first scene
Curb Your Enthusiasm is the only comedy worth watching.
But not the only thread about a comedy worth commenting upon? Why people continue to feel the need to make comments like this is beyond me. About as unproductive a comment as possible. And despite finding The Office not worth watching it is worth coming here to comment that very thing? Curious.
What ed said times hundred.
The problem here is obvious. This site supposedly about TV puts up maybe two or three shows a night. If that. One of the critics here has said he was too busy working a night-shift job to pay much attention. Really? If these guys were brilliant, it would be understandable, but they are pretty lame. Seriously, this site should hire me. I actually watch a lot of TV.
Found: Maybe you should get some sleep before posting!
Others have taken Alan onto their knee to educate him. I will impart this advice: Robin William’s “Popeye” musical… you will either love it or hate it. Try it on for size.
I think that would best be sold as Robert Altman’s “Popeye.”
“I was surprised they brought back Todd Packer without at any point addressing the professional conflict with Danny.”
I thought when Danny said “I don’t think it’s gonna work out how you think.”. And Packer “I don’t think you get it.” was meant to address the competition between them.
I may not have been paying close enough attention, but I took that as some kind of abbreviated scene about Packer setting up a Halloween practical joke that Danny was skeptical of.
Maybe. I’m not sure I got the “trouser mouse” thing. Though “trouser mouse” might be a good name for Andy’s band on Parks & Rec.
Yeah that was definitely about his schlong being in the bag.
Packer’s bag said trouser mouse. It was on his lap, probably with a hole cut in the bottom, if you know what I mean. Anyone who stuck their hand in that bag would have been in for a surprise.
Michael, as McGruber, defusing a “BOMB” was supposed to be a meta joke, right? Cause I laughed pretty good if so.
So so many great things about this episode. I’ll leave it to Alan and others to find faults with having “too much to like.” That’s about the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard about a sitcom, but to each his own.
The Michael/Darryl/Gabe storyline clicked just fine – concluding perfectly with Gabe repeatedly saying that no one outside of him needed to bring ideas to Jo, and Michael twice noting that was fine, unless he and Darryl decided they should.
A co-worker of mine complained before this episode that the characters usually only wear their costumes in the opening of Halloween episodes, before ditching them for the rest of the show. Here they not only had costumes on the whole time AND had a costume contest, but did so while interjecting plenty of other funny storylines and not making everything about the costumes. Very well done.
I really liked when Gabe was giving a talk with Michael and Daryl in his Gaga costume, it was just so subtley funny. A serious talk with a ridiculous outfit.
Who could forget Bernard’s Regards?
Loved this episode. Standout in what’s been a pretty terrible season so far.
I should note, however, some disappointment with the Stanley cold open. While they took it much further this time, that joke had actually been done previously with Creed. The office replaces his apple with an onion and bets whether he would notice. He does not.
Potato.
SIGH!!!! I love me some Timothy. I wish the camera would pause on him long enough for me to figure out how come he’s so damn handsome. Partly, the overbite. Partly the hair. The suave manner for sure. But what is it exactly?
I asked my wife about me trying to copy Tim’s hairstyle. Her response was, “Well, he has a lot more hair.” Ouch.
Oh, Erin eating “two whole apples” underwater was cute!
That was the best scene of the episode in my opinion, and there were a lot of good ones.
Overall, I enjoyed the episode. The opener with Stanley was very funny.
I did like Kelly’s comment about Michael and his issues. I cannot cite any right now (delirious from allergies) but there have been little hints that Michael is on his way out. Underneath all of the other bits and red herrings, there seems to be clues that Mike will meet his end at Dunder Mifflin. Whether it will be of his own choosing, send him to another branch or have him leave of his own accord, it’s clear that he will be gone.
I also liked when Jim said something to effect of how could you not call that dork back. I liked the Pam/Jim/Danny storyline.
Darryl-“I’ve got ambitions.”
What’s with NBC and Lady Gaga tonight? First the dean and then Gabe. Just thought that was a bit funny.
I think it all ran well together, Daryll/Michael conflict didn’t seem rushed to me – it had all of the necessary tidbits and interactions with coworkers(kevin, the whole office, Pam reacting to Michael’s costume) to be fun to watch without cringing from an overexposure of Michael’s childishness. The tie in of the costumes, and the ‘ex’ dilemma also didn’t seem busy to me – only listing the stories in retrospect made me realize the episode was so full. But it worked.
Some episodes work when streamlined with a simple plot (but with a lot of small messages), and sometimes they work when they’re busy. If this episode was an hour I’m sure the enjoyment level for the viewer wouldn’t have reached the peak this episode did, just because conflict balanced perfectly with comedy (an hour probably would have gone too dramatic)
The cold open was great. I wish the rest of the episode matched. There were some good moments, but mostly, it felt tired. I can’t wait for Michael to leave.
That whole routine reminded me of the episode when they were wagering on everything and they replaced Creed’s apple with a potato.
I didn’t really laugh at all. Only thing kinda funny was the Stanley stuff in the opening bit.
Not really digging the whole Pam/Jim/Danny situation.
There’s a deleted scene somewhere where Andy mentions (paraphrasing) that he’s not smart enough for Cornell, he’s smart enough to have a father who donates a building to Cornell. Something like that.
Can someone tell me the reasons why Oscar won the costume contest? I missed the closing with everyone explaining why they chose Oscar… thanks!
Kelly votes for Oscar cause she wants to vote for someone who won’t beat her. Ryan votes for Oscar to shake things up. Creed thinks that Oscar has the best almost Edward James Olmos he ever seen.
Thanks Crystal!
Add me to the list of people who didn’t like this one. I didn’t laugh once (and that is unusual for me). In fact, this the very first time I considered quitting this show.
“That was the best Edward James Olmos costume I’ve ever seen.” Creed is the best actor in history. He gets 10-15 seconds of work to do every week in a throwaway line or reaction shot and kills every single time.
Hey Alan,
One thing I was very surprised about, but isn’t it extremely obvious that the season has been setting up to be “who takes over the branch”? Darryl’s in the clear lead now.
What was Andy dressed as?
Susan, he was the vampire Bill Compton from the True Blood series.
I thought Phyllis was supposed to be Sonia Sotomayor.
Just wanted to throw out an overall thought about the overall impression I’m getting from people who think “The Office isn’t what it used to be.”
Who cares? If you laugh, then it works. If you don’t, then maybe it’s time for you to bail.
I think back to the final two seasons of Seinfeld after Larry David left. Was there a decidedly different tone to the show? Yes. Were the storylines often outrageous and unrealistic in comparison to the first seven seasons? Yes. Was it still absolutely hilarious? YES!
Have the characters do and say funny things that make me laugh, and I’ll keep watching. It’s that simple.
I’m still laughing at Dwight’s hilarious throwaway line, saying that magnets are interesting enough by themselves without being “tarted up” with designs.
It’s usually a Creed throwaway that wins the night for me, and Dwight somehow stole it (and on a tough night, too, competing with Creed’s hilarious interpretation of Oscar’s costume).
“Hey Halpert you need someone to do your wife?” was classic Packer.
I don’t get Oscar’s costume :/