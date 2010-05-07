‘The Office’ – ‘Cover-Up’: Schrute, P.I.

A review of last night’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as I don’t trust egg whites…
Like a lot of recent “Office” episodes, “Cover-Up” started off with a strong pre-credits sequence (here with Jim and Pam learning Morse code to get back at Dwight for his jokes about pregnancy weight), then meandered through the rest of a half-hour that had some promising story ideas that were never quite there.
We’ve established by now that most of the staff will indulge Michael using company time on his quest for love, for instance, but how do you put Gabe in the conference room with everyone and not have him comment on same way about what’s going on? It was implied last week that he’s largely powerless in this job, and perhaps in recognition of that he’s given up on being Jo Bennett’s eyes and ears. But if we’re again in a situation where the Scranton branch is owned by a company that disapproves of Michael’s time-wasting and yet does nothing about it, why did we even bother to bring in Sabre?
And the idea of Pam as Michael’s relationship guru runs into trouble when you think about what he did to her mom, which came up here during the mayonnaise and black olives scene, then was shrugged off because it got in the way of the story. Also, the underlying theme of the story – that Michael alway sabotages his relationships – isn’t exactly true. Yes, he tried to take things with Carol too far, and too fast, and he didn’t think things through with Pam’s mom. But Jan ultimately contributed just as much to the toxicity of that relationship as Michael did, and the only thing Michael did wrong in the relationship with Holly was letting David Wallace find out about it, which he would have sooner or later, anyway. We’ve seen Michael screw things up at an earlier stage (see the recent appearance of Date Mike – and shouldn’t the events of that episode also have taken Pam out of the Michael-coaching business?), but once he gets serious with someone, he’s as apt to do well as to screw things up. So a lot of the characterization in this one didn’t quite ring true.
Dwight run amok is always hit-or-miss for me, as it was even during this episode. Dwight being both gross and a bad exerciser while trying to seduce Donna was a little too much, but I loved him in both the Morse Code sequence and then in the tag where he took over the spin class and tried to save his classmates from rape.
As for the Darryl/Andy subplot, it’s nice to have Craig Robinson in the mix again, and to see Darryl trying to punk another oblivious office staffer(*). But the story ultimately felt as sloppy and improvised as the web of lies Darryl kept trying to spin about the Sabre conspiracy.
(*) Last week, when I wrote about the possibility of the show trying to continue without Steve Carell, someone suggested that the way to do that is not to promote Jim or Pam to run the branch, but to promote Andy. And while the Darryl/Andy pairing wasn’t nearly as funny as some vintage Darryl/Michael pranking, the dynamic was similar enough – and Andy has the Michael Scott-ian mix of cluelessness and sweetness – that I’m starting to see how that might work. Of course, I’d want the writing to be a lot stronger than it’s been for most of this season.
What did everybody else think?
I liked the episode a bit more than you, but I’ll agree that the Dwight storyline was very uneven (perhaps it was Rainn Wilson directing the episode that made things a little unbalanced?).
I’m curious, though, to see if the Andy/Darryl storyline pays off in any way by the end of the season, as it seems apparent that the Sabre products aren’t really that…safe. Also, I’d be perfectly fine with Andy leading the office. I don’t know that he’d be very good at it (the character, not the actor), but it’d be an interesting change.
The big hole in the storyline for me was Donna agreeing to be on camera dating Michael. One of the reasons that they figured out she was cheating was because she always wanted to go out of town with Michael (so they wouldn’t be seen by someone she knows), but she is willing to be filmed dating him? Doesn’t make sense.
Also, Alan, Nancy was the name of the actress who played Michael’s girlfriend. The character’s name was Carol.
Good point Tina! That is a pretty big plot hole right there.
Usually I’m happy to let the camera crew conceit get away with plot holes, but you’re right Tina, this one’s a biggie.
You are correct about the Carol/Nacy thing, Tina. Fixed.
And I concur: the Donna/camera thing is a huge plot hole.
Pam found the pictures by looking at Donna’s Facebook account- but why didn’t the Facebook account list her as married?
She wouldn’t need to be worried about being filmed because her husband is not likely to watch the “documentary” of Dunder Mifflin. However, her husband or other friends could easily see her at a restaurant with Michael…therefore, the sneaking around.
@ufbonehead55 – I think that’s apologist reasoning. No cheater would ever willingly appear on TV cheating, even if they were sure their spouse would never see it.
I think the problem with the Andy prank is that they’ve spent almost two seasons now backing him away from anger-management guy and making him into a sweet, sympathetic guy–although clueless. When Daryl pranks Michael, or Jim pranks Dwight, you cheer them on (because Michael’s brand of cluelessness actively interferes with other people’s lives and Dwight is just an ass). In season 3, Andy would have fallen somewhere in there too, but now, when Daryl pranked such a helpless Andy, it just felt mean.
Alan, don’t know if you’re familiar with the work of Amelie Gillette, very funny blogger for The AV Club, but she’s been hired to write for the Office next year. Always enjoyed her work and hope she can spark a bit of life into the moribund writing next season.
No! I’m going to miss The Hater, but look forward to some of the hatitude creeping into scripts.
“Darnell.” Ha!
Ooof- I had to stop myself from reaching for the DVR fast forward button at several points during this episode. On paper- Dwight going off as a private investigator combined with a Darryl / Andy conspiracy / prank storyline should have been more than enough to compensate for another episode devoted to Micheal’s happless love life but sadly both fell short.
For me The Office has become like that loveable old family dog- started out as an awkward and sometimes frustrating puppy, grew into a wonderful companion that always brought you joy and never ceased to amaze, but now…. you’re starting to have that dredded talk with the vet- is it time? As much as I love the old dog it pains me to see it struggle this way and I don’t think it will regain its youth. Like Alan mentioned earlier, NBC won’t let this show die so it will keep propping it up with vitamins, but I’m skeptical and think its best days are behind it.
My childhood dog of 17 years just died last week. My parents had been pumping it full of steroids and other drugs for years and they even started buying it diapers for the past few months. They just wouldn’t let the thing die a respectable death. It finally died one night, whining from pain and unable to even stand up. I dread the future of The Office now.
Surely somebody has posted a transcript of what Pam and Jim were tapping out (or blinking out) in Morse code by now! Has anybody seen one?
About Gabe not being concerned, maybe he was aware of the printer issue and was really worried about that.
I can’t help but be reminded of what happened to Seinfeld after Larry David left. Seinfeld got wackier and sloppy; while Larry David creates Curb.
Here, Michael Schur leaves The Office and we see things get looser, see the characters all seem to lose their focus; while Michael Schur creates Parks and Rec.
It’s not just Schur who went to Parks & Rec, but Greg Daniels, who was the man in charge of The Office from day one. Technically, I believe he’s still overseeing both shows, but clearly the newer one is getting more love and attention.
C’mon…wasn’t Creed’s “throat slashing” hilarious? And “I’ve done much worse for less”. And when Donna and Michael were in the parking lot, and Michael said Pam told him about her cheating — and they looked up to the window and Pam (and the entire staff) hit the deck? That was really funny and IMO made up for a lot of the cringe-worthy parts of this episode.
Yes, Creed’s talking head was probably the highlight of the episode, particularly that quote at the end.
I don’t mind Pam’s continued interest in Michael’s love life. She still seems fond of him despite all the ways in which he’s put her through hell over the years, so it isn’t just that one area in which she’s giving him a huge benefit of the doubt. But I also think that, while she’s always been a romantic, her troubles with Jim and ultimate happy ending have made her think of herself as something as an expert on love. (Which, of course, she’s not — and that’s a self-delusion that the show could do even more to play for laughs.)
I think last year’s Lecture Circuit (1 and 2) and the Michael Scott Paper Company story made Pam a lot more sympathetic to Michael’s plight. Her forgetting about his treatment of her mom even after being reminded of it in this episode is just another indicator that the current show runners just don’t pay as close attention to the back stories as Daniels/Schur did. Which is a shame.
Personally, I found it to be a pretty good episode. Laughed at the Dwight/Michael storyline the most, but honestly, that Andy/Darryl subplot was just boring and uninspired.
Of course Creed steals the show again.
“Darnell’s a chump”
Creed, as usual, steals the best part of the show. Darnell… HAHA
Woo hoo! I’m the someone who suggested Andy be promoted in case Carrell exits “The Office.”
Proof that Alan reads all comments. *All* comments.
Memo to NBC: Send my royalty checks to …
Other than a couple good moments (courtesy of Creed), I’d give it a “meh” overall.
Was I the only one who caught the ridiculous HAIR references? I mean, Michael’s girlfriend’s name was Donna, and she shops at Franklin Mills mall!