‘The Office’ – ‘Counseling’: Pretty sneaky, sis

A review of last night’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as I make a definitive statement…
Every now and then, I’ll get an e-mail from a reader who came to “The Office” midway through its run, and who wants to know why exactly Michael hates Toby so much, and if perhaps there’s an episode they could seek out that has the explanation. And I always tell them two things: 1)That Michael hates Toby because Toby’s job makes him into the party-pooper for all of Michael’s various attempts to be the fun boss, and 2)Beyond that, he just hates the guy.
It happens. There are people in your life – relatives, coworkers, friends of friends, the barista at the local Starbucks – you just develop an irrational dislike for. There may be an inciting incident for that hatred, but eventually your mind blows everything that person does way out of proporition, refashioning it to justify the original dislike.
That’s how the Michael/Toby dynamic has always worked, and it’s been one of the show’s most reliable running jokes. (The only time we run into trouble is when other characters start dumping on Toby, too, and even there it can work on occasion, like when Jim filled in for Michael back in “Survivor Man.”) And part of what makes it work is that Toby will never, ever let Michael beat him down. For years, Michael has insulted him, tried to frame him for the cops, pretended to be his friend and then punished him for believing that, and yet Toby keeps coming back for more. He’s used to being life’s punching bag, but he also believes, deep down, that he could be a good friend to Michael, and dammit, he’s going to keep trying.
With Steve Carell on his way out the door, “Counseling” puts a button on this relationship, with Toby finally getting through to Michael by tricking him with games. (Acting, essentially, like a child psychologist.) Michael opens up about his childhood, how his stepdad (whom he never considered a stepdad, because he was too hung up on the real father who abandoned him) helped put him on the path to management, and his need to be liked. And though he throws a tantrum when he realizes what Toby was up to, in the end the two men do come to a sort of accord. Michael can disguise it by hiding it inside their mutual dislike of Gabe, but he doesn’t really need to go have another counseling session with Toby, even with the mis-checked forms. He chooses to. And I’ll be curious to see, over the remainder of Carell’s victory lap season, if this was a one-time thing, or if Michael’s treatment of Toby will be softened, even a little.
Speaking of Gabe, he was part of the resolution to the stronger of the episode’s two subplots, as Pam – realizing she’s not cut out to be a saleswoman, despite Michael’s faith in her from the Michael Scott Paper Company days(*) – decides to place herself in the invented position of office administrator and hope that no one will challenge her. The writers have struggled lately to find things to do with Pam, but last week put her into a funny Jim/Dwight prank war storyline, and here she scams her way into a position that will give the writers an excuse to have her interact with everyone more. And though it briefly seemed implausible (or like a plot from a more surreal show like the late, lamented “Better Off Ted”) that she would get to keep the job, I bought – and was amused by – Gabe figuring it out but being too spineless to challenge her on it. My only concern is that we now have what feels like many, many layers of management, between Gabe, Michael, Daryl and now kinda sorta Pam, but if this is an attempt to see if Jenna Fischer might be able to be placed in charge of the branch, well… color me intrigued.
(*) Speaking of which, the old MSPC office was the location for one of the show’s funniest openings in a while, with Mike Schur reluctantly/hilariously reprising his role as Mose (here with a Cabbage Patch doll in a Bjorn!) as part of Dwight’s horrifying attempt to set up a daycare center in the building. I think Jim was being too tough on it, though; kids would totally love Mr. Fork and Lt. Knife, no?
The Jim/Dwight storyline was probably the weakest of the three, if only because you knew exactly how it was going to end. It was obvious that Dwight had misunderstood or misrepresented the incident at the mall, and also that he was going to immediately cave and buy the pewter wizard, and the way in which the final confrontation played out wasn’t interesting or funny enough to overcome that predictability. And yet until then, I enjoyed it, as both a rare example of Jim helping Dwight (in part because he’s just amused to be around the guy), and a less-rare but still welcome example of the staff coming together to help someone out of a weird jam. (Kelly in particular kept parachuting in nicely to offer advice and/or “Pretty Woman” quotes.)
Two solid episodes to start the season.
What did everybody else think?
Color me “blah.” It had potential, it gave me a few small laughs, but to me, this is clearly the fourth-best show on NBC Thursday nights, right behind Outsourced.
Just kidding on Outsourced.
Maybe Outsourced is just a clever plot by NBC to get viewers to forgive the show after the middling-to-poor sixth season. Really, any show looks good when it’s followed by Outsourced.
The Dwight-Jim storyline almost ruined it for me — for the reasons you pointed out, but just the implausibility that Dwight’s two-sentence explanation would get the office to stand behind him — but I really enjoyed the other two plots, particularly the Michael-Toby one. I agree that this seems to be a step up from last season.
I didn’t really see it as the office standing behind him – they were obviously ribbing him (he had a pipe at the end, for crying out loud). But more than that, years working for Michael has attuned them to any opportunity to not work, and they all love giving their two cents about anything, at all.
Plus, that scene in Pretty Woman is awesome. How often do you have a semi-legitimate excuse to remake that in your actual life?
I don’t think I’ve laughed so much at a sight gag as I did at the Insane Clown Posse poster in the cold open.
Yes, with Insane and Posse crossed out. Kids love clowns.
I didn’t think it was completely implausible — in a sitcom world — for Pam to scam the company and crossing people up into thinking that she had been promoted months ago. It reminded me a little of when Kramer got a job (not at H&H Bagels — the office job), but a little more realistic.
So is Pam now basically the Joan Holloway of Dunder Mifflin?
Yes! Continuing with the theme, Erin is Meagan, Daryl is Lane, and Michael is Roger, I guess?
That would make Jim – Don
Creed = Don
Yeah, Creed is definitely Don, with his fake identity and endless secrets.
Yes! Although I disagree with Alan’s suggestion that the office administrator role puts Pam in line for branch manager – it’s really more of a glorfied admin role, although one that deals with facilities, vendors, technology, etc. Definitely not someone who is on track to manage the branch – just like Joan isn’t in line to be a partner, and still wouldn’t be in line to be a partner if she had that same role in 2010.
Great analysis Alan, but I disagree with the “solid episode” comment since I did not laugh a single time. Hopefully the writers will get going on the storyline of Michael’s impending exit, because there’s nothing to really draw me in right now. I am impressed that the cast has held together this long, especially given their collective success in movies. This show rightfully should have ended after the Jim and Pam wedding, but that’s not how TV works. Nonetheless, I’ll keep watching in the hopes for a few more laughs from Michael!
I think it’s far too soon to start the Michael exit storyline. If they started now then we’d get about 20 episodes of build-up which is far too much. They’d struggle to fill that without getting repetitive and/or plain silly. I think they’ll start that storyline after Christmas.
Remember when we were supposed to feel bad that Pam wasn’t getting to fulfill her art school dream? Then she did try, and failed. Then we were supposed to feel bad that she was unappreciated, until she got a shot at sales. And she’s failed at that too. So, to me the idea that we’re supposed to care about her being the fake sort-of office administrator…well, I don’t care, because it’s so contrived and dumb. The old Office wouldn’t have made it look like a success that she was somehow creating a job the old Pam would have been horrified to see herself working at by this point in her life. To me, that’s been the change in the show—I used to care, but now the characters are just thrown into situations because the writers don’t know what else to do with them, no matter how it conflicts with past behavior, and with no explanation.
There were parts of this episode that were funny, and the Michael/Toby stuff is hard to miss with. However, the show used to have characters we cared about who were also very funny. They could do either well, and that’s why it was at times so affecting. Now it’s just familiar characters acting in however way the script needs them to act that week, and if we’re lucky it’s kinda funny. So, even though I agree this season is better than last (faint praise I realize), the show’s never regained the heart it used to have.
It’s more than just Pam. We start the series with Pam as a beaten down by life/fiancee secretary. She finally decides to stand up for herself and chase her dreams. Three years later she happily goes back to being a secretary.
Jim starts off as a slacker who’s doing sales because he doesn’t know what else to do. He changes to be a career go-getter, making his way up to Manager before deciding that he’d rather go back to being in sales.
It’s almost as if the writers have no clue what they’re doing with the characters and are trying to reset things back to the beginning of the series since they don’t know what else to do.
To me it’s these things that give the show it’s realistic feel. You take chances in life, try new jobs that seem interesting, only to find out you’re not cut out for it and then, of course, you have no choice but to fall back on what you know. I’m sure there’s many people out there who stay at a job that they don’t particularly care for (because of necessity due to the economy, family responsibilities or even just because it’s become comfortable and they’re afraid to try something new) and try to make the best of it. There are some people (myself included) who still don’t know what they really want to do for a living so we just keep on doing what we’re doing now (because that’s we have the job experience with) until we can figure it out.
I agree with Brian. Most of us don’t end up doing the thing we thought we’d do when we were 8. You find a job, you live your life, and you get by (hopefully with other aspects of your life outweighing your job issues if you’re not happy there). Jim is probably a lot happier being a sales guy with a wife and child he adores than a slacker with no goals. Pam was never going to be a famous artist, and she didn’t like graphic design. I’m not a huge Pam fan, but I get why she chose the way she did, and she could be a lot worse off.
This season has me intrigued. This will without a doubt turn into the Michael Scott Farewell Tour 10 (any chance NBC sells those shirts along with all of their Office merchandise?) Some real good lines for me included
“I hope Michael gets help. He has a lot of problems, and he’s stupid.”
“Is that a soy sauce packet in there?”
“We should make our own mall!”
“Wait, were you painting in the dark?”
I comitted corporate punishment.
I’m pretty sure Michael explained his hatred of Toby in an early second season episode as being because Toby, as HR rep, works for corporate directly rather than being an employee of the Scranton branch and therefore Michael has no authority over him.
I thought the episode was fine, which is pretty much all I ask the office for at this point.
You must be mis-remembering. I’ve seen every episode of this show and don’t recall such a scene. Moreso, Michael is neither self-aware enough, nor smart enough, to have ever explained his own feelings as clearly & distintly as you described. His hatred for Toby has never been explained, nor has any explanation been necessary– the reasons are exactly as you say, and this is fairly clear just by watching the episodes and knowing Michael’s character. There really has never been a need for the audience to be spoon fed this explanation.
dtor, in “Sexual Harassment”, Michael says “Toby is in HR, which technically means he works for corporate, so he’s really not a part of our family. Also, he’s divorced, so he’s really not a part of his family.”
That’s right! He does! He’s explaining it to someone. Maybe Ryan when he’s still a temp… but he definitely says that Toby works for Corporate so he’s not a member of the Scranton Branch Family.
Michael was explaining how everyone in the Office is like a family and then adds “Toby is in HR, which technically means he works for corporate, so he’s really not a part of our family. Also, he’s divorced, so he’s really not a part of his family.”
There’s a deleted scene in the Season 2 episode “Halloween” where Toby asks Michael who he’s fired. Michael, who knows he only has until the day’s end to make this MANDATORY decision, angrily tells Toby he’s the one fired. Toby says “I don’t report to you, Michael–I report to HR in New York”. And Michael then says “Just know that if I could have fired anyone…I would have fired you.” Add in that Toby has been consistently presented as a good worker and is well-liked by his non-Michael fellow employees, and we’re left with Michael having an un-fireable co-worker who is impervious to his authority.
Michael may have shown frustration or annoyance with Toby being outside of his jurisdiction. But that’s obviously not the reason Michael hates the man. Consider the countless other people who have come and gone in this show’s world, people Michael had no real authority over yet he didn’t treat them with any contempt.
I would correct one thing I wrote and add two additional points. I should have referred to Toby as a “likable”, not “un-fireable”, co-worker because Toby is simply more popular than Michael inside the office, and dying-to-be-loved Michael can’t handle that. Also, Toby has used his HR position to keep Michael from doing exactly what Michael wants to do sometimes, from preventing inter-office pig races (that was mentioned in a Dunder-Mifflin online newsletter) to using a company credit card to buy magic supplies. Plus, of course, Toby has actually gotten married and had a child, and we know that Michael fervently wants those things for himself. So he’s going to try and rewrite history so Toby getting divorced makes him more of a loser than Michael never coming close to finding a partner for life.
NBC Thursdays really needs Parks and Rec back. I still enjoyed Community overall the most last year but Parks and Rec probably closed out the season with the most momentum and was the only one with a good “cliffhanger”. 30 Rock and The Office are putting out “solid” episodes but they pale in comparison to what they were in earlier seasons, merely getting by because everything else is terrible. Shows like Outsourced make The Office look good by comparison but The Office is still not a good show.
Toby is played by Paul Lieberstein, not Michael Lieberstein.
I’ve always assumed that Michael hates Toby because deep down, Michael recognizes that Toby is the person he fears he
might be: sad home life, no respect or power in the office, no romantic prospects, past his prime. Of course, on the surface, his hatred for Toby does seem random, and is usually hilarious. (This episode seemed sloppy and only occassionally inspired, but like most of last season, it’s still a good show.)
I think he hates Toby because he always sort of hates people who seem to like him (Dwight, Andy, Erin a little bit at the beginning). He puts up with them because they cowtow to him (at least at times), but Toby doesn’t do that really. He just tries to treat Michael like a human being and Michael can’t stand it. “I don’t want to be part of any club that would have me as a member.” It’s self-hatred.
No one ever agrees with me on this, but I believe it more and more every time they spotlight that relationship.
I really hated the Michael/Toby storyline. Here we are in the 7th season and they decide to dedicate an episode to something they’ve been beating into our heads for 6 years: Michael hates Toby. We get it. And then when something could actually be explored and be funny (Michael opening up to Toby) they show it for about 2 seconds, dedicating more time to Michael howling like a wolf and being (even for Michael) horribly mean to Toby.
After this long, it just makes us hate Michael for hating Toby. We used to be able to laugh with him, now it’s just annoying.
Pam’s storyline was by far the best, loved her scene with Gabe and montage of seducing department heads.
Oh and the ONLY good thing about Parks and Rec not being on right now is Michael Schur being able to cameo as Mose: “Hello, children”. At least, they’ve had two great cold opens in a row.
Since Pam really sold this scam of a new position, doesn’t that actually make her a great saleswoman?
I thought this episode was much better than the opener, it looks like they may use the spanking as the incident that snowballs to push Michael out?
I loved Pam seizing the initiative/impulse, just like in MSPC to change her life, and the play on bureaucratic politics. She knows everyone in the office, from Darryl to Angela to Meredith, and how to play them (Angela is Oscar’s boss? Did we know this? Meredith is a department head?).
I think the subplot would’ve worked if they left Andy out of it (I think they sometimes struggle to give Ed Helms enough lines to match his billing). The best was Dwight explaining the plot of Beautiful Girl, a well known Hollywood film about a sex worker….
Angela is the head of accounting. Check out Dwight’s office hierarchy chart sometime, it’s gold.
Meredith works in supplier relations. She is a department of 1, and therefore a “department head”. Presumably Creed and Kelly are as well.
I really enjoyed this episode. The cold open was vastly superior to last weeks lame Lip Dub travesty and all three plots were given enough time to develop. While the Dwight/Jim storyline seemed a little labored, I thought it was redeemed by the iPhone shot of Dwight and his beet-stained hands. I liked that they finally addressed Pam’s salesperson career which really should have been something from last year. Two pretty good episodes in a row for me.
I laughed at the edited Insane Clown Posse poster and Angela and Dwight’s sex punch card. Like last week’s, I felt it was an improvement from last season, but not a true return to form. But closer.
I thought it was a weak episode. I maybe laughed twice (with one being at the ICP poster). The Michael/Toby scene with the games was interesting but overall did nothing for me comedy-wise. The Jim-Dwight plot seemed ok, but no real laughs as Jim and Dwight were muted and not a team like in Traveling Salesman. The Pam plot was very sitcom-y but could add more later. Still a weak episode and these 2 episodes are bottom 10 Office episodes of all time for me and my husband
The moment Michael started talking to Toby about his childhood, and the subsequent smile by Toby, made me smile. It was 6 years in the making.
I laughed once this episode. When Erin through the camera away and said disposable cameras seem wasteful. That is it. I’m thinking next week might be the last chance I give The Office this season.
I liked the first two episodes so much I’ve deleted the Season Pass. I was hoping after tolerating the steaming turd that was last season I’d get some payback this season. I was really hoping the writers would be motivated by Carrell’s leaving and rediscover their collective muse.
Instead they’ve gone deeper down the hole. I can’t bear to watch this level of suckitude from a show I once loved.
Erin with the disposable camera made me laugh. I do love a funny dumb guy (or gal) on a sitcom.
2 episodes in, and I’m just so disappointed. I’m only sticking it out to see Micheal’s farewell episode….beyond that, I think the Office has been done since last season.
I thought it was a solid episode too. Hope The Office’s strong start to the season continues!